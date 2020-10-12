The President and Immigration Law Series: Executive Power Beyond Enforcement

by

October 12, 2020

(Editor’s Note: This article is part of a Just Security series in conversation with the new book, The President and Immigration Law, by Cristina Rodríguez and Adam Cox. The series will bring together expert voices on immigration policy and reform to reflect on the book and to chart a path toward a more sustainable and balanced immigration system. All articles in the series can be found here). 

In their new book, The President and Immigration Law, Adam Cox and Cristina Rodríguez contextualize a range of legal developments, from the litigation challenging Arizona’s SB1070; to the use of broad prosecutorial discretion in the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program; to President Donald Trump’s Muslim Ban. Cox and Rodríguez make a convincing argument that these actions and policies can all be seen as part of the process by which the executive has solidified a “principal” role, along with Congress, in shaping immigration policy. This reframing of how we should analyze, critique, and reform the current division of power between the executive and legislative branches alone makes the book worthy of inclusion in the immigration law (and separation of powers) canon.

But the book also presents what are bound to be contentious arguments about the desirability of such a division of power, and what changes to immigration law would be necessary to address concerns with such a dual principal system.  Advocates, including the organization I work for, the National Immigration Law Center (NILC), are currently litigating cases testing some of the authors’ thesis in real time, as the president attempts to exercise power in untested ways, raising concerns about the ability of existing regulatory and constitutional oversight to address abuses of this power.

Executive Power Beyond Enforcement: Quasi-Legislative and Quasi-Judicial

Central to Cox and Rodríguez’s argument is the extent to which the president’s enforcement power confers the ability to shape immigration policy. They note that since half of all noncitizens in this country are currently undocumented—in other words, subject to removal—their fate is squarely within the hands of the governmental branch charged with, and granted wide latitude over, enforcing the law or forbearing enforcement. The executive branch has centralized control of these processes, and this ability to choose the extent and manner of enforcement gives the president enormous influence over national immigration policy.  But to fully understand the extent to which the “two principals” framework operates, it is necessary to consider not just how the president shapes immigration policy through enforcement, but also through the regulatory and quasi-legislative and quasi-judicial power provided to the executive by the Immigration and Nationality Act (INA).

Many of the examples used by Cox and Rodríguez are squarely within the executive’s enforcement power. Such examples include systemic efforts to uniformly administer the forbearance of deportation, such as the DACA or Morton Memos.  But Trump’s Muslim Ban was undertaken pursuant to a statutory provision (Section 212(f) of the INA) that allows the president to expand the grounds for barring entry of noncitizens beyond that which Congress has specifically delineated. To emphasize how executive enforcement power operates to shape public policy, Cox and Rodríguez analogize immigration enforcement to police discretion as to when to pull someone over to enforce oft-violated traffic laws. While this analogy holds well for examples like DACA, it does not hold as well for other areas in which the INA specifically grants the president power to set additional restrictions, such as in the refugee and inadmissibility contexts. Taking Cox and Rodríguez’s example, mutatis mutandis, if a mayor issued a decree that there is different speed limit for Muslim drivers than other drivers, it would surely be an executive directed policy, but it is unclear why this would be defined as enforcement power rather than legislative or rulemaking power.

Thus, much of the president’s policy-setting power in the immigration context cannot be purely—or even principally—described as enforcement power. As described above, the president can, through the 212(f) power, take actions that are more akin to legislative determinations. In other cases, the executive branch  makes judicial determinations through the attorney general’s ability to self-refer immigration appeals for adjudication. The fact that Congress has delegated this and similar kinds of authority to the executive reenforces the descriptive reality of the two-principals model, but calls for a closer examination of the extent to which the INA both grants and potentially limits executive power in these quasi-legislative or regulatory contexts.

