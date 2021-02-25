KBR v. SFO: the United Kingdom’s Microsoft Ireland?

by

February 25, 2021

On Feb. 5, 2021, the United Kingdom (U.K.) Supreme Court issued its judgment in R (on the application of KBR, Inc) v. Director of the Serious Fraud Office, holding that the U.K. Serious Fraud Office (SFO) lacked statutory authority to compel a U.S. company to disclose overseas data under threat of criminal sanction.  This judgment has obvious similarities with the so-called Microsoft Ireland decision of the U.S. Second Circuit Court of Appeals, which held that using U.S. Stored Communication Act (SCA) warrants to reach overseas data was an impermissible extraterritorial application of that legislation.  Microsoft Ireland was viewed by many as hugely controversial, hindering U.S. law enforcement’s access to overseas data, leading to a Supreme Court appeal and, ultimately, legislative amendments.  This new U.K. judgment promises to have an equally significant impact across the Atlantic on equivalent U.K. law enforcement powers.

SFO’s KBR Investigation

The SFO is the U.K. government agency tasked with investigating and prosecuting serious and complex fraud.  In February 2017, it opened an investigation into the U.K. company Kellogg Brown and Root Ltd (KBR U.K.), a subsidiary of the U.S. company KBR, Inc. The SFO’s investigation into KBR U.K. arose from “suspected corrupt” consultancy payments, totaling over US$23 million, from KBR U.K. to a foreign business partner, the Unaoil Group.

As part of that investigation, the SFO issued a notice to KBR U.K. in April 2017 requesting various information under section 2(3) of the U.K. Criminal Justice Act 1987 (CJA 1987).  Section 2(3) states in relevant part:

The [SFO] Director may by notice in writing require the person under investigation or any other person to produce … any specified documents which appear to the Director to relate to any matter relevant to the investigation or any documents of a specified class description which appear to so relate …

KBR U.K. provided some of the requested information but made clear that other information was only held, if it all, by its U.S parent company, KBR, Inc. While KBR U.K. has extensive UK operations, its ultimate U.S. parent, KBR, Inc, had no fixed place of business in the U.K. and had never carried on business there.

The SFO then requested that officers of KBR, Inc, attend a meeting in the U.K.  This meeting took place in July 2017, attended by both the General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer of KBR, Inc, who flew in from the United States specifically.  During this meeting, when these officers refused to confirm that KBR, Inc, would provide the outstanding information, the SFO immediately served a fresh section 2(3) notice, this time addressed to KBR, Inc, itself rather than to KBR U.K.

2018 Divisional Court Judgment

KBR, Inc, challenged the July 2017 notice in the Divisional Court in England.  Its main argument was that the new notice went beyond the proper scope of section 2(3), which KBR, Inc, claimed could not be used to compel disclosure extraterritorially from a foreign company overseas.

In April 2018, the Divisional Court rejected KBR, Inc’s challenge, upholding the July 2017 notice.  Although U.K. law, like U.S. law, applies a “presumption against extraterritoriality”, the court largely dismissed the relevance of the presumption here.  It held that section 2(3) “must have an element of extraterritorial application,” because it would be “scarcely credible” that a U.K. company could refuse a section 2(3) notice on the basis the requested information was held overseas.  It therefore focused on “the extent rather than the existence of [section 2(3)’s] extraterritorial reach.”

The Divisional Court ruled that section 2(3) could be used to compel information from foreign companies, so long as those companies had a “sufficient connection” with the U.K.  The fact that the SFO could instead have used mutual legal assistance (MLA) – the now-traditional method enabling law enforcement to obtain overseas evidence through requests to their foreign counterparts – did not matter.  MLA provided a “separate and distinct” route alongside section 2(3), the court held.

The Divisional Court was “amply satisfied” that KBR, Inc, had a sufficient U.K. connection on the facts.  It considered that the mere fact KBR, Inc, had a U.K. subsidiary would not suffice to establish its U.K. connection.  However, a sufficient connection was apparent from the SFO’s evidence of the corrupt payments, which indicated that, from at least 2005 onwards, the consultancy payments from KBR U.K. to Unaoil were actually paid and approved by KBR, Inc, in the United States.  It was therefore “impossible to distance” KBR, Inc, from KBR U.K. for the purposes of determining the parent company’s U.K. connections, the court determined.

