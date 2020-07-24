Four Topics the Judiciary Committee Must Focus on in Barr Hearing

by

July 24, 2020

On July 28, U.S. Attorney General William Barr is expected to testify in front of the House Judiciary Committee. If he follows through on his agreement to appear before Congress – an open question, since he’s blown off previous planned appearances to testify – it can’t just be a rehashing of Barr’s greatest hits of his most egregious actions nor should it get mired in the weeds. The committee should clearly lay out the extent to which he has used his position of power to help President Donald Trump in a manner that defiles the office of attorney general. If the hearing were to go well – a rigorous exposition of the truth – it could even be the swan song that should, in a normal world, force his resignation. The hearing, if successful, could also inform the public of Barr’s lack of legitimacy and credibility in serving the American public. That’s especially important as President Trump increasingly reaches for emergency powers, aided and abetted by the office of attorney general, to try to ward off an election defeat.

Rep. Jerrold Nadler (D-N.Y.) recently called Barr Trump’s “fixer.” (If you look up the term on Wikipedia, Barr even shows up under a list of “notable fixers.”) He works to hide evidence of Trump’s damage to the U.S. Constitution and democracy itself, using his position as the nation’s top law enforcement official to shield the president from justice.

To avoid getting lost in the weeds, it’s important to outline the broad themes that lawmakers should pursue, and that commentators should also consider to frame the concerns. The committee would be well-advised to focus on four topics when questioning the attorney general.

First, the committee should show how Barr has repeatedly been willing to lie and corrupt the Department of Justice (DOJ) for political purposes to aid and abet the president. Instead of releasing the full report Special Counsel Robert Mueller prepared on Trump’s Russia dealings, he wrote his own summary that whitewashed the investigation. Then, Barr lied to Congress when he told lawmakers that he was unaware that Mueller was unhappy with his characterization of the report. Earlier this year, U.S. District Judge Reggie Walton said Barr displayed a “lack of candor” in the rollout of the report and that he worked to tilt the findings “in favor of President Trump,” and presenting a “distorted” and “misleading” account. To underscore the significance of Judge Walton’s findings: Barr’s summary of the Mueller Report was not simply a lie told to the media or public. It was a statement Barr submitted to Congress.

Second, the committee should demonstrate how Barr has eroded the mechanisms that are intended to hold the office of the presidency accountable. He’s done this time and again by protecting Trump’s associates amid criminal investigations. After former national security advisor Michael Flynn pled guilty for lying about conversations with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak, Barr’s DOJ moved to dismiss his case. “The department again put political patronage ahead of its commitment to the rule of law,” said former federal prosecutor Jonathan Kravis, referring to how senior DOJ officials protected Flynn. Kravis had resigned after senior administration officials intervened in the case of another Trump ally, political operative Roger Stone, who was convicted of seven federal felonies last year. At a recent House Judiciary Committee hearing, DOJ prosecutor Aaron Zelinsky testified that Roger Stone was given preferential treatment because of his relationship to the president.

Third, the committee should show how Barr is placing Trump’s political interests over those of the American people and above justice. Take the politically motivated firing of Michael Atkinson, the inspector general for the intelligence community who alerted Congress to the whistleblower complaint that led to the impeachment proceedings against Trump last year. To give Trump political cover for that action, Barr publicly praised it. Or, most recently, the bizarrely executed ousting last month of the Southern District of New York prosecutor Geoffrey Berman, who was reportedly investigating Trump and several of his associates. Thanks to courageous civil servants that have used their platform to speak up rather than being cowed by the administration, we have a clear picture of Barr’s brazen corruption.

Lastly, the committee should show how Barr’s complicity in Trump’s abuses endangers the Constitution and puts Americans at risk. In June, Barr unleashed tear-gas wielding U.S. Park Police on protestors exercising their First Amendment rights to clear the area outside of the White House so Trump could walk to a church for a photo op. We’re seeing another disturbing scenario play out now in Portland, Oregon, as protestors are reportedly being rounded up by federal authorities in unmarked vehicles and detained in secret, a blatant violation under the Constitution.

