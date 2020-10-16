Good Governance Paper No. 4: Oversight of the Intelligence Community

by

October 16, 2020

Today, the U.S. intelligence community (IC) is largely its own watchdog. With some exceptions, congressional oversight of intelligence in recent years has become less effective and largely deferential to the president and the intelligence agency heads. Reduced oversight has consequences, including concerned career civil servants resorting to leaks and other unlawful means to drive change.

Meanwhile, the IC has been under assault from President Donald Trump from the start. He gave a highly political speech in front of CIA’s Wall of Heroes on his first full day in office, has openly lobbied IC leaders to support his public statements and unsupported opinions, and has voiced displeasure loudly and repeatedly when they failed to do so. When IC leaders assessed that Russia interfered with the 2016 elections to help Trump and hurt his opponent, Trump publicly berated them. When public testimony from IC leaders displeased him, Trump launched a tweet storm during a congressional hearing calling his top intelligence advisers “extremely passive and naïve.” When intelligence agencies sought to warn policymakers about Russian attempts to interfere in the 2020 election, Trump administration officials intervened to put an end to the reporting because it “made President Trump look bad.” More recently, Trump has trampled norms (and arguably some laws) installing unqualified political allies in key IC leadership positions and pushing out or reassigning professionals who were not perceived as sufficiently loyal to the president. The Trump administration’s efforts to ensure that intelligence assessments do not contradict the president’s public comments have exceeded even the most egregious examples from prior administrations.

Together, the dual problems of failing congressional oversight and politicization have made clear that the current patchwork of statutes, policies, and regulations that govern intelligence activities is fragile and open to evasion. The principles and traditions that led prior intelligence officials to comply with congressional overseers—however reluctantly—have given way to a world in which intelligence leaders reject Congress’s reasonable requests and openly refuse to appear at public hearings that have long provided accountability about intelligence related to threats to the United States. The IC workforce is also experiencing a crisis of trust after watching their institutions buckle under political pressure from the White House and Congress alike. This cannot continue, but how should policymakers fix a community that has had such little oversight for so long?

Congress should take the following actions to strengthen intelligence oversight.

1. Strengthen the IC’s statutory obligation to keep Congress “fully and currently informed”
2. Depoliticize the Director of National Intelligence
3. Pursue critical whistleblower reforms

Strengthen the IC’s Statutory Obligation to Keep Congress “Fully and Currently Informed”

For four decades, intelligence agencies have been subject to a statutory requirement to keep congressional oversight committees “fully and currently informed” of U.S. intelligence activities, including “significant anticipated intelligence activity.” For at least the last decade, there has been marked conflict over what these obligations require. In the absence of more specific requirements, the executive branch can—and frequently does—unilaterally determine how it will comply with these provisions, often in ways that restrict the flow of information to Congressional overseers. The Trump administration’s recent refusal to provide briefings to Congress in person on foreign espionage threats to our elections—despite mounting evidence that Russia and other foreign adversaries continue to interfere in the 2020 elections—is only the latest example of the Trump administration putting personal political interests ahead of national interests. Lawmakers of both parties have decried instances when they believed the IC’s disclosures did not meet its statutory obligations, though Republicans barely pushed back on the recent decision to cease in-person intelligence briefings.

Congress has few easy options for imposing a more robust interpretation of what the law requires on an unwilling executive branch. Other arrows in its quiver—impeachment, appropriations limitations, and subpoena authority—are all ill-suited to the task. President Trump’s acquittal earlier this year by his party’s Senators, after abundant evidence of abuse of power and extortion of a foreign power to target his American political enemies, shows impeachment to be unavailing as a check on politicization of national security. Defunding IC programs would seem disproportionate, and the executive branch has been successfully resisting subpoenas (as addressed in Good Governance Paper No. 2). Oversight committees need better options for holding an unwilling intelligence community to account. To improve these tools, a willing Congress should:

● Amend legislation to define “fully and currently informed.” To remove all doubt about what notification is required, Congress should extend the President’s obligations under 50 U.S.C. 3091 to ensure not only that the congressional intelligence committees are “fully and currently informed” of “intelligence activities,” but also of intelligence information generally.. A companion provision of the U.S. Code concerning covert actions – 50 U.S.C. § 3093(b)(2) — has exactly this broader reporting obligation, which should now be extended to all intelligence information: the IC “shall furnish to the congressional intelligence committees any information or material…in the possession, custody, or control of any department, agency, or entity of the United States government and which is requested by either of the congressional intelligence committees in order to carry out its authorized responsibilities.” This change would more fully recognize Congress as a consumer of intelligence relevant to its oversight and legislative duties. As part of the written procedures that the committees must establish in § 3091(c), Congress should specify requirements for that provision of information and intelligence to be delivered in in-person briefings at which Members of Congress could ask questions in real time, or include an obligation to furnish more detailed written and oral information in certain specified circumstances and upon request.

