Good Governance Papers No. 3: Investigating a President

by

October 15, 2020

[Editors’ note: This essay is one in a series—the Good Governance Papers—organized by Just Security. In each essay, a leading expert will explore actionable legislative and administrative proposals to promote non-partisan principles of good government, public integrity, and the rule of law. For more information and a complete list of the essays published so far, you can read the Introduction by the series’ editors.]

How do we investigate allegations of wrongdoing by a sitting president? That question has been answered in the United States and abroad in various ways. Surprisingly, though, after the conclusion of the Special Counsel investigation in March 2019, there has been a dearth of discussion in both the press and the academy of whether our current system for investigating possible wrongdoing within the White House works appropriately. The Special Counsel investigation and Attorney General William Barr’s manipulation of the findings in its voluminous report gives us important new data to reassess the current rules so they can better govern such investigations in the future.

I was a senior member of the Special Counsel investigation and had a front row seat as to how the current rules worked and their deficiencies. To be sure, Barr’s conduct after we submitted our report proves why a special counsel was necessary in the first place—how crucial it is for the government to have a mechanism for independently investigating allegations of criminality by the president. But that conduct also exposes why the current mechanisms are not nearly strong enough.

Barr’s disregard for the facts and attempted erasure of our findings and court cases makes plain the need for stronger special counsel rules, and better safeguards to keep a special counsel’s work from being inappropriately undermined by those in power. This is just one important illustration of how the Trump presidency has uncovered numerous ways in which the system of checks and balances is flawed; how it is norms, and not laws, that stand between democracy and autocracy.

A Short History

The question of who should investigate criminality in the White House is a thorny one and a brief history is useful, albeit at a 60,000-foot level. The Department of Justice, which is overseen by the president, has an inherent conflict. Its leader, the attorney general, as well as many of its officials, are appointed by the president, and thus the public cannot be confident that an investigation overseen by them will not be tainted, consciously or unconsciously, by bias. At the time of Watergate, the government relied on a special prosecutor system, which operated within the Department of Justice. The country was fortunate to have Archibald Cox initially selected, but that was not part of a systemic design.  Indeed, the system was revealed as too vulnerable to the abuse of presidential power when, during the Saturday Night Massacre, President Nixon directed the firing of the special prosecutor, and leaders of the Department of Justice nobly resigned rather than carry out the order.

As a result, Congress established the independent counsel system, which provided an investigation broader independence by placing the prosecutor outside of the direct oversight of the Department of Justice. Under the independent counsel system, the prosecutor was not subject to internal DOJ rules.  For instance, such an investigation would not be bound by the Department’s internal policy that a sitting president cannot be indicted (the issue could then be decided by the courts). Nor would an independent counsel need to obtain internal DOJ sign off before bringing charges, as Special Counsel Mueller was required to do before bringing tax, FARA, and other national security charges.

But this solution had its own imperfections, as the Ken Starr investigation of President Bill Clinton reflected. The independent counsel law was seen as an overcorrection: The instinct to keep an investigation unfettered by executive branch oversight left insufficient checks on an independent counsel who ran amok, investigating for years and straying far beyond his initial mandate. The Starr investigation was seen as a lesson as to what could result if the DOJ lacked authority to impose appropriate limits. As a result, the congressional statutory approach as to how to address such investigations lapsed.

The Current System

The current internal DOJ special counsel rules were a reaction to the perceived overcorrection of the Ken Starr period—a further refinement of the system. But these new limitations have left the goal of independence fallible, once again. As the recent experience shows, the special counsel’s work can be overpowered by the actors it is designed to hold to account.

To begin, there is the question of how one uses the recent experience to assess the current rules. It is true that the current administration, including the Attorney General, is anything but typical. The president, for instance, has openly sought the indictment of his political opponents, and his attorney general has given favorable treatment to presidential allies and heightened scrutiny to his enemies.  This is not a normal situation in America; its scope and boldness is unlike anything we’ve faced in modern times.