Barr has repeatedly placed his fealty to Trump over the democratic institutions he has sworn to protect. His tenure has been so damaging that a nonpartisan group of lawyers, including four former presidents of the DC Barr Association, filed an ethics complaint with the bar association against Barr earlier this week. Sixty-nine law professors at his alma mater, George Washington University, recently called on him to resign, saying, “We cannot remain silent in the wake of the damage he has done to the integrity of the Department, the rule of law, and the constitutional order.” Over 2,500 alumni of the DOJ who served in Republican and Democratic administrations signed a statement saying that the damage Barr has done to “the Department of Justice’s reputation for integrity and the rule of law require Mr. Barr to resign.”

This isn’t the first time Barr has been asked to appear before Congress and be accountable for his actions as top official at the DOJ. But it should be the last. The committee is expected to hammer on the many ways he has used his office as the nation’s top law enforcement official to place Trump beyond the law’s reach. It’s fair to hope this will lead the American people to the inevitable conclusion: Bill Barr must resign.

 

Editor’s note: Readers may also be interested in Joshua Geltzer, Ryan Goodman and Asha Rangappa, “Specific Questions for Congress (and News Media) to Ask Attorney General Barr,” June 22, 2020

  

Featured Articles

Negotiating Racial Injustice: How International Criminal Law Helps Entrench Structural Inequality

by

The President’s Private Army

by

What Myanmar Is and Is Not Doing to Protect Rohingyas from Genocide

by

Out of the Spotlight: COVID-19 and the Global South

by

Why 27 Distinguished DC Lawyers Filed a Complaint with Bar Association Against Attorney General Barr

by

Bill Barr’s Playbook: His False Claims About Prior Military Force on U.S. Soil

by and

Questions the Senate Should Ask State Legal Adviser Nominee CJ Mahoney

by and

Trump Administration’s Women, Peace and Security Plans: Blueprint for Action or Empty Promises?

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (July 13-17)

by

What Comes Next: The Aftermath of European Court’s Blow to Transatlantic Data Transfers

by

The Surprising Convergence Between Neo-Nazis and Jihadis

by

Vehicle Ramming: The Evolution of a Terrorist Tactic Inside the US

by

What’s Missing in Current and Former Officials’ Responses to DOJ Antitrust Whistleblower

by

Black Security and the Conundrum of Policing

by

Secretary Pompeo’s Surprising Defense of International Law, Allies, and the Law of the Sea Convention

by

How the Financial Systems America Built Enable Oppression Abroad

by

Racing National Security: Introduction to the Just Security Symposium

by

An Incremental Step Toward Stopping Forever War?

by , and

Top Experts: DOJ’s Bureau of Prison Blocking Michael Cohen Book about Trump Violates First Amendment

by

Under Cover of COVID at the UN: Why Counterterrorism Is Not the Answer to a Pandemic

by

UN’s “Counter-Terrorism Week” Misses the Mark in Marginalizing Civil Society

by

Trump Pushed CIA to Give Intelligence to Kremlin, While Taking No Action Against Russia Arming Taliban

by

Mexico’s Priorities as an Elected Member to the Security Council for 2021-2022

by and

Unpacking the National Intelligence Council’s Memo on Russian Bounty Operation

by and

Patriotism and Justice on an Unusual Independence Day

by

Welcoming E. Tendayi Achiume, Barbara McQuade, and Matiangai Sirleaf to Just Security’s Board of Editors

by and

Transitional Justice, Race, and the United States

by

First They Came For Me and My Colleagues: The U.S. Attack on the Int’l Criminal Court

by

I help children in armed conflict. The President is forcing me to stop.

by

A Solution in Search of a Problem: The Dangerous Invalidity of Divesting Military Commanders of Disposition Authority for Military Criminal Offenses

by , and

A Rejoinder to China’s Response to UN Human Rights Experts

by

11 Top Antitrust Experts Alarmed by Whistleblower Complaint Against A.G. Barr—and Office of Professional Responsibility’s Opinion

by

The United Nations Charter at 75: Between Force and Self-Defense — Part Two

by

The United Nations Charter at 75: Between Force and Self-Defense — Part One

by

Specific Questions for Congress (and News Media) to Ask Attorney General Barr

by , and

Just Security’s New Co-Editor-in-Chief

by

The Supreme Court’s Ominous DACA Decision: Perils for Dreamers in What Comes Next

by and

How Inter-State Procedures in Human Rights Treaties Can Support the Black Lives Matter Movement

by

Statement of Homeland and National Security Leaders

by

Dissecting the Executive Order on Int’l Criminal Court Sanctions: Scope, Effectiveness, and Tradeoffs

