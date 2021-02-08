The Meaning of the Supreme Court’s Ruling in Germany v. Philipp

Suits against foreign States for expropriation narrowed; deference to "international comity" left in confusion

by

February 8, 2021

Last week the U.S. Supreme Court decided Germany v. Philipp, a Holocaust expropriation case brought under the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act (FSIA). Writing for a unanimous Court, Chief Justice Roberts held that the FSIA’s expropriation exception, permitting suit for cases involving “rights in property taken in violation of international law,” does not extend to a sovereign’s taking of the property of its own nationals. The Court did not address the second question presented—whether a court may decline jurisdiction on grounds of international comity—leaving the law on international comity abstention in confusion. In Hungary v. Simon, a companion case raising only the comity question, the Court vacated and remanded for reconsideration in light of Philipp.

Immunity and its Exceptions: Misreading the International Jurisprudence

 It was never likely that the Supreme Court would allow Holocaust expropriation cases to move forward in U.S. courts. Philipp chose the narrowest ground to dismiss them. Traditionally, as the Chief Justice recounted, international law prohibited only expropriations of aliens’ property. A foreign sovereign’s taking of its own nationals’ property, on the other hand, was “a domestic affair” (p. 4). This “domestic takings” rule still holds today. During the twentieth century, international law became increasingly concerned with how states treat individuals, including their own citizens. But the growth of international human rights law left property rights largely untouched. When Congress passed the Hickenlooper Amendment in 1964 and the FSIA in 1976, creating expropriation exceptions for the act of state doctrine and state immunity, respectively, it had in mind foreign takings of property owned by U.S. nationals—not “domestic takings” by foreign states of their own citizens’ property.

Although Congress was thinking of U.S.-owned property when it wrote the FSIA’s expropriation exception, the text that Congress enacted does not contain any express restriction to such cases. The Supreme Court has recently interpreted other statutes to have broader applications than Congress expected—for example, interpreting Title VII’s prohibition of sex discrimination to include discrimination against gay and transgender persons in Bostock v. Clayton County. The text of the expropriation exception, as enacted, covers claims for “property taken in violation of international law.” Because genocide unquestionably violates international law, this exception could easily be read to include property taken as an act of genocide. Indeed, that is how both the Seventh Circuit and the D.C. Circuit read the phrase.

The Court’s suggestion that interpreting the FSIA to cover human rights abuses would violate international law on state immunity is entitled to no weight. First, it is dictum. The Court never invoked the Charming Betsy canon of interpreting statutes not to violate international law and clearly based its interpretation of the expropriation exception on other grounds. Second, the Court hedged its own dictum, saying only that the plaintiff’s interpretation of the expropriation would “arguably” derogate from “international law’s preservation of sovereign immunity for violations of human rights law” (pp. 10-11). Third, and most important, the Court’s dictum rests on a fundamental misreading of the International Court of Justice’s (ICJ) decision in Jurisdictional Immunities. There, the ICJ concluded that “a State is not deprived of immunity by reason of the fact that it is accused of serious violations of international human rights law” (¶ 91). But the ICJ certainly did not conclude that all serious violations of international human rights law are entitled to immunity. Rather, it concluded only that customary international law requires immunity “for torts allegedly committed on the territory of another State by its armed forces and other organs of State in the course of conducting an armed conflict” (¶ 78). That conclusion rested on careful analysis of state practice and opinio juris specifically with respect to armed forces during armed conflict (¶¶ 65-77). To my knowledge, no similar evidence of state practice and opinio juris supports a state’s entitlement to immunity for genocide, for example. In the absence of such evidence, no customary international law rule immunizing states from genocide claims can be said to exist.

There is a fundamental difference between the questions of (1) whether immunity attaches to particular acts in the first place and (2) whether to recognize an exception to immunity once it has attached, a difference I have previously discussed at Just Security in the context of foreign official immunity. The ICJ’s refusal to recognize a human rights exception to the immunity of armed forces during armed conflict does not mean that all human rights violations are entitled to state immunity under customary international law.

