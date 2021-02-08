A Key Step in Preventing a Future SolarWinds

by

February 8, 2021

In the weeks since news of the SolarWinds incident became public, commentators have offered no shortage of prescriptions for responding to the incident. But as information continues to emerge about the scope and scale of the incident and policymakers struggle with thorny questions regarding appropriate responses, urgent attention also is needed to actions that could prevent such large-scale catastrophes in the future.

The SolarWinds incident is a reminder of the systemic security risks posed by outsourcing IT to cloud-based providers of “Infrastructure as a Service” (IaaS) and “Software as a Service” (SaaS). After inserting malware into SolarWinds’ network management software and gaining access to the on-premise infrastructure of the company’s clients, the perpetrators turned their attention to the cloud, deceiving user authentication protocols into allowing access to cloud resources.

To address these vulnerabilities, federal action is needed to establish a cloud security certification that can help deploy security across the ecosystem of information and communications technology, starting with the cloud.

Both IaaS and SaaS providers are attractive options for customers because they offer usability and scalability. Rather than assuming responsibility for building and maintaining on-premise infrastructure, consumers place their trust in companies like Microsoft and Amazon Web Services (AWS) to secure their data. In theory, if IaaS and SaaS providers take security seriously, customers benefit from the deployment of security at scale. In practice, however, security costs money, and IaaS and SaaS providers are not necessarily more security-conscious than their customers. And relying on IaaS and SaaS providers does not relieve customers of all compliance obligations.

In the SolarWinds case, attackers abused the trust placed in on-premise systems to forge credentials that allowed them to access cloud systems and escalate their attacks across compromised networks. The perpetrators did not need to compromise cloud systems themselves. Once equipped with a foothold in victim networks, they had everything they needed to spread out across the network. The incident thus demonstrates on a granular, victim-by-victim scale the potentially significant, systemic risks associated with the cloud: Gaining access to a crucial node can enable widespread damage across an entire system.

Shared Responsibility

Though proper configuration of authentication and authorization systems can serve as crucial mitigation procedures in the SolarWinds case, they require customers to understand the level of security provided by IaaS and SaaS products and the shared responsibility model that underpins security protocols. Customers often lack information about the specific contours of shared responsibility for the proper configuration of IaaS and SaaS products. Existing product certifications and compliance attestations — for example, the Cloud Security Alliance’s STAR Program or ISO/IEC’s 27017:2015 guidelines — confirm product compliance with security requirements. However, the dozens of available certifications and standards meant to assure that products meet customer or regulatory requirements for the protection of data, authentication of user identities, or infrastructure protection can be overwhelming. Information is only useful to customers if they have the tools to make sense of it.

In its March 2020 report, the Cyberspace Solarium Commission called on the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to work with the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) and private industry to develop a cloud security certification. While it is true that myriad certifications of IaaS and SaaS products have been developed by industry — AWS alone boasts participating in more than 50 audit programs — standards that can be easily compared across products remain undeveloped. A federal cloud security certification can incentivize providers to deliver better security and buyers to buy better security by consolidating information and enabling product comparisons.

Such a certification is not without precedent. In 1992, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) launched the ENERGY STAR program to provide simple, credible information about the energy efficiency of consumer products through a public-private partnership. The program has been remarkably successful — more than 6 billion ENERGY STAR-certified products have been sold since the program’s inception in 1992.

A federal cloud security certification would operate largely in the same way: Providing simple, credible information to consumers about the security standards offered by cloud products and services. The executive branch should direct DHS and NIST to engage in a public-private process to develop a secure cloud standard and metrics for comparing security across products and services. Given the rapid pace of innovation in cloud computing and storage, a federal cloud certification should last two years, and DHS should be empowered to conduct subsequent audits of entities that apply for certification.

Rather than proposing entirely new standards and metrics, the federal certification would help consolidate existing efforts, relieving customers of the obligation to wade through dozens of certifications in order to compare products. The certification would also potentially relieve IaaS and SaaS providers of the obligation to pursue multiple security and compliance certifications by providing a single authoritative certification. The fact that the federal certification would consolidate existing industry certifications — and possibly replace the convoluted FedRAMP program — rather than propose entirely new frameworks, can help secure buy-in from industry participants that may balk at the idea of yet another security or compliance certification. Moreover, the certification would be voluntary, leaving resistant IaaS or SaaS providers free to decline participation in the program.