by

The Strength of America’s Apolitical Military

by , and

At Confederate-Named Army Bases, Highlight US Ideals By Renaming Them for Honorable Figures

by and

The Untold Power of Bill Barr to Direct US Military Forces in Case of “Civil Unrest”

by and

Standing, Not-Standing with the Protesters: U.S. Policy on Hong Kong and BLM

by

The United States’ Racial Justice Problem Is Also an International Human Rights Law Problem

by

If We Could See Ourselves from the Outside

by

The President and the Domestic Deployment of the Military: Answers to Five Key Questions

by

A Bipartisan Push in Congress to Fight the ‘Parallel Pandemic’ of Human Rights Abuses Abroad

by and

White Supremacist Infiltration of US Police Forces: Fact-Checking National Security Advisor O’Brien

by

Far-Right Infiltrators and Agitators in George Floyd Protests: Indicators of White Supremacists

by

Trump’s Empty “Withdrawal” from the World Health Organization

by

Understanding the Michael Flynn Case: Separating the Wheat from the Chaff, and the Proper from the Improper

by

Jurisdiction at Guantanamo: The Case of Long-Term Complicity

by

Nuclear Arms Control, or a New Arms Race? Trump Seems Bent on the Latter.

by

Advancing Rights and Justice During a Pandemic: An Online Event Series

by and

Tents at Sea: How Greek Officials Use Rescue Equipment for Illegal Deportations

by and

A Conversation With U.N. Special Rapporteur David Kaye: COVID-19 and Freedom of Expression

by

Oxford Statement on the International Law Protections Against Cyber Operations Targeting the Health Care Sector

by , , and

Turkey Opened the Door to the European Court of Human Rights for Syrian Victims

by

The Significance of the Supreme Court’s Opati Decision for States and Companies Sued for Terrorism in U.S. Courts

by

Anticipating Phase Two of the Trumped Up “Obamagate”

by

The Trump Administration’s Indefensible Legal Defense of Its Asylum Ban

by

What the Pandemic Tells Us About the State of U.S. Cybersecurity

by and

The Importance of New Statements on Sovereignty in Cyberspace by Austria, the Czech Republic and United States

by

Timeline of the Coronavirus Pandemic and U.S. Response

by and

The Republic of Facebook

by

The Perils of Hyping Pandemic Response as a National Security Issue

by and

Trump’s COVID-19 Immigration Proclamation May Be Legal, But It’s Still an Abuse of Power

by and

Top Experts Analyze Inspector General Report Finding Problems in FBI Surveillance

by , , and

Why We Filed a FOIA Request on How Many US Troops Are in Afghanistan, Iraq, and Syria

by and

Assessing Emergency Powers During #COVID-19

by , and

What Counts As Sufficient Transparency on Civilian Casualties in Somalia

by

Seek and Speak the Truth

by

WhatsApp v. NSO Group: State Immunity and Cyber Spying

by and

Deepfakes 2.0: The New Era of “Truth Decay”

by and

Coronavirus Border Expulsions: CDC’s Assault on Asylum Seekers and Unaccompanied Minors

by

The Time has Come to Have a Conversation at the U.N. on Self-Defence

by

Lawsuit Against Fox News Over Coronavirus Coverage: Can It Succeed? Should It?

by

Don’t Bother Suing China for Coronavirus

by

COVID-19 Shows How the U.S. Got National Security Wrong

by

Biopharma: The Next National Security Frontier

by

A Chance to Fix FISA

by

Former Officials Challenge Pompeo’s Threats to the International Criminal Court

by , , , , and

The Soleimani Strike and the Case for War Powers Reform

by

The Defense Department’s Measured Take on International Law in Cyberspace

by

The President’s War on Intelligence: Yes, It’s Worse Than You Think

by

New Online Resource: War Powers and Presidential Practice

by and

For House, Senate National Security Committees, Stopgaps for Term Limits

by

When Professionalism Mattered: Dissent Against U.S. Policy on Landmines

by

The Soul of the Justice Department: Who Must Stand Up For It Now

by

Punching on the Edges of the Grey Zone: Iranian Cyber Threats and State Cyber Responses

