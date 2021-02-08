UN Human Rights Council: A Near-Term Approach for U.S. Re-Entry

by

February 8, 2021

In a statement issued Monday, Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced that the United States will return to the U.N. Human Rights Council. It’s an expected result of what President Joe Biden pledged in his inaugural address: “We can make America once again the leading force for good in the world.” It is just as well if the United States is a force for good in the world, sharing leadership with those governments that took up the slack when the Trump administration abandoned the field. Soon enough, the United States will have an opportunity to demonstrate exactly what this line means — how the United States will, as Biden put it later in his inaugural, “engage with the world once again.”

The Human Rights Council is the central human rights body of the U.N. system. In the United States, it has developed a reputation as a politicized body, with human rights abusers within its ranks and a disproportionate focus on Israel, to which Blinken alluded.

But the council is much more than its flaws. It has normative power in a number of ways: through its resolutions, through its Universal Periodic Review process of evaluating the human rights behaviors of all governments, via its appointment of independent experts through its Special Procedures system, and in its power to spotlight human rights abuses globally. In fact, on the same day the United States announced its intended return, the the United Kingdom and the European Union called for a special session of the council to address the coup in Myanmar. The council is flawed, yes, but nonetheless it has potential to shape global approaches to human rights crises worldwide.

Nikki Haley, President Donald Trump’s first ambassador to the U.N., announced the U.S. withdrawal from the council in 2018, giving up a seat the Obama administration had won two years earlier. The withdrawal was deeply political and a diplomatic self-own, limiting U.S. influence in Geneva.

The Biden administration in effect has announced a two-step process: first, a return to participation in council sessions as an observer; and second, the seeking of a formal seat on the 47-member council. The first was critical to announce in advance of the upcoming session of the council starting on Feb. 22. The second requires some work, since returning to a genuine leadership role within the council will require the United States to win election at the U.N. General Assembly to one of three open seats this fall (of those allocated to the Western Europe and Others Group, or WEOG). WEOG member governments will almost certainly encourage a U.S. return, but the candidacy is also an opportunity to articulate the kind of constructive participation the Biden administration has in mind.

A Strategic Approach

A strategic approach to the Human Rights Council could involve a number of elements.

First, of course, is membership. Once the United States makes formal its intention to seek a seat on the council – elected by the General Assembly – it should focus its attention on the so-called voluntary pledges that every government makes as part of its candidacy. (The U.S. pledges from 2016 may be found here.) That argues for a broader statement of U.S. human rights policy, one that – in keeping with recent statements from the new U.S. national security leadership – involves strong commitments to human rights globally and domestically.

In parallel to the U.S. candidacy, the administration may also think broadly about how to address the widespread cynicism about a council that includes a number of strongly anti-rights governments. It could work quietly to support a more rights-respecting council membership. Those leaving at the end of 2021 include Eritrea, Cameroon, Bahrain, and the Philippines, and it would be a victory if they were replaced with adherents to the global human rights framework.

Second, there is no avoiding confronting the role and record of China. In fact it should be a priority. The Chinese mission to the U.N. in Geneva has been taking an aggressive approach to the council in recent years, seeking to challenge Special Procedures, re-interpret fundamental rights, and limit the council’s normative power. The leadership in Beijing seeks to normalize its role, as indicated, for instance, by its membership on the council’s Consultative Group (which vets candidates for special rapporteurs and other independent expert mechanisms). There is some energy in Geneva behind confronting China, its record, and its efforts, and the U.S. Mission could add real power to that agenda.

Third, it will be important for U.S. policy to address both structural support and a critical review of the council. The United States should dust off Obama administration proposals to improve the council — not just its membership but broader structural improvements. As the U.N. heads toward a possible strategic review of the council over the next few years, the United States should begin to lay the groundwork for a rigorous and multi-stakeholder appraisal of how the council must change. In particular, the U.S. Mission in Geneva, working with other key missions and with civil society organizations focused on council institutions and mechanics, should help develop an agenda to improve and support Special Procedures, Universal Periodic Review, treaty bodies, and subsidiary and ad-hoc mechanisms such as the Forum on Business and Human Rights. A forward-looking and hard-nosed approach to the council, rooted in strong support for its mission, will generate significant good will among member States and civil society.

