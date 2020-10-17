Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Oct 12-16)

2020 Election/Post-Election (Interregnum)
- Nonviolent Civic Action May Help Defend the Integrity of the Election
by Maria J. Stephan (@MariaJStephan)
- Facebook and Twitter’s Handling of New York Post Hunter Biden Story Bodes Poorly for Post-Election Period
by Justin Hendrix (@justinhendrix)
The President and Immigration Law Series
- The President and Immigration Law: Introduction to a Just Security Series
by Cristina Rodríguez (@cmrodriguez95) and Adam Cox (@adambcox)
- The President and Immigration Law Series: Executive Power Beyond Enforcement
by Nicholas Espiritu (@NicoEspiritu9)
- The President and Immigration Law Series: The Urgent Need to Shrink Immigration Detention
by Margo Schlanger (@mjschlanger)
- The President and Immigration Law Series: The Consequences of the Free Rein of Enforcement on Borderlands Society
by Josiah Heyman
- The President and Immigration Law: Restoring Faith in Our Immigration System Through Enforcement Discretion and Reform
by Tom Jawetz (@TomJawetz)
- The President and Immigration Law Series: Presidential Power, Migration Management, and Foreign Affairs
by Alan Bersin
The Good Governance Papers: Public Integrity and Rule of Law
- The Good Governance Papers: An Introduction
by Emily Berman, Tess Bridgeman (@bridgewriter), Ryan Goodman (@rgoodlaw) and Dakota S. Rudesill (@DakotaRudesill)
- Good Governance Paper No. 1: The Hatch Act Ban on Political Use of Government Resources
by Donald K. Sherman (@donaldonethics)
- Good Governance Paper No. 2: The Congressional Subpoena Power
by Emily Berman
- Good Governance Paper No. 3: Investigating a President
by Andrew Weissmann (@AWeissmann_)
- Good Governance Paper No. 4: Oversight of the Intelligence Community
by Katrina Mulligan (@NatSecMulligan)
Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict
- Turkey Fuels Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict: Drones, Mercenaries and Dreams of Imperial Resurgence
by Dror Zeevi (@zedror)
Tech and Surveillance
- App Stores as Back-Doors for Government Regulation of End-to-End Encryption
by Jeffrey Vagle (@jvagle)
Supreme Court Nomination
- Lincoln and that Supreme Court Vacancy: A Deference to Democracy
by Sidney Blumenthal and Harold Holzer (@HaroldHolzer)
International Criminal Court
- Trump’s Executive Order on the ICC is Illegal, Not Just Shameful
by Carrie DeCell (@cmd_dc) and Jameel Jaffer (@JameelJaffer)
Human Rights in U.S. and Abroad
- Estrangement Over Engagement: How the Trump Administration is Bucking Bipartisan Human Rights Diplomacy at the UN
by Ryan Kaminski (@rykaminski) and Grace Anderson
- Amnesty International Calls for India to Lift Account Freeze to Resume Vital Human Rights Work
by Joanne Lin (@JoanneLinDC)
Coronavirus
- A Topical Index of COVID-19 Articles on Just Security
by Just Security
- Timeline of the Coronavirus Pandemic and U.S. Response (Updated)
by Ryan Goodman (@rgoodlaw) and Danielle Schulkin (@DaniSchulkin)
United Nations
- National Security at the United Nations This Week (Oct. 9 – 16)
by Tim Hirschel-Burns (@TimH_B)
