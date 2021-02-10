Policing in Nigeria and the US: When Domestic Issues and Foreign Policy Connect

by and

February 10, 2021

U.S. President Joe Biden has set a goal of connecting America’s foreign policy to its people and to conditions at home. He and his appointees and nominees talk, for example, about approaching international affairs with the humility borne of the country’s recent high-profile struggles with democracy and with justice in policing, and they say the administration wants to ensure the American people understand and benefit from the nation’s role in the world. The United States and Nigeria might be able to help each other out on some of these fronts.

Just as the United States is a global powerhouse whose domestic ailments are felt far and wide, Nigeria is Africa’s largest economy and the continent’s most populous country, and what happens in Nigeria directly impacts West and Central Africa and even the whole continent. Conversely, when Nigerian leadership is absent in regional issues, either because it is consumed with internal affairs or because it is setting a dire example of governance, the effects reverberate far across its borders.

Most U.S. and other international attention on Nigeria has focused on its struggle with the Boko Haram insurgency. But that and similar issues are really symptoms of the underlying ills that its leaders have either exacerbated or struggled to address. Among those issues is abusive policing – sound familiar?

Just as police abuses exploded into public view in the United States last summer with the racial justice protests over the police killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and others, Nigeria was gripped by unprecedented protests in October over the infamous Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS). The unit had been linked to egregious and systematic human rights violations, including extrajudicial execution, torture, arbitrary and unlawful detention, and extortion.

The protests were so large as to practically shut down Lagos, Africa’s largest city. They triggered similar demonstrations across the country. The protests and the military’s brutal crackdown on them in Lagos — the Nigerian military shot and killed 38 people at the Lekki tollgate plaza on Oct. 20 — added to the global demands for reforms and accountability for police in dozens of countries. The government impunity continued afterwards, as authorities detained more protesters and froze demonstrators’ bank accounts and seized their passports.

A History of Abuse

The expressions of public outrage in Nigeria’s streets shocked the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari. But he should not have been surprised. Established in 1992, SARS was formed to combat armed robbery and other serious crimes, but it soon began to be known for its abuses. Efforts to enforce oversight, discipline, and reform for the SARS unit and the Nigerian security forces repeatedly stalled, and a culture of impunity was consolidated.

A preliminary examination by the International Criminal Court found not only “a reasonable basis to believe that members of Boko Haram and its splinter groups” committed acts constituting crimes against humanity and war crimes, but also that the same could be said, though to a lesser extent, of members of the Nigerian Security Forces (‘NSF’), according to Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda. “These allegations are also sufficiently grave to warrant investigation by my Office, both in quantitative and qualitative terms,” she said in a statement in December.

She reiterated what she said were repeated urgings to Nigerian authorities that they take their own actions within their judicial system to hold accountable any individuals who were responsible for the violations. But she clearly found that the Nigerian government’s record on accountability for its security forces is dismal. While some minimal actions were taken against members of Boko Haram, “the military authorities have also informed me that they have examined, and dismissed, allegations against their own troops,” she said. As a result, Bensouda said, she would proceed to request permission from the ICC’s Pre-Trial Chamber to proceed with an international investigation.

Human Rights Watch also has noted the absence of progress on accountability for security force abuses in Nigeria. The group cited two inquiries in 2017 and 2018 for which the reports still haven’t been made public, including one on SARS. Unfortunately this is typical historically for Nigeria – a 2002 report presented to then-President Olusegun Obasanjo by the Human Rights Violations Investigation Commission, more commonly known as the Oputa Panel, to investigate human rights violations, including assassinations and attempted killings between January 1966 and May 28, 1999 was never officially released to the public.

The 2019 U.S. State Department country report on human rights in Nigeria documents government agents committing arbitrary, unlawful, or extrajudicial killings. It reported that, while there has been some improvement, the national police, army, and other security services still use deadly or excessive force against protesters and suspects and are not held accountable for doing so. It also notes that “Findings from panels of inquiry are not usually made public.”