Although permitting suits against foreign states for genocide and most other human rights violations would not violate international law, it is nevertheless true that the FSIA contains no general exception for human rights violations. It has exceptions for state-sponsored terrorism and for international terrorism in the United States but no other that mentions genocide, torture, or other similarly egregious acts. Admittedly, shoehorning human rights claims into the expropriation exception seems an odd fit. As the Chief Justice pointed out, “there is no reason to suppose Congress thought acts of genocide or other human rights violations to be especially deserving of redress only when accompanied by infringement of property rights” (pp. 12-13). That is a fair point, and likely one reason that the decision to limit the expropriation exception was unanimous.

International Comity in Federal Courts After Philipp

The Court chose not to address “Germany’s argument that the District Court was obligated to abstain from deciding the case on international comity grounds” (pp. 14-15). Professor Maggie Gardner and I filed an amicus brief on this question. We argued that the Supreme Court should not recognize the broad international comity abstention doctrine urged by Germany, Hungary, and the United States. Although the Court wisely declined to adopt that doctrine in Philipp, its refusal to address the question at all has left confusion in the lower courts. Currently, there are three different doctrines called “international comity abstention” kicking around in the lower federal courts. Two are doctrines of adjudicative comity—one broad and one narrow—that limit the exercise of jurisdiction. The third is a doctrine of prescriptive comity that limits the reach of U.S. law. (For explanation of the different categories of international comity doctrines, see here.) Some courts have also applied a distinct doctrine of prudential exhaustion to expropriation claims. Most of these doctrines—and perhaps all of them—simply should not exist.

In the lower courts, the comity issue in Philipp and Simon was initially litigated as a question of prudential exhaustion. This theory came from an earlier Holocaust expropriation case, in which the Seventh Circuit imposed a “prudential exhaustion requirement” that plaintiffs exhaust domestic remedies abroad before bringing expropriation claims in the United States. In Philipp and Simon, the D.C. Circuit rejected such an exhaustion requirement as inconsistent with the FSIA. (Disclosure: I filed an amicus brief in Simon at the D.C. Circuit arguing against an exhaustion requirement.) The Supreme Court’s decision to narrow the FSIA’s expropriation exception lessens the importance of this circuit split but does not eliminate it. Consequently, non-nationals whose property is taken by foreign governments in violation of international law will have to exhaust remedies in that foreign state before bringing FSIA expropriation claims in the Seventh Circuit but not in the D.C. Circuit.

No one thought to frame the question as international comity abstention until the United States filed a brief in Simon at the request of the D.C. Circuit panel. The United States argued for the broad version of international comity abstention adopted by the Ninth Circuit in Mujica v. Airscan Inc., and it was this argument that the United States, Germany, and Hungary pressed at the Supreme Court. Mujica abstention is a doctrine of adjudicative comity that allows district courts to decline jurisdiction based on their evaluations of the strength of U.S. interests, the strength of foreign interests, and the adequacy of an alternative forum. Other circuits (the Second, Third, Fourth, Sixth, and Seventh; for citations see the Dodge/Gardner amicus brief p. 13) have adopted a narrower doctrine of international comity abstention—based on Colorado River abstention in the federal-state context—that permits dismissal only when there are parallel proceedings pending abroad and exceptional circumstances justifying abstention. The Supreme Court’s decision to avoid the comity issue also leaves this circuit split unresolved.

Adding to the confusion, the Second Circuit continues to recognize a third doctrine of international comity abstention, this one a doctrine of prescriptive comity allowing a federal court not to apply U.S. law in deference to the interests of other nations based on the court’s balancing of ten different factors. When the Supreme Court granted review in Animal Science Products to address the deference owed a foreign government’s interpretation of its own law, it declined to take up the prescriptive comity question even though (as Professor Paul Stephan and I pointed out in an amicus brief) the Second Circuit’s doctrine seems to be at odds with the Court’s own precedents.

The same basic objections may be leveled against all these doctrines of international comity abstention. First and most fundamentally, it is for Congress to decide what cases the federal courts should hear. These abstention doctrines run contrary to “the virtually unflagging obligation of the federal courts to exercise the jurisdiction given them” that the Supreme Court recognized in Colorado River.