Applications of Presidential Rule-Making

The president has attempted to use these quasi-legislative powers to create immigration policy shifts on par in scale with his enforcement power. Cox and Rodríguez rightfully highlight how the geological layering of statutes in the INA over the decades makes it difficult to reconcile legislative intent, and thus scope of authority, when evaluating competing provisions of the INA, and this can similarly present problems in the regulatory context. For example, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and State Department (and potentially the Department of Justice) have issued regulations which would expand the previously little-used “Public Charge” basis for denials of admission from a definition previously thought to be synonymous with being a pauper or committed to an alms house, to one that would bar nearly half of the American population if applied to citizens. The president is also using executive power to deny admission of individuals – not because they pose a national security threat or because of foreign relations concerns, as this power of individual exclusion has historically been used – but because they may lack resources to pay for private health insurance.  The president has used this INA-delegated authority to radically alter the viability of the family-based immigration system and to impose wealth tests on new immigrants, the result of which would be a racial reshaping of who is allowed to enter this country – thus making immigration flows whiter than they have historically been.

This understanding of the extent to which the president alone can functionally operate as a dual principal forces us to further grapple with factual and normative questions about principal/agent relations in the regulatory context. Given the relative openness of the INA to executive branch determinations, which limits the investigatory power of litigants and the scope of reviewing courts, demonstrating that an agency acted “arbitrarily” becomes extremely difficult. This raises questions about whether administrative law, or even the bureaucratic state, provide sufficient safeguards against arbitrary action.

Uncertain Safeguards

Cox and Rodríguez should not be faulted for their desire to ground their theory in the ideal separation of powers as opposed to basing their conclusions on the actions of one demagogue, but as a result they underestimate the threat posed by a regime willing to mobilize the aggregated power of the executive. There is always a risk that centralized power can be captured, and many of the protections Cox and Rodríguez highlight, including the professional bureaucracy of the administrative state, have been significantly eroded during the Trump administration. Indeed, the administration is attempting to shield from public disclosure basic information on the regulatory decision-making process, and is taking even more extreme steps, such as removing governmental officials who stand in the way of this president’s agenda and installing officials in circumvention of congressional safeguards. Examples of the latter include the elevation of individuals to seemingly permanent “acting” positions in contravention of the Federal Vacancies Reform Act (FVRA), such as Ken Cuccinelli as purported Acting Director of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), and Kevin McAleenan (formerly) and Chad Wolf (currently) as the purported Acting Secretaries of DHS, who have sought to implement not only enforcement related decisions, such as the continued efforts to repeal DACA, but also the regulatory changes such as expansion of public charge.

Constitutional law may be similarly unlikely to provide the necessary safeguards on exercises of the executive power. Over the summer and early fall, the terrain has gotten even worse.  The Supreme Court has limited due process protections to which immigrants are entitled, recently reversing the Ninth Circuit’s decision in Department of Homeland Security v. Thuraissigiam and severely limiting habeas corpus review.  Indeed, with this decision, the Court once again relied on the racist line of cases, including Nishimura Ekiu v. United States, that Cox and Rodríguez argue should be viewed as minimized in importance. Indeed, Cox himself (with Ahilan Arulanantham) has written in Just Security that Thuraissigiam presents an alarming precedent, one which notably expands executive discretion in habeas cases and beyond. Indeed, recently in Pham v. Ragbir, the Court, in light of Thuraissigiam, vacated the Second Circuit’s decision upholding the Plaintiff’s challenge to his detention on First Amendment retaliation grounds, signaling that Cox and Arulanantham’s fears may be well founded.  Gerald Neuman has gone further, noting that the threat to due process presented by this case demonstrates not only the insufficiency of safeguards to immigrants’ rights, but the risks of the broad exercise of executive discretion to understandings of due process writ large.

Equal Protection Principles: An Unreliable Judicial Standard to Curb the Executive

Cox and Rodríguez’ faith in equal protection principles is perhaps even less warranted. While the deferential standard of review of executive motive (purportedly motivated by extraterritoriality and national security considerations) in Trump v. Hawaii should, as Rodríguez has argued elsewhere, not be exported to other contexts, reliance on standard Equal Protection jurisprudence, as Critical Race Theory and other scholars have demonstrated, has not served as a viable mechanism for preventing governmental actors from engaging in actions that will disproportionately impact discrete and insular minorities.

