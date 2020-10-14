The President and Immigration Law: Restoring Faith in Our Immigration System Through Enforcement Discretion and Reform

by

October 14, 2020

(Editor’s Note: This article is part of a Just Security series in conversation with the new book, The President and Immigration Law, by Cristina Rodríguez and Adam Cox. The series will bring together expert voices on immigration policy and reform to reflect on the book and to chart a path toward a more sustainable and balanced immigration system. All articles in the series can be found here).

In their new book, The President and Immigration Law, Professors Adam Cox and Cristina Rodríguez advance the conversation on immigration in at least two critical ways. First, they illustrate that, despite popular and scholarly opinion to the contrary, the recent centrality of the executive in immigration policy and law-making is in line with both historical practice and constitutional design. Second, they detail the instability of a system increasingly reliant on largescale acts of enforcement discretion to ameliorate the harms that would otherwise flow from a long-broken system incapable of operating strictly on its own terms. In both respects, the authors provide essential insights that should inform the development and implementation of immigration policies by the next administration. In describing the corrosive effects that the “enforcement imperative” has long had in our immigration system, however, the authors adopt a narrow concept of “enforcement” that may constrain the conversation about what enforcement of our immigration laws can and should look like and unnecessarily – and ill-advisedly – frames some necessary and appropriate administrative actions as “non-enforcement.”

Presidential Centrality in Immigration Law-making

The first insight – and the one that informs the book’s title and dominates the text – is that there is nothing historically anomalous about the idea that presidents have vast power to shape immigration law. While Congress establishes the rules, including the rules of who may enter the country and who may be removed, it has delegated to the executive – explicitly and implicitly – substantial authority to enforce those rules as well as to make exceptions to those rules.

The statutory parole authority, for instance, grants the president the power to allow entry to people – including wide classes of people – who are inadmissible according to the rules established by Congress. Conversely, the statutory suspension authority grants the president the power to deny entry to people – including wide classes of people – who are admissible according to the rules established by Congress. Through Temporary Protected Status, deferred action, deferred enforced departure, and various other exercises of enforcement discretion – some prescribed by statute and some entirely extrastatutory – presidents hold the power to protect individuals from deportation and generally to authorize them to work. The Supreme Court’s recent decision in the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) case reaffirmed the executive’s strong and arguably unreviewable authority to adopt at least simple enforcement forbearance policies, including those that would affect large classes of people.

While the Obama and Trump administrations each made ample use of this delegated authority, they did so to serve entirely different ends. And through its relentless assault on our immigration, refugee, and asylum systems over the past four years, the Trump administration has proven to be more methodical at identifying and exploiting the tools left to them by congressional action or inaction than its predecessor. It is imperative to undo the damage wrought by the Trump administration’s current policies, and to use every tool of executive authority to move our immigration system closer to one that aligns with the country’s realistic interests and highest ideals.

Importantly, the Trump administration has demonstrated that different policy approaches to the same or similar issues can be adopted simultaneously and in overlapping ways. Over the past four years, for instance, would-be asylum seekers from Central America have at different times been prevented or deterred from requesting protection in the United States by perhaps half a dozen different policies. Fully understanding these nested policies has been difficult for the public, while attacking them in real time has proven challenging for litigators – undoing them in a future administration will require care and precision.

This overlapping approach to advancing executive priorities provides a strategic lesson for any future administration. Rather than focusing executive action on a handful of major reforms designed to each address distinct issues, the next administration should early on and throughout its time in office consider taking multiple and aggressive policy approaches – big and small – drawing upon different statutory and administrative authorities to protect the widest number of people, and make the enforcement and adjudication systems more fair, humane, and workable. This full court and sustained press will be all the more important given that they can expect to face a multitude of legal challenges before an increasingly hostile judiciary.

An Increasingly Unstable Reliance on Discretion

The second and perhaps more interesting insight in the book is that while executive action has long been a feature of immigration policy – and is both necessary and appropriate within any regulatory system – the extent to which we have had to rely upon enforcement discretion in recent years as the only way to inject common sense and humanity into an increasingly unjust system is both anomalous and largely unsustainable.