Fourth, the United States will need a programmatic agenda to guide its work on the council. The Biden administration statement today focused on the council as a tool for U.S. foreign policy. To be sure, the United States should play a role across the range of human rights crises, but particularly as it re-engages in Geneva in a serious way, conditions around the globe counsel a focused approach, one in which the United States identifies a set of priorities. In a recent article for Just Security, U.S. Representative Katie Porter and I proposed a set of principles to guide such a prioritization.

A Tool for Domestic Governance and Justice

At the heart of those priorities should be a commitment to rethinking how human rights can be a tool for domestic governance and justice. For decades, the United States has considered human rights almost entirely a foreign policy tool. That posture has been rooted in racism, a rejection of human rights’ relevance by segregationists at the dawn of the modern human rights movement. With former U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Susan Rice now leading the Domestic Policy Council, there is perhaps a real possibility for integrating the global into the domestic, and for making good on U.S. obligations under human rights law to implement those legal provisions at all levels of American governance.

On the council itself, some of the U.S. priorities may be regional and would thus track objectives reflected across State Department bureaus and the White House. To the extent priorities are programmatic, leading candidates may include a strong anti-racism agenda; an integration into U.S. policy of commitments to the kinds of rights embodied in the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights; a focus on gender and other marginalized groups worldwide; a counter-authoritarianism policy with the promotion of civic space and democratic reinforcement at its center; and digital rights, focused on confronting the Chinese model of control and censorship, developing efforts against the spread of private surveillance tools, and engaging in the business and human rights agenda more broadly.

Needless to say, the pandemic will loom large over all discussions at the council, both literally and figuratively. The United States should also consider how a health and human rights agenda at the council, linking up with efforts at the World Health Organization, could offer concrete support for global health initiatives at the heart of the pandemic.

The human rights system within the U.N. and beyond faces an extraordinary array of challenges. Luckily, the Biden administration enters the field with two major advantages. First, the State Department has genuine human rights and institutional expertise. It can draw on that expertise, in Washington and in missions worldwide, to pursue a human rights policy with global and domestic impact. Second, U.S. partners are eager to know how the Biden administration will not only distinguish itself from the past four years but engage in a way that acknowledges American limitations. It’s an opportunity for a different kind of American leadership.

IMAGE: General view taken at the opening of an urgent debate on “systemic racism” in the United States and beyond at the Human Rights Council on June 17, 2020 in Geneva. African countries pushed for Michelle Bachelet, the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, to investigate racism and police civil liberties violations against people of African descent in the United States. (Photo by FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images)

 

Featured Articles

US Re-Engagement in UN Human Rights Council Brings Influence, Leverage, Amb. Donahoe Says

by

A Key Step in Preventing a Future SolarWinds

by

EXCLUSIVE: New Video of Roger Stone with Proud Boys Leaders Who May Have Planned for Capitol Attack

by and

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Jan 30-Feb 5)

by

Diplomats, Top Experts’ Reactions to Biden Foreign Policy Speech

by

Movie at the Ellipse: A Study in Fascist Propaganda

by

Why We Haven’t Made Progress on Civilian Protection

by

Congress Now Has More Power to Shed Light on Trump’s Abuses of Power

by and

Why Guantánamo Detainees Should Have Access to COVID Vaccines Part I: Law of Armed Conflict and Good Policy

by , and

If the US Wants to Push Back on Authoritarian Agendas at the UN, Get Counterterrorism Right

by and

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (January 23-29)

by

New Aid for Israeli-Palestinian Peacebuilding Aims at Issues Underlying Security

by

Unprecedented Threats to Journalists & Civil Society Activists Are Threatening Afghanistan

by

The Biden Administration Should Engage with the ICC – the Evidence Shows That It Saves Lives

by

NATO and the Nuclear Weapons Ban Treaty: Options for the Biden Administration

by

How to Fix the U.S. Litigation Position in Key Pending Cases

by and

De-platforming Is a Fix, But Only a Short-Term One

by

Transforming the US Human Rights Report to Reflect Gender Rights — and Security

by and

“Fight for Trump”: Video Evidence of Incitement at the Capitol

by and

UPDATE: Gaps in Trump’s Pardons Apply to Bannon Criminal Charges As Well

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (January 16-22)

by

The Demise of Arms Control Extends Far Beyond Nuclear Weapons

by and

Principles for a 2021 Authorization for Use of Military Force

by , , and

Shifting Contours, But the Same Solution: Swiftly Returning to the Iran Nuclear Deal

by

De-platforming Following Capitol Insurrection Highlights Global Inequities Behind Content Moderation

by

On Biden’s Planned Summit: Humility, Not Hubris, Can Save Democracy

by

What Should Be Addressed in Austin’s Confirmation Hearing for Defense Secretary?