Second, these abstention doctrines tend to be highly discretionary in ways that the Supreme Court has previously disapproved. Mujica abstention, for example, gives great deference to the case-specific views of the U.S. government, which the Court rejected for the act of state doctrine in Kirkpatrick. Likewise, the Second Circuit’s prescriptive comity abstention doctrine is the kind of case-by-case balancing approach that the Court rejected in Empagran as “too complex to prove workable.”

Third, these doctrines lack the historical pedigree of forum non conveniens, the only doctrine that the Supreme Court has actually approved for dismissing cases in favor of foreign courts. In their briefs to the Supreme Court, Germany, Hungary, and the United States tried to manufacture a pedigree for Mujica abstention, but only by conflating distinct doctrines of international comity (as my brief with Maggie Gardner explained at pp. 7-14).

Fourth, new abstention doctrines seem unnecessary when forum non conveniens is available. Forum non conveniens has its flaws, but the doctrine is well established and well understood.

Fifth, each new doctrine of international comity tends to undercut the limits placed on others. For example, Mujica abstention permits courts to dismiss claims that forum non conveniens would not, because Mujica abstention does not require a threshold showing of an alternative forum and gives no deference to a plaintiff’s choice of forum. The Second Circuit’s prescriptive comity abstention doctrine allows courts to avoid the new framework the Supreme Court has established for the presumption against extraterritoriality and to decline to apply U.S. law based on other factors. The broader and more discretionary the new doctrines are, the worse the problem becomes.

I do not mean to suggest that the international comity toolkit is closed and that courts can never develop new comity doctrines. Maggie Gardner, for example, has argued for limited versions of international comity abstention. But before developing new doctrines, federal courts should remember that Congress has directed them to hear certain categories of cases; they should consider whether existing doctrines can address the international comity concerns; and they should reflect upon the possible consequences of adding new doctrines, particularly broad and discretionary ones. The Supreme Court managed to reach unanimity in Philipp, but perhaps at the expense of allowing the confusion over international comity abstention in the lower courts to persist. 

Featured Articles

US Re-Engagement in UN Human Rights Council Brings Influence, Leverage, Amb. Donahoe Says

by

A Key Step in Preventing a Future SolarWinds

by

EXCLUSIVE: New Video of Roger Stone with Proud Boys Leaders Who May Have Planned for Capitol Attack

by and

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Jan 30-Feb 5)

by

Diplomats, Top Experts’ Reactions to Biden Foreign Policy Speech

by

Movie at the Ellipse: A Study in Fascist Propaganda

by

Why We Haven’t Made Progress on Civilian Protection

by

Congress Now Has More Power to Shed Light on Trump’s Abuses of Power

by and

Why Guantánamo Detainees Should Have Access to COVID Vaccines Part I: Law of Armed Conflict and Good Policy

by , and

If the US Wants to Push Back on Authoritarian Agendas at the UN, Get Counterterrorism Right

by and

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (January 23-29)

by

New Aid for Israeli-Palestinian Peacebuilding Aims at Issues Underlying Security

by

Unprecedented Threats to Journalists & Civil Society Activists Are Threatening Afghanistan

by

The Biden Administration Should Engage with the ICC – the Evidence Shows That It Saves Lives

by

NATO and the Nuclear Weapons Ban Treaty: Options for the Biden Administration

by

How to Fix the U.S. Litigation Position in Key Pending Cases

by and

De-platforming Is a Fix, But Only a Short-Term One

by

Transforming the US Human Rights Report to Reflect Gender Rights — and Security

by and

“Fight for Trump”: Video Evidence of Incitement at the Capitol

by and

UPDATE: Gaps in Trump’s Pardons Apply to Bannon Criminal Charges As Well

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (January 16-22)

by

The Demise of Arms Control Extends Far Beyond Nuclear Weapons

by and

Principles for a 2021 Authorization for Use of Military Force

by , , and

Shifting Contours, But the Same Solution: Swiftly Returning to the Iran Nuclear Deal

by

De-platforming Following Capitol Insurrection Highlights Global Inequities Behind Content Moderation

by

On Biden’s Planned Summit: Humility, Not Hubris, Can Save Democracy

by

What Should Be Addressed in Austin’s Confirmation Hearing for Defense Secretary?