Over the last 30 years, Congress has done nothing to address structural flaws in our immigration system that set it up for failure. For too long, the system has been incapable of meeting the realistic needs of American society, American businesses, and American families. Predictably, this has led to the emergence of an extralegal immigration system – what the authors refer to as our “shadow system” and what Professor Hiroshi Motomura has long described as “immigration outside the law” – that only works, to the extent that it works, because of our tacit agreement to accept the benefits of this system that strengthens our country in so many ways even as it does so at considerable expense to many immigrant families and communities.

But even as Congress has been unable over this time to address the significant flaws in our immigration system, it has been successful at both layering on additional cruelties and removing, restricting, or allowing to wither on the vine tools that long helped to ameliorate the growth of dysfunction. For instance, Congress has not advanced the registry date – which allows undocumented immigrants who have continuously resided in the country for the requisite number of years to apply for lawful permanent residency if they meet certain requirements – since 1986, so this pathway to regularizing status has for 34 years been open only to people who arrived before January 1, 1972. Congress has also failed to extend adjustment of status under section 245(i) of the Immigration and Nationality Act since 2000, so it currently provides an avenue for permanent lawful status only to undocumented immigrants in the country today who are the beneficiaries of petitions filed on or before April 30, 2001 – nearly 20 years ago. Each of these pathways – which have, in the past, helped to regulate the size of the undocumented population in the country – is therefore available to a vanishingly small number of individuals. Likewise, in 1996, Congress eliminated a fairly common form of discretionary relief from removal for long-time residents (i.e., suspension of deportation), replaced it with new forms of relief carrying higher standards and greater ineligibility bars (i.e., two forms of cancellation of removal), and set an arbitrarily low numerical cap on such awards – making the relief effectively irrelevant even for people who could meet the exacting test. While acts of discretion within a largely functional regulatory system can help to smooth the edges by addressing individual instances of manifest injustice and setting sensible priorities for enforcement, the amount of discretion needed to avoid the societal harms that would otherwise flow from a system as fundamentally broken as our immigration system is so great that it either undermines faith in the system or faith in the executive’s fidelity to upholding the law.

For this reason, it should come as no surprise that robust exercises of enforcement discretion like the DACA and Deferred Action for Parents of Americans and Lawful Permanent Residents (DAPA) initiatives of the last administration were viewed by some (though incorrectly) as the executive’s failure to honor its constitutional duty to “take care that the Laws be faithfully executed” or that calls to end enforcement entirely have grown louder during the current period of maximal enforcement. This maximal strategy was described in 2017 by then-U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Acting Director Thomas Homan as enforcement of “the laws on the books without apology.” Our longstanding legislative paralysis produces a vicious circle, where the abject cruelty of the system itself demands increasingly expansive forms of administrative relief, which feed calls for increased enforcement that only heightens the need for still greater protections, ad infinitum.

This is not to say that the next administration should shy away from using enforcement discretion or should avoid large-scale administrative reforms – on the contrary, the need for such actions has perhaps never been greater, as one would expect from the preceding paragraph. Moreover, the destabilizing effects to families, communities, and the country of continuing to pursue a maximal enforcement strategy like the one currently adopted by the Trump administration would be far greater than the alternative. But as it does so, the next administration should articulate clearly to the American public why such efforts are designed not as an end in themselves, but as a means to bring us closer to the fair, humane, and workable immigration system that the country needs. Such reforms will make it easier to administer and, in time, design an immigration system that everyone – not just immigrants, but all of us – can be expected to follow and whose rules everyone believes should be enforced in a fair and just way.

To articulate that vision, the next administration should pay close attention to the interplay between executive action and legislation. Since there will rightly be intense pressure to immediately adopt bold executive actions that protect families and reverse the worst abuses of the current administration’s policies, legislation that offers permanent legal status to the greatest number of people possible will – in addition to offering durable protection – have the salutary effect of shrinking the scale and nature of subsequent executive actions. Not only will such legislation likely help to make future executive actions to provide some measure of protection from detention and removal more easily defended against legal challenges, but it also may help to counter the inevitable complaints of critics who point to large-scale relief as evidence of an out-of-control executive.

