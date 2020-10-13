The President and Immigration Law Series: The Urgent Need to Shrink Immigration Detention

by

October 13, 2020

(Editor’s Note: This article is part of a Just Security series in conversation with the new book, The President and Immigration Law, by Cristina Rodríguez and Adam Cox. The series will bring together expert voices on immigration policy and reform to reflect on the book and to chart a path toward a more sustainable and balanced immigration system. All articles in the series can be found here).

In The President and Immigration Law, Adam Cox and Cristina Rodríguez make a compelling case for their central claim: U.S. immigration law, and particularly the law and policy of deportation, has always been co-produced by Congress and the executive branch, with a key role played by local government. Indeed, absent a radical reconfiguration of the American immigration system, co-production is inevitable. The implication is that we should praise or criticize presidential deportation policy – whether it leans towards forbearance or maximalism – on the merits, not on some ahistorical intuition that it usurps congressional authority.  I entirely agree.

In fact, precisely the same points apply to an aspect of American deportation system Cox and Rodríguez mention only briefly: immigration detention. Like the rest of the deportation system, the current immigration detention regime has been co-produced by Congress and the executive branch. And as with the rest of the deportation system, where we’ve landed is gravely inappropriate, inflicting massive harms on noncitizens without anything close to a compelling justification. Either Congress or the president could fix the mess we are in by cutting back the detention system to no bigger than its early 1990s size. Letting thousands of immigration detainees out of their unnecessary jail cells would not only be more humane; it would also improve the fairness and accuracy of the immigration adjudication that detention is supposed to assist.

Explosion of the Immigration Detention System

 The federal immigration detention system has grown by leaps and bounds over the past 25 years. The figure below illustrates:

Immigration Detention,
Average Daily Population, 1979–2020

(Reprinted from Schlanger et al., Incarceration and the Law (2020); for sources and downloadable data see https://incarcerationlaw.com/resources/data/.)

As the figure shows, immigration detention population grew quickly in the final years of the Bush administration (2007 and 2008), and then plateaued at that new high level during the Obama administration. Under President Trump, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) massively increased detention each year until this year.

This figure in fact far understates the reach of the system. Annual admissions into immigration detention total more than 10 times the illustrated average daily population. However, in recent months (postdating the once-per-year snapshots in the figure), the coronavirus pandemic has induced a dramatic decline in detained population; ICE’s most recent report tallies a daily average of fewer than  14,000 immigration detainees in September 2020.

Incarceration by Any Other Name

Make no mistake: immigration detention – while nominally civil – is incarceration. ICE detention takes place in county jails and in detention centers, run by private corrections companies, that look and feel like crosses between jails and prisons. The government standards that govern detention conditions – which are unenforceable by detainees and poorly enforced by ICE – have their origin in jail standards.

From 2009 to 2011, the Obama administration undertook to reform immigration detention and make it civil in fact as well as in law. The effort was a failure. The rules that govern detainees remain all-but-indistinguishable from analogous rules in jails and prisons. Just like jail and prison inmates, immigration detainees suffer from the same absence of control over their daily activities, the same bad food, unresponsive or even abusive medical care, exposure to sexual abuse, and punishments by solitary confinement.

Unjustifiable Detention and Its Effects

The justification for these often-devastating deprivations is weak. Focusing on pre-decision detention, evidence demonstrates that detention is not necessary to ensure that noncitizens show up for their immigration hearings, its chief purported purpose. Indeed, evaluations of non-detention custodial supervision find extremely high rates of compliance; 99 percent of participants continued to appear for their court hearings in two alternative programs in 2011-2013 and 2016-2017, for example.

So what does detention accomplish? There are two principal effects, both indefensible. First, detention undermines the fairness of immigration proceedings. Vanishingly few detainees are successful in finding immigration lawyers. (How could they be? They are in jail where they cannot look for a lawyer or earn money to pay for one.) Unrepresented noncitizens’ cases are then fought on an uneven playing ground, allowing the government often inappropriate prosecutorial victories. (Studies show that represented detainees succeed in their challenges to deportation over 10 times as often as those without counsel.)  Detainees face a laundry list of other defensive disadvantages as well, simply by virtue of their detention. To list just two examples: They appear in immigration court by video rather than in person, undermining their effectiveness as witnesses. And they are unable to gather documentation of their claims or enlist witnesses’ assistance, deficits often fatal to asylum claims in particular.