A Fundamental Challenge to the Republic

The impunity enjoyed by Nigeria’s security forces is a fundamental challenge to Nigeria’s Fourth Republic, and it is a challenge that the administrations of Presidents Obasanjo, Umaru Musa Yar’Adua, Goodluck Jonathan, and Buhari have refused to address. Indeed, the Buhari administration’s business-as-usual crackdown to the #ENDSARS protests may have shaped a whole new generation of Nigerians who have had enough abuse at the hands of the country’s security forces and who might not be as restrained or patient with their demands for justice as their predecessors. The continent, like other parts of the world, has enough examples, even recently, showing the disastrous consequences of frustrated demands for government reform, whether in policing or otherwise, that started out nonviolent: Cameroon, Mozambique, Ethiopia, and Uganda.

In the United States, despite some incidents of violence, the Black Lives Matter protests remained overwhelmingly peaceful. And the groups now have converted their street activism to the ballot box and local issues such as the proportion of government budgets that go to law enforcement versus health care and education.

As the new U.S. administration determines its approach to Nigeria, police reform and youth activism are at least two areas where the countries could work together and learn from each other. While some may be mourning the demise of a U.S. foreign policy based on claims of exceptionalism, social media and the internet more broadly have allowed everyone to see the challenges and unfinished business in the world’s oldest democracy.

A model based on self-perceptions of exceptionalism is no longer an option. What better time to start engaging as equal partners, in which each country’s government and civil society organizations push each other and themselves to establish policing that respects human rights, welcomes accountability and professionalism, and responds to the needs of the communities they are mandated to protect.

IMAGE: Protesters carry a banner during a demonstration to press for the scrapping of Special Ant-Robbery Squad (SARS) on Abuja-Keffi Expressway, Abuja, Nigeria on October 19, 2020.  (Photo by KOLA SULAIMON/AFP via Getty Images)

 

Featured Articles

#StopTheSteal: Timeline of Social Media and Extremist Activities Leading to 1/6 Insurrection

by

Uganda’s Museveni Secured His Sixth Term in Office: What the International Community Can Do Now

by and

US Re-Engagement in UN Human Rights Council Brings Influence, Leverage, Amb. Donahoe Says

by

A Key Step in Preventing a Future SolarWinds

by

EXCLUSIVE: New Video of Roger Stone with Proud Boys Leaders Who May Have Planned for Capitol Attack

by and

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Jan 30-Feb 5)

by

Diplomats, Top Experts’ Reactions to Biden Foreign Policy Speech

by

Movie at the Ellipse: A Study in Fascist Propaganda

by

Why We Haven’t Made Progress on Civilian Protection

by

Congress Now Has More Power to Shed Light on Trump’s Abuses of Power

by and

Why Guantánamo Detainees Should Have Access to COVID Vaccines Part I: Law of Armed Conflict and Good Policy

by , and

If the US Wants to Push Back on Authoritarian Agendas at the UN, Get Counterterrorism Right

by and

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (January 23-29)

by

New Aid for Israeli-Palestinian Peacebuilding Aims at Issues Underlying Security

by

Unprecedented Threats to Journalists & Civil Society Activists Are Threatening Afghanistan

by

The Biden Administration Should Engage with the ICC – the Evidence Shows That It Saves Lives

by

NATO and the Nuclear Weapons Ban Treaty: Options for the Biden Administration

by

How to Fix the U.S. Litigation Position in Key Pending Cases

by and

De-platforming Is a Fix, But Only a Short-Term One

by

Transforming the US Human Rights Report to Reflect Gender Rights — and Security

by and

“Fight for Trump”: Video Evidence of Incitement at the Capitol

by and

UPDATE: Gaps in Trump’s Pardons Apply to Bannon Criminal Charges As Well

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (January 16-22)

by

The Demise of Arms Control Extends Far Beyond Nuclear Weapons

by and

Principles for a 2021 Authorization for Use of Military Force

by , , and

Shifting Contours, But the Same Solution: Swiftly Returning to the Iran Nuclear Deal

by

De-platforming Following Capitol Insurrection Highlights Global Inequities Behind Content Moderation

by

On Biden’s Planned Summit: Humility, Not Hubris, Can Save Democracy

by

What Should Be Addressed in Austin’s Confirmation Hearing for Defense Secretary?