Promising legislative options already exist. In the current Congress, the House of Representatives has passed—with bipartisan support—legislation providing a path to citizenship for Dreamers and Temporary Protected Status (TPS) and Deferred Enforced Departure (DED) holders as well as for undocumented farm workers. And both versions of the House-passed Heroes Act would provide essential critical infrastructure workers with temporary protection from deportation in the form of deferred action and work authorization. The national economic recovery package that Congress will need to take up early in 2021 may provide an important opportunity to achieve multiple important and reinforcing policy goals all at one time.

The interplay works in the other direction as well. Executive actions—once they take hold—effectively change the status quo. This means that while future administrations will have the power to end such programs, they may encounter increased opposition from the public, the legislature, and reviewing courts. This latter point is particularly salient as many of the Trump administration’s efforts to withdraw protections have so far been held at bay for years as a result of preliminary injunctions in which the balance of the equities fell heavily in favor of DACA recipients and TPS holders, for instance.

Executive actions can also make it easier for Congress to enact legislation that builds upon what already has been done. That was the case when Congress provided green cards to spouses and children of Immigration Reform and Control Act (IRCA) beneficiaries who were themselves only granted discretionary protection from deportation under the Family Fairness program created by President Ronald Reagan and expanded by President George H.W. Bush; to certain Chinese nationals who were first protected from deportation through Executive Order 12711 issued by President George H.W. Bush; and to Liberian nationals who were protected at various times by TPS and/or DED before Congress enacted the Liberian Refugee Immigration Fairness Act as part of the FY 2020 National Defense Authorization Act. Each of these executive actions led to subsequent legislative “ratification” – just one of many ways that executive initiatives can lead the way in immigration policymaking.

Enforcement Beyond Coercion

In short, the book provides a deep understanding of the immigration policymaking tools that the next administration will have at its disposal, as well as a justification for the legitimacy of using such tools. It concludes by sounding a normative alarm about the unsustainability of maintaining such an enforcement-centered approach to immigration regulation.

Here I would challenge the authors, however, on their narrow conception of enforcement. In Chapter 8, they write: “Enforcement of the law entails coercion. The tools of enforcement – investigation, arrest, detention, sanction – threaten the loss of reputation, money, security, dignity, and liberty.” But enforcement of the law must mean enforcement of all laws – including those that offer opportunities to gain freedom from coercion by obtaining relief from removal and legal status as well as those laws that afford the executive discretion to decide when and how to use its coercive authorities. In recent writings, Peter Markowitz has explored a different view of enforcement – “cooperative enforcement” – that is utilized in other civil enforcement regimes. In such systems, people who are acting in violation of the law are given opportunities to come into compliance with the law rather than exclusively facing punishment.

This distinction matters because if enforcement is thought of as necessarily punitive and coercive, then decisions not to use the punitive and coercive authority of the law will always be viewed to some degree as non-enforcement. Crucially, even when people fundamentally appreciate that our immigration laws do not work and must be fixed, they still believe strongly that full enforcement of those laws would do more good than harm. It is politically and rhetorically important, therefore, to articulate the ways in which fair and humane policies designed to increase compliance with the law are, in fact, advancing the enforcement of the law. When exercising executive authority, the next administration should look for ways to provide on-ramps to compliance, as the Obama administration did with its military parole-in-place and provisional waiver programs, for instance, so that it can point concretely to increased compliance as evidence of increased fidelity to the law. This can be contrasted with the current administration’s cruel and senseless efforts to terminate DACA and TPS, which would have the grossly disorderly effect of de-documenting nearly one million people.

Moreover, while it is certainly true that much enforcement is based upon coercion, another tool of enforcement that is not coercive is the moral, persuasive power of the law to encourage compliance. If the country’s genuine wants and needs surrounding immigration could realistically be accommodated by and channeled through a fair, humane, and workable regulatory system, the enforcement conversation would look quite different; it would be centered around the best ways to maintain the integrity of a system generally believed to be deserving of respect – think about discussions of enforcement of civil rights laws or the Voting Rights Act, for instance. In such a system, the coercive and cooperative aspects of enforcement could still be brought to bear on individuals who choose to violate or otherwise run afoul of the rules. But to a far greater degree than today, where the system itself survives only because we collectively choose to look the other way at pervasive rule-breaking on all sides, the laws generally would be enforced through norms of compliance.

