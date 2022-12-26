Just Security will be on an abbreviated schedule the week of Dec. 26, returning with our regular publishing schedule on Tuesday, Jan. 3. As we look ahead to 2023, we have highlighted four themes we expect will be particularly salient in the coming year, with a selection of recent writing on these topics from authors at Just Security.

Democracy and Anti-Authoritarianism

Heading into 2023, we naturally expect that democracy and authoritarianism will continue to feature prominently in the headlines. From questions of accountability and election protection in the United States, to the movement for democracy and rights in Iran, to global authoritarianism trends that intersect with other issues on our pages, these challenges will continue to drive big-picture questions about the future of the global order.

Russia’s War Against Ukraine

Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine will undoubtedly remain in the headlines in 2023, with the one-year mark of Russia’s full-scale invasion approaching on Feb. 24. President Zelenskyy said in his Dec. 21 speech to a joint session of Congress, “Next year will be a turning point, I know it.” Specific issues to follow in the coming year include developments in war crimes documentation, the application of international humanitarian law, and civilian protection; international justice, reparations, and accountability; and geopolitical consequences of the war for the global order – often, indeed, in ways that intersect with the issues of authoritarianism and democracy discussed above.

Content Moderation and Other Tech Policy Issues

Twitter’s ownership change grabbed headlines in 2022, and while the legal and policy implications of some of the company’s actions will undoubtedly play an important part in tech policy conversations in 2023, the recent drama also highlights broader, ongoing conversations about content moderation and platform governance, as social media companies otherwise seek to balance their role as widely used public forums with efforts to combat disinformation (including adversarial nation-state information operations) and prevent the spread of hate speech.

Expect content moderation to continue to feature prominently in 2023. On Just Security’s pages, expert authors have engaged with cutting-edge legal questions on governing content moderation – what our Editorial Board member (and Meta Oversight Board member) Julie Owono has termed the emerging “lex platformia” – and often inject a much-needed global perspective into tech policy conversations. More broadly, the struggle between authoritarian and democratic states for control over the structure of internet governance will be a pressing issue to watch in 2023.

Also on our radar in the tech policy world: artificial intelligence and cyber. New technologies and other developments in these domains present urgent questions at the intersection of regulation and ethics, privacy and cybersecurity, surveillance and encryption, counterterrorism, defense policy, and more.

Climate Change

The importance of climate change will only grow in 2023 – both as a critical national security issue on its own and intersecting with other questions of national and international defense, equity and justice, rule of law, and more. Themes to watch include mitigation and adaptation strategies; the intersection of climate change with geopolitics and conflict/peacebuilding; and legal options for holding climate contributors accountable, such as small island states’ efforts at the United Nations and International Court of Justice.

In recognition of climate change’s centrality to national security analysis, we launched a Climate Archive cataloging our coverage in easy-to-access (and rapidly-growing) categories such as energy security, geopolitics, human rights, and migration and displacement.

Tracking COP27: Notable Moments and Key Themes followed the climate negotiations and outcomes, and expert authors analyzed COP27 proceedings, including importantly what comes next.

Just Security’s climate coverage will continue to expand in 2023 and beyond, with voices from the most-affected communities and countries playing a central role.

* * *

In the final few days of 2022, we turn again to an expression of thanks – to our amazing colleagues who help produce Just Security, to our authors who fill the pages with their minds and hearts, and to our readers for trusting in our work and analysis. Next year will mark Just Security’s 10 year anniversary. We begin it with deep appreciation for all who brought us to this point.