● Require public briefings on important issues, including worldwide threats. Congress should require the IC to provide public briefings on certain issues, including the annual worldwide threats briefing and assessments about foreign interference in elections by amending the Intelligence Authorization Act.

● Refuse to restrict access to intelligence briefings except as required by law. The group of congressional leaders known as the “Gang of Eight” is responsible for reviewing the nation’s most sensitive intelligence operations when, under “extraordinary circumstances,” the President thinks it is “essential” to restrict the full Congress’s access to information. In recent years, this limitation, which is intended to protect sensitive covert action operations, has been expanded to permit restricted briefings on other matters. As a matter of policy, Congress should reverse their own precedent and set a higher bar for the kind of intelligence information that can be restricted only to the “Gang of Eight.” Where restricted briefings are not required by law, particularly on elections and other matters essential to our democracy, Congress should insist that such briefings be made available to all committee members.

Depoliticize the Director of National Intelligence

The Office of the Director of National Intelligence is a critical post that has become untenably politicized. Just last month, in the heat of the current election, DNI John Ratcliffe, a partisan loyalist, declassified intelligence information that IC analysts had rejected as Russian disinformation in an apparent attempt to help Trump politically. Politicization of the DNI adversely impacts the IC’s mission and recently resulted in unqualified and highly partisan officials serving in the nation’s top intelligence post. To depoliticize the DNI, a willing Congress should:

● Appoint the DNI for a fixed term. Congress should ensure stability and depoliticize the role by creating a statutory 5-year term (or longer) for future DNIs. There is a ready precedent: the fixed term for the FBI Director, which is not aligned with four-year presidential terms to underscore the apolitical nature of the Bureau’s work.

● Reform DNI succession requirements. To provide clarity to the DNI succession requirements, Congress should exclude the DNI from coverage under the Vacancies Reform Act by, for example, adding the DNI to the list of excluded offices in 5 U.S.C. § 3349c or specifying that section 3026(a)(6) of the 2004 Intelligence Reform and Terrorism Prevention Act applies notwithstanding the Vacancies Reform Act. This would remove the President’s discretion under that Act to designate an Acting DNI and allow Congress to delineate an appropriate line of succession and/or specify eligibility requirements for an Acting DNI (e.g., that the role of acting DNI be filled with a career civil servant in the event that the principal deputy is simultaneously unavailable to serve).

Pursue Whistleblower Reforms

Those entrusted with intelligence information are sworn to protect it, even if they witness wrongdoing. Under the current system, intelligence whistleblowers can approach Congress only through either their agency’s or the IC’s inspector general. These internal officials investigate and send their findings on credible complaints to their agency’s director, who forwards the complaint to congressional intelligence committees. This process has flaws, as the public saw last fall when the House Intelligence Committee had to issue a subpoena for a whistleblower complaint regarding President Trump’s political requests of Ukraine that was being withheld by the Acting DNI. What if secrecy had prevented Congress from ever knowing to ask for the whistleblower report?

It is not just the reporting system that is broken. In the last year, the public saw career civil servants and military personnel repeatedly and personally attacked by the President—and later involuntarily reassigned from their duties—for complying with lawful congressional subpoenas. The public witnessed Members of Congress knowingly reveal the name of an alleged confidential whistleblower who subsequently required personal security protection. The public saw an inspector general removed from his post following disputes within the executive branch regarding whether to provide credible complaints to congressional overseers lawfully permitted to receive them. In each of these cases, the framework of laws in place to protect our national security and prevent abuses was subverted to protect the president and prevent meaningful congressional oversight.