Critically, such a certification would also communicate to customers their own remaining responsibilities for properly configuring devices and networks. Knowing the security features that are not overseen by an IaaS or SaaS provider is as important as knowing those that are.

Additional Security for Certain Operating Environments

The Solarium Commission also recommended that, in addition to a general cloud certification, DHS develop industry- and sector-specific standards that guarantee additional security features for operating environments, like the public sector, that have unique security considerations. Because federal departments and agencies also rely on commercial IaaS and SaaS, a cloud security certification would benefit efforts to ensure that IT products meet appropriate security levels for use in federal systems and can adequately protect classified information.

Established in 2011, the Federal Risk Authorization and Management Program (FedRAMP) currently authorizes cloud service providers for use by federal departments and agencies, and it maintains frameworks for security assessments, authorizations, and monitoring. The FedRAMP process, though critical, is cumbersome, and the program has limited resources and funding. As a result, existing demand for a cloud service provider’s products and services or established relationships with federal departments and agencies, are important indicators of whether Cloud Service Providers (CSPs) will be selected for FedRAMP authorization.

If successfully executed, a federal cloud security certification program could relieve FedRAMP of some of the responsibility to certify CSPs for federal use. Doing so would potentially enable a greater number of cloud service providers to enter the market for federal IT contracts, and this, too, can help secure industry support for a federal certification. Entities eligible for certification would include any cloud service provider or operator of cloud services, rather than those with existing federal relationships or significant market share.

NIST has previously conducted work related to cloud computing through the NIST Cloud Computing Program. In 2018, the program published a framework for Cloud Service Metrics (CSMs) that would enable CSPs to present the properties and capabilities of their products to customers and help customers make informed purchasing decisions. NIST has also addressed cloud security in its roadmap for federal cloud computing standards, surveying the landscape of existing security standards that have been proposed by standards-developing organizations. NIST should build on these previous efforts by working with DHS to deliver a federal cloud security certification.

Similar efforts have been undertaken in Europe, where the European Union Agency for Cybersecurity (ENISA) recently published a candidate scheme for cloud security certification as part of the European cybersecurity certification framework. A public consultation period on the candidate scheme concluded Feb. 7. ENISA has previously worked with the European Commission and a group of industry experts to compile and maintain a list of existing voluntary certification schemes and develop a “meta-framework” and online tool that helps customers map cloud security objectives to specific certifications. The U.S. government can look to European counterparts as an example, and the process of developing the federal cloud security certification should involve consultation with ENISA to ensure, to the extent appropriate and possible, that the two certification schemes complement one another.

Not a Panacea

In the waning days of his administration, President Donald Trump signed an executive order (EO) mandating that cloud service providers adopt know-your-customer (KYC) practices to prevent foreign adversaries from using American IaaS providers to carry out their attacks. then-National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien pointed to the SolarWinds incident in a statement on the EO, describing how “Malign actor abuse of United States IaaS products has played a role in every cyber incident during the last four years, including the actions resulting in the penetrations of United States firms FireEye and Solar Winds.”

While this is an important step forward, the reality of the SolarWinds situation is that the perpetrators weren’t cloud customers and KYC practices wouldn’t have stymied their efforts. The burden of responsibility for securely configuring the authentication systems abused by the SolarWinds hackers still rests on IaaS and SaaS customers.

Despite its potential utility to consumers and the federal government, a cloud security certification is not a panacea. Even certified systems operated by engaged, knowledgeable users can be breached, and capabilities for threat detection and incident remediation and response must be bolstered alongside defenses. The perpetrators of the SolarWinds incident were able to evade detection for months. The only government agency with the capability and capacity to look for this sort of malicious activity, the National Security Agency, has significant legal prohibitions on its engagement in domestic surveillance. As the scope and scale of the SolarWinds incident continues to come to light, further action will be needed to ensure that cyber threats can be identified and mitigated in a timely fashion.

In the meantime, as victims of the SolarWinds incident attempt to determine the extent of the damage and identify appropriate responses, identifying tools to help prevent future incidents must be a priority for policymakers, and the executive branch should direct DHS and NIST to begin the process of developing a federal cloud security certification. The SolarWinds attack has demonstrated the importance of clearly and effectively communicating to customers the level of security they can expect from their cloud providers and the responsibilities that remain with users. Implementing a cloud security certification is an important first step in empowering customers in this endeavor.