The point here is that it is not enough to lament how central the topic of enforcement is in immigration policy without also reckoning with how unenforceable – and unworthy of enforcement – so many of our immigration laws are today. Clearly it would be impossible to create such a system in the absence of significant legislative reforms, but maintaining the aspirational goal of restoring respect for our immigration system and rebuilding the moral, persuasive power of the law can also help guide an administrative reform agenda. When official policies more closely align with core American values like fairness and humanity, they can begin to restore faith in the system itself.

Image: YAKIMA, WA – FEBRUARY 18: U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detainees board a Swift Air charter flight at McCormick Air Center on February 18, 2020 in Yakima, Washington. The U.S. Justice Department is suing King County after it banned ICE from operating charter flights for detainee transport at King County International Airport, forcing the agency to bus detainees to Yakima for flights there. (Photo by David Ryder/Getty Images)

 

Featured Articles

The President and Immigration Law: Restoring Faith in Our Immigration System Through Enforcement Discretion and Reform

by

The Good Governance Papers: An Introduction

by , , and

Nonviolent Civic Action May Help Defend the Integrity of the Election

by

Trump’s Executive Order on the ICC is Illegal, Not Just Shameful

by and

The President and Immigration Law: Introduction to a Just Security Series

by and

Lincoln and that Supreme Court Vacancy: A Deference to Democracy

by and

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Oct 5-9)

by

New Financial Sector Sanctions will Eviscerate Humanitarian Trade with Iran

by

Prosecuting the ISIS “Beatles:” A testament to dedicated US government professionalism

by

Six Disinformation Threats in the Post-Election Period

by

Military Medical Ethics and Dr. Conley’s Misrepresentations of the President’s Health

by and

Navigating a Contested Election, the Electoral Count Act and 12th Amendment: How to Ensure a Fully Counted Outcome

by and

Consequences of Federal Failure: Lessons from New York City in the Pandemic

by

Is the United States Heading for a Rural Insurgency?

by

The Incapacitation of a President and the Twenty-Fifth Amendment: A Reader’s Guide

by , , , , , and

Senate Procedures Offer No Hope for Dems on Supreme Court Nominee

by

Reengaging on Treaties and Other International Agreements (Part I): President Donald Trump’s Rejection of International Law

by

Banning Apps Is a Dangerous Practice for Free Speech

by

Global Health Is National Security

by

GIFCT: Possibly the Most Important Acronym You’ve Never Heard Of

by

Ten Quick Takeaways from the New York Times’ Bombshell Article on Trump’s Tax Returns

by

An Enduring Impasse on Autonomous Weapons

by

The US “Snapback” Against Iran – Bad Politics and Flawed Law

by

All the President’s Lawsuits: Fraud, Defamation, and the Westfall Act

by and

Trapped in a Pandemic: Iran’s Political Prisoners Face COVID-19 Behind Bars

by

Trump Can’t Lawfully Use Armed Forces to Sway the Election: Understanding the Legal Boundaries

by , and

The Verdict in the Khashoggi Murder Isn’t Final By Any Stretch

by and

Justifying Absolute Political Control over DOJ, Barr Promotes Myth of Unaccountable Career Prosecutor

by

Prepare for the Worst and Fight for the Best: A Citizen’s Guide to 2020 Electoral Interference

by and

At Least 15 Trump Officials Do Not Hold Their Positions Lawfully

by

Whistleblower: DHS Suppressed Reports on Central America and Inflated Risk of Terrorist Border-Crossers

by

Mass Job Losses and Other Economic Costs of President Trump’s Inaction on Coronavirus

by

Déjà Vu All Over Again: Racial Disparity in the Military Justice System

by and

A Topical Index of COVID-19 Articles on Just Security

by

On 9/11, Interrogating the Assumptions that Undergird the “Forever War”

by

9/11’s Long Shadow: What’s at Stake in Afghanistan

by

QAnon is a Nazi Cult, Rebranded

by

Timeline of the Coronavirus Pandemic and U.S. Response

by and

Time to Fix a Broken Declassification System

by and

The Int’l Criminal Court Executive Order: Global Reactions Compiled

by

Bill Barr’s Hidden Truths About Justice Department’s Rule of Forbearance in an Election