ICE detention’s second principal effect is the incredible pressure it exerts on detainees to give up even plausible defenses and, instead, acquiesce to deportation. Criminal defendants incarcerated in jail while they await trial often plead guilty in exchange for a time-served sentence, foregoing even meritorious defenses. Similarly, immigration detainees also frequently give up their cases, “choosing” deportation over long-term incarceration as the system slowly grinds through their case.

Excessive Immigration Detention: An Executive and Congressional Co-Production

The executive, through ICE, and Congress together have co-produced the recent high detention populations. Unlike state prison authorities, ICE has the ability to decide how many people it will incarcerate, greasing their path to deportation by the two illegitimate effects described above. As immigration prosecutor, ICE decides how many noncitizens to put into immigration proceedings. And for many, it also decides whether they will face those proceedings from home or from jail, by setting a high or low immigration bond. In other words, by choosing to detain an individual rather than prosecute the case without detention, ICE vastly increases the odds that the case will result in a deportation, irrespective of its merits. Escalating detention numbers are responsive to this incentive.

Moreover, Congress has pushed ICE to use these policy levers in service of high detention populations, passing appropriations bills that instructed ICE to maintain a very large detention capacity. Congress’s “bed space mandate” required the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to fund 33,000 to 34,000 immigration detention beds beginning in 2009; advocates finally succeeded in eliminating the quota in 2017, only to see the Trump administration to ramp up detention even further, with congressional acquiescence to sketchy funding transfers from other DHS missions.

Before President Trump’s embrace of maximalist enforcement strategies, the Obama administration could have resisted the bed space mandate. It could, for example, have left some beds empty, even if paid for. That would, however, have subjected the administration to vigorous pushback by congressional appropriations committees. (Appropriations committee members had many avenues of pushback available). Obama’s DHS chose not to pick the fight. As mentioned, the congressional bed quota was eliminated in 2017; but the Trump administration nonetheless enthusiastically ramped up detention numbers to unprecedented levels.

Re-Scaling Immigration Detention

In 1987, Chief Justice Rehnquist (obviously no liberal) wrote for the Supreme Court, “In our society, liberty is the norm, and detention prior to trial or without trial is the carefully limited exception.”  The law is clear that civil detention cannot be justified as punishment. For that reason, it is allowed only when a “sufficiently strong special justification” outweighs a would-be detainee’s “constitutionally protected interest in avoiding physical restraint.”

But nothing about immigration detention has been “carefully limited,” and the justifications generally on offer are far from strong or special. In fact, prior to the current pandemic, the system had metastasized. One of the few silver linings of COVID-19 is its deflationary effect on immigration detention numbers. Far from re-expanding the system by (say) 200% (that is, to its 2014 size), the next Congress or the next President should shrink immigration detention even further, to cover only the rare situations where its justifications are most pressing. Pre-decisional detention is appropriate only where alternatives cannot work to elicit attendance at immigration hearings—and they nearly always can. That would respect constitutional values that have been too-long ignored. It would save lives and reduce trauma. It would promote fairer immigration adjudication.

Cox and Rodríguez are right – let’s not waste time on debating whether the right reforms should come from Congress or the President. Neither needs to wait for the other to do the right thing: Congress could decline to appropriate funding for so many detention beds; DHS could decline to fill them. It is past time for either – or both – branches to dramatically shrink immigration detention.