by

US Human Rights Policy: How to Really Build Back Better

by and

MLK Believed “No Justice, No Peace”

by

History Shows the Senate Can Hold an Impeachment Trial After Trump Leaves Office

by

Ousted Autocratic Presidents and Their Backers in the Legislative Branch

by

Impeachment Defense, the Constitution, and Bill of Rights

by

Military Personnel and the Putsch at the U.S. Capitol

by and

December Brought Harbingers of the Regulation Social Media Companies Could Soon Face

by

Questions to Guide an Investigation of the Capitol Attack

by

Incitement Timeline: Year of Trump’s Actions Leading to the Attack on the Capitol

by , and

How New Congress Can Shine Light on Trump Era and Persisting Abuses

by

The Promises of FOIA in 2021: A Ready Pathway to Accountability

by

20 Most Read Just Security Articles in 2020

by

Please Support Just Security With a Tax-Deductible Donation

by

SolarWinds as a Constitutive Moment: A New Agenda for the International Law of Intelligence

by

Pardongate 2.0: Prosecutors and Congress Investigated Clinton’s Pardons. The Same Should Happen to Trump.

by and

Shifting Norms About Secretary of Defense Has Long-Term Consequences: On the Austin Nomination

by , and

Top Expert Backgrounder: Russia’s SolarWinds Operation and International Law

by

Pandemic Consequences: The Acceleration of Confrontational Politics

by and

Beyond the ICC: Repositioning the Core of International Accountability

by , , and

Reviving the US Commitment to Women’s Rights and Gender Equality: The UN Commission on the Status of Women

by and

Representation at the Top: The Importance of Race in the Austin Nomination Debate

by

We Can’t “Look Forward” on the Trump Administration’s Abuses

by

The UDHR, Digital Authoritarianism, and Human Rights after Trump

by and

Addressing Our Whole-of-Government Deficit in National Security

by

New Zealand Pushes the Dialogue on International Cyber Law Forward

by

Global Kleptocracy as an American Problem

by and

The Need for More Chris Stevenses

by , and

Climate Change, National Security, & the New Commander-in-Chief

by

Data and Democracy: Three Things the Biden-Harris Administration Should Do to Tackle Big Tech

by

Getting the T’s and C’s Right: The Lessons of Intelligence Reform

by and

How I Came to Support the Treaty Prohibiting Nuclear Weapons

by

Revisiting the Office of Legal Counsel’s Override Opinion

by

Nestlé & Cargill v. Doe: Introduction to a Symposium

by and

How to Restore Ethics to the U.S. Department of State

by

A Landmark Report on Starvation as a Method of Warfare

by

The Urgent Need to Restore Independence to America’s Politicized Immigration Courts

by

COVID-19 and International Law Series: Introduction

by , , and

A Letter to President-Elect Biden on Restoring Relations with the Intelligence Community

by and

Turning the Page: A Biden Presidency and the Role for Us

by , and

Good Governance Paper No. 19: The Criminal Legal System — Toward a Paradigm Shift

by

Good Governance Paper No. 18: Reforming Emergency Powers

by

Good Governance Paper No. 14: War Powers Reform

by and

The Necessity of Enforcing Humanitarian Law and Human Rights in the Context of Counterterrorism

by

Good Governance Paper No. 8: How to Strengthen Oversight by Congress

by and

A Transatlantic Plan for Racial Equity and Justice

by , and

The President and Immigration Law Series: Reflections on the Future of American Immigration Policy

by and

A Blueprint for the Future: The CIA in 2021 and Beyond

by and

The President and Immigration Law: The Danger and Promise of Presidential Power

by

A Topical Index of COVID-19 Articles on Just Security

by

App Stores as Back-Doors for Government Regulation of End-to-End Encryption

by

The Good Governance Papers: An Introduction

by , , and

Prosecuting the ISIS “Beatles:” A testament to dedicated US government professionalism

by

Is the United States Heading for a Rural Insurgency?

