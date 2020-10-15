App Stores as Back-Doors for Government Regulation of End-to-End Encryption

by

October 15, 2020

Over the past five years or so, government intelligence and law enforcement agencies in the United States and the United Kingdom (U.K.) have been alleging that the widespread availability of end-to-end encryption services and applications is preventing them from performing their duties by concealing users’ communications and data from lawful surveillance. The phrase used by governments to describe this trend was “going dark,” a shorthand term meant to convey the message that their ability to obtain access to electronic communications was being shut off by technology, which they warned would impair their ability to investigate criminal activity and prevent terrorist attacks.

But these same encryption technologies are necessary for the security and privacy of people worldwide, not to mention the global economic infrastructures that depend on strong encryption to operate. The solution, according to law enforcement and intelligence agencies, is to require all encryption-enabled applications be somehow modified so that user secrecy is maintained while still allowing government access to these data, pursuant to the applicable legal process.

Critics of these proposed government mandates mainly based their objections in two areas. First, what the government agencies were proposing—essentially mandating a “back door” in all cryptographic applications—would irrevocably compromise the security of these applications, such that other parties, including criminals, hostile state actors, and authoritarian governments, could use those same “back doors” to gain illicit access. This was unacceptable to privacy and human rights advocates as well as to corporations and financial institutions, whose existence also depended upon the security and integrity of end-to-end encryption.  Second, critics disagreed with the premise that surveillance was indeed “going dark,” and questioned the degree to which government-proposed solutions would actually change the accessibility of terrorists’ and criminals’ communications.

These criticisms resonated generally, and there was sufficient political pushback in 2014 and 2015 to convince the Obama Administration to declare that it would not seek legislation requiring government access to encrypted communications in the short term. And law enforcement and intelligence agency opponents of strong end-to-end encryption know that selling their solution to the general public is an uphill battle.

But that hasn’t stopped law enforcement and intelligence agencies from seeking alternative paths to their goal. Earlier this year, a bipartisan group of U.S. Senators introduced a new bill aimed at stemming the distribution of child pornography. The bill, titled the EARN-IT Act (short for Eliminating Abusive and Rampant Neglect of Interactive Technologies Act of 2000), was written to force internet providers and platforms to provide means to support automated scanning for child sexual abuse materials (CSAM). Because end-to-end encryption makes this kind of search difficult, EARN-IT would require companies to either (a) come up with a solution (e.g., a “back door”) that would allow this kind of search of encrypted data, or (b) stop using encryption altogether. As analysts have pointed out, EARN-IT is using our universal disgust for CSAM as a means to an end—stopping the use of strong end-to-end encryption.

Lately, governments have been eyeing yet another means of implementing anti-encryption policy: app stores. Because platforms like Apple and others limit the applications their customers can load on their devices by requiring all applications to be registered with and approved by the platform before they can be made available for purchase or download, they make natural chokepoints for de facto government regulation, but often without the need for messy political processes, because governments can go straight to the companies to implement their preferred policies.

Here is a recent example: Apple complied with a 2019 request by the Chinese government to ban the HKmap.live app from their App Store, as it was being used by protestors in Hong Kong to crowdsource the location of police checkpoints. The Chinese market represents 17% of Apple’s global revenue, and any qualms Apple may have about the privacy and security of their Hong Kong customers were apparently outweighed by a possible loss of access to China entirely. While the governments of democracies like the United States and the U.K. might disagree with the human rights abuses that such a move could enable, they also see that following such a model themselves might open up the opportunity to achieve their policy goals while avoiding the legislative or regulatory processes that have frustrated their plans so far.

Indeed, this use of soft power to effect technology policy change has not been lost on western governments like the United States and U.K. On October 11, the U.S. Department of Justice issued a memorandum titled “International Statement: End-To-End Encryption and Public Safety,” which is signed by high-ranking government officials including Priti Patel, the U.K. Secretary of State for the Home Department, and William Barr, the U.S. Attorney General, along with other senior ministers from Australia, New Zealand, and Canada (the “Five Eyes”), along with India and Japan. The statement makes the requisite noises about understanding the need for strong encryption to protect “personal data, privacy, intellectual property, trade secrets, and cyber security,” but then pivots to the “challenges to public safety” strong end-to-end encryption poses. The senior government officials “urge industry to address our serious concerns” and “call on technology companies to work with governments” to take steps to “[e]mbed the safety of the public in system designs,” “[e]nable law enforcement access to content,” and “[e]ngage in consultation with governments…to facilitate legal access.” The statement then references the same concerns regarding CSAM and child exploitation found in the EARN-IT bill, citing multiple national and international organizations with strong interests in preventing and prosecuting child sexual exploitation.