Indeed, in the Supreme Court’s recent DACA decision, Chief Justice Roberts found easy recourse in the existing Equal Protection framework.   Relying on the Arlington Heights framework, which fundamentally focuses on the governmental actor’s intent, Chief Justice Roberts did expressly do what he merely did by implication in Hawaii: falsely cabin (through temporal separation and other means) what can only be understood as overtly racist statements to largely foreclose plaintiffs’ Equal Protection challenge.  This portion of the decision, which was largely overlooked by most commentators, is already having negative reverberations in challenges to other discriminatory actions by this administration, including in the public charge and TPS contexts where courts have relied on the DACA decision as a basis for dismissing equal protection claims in these additional contexts.

Reality Check

Finally, any discussion of whether and how to allocate power to the executive needs to take into account two realities.  Cox and Rodríguez, as well as others, have highlighted how the institutional culture of DHS makes it particularly subject to abuse.  But we do not have to speculate about whether the president would be able to use his existing immigration-related powers to mobilize a praetorian guard. The realities Latino communities have long experienced at the border at the hands of DHS and the abuses of its agents are now in full view in front of St. John’s Church and in the streets of Portland.

Second, any consideration of the desirability of the two-principals vision of the executive needs to account for the actual role of racism and xenophobia in immigration law.  This racism is not simply consigned to either the beginning of immigration law or the current moment. Rather, this racism has been cyclically constitutive of immigration policy throughout the history of immigration law. The two- principal vision does not solve this problem, but the continuing hesitancy of the Court to adequately check such action by the executive should give all advocates cause for concern that it will happen again – and that the centralization of insufficiently checked presidential power will allow it to continue.

Image: Activists chant in front of the US Supreme Court in Washington, DC, on June 18, 2020. – The US Supreme Court rejected President Donald Trump’s move to rescind the DACA program that offers protections to 700,000 undocumented migrants brought to the US as children. (Photo by NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images)

 

Featured Articles

The President and Immigration Law Series: Executive Power Beyond Enforcement

by

The President and Immigration Law: Introduction to a Just Security Series

by and

Lincoln and that Supreme Court Vacancy: A Deference to Democracy

by and

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Oct 5-9)

by

New Financial Sector Sanctions will Eviscerate Humanitarian Trade with Iran

by

Prosecuting the ISIS “Beatles:” A testament to dedicated US government professionalism

by

Six Disinformation Threats in the Post-Election Period

by

Military Medical Ethics and Dr. Conley’s Misrepresentations of the President’s Health

by and

Navigating a Contested Election, the Electoral Count Act and 12th Amendment: How to Ensure a Fully Counted Outcome

by and

Consequences of Federal Failure: Lessons from New York City in the Pandemic

by

Is the United States Heading for a Rural Insurgency?

by

The Incapacitation of a President and the Twenty-Fifth Amendment: A Reader’s Guide

by , , , , , and

Senate Procedures Offer No Hope for Dems on Supreme Court Nominee

by

Reengaging on Treaties and Other International Agreements (Part I): President Donald Trump’s Rejection of International Law

by

Banning Apps Is a Dangerous Practice for Free Speech

by

Global Health Is National Security

by

GIFCT: Possibly the Most Important Acronym You’ve Never Heard Of

by

Ten Quick Takeaways from the New York Times’ Bombshell Article on Trump’s Tax Returns

by

An Enduring Impasse on Autonomous Weapons

by

The US “Snapback” Against Iran – Bad Politics and Flawed Law

by

All the President’s Lawsuits: Fraud, Defamation, and the Westfall Act

by and

Trapped in a Pandemic: Iran’s Political Prisoners Face COVID-19 Behind Bars

by

Trump Can’t Lawfully Use Armed Forces to Sway the Election: Understanding the Legal Boundaries

by , and

The Verdict in the Khashoggi Murder Isn’t Final By Any Stretch

by and

Justifying Absolute Political Control over DOJ, Barr Promotes Myth of Unaccountable Career Prosecutor

by

Prepare for the Worst and Fight for the Best: A Citizen’s Guide to 2020 Electoral Interference

by and

At Least 15 Trump Officials Do Not Hold Their Positions Lawfully

by

Whistleblower: DHS Suppressed Reports on Central America and Inflated Risk of Terrorist Border-Crossers

by

Mass Job Losses and Other Economic Costs of President Trump’s Inaction on Coronavirus