by

US Human Rights Policy: How to Really Build Back Better

by and

MLK Believed “No Justice, No Peace”

by

History Shows the Senate Can Hold an Impeachment Trial After Trump Leaves Office

by

Ousted Autocratic Presidents and Their Backers in the Legislative Branch

by

Impeachment Defense, the Constitution, and Bill of Rights

by

Military Personnel and the Putsch at the U.S. Capitol

by and

December Brought Harbingers of the Regulation Social Media Companies Could Soon Face

by

Questions to Guide an Investigation of the Capitol Attack

by

Incitement Timeline: Year of Trump’s Actions Leading to the Attack on the Capitol

by , and

How New Congress Can Shine Light on Trump Era and Persisting Abuses

by

The Promises of FOIA in 2021: A Ready Pathway to Accountability

by

20 Most Read Just Security Articles in 2020

by

Please Support Just Security With a Tax-Deductible Donation

by

SolarWinds as a Constitutive Moment: A New Agenda for the International Law of Intelligence

by

Pardongate 2.0: Prosecutors and Congress Investigated Clinton’s Pardons. The Same Should Happen to Trump.

by and

Shifting Norms About Secretary of Defense Has Long-Term Consequences: On the Austin Nomination

by , and

Top Expert Backgrounder: Russia’s SolarWinds Operation and International Law

by

Pandemic Consequences: The Acceleration of Confrontational Politics

by and

Beyond the ICC: Repositioning the Core of International Accountability

by , , and

Reviving the US Commitment to Women’s Rights and Gender Equality: The UN Commission on the Status of Women

by and

Representation at the Top: The Importance of Race in the Austin Nomination Debate

by

We Can’t “Look Forward” on the Trump Administration’s Abuses

by

The UDHR, Digital Authoritarianism, and Human Rights after Trump

by and

Addressing Our Whole-of-Government Deficit in National Security

by

New Zealand Pushes the Dialogue on International Cyber Law Forward

by

Global Kleptocracy as an American Problem

by and

The Need for More Chris Stevenses

by , and

Climate Change, National Security, & the New Commander-in-Chief

by

Data and Democracy: Three Things the Biden-Harris Administration Should Do to Tackle Big Tech

by

Getting the T’s and C’s Right: The Lessons of Intelligence Reform

by and

How I Came to Support the Treaty Prohibiting Nuclear Weapons

by

Revisiting the Office of Legal Counsel’s Override Opinion

by

Nestlé & Cargill v. Doe: Introduction to a Symposium

by and

How to Restore Ethics to the U.S. Department of State

by

A Landmark Report on Starvation as a Method of Warfare

by

The Urgent Need to Restore Independence to America’s Politicized Immigration Courts

by

COVID-19 and International Law Series: Introduction

by , , and

A Letter to President-Elect Biden on Restoring Relations with the Intelligence Community

by and

Turning the Page: A Biden Presidency and the Role for Us

by , and

Good Governance Paper No. 19: The Criminal Legal System — Toward a Paradigm Shift

by

Good Governance Paper No. 18: Reforming Emergency Powers

by

Good Governance Paper No. 14: War Powers Reform

by and

The Necessity of Enforcing Humanitarian Law and Human Rights in the Context of Counterterrorism

by

Good Governance Paper No. 8: How to Strengthen Oversight by Congress

by and

A Transatlantic Plan for Racial Equity and Justice

by , and

The President and Immigration Law Series: Reflections on the Future of American Immigration Policy

by and

A Blueprint for the Future: The CIA in 2021 and Beyond

by and

The President and Immigration Law: The Danger and Promise of Presidential Power

by

A Topical Index of COVID-19 Articles on Just Security

by

App Stores as Back-Doors for Government Regulation of End-to-End Encryption

by

The Good Governance Papers: An Introduction

by , , and

Prosecuting the ISIS “Beatles:” A testament to dedicated US government professionalism

by

Is the United States Heading for a Rural Insurgency?