The implications of the statement are fairly clear to technology companies: start implementing systems that give us access to user data or face the political and economic consequences of being globally labeled as a hindrance to government efforts to protect children from abuse. The statement points to Facebook Messenger as the source of over 12 million worldwide reports of CSAM in 2019, reports governments say will disappear if they are not granted back-door access to end-to-end encrypted systems. The statement notes that “measures to increase privacy—including end-to-end encryption—should not come at the expense of children’s safety,” presenting a very unpalatable either-or question for technology companies to publicly answer.

This is the kind of pressure governments know can make global technology companies sit up and take notice. Further, there’s a network effect that can follow these larger companies’ decisions. If enormous companies like Apple, Google, and Facebook are pressured to limit user access to end-to-end encryption by allowing only “back-doored” apps on their platforms, the vast majority of user traffic will thus be open to government inspection by the very fact that users are generally at the mercy of these platforms when it comes to the apps they are able to use. Sure, there are sometimes open source and other DIY software options that offer end-to-end encryption, but the vast majority of users have neither the time nor wherewithal to build these solutions, and in cases like Apple’s iPhone and iPad, they cannot load these unapproved apps at all. In other words, it is possible to effect policy globally through the judicious application of pressure to a few key technology platforms. And if one country’s government manages to succeed via this approach, that may be enough to drive technology platforms in other countries to follow suit out of necessity, in large part because cross-border data agreements and safe harbors depend on this kind of comity.

Thus, if the HKmap.live model continues to be successful, governments may finally be able to achieve their goals of crippling end-to-end encryption without having to go through the long, and politically expensive, process of legislation. But the privacy and security implications of such a move would still remain—we would be left with compromised versions of the strong encryption we have come to expect in our internet communications, a scenario that most information security experts and computer scientists agree would quite likely mean more data breaches, more cybercrime, fewer protections for protestors and dissidents, and a reduced trust in critical institutions and applications that increasingly rely on strong encryption, like electric grids, banking, and voting. Given how much contemporary society depends on secure, reliable internet communication, it would not be hyperbole to see such a change as potentially catastrophic.

Rather than cave to this kind of soft power being brought to bear, technology companies should recognize this kind of activity for what it is—an end-around for government law enforcement and intelligence agencies to gain greater control over the communications of their citizens without having to go through the kinds of democratic approval processes that have been a hinderance to them thus far. A decision of this magnitude cannot be a mere business decision, nor should the world’s technology giants see it as such.

IMAGE: A man walks inside the Apple store in Hong Kong on October 10, 2019. Apple on October 10 removed an app criticized by China for allowing protestors in Hong Kong to track police, as Beijing steps up pressure on foreign companies deemed to be providing support to the pro-democracy movement. (Photo by PHILIP FONG/AFP via Getty Images)

 

Featured Articles

Good Governance Papers No. 3: Investigating a President

by

App Stores as Back-Doors for Government Regulation of End-to-End Encryption

by

The President and Immigration Law: Restoring Faith in Our Immigration System Through Enforcement Discretion and Reform

by

The Good Governance Papers: An Introduction

by , , and

Nonviolent Civic Action May Help Defend the Integrity of the Election

by

Trump’s Executive Order on the ICC is Illegal, Not Just Shameful

by and

The President and Immigration Law: Introduction to a Just Security Series

by and

Lincoln and that Supreme Court Vacancy: A Deference to Democracy

by and

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Oct 5-9)

by

New Financial Sector Sanctions will Eviscerate Humanitarian Trade with Iran

by

Prosecuting the ISIS “Beatles:” A testament to dedicated US government professionalism

by

Six Disinformation Threats in the Post-Election Period

by

Military Medical Ethics and Dr. Conley’s Misrepresentations of the President’s Health

by and

Navigating a Contested Election, the Electoral Count Act and 12th Amendment: How to Ensure a Fully Counted Outcome

by and

Consequences of Federal Failure: Lessons from New York City in the Pandemic

by

Is the United States Heading for a Rural Insurgency?