Should the special counsel rules take into account how they work in such an anomalous and extreme situation? I think so. The risk from such a situation, namely, that we would devolve into a banana republic, is so serious that our rules must take the magnitude of the potential consequences into account.  And they must recognize that future special counsels may well be challenged even more aggressively, now that Trump’s playbook has proven effective.  This may be particularly true when either chamber of Congress is controlled by the same party as the White House rendering the impeachment guardrail largely toothless.

It is quite debatable whether a stronger set of internal DOJ special counsel rules would be sufficient to deal with such a president, Attorney General, and Congress. Still, better rules can only help. If another special counsel were appointed tomorrow, he or she would be subject to the same difficulties and vulnerabilities that we faced. Individual special counsels might overcome such structural challenges while others may succumb, but there is no reason future generations should be required to overcome imperfect rules. The lessons from the recent special counsel’s investigation behoove us to adopt rules and structures that increase the odds for an independent investigation and successful fact-finding.

Proposals for Reform

The proposals for reform noted herein – as well as other ideas to deal with the challenges we faced due to the president’s power to fire the Special Counsel and to dangle pardons to thwart cooperation by witnesses — are an effort to start the conversation about the lessons learned, just as the current special counsel rules sought to improve upon those of the independent counsel.

The current special counsel rules do not well serve the goal of transparency and public education. Part of the reason the president and his enablers could spin the report was that the rules left the playing field open for them to do so, and they took advantage of it.  The situation was made possible because the special counsel rules were put in place to thwart the excesses of the independent counsel law—the Starr investigation, which resulted in a four-year investigation that began as a political corruption investigation (for which it concluded there was no evidence) and ended in a salacious public report and testimony by the independent counsel about perjury concerning an extramarital liaison. The special counsel rules were intended to prevent that public airing of investigative findings. As an internal Justice Department employee, Mueller could not unilaterally decide to take to the airwaves or even release the report of his findings—that could be done only by or with the approval of the attorney general. The disadvantages of a Starr-type report, however, do not warrant the risks posed by the current restrictions.

A key problem with the system now in place centers on a disconnect between the mission described and authorized by the special counsel rules and the public’s understanding of the special counsel mandate. The special counsel rules imagine that a criminal investigation will be done in secret and result only in an internal Justice Department report in which the special counsel makes private recommendations to the attorney general about its charging determinations: who to charge with a crime, who not to charge, and why. These regulations do not contemplate a public report assessing the facts the special counsel has gathered and making prescriptions for the future. The rules do not even require a fulsome written report.

However, it was always clear in our particular case, given intense public interest in the questions we set out to answer, that the attorney general would need to make our report public (except for redactions for ongoing investigations, classified information, and the like). Indeed, that issue weighed heavily in Attorney General Barr’s confirmation hearings. And so the role of the special counsel diverged from what was contemplated by the rules. And the public understandably believed that we would operate as an independent fact-finding body, akin to the bipartisan 9/11 Commission, which issued a superb report explaining how the 9/11 terrorist attacks had been allowed to happen and drawing specific recommendations to prevent future attacks.

When I read our report now, I see a document caught in the tension between our stated and de facto missions. In part, the report reads as a highly legalistic internal Justice Department document, akin to the scrupulously detailed prosecution memoranda prepared by prosecutors before bringing an indictment. At the same time, it is addressed to the American people—a public accounting of the facts we uncovered. Ultimately, the report does not serve either purpose adequately, reflecting a flaw in the way the system has been designed.

This must be corrected. The special counsel rules should state clearly what is expected from a special counsel’s report, and who its actual audience is, so as not to confront another special counsel with such a dilemma. The current rules provide solely for a private report to the attorney general, but they should be revised to make clear that the report will be made public, and that it must include an assessment of the facts and, where appropriate, propose remedial measures. (The bipartisan Senate Intelligence Committee report in August 2020 did just that; for instance, it recommended closing a deleterious loophole in the Foreign Agents Registration Act that foreign governments can use to skirt disclosure requirements). New regulations should resolve the tension that the Special Counsel confronted by requiring the report to make a public finding—to say whether the president has committed a crime even if she may not be indicted until she is out of office. That temporary immunity may not even exist under the law, after all, and the very purpose of appointing a special counsel should be to provide the public with an objective assessment of the facts.