To strengthen the patchwork of laws and policies that comprise current IC whistleblower protections, a willing Congress should:

● Expand the statutory definition of “urgent concern.” A September 3, 2019 Office of Legal Counsel opinion offered a limited interpretation of what constitutes an “urgent concern” that triggers statutory notice to Congress of a whistleblower complaint. To provide a broader definition, Congress should amend 50 U.S.C § 3033 by removing the limitation that an “urgent concern” relate to the “funding, administration, or operation of an intelligence activity within the responsibility and authority of the Director of National Intelligence.” The definition of an “urgent concern” should be expanded to include any “serious or flagrant problem, abuse, [or] violation of law” involving classified information, whether or not it falls within the authority of the DNI or constitutes “funding, administration, or operation of an intelligence activity.” Any issue involving classified information arguably already falls within the authority of the DNI, but the definition should be expanded to remove all doubt.

● Strengthen the IC Inspector General. Congress should also amend 50 U.S.C. § 3033 to permit the IC IG to report credible “urgent concerns” directly to Congressional oversight committees, without the DNI as an intermediary. In addition, Congress should amend current guidance to ensure that the IC IG has the sole, final authority to determine what constitutes “urgent concern” and the independent responsibility to communicate such matters to Congress. Currently, these notifications must first go through the DNI, who reports to the President and should face conflicts of interest in the reporting process.

● Better Protect Inspectors General from Reprisal. To better protect Inspectors General from reprisals, Congress should amend the Inspector General Reform Act of 2008 to clarify that inspectors general may be removed only when there is clear evidence of wrongdoing or failure to perform the duties of the office, and amend 50 U.S.C. § 3033 (c)(4) to add a similar for-cause removal standard as well as clearly require congressional notification for any change in an IC IG’s employment status short of removal. Further, Congress should require that any IC IG who is removed be replaced by a civil servant already serving in that office until a new IC IG is confirmed.

● Establish penalties for revealing a whistleblower’s identity. Congress should also impose an affirmative duty to protect the identity of whistleblowers on all officers or employees of the U.S. government and impose penalties for violations by amending the Intelligence Community Whistleblower Protection Act of 1998. Congress should also explore amending the Intelligence Identities Protection Act of 1982 to consider granting additional protection to intelligence whistleblowers under the Act.

* * *

The case for meaningful improvements in intelligence oversight has never been more urgent. Congress can and should advance a few relatively simple changes to remedy some of the gaps in congressional oversight and vulnerabilities to politicization that have become highly visible in the past few years. Doing so would help restore trust in our intelligence institutions and would help set intelligence oversight on a sustainable course for the future. 

Featured Articles

Facebook and Twitter’s Handling of New York Post Hunter Biden Story Bodes Poorly for Post-Election Period

by

Timeline of the Coronavirus Pandemic and U.S. Response

by and

Good Governance Papers No. 3: Investigating a President

by

App Stores as Back-Doors for Government Regulation of End-to-End Encryption

by

The President and Immigration Law: Restoring Faith in Our Immigration System Through Enforcement Discretion and Reform

by

The Good Governance Papers: An Introduction

by , , and

Nonviolent Civic Action May Help Defend the Integrity of the Election

by

Trump’s Executive Order on the ICC is Illegal, Not Just Shameful

by and

The President and Immigration Law: Introduction to a Just Security Series

by and

Lincoln and that Supreme Court Vacancy: A Deference to Democracy

by and

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Oct 5-9)

by

New Financial Sector Sanctions will Eviscerate Humanitarian Trade with Iran

by

Prosecuting the ISIS “Beatles:” A testament to dedicated US government professionalism

by

Six Disinformation Threats in the Post-Election Period

by

Military Medical Ethics and Dr. Conley’s Misrepresentations of the President’s Health

by and

Navigating a Contested Election, the Electoral Count Act and 12th Amendment: How to Ensure a Fully Counted Outcome

by and

Consequences of Federal Failure: Lessons from New York City in the Pandemic

by

Is the United States Heading for a Rural Insurgency?

by

The Incapacitation of a President and the Twenty-Fifth Amendment: A Reader’s Guide

by , , , , , and

Senate Procedures Offer No Hope for Dems on Supreme Court Nominee

by

Reengaging on Treaties and Other International Agreements (Part I): President Donald Trump’s Rejection of International Law

by

Banning Apps Is a Dangerous Practice for Free Speech

by

Global Health Is National Security

by

GIFCT: Possibly the Most Important Acronym You’ve Never Heard Of

by

Ten Quick Takeaways from the New York Times’ Bombshell Article on Trump’s Tax Returns

