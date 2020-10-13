Nonviolent Civic Action May Help Defend the Integrity of the Election

by

October 13, 2020

Donald Trump, losing badly in the polls, is betting his presidency on law and order. He has repeatedly evoked dangers posed by left-wing anarchists and groups like Antifa, declaring the latter a terrorist organization and signing an executive order directing his attorney general, William Barr, to identify “anarchist jurisdictions” in cities for possible defunding. Never mind that U.S. intelligence and homeland security officials have repeatedly assessed that far-right and white supremacist groups, groups tacitly supported by Trump, are the most significant terror-related threat.

Trump and Barr are merely the latest politicians to portray protestors as “terrorists,” “rioters,” and unpatriotic menaces to law and order. In reality, protest is as American as apple pie. From boycotting the British monarchy, to striking for worker protections, to marches for women’s suffrage and lunch counter sit-ins for civil rights, organized civic action, combined with key legislation and court rulings, has been the pathway to progress for centuries. A large body of research has shown that bottom-up civil resistance is the most significant driver of democratization in the United States and globally.

While polls suggest that Trump’s law-and-order mantra is falling flat with key audiences and research shows that incumbent presidents have a harder time running on a platform of restoring order compared with outside candidates, given the piqued tensions in the United States leading up to the election, it is important to set the record straight. Protest and civic activism could end up playing a major role in defending the integrity of the upcoming election and protecting the Constitution. In such instances, media outlets, protestors, and officials will play essential roles in either exacerbating or alleviating tensions that can lead to violence.

Domestic Disinformation at the Highest Levels

The claims of the president and the Department of Justice that they are bulwarks against violent chaos caused by protestors is wrong on three counts.

First, it’s worth recalling that the overwhelming majority of protests since George Floyd’s murder in June – and since Trump’s election in 2016 – have been nonviolent. In fact, more than 93 percent of the Black Lives Matter protests last summer following George Floyd’s murder were peaceful, according to data collected by the Armed Conflict and Event Data Project (ACLED). And if you remove instances of property damage (including the toppling of statues), which ACLED includes in its definition of violence, the percentage of protests that have been nonviolent is even higher. In 99 percent of cases, there were no reports of police injuries. The characterization of protests as violent riots is simply untrue.

While the president depicts protestors as a radical fringe, in fact the nationwide protests following Floyd’s killing, which occurred in thousands of cities and towns, including in conservative parts of the country, were the broadest and most persistent in U.S. history. The mostly peaceful and hugely participatory nature of the protests, which included kids, grandmothers, farmers, and professionals, helps explain the dramatic shift in public opinion to decry police brutality and empathize with the Black Lives Matter movement in their aftermath. Protestor violence, looting, and vandalism constituted a minute portion of the protests and were mostly confined to single city blocks, largely committed by opportunists. Organizing by community leaders, religious figures and civic groups in places like Minneapolis kept police and opportunist violence at bay.

Second, most of the victims of violence have been protestors, with federal security forces and police perpetrating most of the attacks. A large uptick in violent street clashes in Portland, for example, occurred after Trump deployed federal forces, purportedly to protect federal buildings and restore calm. Meanwhile, police and prosecutors have abused over-broad anti-riot laws to round up and punish peaceful protestors, in clear violation of their First Amendment rights. More than 10,000 people have been arrested during protests against racism and police violence, including Kentucky’s only Black female legislator, state Rep. Attica Scott, who was arrested on a felony rioting charge during a protest against the killing of Breonna Taylor. Whereas peaceful protest is protected under the Constitution, violent vigilantism and private armed militias find no support in the U.S. or state constitutions – which leads to the third point.

While Trump has called anarchists and far-left groups the most dangerous threats to the country, in fact domestic intelligence agencies consider far-right and white supremacist groups, elements Trump repeatedly refuses to condemn, to be the most significant terror-related threat to the United States. Violence by far-right groups that has hurt people has increased significantly while such violence by far-left groups has remained the same compared to previous years.

