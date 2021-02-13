Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Feb 6-12)

Attack on the U.S. Capitol/Impeachment
- Questions for Senators to Ask the Legal Teams During the Impeachment Trial
by Bob Bauer ad Ryan Goodman (@rgoodlaw)
- Time to Reconsider the 14th Amendment for Trump’s Role in the Insurrection
by James Wagstaffe (@JWagstaffeLxNx)
- #StopTheSteal: Timeline of Social Media and Extremist Activities Leading to 1/6 Insurrection
by Atlantic Council’s DFRLab (@dfrlab)
- EXCLUSIVE: New Video of Roger Stone with Proud Boys Leaders Who May Have Planned for Capitol Attack
by Ryan Goodman (@rgoodlaw) and Justin Hendrix (@justinhendrix)
Climate Change and Emergency Powers
- Why President Biden Should Not Declare a Climate Emergency
by Soren Dayton (@sorendayton) and Kristy Parker (@KPNatsFan)
U.S. Foreign Policy
- Give Local Civil Society a Say in U.S. Security Assistance
by Daniel R. Mahanty (@danmahanty) and Elena Crespo (@elenaisabellac)
- UN Human Rights Council: A Near-Term Approach for U.S. Re-Entry
by David Kaye (@davidakaye)
- US Re-Engagement in UN Human Rights Council Brings Influence, Leverage, Amb. Donahoe Says
by Beth Van Schaack (@BethVanSchaack)
- Policing in Nigeria and the US: When Domestic Issues and Foreign Policy Connect
by Adotei Akwei (@AAkwei) and Alagie Jammeh (@alas98022971)
Protection of Civilians in Armed Conflict
- Avoiding Collateral Damage on the Battlefield
by Lt. Col. John Cherry, Sqn. Ldr. Kieran Tinkler and Michael Schmitt (@Schmitt_ILaw)
Cybersecurity
- A Key Step in Preventing a Future SolarWinds
by Natalie Thompson (@natalierthom)
Social Media Regulation
- Biden Paused Trump’s WeChat and TikTok Bans: Now What?
by Stephanie Connor (@stephlconnor)
Countering Violent Extremism
- To Prevent Domestic Terrorism, the US Needs Community Reporting That Protects Civil Liberties
by Stevan Weine and David Eisenman
International Criminal Court
- Balancing the US Approach to the ICC
by Brian L. Cox
- Int’l Criminal Court’s Positive Step on Investigation of Crimes Committed in Palestine
by Robert Howse (@howserob)
U.S. Courts
- Authoritarian Populism, Courts and Democratic Erosion
by Michael Dichio and Igor Logvinenko (@igorlogvinenko)
- The Meaning of the Supreme Court’s Ruling in Germany v. Philipp
by William S. Dodge
- We Don’t Need to Reform the Supreme Court
by Russell Miller
Julian Assange & Freedom of Press
- The Biden Administration Should Drop the Assange Case
by Jameel Jaffer (@JameelJaffer)
Sri Lanka
- The Human Rights Council Must Establish an Accountability Mechanism for Sri Lanka’s Victims
by Laurel Fletcher (@LaurelEFletcher), Ashleigh Lussenden (@alussenden), Blaire Lee-Nakayama (@BlaireLN) and Helena von Nagy (@hvonnagy)
- A Catalogue of Suffering Behind the Calls for Action on Sri Lanka’s War Crimes
by Daniela Gavshon
Uganda
- Uganda’s Museveni Secured His Sixth Term in Office: What the International Community Can Do Now
by Chidi Odinkalu and Sandra Coliver
Sanctions
- Ripe for Reform: The Opaque World of Specific Licenses to Do Business Under Sanctions
by Andrew Boyle (@J_Andrew_Boyle)
