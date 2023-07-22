Guantanamo
Cyber
- Bugs in the Software Liability Debate
by Chinmayi Sharma and John Speed Meyers
Social Media Content Regulation / First Amendment
- Missouri v. Biden Raises More First Amendment Questions Than It Answers
by Mayze Teitler (@amteitler)
Trump Investigation
- Unpacking the “Surprise” Crime in DOJ’s Target Letter to Trump
by Norman L. Eisen (@NormEisen), Ryan Goodman (@rgoodlaw), Joshua Kolb (@JoshuaGKolb) and Jacob Gaba (@jacob_gaba)
Climate / Military
- Burning Threats: How Wildfires Undermine U.S. National Security
by Alice C. Hill (@Alice_C_Hill) and Tess Turner
International Criminal Court / Gender Persecution
- Recognizing the Complexity of Gender in the Crime Against Humanity of Persecution
by Valerie Oosterveld (@VOosterveld)
Biden Administration / Atrocity Determinations
- Why Say Who Did What? The Ethiopia Case and the Power of US Atrocity Determinations
by Nicole Widdersheim (@NWiddersheim)
United Nations / Counterterrorism
- The Cost of Consensus in the Eighth Review of the UN Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy
by Eelco Kessels (@EelcoKessels) and Melissa Lefas
Use of Force / Migration
- DeSantis Campaign’s Border Proposal Raises Separation of Powers Concerns
by Katherine Yon Ebright (@EbrightYon) and Joseph Nunn (@josephanunn)
National Defense Authorization Act
- Civilian Protection Gains Stagnate in FY24 HouseNDAA
by Leah Hebron (@Leah_Hebron)
Podcast: Espionage
- The Just Security Podcast: Insiders’ Views of Espionage Act Trials
Paras Shah (@pshah518) with David Aaron (@davidcaaron) and Andrew Weissmann (@AWeissmann_)