This judgment had significant implications.  It “provide[d] a significant boost to the SFO’s investigatory powers,” one author noted.  Another commentator emphasized that the decision “caused much concern” generally, warning it could be seized on as a precedent by other U.K. law enforcement agencies seeking to use their powers extraterritorially.  Building on this, a third suggested that the judgment “may well signal the slow demise of [MLA] in criminal investigations” as U.K. law enforcement shifted towards unilaterally using statutory information-gathering powers to obtain overseas information, in preference to the cooperative MLA process.

KBR, Inc, gained permission to appeal directly to the U.K. Supreme Court on the question of the extraterritorial scope of section 2(3), “exceptionally” bypassing the Court of Appeal through a special “leapfrog” procedure.  Its appeal was heard on Oct. 13, 2020, and the court’s judgment was issued three and a half months later, on Feb. 5, 2021.

Supreme Court Judgment

The Supreme Court overturned the Divisional Court’s decision, ruling that section 2(3) of the CJA 1987 did not “confer on the SFO power to [unilaterally] compel a foreign company to produce documents held abroad, on pain of a criminal penalty in this jurisdiction.”

The “starting point,” the court explained, was the presumption in U.K. law “that legislation is generally not intended to have extra-territorial effect.” The court explained that this presumption could be overcome in two scenarios.  First, a statute may make “express provision” for extraterritoriality. Alternatively, extraterritorial scope may be implied “from the scheme, context and subject matter of the legislation.”

It was undisputed that the CJA 1987 did not expressly extend section 2(3) extraterritorially.  The court therefore considered whether such extraterritorial scope should be implied, focusing on the SFO’s argument that “the purpose of the legislation could not effectually be achieved without” its extraterritorial application over foreign companies.  The court declined to adopt the Divisional Court’s reasoning – that the CJA 1987 “must have an element of extraterritorial application” so U.K. companies could not escape its reach by holding data abroad.  It expressly left open how section 2(3) would apply in the “very different circumstances” of a U.K. company attempting to skirt enforcement by holding data abroad.

To determine the scope of section 2(3) in this case, the court instead analyzed in detail how the U.K. regulates law enforcement cross-border information requests, tracking developments all the way from the genesis of the CJA 1987 – a 1986 review of fraud trials – through to the present day.  That 1986 report, far from recommending the creation of unilateral extraterritorial compulsion powers of the type the SFO now claimed, “emphasize[d] the importance of establishing reciprocal arrangements for obtaining evidence from abroad,” the court noted. And, since then, successive legislation has suggested that the U.K. Parliament’s consistent intention was that “evidence should be secured from abroad by international co-operation”, i.e. MLA, “subject to various protections and safeguards”.  The court therefore concluded:

It is to my mind inherently improbable that Parliament should have refined this [MLA] machinery as it did, while intending to leave in place a parallel system for obtaining evidence from abroad which could operate on the unilateral demand of the SFO, without any recourse to the courts or authorities of the State where the evidence was located and without the protection of any of the safeguards put in place under the scheme of mutual legal assistance.

The court’s analysis of U.K. case law provided further support for this conclusion.  It described its own 2012 judgment Perry v. Serious Organised Crime Agency as “strikingly similar.”  Perry had declined to give extraterritorial scope to similar powers claimed by a related U.K. law enforcement agency, concluding that “[t]o confer such authority in respect of persons outside the jurisdiction would be a particularly startling breach of international law” – language KBR quoted approvingly.  In contrast, the tax and insolvency cases relied on by the SFO – in which extraterritorial schemes had been implied into other statutes – were distinguishable, the court held, due to “important differences in the word, purpose and context” of their legislation.

Finally, the court rejected using the Divisional Court’s “sufficient connection” test to regulate section 2(3)’s claimed extraterritorial scope.  That test “would be inherently uncertain,” particularly as its application would be left to the SFO itself.  In any event, to read in that test “would exceed the appropriate bounds of interpretation,” thus “illegitimately re-writing the statute” beyond what Parliament had intended.

Contrasting KBR with Microsoft Ireland

As may be familiar to Just Security readers, the 2016 case of Microsoft Corp v. United States (commonly known as Microsoft Ireland) addressed a similar question: whether U.S. law enforcement could use the SCA to obtain data held by Microsoft in an overseas data server in Ireland.  In July 2016, the Second Circuit ruled that the SCA’s use to compel data stored overseas would be an “extraterritorial application” inconsistent with the SCA’s “privacy focus.”  Although leave to appeal was granted by the U.S. Supreme Court, which heard oral argument in February 2018, the case was famously mooted by the enactment of the U.S. CLOUD Act the following month.

