by Norman L. Eisen, Ryan Goodman, Siven Watt, Francois Barrilleaux, Sasha Matsuki and Arava Rose
October 4, 2023
This repository contains a collection of information for researchers, journalists, educators, scholars, and the public at large. This particular repository is part of a much larger collection – the Trump Trials Clearinghouse – which contains similar documents and information related to other criminal and civil trials involving former President Donald Trump.
The repository and other parts of the Trump Trials Clearinghouse will be continually updated. If you think the repository is missing something, please send recommendations for additional content by email to lte@justsecurity.org.
State of New York v. Trump, Case No.: IND-71543-23
Charging documents and arraignment
- State of New York response to Trump request for a bill of particulars (May 16, 2023)
- Trump request for bill of particulars (April 27, 2023)
- Arraignment hearing transcript (April 4, 2023)
- Trump Indictment (indicted on March 30, 2023 released on April 4, 2023) and statement of facts (April 4, 2023)
- Order on media access to Trump arraignment (April 3, 2023)
Recusal
- Order denying Trump motion for recusal of Justice Juan M. Merchan (Aug. 11, 2023)
- State of New York response in opposition to Trump motion for recusal (June 14, 2023)
- Trump notice of motion for recusal (and memorandum of law in support; affirmation of Susan Necheles, Trump counsel, and two exhibits) (May 31, 2023)
Trial orders
- Protective order (social media protective order) (May 8, 2023)
Federal removal proceedings
State of New York v. Trump, Case No.: 1:23-cv-03773 (civil removal proceedings)
- Trump notice of appeal to 2nd Circuit Court of Appeals (July 28, 2023)
- Order and opinion denying Trump motion to remove and granting State of New York motion to remand (July 19, 2023)
- Order regulating removal evidentiary hearing (June 23, 2023)
- State of New York memorandum of law in support of its reply in support of its motion to remand (June 23, 2023)
- Joint letter in agreement on procedures and evidence at removal evidentiary hearing (June 22, 2023)
- Trump memorandum of law in support of his opposition to State of New York motion to remand (June 15, 2023)
- Order granting motion to seal exhibits (June 6, 2023)
- State of New York motion to seal seven exhibits of its motions to remand (and memorandum of law in support; declaration of Matthew Colangelo) (May 30, 2023)
- State of New York notice of motion to remand (and memorandum of law in support) (May 30, 2023)
- Order on scheduling for Trump removal proceedings (May 9, 2023)
- Trump Notice of Removal (May 4, 2023)
DA Alvin Bragg v. Rep. Jim Jordan
Case No.: 1:23-cv-03032 (civil proceedings)
- Background: Mark Pomerantz opening statement in congressional deposition (May 12, 2023)
- Notice of Dismissal Following Settlement (April 24, 2023)
- Opinion and Order Denying Temporary Restraining Order (April 19, 2023)
- Amicus Brief Supporting Alvin Bragg Motion for Interim Injunctive Relief (April 17, 2023)
- Mark Pomerantz Declaration Supporting Alvin Bragg Complaint (April 17, 2023)
- Mark Pomerantz Response Supporting Alvin Bragg Complaint (April 17, 2023)
- Congressional Opposition Brief to Alvin Bragg Complaint (April 17, 2023)
- Order Denying Temporary Restraining Order (April 11, 2023)
- Memorandum of Law Supporting Alvin Bragg Request for a Temporary Restraining Order (April 11, 2023)
- Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg Complaint against Jim Jordan (April 11, 2023)
- Chairman Jim Jordan, Letter to Matthew Colangelo (April 7, 2023)
- Chairman Jim Jordan, Subpoena to Mark Pomerantz (April 6, 2023)
- Manhattan DA Bragg, Response to Second Letter from House Committee Chairs (March 31, 2023)
- Mark Pomerantz, Response to Chairman Jim Jordan (March 27, 2023)
- Manhattan DA Bragg, Letter to Mark Pomerantz (March 25, 2023)
- House Committee Chairs, Second Letter to DA Alvin Bragg (March 25, 2023)
- DA Bragg, Response to First Letter from House Committee Chairs (March 23, 2023)
- Jim Jordan, Letter from Chairman to Mark Pomerantz (March 22, 2023)
- House Committee Chairs, First Letter to DA Alvin Bragg (March 20, 2023)
- Donald Trump Complaint against Michael Cohen (April 12, 2023), Case No,: 1:23-cv-21377
- Federal Election Commission, Michael Cohen et al. FEC Case Dissent from Dismissal Commissioners’ Statement of Reasons (May 6, 2021)
- Federal Election Commission, Michael Cohen et al. FEC Case Dismissal Commissioners’ Statement of Reasons (April 26, 2021)
- Federal Election Commission, Karen McDougal, American Media Inc., Factual and Legal Analysis (April 13, 2021)
- American Media Inc. Non-Prosecution Agreement with Department of Justice (September 20, 2018)