by

US Human Rights Policy: How to Really Build Back Better

by and

MLK Believed “No Justice, No Peace”

by

History Shows the Senate Can Hold an Impeachment Trial After Trump Leaves Office

by

Ousted Autocratic Presidents and Their Backers in the Legislative Branch

by

Impeachment Defense, the Constitution, and Bill of Rights

by

Military Personnel and the Putsch at the U.S. Capitol

by and

December Brought Harbingers of the Regulation Social Media Companies Could Soon Face

by

Questions to Guide an Investigation of the Capitol Attack

by

Incitement Timeline: Year of Trump’s Actions Leading to the Attack on the Capitol

by , and

How New Congress Can Shine Light on Trump Era and Persisting Abuses

by

The Promises of FOIA in 2021: A Ready Pathway to Accountability

by

20 Most Read Just Security Articles in 2020

by

Please Support Just Security With a Tax-Deductible Donation

by

SolarWinds as a Constitutive Moment: A New Agenda for the International Law of Intelligence

by

Pardongate 2.0: Prosecutors and Congress Investigated Clinton’s Pardons. The Same Should Happen to Trump.

by and

Shifting Norms About Secretary of Defense Has Long-Term Consequences: On the Austin Nomination

by , and

Top Expert Backgrounder: Russia’s SolarWinds Operation and International Law

by

Pandemic Consequences: The Acceleration of Confrontational Politics

by and

Beyond the ICC: Repositioning the Core of International Accountability

by , , and

Reviving the US Commitment to Women’s Rights and Gender Equality: The UN Commission on the Status of Women

by and

Representation at the Top: The Importance of Race in the Austin Nomination Debate

by

We Can’t “Look Forward” on the Trump Administration’s Abuses

by

The UDHR, Digital Authoritarianism, and Human Rights after Trump

by and

Addressing Our Whole-of-Government Deficit in National Security

by

New Zealand Pushes the Dialogue on International Cyber Law Forward

by

Global Kleptocracy as an American Problem

by and

The Need for More Chris Stevenses

by , and

Climate Change, National Security, & the New Commander-in-Chief

by

Data and Democracy: Three Things the Biden-Harris Administration Should Do to Tackle Big Tech

by

Getting the T’s and C’s Right: The Lessons of Intelligence Reform

by and

How I Came to Support the Treaty Prohibiting Nuclear Weapons

by

Revisiting the Office of Legal Counsel’s Override Opinion

by

Nestlé & Cargill v. Doe: Introduction to a Symposium

by and

How to Restore Ethics to the U.S. Department of State

by

A Landmark Report on Starvation as a Method of Warfare

by

The Urgent Need to Restore Independence to America’s Politicized Immigration Courts

by

COVID-19 and International Law Series: Introduction

by , , and

A Letter to President-Elect Biden on Restoring Relations with the Intelligence Community

by and

Turning the Page: A Biden Presidency and the Role for Us

by , and

Good Governance Paper No. 19: The Criminal Legal System — Toward a Paradigm Shift

by

Good Governance Paper No. 18: Reforming Emergency Powers

by

Good Governance Paper No. 14: War Powers Reform

by and

The Necessity of Enforcing Humanitarian Law and Human Rights in the Context of Counterterrorism

by

Good Governance Paper No. 8: How to Strengthen Oversight by Congress

by and

A Transatlantic Plan for Racial Equity and Justice

by , and

The President and Immigration Law Series: Reflections on the Future of American Immigration Policy

by and

A Blueprint for the Future: The CIA in 2021 and Beyond

by and

The President and Immigration Law: The Danger and Promise of Presidential Power

by

A Topical Index of COVID-19 Articles on Just Security

by

App Stores as Back-Doors for Government Regulation of End-to-End Encryption

by

The Good Governance Papers: An Introduction

by , , and

Prosecuting the ISIS “Beatles:” A testament to dedicated US government professionalism

by

Is the United States Heading for a Rural Insurgency?