Moreover, the department’s general policy of not publicly accusing someone of wrongdoing unless they have been formally charged is not fully applicable to wrongdoing by the president. If the court eventually considers the question and finds that a president in fact can be indicted while in office, the concern evaporates almost entirely; that is, a report can conclude that the president committed a crime and charges can be lodged immediately. Conversely, if the court finds that the president does have temporary immunity, her day in criminal court will simply be delayed until she is out of office (a comparable situation arises, for instance, when the department publicly indicts a defendant who is beyond the jurisdiction of the court). During that temporary immunity, the president could use her unique bully pulpit to defend herself publicly—a privilege that a normal defendant does not enjoy – or in an impeachment hearing.

Beyond that, there are other reforms that should be made in light of our experience. Currently, only the attorney general (or acting attorney general) can appoint a special counsel. This is an insufficient trigger. Imagine the situation where you have a lawbreaking president who has installed an attorney general who, rather than honor her role as a defender of justice for all the people, views herself as the president’s personal defender. The appointment power should be expanded to include two other institutions, provided that the same thresholds to warrant any appointment of a special counsel are met. First, if the matter to be investigated deals with national security, the director of national intelligence—the head of the Intelligence Community—should be able to appoint a special counsel. The current special counsel rules were established prior to 9/11; they were not written with the prospect of a national security investigation (whether a criminal or counterintelligence investigation) overseen by the DNI. But that is not the world we inhabit now. America may continue to face national security issues that require investigation of the executive branch, just as the question of Russian interference in the 2016 election did. Permitting the DNI to appoint a special counsel would provide another opportunity to obtain an independent investigation into such a matter.

Of course, the DNI could be under the thumb of the president as much as the attorney general. Congress should also be able to appoint a special counsel—with limitations. Congress can already hold hearings and conduct investigations (although with fewer tools than the Justice Department). The power to appoint a special counsel should not, therefore, measurably increase the power it currently has. Having this congressional safety valve would strengthen our checks and balances in instances when the executive branch is unwilling to take action. A congressionally-appointed special counsel should not have the power to bring indictments, which is an executive branch function (and it is doubtful whether the courts would permit Congress to have such power, in any event). But a congressionally-appointed special counsel should have the power to refer matters to federal or state criminal and civil enforcement authorities. The ability to charge those who lie to the investigators (so-called process crimes), as well as to bring other charges necessary to obtain cooperation with the investigation, is indispensable to successful fact-finding. By specifically granting the ability to refer matters to state authorities, the rules would help to shelter the investigative process from executive power—or abuse of power, including the president’s ability to pardon her way out of federal criminal trouble.

Other reforms should include providing a full, unredacted report simultaneously to the attorney general, to the oversight committees in Congress, and, if assessing a national security matter, to the director of national intelligence. The country cannot afford another Barr “summary” letter—or any other future attempts to pervert the findings of such a report before it reaches other hands. The underlying evidence obtained in a special counsel’s investigation should also be made available to each body, so that the executive branch cannot stonewall to keep it from Congress (grand jury secrecy rules already permit sharing of information with numerous parties, and could explicitly provide that sharing applies as well to special counsel material). A salutary effect of such disclosure is that each body would have the ability to assess for itself the work and judgments of the special counsel, thus holding the special counsel’s investigation to greater accountability and transparency.

There are many other problems to tackle – how the pardon power is wielded by the President, the legality of dangling pardons to thwart cooperation, the president’s speaking publicly about ongoing criminal cases in ways that would be prohibited by an individual DOJ attorney under local gag rules to assure a fair trial, the dismissal or undermining of cases after the conclusion of a special counsel investigation – to name just a few. But this short essay is intended to begin an important conversation on these issues.