Image: CLAREMONT, CA – DECEMBER 09: A Christmas nativity scene depicts Jesus, Mary, and Joseph separated and caged, as asylum seekers detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, at Claremont United Methodist Church on December 9, 2019 in Claremont, California. The church hopes the display will prompt viewers to ask themselves what the family would face today if seeking refuge in the U.S. as they did when fleeing Nazareth to Egypt to escape capture by the forces of King Herod. The Claremont United Methodist Church has worked to assist asylum seekers at the U.S.-Mexico border. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

 

Featured Articles

Nonviolent Civic Action May Help Defend the Integrity of the Election

by

Trump’s Executive Order on the ICC is Illegal, Not Just Shameful

by and

The President and Immigration Law: Introduction to a Just Security Series

by and

Lincoln and that Supreme Court Vacancy: A Deference to Democracy

by and

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Oct 5-9)

by

New Financial Sector Sanctions will Eviscerate Humanitarian Trade with Iran

by

Prosecuting the ISIS “Beatles:” A testament to dedicated US government professionalism

by

Six Disinformation Threats in the Post-Election Period

by

Military Medical Ethics and Dr. Conley’s Misrepresentations of the President’s Health

by and

Navigating a Contested Election, the Electoral Count Act and 12th Amendment: How to Ensure a Fully Counted Outcome

by and

Consequences of Federal Failure: Lessons from New York City in the Pandemic

by

Is the United States Heading for a Rural Insurgency?

by

The Incapacitation of a President and the Twenty-Fifth Amendment: A Reader’s Guide

by , , , , , and

Senate Procedures Offer No Hope for Dems on Supreme Court Nominee

by

Reengaging on Treaties and Other International Agreements (Part I): President Donald Trump’s Rejection of International Law

by

Banning Apps Is a Dangerous Practice for Free Speech

by

Global Health Is National Security

by

GIFCT: Possibly the Most Important Acronym You’ve Never Heard Of

by

Ten Quick Takeaways from the New York Times’ Bombshell Article on Trump’s Tax Returns

by

An Enduring Impasse on Autonomous Weapons

by

The US “Snapback” Against Iran – Bad Politics and Flawed Law

by

All the President’s Lawsuits: Fraud, Defamation, and the Westfall Act

by and

Trapped in a Pandemic: Iran’s Political Prisoners Face COVID-19 Behind Bars

by

Trump Can’t Lawfully Use Armed Forces to Sway the Election: Understanding the Legal Boundaries

by , and

The Verdict in the Khashoggi Murder Isn’t Final By Any Stretch

by and

Justifying Absolute Political Control over DOJ, Barr Promotes Myth of Unaccountable Career Prosecutor

by

Prepare for the Worst and Fight for the Best: A Citizen’s Guide to 2020 Electoral Interference

by and

At Least 15 Trump Officials Do Not Hold Their Positions Lawfully

by

Whistleblower: DHS Suppressed Reports on Central America and Inflated Risk of Terrorist Border-Crossers

by

Mass Job Losses and Other Economic Costs of President Trump’s Inaction on Coronavirus

by

Déjà Vu All Over Again: Racial Disparity in the Military Justice System

by and

A Topical Index of COVID-19 Articles on Just Security

by

On 9/11, Interrogating the Assumptions that Undergird the “Forever War”

by

9/11’s Long Shadow: What’s at Stake in Afghanistan

by

QAnon is a Nazi Cult, Rebranded

by

Timeline of the Coronavirus Pandemic and U.S. Response

by and

Time to Fix a Broken Declassification System

by and

The Int’l Criminal Court Executive Order: Global Reactions Compiled

by

Bill Barr’s Hidden Truths About Justice Department’s Rule of Forbearance in an Election

by

Finding the Right U.S. Defense Leaders

by

State Dept. Inspector General Report: A Troubling Message on Arms Sales

by and

Timeline: The Trump Administration and the U.S. Postal Service

by

The Cost of Resilience: The Roots and Impacts of the Beirut Blast

by

How the US and the EU Can Support Belarus Amid Its Historic Protests

by

I Resigned from U.S. Government After My Own Leaders Began to Act Like the Autocrats I Analyzed

by

The OSCE: A Bulwark Against Authoritarianism

by and

Lebanon’s Peace Cartel is Irredeemable – How Donors Choose to Help Can Tip the Scales