by

Ten Quick Takeaways from the New York Times’ Bombshell Article on Trump’s Tax Returns

by

An Enduring Impasse on Autonomous Weapons

by

Déjà Vu All Over Again: Racial Disparity in the Military Justice System

by and

On 9/11, Interrogating the Assumptions that Undergird the “Forever War”

by

9/11’s Long Shadow: What’s at Stake in Afghanistan

by

QAnon is a Nazi Cult, Rebranded

by

Supreme Court’s Trump v. Mazars Ruling Gave Attorney-Client Privilege a Boost in Congress

by

Immigration Maximalism at the Supreme Court

by and

The Second Oxford Statement on International Law Protections of the Healthcare Sector During Covid-19: Safeguarding Vaccine Research

by , , , , , and

Canada’s Scattered and Uncoordinated Cyber Foreign Policy: A Call for Clarity

by , and

Beyond Color-Blind National Security Law

by

A Threat or A Warning: Russia’s Weapons Testing in Space

by and

Interview with Christof Heyns: Major New UN Comment on Right of Peaceful Assembly

by and

China’s Forced Sterilization of Uyghur Women Violates Clear International Law

by

What Comes Next: The Aftermath of European Court’s Blow to Transatlantic Data Transfers

by

The Surprising Convergence Between Neo-Nazis and Jihadis

by

Black Security and the Conundrum of Policing

by

Racing National Security: Introduction to the Just Security Symposium

by

Mexico’s Priorities as an Elected Member to the Security Council for 2021-2022

by and

A Solution in Search of a Problem: The Dangerous Invalidity of Divesting Military Commanders of Disposition Authority for Military Criminal Offenses

by , and

A Rejoinder to China’s Response to UN Human Rights Experts

by

The United Nations Charter at 75: Between Force and Self-Defense — Part Two

by

How Inter-State Procedures in Human Rights Treaties Can Support the Black Lives Matter Movement

by

The United States’ Racial Justice Problem Is Also an International Human Rights Law Problem

by

Jurisdiction at Guantanamo: The Case of Long-Term Complicity

by

Oxford Statement on the International Law Protections Against Cyber Operations Targeting the Health Care Sector

by , , and

Turkey Opened the Door to the European Court of Human Rights for Syrian Victims

by

The Significance of the Supreme Court’s Opati Decision for States and Companies Sued for Terrorism in U.S. Courts

by

The Importance of New Statements on Sovereignty in Cyberspace by Austria, the Czech Republic and United States

by

The Perils of Hyping Pandemic Response as a National Security Issue

by and

Top Experts Analyze Inspector General Report Finding Problems in FBI Surveillance

by , , and

What Counts As Sufficient Transparency on Civilian Casualties in Somalia

by

WhatsApp v. NSO Group: State Immunity and Cyber Spying

by and

Deepfakes 2.0: The New Era of “Truth Decay”

by and

The Time has Come to Have a Conversation at the U.N. on Self-Defence

by

Lawsuit Against Fox News Over Coronavirus Coverage: Can It Succeed? Should It?

by

Don’t Bother Suing China for Coronavirus

by

COVID-19 Shows How the U.S. Got National Security Wrong

by

Biopharma: The Next National Security Frontier

by

A Chance to Fix FISA

by

The Defense Department’s Measured Take on International Law in Cyberspace

by

New Online Resource: War Powers and Presidential Practice

by and

Punching on the Edges of the Grey Zone: Iranian Cyber Threats and State Cyber Responses

by

Confronting Russia’s Role in Transnational White Supremacist Extremism

by and

International Criminal Court and the Question of Palestine’s Statehood: Part II

by

Top Experts’ Backgrounder: Military Action Against Iran and US Domestic Law

by and

The Crossfire Hurricane Report’s Inconvenient Findings

by

Can Turkey be Expelled from NATO? It’s Legally Possible, Whether or Not Politically Prudent

by

Guidelines on Investigating Violations of International Humanitarian Law

by , and

Army and Marine Corps Publish New Manual: The Commander’s Handbook on the Law of Land Warfare

by

Transparency on Civilian Harm in Somalia Matters – Not Just to Americans

by , and

Human Rights, Deprivation of Life and National Security: Q&A with Christof Heyns and Yuval Shany on General Comment 36

by , and

Need for Change to Protect Children in Armed Conflict

by and

View all »
Filed under:
About the Author(s)

David Kaye

David Kaye, a law professor at UC Irvine School of Law, served as United Nations Special Rapporteur on freedom of expression from 2014-2020. Follow @davidakaye.