by

An Enduring Impasse on Autonomous Weapons

by

The US “Snapback” Against Iran – Bad Politics and Flawed Law

by

All the President’s Lawsuits: Fraud, Defamation, and the Westfall Act

by and

Trapped in a Pandemic: Iran’s Political Prisoners Face COVID-19 Behind Bars

by

Trump Can’t Lawfully Use Armed Forces to Sway the Election: Understanding the Legal Boundaries

by , and

The Verdict in the Khashoggi Murder Isn’t Final By Any Stretch

by and

Justifying Absolute Political Control over DOJ, Barr Promotes Myth of Unaccountable Career Prosecutor

by

Prepare for the Worst and Fight for the Best: A Citizen’s Guide to 2020 Electoral Interference

by and

At Least 15 Trump Officials Do Not Hold Their Positions Lawfully

by

Whistleblower: DHS Suppressed Reports on Central America and Inflated Risk of Terrorist Border-Crossers

by

Mass Job Losses and Other Economic Costs of President Trump’s Inaction on Coronavirus

by

Déjà Vu All Over Again: Racial Disparity in the Military Justice System

by and

A Topical Index of COVID-19 Articles on Just Security

by

On 9/11, Interrogating the Assumptions that Undergird the “Forever War”

by

9/11’s Long Shadow: What’s at Stake in Afghanistan

by

QAnon is a Nazi Cult, Rebranded

by

Time to Fix a Broken Declassification System

by and

The Int’l Criminal Court Executive Order: Global Reactions Compiled

by

Bill Barr’s Hidden Truths About Justice Department’s Rule of Forbearance in an Election

by

Finding the Right U.S. Defense Leaders

by

State Dept. Inspector General Report: A Troubling Message on Arms Sales

by and

Timeline: The Trump Administration and the U.S. Postal Service

by

The Cost of Resilience: The Roots and Impacts of the Beirut Blast

by

How the US and the EU Can Support Belarus Amid Its Historic Protests

by

I Resigned from U.S. Government After My Own Leaders Began to Act Like the Autocrats I Analyzed

by

The OSCE: A Bulwark Against Authoritarianism

by and

Lebanon’s Peace Cartel is Irredeemable – How Donors Choose to Help Can Tip the Scales

by

Supreme Court’s Trump v. Mazars Ruling Gave Attorney-Client Privilege a Boost in Congress

by

US Court Skirmishes Over Deadline’s Validity Leave ERA in Limbo

by

Immigration Maximalism at the Supreme Court

by and

The Second Oxford Statement on International Law Protections of the Healthcare Sector During Covid-19: Safeguarding Vaccine Research

by , , , , , and

An Open Letter to Connecticut U.S. Attorney John Durham

by

New Technologies, New Problems – Troubling Surveillance Trends in America

by and

Exploring Some Limitations to the ICC’s Ability to Charge US Officials with Contempt

by

Canada’s Scattered and Uncoordinated Cyber Foreign Policy: A Call for Clarity

by , and

Beyond Color-Blind National Security Law

by

A Threat or A Warning: Russia’s Weapons Testing in Space

by and

Interview with Christof Heyns: Major New UN Comment on Right of Peaceful Assembly

by and

An Exercise in Doublespeak: Pompeo’s Flawed “Unalienable Rights” Commission

by , and

China’s Forced Sterilization of Uyghur Women Violates Clear International Law

by

Politically Motivated Prosecutions Part II: Refuse, Report, Resign

by and

The Best Way to Improve on New START Is By Extending It

by

Former DHS and Defense Dept Spokesperson: Trump’s Response to Civil Unrest in Portland is Damaging to Our Government and Our Democracy

by

What Durham Is Investigating and Why It Poses a Danger to US Intelligence Analysis

by

The President’s Private Army

by

What Myanmar Is and Is Not Doing to Protect Rohingyas from Genocide

by

Why 27 Distinguished DC Lawyers Filed a Complaint with Bar Association Against Attorney General Barr

by

Trump Administration’s Women, Peace and Security Plans: Blueprint for Action or Empty Promises?

by

What Comes Next: The Aftermath of European Court’s Blow to Transatlantic Data Transfers

by

The Surprising Convergence Between Neo-Nazis and Jihadis

by

Vehicle Ramming: The Evolution of a Terrorist Tactic Inside the US

by

What’s Missing in Current and Former Officials’ Responses to DOJ Antitrust Whistleblower

by

Black Security and the Conundrum of Policing

by

Secretary Pompeo’s Surprising Defense of International Law, Allies, and the Law of the Sea Convention

by

Racing National Security: Introduction to the Just Security Symposium

by

Regarding Those Marijuana Mergers: A Response to Accusers Who Question the DOJ

by

An Incremental Step Toward Stopping Forever War?