by

Finding the Right U.S. Defense Leaders

by

State Dept. Inspector General Report: A Troubling Message on Arms Sales

by and

Timeline: The Trump Administration and the U.S. Postal Service

by

The Cost of Resilience: The Roots and Impacts of the Beirut Blast

by

How the US and the EU Can Support Belarus Amid Its Historic Protests

by

I Resigned from U.S. Government After My Own Leaders Began to Act Like the Autocrats I Analyzed

by

The OSCE: A Bulwark Against Authoritarianism

by and

Lebanon’s Peace Cartel is Irredeemable – How Donors Choose to Help Can Tip the Scales

by

Supreme Court’s Trump v. Mazars Ruling Gave Attorney-Client Privilege a Boost in Congress

by

US Court Skirmishes Over Deadline’s Validity Leave ERA in Limbo

by

Immigration Maximalism at the Supreme Court

by and

The Second Oxford Statement on International Law Protections of the Healthcare Sector During Covid-19: Safeguarding Vaccine Research

by , , , , , and

An Open Letter to Connecticut U.S. Attorney John Durham

by

New Technologies, New Problems – Troubling Surveillance Trends in America

by and

Exploring Some Limitations to the ICC’s Ability to Charge US Officials with Contempt

by

Canada’s Scattered and Uncoordinated Cyber Foreign Policy: A Call for Clarity

by , and

Beyond Color-Blind National Security Law

by

A Threat or A Warning: Russia’s Weapons Testing in Space

by and

Interview with Christof Heyns: Major New UN Comment on Right of Peaceful Assembly

by and

An Exercise in Doublespeak: Pompeo’s Flawed “Unalienable Rights” Commission

by , and

China’s Forced Sterilization of Uyghur Women Violates Clear International Law

by

Politically Motivated Prosecutions Part II: Refuse, Report, Resign

by and

The Best Way to Improve on New START Is By Extending It

by

Former DHS and Defense Dept Spokesperson: Trump’s Response to Civil Unrest in Portland is Damaging to Our Government and Our Democracy

by

What Durham Is Investigating and Why It Poses a Danger to US Intelligence Analysis

by

The President’s Private Army

by

What Myanmar Is and Is Not Doing to Protect Rohingyas from Genocide

by

Why 27 Distinguished DC Lawyers Filed a Complaint with Bar Association Against Attorney General Barr

by

Trump Administration’s Women, Peace and Security Plans: Blueprint for Action or Empty Promises?

by

What Comes Next: The Aftermath of European Court’s Blow to Transatlantic Data Transfers

by

The Surprising Convergence Between Neo-Nazis and Jihadis

by

Vehicle Ramming: The Evolution of a Terrorist Tactic Inside the US

by

What’s Missing in Current and Former Officials’ Responses to DOJ Antitrust Whistleblower

by

Black Security and the Conundrum of Policing

by

Secretary Pompeo’s Surprising Defense of International Law, Allies, and the Law of the Sea Convention

by

Racing National Security: Introduction to the Just Security Symposium

by

Regarding Those Marijuana Mergers: A Response to Accusers Who Question the DOJ

by

An Incremental Step Toward Stopping Forever War?

by , and

Trump Pushed CIA to Give Intelligence to Kremlin, While Taking No Action Against Russia Arming Taliban

by

Mexico’s Priorities as an Elected Member to the Security Council for 2021-2022

by and

Unpacking the National Intelligence Council’s Memo on Russian Bounty Operation

by and

Patriotism and Justice on an Unusual Independence Day

by

Welcoming E. Tendayi Achiume, Barbara McQuade, and Matiangai Sirleaf to Just Security’s Board of Editors

by and

First They Came For Me and My Colleagues: The U.S. Attack on the Int’l Criminal Court

by

I help children in armed conflict. The President is forcing me to stop.

by

A Solution in Search of a Problem: The Dangerous Invalidity of Divesting Military Commanders of Disposition Authority for Military Criminal Offenses

by , and

A Rejoinder to China’s Response to UN Human Rights Experts

by

11 Top Antitrust Experts Alarmed by Whistleblower Complaint Against A.G. Barr—and Office of Professional Responsibility’s Opinion

by

The United Nations Charter at 75: Between Force and Self-Defense — Part Two

by

How Inter-State Procedures in Human Rights Treaties Can Support the Black Lives Matter Movement

by

Statement of Homeland and National Security Leaders

by

The Strength of America’s Apolitical Military

by , and

The Untold Power of Bill Barr to Direct US Military Forces in Case of “Civil Unrest”