by

Supreme Court’s Trump v. Mazars Ruling Gave Attorney-Client Privilege a Boost in Congress

by

US Court Skirmishes Over Deadline’s Validity Leave ERA in Limbo

by

Immigration Maximalism at the Supreme Court

by and

The Second Oxford Statement on International Law Protections of the Healthcare Sector During Covid-19: Safeguarding Vaccine Research

by , , , , , and

An Open Letter to Connecticut U.S. Attorney John Durham

by

New Technologies, New Problems – Troubling Surveillance Trends in America

by and

Exploring Some Limitations to the ICC’s Ability to Charge US Officials with Contempt

by

Canada’s Scattered and Uncoordinated Cyber Foreign Policy: A Call for Clarity

by , and

Beyond Color-Blind National Security Law

by

A Threat or A Warning: Russia’s Weapons Testing in Space

by and

Interview with Christof Heyns: Major New UN Comment on Right of Peaceful Assembly

by and

An Exercise in Doublespeak: Pompeo’s Flawed “Unalienable Rights” Commission

by , and

China’s Forced Sterilization of Uyghur Women Violates Clear International Law

by

Politically Motivated Prosecutions Part II: Refuse, Report, Resign

by and

The Best Way to Improve on New START Is By Extending It

by

Former DHS and Defense Dept Spokesperson: Trump’s Response to Civil Unrest in Portland is Damaging to Our Government and Our Democracy

by

What Durham Is Investigating and Why It Poses a Danger to US Intelligence Analysis

by

The President’s Private Army

by

What Myanmar Is and Is Not Doing to Protect Rohingyas from Genocide

by

Why 27 Distinguished DC Lawyers Filed a Complaint with Bar Association Against Attorney General Barr

by

Trump Administration’s Women, Peace and Security Plans: Blueprint for Action or Empty Promises?

by

What Comes Next: The Aftermath of European Court’s Blow to Transatlantic Data Transfers

by

The Surprising Convergence Between Neo-Nazis and Jihadis

by

Vehicle Ramming: The Evolution of a Terrorist Tactic Inside the US

by

What’s Missing in Current and Former Officials’ Responses to DOJ Antitrust Whistleblower

by

Black Security and the Conundrum of Policing

by

Secretary Pompeo’s Surprising Defense of International Law, Allies, and the Law of the Sea Convention

by

Racing National Security: Introduction to the Just Security Symposium

by

Regarding Those Marijuana Mergers: A Response to Accusers Who Question the DOJ

by

An Incremental Step Toward Stopping Forever War?

by , and

Trump Pushed CIA to Give Intelligence to Kremlin, While Taking No Action Against Russia Arming Taliban

by

Mexico’s Priorities as an Elected Member to the Security Council for 2021-2022

by and

Unpacking the National Intelligence Council’s Memo on Russian Bounty Operation

by and

Patriotism and Justice on an Unusual Independence Day

by

Welcoming E. Tendayi Achiume, Barbara McQuade, and Matiangai Sirleaf to Just Security’s Board of Editors

by and

First They Came For Me and My Colleagues: The U.S. Attack on the Int’l Criminal Court

by

I help children in armed conflict. The President is forcing me to stop.

by

A Solution in Search of a Problem: The Dangerous Invalidity of Divesting Military Commanders of Disposition Authority for Military Criminal Offenses

by , and

A Rejoinder to China’s Response to UN Human Rights Experts

by

11 Top Antitrust Experts Alarmed by Whistleblower Complaint Against A.G. Barr—and Office of Professional Responsibility’s Opinion

by

The United Nations Charter at 75: Between Force and Self-Defense — Part Two

by

How Inter-State Procedures in Human Rights Treaties Can Support the Black Lives Matter Movement

by

Statement of Homeland and National Security Leaders

by

The Strength of America’s Apolitical Military

by , and

The Untold Power of Bill Barr to Direct US Military Forces in Case of “Civil Unrest”

by and

Standing, Not-Standing with the Protesters: U.S. Policy on Hong Kong and BLM

by

The United States’ Racial Justice Problem Is Also an International Human Rights Law Problem

by

A Bipartisan Push in Congress to Fight the ‘Parallel Pandemic’ of Human Rights Abuses Abroad

by and

Understanding the Michael Flynn Case: Separating the Wheat from the Chaff, and the Proper from the Improper

by

Jurisdiction at Guantanamo: The Case of Long-Term Complicity

by

Nuclear Arms Control, or a New Arms Race? Trump Seems Bent on the Latter.