KBR and the Second Circuit’s decision in Microsoft Ireland have obvious similarities: each relied on the presumption against exterritoriality of legislation to curb the use of statutory law enforcement powers extraterritorially.  However, they in fact address different, albeit overlapping, questions.  Microsoft Ireland considered whether compulsory U.S. statutory powers could be used to compel a U.S. company – i.e. Microsoft – to disclose data held by that company overseas.  KBR was one step removed, considering whether equivalent U.K. statutory powers could extend to entirely foreign companies holding overseas data.  Although it is commonly assumed that the SCA does not apply extraterritorially to such foreign companies, Judge Raggi, dissenting from the Second Circuit’s denial of an en banc rehearing in Jan. 2017, considered this an open question.

The U.K. Supreme Court did not rule on the question addressed in Microsoft Ireland.  Its judgment does, however, provide support for the idea that section 2(3) and similar powers could be used to compel overseas data from U.K. companies.  Indeed, this assumption was “common ground” between the parties.  The court itself considered it “questionable” whether using section 2(3) that way required giving the CJA 1987 “any material extra-territorial effect.”  It commented that “the presumption against extra-territorial effect, if it applies at all, applies with much less force to legislation governing” U.K. companies abroad.  This chimes with similar analysis in the 2020 Search Warrants report (at paras 16.28–16.60) of the Law Commission of England and Wales.

KBR’s significance

The initial reaction to KBR should be sighs of relief from corporate counsel across the globe.  The fear of a sudden ‘knock at the door’ by U.K. law enforcement demanding disclosure of data under section 2(3) or equivalent legislation, even where those corporations have no U.K. operations, can dissipate – at least for now.  But the issue is far from settled. There are already predications that the U.K. may try partly to “reverse” KBR through new legislation, as happened following Perry.  Nonetheless, while each statute must be considered on its own terms, KBR provides clear guidance to U.K. law enforcement that the extraterritorial scope of statutory law enforcement powers has firm limits.

KBR should also be welcomed by those, such as Professor Jennifer Daskal – the newly appointed Deputy General Counsel (Cyber and Technology) at the U.S. Department of Homeland Security – who have criticized (at pp 477–478) the U.K. for enacting legislation like the Investigatory Powers Act 2016, purporting to unilaterally provide broad extraterritorial data gathering powers.  In emphasizing “the importance of establishing reciprocal arrangements for obtaining evidence from abroad,” KBR may ultimately be seen as a strong rebuke against such unilateral extraterritorial conduct.

Much, however, remains unresolved.  As noted, the court has cautiously supported, but not expressly ruled on, using section 2(3) powers to compel overseas data from purely U.K. companies.  It also expressly left open whether section 2(3) could be used to compel information from foreign companies with a U.K. registered office or where those companies otherwise carried on business in the U.K.

Finally, it is unclear how the U.K. Supreme Court would view the new generation of ‘direct access’ law enforcement data sharing mechanisms, such as the CLOUD Act executive agreement between the U.S. and U.K., shortly due to come into force.  These retain MLA’s reciprocity, but purport to significantly speed up access to overseas information, in part by stripping out many of MLA’s safeguards, which the U.K. Supreme Court referred to approvingly.  Ultimately, the compliance of these new mechanisms with U.K. law, particularly with rights protected by the Human Rights Act 1998, remains to be seen.

Image: HAMBURG, GERMANY – DECEMBER 28, 2017: Men hold laptops in front of an illuminated wall. (Photo by Patrick Lux/Getty Images)

 

Featured Articles

Is Climate Change a National Emergency?

by

Biden Risks Playing into the Hands of Iranian Hardliners

by

UN Security Council Won’t Respond to Myanmar’s Coup, But the General Assembly Can

by

How a January 6 Commission Can Succeed: What Empirical Research Tells Us

by

Trump’s War Powers Legacy and Questions for Biden

by

Unpacking Biden Administration vs. Congressional Tension in the McGahn Case

by

Litigation Tracker: Major Decisions Facing the Biden Administration

by , , , and

Families in the Crosshairs of National Security

by and

Lessons from the 9/11 Commission

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Feb 13-19)

by

Oversight Board’s First Rulings Show Facebook’s Rules Are a Mess

by and

Facebook’s Unconscionable Action in Australia – and What It Means for the Rest of the World

by

US Can Restore Leadership on Human Rights by Promoting Accountability in Sri Lanka

by and

Comparison of (Similar) Republican and Democratic Draft Legislation on Jan. 6 Commission

by and

Leaving the War in Yemen: The Mostly Good, the Bad, and the Muddled

by

Their Fourteenth Amendment, Section 3 and Ours

by

In Their Own Words: The 43 Republicans’ Explanations of Their Votes Not to Convict Trump in Impeachment Trial

by and

Former UN High Commissioner Pillay Says It’s Time for the Human Rights Council to Act on Sri Lanka