How we uphold the rule of law so that wrongdoing by the president and senior executives can be rooted out is a central challenge posed by our recent history. If not taken seriously, it threatens to undermine our democracy from within. What we do next, or choose not to do, will either repair that damage or tacitly allow the continued corrosion of our ideals. 

Featured Articles

Good Governance Papers No. 3: Investigating a President

by

App Stores as Back-Doors for Government Regulation of End-to-End Encryption

by

The President and Immigration Law: Restoring Faith in Our Immigration System Through Enforcement Discretion and Reform

by

The Good Governance Papers: An Introduction

by , , and

Nonviolent Civic Action May Help Defend the Integrity of the Election

by

Trump’s Executive Order on the ICC is Illegal, Not Just Shameful

by and

The President and Immigration Law: Introduction to a Just Security Series

by and

Lincoln and that Supreme Court Vacancy: A Deference to Democracy

by and

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Oct 5-9)

by

New Financial Sector Sanctions will Eviscerate Humanitarian Trade with Iran

by

Prosecuting the ISIS “Beatles:” A testament to dedicated US government professionalism

by

Six Disinformation Threats in the Post-Election Period

by

Military Medical Ethics and Dr. Conley’s Misrepresentations of the President’s Health

by and

Navigating a Contested Election, the Electoral Count Act and 12th Amendment: How to Ensure a Fully Counted Outcome

by and

Consequences of Federal Failure: Lessons from New York City in the Pandemic

by

Is the United States Heading for a Rural Insurgency?

by

The Incapacitation of a President and the Twenty-Fifth Amendment: A Reader’s Guide

by , , , , , and

Senate Procedures Offer No Hope for Dems on Supreme Court Nominee

by

Reengaging on Treaties and Other International Agreements (Part I): President Donald Trump’s Rejection of International Law

by

Banning Apps Is a Dangerous Practice for Free Speech

by

Global Health Is National Security

by

GIFCT: Possibly the Most Important Acronym You’ve Never Heard Of

by

Ten Quick Takeaways from the New York Times’ Bombshell Article on Trump’s Tax Returns

by

An Enduring Impasse on Autonomous Weapons

by

The US “Snapback” Against Iran – Bad Politics and Flawed Law

by

All the President’s Lawsuits: Fraud, Defamation, and the Westfall Act

by and

Trapped in a Pandemic: Iran’s Political Prisoners Face COVID-19 Behind Bars

by

Trump Can’t Lawfully Use Armed Forces to Sway the Election: Understanding the Legal Boundaries

by , and

The Verdict in the Khashoggi Murder Isn’t Final By Any Stretch

by and

Justifying Absolute Political Control over DOJ, Barr Promotes Myth of Unaccountable Career Prosecutor

by

Prepare for the Worst and Fight for the Best: A Citizen’s Guide to 2020 Electoral Interference

by and

At Least 15 Trump Officials Do Not Hold Their Positions Lawfully

by

Whistleblower: DHS Suppressed Reports on Central America and Inflated Risk of Terrorist Border-Crossers

by

Mass Job Losses and Other Economic Costs of President Trump’s Inaction on Coronavirus

by

Déjà Vu All Over Again: Racial Disparity in the Military Justice System

by and

A Topical Index of COVID-19 Articles on Just Security

by

On 9/11, Interrogating the Assumptions that Undergird the “Forever War”

by

9/11’s Long Shadow: What’s at Stake in Afghanistan

by

QAnon is a Nazi Cult, Rebranded

by

Timeline of the Coronavirus Pandemic and U.S. Response

by and

Time to Fix a Broken Declassification System

by and

The Int’l Criminal Court Executive Order: Global Reactions Compiled

by

Bill Barr’s Hidden Truths About Justice Department’s Rule of Forbearance in an Election

by

Finding the Right U.S. Defense Leaders

by

State Dept. Inspector General Report: A Troubling Message on Arms Sales

by and

Timeline: The Trump Administration and the U.S. Postal Service

by

The Cost of Resilience: The Roots and Impacts of the Beirut Blast

by

How the US and the EU Can Support Belarus Amid Its Historic Protests

by

I Resigned from U.S. Government After My Own Leaders Began to Act Like the Autocrats I Analyzed