by

Please Support Just Security with a Tax-Deductible Donation

by

Confronting Russia’s Role in Transnational White Supremacist Extremism

by and

Reading Between the Votes: 53 Senators Say Trump Guilty on the Facts

by

Sudan’s Push for Removal from U.S. Terror List: Not a Panacea

by and

International Criminal Court and the Question of Palestine’s Statehood: Part II

by

Compilation of States’ Reactions to U.S. and Iranian Uses of Force in Iraq in January 2020

by and

How to Think About the Soleimani Strike in Four Questions

by

Iran’s Leaders Preserve the Republic With a Hybrid of International and Islamic Law

by

The Need for Increased Amicus Role in the FISA Process

by

U.S. Legal Defense of the Soleimani Strike at the United Nations: A Critical Assessment

by

Reevaluating Our Counter-Terrorism Information Sharing Methods

by

Lawful Self-Defense vs. Revenge Strikes: Scrutinizing Iran and U.S. Uses of Force under International Law

by and

The Targeted Killing of General Soleimani: Its Lawfulness and Why It Matters

by

Iran’s Unlawful Reprisal (and Ours)

by

Soleimani Strike Marks a Novel Shift in Targeted Killing, Dangerous to the Global Order

by

United States Killed Iraqi Military Official and Iraqi Military Personnel in the Two Recent Attacks

by

Top Experts’ Backgrounder: Military Action Against Iran and US Domestic Law

by and

The Crossfire Hurricane Report’s Inconvenient Findings

by

New Leaked Documents Reveal China’s Chilling Crackdown on Muslims

by

Duty to Warn: Has the Trump Administration Learned from the Khashoggi Failure?

by

Can Turkey be Expelled from NATO? It’s Legally Possible, Whether or Not Politically Prudent

by

Climate Change Denialism Poses a National Security Threat

by

What’s the New Terror Financing Executive Order All About?

by

Guidelines on Investigating Violations of International Humanitarian Law

by , and

Expert Summaries of Mueller Report: A Collection

by , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , and

Army and Marine Corps Publish New Manual: The Commander’s Handbook on the Law of Land Warfare

by

Guide to the Mueller Report’s Findings on “Collusion”

by

Transparency on Civilian Harm in Somalia Matters – Not Just to Americans

by , and

Human Rights, Deprivation of Life and National Security: Q&A with Christof Heyns and Yuval Shany on General Comment 36

by , and

Need for Change to Protect Children in Armed Conflict

by and

View all »
Filed under:
About the Author(s)

Lisa Gilbert

Executive Vice President at Public Citizen. You can follow her on Twitter (@Lisa_PubCitizen).

Read these related stories next:

Why 27 Distinguished DC Lawyers Filed a Complaint with Bar Association Against Attorney General Barr

July 22, 2020 by

Bill Barr’s Playbook: His False Claims About Prior Military Force on U.S. Soil

July 21, 2020 by and

Questions the Senate Should Ask State Legal Adviser Nominee CJ Mahoney

July 20, 2020 by and

The Life and Adventures of Ron Johnson: His Journey Through “Multiple Untruths” to the Fable of Obamagate

July 17, 2020 by

What’s Missing in Current and Former Officials’ Responses to DOJ Antitrust Whistleblower

July 16, 2020 by

Trump’s Latest Assault on Asylum Has Nothing to Do with National Security or Public Health

July 15, 2020 by

U.S. Assistant Attorney General for Antitrust Makan Delrahim testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee on October 03, 2018 in Washington, DC.

Regarding Those Marijuana Mergers: A Response to Accusers Who Question the DOJ

July 13, 2020 by

Top Experts: DOJ’s Bureau of Prison Blocking Michael Cohen Book about Trump Violates First Amendment

July 11, 2020 by

Roger Stone

Pardoning Roger Stone Could Itself Be an Unpardonable Crime

July 10, 2020 by

Supreme Court on Trump’s Finances: Glass Three Quarters Full for Rule of Law

July 9, 2020 by and

Bill Barr: No Lap Dog, Just Defending His Idea of the Top Dog

July 6, 2020 by

Aaron Zelinsky, John Elias, Dr. Rick Bright, Capt. Brett E. Crozier, Mary Elizabeth Taylor, Elaine McCusker, Bill Taylor, George Kent, David Holmes, Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, Laura Cooper, Jennifer Wiliams

Patriotism and Justice on an Unusual Independence Day

July 3, 2020 by