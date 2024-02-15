by Adam Klasfeld

The criminal case against former President Donald Trump for allegedly falsifying business records to smother a scandal during the 2016 presidential election remains on course for a March trial, as a Manhattan judge on Thursday refused to dismiss his 34-count felony indictment.

Minutes after proceedings began, Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Juan Merchan announced that he had decided to deny Trump’s motion to dismiss and would resume jury selection as scheduled on March 25.

Merchan signaled that he expected the trial to last six weeks.

The first of four indictments brought against the former president, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s charges against Trump relate to the former president’s alleged role in disguising a $130,000 payment to adult film actress Stormy Daniels before the 2016 presidential election. In 2018, Trump’s former personal attorney Michael Cohen pleaded guilty to violating federal election law through that hush-money transfer, which he masked through a complicated system involving a home equity loan funneled through a shell company to Daniels’ lawyer.

Before Cohen’s sentencing, federal prosecutors found that Cohen made those payments “in coordination with and at the direction of” Trump, but the Department of Justice did not indict the former president in connection with that scheme.

In his New York case, Trump stands accused of falsifying business records to cover up reimbursing Cohen to the tune of $420,000, grossed up to account for interest on the loan and supposed “tech” services. Manhattan prosecutors allegeTrump paid out the reimbursements in monthly installments of $35,000, leading to dozens of charges. While the alleged deceptions involving the documents themselves are misdemeanors, they can become felonies if performed in the commission of other offenses.

Prosecutors argued that Trump deceived voters, in violation of state and federal election law, by avoiding negative press on the cusp of the 2016 election — and misled New York tax authorities about the nature of Cohen’s payments.

In September, Trump’s attorneys, Todd Blanche and Susan Necheles, previewed their defense in a motion seeking the case’s dismissal, ridiculing the indictment as a “zombie case” revived to selectively prosecute their client.

In his various civil and criminal cases, Trump has claimed to be the target of selective prosecution, in a refrain that has boosted fundraising from his supporters — but has not yet prevailed in any court. Two levels of New York courts rejected Trump’s claims that New York Attorney General Letitia James brought the civil fraud case against him, his adult children, and his companies to fulfill a campaign promise.

In written arguments from November, Bragg’s assistant Matthew Colangelo asked Merchan to reject the argument as “meritless,” noting that the charges brought against Trump are “routinely prosecuted” in New York. The judge’s ruling is expected to be made publicly available after the proceedings.

(Editor’s note: Readers may be interested in Just Security’s Survey of Past New York Felony Prosecutions for Falsifying Business Records.)

This is a developing story and will be updated.