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Feb 6-12)

by

Questions for Senators to Ask the Legal Teams During the Impeachment Trial

by and

Biden Paused Trump’s WeChat and TikTok Bans: Now What?

by

Avoiding Collateral Damage on the Battlefield

by , and

#StopTheSteal: Timeline of Social Media and Extremist Activities Leading to 1/6 Insurrection

by

Uganda’s Museveni Secured His Sixth Term in Office: What the International Community Can Do Now

by and

US Re-Engagement in UN Human Rights Council Brings Influence, Leverage, Amb. Donahoe Says

by

A Key Step in Preventing a Future SolarWinds

by

EXCLUSIVE: New Video of Roger Stone with Proud Boys Leaders Who May Have Planned for Capitol Attack

by and

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Jan 30-Feb 5)

by

Diplomats, Top Experts’ Reactions to Biden Foreign Policy Speech

by

Movie at the Ellipse: A Study in Fascist Propaganda

by

Why We Haven’t Made Progress on Civilian Protection

by

Congress Now Has More Power to Shed Light on Trump’s Abuses of Power

by and

Why Guantánamo Detainees Should Have Access to COVID Vaccines Part I: Law of Armed Conflict and Good Policy

by , and

If the US Wants to Push Back on Authoritarian Agendas at the UN, Get Counterterrorism Right

by and

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (January 23-29)

by

New Aid for Israeli-Palestinian Peacebuilding Aims at Issues Underlying Security

by

Unprecedented Threats to Journalists & Civil Society Activists Are Threatening Afghanistan

by

The Biden Administration Should Engage with the ICC – the Evidence Shows That It Saves Lives

by

NATO and the Nuclear Weapons Ban Treaty: Options for the Biden Administration

by

How to Fix the U.S. Litigation Position in Key Pending Cases

by and

De-platforming Is a Fix, But Only a Short-Term One

by

Transforming the US Human Rights Report to Reflect Gender Rights — and Security

by and

“Fight for Trump”: Video Evidence of Incitement at the Capitol

by and

UPDATE: Gaps in Trump’s Pardons Apply to Bannon Criminal Charges As Well

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (January 16-22)

by

The Demise of Arms Control Extends Far Beyond Nuclear Weapons

by and

Principles for a 2021 Authorization for Use of Military Force

by , , and

Shifting Contours, But the Same Solution: Swiftly Returning to the Iran Nuclear Deal

by

De-platforming Following Capitol Insurrection Highlights Global Inequities Behind Content Moderation

by

On Biden’s Planned Summit: Humility, Not Hubris, Can Save Democracy

by

What Should Be Addressed in Austin’s Confirmation Hearing for Defense Secretary?

by

US Human Rights Policy: How to Really Build Back Better

by and

MLK Believed “No Justice, No Peace”

by

History Shows the Senate Can Hold an Impeachment Trial After Trump Leaves Office

by

Ousted Autocratic Presidents and Their Backers in the Legislative Branch

by

Impeachment Defense, the Constitution, and Bill of Rights

by

Military Personnel and the Putsch at the U.S. Capitol

by and

December Brought Harbingers of the Regulation Social Media Companies Could Soon Face

by

Questions to Guide an Investigation of the Capitol Attack

by

Incitement Timeline: Year of Trump’s Actions Leading to the Attack on the Capitol

by , and

How New Congress Can Shine Light on Trump Era and Persisting Abuses

by

The Promises of FOIA in 2021: A Ready Pathway to Accountability

by

20 Most Read Just Security Articles in 2020

by

Please Support Just Security With a Tax-Deductible Donation

by

SolarWinds as a Constitutive Moment: A New Agenda for the International Law of Intelligence

by

Pardongate 2.0: Prosecutors and Congress Investigated Clinton’s Pardons. The Same Should Happen to Trump.