IMAGE: Getty Images

 

Featured Articles

US Re-Engagement in UN Human Rights Council Brings Influence, Leverage, Amb. Donahoe Says

by

A Key Step in Preventing a Future SolarWinds

by

EXCLUSIVE: New Video of Roger Stone with Proud Boys Leaders Who May Have Planned for Capitol Attack

by and

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Jan 30-Feb 5)

by

Diplomats, Top Experts’ Reactions to Biden Foreign Policy Speech

by

Movie at the Ellipse: A Study in Fascist Propaganda

by

Why We Haven’t Made Progress on Civilian Protection

by

Congress Now Has More Power to Shed Light on Trump’s Abuses of Power

by and

Why Guantánamo Detainees Should Have Access to COVID Vaccines Part I: Law of Armed Conflict and Good Policy

by , and

If the US Wants to Push Back on Authoritarian Agendas at the UN, Get Counterterrorism Right

by and

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (January 23-29)

by

New Aid for Israeli-Palestinian Peacebuilding Aims at Issues Underlying Security

by

Unprecedented Threats to Journalists & Civil Society Activists Are Threatening Afghanistan

by

The Biden Administration Should Engage with the ICC – the Evidence Shows That It Saves Lives

by

NATO and the Nuclear Weapons Ban Treaty: Options for the Biden Administration

by

How to Fix the U.S. Litigation Position in Key Pending Cases

by and

De-platforming Is a Fix, But Only a Short-Term One

by

Transforming the US Human Rights Report to Reflect Gender Rights — and Security

by and

“Fight for Trump”: Video Evidence of Incitement at the Capitol

by and

UPDATE: Gaps in Trump’s Pardons Apply to Bannon Criminal Charges As Well

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (January 16-22)

by

The Demise of Arms Control Extends Far Beyond Nuclear Weapons

by and

Principles for a 2021 Authorization for Use of Military Force

by , , and

Shifting Contours, But the Same Solution: Swiftly Returning to the Iran Nuclear Deal

by

De-platforming Following Capitol Insurrection Highlights Global Inequities Behind Content Moderation

by

On Biden’s Planned Summit: Humility, Not Hubris, Can Save Democracy

by

What Should Be Addressed in Austin’s Confirmation Hearing for Defense Secretary?

by

US Human Rights Policy: How to Really Build Back Better

by and

MLK Believed “No Justice, No Peace”

by

History Shows the Senate Can Hold an Impeachment Trial After Trump Leaves Office

by

Ousted Autocratic Presidents and Their Backers in the Legislative Branch

by

Impeachment Defense, the Constitution, and Bill of Rights

by

Military Personnel and the Putsch at the U.S. Capitol

by and

December Brought Harbingers of the Regulation Social Media Companies Could Soon Face

by

Questions to Guide an Investigation of the Capitol Attack

by

Incitement Timeline: Year of Trump’s Actions Leading to the Attack on the Capitol

by , and

How New Congress Can Shine Light on Trump Era and Persisting Abuses

by

The Promises of FOIA in 2021: A Ready Pathway to Accountability

by

20 Most Read Just Security Articles in 2020

by

Please Support Just Security With a Tax-Deductible Donation

by

SolarWinds as a Constitutive Moment: A New Agenda for the International Law of Intelligence

by

Pardongate 2.0: Prosecutors and Congress Investigated Clinton’s Pardons. The Same Should Happen to Trump.

by and

Shifting Norms About Secretary of Defense Has Long-Term Consequences: On the Austin Nomination

by , and

Top Expert Backgrounder: Russia’s SolarWinds Operation and International Law

by

Pandemic Consequences: The Acceleration of Confrontational Politics

by and

Beyond the ICC: Repositioning the Core of International Accountability

by , , and

Reviving the US Commitment to Women’s Rights and Gender Equality: The UN Commission on the Status of Women

by and

Representation at the Top: The Importance of Race in the Austin Nomination Debate

by

We Can’t “Look Forward” on the Trump Administration’s Abuses

by

The UDHR, Digital Authoritarianism, and Human Rights after Trump

by and

Addressing Our Whole-of-Government Deficit in National Security

by

New Zealand Pushes the Dialogue on International Cyber Law Forward

by

Global Kleptocracy as an American Problem

by and

The Need for More Chris Stevenses

by , and

Climate Change, National Security, & the New Commander-in-Chief

by

Data and Democracy: Three Things the Biden-Harris Administration Should Do to Tackle Big Tech