by

The Incapacitation of a President and the Twenty-Fifth Amendment: A Reader’s Guide

by , , , , , and

Senate Procedures Offer No Hope for Dems on Supreme Court Nominee

by

Reengaging on Treaties and Other International Agreements (Part I): President Donald Trump’s Rejection of International Law

by

Banning Apps Is a Dangerous Practice for Free Speech

by

Global Health Is National Security

by

GIFCT: Possibly the Most Important Acronym You’ve Never Heard Of

by

Ten Quick Takeaways from the New York Times’ Bombshell Article on Trump’s Tax Returns

by

An Enduring Impasse on Autonomous Weapons

by

The US “Snapback” Against Iran – Bad Politics and Flawed Law

by

All the President’s Lawsuits: Fraud, Defamation, and the Westfall Act

by and

Trapped in a Pandemic: Iran’s Political Prisoners Face COVID-19 Behind Bars

by

Trump Can’t Lawfully Use Armed Forces to Sway the Election: Understanding the Legal Boundaries

by , and

The Verdict in the Khashoggi Murder Isn’t Final By Any Stretch

by and

Justifying Absolute Political Control over DOJ, Barr Promotes Myth of Unaccountable Career Prosecutor

by

Prepare for the Worst and Fight for the Best: A Citizen’s Guide to 2020 Electoral Interference

by and

At Least 15 Trump Officials Do Not Hold Their Positions Lawfully

by

Whistleblower: DHS Suppressed Reports on Central America and Inflated Risk of Terrorist Border-Crossers

by

Mass Job Losses and Other Economic Costs of President Trump’s Inaction on Coronavirus

by

Déjà Vu All Over Again: Racial Disparity in the Military Justice System

by and

A Topical Index of COVID-19 Articles on Just Security

by

On 9/11, Interrogating the Assumptions that Undergird the “Forever War”

by

9/11’s Long Shadow: What’s at Stake in Afghanistan

by

QAnon is a Nazi Cult, Rebranded

by

Timeline of the Coronavirus Pandemic and U.S. Response

by and

Time to Fix a Broken Declassification System

by and

The Int’l Criminal Court Executive Order: Global Reactions Compiled

by

Bill Barr’s Hidden Truths About Justice Department’s Rule of Forbearance in an Election

by

Finding the Right U.S. Defense Leaders

by

State Dept. Inspector General Report: A Troubling Message on Arms Sales

by and

Timeline: The Trump Administration and the U.S. Postal Service

by

The Cost of Resilience: The Roots and Impacts of the Beirut Blast

by

How the US and the EU Can Support Belarus Amid Its Historic Protests

by

I Resigned from U.S. Government After My Own Leaders Began to Act Like the Autocrats I Analyzed

by

The OSCE: A Bulwark Against Authoritarianism

by and

Lebanon’s Peace Cartel is Irredeemable – How Donors Choose to Help Can Tip the Scales

by

Supreme Court’s Trump v. Mazars Ruling Gave Attorney-Client Privilege a Boost in Congress

by

US Court Skirmishes Over Deadline’s Validity Leave ERA in Limbo

by

Immigration Maximalism at the Supreme Court

by and

The Second Oxford Statement on International Law Protections of the Healthcare Sector During Covid-19: Safeguarding Vaccine Research

by , , , , , and

An Open Letter to Connecticut U.S. Attorney John Durham

by

New Technologies, New Problems – Troubling Surveillance Trends in America

by and

Exploring Some Limitations to the ICC’s Ability to Charge US Officials with Contempt

by

Canada’s Scattered and Uncoordinated Cyber Foreign Policy: A Call for Clarity

by , and

Beyond Color-Blind National Security Law

by

A Threat or A Warning: Russia’s Weapons Testing in Space

by and

Interview with Christof Heyns: Major New UN Comment on Right of Peaceful Assembly

by and

An Exercise in Doublespeak: Pompeo’s Flawed “Unalienable Rights” Commission

by , and

China’s Forced Sterilization of Uyghur Women Violates Clear International Law

by

Politically Motivated Prosecutions Part II: Refuse, Report, Resign

by and

The Best Way to Improve on New START Is By Extending It

by

Former DHS and Defense Dept Spokesperson: Trump’s Response to Civil Unrest in Portland is Damaging to Our Government and Our Democracy

by

What Durham Is Investigating and Why It Poses a Danger to US Intelligence Analysis

by

The President’s Private Army

by

What Myanmar Is and Is Not Doing to Protect Rohingyas from Genocide

by

Why 27 Distinguished DC Lawyers Filed a Complaint with Bar Association Against Attorney General Barr

by

Trump Administration’s Women, Peace and Security Plans: Blueprint for Action or Empty Promises?