by

Déjà Vu All Over Again: Racial Disparity in the Military Justice System

by and

A Topical Index of COVID-19 Articles on Just Security

by

On 9/11, Interrogating the Assumptions that Undergird the “Forever War”

by

9/11’s Long Shadow: What’s at Stake in Afghanistan

by

QAnon is a Nazi Cult, Rebranded

by

Timeline of the Coronavirus Pandemic and U.S. Response

by and

Time to Fix a Broken Declassification System

by and

The Int’l Criminal Court Executive Order: Global Reactions Compiled

by

Bill Barr’s Hidden Truths About Justice Department’s Rule of Forbearance in an Election

by

Finding the Right U.S. Defense Leaders

by

State Dept. Inspector General Report: A Troubling Message on Arms Sales

by and

Timeline: The Trump Administration and the U.S. Postal Service

by

The Cost of Resilience: The Roots and Impacts of the Beirut Blast

by

How the US and the EU Can Support Belarus Amid Its Historic Protests

by

I Resigned from U.S. Government After My Own Leaders Began to Act Like the Autocrats I Analyzed

by

The OSCE: A Bulwark Against Authoritarianism

by and

Lebanon’s Peace Cartel is Irredeemable – How Donors Choose to Help Can Tip the Scales

by

Supreme Court’s Trump v. Mazars Ruling Gave Attorney-Client Privilege a Boost in Congress

by

US Court Skirmishes Over Deadline’s Validity Leave ERA in Limbo

by

Immigration Maximalism at the Supreme Court

by and

The Second Oxford Statement on International Law Protections of the Healthcare Sector During Covid-19: Safeguarding Vaccine Research

by , , , , , and

An Open Letter to Connecticut U.S. Attorney John Durham

by

New Technologies, New Problems – Troubling Surveillance Trends in America

by and

Exploring Some Limitations to the ICC’s Ability to Charge US Officials with Contempt

by

Canada’s Scattered and Uncoordinated Cyber Foreign Policy: A Call for Clarity

by , and

Beyond Color-Blind National Security Law

by

A Threat or A Warning: Russia’s Weapons Testing in Space

by and

Interview with Christof Heyns: Major New UN Comment on Right of Peaceful Assembly

by and

An Exercise in Doublespeak: Pompeo’s Flawed “Unalienable Rights” Commission

by , and

China’s Forced Sterilization of Uyghur Women Violates Clear International Law

by

Politically Motivated Prosecutions Part II: Refuse, Report, Resign

by and

The Best Way to Improve on New START Is By Extending It

by

Former DHS and Defense Dept Spokesperson: Trump’s Response to Civil Unrest in Portland is Damaging to Our Government and Our Democracy

by

What Durham Is Investigating and Why It Poses a Danger to US Intelligence Analysis

by

The President’s Private Army

by

What Myanmar Is and Is Not Doing to Protect Rohingyas from Genocide

by

Why 27 Distinguished DC Lawyers Filed a Complaint with Bar Association Against Attorney General Barr

by

Trump Administration’s Women, Peace and Security Plans: Blueprint for Action or Empty Promises?

by

What Comes Next: The Aftermath of European Court’s Blow to Transatlantic Data Transfers

by

The Surprising Convergence Between Neo-Nazis and Jihadis

by

Vehicle Ramming: The Evolution of a Terrorist Tactic Inside the US

by

What’s Missing in Current and Former Officials’ Responses to DOJ Antitrust Whistleblower

by

Black Security and the Conundrum of Policing

by

Secretary Pompeo’s Surprising Defense of International Law, Allies, and the Law of the Sea Convention

by

Racing National Security: Introduction to the Just Security Symposium

by

Regarding Those Marijuana Mergers: A Response to Accusers Who Question the DOJ

by

An Incremental Step Toward Stopping Forever War?

by , and

Trump Pushed CIA to Give Intelligence to Kremlin, While Taking No Action Against Russia Arming Taliban

by

Mexico’s Priorities as an Elected Member to the Security Council for 2021-2022

by and

Unpacking the National Intelligence Council’s Memo on Russian Bounty Operation

by and

Patriotism and Justice on an Unusual Independence Day

by

Welcoming E. Tendayi Achiume, Barbara McQuade, and Matiangai Sirleaf to Just Security’s Board of Editors

by and

First They Came For Me and My Colleagues: The U.S. Attack on the Int’l Criminal Court

by

I help children in armed conflict. The President is forcing me to stop.