by

Advancing Rights and Justice During a Pandemic: An Online Event Series

by and

A Conversation With U.N. Special Rapporteur David Kaye: COVID-19 and Freedom of Expression

by

Oxford Statement on the International Law Protections Against Cyber Operations Targeting the Health Care Sector

by , , and

Turkey Opened the Door to the European Court of Human Rights for Syrian Victims

by

The Significance of the Supreme Court’s Opati Decision for States and Companies Sued for Terrorism in U.S. Courts

by

What the Pandemic Tells Us About the State of U.S. Cybersecurity

by and

The Importance of New Statements on Sovereignty in Cyberspace by Austria, the Czech Republic and United States

by

The Perils of Hyping Pandemic Response as a National Security Issue

by and

Top Experts Analyze Inspector General Report Finding Problems in FBI Surveillance

by , , and

Why We Filed a FOIA Request on How Many US Troops Are in Afghanistan, Iraq, and Syria

by and

Assessing Emergency Powers During #COVID-19

by , and

What Counts As Sufficient Transparency on Civilian Casualties in Somalia

by

Seek and Speak the Truth

by

WhatsApp v. NSO Group: State Immunity and Cyber Spying

by and

Deepfakes 2.0: The New Era of “Truth Decay”

by and

The Time has Come to Have a Conversation at the U.N. on Self-Defence

by

Lawsuit Against Fox News Over Coronavirus Coverage: Can It Succeed? Should It?

by

Don’t Bother Suing China for Coronavirus

by

COVID-19 Shows How the U.S. Got National Security Wrong

by

Biopharma: The Next National Security Frontier

by

A Chance to Fix FISA

by

Former Officials Challenge Pompeo’s Threats to the International Criminal Court

by , , , , and

The Soleimani Strike and the Case for War Powers Reform

by

The Defense Department’s Measured Take on International Law in Cyberspace

by

New Online Resource: War Powers and Presidential Practice

by and

For House, Senate National Security Committees, Stopgaps for Term Limits

by

Punching on the Edges of the Grey Zone: Iranian Cyber Threats and State Cyber Responses

by

Please Support Just Security with a Tax-Deductible Donation

by

Confronting Russia’s Role in Transnational White Supremacist Extremism

by and

Reading Between the Votes: 53 Senators Say Trump Guilty on the Facts

by

International Criminal Court and the Question of Palestine’s Statehood: Part II

by

Compilation of States’ Reactions to U.S. and Iranian Uses of Force in Iraq in January 2020

by and

Iran’s Leaders Preserve the Republic With a Hybrid of International and Islamic Law

by

The Need for Increased Amicus Role in the FISA Process

by

U.S. Legal Defense of the Soleimani Strike at the United Nations: A Critical Assessment

by

Reevaluating Our Counter-Terrorism Information Sharing Methods

by

Lawful Self-Defense vs. Revenge Strikes: Scrutinizing Iran and U.S. Uses of Force under International Law

by and

Iran’s Unlawful Reprisal (and Ours)

by

United States Killed Iraqi Military Official and Iraqi Military Personnel in the Two Recent Attacks

by

Top Experts’ Backgrounder: Military Action Against Iran and US Domestic Law

by and

The Crossfire Hurricane Report’s Inconvenient Findings

by

Duty to Warn: Has the Trump Administration Learned from the Khashoggi Failure?

by

Can Turkey be Expelled from NATO? It’s Legally Possible, Whether or Not Politically Prudent

by

Climate Change Denialism Poses a National Security Threat

by

What’s the New Terror Financing Executive Order All About?