by

The OSCE: A Bulwark Against Authoritarianism

by and

Lebanon’s Peace Cartel is Irredeemable – How Donors Choose to Help Can Tip the Scales

by

Supreme Court’s Trump v. Mazars Ruling Gave Attorney-Client Privilege a Boost in Congress

by

US Court Skirmishes Over Deadline’s Validity Leave ERA in Limbo

by

Immigration Maximalism at the Supreme Court

by and

The Second Oxford Statement on International Law Protections of the Healthcare Sector During Covid-19: Safeguarding Vaccine Research

by , , , , , and

An Open Letter to Connecticut U.S. Attorney John Durham

by

New Technologies, New Problems – Troubling Surveillance Trends in America

by and

Exploring Some Limitations to the ICC’s Ability to Charge US Officials with Contempt

by

Canada’s Scattered and Uncoordinated Cyber Foreign Policy: A Call for Clarity

by , and

Beyond Color-Blind National Security Law

by

A Threat or A Warning: Russia’s Weapons Testing in Space

by and

Interview with Christof Heyns: Major New UN Comment on Right of Peaceful Assembly

by and

An Exercise in Doublespeak: Pompeo’s Flawed “Unalienable Rights” Commission

by , and

China’s Forced Sterilization of Uyghur Women Violates Clear International Law

by

Politically Motivated Prosecutions Part II: Refuse, Report, Resign

by and

The Best Way to Improve on New START Is By Extending It

by

Former DHS and Defense Dept Spokesperson: Trump’s Response to Civil Unrest in Portland is Damaging to Our Government and Our Democracy

by

What Durham Is Investigating and Why It Poses a Danger to US Intelligence Analysis

by

The President’s Private Army

by

What Myanmar Is and Is Not Doing to Protect Rohingyas from Genocide

by

Why 27 Distinguished DC Lawyers Filed a Complaint with Bar Association Against Attorney General Barr

by

Trump Administration’s Women, Peace and Security Plans: Blueprint for Action or Empty Promises?

by

What Comes Next: The Aftermath of European Court’s Blow to Transatlantic Data Transfers

by

The Surprising Convergence Between Neo-Nazis and Jihadis

by

Vehicle Ramming: The Evolution of a Terrorist Tactic Inside the US

by

What’s Missing in Current and Former Officials’ Responses to DOJ Antitrust Whistleblower

by

Black Security and the Conundrum of Policing

by

Secretary Pompeo’s Surprising Defense of International Law, Allies, and the Law of the Sea Convention

by

Racing National Security: Introduction to the Just Security Symposium

by

Regarding Those Marijuana Mergers: A Response to Accusers Who Question the DOJ

by

An Incremental Step Toward Stopping Forever War?

by , and

Trump Pushed CIA to Give Intelligence to Kremlin, While Taking No Action Against Russia Arming Taliban

by

Mexico’s Priorities as an Elected Member to the Security Council for 2021-2022

by and

Unpacking the National Intelligence Council’s Memo on Russian Bounty Operation

by and

Patriotism and Justice on an Unusual Independence Day

by

Welcoming E. Tendayi Achiume, Barbara McQuade, and Matiangai Sirleaf to Just Security’s Board of Editors

by and

First They Came For Me and My Colleagues: The U.S. Attack on the Int’l Criminal Court

by

I help children in armed conflict. The President is forcing me to stop.