by

Ten Quick Takeaways from the New York Times’ Bombshell Article on Trump’s Tax Returns

by

An Enduring Impasse on Autonomous Weapons

by

Déjà Vu All Over Again: Racial Disparity in the Military Justice System

by and

On 9/11, Interrogating the Assumptions that Undergird the “Forever War”

by

9/11’s Long Shadow: What’s at Stake in Afghanistan

by

QAnon is a Nazi Cult, Rebranded

by

Supreme Court’s Trump v. Mazars Ruling Gave Attorney-Client Privilege a Boost in Congress

by

Immigration Maximalism at the Supreme Court

by and

The Second Oxford Statement on International Law Protections of the Healthcare Sector During Covid-19: Safeguarding Vaccine Research

by , , , , , and

Canada’s Scattered and Uncoordinated Cyber Foreign Policy: A Call for Clarity

by , and

Beyond Color-Blind National Security Law

by

A Threat or A Warning: Russia’s Weapons Testing in Space

by and

Interview with Christof Heyns: Major New UN Comment on Right of Peaceful Assembly

by and

China’s Forced Sterilization of Uyghur Women Violates Clear International Law

by

What Comes Next: The Aftermath of European Court’s Blow to Transatlantic Data Transfers

by

The Surprising Convergence Between Neo-Nazis and Jihadis

by

Black Security and the Conundrum of Policing

by

Racing National Security: Introduction to the Just Security Symposium

by

Mexico’s Priorities as an Elected Member to the Security Council for 2021-2022

by and

A Solution in Search of a Problem: The Dangerous Invalidity of Divesting Military Commanders of Disposition Authority for Military Criminal Offenses

by , and

A Rejoinder to China’s Response to UN Human Rights Experts

by

The United Nations Charter at 75: Between Force and Self-Defense — Part Two

by

How Inter-State Procedures in Human Rights Treaties Can Support the Black Lives Matter Movement

by

The United States’ Racial Justice Problem Is Also an International Human Rights Law Problem

by

Jurisdiction at Guantanamo: The Case of Long-Term Complicity

by

Oxford Statement on the International Law Protections Against Cyber Operations Targeting the Health Care Sector

by , , and

Turkey Opened the Door to the European Court of Human Rights for Syrian Victims

by

The Significance of the Supreme Court’s Opati Decision for States and Companies Sued for Terrorism in U.S. Courts

by

The Importance of New Statements on Sovereignty in Cyberspace by Austria, the Czech Republic and United States

by

The Perils of Hyping Pandemic Response as a National Security Issue

by and

Top Experts Analyze Inspector General Report Finding Problems in FBI Surveillance

by , , and

What Counts As Sufficient Transparency on Civilian Casualties in Somalia

by

WhatsApp v. NSO Group: State Immunity and Cyber Spying

by and

Deepfakes 2.0: The New Era of “Truth Decay”

by and

The Time has Come to Have a Conversation at the U.N. on Self-Defence

by

Lawsuit Against Fox News Over Coronavirus Coverage: Can It Succeed? Should It?