by

Guidelines on Investigating Violations of International Humanitarian Law

by , and

Expert Summaries of Mueller Report: A Collection

by , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , and

Army and Marine Corps Publish New Manual: The Commander’s Handbook on the Law of Land Warfare

by

Guide to the Mueller Report’s Findings on “Collusion”

by

Transparency on Civilian Harm in Somalia Matters – Not Just to Americans

by , and

Human Rights, Deprivation of Life and National Security: Q&A with Christof Heyns and Yuval Shany on General Comment 36

by , and

Need for Change to Protect Children in Armed Conflict

by and

View all »
Filed under:
About the Author(s)

Margo Schlanger

Henry M. Butzel Professor of Law at the University of Michigan, Heads the Civil Rights Litigation Clearinghouse, Former Officer for Civil Rights and Civil Liberties at the Department of Homeland Security (2010-2011) Follow her on Twitter (@mjschlanger).

Read these related stories next:

Packages fill the shelves in the Miguel Nieto Department Store on February 1, 2020 in Presidio, Texas. - Ranchers from both sides of the border use the the Miguel Nieto Department Store as a pick up spot for their packages because they live in such remote locations.

The President and Immigration Law Series: The Consequences of the Free Rein of Enforcement on Borderlands Society

October 13, 2020 by

Activists chant in front of the US Supreme Court in Washington, DC, on June 18, 2020. Signs read, "Here to Stay" and "Home Is Here."

The President and Immigration Law Series: Executive Power Beyond Enforcement

October 12, 2020 by

The Statue of Liberty is viewed from the rooftop of the new Statue of Liberty Museum, May 13, 2019 on Liberty Island in New York City.

The President and Immigration Law: Introduction to a Just Security Series

October 12, 2020 by and

Cell room doors are seen at the Caroline Detention Facility in Bowling Green, Virginia, on August 13, 2018. - A former regional jail, the facility has been contracted by the US Department of Homeland Security Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to house undocumented adult immigrant detainees.

The U.S. Bears International Responsibility for Forced Sterilization of Women in ICE Detention

September 29, 2020 by and

Federal officers in full camo gear with gas masks and guns prepare to disperse the crowd of protestors outside the Multnomah County Justice Center on July 17, 2020 in Portland, Oregon.

Trump Can’t Lawfully Use Armed Forces to Sway the Election: Understanding the Legal Boundaries

September 23, 2020 by , and

Acting Deputy Secretary of Homeland Security Ken Cuccinelli is sworn in before testifying to the Senate Judiciary Committee's Subcommittee on the Constitution about "anarchist violence" in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill August 04, 2020 in Washington, DC.

At Least 15 Trump Officials Do Not Hold Their Positions Lawfully

September 17, 2020 by

Boys lay on top of one another at an overcrowded Juveniles’ cell at Tal Kayf prison in April 2019.

How to Answer Iraq’s Failure to Put a Stop to Torture

September 16, 2020 by

Trump and Chad Wolf speak to members of border control on August 18, 2020. Neither wear face masks.

Whistleblower: DHS Suppressed Reports on Central America and Inflated Risk of Terrorist Border-Crossers

September 16, 2020 by

US Army guards watch over detainees at Camp Delta, 12 September 2002, in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.

Toward a New Approach to National and Human Security: Close Guantanamo and End Indefinite Detention

September 11, 2020 by , , , , and

Razor wire tops the fence of the U.S. prison at Guantanamo Bay.

Toward a New Approach to National and Human Security: Introduction

September 11, 2020 by , and

Trump and Guatemalan President Jimmy Morales at the South Portico of the White House on December 17, 2019 in Washington, DC.

The Disturbing Links in Trump’s Transactional Foreign Policy: A New Post-Mortem on Guatemala’s Impunity Commission

September 10, 2020 by

U.S. Army soldiers work fortifying the US-Mexico border fence with barbed wire on November 26, 2018 in Mexicali, Mexico.

DOD Inspector General’s Report Whitewashes Potential Violations of the Posse Comitatus Act

September 3, 2020 by