by

Ten Quick Takeaways from the New York Times’ Bombshell Article on Trump’s Tax Returns

by

An Enduring Impasse on Autonomous Weapons

by

Déjà Vu All Over Again: Racial Disparity in the Military Justice System

by and

On 9/11, Interrogating the Assumptions that Undergird the “Forever War”

by

9/11’s Long Shadow: What’s at Stake in Afghanistan

by

QAnon is a Nazi Cult, Rebranded

by

Supreme Court’s Trump v. Mazars Ruling Gave Attorney-Client Privilege a Boost in Congress

by

Immigration Maximalism at the Supreme Court

by and

The Second Oxford Statement on International Law Protections of the Healthcare Sector During Covid-19: Safeguarding Vaccine Research

by , , , , , and

Canada’s Scattered and Uncoordinated Cyber Foreign Policy: A Call for Clarity

by , and

Beyond Color-Blind National Security Law

by

A Threat or A Warning: Russia’s Weapons Testing in Space

by and

Interview with Christof Heyns: Major New UN Comment on Right of Peaceful Assembly

by and

China’s Forced Sterilization of Uyghur Women Violates Clear International Law

by

What Comes Next: The Aftermath of European Court’s Blow to Transatlantic Data Transfers

by

The Surprising Convergence Between Neo-Nazis and Jihadis

by

Black Security and the Conundrum of Policing

by

Racing National Security: Introduction to the Just Security Symposium

by

Mexico’s Priorities as an Elected Member to the Security Council for 2021-2022

by and

A Solution in Search of a Problem: The Dangerous Invalidity of Divesting Military Commanders of Disposition Authority for Military Criminal Offenses

by , and

A Rejoinder to China’s Response to UN Human Rights Experts

by

The United Nations Charter at 75: Between Force and Self-Defense — Part Two

by

How Inter-State Procedures in Human Rights Treaties Can Support the Black Lives Matter Movement

by

The United States’ Racial Justice Problem Is Also an International Human Rights Law Problem

by

Jurisdiction at Guantanamo: The Case of Long-Term Complicity

by

Oxford Statement on the International Law Protections Against Cyber Operations Targeting the Health Care Sector

by , , and

Turkey Opened the Door to the European Court of Human Rights for Syrian Victims

by

The Significance of the Supreme Court’s Opati Decision for States and Companies Sued for Terrorism in U.S. Courts

by

The Importance of New Statements on Sovereignty in Cyberspace by Austria, the Czech Republic and United States

by

The Perils of Hyping Pandemic Response as a National Security Issue

by and

Top Experts Analyze Inspector General Report Finding Problems in FBI Surveillance

by , , and

What Counts As Sufficient Transparency on Civilian Casualties in Somalia

by

WhatsApp v. NSO Group: State Immunity and Cyber Spying

by and

Deepfakes 2.0: The New Era of “Truth Decay”

by and

The Time has Come to Have a Conversation at the U.N. on Self-Defence

by

Lawsuit Against Fox News Over Coronavirus Coverage: Can It Succeed? Should It?

by

Don’t Bother Suing China for Coronavirus

by

COVID-19 Shows How the U.S. Got National Security Wrong

by

Biopharma: The Next National Security Frontier

by

A Chance to Fix FISA

by

The Defense Department’s Measured Take on International Law in Cyberspace

by

New Online Resource: War Powers and Presidential Practice

by and

Punching on the Edges of the Grey Zone: Iranian Cyber Threats and State Cyber Responses

by

Confronting Russia’s Role in Transnational White Supremacist Extremism

by and

International Criminal Court and the Question of Palestine’s Statehood: Part II

by

Top Experts’ Backgrounder: Military Action Against Iran and US Domestic Law

by and

The Crossfire Hurricane Report’s Inconvenient Findings

by

Can Turkey be Expelled from NATO? It’s Legally Possible, Whether or Not Politically Prudent

by

Guidelines on Investigating Violations of International Humanitarian Law

by , and

Army and Marine Corps Publish New Manual: The Commander’s Handbook on the Law of Land Warfare

by

Transparency on Civilian Harm in Somalia Matters – Not Just to Americans

by , and

Human Rights, Deprivation of Life and National Security: Q&A with Christof Heyns and Yuval Shany on General Comment 36

by , and

Need for Change to Protect Children in Armed Conflict

by and

View all »
Filed under:
About the Author(s)