by , and

Trump Pushed CIA to Give Intelligence to Kremlin, While Taking No Action Against Russia Arming Taliban

by

Mexico’s Priorities as an Elected Member to the Security Council for 2021-2022

by and

Unpacking the National Intelligence Council’s Memo on Russian Bounty Operation

by and

Patriotism and Justice on an Unusual Independence Day

by

Welcoming E. Tendayi Achiume, Barbara McQuade, and Matiangai Sirleaf to Just Security’s Board of Editors

by and

First They Came For Me and My Colleagues: The U.S. Attack on the Int’l Criminal Court

by

I help children in armed conflict. The President is forcing me to stop.

by

A Solution in Search of a Problem: The Dangerous Invalidity of Divesting Military Commanders of Disposition Authority for Military Criminal Offenses

by , and

A Rejoinder to China’s Response to UN Human Rights Experts

by

11 Top Antitrust Experts Alarmed by Whistleblower Complaint Against A.G. Barr—and Office of Professional Responsibility’s Opinion

by

The United Nations Charter at 75: Between Force and Self-Defense — Part Two

by

How Inter-State Procedures in Human Rights Treaties Can Support the Black Lives Matter Movement

by

Statement of Homeland and National Security Leaders

by

The Strength of America’s Apolitical Military

by , and

The Untold Power of Bill Barr to Direct US Military Forces in Case of “Civil Unrest”

by and

Standing, Not-Standing with the Protesters: U.S. Policy on Hong Kong and BLM

by

The United States’ Racial Justice Problem Is Also an International Human Rights Law Problem

by

A Bipartisan Push in Congress to Fight the ‘Parallel Pandemic’ of Human Rights Abuses Abroad

by and

Understanding the Michael Flynn Case: Separating the Wheat from the Chaff, and the Proper from the Improper

by

Jurisdiction at Guantanamo: The Case of Long-Term Complicity

by

Nuclear Arms Control, or a New Arms Race? Trump Seems Bent on the Latter.

by

Advancing Rights and Justice During a Pandemic: An Online Event Series

by and

A Conversation With U.N. Special Rapporteur David Kaye: COVID-19 and Freedom of Expression

by

Oxford Statement on the International Law Protections Against Cyber Operations Targeting the Health Care Sector

by , , and

Turkey Opened the Door to the European Court of Human Rights for Syrian Victims

by

The Significance of the Supreme Court’s Opati Decision for States and Companies Sued for Terrorism in U.S. Courts

by

What the Pandemic Tells Us About the State of U.S. Cybersecurity

by and

The Importance of New Statements on Sovereignty in Cyberspace by Austria, the Czech Republic and United States

by

The Perils of Hyping Pandemic Response as a National Security Issue

by and

Top Experts Analyze Inspector General Report Finding Problems in FBI Surveillance

by , , and

Why We Filed a FOIA Request on How Many US Troops Are in Afghanistan, Iraq, and Syria

by and

Assessing Emergency Powers During #COVID-19

by , and

What Counts As Sufficient Transparency on Civilian Casualties in Somalia

by

Seek and Speak the Truth

by

WhatsApp v. NSO Group: State Immunity and Cyber Spying

by and

Deepfakes 2.0: The New Era of “Truth Decay”

by and

The Time has Come to Have a Conversation at the U.N. on Self-Defence

by

Lawsuit Against Fox News Over Coronavirus Coverage: Can It Succeed? Should It?

by

Don’t Bother Suing China for Coronavirus

by

COVID-19 Shows How the U.S. Got National Security Wrong

by

Biopharma: The Next National Security Frontier

by

A Chance to Fix FISA

by

Former Officials Challenge Pompeo’s Threats to the International Criminal Court

by , , , , and

The Soleimani Strike and the Case for War Powers Reform

by

The Defense Department’s Measured Take on International Law in Cyberspace

by

New Online Resource: War Powers and Presidential Practice

by and

For House, Senate National Security Committees, Stopgaps for Term Limits

by

Punching on the Edges of the Grey Zone: Iranian Cyber Threats and State Cyber Responses