by and

Standing, Not-Standing with the Protesters: U.S. Policy on Hong Kong and BLM

by

The United States’ Racial Justice Problem Is Also an International Human Rights Law Problem

by

A Bipartisan Push in Congress to Fight the ‘Parallel Pandemic’ of Human Rights Abuses Abroad

by and

Understanding the Michael Flynn Case: Separating the Wheat from the Chaff, and the Proper from the Improper

by

Jurisdiction at Guantanamo: The Case of Long-Term Complicity

by

Nuclear Arms Control, or a New Arms Race? Trump Seems Bent on the Latter.

by

Advancing Rights and Justice During a Pandemic: An Online Event Series

by and

A Conversation With U.N. Special Rapporteur David Kaye: COVID-19 and Freedom of Expression

by

Oxford Statement on the International Law Protections Against Cyber Operations Targeting the Health Care Sector

by , , and

Turkey Opened the Door to the European Court of Human Rights for Syrian Victims

by

The Significance of the Supreme Court’s Opati Decision for States and Companies Sued for Terrorism in U.S. Courts

by

What the Pandemic Tells Us About the State of U.S. Cybersecurity

by and

The Importance of New Statements on Sovereignty in Cyberspace by Austria, the Czech Republic and United States

by

The Perils of Hyping Pandemic Response as a National Security Issue

by and

Top Experts Analyze Inspector General Report Finding Problems in FBI Surveillance

by , , and

Why We Filed a FOIA Request on How Many US Troops Are in Afghanistan, Iraq, and Syria

by and

Assessing Emergency Powers During #COVID-19

by , and

What Counts As Sufficient Transparency on Civilian Casualties in Somalia

by

Seek and Speak the Truth

by

WhatsApp v. NSO Group: State Immunity and Cyber Spying

by and

Deepfakes 2.0: The New Era of “Truth Decay”

by and

The Time has Come to Have a Conversation at the U.N. on Self-Defence

by

Lawsuit Against Fox News Over Coronavirus Coverage: Can It Succeed? Should It?

by

Don’t Bother Suing China for Coronavirus

by

COVID-19 Shows How the U.S. Got National Security Wrong

by

Biopharma: The Next National Security Frontier

by

A Chance to Fix FISA

by

Former Officials Challenge Pompeo’s Threats to the International Criminal Court

by , , , , and

The Soleimani Strike and the Case for War Powers Reform

by

The Defense Department’s Measured Take on International Law in Cyberspace

by

New Online Resource: War Powers and Presidential Practice

by and

For House, Senate National Security Committees, Stopgaps for Term Limits

by

Punching on the Edges of the Grey Zone: Iranian Cyber Threats and State Cyber Responses

by

Please Support Just Security with a Tax-Deductible Donation

by

Confronting Russia’s Role in Transnational White Supremacist Extremism

by and

Reading Between the Votes: 53 Senators Say Trump Guilty on the Facts

by

International Criminal Court and the Question of Palestine’s Statehood: Part II

by

Compilation of States’ Reactions to U.S. and Iranian Uses of Force in Iraq in January 2020

by and

Iran’s Leaders Preserve the Republic With a Hybrid of International and Islamic Law

by

The Need for Increased Amicus Role in the FISA Process

by

U.S. Legal Defense of the Soleimani Strike at the United Nations: A Critical Assessment

by

Reevaluating Our Counter-Terrorism Information Sharing Methods

by

Lawful Self-Defense vs. Revenge Strikes: Scrutinizing Iran and U.S. Uses of Force under International Law

by and

Iran’s Unlawful Reprisal (and Ours)

by

United States Killed Iraqi Military Official and Iraqi Military Personnel in the Two Recent Attacks

by

Top Experts’ Backgrounder: Military Action Against Iran and US Domestic Law

by and

The Crossfire Hurricane Report’s Inconvenient Findings

by

Duty to Warn: Has the Trump Administration Learned from the Khashoggi Failure?

by

Can Turkey be Expelled from NATO? It’s Legally Possible, Whether or Not Politically Prudent

by

Climate Change Denialism Poses a National Security Threat

by

What’s the New Terror Financing Executive Order All About?