- Common Cause FEC Complaint re: American Media Inc. (April 12, 2018)
- Karen McDougal, American Media Inc. Complaint in Superior Court of California (March 20, 2018)
- Common Cause FEC Complaint re: Michael Cohen et al. (March 12, 2018)
- Common Cause FEC Complaint re: Trump and John Doe (January 22, 2018)
- Michael Cohen, Testimony to House of Representatives Committee on Oversight and Reform (February 27, 2019)
- Michael Cohen – Sentencing Hearing Transcript (December 12, 2018)
- Michael Cohen – Sentencing Memorandum – DOJ Submission (December 7, 2018)
- Michael Cohen – Sentencing Memorandum – Cohen Submission (November 30, 2018)
- Michael Cohen – Plea Hearing Transcript (November 29, 2018)
- Michael Cohen – Plea Agreement (August 21, 2018)
- Michael Cohen – Search Warrant (April 8, 2018)
- Falsifying Business Records in the First Degree New York Penal Law § 175.10
- Campaign Receipts and Expenditures, Violations; Penalties New York Election Law § 14-126
- Background: Model New York jury instructions for falsifying business records (no date)
Public Resources and Expert Backgrounders
- Gretchen Knaut, Norman L. Eisen, McKenzie Carrier, Vicka Heidt, Greg Phea and Madison Gee, Detailed Chronology in Trump-Cohen Hush Money Investigation, Just Security (May 24, 2023)
- Ryan Goodman, Norman L. Eisen, Siven Watt, Joshua Kolb and Joshua Stanton, The Broad Scope of “Intent to Defraud” in the New York Crime of Falsifying Business Records, Just Security (April 3, 2023)
- Siven Watt and Norman L. Eisen, Survey of Past Criminal Prosecutions for Covert Payments to Benefit a Political Campaign, Just Security (March 30, 2023)
Analysis
- Samuel Issacharoff, Prosecuting a President – Under What Conditions Is It Warranted?, Just Security (July 6, 2023)
- Paula Junghans, Norman L. Eisen, Siven Watt, Joshua Stanton and Fred Wertheimer, The Untold Strength of Tax Crimes in Manhattan DA’s Case Against Former President Trump, Just Security (May 24, 2023)
- Daniel Hemel, The Question of Tax Fraud in Manhattan DA’s Case Against Former President Trump, Just Security (May 23, 2023)
- Karen Friedman Agnifilo interview by Paras Shah, The Just Security Podcast: An Indictment of Donald Trump, Just Security (March 31, 2023)
- Joshua Stanton, Norman L. Eisen, E. Danya Perry and Fred Wertheimer, The Manhattan DA’s Charges and Trump’s Defenses: A Detailed Preview, Just Security (March 20, 2023)
- Ryan Goodman, Pomerantz vs. Pomerantz: An Annotation of His Leaked Resignation Letter in Manhattan DA Trump Investigation, Just Security (Feb. 7, 2023)
- Norman L. Eisen, E. Danya Perry and Fred Wertheimer, Trump’s Hush Money is News Again. Here’s Why We Should Care, Just Security (Feb. 7, 2023)
- Andrew Weissmann, The Curious Case of Alvin Bragg — Reconsidering the DA’s Trump investigation, Just Security (Aug. 25, 2022)
- Norman Eisen, Andrew Weissmann and Joshua Kolb, Alvin Bragg keeps winning — and nobody’s talking about it, MSNBC (Sept. 13, 2023)
- Nadine El-Bawab and Aaron Katersky, Timeline: Manhattan DA's Stormy Daniels Hush Money Case against Donald Trump, ABC News (Aug. 28, 2023)
- Ben Protess, Kate Christobek, Jonah E. Bromwich, William K. Rashbaum and Sean Piccoli, In Trump Case, Bragg Pursues a Common Charge With a Rarely Used Strategy, The New York Times (May 7, 2023)
- Quinta Jurecic, This Is Actually Quite Bad, The Atlantic (April 5, 2023)
- Jed Handelsman Shugerman, The Trump Indictment Is a Legal Embarrassment, The New York Times (April 5, 2023)
- Kyle Cheney, Erica Orden and Josh Gerstein, Bragg’s case against Trump hits a wall of skepticism — even from Trump’s critics, POLITICO (April 5, 2023)
- Karen Friedman Agnifilo and Norman Eisen, We Finally Know the Case Against Trump, and It Is Strong, The New York Times (April 4, 2023)
- Jonah E. Bromwich, Here are the Key Events that Led to the Indictment, The New York Times (March 30, 2023)
- David French, The Potential Trump Indictment Is Unwise, The New York Times (March 26, 2023)
- Ryan Goodman and Andrew Weissman, Make No Mistake, the Investigation of Donald Trump and the Stormy Daniels Scheme Is Serious, The New York Times (March 21, 2023)
- Andrew Weissman, An insider’s critical view of an investigation of Donald Trump, The Washington Post (Feb. 3, 2023)
- Donald Trump, Truth Social on Not Getting a Fair Trial for Hush Money Case, Truth Social (March 30, 2023)
- Donald Trump, Truth Social "Thugs and Radical Left Monsters...", Truth Social (March 30, 2023)
- Donald Trump, Truth Social Respect for Grand Jury, Truth Social (March 29, 2023)
- Donald Trump, Truth Social “Only a degenerate psychopath that truely (sic) hates the USA!”, Truth Social (March 24, 2023)