by Seán Binder

RUSSIA-UKRAINE DEVELOPMENTS – BELARUS

Poland will send 2,000 more troops to its border with Belarus, a deputy interior minister said yesterday. This deployment, expected to be complete in two weeks, is double what Poland’s Border Guard had requested. Tensions have mounted near the border since the paramilitary organization Wagner group relocated to Belarus. Cassandra Vinograd reports for the New York Times.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE DEVELOPMENTS – STRIKES

Two drones have been shot down by air defense systems in the Moscow region, which Russia’s Defense Ministry accused Ukraine of using to buzz the city overnight. Andrew Jeong, Leo Sands, and Eve Sampson report for the Washington Post.

Two people were killed and seven injured in a missile attack by Russia on Zaporizhzhia in Ukraine yesterday. Vladyslav Smilianets reports for Reuters.

OTHER RUSSIA-UKRAINE DEVELOPMENTS

At least one person was killed, and over 50 were injured yesterday after an explosion rocked a warehouse near a factory that makes equipment for the Russian military outside Moscow. Officials said the warehouse contained fireworks. The cause of the explosion is being investigated. Marc Santora and Valeriya Safronova report for the New York Times.

Thomas H, a German government official dealing with military equipment and information technology, has been arrested after being accused of spying for Russia. He is alleged to have offered his services on his own initiative. He has been detained pending a trial. George Wright reports for BBC News.

The narrative of unity and determination in Ukraine is beginning to fray as the counter-offensive makes little progress. The lack of progress has dampened the hopes of millions of Ukrainians who have been displaced and those living under constant fear of Russian airstrikes. Siobhán O’Grady, Kostiantyn Khudov and Heidi Levine report for the Washington Post.

Alexei Petrov, the Kremlin official involved in the illegal deportation of Ukrainian children to Russia, was associated with online white supremacist and neo-Nazi movements as a teenager. Petrov is an advisor in the office of Maria Lvova-Belova, Russia’s presidential commissioner for children’s rights, wanted by the International Criminal Court. Anton Zverev reports for Reuters.

GLOBAL DEVELOPMENTS

The United States and U.N. are concerned about the health and safety of ousted President Mohamed Bazoum, who has been under house arrest for two weeks. Separately, the junta alleged French aircraft had breached Niger’s airspace, and French soldiers had freed captured jihadists to attack military positions. France denied these allegations. Thomas Mackintosh reports for BBC News.

The U.A.E. sent munitions to Sudan in support of a warlord after promising to deliver aid. The shipment by the U.A.E., a U.S. ally, runs counter to the Biden administration’s efforts to end the conflict that has claimed the lives of at least 3,900 people. Nicholas Bariyo and Benoit Faucon the Wall Street Journal.

Fernando Villavicencio, an Ecuadorian presidential candidate, was assassinated yesterday. President Guillermo Lasso suggested that Villavicencio, who spoke out against corruption and cartels, may have been the target of organized crime groups. The assassination comes amid a wave of gang-driven violence in Ecuador. Gonzalo Solano and Megan Janetsky report for AP News.

Police in Northern Ireland have apologized for mistakenly leaking the personal details of all their officers. The police were responding to a Freedom of Information request when an employee shared the names, ranks, and work locations of all 10,000 of its police officers and civilian employees. Police officers in Northern Ireland have historically been the target of assassination. Karla Adam reports for the Washington Post.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un fired his chief of the General Staff, Gen. Pak Su Il, saying he wanted the military to “gird for a war.” Other “leading commanding officers” were dismissed, transferred, or appointed during a meeting of the Central Military Commission yesterday. Brad Lendon and Yoonjung Seo report for CNN.

U.S. RELATIONS

Alix Dorsainvil, an American nurse, and her young daughter were released by kidnappers in Haiti yesterday after spending nearly two weeks in captivity. In a report this week, Unicef recorded almost 300 kidnappings of women and children this year. José de Córdoba reports for the Wall Street Journal.

The United States and Saudi Arabia have reached an initial agreement for Saudi Arabia to normalize relations with Israel in exchange for concessions to the Palestinians, U.S. security guarantees, and assistance with civilian nuclear technology. U.S. officials are hoping the details of this deal can be agreed within a year. Dion Nissenbaum reports for the Wall Street Journal.

DOMESTIC DEVELOPMENTS

President Biden issued an executive order yesterday banning U.S. investment in advanced semiconductors and quantum computing. The order also requires U.S. investors to notify the government about investments in other types of semiconductors and artificial intelligence. The order is an unmistakable signal to U.S. businesses to avoid investment in China. Charles Hutzler reports for the Wall Street Journal.

Prosecutors working for Jack Smith obtained a search warrant for former President Trump’s dormant X account earlier this year as part of their inquiry into his attempt to overturn the 2020 election. X, formerly Twitter, had to comply with a search warrant requested by the prosecutors following X’s failed legal bid to challenge the warrant. X was also fined $350,000 for missing a court-ordered deadline by three days. Alan Feuer reports for the New York Times.

Fifty-eight percent of likely Alabama voters want Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) to end his blockade on military promotions, a poll conducted by Public Policy Polling shows. Fifty-five percent of voters said the blockade hurts “national security,” even though 54 percent think the Pentagon policy is “wrong and should be reversed.” Tara Suter reports for The Hill.

Craig Robertson, who posted violent threats against President Biden and other officials online, was shot dead during an FBI raid yesterday. The shooting happened after the FBI attempted to serve an arrest warrant on Robertson at his home in Utah. The incident occurred just hours before Biden was scheduled to visit the state. Mike Wendling reports for BBC News.

Florida State Attorney Monique Worrell (D) was suspended by Gov. Ron DeSantis yesterday because the Republican governor claimed she was too lenient with criminals and was endangering the public. Worrell called DeSantis a tyrant and said she remained a “duly elected” prosecutor whom he removed to draw attention to his presidential campaign. Gary Fineout reports for POLITICO.

Over 1,100 people, including former President Trump, have now been charged in connection with the Jan. 6 attack. Erin Doherty reports for Axios.