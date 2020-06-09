What Does the Constitutional Right of Assembly Protect? What Counts as “Peaceable”? And Who Should Decide?

by

June 9, 2020

“Every Soldier and Department of the Army Civilian swears an oath to support and defend the Constitution. That includes the right of the people peaceably to assemble and to petition the government for a redress of grievances.” — Secretary of the Army Ryan McCarthy in a tweet on June 4, 2020

The protests in the aftermath of the killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer on May 25 have been notable for their breadth and persistence and shocking for the initial extent of destruction in certain cities. But they are just the most recent iteration of a disruptive form of outdoor politics that returned to prominence with Occupy, continued with Black Lives Matter, and increasingly raises the question of how much protection the First Amendment provides to angry, disruptive crowds?

Those who predicted that outdoor assembly, like letter writing or broadcast television, would become anachronistic in the digital age widely missed the mark. The confluence of an awakening to pervasive racism in law enforcement, rising economic inequality, and hyper-partisan polarization has brought large crowds on to America’s streets with a frequency and passion not seen since the 1950s and 1960s. Invigorated by social media, which significantly lower the costs of mobilizing, these post-millennial protest movements have engaged and energized individuals from various walks of life and of different political stripes, mainstream and fringe, many of whom have not previously engaged in public politics.

They have also provoked a backlash. Even some liberal academics have expressed consternation about the legitimacy of “coercive” forms of protest in a liberal democracy. The shocking decision to use force to clear peaceful protestors in Lafayette Square in Washington, D.C., to make way for President Donald Trump’s “law and order” photo-op is just the most egregious example of such backlash. Moreover, while news outlets catalogue Trump’s routine disrespect for acts of dissent by his critics—even those that are unquestionably “peaceable,” such as kneeling during the national anthem, equally insidious efforts to delegitimize protest politics fly under the radar. Few have focused on recent efforts by state legislatures to render a wide swath of protest tactics unlawful. While many of these legislative efforts stalled, and many were likely unconstitutional, they remain significant as efforts to delegitimize the disruptive tactics of recent resistance movements and to narrow the contours of our constitutional rights.

The First Amendment unquestionably guarantees the right of protestors to be disruptive. Thus, much of what has occurred on the streets these past 10 days is constitutionally protected. But given the absence of clear guidance from courts as to exactly how much disruption is constitutionally protected, the policing of peaceful protest often burdens those constitutional rights. Indeed, this is clear when you hear what Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy actually told his troops in person (versus what he tweeted): “If they protest peacefully, that’s fine, that’s what we all swore to protect, that ideal.” At what point does disruption cease to be peaceable?

The First Amendment guarantees “the freedom of speech” but also “the right of the people to peaceably assemble, and to petition the government for a redress of grievances.” It ensures the people’s access to streets and public places for “purposes of assembly” as “a part of the privileges, immunities, rights, and liberties of citizens.” Moreover, like the right to petition—with which it was originally paired—the right protects not only the people’s right to collective public deliberation on issues of public importance, but also their ability to check governmental abuses of power.

Its protection thus extends to disruptive protests. Indeed, disruptive protests were a central tactic of resistance to the British. When the Sons of Liberty trespassed and defaced private property by throwing tea into Boston Harbor 250 years ago, Americans viewed their actions as justified under the terms of the customary British constitution. The First Amendment also shields those who exercise the right from discrimination based on their viewpoint. And where unlawful conduct is intertwined with First Amendment activity, there is a presumption that punishments will be post hoc.

Equally certain, the First Amendment’s shield disappears when an assembly descends into violence. Violence to persons or property nullifies the protections of the First Amendment. As summarized in an 1899 treatise, although “the right of the people peaceably to assemble . . . does not prevent interference with the riotous assemblages of the people; where there is no riotous conduct the government cannot interfere.”

While the constitutional significance of the line between violence and nonviolence is cemented in the text of the Constitution, which protects “the right of the people to peaceably assemble,” the term peaceably, like the phrase freedom of speech, is not self-defining. It is this that gives rise to the murkiness in what the Army Secretary McCarthy said to soldiers on June 4 when they were preparing to police the streets of D.C.—“If they protest peacefully, that’s fine, that’s what we all swore to protect, that ideal.” But what counts as “peaceful”? And who gets to decide?