by

Guidelines on Investigating Violations of International Humanitarian Law

by , and

Expert Summaries of Mueller Report: A Collection

by , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , and

Army and Marine Corps Publish New Manual: The Commander’s Handbook on the Law of Land Warfare

by

Guide to the Mueller Report’s Findings on “Collusion”

by

Transparency on Civilian Harm in Somalia Matters – Not Just to Americans

by , and

Human Rights, Deprivation of Life and National Security: Q&A with Christof Heyns and Yuval Shany on General Comment 36

by , and

Need for Change to Protect Children in Armed Conflict

by and

View all »
Filed under:
About the Author(s)

Tom Jawetz

Tom Jawetz is the vice president of Immigration Policy at American Progress. Prior to joining American Progress, Tom served as chief counsel on the Immigration Subcommittee of the House Judiciary Committee. Follow him on Twitter at (@TomJawetz)

Read these related stories next:

Packages fill the shelves in the Miguel Nieto Department Store on February 1, 2020 in Presidio, Texas. - Ranchers from both sides of the border use the the Miguel Nieto Department Store as a pick up spot for their packages because they live in such remote locations.

The President and Immigration Law Series: The Consequences of the Free Rein of Enforcement on Borderlands Society

October 13, 2020 by

A Christmas nativity scene depicts Jesus, Mary, and Joseph separated and caged, as asylum seekers detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, at Claremont United Methodist Church on December 9, 2019 in Claremont, California.

The President and Immigration Law Series: The Urgent Need to Shrink Immigration Detention

October 13, 2020 by

Activists chant in front of the US Supreme Court in Washington, DC, on June 18, 2020. Signs read, "Here to Stay" and "Home Is Here."

The President and Immigration Law Series: Executive Power Beyond Enforcement

October 12, 2020 by

The Statue of Liberty is viewed from the rooftop of the new Statue of Liberty Museum, May 13, 2019 on Liberty Island in New York City.

The President and Immigration Law: Introduction to a Just Security Series

October 12, 2020 by and

Trump looks out from the Truman Balcony as he arrives at the White House upon his return from Walter Reed Medical Center, where he underwent treatment for Covid-19, in Washington, DC, on October 5, 2020. He does not wear a face mask.

Shaky Hands in the Oval Office

October 9, 2020 by

Cell room doors are seen at the Caroline Detention Facility in Bowling Green, Virginia, on August 13, 2018. - A former regional jail, the facility has been contracted by the US Department of Homeland Security Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to house undocumented adult immigrant detainees.

The U.S. Bears International Responsibility for Forced Sterilization of Women in ICE Detention

September 29, 2020 by and

U.S. Attorney General William Barr removes his face mask before testifying to the House Judiciary Committee in the Congressional Auditorium at the U.S. Capitol Visitors Center July 28, 2020 in Washington, DC.

Bill Barr’s Misguided View of US History

September 24, 2020 by

Federal officers in full camo gear with gas masks and guns prepare to disperse the crowd of protestors outside the Multnomah County Justice Center on July 17, 2020 in Portland, Oregon.

Trump Can’t Lawfully Use Armed Forces to Sway the Election: Understanding the Legal Boundaries

September 23, 2020 by , and

Abortion rights activists rally in front of the US Supreme Court in Washington, DC, on May 21, 2019. Signs read, "Safe abortion is a human right" and "Keep abortion legal."

UN Experts to Trump Administration: Reproductive Rights are Human Rights

September 18, 2020 by

Acting Deputy Secretary of Homeland Security Ken Cuccinelli is sworn in before testifying to the Senate Judiciary Committee's Subcommittee on the Constitution about "anarchist violence" in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill August 04, 2020 in Washington, DC.

At Least 15 Trump Officials Do Not Hold Their Positions Lawfully

September 17, 2020 by

Trump and Chad Wolf speak to members of border control on August 18, 2020. Neither wear face masks.

Whistleblower: DHS Suppressed Reports on Central America and Inflated Risk of Terrorist Border-Crossers

September 16, 2020 by

Trump and Guatemalan President Jimmy Morales at the South Portico of the White House on December 17, 2019 in Washington, DC.

The Disturbing Links in Trump’s Transactional Foreign Policy: A New Post-Mortem on Guatemala’s Impunity Commission

September 10, 2020 by