Read these related stories next:

Julian Assange gestures to the media from a police vehicle on his arrival at Westminster Magistrates court on April 11, 2019 in London, England.

The Biden Administration Should Drop the Assange Case

February 8, 2021 by

US Re-Engagement in UN Human Rights Council Brings Influence, Leverage, Amb. Donahoe Says

February 8, 2021 by

Five Steps the Biden Administration Needs to Take on the Crisis in Tigray

February 5, 2021 by and

Sri Lankan journalist C.A Chandraprema gives a copy of 'Gota's War' to Sri Lankan President Mahinda Rajapakse as defence secretary Gotabhaya Rajapaksa looks on during the launch of the book 'Gota's War' in Colombo on May 14, 2012.

Sri Lanka’s UN Efforts to Stave Off Justice for War Crimes

February 3, 2021 by

Linda Thomas-Greenfield appears before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing on her nomination to be the United States Ambassador to the United Nations, on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on January 27, 2021.

Biden’s UN Nominee Thomas-Greenfield Awaits Vote After Questioning on China, Iran, Israel and More

February 1, 2021 by

Relatives and friends hold photos of their missing loved ones at Galle Face promenade in the Sri Lankan capital Colombo on August 28, 2018.

Spotlight on Sri Lanka as UN Human Rights Council Prepares Next Session

February 1, 2021 by

Female Israeli and Palestinian members of the "Parents Circle Families Forum" association, an organisation made up of more than 600 families who have seen a family member die in the conflict, destroy a symbolic wall representing the Israeli security barrier that runs through the occupied West Bank, in Beit Jala near the biblical town of Bethlehem, on March 10, 2017.

New Aid for Israeli-Palestinian Peacebuilding Aims at Issues Underlying Security

January 29, 2021 by

Family members and relatives take part in the funeral procession of Afghan journalist Rahmatullah Nekzad at Khoja Omari district of Ghazni province, on December 22, 2020. The group appears to walk uphill and fills the span of the block.

Unprecedented Threats to Journalists & Civil Society Activists Are Threatening Afghanistan

January 29, 2021 by

International Criminal Court (ICC) chief prosecutor Fatou Bensouda and deputy prosecutor James Stewart attend the initial appearance before judges of member of the board of the Confederation of African Football (CAF), Patrice-Edouard Ngaissona of the Central African Republic, at the ICC in The Hague on January 25, 2019, following his extradition from France on charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity.

The Biden Administration Should Engage with the ICC – the Evidence Shows That It Saves Lives

January 28, 2021 by

Anti-nuclear activists of ICAN (International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons) and other peace initiatives stage a protest with 51 flags of countries that ratified the UN Treaty to Ban Nuclear Weapons and a banner reading "Nuclear weapons are forbidden ! More than 50 states joined. Germany didn't", in front of the Chancellery in Berlin, on January 22, 2021.

NATO and the Nuclear Weapons Ban Treaty: Options for the Biden Administration

January 28, 2021 by

Members of the Muslim Uighur minority hold placards as they demonstrate in front of the Chinese consulate on December 30, 2020, in Istanbul, to ask for news of their relatives and to express their concern after China announced the ratification of an extradition treaty with Turkey. One sign reads, “Where is My Family” and shows pictures of family members.

Genocide against the Uyghurs: Legal Grounds for the United States’ Bipartisan Genocide Determination

January 27, 2021 by

The empty courtroom of the Commissions building where on Tuesday preliminary hearings will begin for four detainees held on the Naval Base is seen August 22, 2004 in Guantanamo, Cuba. Six flags stand at the front of the room.

How to Fix the U.S. Litigation Position in Key Pending Cases

January 27, 2021 by and