by

A Solution in Search of a Problem: The Dangerous Invalidity of Divesting Military Commanders of Disposition Authority for Military Criminal Offenses

by , and

A Rejoinder to China’s Response to UN Human Rights Experts

by

11 Top Antitrust Experts Alarmed by Whistleblower Complaint Against A.G. Barr—and Office of Professional Responsibility’s Opinion

by

The United Nations Charter at 75: Between Force and Self-Defense — Part Two

by

How Inter-State Procedures in Human Rights Treaties Can Support the Black Lives Matter Movement

by

Statement of Homeland and National Security Leaders

by

The Strength of America’s Apolitical Military

by , and

The Untold Power of Bill Barr to Direct US Military Forces in Case of “Civil Unrest”

by and

Standing, Not-Standing with the Protesters: U.S. Policy on Hong Kong and BLM

by

The United States’ Racial Justice Problem Is Also an International Human Rights Law Problem

by

A Bipartisan Push in Congress to Fight the ‘Parallel Pandemic’ of Human Rights Abuses Abroad

by and

Understanding the Michael Flynn Case: Separating the Wheat from the Chaff, and the Proper from the Improper

by

Jurisdiction at Guantanamo: The Case of Long-Term Complicity

by

Nuclear Arms Control, or a New Arms Race? Trump Seems Bent on the Latter.

by

Advancing Rights and Justice During a Pandemic: An Online Event Series

by and

A Conversation With U.N. Special Rapporteur David Kaye: COVID-19 and Freedom of Expression

by

Oxford Statement on the International Law Protections Against Cyber Operations Targeting the Health Care Sector

by , , and

Turkey Opened the Door to the European Court of Human Rights for Syrian Victims

by

The Significance of the Supreme Court’s Opati Decision for States and Companies Sued for Terrorism in U.S. Courts

by

What the Pandemic Tells Us About the State of U.S. Cybersecurity

by and

The Importance of New Statements on Sovereignty in Cyberspace by Austria, the Czech Republic and United States

by

The Perils of Hyping Pandemic Response as a National Security Issue

by and

Top Experts Analyze Inspector General Report Finding Problems in FBI Surveillance

by , , and

Why We Filed a FOIA Request on How Many US Troops Are in Afghanistan, Iraq, and Syria

by and

Assessing Emergency Powers During #COVID-19

by , and

What Counts As Sufficient Transparency on Civilian Casualties in Somalia

by

Seek and Speak the Truth

by

WhatsApp v. NSO Group: State Immunity and Cyber Spying

by and

Deepfakes 2.0: The New Era of “Truth Decay”

by and

The Time has Come to Have a Conversation at the U.N. on Self-Defence

by

Lawsuit Against Fox News Over Coronavirus Coverage: Can It Succeed? Should It?

by

Don’t Bother Suing China for Coronavirus

by

COVID-19 Shows How the U.S. Got National Security Wrong

by

Biopharma: The Next National Security Frontier

by

A Chance to Fix FISA

by

Former Officials Challenge Pompeo’s Threats to the International Criminal Court

by , , , , and

The Soleimani Strike and the Case for War Powers Reform

by

The Defense Department’s Measured Take on International Law in Cyberspace

by

New Online Resource: War Powers and Presidential Practice

by and

For House, Senate National Security Committees, Stopgaps for Term Limits

by

Punching on the Edges of the Grey Zone: Iranian Cyber Threats and State Cyber Responses

by

Please Support Just Security with a Tax-Deductible Donation

by

Confronting Russia’s Role in Transnational White Supremacist Extremism

by and

Reading Between the Votes: 53 Senators Say Trump Guilty on the Facts

by

International Criminal Court and the Question of Palestine’s Statehood: Part II

by

Compilation of States’ Reactions to U.S. and Iranian Uses of Force in Iraq in January 2020

by and

Iran’s Leaders Preserve the Republic With a Hybrid of International and Islamic Law