by

What Comes Next: The Aftermath of European Court’s Blow to Transatlantic Data Transfers

by

The Surprising Convergence Between Neo-Nazis and Jihadis

by

Vehicle Ramming: The Evolution of a Terrorist Tactic Inside the US

by

What’s Missing in Current and Former Officials’ Responses to DOJ Antitrust Whistleblower

by

Black Security and the Conundrum of Policing

by

Secretary Pompeo’s Surprising Defense of International Law, Allies, and the Law of the Sea Convention

by

Racing National Security: Introduction to the Just Security Symposium

by

Regarding Those Marijuana Mergers: A Response to Accusers Who Question the DOJ

by

An Incremental Step Toward Stopping Forever War?

by , and

Trump Pushed CIA to Give Intelligence to Kremlin, While Taking No Action Against Russia Arming Taliban

by

Mexico’s Priorities as an Elected Member to the Security Council for 2021-2022

by and

Unpacking the National Intelligence Council’s Memo on Russian Bounty Operation

by and

Patriotism and Justice on an Unusual Independence Day

by

Welcoming E. Tendayi Achiume, Barbara McQuade, and Matiangai Sirleaf to Just Security’s Board of Editors

by and

First They Came For Me and My Colleagues: The U.S. Attack on the Int’l Criminal Court

by

I help children in armed conflict. The President is forcing me to stop.

by

A Solution in Search of a Problem: The Dangerous Invalidity of Divesting Military Commanders of Disposition Authority for Military Criminal Offenses

by , and

A Rejoinder to China’s Response to UN Human Rights Experts

by

11 Top Antitrust Experts Alarmed by Whistleblower Complaint Against A.G. Barr—and Office of Professional Responsibility’s Opinion

by

The United Nations Charter at 75: Between Force and Self-Defense — Part Two

by

How Inter-State Procedures in Human Rights Treaties Can Support the Black Lives Matter Movement

by

Statement of Homeland and National Security Leaders

by

The Strength of America’s Apolitical Military

by , and

The Untold Power of Bill Barr to Direct US Military Forces in Case of “Civil Unrest”

by and

Standing, Not-Standing with the Protesters: U.S. Policy on Hong Kong and BLM

by

The United States’ Racial Justice Problem Is Also an International Human Rights Law Problem

by

A Bipartisan Push in Congress to Fight the ‘Parallel Pandemic’ of Human Rights Abuses Abroad

by and

Understanding the Michael Flynn Case: Separating the Wheat from the Chaff, and the Proper from the Improper

by

Jurisdiction at Guantanamo: The Case of Long-Term Complicity

by

Nuclear Arms Control, or a New Arms Race? Trump Seems Bent on the Latter.

by

Advancing Rights and Justice During a Pandemic: An Online Event Series

by and

A Conversation With U.N. Special Rapporteur David Kaye: COVID-19 and Freedom of Expression

by

Oxford Statement on the International Law Protections Against Cyber Operations Targeting the Health Care Sector

by , , and

Turkey Opened the Door to the European Court of Human Rights for Syrian Victims

by

The Significance of the Supreme Court’s Opati Decision for States and Companies Sued for Terrorism in U.S. Courts

by

What the Pandemic Tells Us About the State of U.S. Cybersecurity

by and

The Importance of New Statements on Sovereignty in Cyberspace by Austria, the Czech Republic and United States

by

The Perils of Hyping Pandemic Response as a National Security Issue

by and

Top Experts Analyze Inspector General Report Finding Problems in FBI Surveillance

by , , and

Why We Filed a FOIA Request on How Many US Troops Are in Afghanistan, Iraq, and Syria

by and

Assessing Emergency Powers During #COVID-19

by , and

What Counts As Sufficient Transparency on Civilian Casualties in Somalia

by

Seek and Speak the Truth

by

WhatsApp v. NSO Group: State Immunity and Cyber Spying

by and

Deepfakes 2.0: The New Era of “Truth Decay”

by and

The Time has Come to Have a Conversation at the U.N. on Self-Defence

by

Lawsuit Against Fox News Over Coronavirus Coverage: Can It Succeed? Should It?

by

Don’t Bother Suing China for Coronavirus

by

COVID-19 Shows How the U.S. Got National Security Wrong

by

Biopharma: The Next National Security Frontier

by

A Chance to Fix FISA

by

Former Officials Challenge Pompeo’s Threats to the International Criminal Court

by , , , , and

The Soleimani Strike and the Case for War Powers Reform

by

The Defense Department’s Measured Take on International Law in Cyberspace

by

New Online Resource: War Powers and Presidential Practice

by and

For House, Senate National Security Committees, Stopgaps for Term Limits

by

Punching on the Edges of the Grey Zone: Iranian Cyber Threats and State Cyber Responses