Meanwhile, hate crimes, also on the rise under Trump, have overwhelmingly targeted minority groups and have been perpetrated by those with white supremacist motives. The proliferation of far-right militia groups like the Proud Boys and Boogaloo represent the greatest threat to law and order in the country. The recently foiled plot by members of the anti-government extremist group the Wolverine Watchmen to kidnap Michigan governor Gretchen Whitmer and instigate a civil war is a dangerous case in point.

Key Action Points for News Media, Protestors, and Officials

In other words, rather than restoring law and order, Trump has been the cause of lawlessness and disorder. This highlights a few key action points in the lead-up to a highly consequential election.

First, it is critically important for news media outlets to cover the full context of protests, center the voices of community leaders in their coverage, and avoid ambiguity surrounding the sources of violence if and when it breaks out. For example, instead of writing that “the protests turned violent” which suggests that both sides were equally responsible for the violence, describe who was responsible and place it in the larger context of organized civic action in the area. In many cases, responsibility can be attributed clearly enough soon after an incident, as in the case of the initially unknown “Umbrella Man” who smashed an auto-parts store’s windows during Minneapolis protests over Floyd’s death, vandalism that seemed clearly intended to inspire or provoke violence. Minneapolis police later identified him as being associated with a white supremacist group.

In covering protests, journalists should include the voices of Black and Brown community leaders, rather than focusing mainly on rioting and looting involving persons of color, to tell a fuller and more accurate story of demonstrations in America. Stories that remind Americans of the long history of patriotic nonviolent protest in this country would help set expectations about what is constitutionally protected behavior – and what is not – while shedding light on what has resolved conflicts and brought positive changes for centuries.

Second, for protestors, the risk that any incident will be exploited by the far right (not to mention the president) highlights the strategic imperative of avoiding violence and maintaining nonviolent discipline in the face of potential attacks by police and vigilante groups. This is not easy to do, particularly given the long and painful history of police and vigilante violence targeting Black and indigenous people and other persons of color in the United States. Activists often debate whether and how to respond to violent attacks. In the wake of the George Floyd protests, others questioned the focus on protestor behavior when state violence is the bigger problem.

While one could argue that the use of protestor violence is moral or justified, the question is whether it is effective. Most research has found that drawing a stark contrast between protestor actions and violence committed by police and militias helps win legitimacy and popular support, whereas mixing violent and nonviolent tactics tends to muddy the waters and decreases the likelihood that state perpetrators of violence will face negative backlash. Violence used by protestors, even when used in self-defense, tends to push voters into the law-and-order camp, leads to even greater crackdowns by the state, and diminishes overall participation, notably by women, the elderly, and the disabled. Since maximizing participation is key to campaign success, nonviolent discipline makes strategic sense.

Various organizations are providing trainings in nonviolent action and violence de-escalation techniques, drawing on the history of Black-led protests during the Civil Rights movement, which faced both federal forces and Ku Klux Klan terrorists. They are showing how sequencing of a broad array of tactics, including petitions, vigils, boycotts, strikes, and stay-aways could be used effectively in the event of a contested election, executive power grab, or coup.

While a military seizure of power is unlikely in the United States, an autogolpe, or an attempt by those in authority to expand their power – as Viktor Orban has done in Hungary and Tayyip Erdogan has done in Turkey, is more likely. We would face such a scenario if the Trump administration declares victory while votes are being counted, tries to stop the vote count, or refuses to leave power in the event he loses.

Something similar happened in Serbia in 2000, Ukraine in 2004, and the Gambia in 2016, when incumbent presidents attempted to steal the elections and were confronted with mass nonviolent resistance involving large segments of the population, prompting the officials to accept the legitimate results and leave office. In the United States, grassroots groups and initiatives like Protect the Results, Choose Democracy, the Fight Back Table, and Hold the Line are preparing for those possibilities and strategizing on how to sustain pressure. That might include, if necessary — through labor strikes and consumer boycotts –ensuring that all legitimate votes are counted and the rightful winner is sworn in on Jan. 20.

Third, elected officials, military leaders, and police should publicly commit to ensuring that all votes are counted and to protecting those who exercise their First Amendment rights to peaceful assembly and association from violence committed by either police or militia forces. Officials and police should denounce the abuse of anti-riot laws to punish those who choose to protest nonviolently.