by

Getting the T’s and C’s Right: The Lessons of Intelligence Reform

by and

How I Came to Support the Treaty Prohibiting Nuclear Weapons

by

Revisiting the Office of Legal Counsel’s Override Opinion

by

Nestlé & Cargill v. Doe: Introduction to a Symposium

by and

How to Restore Ethics to the U.S. Department of State

by

A Landmark Report on Starvation as a Method of Warfare

by

The Urgent Need to Restore Independence to America’s Politicized Immigration Courts

by

COVID-19 and International Law Series: Introduction

by , , and

A Letter to President-Elect Biden on Restoring Relations with the Intelligence Community

by and

Turning the Page: A Biden Presidency and the Role for Us

by , and

Good Governance Paper No. 19: The Criminal Legal System — Toward a Paradigm Shift

by

Good Governance Paper No. 18: Reforming Emergency Powers

by

Good Governance Paper No. 14: War Powers Reform

by and

The Necessity of Enforcing Humanitarian Law and Human Rights in the Context of Counterterrorism

by

Good Governance Paper No. 8: How to Strengthen Oversight by Congress

by and

A Transatlantic Plan for Racial Equity and Justice

by , and

The President and Immigration Law Series: Reflections on the Future of American Immigration Policy

by and

A Blueprint for the Future: The CIA in 2021 and Beyond

by and

The President and Immigration Law: The Danger and Promise of Presidential Power

by

A Topical Index of COVID-19 Articles on Just Security

by

App Stores as Back-Doors for Government Regulation of End-to-End Encryption

by

The Good Governance Papers: An Introduction

by , , and

Prosecuting the ISIS “Beatles:” A testament to dedicated US government professionalism

by

Is the United States Heading for a Rural Insurgency?

by

Ten Quick Takeaways from the New York Times’ Bombshell Article on Trump’s Tax Returns

by

An Enduring Impasse on Autonomous Weapons

by

Déjà Vu All Over Again: Racial Disparity in the Military Justice System

by and

On 9/11, Interrogating the Assumptions that Undergird the “Forever War”

by

9/11’s Long Shadow: What’s at Stake in Afghanistan

by

QAnon is a Nazi Cult, Rebranded

by

Supreme Court’s Trump v. Mazars Ruling Gave Attorney-Client Privilege a Boost in Congress

by

Immigration Maximalism at the Supreme Court

by and

The Second Oxford Statement on International Law Protections of the Healthcare Sector During Covid-19: Safeguarding Vaccine Research

by , , , , , and

Canada’s Scattered and Uncoordinated Cyber Foreign Policy: A Call for Clarity

by , and

Beyond Color-Blind National Security Law

by

A Threat or A Warning: Russia’s Weapons Testing in Space

by and

Interview with Christof Heyns: Major New UN Comment on Right of Peaceful Assembly

by and

China’s Forced Sterilization of Uyghur Women Violates Clear International Law

by

What Comes Next: The Aftermath of European Court’s Blow to Transatlantic Data Transfers

by

The Surprising Convergence Between Neo-Nazis and Jihadis

by

Black Security and the Conundrum of Policing

by

Racing National Security: Introduction to the Just Security Symposium

by

Mexico’s Priorities as an Elected Member to the Security Council for 2021-2022

by and

A Solution in Search of a Problem: The Dangerous Invalidity of Divesting Military Commanders of Disposition Authority for Military Criminal Offenses

by , and

A Rejoinder to China’s Response to UN Human Rights Experts

by

The United Nations Charter at 75: Between Force and Self-Defense — Part Two

by

How Inter-State Procedures in Human Rights Treaties Can Support the Black Lives Matter Movement

by

The United States’ Racial Justice Problem Is Also an International Human Rights Law Problem

by

Jurisdiction at Guantanamo: The Case of Long-Term Complicity

by

Oxford Statement on the International Law Protections Against Cyber Operations Targeting the Health Care Sector

by , , and

Turkey Opened the Door to the European Court of Human Rights for Syrian Victims

by

The Significance of the Supreme Court’s Opati Decision for States and Companies Sued for Terrorism in U.S. Courts

by

The Importance of New Statements on Sovereignty in Cyberspace by Austria, the Czech Republic and United States

by

The Perils of Hyping Pandemic Response as a National Security Issue

by and

Top Experts Analyze Inspector General Report Finding Problems in FBI Surveillance

by , , and

What Counts As Sufficient Transparency on Civilian Casualties in Somalia

by

WhatsApp v. NSO Group: State Immunity and Cyber Spying

by and

Deepfakes 2.0: The New Era of “Truth Decay”

by and

The Time has Come to Have a Conversation at the U.N. on Self-Defence

by

Lawsuit Against Fox News Over Coronavirus Coverage: Can It Succeed? Should It?