by

Please Support Just Security with a Tax-Deductible Donation

by

Confronting Russia’s Role in Transnational White Supremacist Extremism

by and

Reading Between the Votes: 53 Senators Say Trump Guilty on the Facts

by

International Criminal Court and the Question of Palestine’s Statehood: Part II

by

Compilation of States’ Reactions to U.S. and Iranian Uses of Force in Iraq in January 2020

by and

Iran’s Leaders Preserve the Republic With a Hybrid of International and Islamic Law

by

The Need for Increased Amicus Role in the FISA Process

by

U.S. Legal Defense of the Soleimani Strike at the United Nations: A Critical Assessment

by

Reevaluating Our Counter-Terrorism Information Sharing Methods

by

Lawful Self-Defense vs. Revenge Strikes: Scrutinizing Iran and U.S. Uses of Force under International Law

by and

Iran’s Unlawful Reprisal (and Ours)

by

United States Killed Iraqi Military Official and Iraqi Military Personnel in the Two Recent Attacks

by

Top Experts’ Backgrounder: Military Action Against Iran and US Domestic Law

by and

The Crossfire Hurricane Report’s Inconvenient Findings

by

Duty to Warn: Has the Trump Administration Learned from the Khashoggi Failure?

by

Can Turkey be Expelled from NATO? It’s Legally Possible, Whether or Not Politically Prudent

by

Climate Change Denialism Poses a National Security Threat

by

What’s the New Terror Financing Executive Order All About?

by

Guidelines on Investigating Violations of International Humanitarian Law

by , and

Expert Summaries of Mueller Report: A Collection

by , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , and

Army and Marine Corps Publish New Manual: The Commander’s Handbook on the Law of Land Warfare

by

Guide to the Mueller Report’s Findings on “Collusion”

by

Transparency on Civilian Harm in Somalia Matters – Not Just to Americans

by , and

Human Rights, Deprivation of Life and National Security: Q&A with Christof Heyns and Yuval Shany on General Comment 36

by , and

Need for Change to Protect Children in Armed Conflict

by and

View all »
Filed under:
About the Author(s)

Jeffrey Vagle

Jeffrey L. Vagle is an assistant professor of law with the Georgia State University College of Law, and teaches Privacy Law, Cybersecurity Law, and Law and Ethics of Technology. Follow him on Twitter (@jvagle).

Read these related stories next:

A Screenshot of the TikTok App

Banning Apps Is a Dangerous Practice for Free Speech

October 1, 2020 by

A protester holds a sign with a red heart reading the hashtags 'spreadlove' and 'stophate' during an anti right wing demonstration near the place of the terror attack on a christmas market in Berlin on December 21, 2016.

GIFCT: Possibly the Most Important Acronym You’ve Never Heard Of

September 30, 2020 by

Members of the Oromo Ethiopian community in the US demonstrate in Washington DC, on July 17, 2020, in support the Oromo minority in Ethiopia.

Ethiopian Democracy Veers Off Track: What’s at Stake

September 28, 2020 by

Don’t Blame Privacy for Big Tech’s Monopoly on Information

September 18, 2020 by

Iran flag and computer keyboard

Iran Joins Discussions of Sovereignty and Non-Intervention in Cyberspace

September 3, 2020 by

Indian protesters hold placards as they gather during a 'Not in my name' silent protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on June 28, 2017, following a spate anti-Muslim killings.

Facebook Oversight Board Should Hear the India Hate Speech Case

August 31, 2020 by

An engineer-virologist looks at 24 well plates adherent cells monolayer infected with a Sars-CoV-2 virus.

The Second Oxford Statement on International Law Protections of the Healthcare Sector During Covid-19: Safeguarding Vaccine Research

August 11, 2020 by , , , , , and

Police and private security personel monitor security cameras at the Lower Manhattan Security Initiative on April 23, 2013 in New York City.

In the Drive to Curb Police Abuses, Rein in Their Tech Too

August 7, 2020 by

New Technologies, New Problems – Troubling Surveillance Trends in America

August 6, 2020 by and

A 'Black Lives Matter' banner is displayed on the US embassy in Seoul on June 14, 2020.

Police Violence at Home Requires a Rethink of U.S. Foreign Policy and Assistance Abroad

August 4, 2020 by

Shattered glass with national flag and padlock icon

Canada’s Scattered and Uncoordinated Cyber Foreign Policy: A Call for Clarity

August 4, 2020 by , and

A passenger in a face mask off a Melbourne to Sydney flight speaks to media at Sydney domestic airport on July 07, 2020 in Sydney, Australia.

False Information in the Time of Coronavirus: Law and Regulation in the U.S. and Australia

August 3, 2020 by and