by and

Shifting Norms About Secretary of Defense Has Long-Term Consequences: On the Austin Nomination

by , and

Top Expert Backgrounder: Russia’s SolarWinds Operation and International Law

by

Pandemic Consequences: The Acceleration of Confrontational Politics

by and

Beyond the ICC: Repositioning the Core of International Accountability

by , , and

Reviving the US Commitment to Women’s Rights and Gender Equality: The UN Commission on the Status of Women

by and

Representation at the Top: The Importance of Race in the Austin Nomination Debate

by

We Can’t “Look Forward” on the Trump Administration’s Abuses

by

The UDHR, Digital Authoritarianism, and Human Rights after Trump

by and

Addressing Our Whole-of-Government Deficit in National Security

by

New Zealand Pushes the Dialogue on International Cyber Law Forward

by

Global Kleptocracy as an American Problem

by and

The Need for More Chris Stevenses

by , and

Climate Change, National Security, & the New Commander-in-Chief

by

Data and Democracy: Three Things the Biden-Harris Administration Should Do to Tackle Big Tech

by

Getting the T’s and C’s Right: The Lessons of Intelligence Reform

by and

How I Came to Support the Treaty Prohibiting Nuclear Weapons

by

Revisiting the Office of Legal Counsel’s Override Opinion

by

Nestlé & Cargill v. Doe: Introduction to a Symposium

by and

How to Restore Ethics to the U.S. Department of State

by

A Landmark Report on Starvation as a Method of Warfare

by

The Urgent Need to Restore Independence to America’s Politicized Immigration Courts

by

COVID-19 and International Law Series: Introduction

by , , and

A Letter to President-Elect Biden on Restoring Relations with the Intelligence Community

by and

Turning the Page: A Biden Presidency and the Role for Us

by , and

Good Governance Paper No. 19: The Criminal Legal System — Toward a Paradigm Shift

by

Good Governance Paper No. 18: Reforming Emergency Powers

by

Good Governance Paper No. 14: War Powers Reform

by and

The Necessity of Enforcing Humanitarian Law and Human Rights in the Context of Counterterrorism

by

Good Governance Paper No. 8: How to Strengthen Oversight by Congress

by and

A Transatlantic Plan for Racial Equity and Justice

by , and

The President and Immigration Law Series: Reflections on the Future of American Immigration Policy

by and

A Blueprint for the Future: The CIA in 2021 and Beyond

by and

The President and Immigration Law: The Danger and Promise of Presidential Power

by

A Topical Index of COVID-19 Articles on Just Security

by

App Stores as Back-Doors for Government Regulation of End-to-End Encryption

by

The Good Governance Papers: An Introduction

by , , and

Prosecuting the ISIS “Beatles:” A testament to dedicated US government professionalism

by

Is the United States Heading for a Rural Insurgency?

by

Ten Quick Takeaways from the New York Times’ Bombshell Article on Trump’s Tax Returns

by

An Enduring Impasse on Autonomous Weapons

by

Déjà Vu All Over Again: Racial Disparity in the Military Justice System

by and

On 9/11, Interrogating the Assumptions that Undergird the “Forever War”

by

9/11’s Long Shadow: What’s at Stake in Afghanistan

by

QAnon is a Nazi Cult, Rebranded

by

Supreme Court’s Trump v. Mazars Ruling Gave Attorney-Client Privilege a Boost in Congress

by

Immigration Maximalism at the Supreme Court

by and

The Second Oxford Statement on International Law Protections of the Healthcare Sector During Covid-19: Safeguarding Vaccine Research

by , , , , , and

Canada’s Scattered and Uncoordinated Cyber Foreign Policy: A Call for Clarity

by , and

Beyond Color-Blind National Security Law

by

A Threat or A Warning: Russia’s Weapons Testing in Space

by and

Interview with Christof Heyns: Major New UN Comment on Right of Peaceful Assembly

by and

China’s Forced Sterilization of Uyghur Women Violates Clear International Law

by

What Comes Next: The Aftermath of European Court’s Blow to Transatlantic Data Transfers

by

The Surprising Convergence Between Neo-Nazis and Jihadis

by

Black Security and the Conundrum of Policing

by

Racing National Security: Introduction to the Just Security Symposium

by

Mexico’s Priorities as an Elected Member to the Security Council for 2021-2022

by and

A Solution in Search of a Problem: The Dangerous Invalidity of Divesting Military Commanders of Disposition Authority for Military Criminal Offenses

by , and

A Rejoinder to China’s Response to UN Human Rights Experts

by

The United Nations Charter at 75: Between Force and Self-Defense — Part Two

by

How Inter-State Procedures in Human Rights Treaties Can Support the Black Lives Matter Movement

by

The United States’ Racial Justice Problem Is Also an International Human Rights Law Problem

by

Jurisdiction at Guantanamo: The Case of Long-Term Complicity

by

Oxford Statement on the International Law Protections Against Cyber Operations Targeting the Health Care Sector