Along these lines, the bipartisan National Council on Election Integrity, which includes a number of Trump supporters, announced a pledge calling for peace and patience surrounding the election, and ensuring that every vote is counted. Hold the Line has developed a Commitment to Uphold Democracy campaign that is seeking written commitments from elected officials and police and military leaders to protect the integrity and results of the 2020 election. Choose Democracy has similarly called for individuals to pledge to vote, demand that all eligible votes are counted, and to prepare to engage in nonviolent mass action in the event that the election is stolen. The Leadership Now Project is calling on businesses to commit to five actions to support the election, while others are calling on social media companies to publicly commit to developing and enforcing standards for election misinformation and disinformation.

While it is unclear what will happen between now and the inauguration of the president in January, we do know one thing: what ordinary people do, and how they mobilize, will determine the outcome of the election. Whereas the Trump administration has inspired chaos and lawlessness, disciplined nonviolent protest and mass civic action could be the most important guarantors of a free and fair election – and our country’s democratic future.

IMAGE: Trump supporters and Black Lives Matter protesters (L) confront each other during the vice presidential debate in Salt Lake City, Utah, on October 7, 2020. (Photo by GEORGE FREY/AFP via Getty Images)

 

Featured Articles

Nonviolent Civic Action May Help Defend the Integrity of the Election

by

Trump’s Executive Order on the ICC is Illegal, Not Just Shameful

by and

The President and Immigration Law: Introduction to a Just Security Series

by and

Lincoln and that Supreme Court Vacancy: A Deference to Democracy

by and

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Oct 5-9)

by

New Financial Sector Sanctions will Eviscerate Humanitarian Trade with Iran

by

Prosecuting the ISIS “Beatles:” A testament to dedicated US government professionalism

by

Six Disinformation Threats in the Post-Election Period

by

Military Medical Ethics and Dr. Conley’s Misrepresentations of the President’s Health

by and

Navigating a Contested Election, the Electoral Count Act and 12th Amendment: How to Ensure a Fully Counted Outcome

by and

Consequences of Federal Failure: Lessons from New York City in the Pandemic

by

Is the United States Heading for a Rural Insurgency?

by

The Incapacitation of a President and the Twenty-Fifth Amendment: A Reader’s Guide

by , , , , , and

Senate Procedures Offer No Hope for Dems on Supreme Court Nominee

by

Reengaging on Treaties and Other International Agreements (Part I): President Donald Trump’s Rejection of International Law

by

Banning Apps Is a Dangerous Practice for Free Speech

by

Global Health Is National Security

by

GIFCT: Possibly the Most Important Acronym You’ve Never Heard Of

by

Ten Quick Takeaways from the New York Times’ Bombshell Article on Trump’s Tax Returns

by

An Enduring Impasse on Autonomous Weapons

by

The US “Snapback” Against Iran – Bad Politics and Flawed Law

by

All the President’s Lawsuits: Fraud, Defamation, and the Westfall Act

by and

Trapped in a Pandemic: Iran’s Political Prisoners Face COVID-19 Behind Bars

by

Trump Can’t Lawfully Use Armed Forces to Sway the Election: Understanding the Legal Boundaries

by , and

The Verdict in the Khashoggi Murder Isn’t Final By Any Stretch

by and

Justifying Absolute Political Control over DOJ, Barr Promotes Myth of Unaccountable Career Prosecutor

by

Prepare for the Worst and Fight for the Best: A Citizen’s Guide to 2020 Electoral Interference

by and

At Least 15 Trump Officials Do Not Hold Their Positions Lawfully

by

Whistleblower: DHS Suppressed Reports on Central America and Inflated Risk of Terrorist Border-Crossers

by

Mass Job Losses and Other Economic Costs of President Trump’s Inaction on Coronavirus

by

Déjà Vu All Over Again: Racial Disparity in the Military Justice System

by and

A Topical Index of COVID-19 Articles on Just Security

by

On 9/11, Interrogating the Assumptions that Undergird the “Forever War”