by

A Solution in Search of a Problem: The Dangerous Invalidity of Divesting Military Commanders of Disposition Authority for Military Criminal Offenses

by , and

A Rejoinder to China’s Response to UN Human Rights Experts

by

11 Top Antitrust Experts Alarmed by Whistleblower Complaint Against A.G. Barr—and Office of Professional Responsibility’s Opinion

by

The United Nations Charter at 75: Between Force and Self-Defense — Part Two

by

How Inter-State Procedures in Human Rights Treaties Can Support the Black Lives Matter Movement

by

Statement of Homeland and National Security Leaders

by

The Strength of America’s Apolitical Military

by , and

The Untold Power of Bill Barr to Direct US Military Forces in Case of “Civil Unrest”

by and

Standing, Not-Standing with the Protesters: U.S. Policy on Hong Kong and BLM

by

The United States’ Racial Justice Problem Is Also an International Human Rights Law Problem

by

A Bipartisan Push in Congress to Fight the ‘Parallel Pandemic’ of Human Rights Abuses Abroad

by and

Understanding the Michael Flynn Case: Separating the Wheat from the Chaff, and the Proper from the Improper

by

Jurisdiction at Guantanamo: The Case of Long-Term Complicity

by

Nuclear Arms Control, or a New Arms Race? Trump Seems Bent on the Latter.

by

Advancing Rights and Justice During a Pandemic: An Online Event Series

by and

A Conversation With U.N. Special Rapporteur David Kaye: COVID-19 and Freedom of Expression

by

Oxford Statement on the International Law Protections Against Cyber Operations Targeting the Health Care Sector

by , , and

Turkey Opened the Door to the European Court of Human Rights for Syrian Victims

by

The Significance of the Supreme Court’s Opati Decision for States and Companies Sued for Terrorism in U.S. Courts

by

What the Pandemic Tells Us About the State of U.S. Cybersecurity

by and

The Importance of New Statements on Sovereignty in Cyberspace by Austria, the Czech Republic and United States

by

The Perils of Hyping Pandemic Response as a National Security Issue

by and

Top Experts Analyze Inspector General Report Finding Problems in FBI Surveillance

by , , and

Why We Filed a FOIA Request on How Many US Troops Are in Afghanistan, Iraq, and Syria

by and

Assessing Emergency Powers During #COVID-19

by , and

What Counts As Sufficient Transparency on Civilian Casualties in Somalia

by

Seek and Speak the Truth

by

WhatsApp v. NSO Group: State Immunity and Cyber Spying

by and

Deepfakes 2.0: The New Era of “Truth Decay”

by and

The Time has Come to Have a Conversation at the U.N. on Self-Defence

by

Lawsuit Against Fox News Over Coronavirus Coverage: Can It Succeed? Should It?

by

Don’t Bother Suing China for Coronavirus

by

COVID-19 Shows How the U.S. Got National Security Wrong

by

Biopharma: The Next National Security Frontier

by

A Chance to Fix FISA

by

Former Officials Challenge Pompeo’s Threats to the International Criminal Court

by , , , , and

The Soleimani Strike and the Case for War Powers Reform

by

The Defense Department’s Measured Take on International Law in Cyberspace

by

New Online Resource: War Powers and Presidential Practice

by and

For House, Senate National Security Committees, Stopgaps for Term Limits

by

Punching on the Edges of the Grey Zone: Iranian Cyber Threats and State Cyber Responses

by

Please Support Just Security with a Tax-Deductible Donation

by

Confronting Russia’s Role in Transnational White Supremacist Extremism

by and

Reading Between the Votes: 53 Senators Say Trump Guilty on the Facts

by

International Criminal Court and the Question of Palestine’s Statehood: Part II

by

Compilation of States’ Reactions to U.S. and Iranian Uses of Force in Iraq in January 2020

by and

Iran’s Leaders Preserve the Republic With a Hybrid of International and Islamic Law

by

The Need for Increased Amicus Role in the FISA Process

by

U.S. Legal Defense of the Soleimani Strike at the United Nations: A Critical Assessment

by

Reevaluating Our Counter-Terrorism Information Sharing Methods

by

Lawful Self-Defense vs. Revenge Strikes: Scrutinizing Iran and U.S. Uses of Force under International Law

by and

Iran’s Unlawful Reprisal (and Ours)

by

United States Killed Iraqi Military Official and Iraqi Military Personnel in the Two Recent Attacks

by

Top Experts’ Backgrounder: Military Action Against Iran and US Domestic Law

by and

The Crossfire Hurricane Report’s Inconvenient Findings

by

Duty to Warn: Has the Trump Administration Learned from the Khashoggi Failure?