by , , and

Turkey Opened the Door to the European Court of Human Rights for Syrian Victims

by

The Significance of the Supreme Court’s Opati Decision for States and Companies Sued for Terrorism in U.S. Courts

by

The Importance of New Statements on Sovereignty in Cyberspace by Austria, the Czech Republic and United States

by

The Perils of Hyping Pandemic Response as a National Security Issue

by and

Top Experts Analyze Inspector General Report Finding Problems in FBI Surveillance

by , , and

What Counts As Sufficient Transparency on Civilian Casualties in Somalia

by

WhatsApp v. NSO Group: State Immunity and Cyber Spying

by and

Deepfakes 2.0: The New Era of “Truth Decay”

by and

The Time has Come to Have a Conversation at the U.N. on Self-Defence

by

Lawsuit Against Fox News Over Coronavirus Coverage: Can It Succeed? Should It?

by

Don’t Bother Suing China for Coronavirus

by

COVID-19 Shows How the U.S. Got National Security Wrong

by

Biopharma: The Next National Security Frontier

by

A Chance to Fix FISA

by

The Defense Department’s Measured Take on International Law in Cyberspace

by

New Online Resource: War Powers and Presidential Practice

by and

Punching on the Edges of the Grey Zone: Iranian Cyber Threats and State Cyber Responses

by

Confronting Russia’s Role in Transnational White Supremacist Extremism

by and

International Criminal Court and the Question of Palestine’s Statehood: Part II

by

Top Experts’ Backgrounder: Military Action Against Iran and US Domestic Law

by and

The Crossfire Hurricane Report’s Inconvenient Findings

by

Can Turkey be Expelled from NATO? It’s Legally Possible, Whether or Not Politically Prudent

by

Guidelines on Investigating Violations of International Humanitarian Law

by , and

Army and Marine Corps Publish New Manual: The Commander’s Handbook on the Law of Land Warfare

by

Transparency on Civilian Harm in Somalia Matters – Not Just to Americans

by , and

Human Rights, Deprivation of Life and National Security: Q&A with Christof Heyns and Yuval Shany on General Comment 36

by , and

Need for Change to Protect Children in Armed Conflict

by and

View all »
Filed under:
About the Author(s)

Tim Cochrane

Tim Cochrane is a PhD Candidate at the University of Cambridge. His research focuses on the interaction between law enforcement data sharing mechanisms and privacy. Follow him on Twitter at (@timcochraneNZ).

Read these related stories next:

A phone with social media logos for Linkedin, YouTube, Pinterest, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Data and Democracy: Three Things the Biden-Harris Administration Should Do to Tackle Big Tech

November 30, 2020 by

A protester holds a sign with a red heart reading the hashtags 'spreadlove' and 'stophate' during an anti right wing demonstration near the place of the terror attack on a christmas market in Berlin on December 21, 2016.

GIFCT: Possibly the Most Important Acronym You’ve Never Heard Of

September 30, 2020 by

Don’t Blame Privacy for Big Tech’s Monopoly on Information

September 18, 2020 by

Circuits

What Comes Next: The Aftermath of European Court’s Blow to Transatlantic Data Transfers

July 17, 2020 by

Government Technology Agency (GovTech) staff demonstrate Singapore's new contact-tracing smarthphone app called TraceTogether, as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus in Singapore on March 20, 2020.

As the U.S. Risks Reopening for Business, Technology Alone Won’t Stop the Coronavirus

April 29, 2020 by

Puzzle Pieces with the American and United Kingdom flags and wires

Correcting the Record: Wiretaps, the CLOUD Act, and the US-UK Agreement

October 31, 2019 by

American and British flag pair under a magnifier.

The UK-US CLOUD Act Agreement Is Finally Here, Containing New Safeguards

October 8, 2019 by and

A protester wearing a model head of Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg poses for media outside Portcullis House on November 27, 2018 in London, England. They hold a sign reading, “Where’s Mark??”

How Data Privacy Laws Can Fight Fake News

August 15, 2019 by

A person typing on a keyboard

Outside the Beltway: An Experiment on Human Rights & Potential CLOUD Act Agreements

July 15, 2019 by

A Possible US-EU Agreement on Law Enforcement Access to Data?

May 21, 2018 by and

Why the CLOUD Act is Good for Privacy and Human Rights

March 14, 2018 by and

Four Common Sense Fixes to the CLOUD Act that its Sponsors Should Support

March 13, 2018 by