by

9/11’s Long Shadow: What’s at Stake in Afghanistan

by

QAnon is a Nazi Cult, Rebranded

by

Timeline of the Coronavirus Pandemic and U.S. Response

by and

Time to Fix a Broken Declassification System

by and

The Int’l Criminal Court Executive Order: Global Reactions Compiled

by

Bill Barr’s Hidden Truths About Justice Department’s Rule of Forbearance in an Election

by

Finding the Right U.S. Defense Leaders

by

State Dept. Inspector General Report: A Troubling Message on Arms Sales

by and

Timeline: The Trump Administration and the U.S. Postal Service

by

The Cost of Resilience: The Roots and Impacts of the Beirut Blast

by

How the US and the EU Can Support Belarus Amid Its Historic Protests

by

I Resigned from U.S. Government After My Own Leaders Began to Act Like the Autocrats I Analyzed

by

The OSCE: A Bulwark Against Authoritarianism

by and

Lebanon’s Peace Cartel is Irredeemable – How Donors Choose to Help Can Tip the Scales

by

Supreme Court’s Trump v. Mazars Ruling Gave Attorney-Client Privilege a Boost in Congress

by

US Court Skirmishes Over Deadline’s Validity Leave ERA in Limbo

by

Immigration Maximalism at the Supreme Court

by and

The Second Oxford Statement on International Law Protections of the Healthcare Sector During Covid-19: Safeguarding Vaccine Research

by , , , , , and

An Open Letter to Connecticut U.S. Attorney John Durham

by

New Technologies, New Problems – Troubling Surveillance Trends in America

by and

Exploring Some Limitations to the ICC’s Ability to Charge US Officials with Contempt

by

Canada’s Scattered and Uncoordinated Cyber Foreign Policy: A Call for Clarity

by , and

Beyond Color-Blind National Security Law

by

A Threat or A Warning: Russia’s Weapons Testing in Space

by and

Interview with Christof Heyns: Major New UN Comment on Right of Peaceful Assembly

by and

An Exercise in Doublespeak: Pompeo’s Flawed “Unalienable Rights” Commission

by , and

China’s Forced Sterilization of Uyghur Women Violates Clear International Law

by

Politically Motivated Prosecutions Part II: Refuse, Report, Resign

by and

The Best Way to Improve on New START Is By Extending It

by

Former DHS and Defense Dept Spokesperson: Trump’s Response to Civil Unrest in Portland is Damaging to Our Government and Our Democracy

by

What Durham Is Investigating and Why It Poses a Danger to US Intelligence Analysis

by

The President’s Private Army

by

What Myanmar Is and Is Not Doing to Protect Rohingyas from Genocide

by

Why 27 Distinguished DC Lawyers Filed a Complaint with Bar Association Against Attorney General Barr

by

Trump Administration’s Women, Peace and Security Plans: Blueprint for Action or Empty Promises?

by

What Comes Next: The Aftermath of European Court’s Blow to Transatlantic Data Transfers

by

The Surprising Convergence Between Neo-Nazis and Jihadis

by

Vehicle Ramming: The Evolution of a Terrorist Tactic Inside the US

by

What’s Missing in Current and Former Officials’ Responses to DOJ Antitrust Whistleblower

by

Black Security and the Conundrum of Policing

by

Secretary Pompeo’s Surprising Defense of International Law, Allies, and the Law of the Sea Convention

by

Racing National Security: Introduction to the Just Security Symposium

by

Regarding Those Marijuana Mergers: A Response to Accusers Who Question the DOJ

by

An Incremental Step Toward Stopping Forever War?

by , and

Trump Pushed CIA to Give Intelligence to Kremlin, While Taking No Action Against Russia Arming Taliban

by

Mexico’s Priorities as an Elected Member to the Security Council for 2021-2022

by and

Unpacking the National Intelligence Council’s Memo on Russian Bounty Operation

by and

Patriotism and Justice on an Unusual Independence Day

by

Welcoming E. Tendayi Achiume, Barbara McQuade, and Matiangai Sirleaf to Just Security’s Board of Editors

by and

First They Came For Me and My Colleagues: The U.S. Attack on the Int’l Criminal Court

by

I help children in armed conflict. The President is forcing me to stop.