by

Can Turkey be Expelled from NATO? It’s Legally Possible, Whether or Not Politically Prudent

by

Climate Change Denialism Poses a National Security Threat

by

What’s the New Terror Financing Executive Order All About?

by

Guidelines on Investigating Violations of International Humanitarian Law

by , and

Expert Summaries of Mueller Report: A Collection

by , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , and

Army and Marine Corps Publish New Manual: The Commander’s Handbook on the Law of Land Warfare

by

Guide to the Mueller Report’s Findings on “Collusion”

by

Transparency on Civilian Harm in Somalia Matters – Not Just to Americans

by , and

Human Rights, Deprivation of Life and National Security: Q&A with Christof Heyns and Yuval Shany on General Comment 36

by , and

Need for Change to Protect Children in Armed Conflict

by and

View all »
Filed under:
About the Author(s)

Andrew Weissmann

Andrew Weissmann served as a lead prosecutor in Robert S. Mueller’s Special Counsel’s Office (2017-19), as Chief of the Fraud Section in the Department of Justice (2015-2019), and as General Counsel for the Federal Bureau of Investigation (2011-2013). He is a Distinguished Senior Fellow at the Reiss Center on Law and Security and the Center on the Administration of Criminal Law, and Adjunct Professor of Law at NYU School of Law. He is the author of the new book, Where Law Ends: Inside the Mueller Investigation. Follow him on Twitter @AWeissmann_.

Read these related stories next:

Good Governance Paper No. 2: The Congressional Subpoena Power

October 14, 2020 by

Good Governance Paper No. 1: The Hatch Act Ban on Political Use of Government Resources

October 14, 2020 by

The Good Governance Papers: An Introduction

October 14, 2020 by , , and

Alexanda Kotey and El Shafee Elsheikh mug shots

Prosecuting the ISIS “Beatles:” A testament to dedicated US government professionalism

October 9, 2020 by

Ukrainian journalist and member of parliament Serhiy Leshchenko holds papers in front of a screen displaying a picture of Donald Trump's presidential campaign chairman Paul Manafort during a press conference in Kiev on August 19, 2016.

Manafort and His Ukraine Patron: “FinCEN Files” Further Illustrate Gaping Holes in Oversight

October 5, 2020 by

The Incapacitation of a President and the Twenty-Fifth Amendment: A Reader’s Guide

October 4, 2020 by , , , , , and

E Jean Carroll and Mary Trump

All the President’s Lawsuits: Fraud, Defamation, and the Westfall Act

September 25, 2020 by and

U.S. Attorney General William Barr removes his face mask before testifying to the House Judiciary Committee in the Congressional Auditorium at the U.S. Capitol Visitors Center July 28, 2020 in Washington, DC.

Bill Barr’s Misguided View of US History

September 24, 2020 by

Protesters demonstrate against the war in Yemen and the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi outside the Saudi Arabian embassy on October 25, 2018 in London, England. A sign reads, "Justice for Jamal."

The Verdict in the Khashoggi Murder Isn’t Final By Any Stretch

September 21, 2020 by and

Attorney General William Barr (C) speaks during a press conference on the shooting at the Pensacola naval base January 13, 2020 in Washington, DC.

Justifying Absolute Political Control over DOJ, Barr Promotes Myth of Unaccountable Career Prosecutor

September 21, 2020 by

Acting Deputy Secretary of Homeland Security Ken Cuccinelli is sworn in before testifying to the Senate Judiciary Committee's Subcommittee on the Constitution about "anarchist violence" in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill August 04, 2020 in Washington, DC.

At Least 15 Trump Officials Do Not Hold Their Positions Lawfully

September 17, 2020 by

William Barr (unmasked) listens to Donald Trump (unmasked) speak on September 1, 2020, at Mary D. Bradford High School in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Police in the background wear masks.

Dannehy Resignation Confirms Barr’s Intent to Use Durham Probe for Political Ends

September 12, 2020 by