It is here that protestors’ rights get muddier. First, the right to be disruptive is frequently limited in advance by cities as a condition of gaining access to their streets. “[T]he privilege of a citizen of the United States to use the streets and parks for communication of views on national questions . . . is not absolute,” and as with other constitutional rights, “must be exercised in subordination to the general comfort and convenience.” Indeed, the Supreme Court has held that permit requirements for public assemblies are presumptively constitutional. Considered regulations of the time, place, and manner of speech, rather than prior restraints, such regulations are constitutional so long as the justification for the regulation is not content-based, is narrowly tailored to serve a significant governmental interest, and leaves open ample alternative channels for communication. In practice, this test is a low bar. Courts routinely uphold decisions that require protestors to express themselves at a safe distance from their audience. Indeed, the few cases protestors win tend to turn on factual quirks. Occupy’s short-lived victories, for example, involved statutes or regulations that had been adopted specifically in response to the movement and thus reeked of viewpoint discrimination.

The result is that modern protest organizers face a dizzying array of restrictions, limiting the ability of peaceful protestors to engage in disruptive protests—even though it is often the ability to bring a city to a standstill that forces recognition and compels the attention of elected officials as we saw last week. While New York City’s 176-page permitting guide is particularly extreme, the fact is that in most cities there is not an automatic right to gather in public streets, let alone on highways. A survey of 20 American cities in 2008 reveals that all of them had extensive permit requirements for gatherings on public streets and most had similar requirements for public parks.

Second, law enforcement routinely uses low-level criminal law to maintain order during large assemblies, curtailing the First Amendment rights of peaceful protestors. Policing the line between constitutionally protected protests and those that are unlawful is unquestionably a very difficult task. Unfortunately, police officers— especially those sent out in riot gear—do a remarkably imperfect job of distinguishing between the serene, angry, and violent elements of a crowd, particularly when all are present in a single demonstration. Thus, nonviolent peaceful participants in protests are frequently arrested for misdemeanors from disorderly conduct and breach of the peace to trespass and disobeying lawful police orders. It is also common for police to disperse crowds, including forcefully, for violating terms of their permits or curfews, even when the crowd remains nonviolent. Sometimes such decisions are successfully challenged in court, especially when they can be proved to be actual policies versus spur-of-the-moment decisions. More often, however, charges are dropped or juries acquit, leaving little precedent to help delineate what is constitutionally permissible in these situations.

Taken together, the discretion conferred by municipal rules governing access to public space and existing criminal law significantly circumscribe protestors’ expressive freedom, especially their right to be disruptive. The pervasiveness and complexity of existing time, place, and manner restrictions effectively enable local officials to control the rights of those seeking to assemble peacefully in public spaces, while the frequent use of catch-all public order offenses to control peaceful demonstrations, as a practical matter, devolves the decision of what is “peaceful” to law enforcement.

Finally, while the crime of riot, and its predicate, unlawful assembly, traditionally required significant levels of actual violence to persons or property, some states have lower that threshold. Consistent with Brandenburg v. Ohio (1969), California provides that an unlawful assembly can be declared only when a group is violent or poses a clear and present danger of imminent violence. But statutory definitions of unlawful assembly and riot in other jurisdictions, including in New York and Minneapolis, do not require require the element of violence, criminalizing instead concerted “law-breaking.” This may be sensible when one is considering altercations on the street. However, the question of whether these redefinitions are constitutional under the First Amendment, or whether they prematurely lower the First Amendment’s shield, is much more complicated. For one, there is good reason to believe that the original meaning of the term “peaceable” was not intended to be “to be confused with ‘legal’ or ‘permissible.’” Unfortunately, the question has never squarely been resolved by the Supreme Court, once again leaving protestors’ First Amendment right to disruption murky.

* * * *

The bottom line is that too often, during the most critical times, it is law enforcement that effectively decides the scope of what expressive behavior is constitutionally permitted. This situation is an unsustainable burden on First Amendment rights—one that is especially concerning at a time of rising backlash against the right for speakers, crowds, even the press, to voice dissent. Americans could wait for the Supreme Court to clarify their constitutional rights. But they could also act now to demand that their legislatures vindicate the Founders’ protections for disruptive but nonviolent crowds, by limiting the use of tear gas, pepper spray, and other chemical agents in policing public protest, by circumscribing the discretion afforded to law enforcement to disperse crowds or to arrest individual protestors for catch-all public order offenses, and by demanding statutory limitations on crimes from obstruction of traffic to unlawful assembly and riot when applied to contexts involving expressive activity.