by

A Solution in Search of a Problem: The Dangerous Invalidity of Divesting Military Commanders of Disposition Authority for Military Criminal Offenses

by , and

A Rejoinder to China’s Response to UN Human Rights Experts

by

11 Top Antitrust Experts Alarmed by Whistleblower Complaint Against A.G. Barr—and Office of Professional Responsibility’s Opinion

by

The United Nations Charter at 75: Between Force and Self-Defense — Part Two

by

How Inter-State Procedures in Human Rights Treaties Can Support the Black Lives Matter Movement

by

Statement of Homeland and National Security Leaders

by

The Strength of America’s Apolitical Military

by , and

The Untold Power of Bill Barr to Direct US Military Forces in Case of “Civil Unrest”

by and

Standing, Not-Standing with the Protesters: U.S. Policy on Hong Kong and BLM

by

The United States’ Racial Justice Problem Is Also an International Human Rights Law Problem

by

A Bipartisan Push in Congress to Fight the ‘Parallel Pandemic’ of Human Rights Abuses Abroad

by and

Understanding the Michael Flynn Case: Separating the Wheat from the Chaff, and the Proper from the Improper

by

Jurisdiction at Guantanamo: The Case of Long-Term Complicity

by

Nuclear Arms Control, or a New Arms Race? Trump Seems Bent on the Latter.

by

Advancing Rights and Justice During a Pandemic: An Online Event Series

by and

A Conversation With U.N. Special Rapporteur David Kaye: COVID-19 and Freedom of Expression

by

Oxford Statement on the International Law Protections Against Cyber Operations Targeting the Health Care Sector

by , , and

Turkey Opened the Door to the European Court of Human Rights for Syrian Victims

by

The Significance of the Supreme Court’s Opati Decision for States and Companies Sued for Terrorism in U.S. Courts

by

What the Pandemic Tells Us About the State of U.S. Cybersecurity

by and

The Importance of New Statements on Sovereignty in Cyberspace by Austria, the Czech Republic and United States

by

The Perils of Hyping Pandemic Response as a National Security Issue

by and

Top Experts Analyze Inspector General Report Finding Problems in FBI Surveillance

by , , and

Why We Filed a FOIA Request on How Many US Troops Are in Afghanistan, Iraq, and Syria

by and

Assessing Emergency Powers During #COVID-19

by , and

What Counts As Sufficient Transparency on Civilian Casualties in Somalia

by

Seek and Speak the Truth

by

WhatsApp v. NSO Group: State Immunity and Cyber Spying

by and

Deepfakes 2.0: The New Era of “Truth Decay”

by and

The Time has Come to Have a Conversation at the U.N. on Self-Defence

by

Lawsuit Against Fox News Over Coronavirus Coverage: Can It Succeed? Should It?

by

Don’t Bother Suing China for Coronavirus

by

COVID-19 Shows How the U.S. Got National Security Wrong

by

Biopharma: The Next National Security Frontier

by

A Chance to Fix FISA

by

Former Officials Challenge Pompeo’s Threats to the International Criminal Court

by , , , , and

The Soleimani Strike and the Case for War Powers Reform

by

The Defense Department’s Measured Take on International Law in Cyberspace

by

New Online Resource: War Powers and Presidential Practice

by and

For House, Senate National Security Committees, Stopgaps for Term Limits

by

Punching on the Edges of the Grey Zone: Iranian Cyber Threats and State Cyber Responses

by

Please Support Just Security with a Tax-Deductible Donation

by

Confronting Russia’s Role in Transnational White Supremacist Extremism

by and

Reading Between the Votes: 53 Senators Say Trump Guilty on the Facts

by

International Criminal Court and the Question of Palestine’s Statehood: Part II

by

Compilation of States’ Reactions to U.S. and Iranian Uses of Force in Iraq in January 2020

by and

Iran’s Leaders Preserve the Republic With a Hybrid of International and Islamic Law

by

The Need for Increased Amicus Role in the FISA Process

by

U.S. Legal Defense of the Soleimani Strike at the United Nations: A Critical Assessment

by

Reevaluating Our Counter-Terrorism Information Sharing Methods

by

Lawful Self-Defense vs. Revenge Strikes: Scrutinizing Iran and U.S. Uses of Force under International Law

by and

Iran’s Unlawful Reprisal (and Ours)

by

United States Killed Iraqi Military Official and Iraqi Military Personnel in the Two Recent Attacks

by

Top Experts’ Backgrounder: Military Action Against Iran and US Domestic Law

by and

The Crossfire Hurricane Report’s Inconvenient Findings

by

Duty to Warn: Has the Trump Administration Learned from the Khashoggi Failure?