by

Don’t Bother Suing China for Coronavirus

by

COVID-19 Shows How the U.S. Got National Security Wrong

by

Biopharma: The Next National Security Frontier

by

A Chance to Fix FISA

by

The Defense Department’s Measured Take on International Law in Cyberspace

by

New Online Resource: War Powers and Presidential Practice

by and

Punching on the Edges of the Grey Zone: Iranian Cyber Threats and State Cyber Responses

by

Confronting Russia’s Role in Transnational White Supremacist Extremism

by and

International Criminal Court and the Question of Palestine’s Statehood: Part II

by

Top Experts’ Backgrounder: Military Action Against Iran and US Domestic Law

by and

The Crossfire Hurricane Report’s Inconvenient Findings

by

Can Turkey be Expelled from NATO? It’s Legally Possible, Whether or Not Politically Prudent

by

Guidelines on Investigating Violations of International Humanitarian Law

by , and

Army and Marine Corps Publish New Manual: The Commander’s Handbook on the Law of Land Warfare

by

Transparency on Civilian Harm in Somalia Matters – Not Just to Americans

by , and

Human Rights, Deprivation of Life and National Security: Q&A with Christof Heyns and Yuval Shany on General Comment 36

by , and

Need for Change to Protect Children in Armed Conflict

by and

View all »
Filed under:
About the Author(s)

Natalie Thompson

Natalie Thompson (@natalierthom) is a research analyst with the U.S. Cyberspace Solarium Commission.

Read these related stories next:

A phone shows a download/open button for Parler.

De-platforming Is a Fix, But Only a Short-Term One

January 27, 2021 by

Russian nuclear missile rolls along Red Square during the military parade marking the 75th anniversary of Nazi defeat, on June 24, 2020 in Moscow, Russia. The requirement to wear masks and gloves to combat a spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) is still in effect in Moscow, but none of the military members lined up wear face masks.

The Demise of Arms Control Extends Far Beyond Nuclear Weapons

January 22, 2021 by and

Myanmar people gather for refreshment at a teashop in Yangon on August 31, 2018 many hangout to chat and browse Facebook with their mobile phones.

De-platforming Following Capitol Insurrection Highlights Global Inequities Behind Content Moderation

January 20, 2021 by

Reconsidering the Digitalization of International Criminal Justice

January 19, 2021 by

A Capitol Riot and Big Tech Takes a Stand: But Is It the One We Want?

January 15, 2021 by

A phone with social media logos for Linkedin, YouTube, Pinterest, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

December Brought Harbingers of the Regulation Social Media Companies Could Soon Face

January 12, 2021 by

An asylum seeker staying at the Juventud 2000 migrant shelter in Tijuana, Baja California State, Mexico, sprays disinfectant on tents on April 3, 2020 as stronger cleaning measures are being implemented to fight the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, pandemic.

Father-Son Separation at US Border Illustrates Lasting Harm That Demands Redress

January 6, 2021 by

A 3D illustration of binary numbers in blue waves. The numbers look like electronic lights.

SolarWinds as a Constitutive Moment: A New Agenda for the International Law of Intelligence

December 23, 2020 by

A SolarWinds sign and logo sits on top of the SolarWinds office building in Brno in the Czech Republic.

Top Expert Backgrounder: Russia’s SolarWinds Operation and International Law

December 21, 2020 by

Trump and Putin’s silhouettes as they walk side-by-side.

“Strategic Silence” and State-Sponsored Hacking: The US Gov’t and SolarWinds

December 18, 2020 by

The 19th Session Human Rights Council. 15 March 2012.

The UDHR, Digital Authoritarianism, and Human Rights after Trump

December 10, 2020 by and

The New Zealand flag on a computer screen with numbers running up and down over the flag.

New Zealand Pushes the Dialogue on International Cyber Law Forward

December 8, 2020 by