The right of peaceable assembly was included in the First Amendment to preserve the promise of fundamental change in the name of self-governance, to ensure the power to end a much-despised international conflict such as Vietnam or to demand fairness and justice for all who have encounters with the police. To serve this function, the authors of the First Amendment recognized that public assemblies must be permitted to be disruptive. It is time that we, in the 21st century, recognized the same.

Image: Demonstrators face off with law enforcement personnel near the Seattle Police Departments East Precinct on June 6, 2020 in Seattle, Washington. Photo by David Ryder/Getty Images

 

Featured Articles

What Does the Constitutional Right of Assembly Protect? What Counts as “Peaceable”? And Who Should Decide?

by

Standing, Not-Standing with the Protesters: U.S. Policy on Hong Kong and BLM

by

The Strength of America’s Apolitical Military

by , and

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (June 1-5)

by

The United States’ Racial Justice Problem Is Also an International Human Rights Law Problem

by

Ignore Trump’s Twitter Tantrum Executive Order and Address Disinformation Instead

by and

If We Could See Ourselves from the Outside

by

The U.S. Constitution and Limits on Detention and Use of Force in Handling Civil Unrest

by

The Military Justice Dimension: Constraints on Military Personnel in Handling Civil Unrest

by

Invoking “Terrorism” Against Police Protestors

by

The President and the Domestic Deployment of the Military: Answers to Five Key Questions

by

A Bipartisan Push in Congress to Fight the ‘Parallel Pandemic’ of Human Rights Abuses Abroad

by and

White Supremacist Infiltration of US Police Forces: Fact-Checking National Security Advisor O’Brien

by

Far-Right Infiltrators and Agitators in George Floyd Protests: Indicators of White Supremacists

by

Trump’s Empty “Withdrawal” from the World Health Organization

by

Understanding the Michael Flynn Case: Separating the Wheat from the Chaff, and the Proper from the Improper

by

State’s Selective Cooperation with Congress Raises Legal Questions that Demand Answers

by

Leading the Intelligence Community Will Be a Test for Ratcliffe

by and

Jurisdiction at Guantanamo: The Case of Long-Term Complicity

by

Eli Lake’s Omissions and Misleading Facts in Defense of Michael Flynn

by

Nuclear Arms Control, or a New Arms Race? Trump Seems Bent on the Latter.

by

How the U.N. Can Help Prevent the Spread of Proxy Conflicts

by and

Advancing Rights and Justice During a Pandemic: An Online Event Series

by and

The President’s Inversion of the Government’s Ethical Conduct Standards, Right Before Americans’ Eyes

by

Tents at Sea: How Greek Officials Use Rescue Equipment for Illegal Deportations

by and

Mapping the Proliferation of Human Rights Bodies’ Guidance on COVID-19 Mitigation

by

A Conversation With U.N. Special Rapporteur David Kaye: COVID-19 and Freedom of Expression

by

To Fix the COVID-19 Testing Gap, Take a Lesson from GM (or the Pentagon)

by , and

Oxford Statement on the International Law Protections Against Cyber Operations Targeting the Health Care Sector

by , , and

Turkey Opened the Door to the European Court of Human Rights for Syrian Victims

by

The Significance of the Supreme Court’s Opati Decision for States and Companies Sued for Terrorism in U.S. Courts

by

Anticipating Phase Two of the Trumped Up “Obamagate”

by

The Trump Administration’s Indefensible Legal Defense of Its Asylum Ban

by

Oversight and “Undermining”: Reflections on the Supreme Court Oral Arguments About Subpoenas for Trump’s Financial Information

by

Revisiting Export Controls in the COVID Era

by

What the Pandemic Tells Us About the State of U.S. Cybersecurity

by and

The Importance of New Statements on Sovereignty in Cyberspace by Austria, the Czech Republic and United States

by

Here’s What the New DoD Policy on Civilian Harm Should Include

by and

Grading DODs Annual Civilian Casualties Report: “Incomplete”