by

Can Turkey be Expelled from NATO? It’s Legally Possible, Whether or Not Politically Prudent

by

Climate Change Denialism Poses a National Security Threat

by

What’s the New Terror Financing Executive Order All About?

by

Guidelines on Investigating Violations of International Humanitarian Law

by , and

Expert Summaries of Mueller Report: A Collection

by , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , and

Army and Marine Corps Publish New Manual: The Commander’s Handbook on the Law of Land Warfare

by

Guide to the Mueller Report’s Findings on “Collusion”

by

Transparency on Civilian Harm in Somalia Matters – Not Just to Americans

by , and

Human Rights, Deprivation of Life and National Security: Q&A with Christof Heyns and Yuval Shany on General Comment 36

by , and

Need for Change to Protect Children in Armed Conflict

by and

View all »
Filed under:
About the Author(s)

Maria J. Stephan

Co-author of "Why Civil Resistance Works: The Strategic Logic of Nonviolent Conflict," "Bolstering Democracy: Lessons Learned and the Path Forward," and "Is Authoritarianism Staging a Comeback?" Follow her on Twitter (@MariaJStephan).

Read these related stories next:

Six Disinformation Threats in the Post-Election Period

October 8, 2020 by

Protesters gather outside the U.S. Supreme Court as Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) speaks during a press conference July 30, 2019 in Washington, DC. A sign reads, "Democracy is not for $ale"

Without the FEC to Help, Americans Can Sue Campaign Finance Violators Themselves

October 8, 2020 by

Partitions separate voting machines at the Lexington County Voter Registration and Elections Office on the second day of in-person absentee and early voting on October 6, 2020 in Lexington, South Carolina.

Navigating a Contested Election, the Electoral Count Act and 12th Amendment: How to Ensure a Fully Counted Outcome

October 7, 2020 by and

Medical staff move bodies from the Wyckoff Heights Medical Center to a refrigerated truck on April 2, 2020 in Brooklyn, New York.

Consequences of Federal Failure: Lessons from New York City in the Pandemic

October 6, 2020 by

Trump's unmasked mouth.

Don’t Believe Trump’s Latest Con: The Strongman

September 29, 2020 by

Federal officers in full camo gear with gas masks and guns prepare to disperse the crowd of protestors outside the Multnomah County Justice Center on July 17, 2020 in Portland, Oregon.

Trump Can’t Lawfully Use Armed Forces to Sway the Election: Understanding the Legal Boundaries

September 23, 2020 by , and

Putin

Prepare for the Worst and Fight for the Best: A Citizen’s Guide to 2020 Electoral Interference

September 18, 2020 by and

I Voted By Mail sticker

Absentee Voting, the Military, and Our Democracy

September 16, 2020 by

Soldiers from the United States Army, Air Force, Navy, Marines and Coast Guard march in parade during the National POW/MIA Recognition observance ceremony September 16, 2005 on the River Parade Field at the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia.

Déjà Vu All Over Again: Racial Disparity in the Military Justice System

September 14, 2020 by and

William Barr (unmasked) listens to Donald Trump (unmasked) speak on September 1, 2020, at Mary D. Bradford High School in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Police in the background wear masks.

Dannehy Resignation Confirms Barr’s Intent to Use Durham Probe for Political Ends

September 12, 2020 by

A flower in the street placed by demonstrators revisiting the site where a protester was killed on August 26, 2020 in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

We Need a Task Force on Political Violence in America

September 1, 2020 by

John Durham and William Barr

Bill Barr’s Hidden Truths About Justice Department’s Rule of Forbearance in an Election

August 31, 2020 by