by

Please Support Just Security with a Tax-Deductible Donation

by

Confronting Russia’s Role in Transnational White Supremacist Extremism

by and

Reading Between the Votes: 53 Senators Say Trump Guilty on the Facts

by

International Criminal Court and the Question of Palestine’s Statehood: Part II

by

Compilation of States’ Reactions to U.S. and Iranian Uses of Force in Iraq in January 2020

by and

Iran’s Leaders Preserve the Republic With a Hybrid of International and Islamic Law

by

The Need for Increased Amicus Role in the FISA Process

by

U.S. Legal Defense of the Soleimani Strike at the United Nations: A Critical Assessment

by

Reevaluating Our Counter-Terrorism Information Sharing Methods

by

Lawful Self-Defense vs. Revenge Strikes: Scrutinizing Iran and U.S. Uses of Force under International Law

by and

Iran’s Unlawful Reprisal (and Ours)

by

United States Killed Iraqi Military Official and Iraqi Military Personnel in the Two Recent Attacks

by

Top Experts’ Backgrounder: Military Action Against Iran and US Domestic Law

by and

The Crossfire Hurricane Report’s Inconvenient Findings

by

Duty to Warn: Has the Trump Administration Learned from the Khashoggi Failure?

by

Can Turkey be Expelled from NATO? It’s Legally Possible, Whether or Not Politically Prudent

by

Climate Change Denialism Poses a National Security Threat

by

What’s the New Terror Financing Executive Order All About?

by

Guidelines on Investigating Violations of International Humanitarian Law

by , and

Expert Summaries of Mueller Report: A Collection

by , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , and

Army and Marine Corps Publish New Manual: The Commander’s Handbook on the Law of Land Warfare

by

Guide to the Mueller Report’s Findings on “Collusion”

by

Transparency on Civilian Harm in Somalia Matters – Not Just to Americans

by , and

Human Rights, Deprivation of Life and National Security: Q&A with Christof Heyns and Yuval Shany on General Comment 36

by , and

Need for Change to Protect Children in Armed Conflict

by and

View all »
Filed under:
About the Author(s)

Katrina Mulligan

Managing director for National Security and International Policy at American Progress, served as an attorney adviser and director for preparedness and response in the National Security Division at the U.S. Department of Justice, served as deputy finance director for Barack Obama’s 2004 Senate campaign. Follow her on Twitter (@ NatSecMulligan ).

Read these related stories next:

Good Governance Papers No. 3: Investigating a President

October 15, 2020 by

Good Governance Paper No. 2: The Congressional Subpoena Power

October 14, 2020 by

Good Governance Paper No. 1: The Hatch Act Ban on Political Use of Government Resources

October 14, 2020 by

The Good Governance Papers: An Introduction

October 14, 2020 by , , and

Alexanda Kotey and El Shafee Elsheikh mug shots

Prosecuting the ISIS “Beatles:” A testament to dedicated US government professionalism

October 9, 2020 by

Ukrainian journalist and member of parliament Serhiy Leshchenko holds papers in front of a screen displaying a picture of Donald Trump's presidential campaign chairman Paul Manafort during a press conference in Kiev on August 19, 2016.

Manafort and His Ukraine Patron: “FinCEN Files” Further Illustrate Gaping Holes in Oversight

October 5, 2020 by

The Incapacitation of a President and the Twenty-Fifth Amendment: A Reader’s Guide

October 4, 2020 by , , , , , and

Protesters demonstrate against the war in Yemen and the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi outside the Saudi Arabian embassy on October 25, 2018 in London, England. A sign reads, "Justice for Jamal."

The Verdict in the Khashoggi Murder Isn’t Final By Any Stretch

September 21, 2020 by and

Acting Deputy Secretary of Homeland Security Ken Cuccinelli is sworn in before testifying to the Senate Judiciary Committee's Subcommittee on the Constitution about "anarchist violence" in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill August 04, 2020 in Washington, DC.

At Least 15 Trump Officials Do Not Hold Their Positions Lawfully

September 17, 2020 by

Trump and Chad Wolf speak to members of border control on August 18, 2020. Neither wear face masks.

Whistleblower: DHS Suppressed Reports on Central America and Inflated Risk of Terrorist Border-Crossers

September 16, 2020 by

ODNI Seal

Time to Fix a Broken Declassification System

September 8, 2020 by and

U.S. Army soldiers work fortifying the US-Mexico border fence with barbed wire on November 26, 2018 in Mexicali, Mexico.

DOD Inspector General’s Report Whitewashes Potential Violations of the Posse Comitatus Act

September 3, 2020 by