by

The Need for Increased Amicus Role in the FISA Process

by

U.S. Legal Defense of the Soleimani Strike at the United Nations: A Critical Assessment

by

Reevaluating Our Counter-Terrorism Information Sharing Methods

by

Lawful Self-Defense vs. Revenge Strikes: Scrutinizing Iran and U.S. Uses of Force under International Law

by and

Iran’s Unlawful Reprisal (and Ours)

by

United States Killed Iraqi Military Official and Iraqi Military Personnel in the Two Recent Attacks

by

Top Experts’ Backgrounder: Military Action Against Iran and US Domestic Law

by and

The Crossfire Hurricane Report’s Inconvenient Findings

by

Duty to Warn: Has the Trump Administration Learned from the Khashoggi Failure?

by

Can Turkey be Expelled from NATO? It’s Legally Possible, Whether or Not Politically Prudent

by

Climate Change Denialism Poses a National Security Threat

by

What’s the New Terror Financing Executive Order All About?

by

Guidelines on Investigating Violations of International Humanitarian Law

by , and

Expert Summaries of Mueller Report: A Collection

by , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , and

Army and Marine Corps Publish New Manual: The Commander’s Handbook on the Law of Land Warfare

by

Guide to the Mueller Report’s Findings on “Collusion”

by

Transparency on Civilian Harm in Somalia Matters – Not Just to Americans

by , and

Human Rights, Deprivation of Life and National Security: Q&A with Christof Heyns and Yuval Shany on General Comment 36

by , and

Need for Change to Protect Children in Armed Conflict

by and

View all »
Filed under:
About the Author(s)

Nicholas Espiritu

Nicholas Espíritu is a supervising attorney at National Immigration Law Center and a Lecturer at the UCLA School of Law where he teaches Voting Rights and an Immigration Policy Clinic. Follow him on Twitter (@NicoEspiritu9).

Read these related stories next:

The President and Immigration Law: Introduction to a Just Security Series

October 12, 2020 by and

Cell room doors are seen at the Caroline Detention Facility in Bowling Green, Virginia, on August 13, 2018. - A former regional jail, the facility has been contracted by the US Department of Homeland Security Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to house undocumented adult immigrant detainees.

The U.S. Bears International Responsibility for Forced Sterilization of Women in ICE Detention

September 29, 2020 by and

Trump and Chad Wolf speak to members of border control on August 18, 2020. Neither wear face masks.

Whistleblower: DHS Suppressed Reports on Central America and Inflated Risk of Terrorist Border-Crossers

September 16, 2020 by

Trump and Guatemalan President Jimmy Morales at the South Portico of the White House on December 17, 2019 in Washington, DC.

The Disturbing Links in Trump’s Transactional Foreign Policy: A New Post-Mortem on Guatemala’s Impunity Commission

September 10, 2020 by

U.S. Army soldiers work fortifying the US-Mexico border fence with barbed wire on November 26, 2018 in Mexicali, Mexico.

DOD Inspector General’s Report Whitewashes Potential Violations of the Posse Comitatus Act

September 3, 2020 by

The U.S. Supreme Court at night.

The Supreme Court’s Attack on Habeas Corpus in DHS v. Thuraissigiam

August 25, 2020 by

Migrants walk after crossing the border between the U.S. and Mexico at the Rio Grande river, as they walk in El Paso, Texas, on June 27, 2019 as taken from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico.

Border Justice in the Age of Pandemic

August 21, 2020 by

Immigration Maximalism at the Supreme Court

August 11, 2020 by and

New Technologies, New Problems – Troubling Surveillance Trends in America

August 6, 2020 by and

Dispatches from a Racialized Border: The Invisible Threat

July 27, 2020 by

A two-year-old Honduran asylum seeker cries as her mother is searched and detained near the U.S.-Mexico border on June 12, 2018 in McAllen, Texas.

Forced Family Separation During COVID-19: Preventing Torture and Inhumane Treatment in Crisis

July 8, 2020 by and

DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals) plaintiffs come out of court as immigration rights activists take part in a rally in front of the US Supreme Court in Washington, DC on November 12, 2019.

The Supreme Court’s Ominous DACA Decision: Perils for Dreamers in What Comes Next

June 22, 2020 by and