William S. Dodge

William S. Dodge is Martin Luther King, Jr. Professor of Law and John D. Ayer Chair in Business Law at the University of California, Davis, School of Law. He served as Counselor on International Law to the Legal Adviser at the U.S. Department of State from 2011 to 2012 and as Co-Reporter for the American Law Institute’s Restatement (Fourth) of Foreign Relations Law from 2012 to 2018.

Read these related stories next:

The building and grounds of Germany’s Federal Court of Justice. There is a grassy lawn with a fountain, trees lining the sides, and the building itself is centered.

German Court Major Judgment on Foreign Officials’ Lack of Immunity in War Crimes Trials

February 1, 2021 by

Members of the Muslim Uighur minority hold placards as they demonstrate in front of the Chinese consulate on December 30, 2020, in Istanbul, to ask for news of their relatives and to express their concern after China announced the ratification of an extradition treaty with Turkey. One sign reads, “Where is My Family” and shows pictures of family members.

Genocide against the Uyghurs: Legal Grounds for the United States’ Bipartisan Genocide Determination

January 27, 2021 by

Legal blind justice Themis metal statue with scales on chains

Judges Doing What Judges Do: A Unified Theory of the 2020 Election Season

January 5, 2021 by

Invoking Martial Law to Reverse the 2020 Election Could be Criminal Sedition

December 22, 2020 by and

A child struggles to pick cocoa beans hanging above in the Daloa province of Cote D’Ivoire.

Nestlé & Cargill v. Doe Series: Meet the “John Does” – the Children Enslaved in Nestlé & Cargill’s Supply Chain

December 21, 2020 by

A jacket is draped over an empty chair at a desk with a gavel and lamp. A flag stands in a corner.

The System Is Not Working: The Lopsided Election Result, Not The Courts, Saved Our Democracy

December 21, 2020 by

Yazidi women hold up pictures of missed relatives during a commemoration ceremony in Stuttgart, southern Germany, on August 3, 2019.

Beyond the ICC: Repositioning the Core of International Accountability

December 16, 2020 by , , and

Ethiopian refugees who fled the Tigray conflict, wait to fill their jerrycans with water at Um Raquba reception camp in Sudan's eastern Gedaref state on December 3, 2020. The jerry cans are lined in an “L” shape and people cluster in groups talking.

National Security Last Week at the United Nations (Dec 4 – Dec 11)

December 11, 2020 by and

A picture taken on November 19, 2020 shows the headquarters of Swiss food giant Nestle in Vevey ahead of a November 29, 2020 nationwide vote on a people's initiative to impose due diligence rules on Swiss-based firms active abroad.

Nestlé & Cargill v. Doe Series: Judicial Activism, Corporate Exceptionalism, and the Puzzlement of Nestlé v. Doe

December 11, 2020 by

Supreme Court Building

Supreme Court Preview: Collins v. Mnuchin and the Expanding ‘Unitary Executive’ Theory

December 8, 2020 by

A cocoa producer of the Yakasse-Attobrou Agricultural Cooperative (Cooperative Agricole de Yakasse-Attobrou - CAYAT) poses with a cocoa pod in each hand in front of a pannel reading "CAYAT says no to child labour" at a certified fair trade label cocoa plantation in Adzope on Agust 28, 2018.

Nestlé & Cargill v. Doe Series: In Oral Arguments, Justices Weigh Liability for Chocolate Companies

December 7, 2020 by

Prosecutor Robert Jackson speaks at the Nuremberg Trials, 21 November 1945.

75 Years Ago at Nuremberg: Giving a Name to Crimes Against Humanity

November 19, 2020 by