by and

Iranian Gunboat Harassment and the Rules of Engagement

by and

Timeline of the Coronavirus Pandemic and U.S. Response

by and

The Republic of Facebook

by

The Perils of Hyping Pandemic Response as a National Security Issue

by and

From “Enemy of the People” to “Essential”: The Pandemic Creates an Opening for the Press

by

Trump’s COVID-19 Immigration Proclamation May Be Legal, But It’s Still an Abuse of Power

by and

Trump’s “Deal of the Century” is Bibi’s Dream Come True

by

Mexico’s Initiative to Ensure Global Access to Medicines, Vaccines and Medical Equipment to Face COVID19

by and

Terrorism During a Pandemic: Assessing the Threat and Balancing the Hype

by

Top Experts Analyze Inspector General Report Finding Problems in FBI Surveillance

by , , and

Zoom and the Problem of Cybersecurity Moral Hazard

by

Russia’s Humanitarian Law Obligations to Civilians in Occupied Ukrainian Territories in the Time of COVID-19

by , and

Why We Filed a FOIA Request on How Many US Troops Are in Afghanistan, Iraq, and Syria

by and

Assessing Emergency Powers During #COVID-19

by , and

Healthcare Workers with Chronic Illness on Coronavirus Frontlines: The Need for Accommodations

by

What Counts As Sufficient Transparency on Civilian Casualties in Somalia

by

There is No Public Health Rationale for a Categorical Ban on Asylum Seekers

by

Seek and Speak the Truth

by

WhatsApp v. NSO Group: State Immunity and Cyber Spying

by and

Pompeo’s “Rights Commission” Is Worse Than Feared: 7 Concerns to Watch

by and

Deepfakes 2.0: The New Era of “Truth Decay”

by and

Coronavirus Border Expulsions: CDC’s Assault on Asylum Seekers and Unaccompanied Minors

by

The Time has Come to Have a Conversation at the U.N. on Self-Defence

by

Lawsuit Against Fox News Over Coronavirus Coverage: Can It Succeed? Should It?

by

Don’t Bother Suing China for Coronavirus

by

COVID-19 Shows How the U.S. Got National Security Wrong

by

How Terrorist Groups Will Try to Capitalize on the Coronavirus Crisis

by

Biopharma: The Next National Security Frontier

by

A Chance to Fix FISA

by

Military’s Response to the Coronavirus Crisis: Top 10 Principles

by

Former Officials Challenge Pompeo’s Threats to the International Criminal Court

by , , , , and

Repatriating Foreign Fighters from Syria: International Law and Political Will (Part 1)

by

Universal Health Care is a National Security Issue

by and

The Soleimani Strike and the Case for War Powers Reform

by

The Defense Department’s Measured Take on International Law in Cyberspace

by

Law Enforcement’s Facial Recognition Law-lessness: Comparing European and US Approaches

by

An Ambitious Reading of Facebook’s Content Regulation White Paper

by and

Russian Cyber Attacks Against Georgia, Public Attributions and Sovereignty in Cyberspace

by

What to Watch For in White House’s Annual Report on Use of Military Force

by and

Is the Pardon Power Unlimited?

by , , , , , and

Norm-Skepticism in Cyberspace? Counter-Factual and Counterproductive

by

The President’s War on Intelligence: Yes, It’s Worse Than You Think

by

Let the Rule of Law Rule Law Enforcement: Reflections on the Current Attorney General’s Tenure

by

New Online Resource: War Powers and Presidential Practice

by and

For House, Senate National Security Committees, Stopgaps for Term Limits

by

Video of Panel on the “Crisis at the Justice Department”

by

When Professionalism Mattered: Dissent Against U.S. Policy on Landmines

by

The Soul of the Justice Department: Who Must Stand Up For It Now

by

Punching on the Edges of the Grey Zone: Iranian Cyber Threats and State Cyber Responses

by

Please Support Just Security with a Tax-Deductible Donation

by

The CIA in the Age of Trump

by

Confronting Russia’s Role in Transnational White Supremacist Extremism

by and

Reading Between the Votes: 53 Senators Say Trump Guilty on the Facts

by

United Nations Sets Standards on Peaceful Assemblies and the Use of Less Lethal Weapons

by

Sudan’s Push for Removal from U.S. Terror List: Not a Panacea

by and

International Criminal Court and the Question of Palestine’s Statehood: Part II

by

Compilation of States’ Reactions to U.S. and Iranian Uses of Force in Iraq in January 2020