by

Don’t Bother Suing China for Coronavirus

by

COVID-19 Shows How the U.S. Got National Security Wrong

by

Biopharma: The Next National Security Frontier

by

A Chance to Fix FISA

by

The Defense Department’s Measured Take on International Law in Cyberspace

by

New Online Resource: War Powers and Presidential Practice

by and

Punching on the Edges of the Grey Zone: Iranian Cyber Threats and State Cyber Responses

by

Confronting Russia’s Role in Transnational White Supremacist Extremism

by and

International Criminal Court and the Question of Palestine’s Statehood: Part II

by

Top Experts’ Backgrounder: Military Action Against Iran and US Domestic Law

by and

The Crossfire Hurricane Report’s Inconvenient Findings

by

Can Turkey be Expelled from NATO? It’s Legally Possible, Whether or Not Politically Prudent

by

Guidelines on Investigating Violations of International Humanitarian Law

by , and

Army and Marine Corps Publish New Manual: The Commander’s Handbook on the Law of Land Warfare

by

Transparency on Civilian Harm in Somalia Matters – Not Just to Americans

by , and

Human Rights, Deprivation of Life and National Security: Q&A with Christof Heyns and Yuval Shany on General Comment 36

by , and

Need for Change to Protect Children in Armed Conflict

by and

View all »
Filed under:
About the Author(s)

Adotei Akwei

Adotei Akwei (@AAkwei) is the Deputy Director of Advocacy and Government Relations with Amnesty International USA.

Alagie Jammeh

2020 Alami Cyllah Fellow at Amnesty International USA. (@alas98022971)

Read these related stories next:

To Prevent Domestic Terrorism, the US Needs Community Reporting That Protects Civil Liberties

February 9, 2021 by and

Give Local Civil Society a Say in U.S. Security Assistance

February 9, 2021 by and

UN Human Rights Council: A Near-Term Approach for U.S. Re-Entry

February 8, 2021 by

US Re-Engagement in UN Human Rights Council Brings Influence, Leverage, Amb. Donahoe Says

February 8, 2021 by

Social Media Video Evidence in Impeachment Trial: Lessons from International Tribunals

February 5, 2021 by

Sri Lankan journalist C.A Chandraprema gives a copy of 'Gota's War' to Sri Lankan President Mahinda Rajapakse as defence secretary Gotabhaya Rajapaksa looks on during the launch of the book 'Gota's War' in Colombo on May 14, 2012.

Sri Lanka’s UN Efforts to Stave Off Justice for War Crimes

February 3, 2021 by

Relatives and friends hold photos of their missing loved ones at Galle Face promenade in the Sri Lankan capital Colombo on August 28, 2018.

Spotlight on Sri Lanka as UN Human Rights Council Prepares Next Session

February 1, 2021 by

An insurrectionist gets very close to police officers at the US Capitol on January 6, 2021. The member of the Proud Boys wears a shirt reading “Anti-ANTIFA,” a helmet, face covering, and googles on top of the helmet. One police officer wears a face mask, but the other does not. Other insurrectionists stand behind the Proud Boys member.

The Capitol Assault and the Continuing Threat: A Podcast Conversation with Elizabeth Neumann

January 30, 2021 by

Soldiers in action during a drill on day three of the China-Russia counter-terrorist Cooperation-2017 on December 5, 2017 in Yinchuan, Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region of China. They hold guns and speak in a circle.

Violent Extremism and the Governance Challenge

January 29, 2021 by

Family members and relatives take part in the funeral procession of Afghan journalist Rahmatullah Nekzad at Khoja Omari district of Ghazni province, on December 22, 2020. The group appears to walk uphill and fills the span of the block.

Unprecedented Threats to Journalists & Civil Society Activists Are Threatening Afghanistan

January 29, 2021 by

The empty courtroom of the Commissions building where on Tuesday preliminary hearings will begin for four detainees held on the Naval Base is seen August 22, 2004 in Guantanamo, Cuba. Six flags stand at the front of the room.

How to Fix the U.S. Litigation Position in Key Pending Cases

January 27, 2021 by and

A hand touches a laptop that shows Facebook. Only the screen is lit up; the rest of the photo is dark.

Guardrails Needed for FBI Access to Social Media Monitoring

January 26, 2021 by and