by and

How to Think About the Soleimani Strike in Four Questions

by

Iran’s Leaders Preserve the Republic With a Hybrid of International and Islamic Law

by

The President, His Relationship with Intelligence, and the Soleimani Strike

by

The Need for Increased Amicus Role in the FISA Process

by

U.S. Legal Defense of the Soleimani Strike at the United Nations: A Critical Assessment

by

Reevaluating Our Counter-Terrorism Information Sharing Methods

by

Lawful Self-Defense vs. Revenge Strikes: Scrutinizing Iran and U.S. Uses of Force under International Law

by and

The Targeted Killing of General Soleimani: Its Lawfulness and Why It Matters

by

Iran’s Unlawful Reprisal (and Ours)

by

Soleimani Strike Marks a Novel Shift in Targeted Killing, Dangerous to the Global Order

by

United States Killed Iraqi Military Official and Iraqi Military Personnel in the Two Recent Attacks

by

Top Experts’ Backgrounder: Military Action Against Iran and US Domestic Law

by and

The Crossfire Hurricane Report’s Inconvenient Findings

by

New Leaked Documents Reveal China’s Chilling Crackdown on Muslims

by

Duty to Warn: Has the Trump Administration Learned from the Khashoggi Failure?

by

Can Turkey be Expelled from NATO? It’s Legally Possible, Whether or Not Politically Prudent

by

Climate Change Denialism Poses a National Security Threat

by

What’s the New Terror Financing Executive Order All About?

by

Guidelines on Investigating Violations of International Humanitarian Law

by , and

Introduction to Just Security Series on UN Yemen Report

by and

The Once and Future Threat of Nuclear Weapon Testing

by

Expert Summaries of Mueller Report: A Collection

by , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , and

Army and Marine Corps Publish New Manual: The Commander’s Handbook on the Law of Land Warfare

by

Guide to the Mueller Report’s Findings on “Collusion”

by

Transparency on Civilian Harm in Somalia Matters – Not Just to Americans

by , and

Human Rights, Deprivation of Life and National Security: Q&A with Christof Heyns and Yuval Shany on General Comment 36

by , and

Need for Change to Protect Children in Armed Conflict

by and

View all »
Filed under:
About the Author(s)

Tabatha Abu El-Haj

Professor of Law at Drexel University’s Kline School of law and a leading expert on the First Amendment and American democracy.

Read these related stories next:

The Strength of America’s Apolitical Military

June 8, 2020 by , and

The United States’ Racial Justice Problem Is Also an International Human Rights Law Problem

June 5, 2020 by

If We Could See Ourselves from the Outside

June 4, 2020 by

The U.S. Constitution and Limits on Detention and Use of Force in Handling Civil Unrest

June 3, 2020 by

A demonstrator walks in front of a row of military police members wearing riot gear as they push back demonstrators outside of the White House, June 1, 2020 in Washington D.C.

The Military Justice Dimension: Constraints on Military Personnel in Handling Civil Unrest

June 3, 2020 by

National Guard with riot gear stand between protestors and the White House during a demonstration over the death of George Floyd, who died in police custody, on June 2, 2020 in Washington, DC.

Invoking “Terrorism” Against Police Protestors

June 3, 2020 by

Members of the National Guard join police in holding a line on the fourth day of protests on May 29, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

The President and the Domestic Deployment of the Military: Answers to Five Key Questions

June 2, 2020 by

A demonstrator confronts police as he protests the death of George Floyd, in Los Angeles, California on May 29, 2020.

Don’t Let Trump Say the “American Carnage” of 2020 is What He Claimed in 2016. It’s Not.

June 1, 2020 by

Protests

Far-Right Infiltrators and Agitators in George Floyd Protests: Indicators of White Supremacists

May 30, 2020 by

Can We Finally Admit That “One Country, Two Systems” Is Dead in Hong Kong?

April 30, 2020 by

Can Governors Close Their Borders to Pandemic Risks?

April 20, 2020 by

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo hosts a conference call and makes an announcement with Governor Phil Murphy, Governor Ned Lamont, Governor Tom Wolf, Governor John Carney and Governor Gina Raimondo.

Governors and Mayors, Beware: Lawsuits Opposing Coronavirus Mitigation Orders Are a Real Threat

April 15, 2020 by