Int’l Criminal Court’s Positive Step on Investigation of Crimes Committed in Palestine

by

February 8, 2021

On Friday, in a 2-1decision, the International Criminal Court (ICC) affirmed that the Chief Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda has the jurisdiction investigate crimes in Palestine, including those allegedly perpetrated by Israeli nationals. Palestine joining the ICC as a State Party has been a matter of considerable controversy. Israel and some other states, especially including the United States, have maintained that Palestine cannot be a State Party of the ICC because it has not fulfilled the requirements for full Statehood under general international law and, in any case, territorial jurisdiction of the Court assumes that the offenses in question took place on the territory of a fully sovereign state. The ICC Pre-Trial Chamber (PTC) rejected these arguments, finding that for purposes of applying the jurisdictional provisions of the Rome Statute, statehood under general international law was largely irrelevant.  At the same time, the Court underlined that, in confirming jurisdiction for purposes of an investigation, it was in no way compromising the right of any defendant to raise jurisdictional defenses at a later stage in regard to their own case.

In the realm of politics, the supporters of Israel’s position are not giving up. Israel did not intervene directly in the ICC proceeding, despite being offered a chance to do so (instead, amici such as Canada and Germany took up aspects of its objections). Israel’s government has consistently rejected the very legitimacy of the ICC, and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was quick to label the Pre-Trial Chamber’s ruling “pure anti-Semitism.” The U.S. response, in a statement issued by the State Department’s spokesperson, repeated a long-held position that the Court “the court’s jurisdiction should be reserved for countries that consent to it,” i.e., leave alone the nationals of Non-States Parties (here Israel). The lengthy dissenting opinion of Judge Peter Kovacs, which echoes many of the arguments of opponents of ICC jurisdiction over Israeli nationals, will doubtless provide fodder for further attacks on the Pre-Trial Chamber’s majority opinion. (Even Kovacs backed opening an investigation, albeit with caveats about geographical scope and Israeli nationals).

The Majority Decision

The PTC found that Palestine had followed the accession procedure in the Rome Statute, depositing its instrument of accession with the Secretary General of the United Nations who in turn accepted it, “guided by the determination that the General Assembly has accepted Palestine as a non-Member observer State in the United Nations” (paragraph 98). As for the substantive question of Palestine’s eligibility as a “State” under the Rome Statute itself, the Court held that “the only manner of challenging the automatic entry into force of the Statute for an acceding State Party is through the settlement of a dispute by the Assembly of States Parties.” As the PTC noted, no State Party had brought such a dispute under Article 119 (2), the relevant provision of the Statute.

Palestine’s accession to the Rome Statute without any such challenge settled the issue of territorial jurisdiction, according to the PTC. Article 12 (1) of the Statute stipulates that accession itself constitutes acceptance of the territorial jurisdiction of the Court: “A State which becomes a Party to this Statute thereby accepts the jurisdiction of the Court” (emphasis added). Thus, the PTC concluded that, for purposes of territorial jurisdiction, “State” has no meaning other than “State Party.” There is then no need for “a determination as to whether that entity fulfils the prerequisites of statehood under general international law” (paragraph 93). The PTC further observed: “it would indeed be contradictory to allow an entity to accede to the Statute and become a State Party, but to limit the Statute’s inherent effects over it.”

Disputed Territory

Israel maintains that Palestine’s territory is disputed, and that any determination of its borders must await a negotiated settlement to which Israel agrees. Unsurprisingly the PTC rejected this view, which implies that Israel (a non-State Party yet) would have a de facto veto on when and where the Court exercised its jurisdiction. The PTC observed “that disputed borders have never prevented a State from becoming a State Party to the Statute and, as such, cannot prevent the Court from exercising its jurisdiction” (paragraph 115). The PTC then accepted the prosecutor’s position that, pursuant to several UN resolutions, the territory of Palestine extends to Gaza and the West Bank, including East Jerusalem — the entire area under Israeli occupation. At the same time, the PTC underlined: “by ruling on the territorial scope of its jurisdiction, the Court is neither adjudicating a border dispute under international law nor prejudging the question of any future borders” (paragraph 130).

The Oslo Accords

Finally, opponents of jurisdiction had asserted a conflict with the Oslo Accords, where Palestine transferred jurisdiction to Israel in respect of offenses by Israeli nationals on the territory of Palestine, a tack picked up by Judge Kovacs in his dissent. The majority of the PTC noted that in the case of cooperation with the Court during an investigation or prosecution (on rendition of suspects, for instance), the Rome Statute made allowances for other international legal obligations of a State Party that were conflicting. But such a conflict of obligations was irrelevant to the question of jurisdiction as opposed to cooperation.

I have argued elsewhere that there is no conflict, since ICC jurisdiction is subject to complementarity — no case is admissible before the ICC where the state with primary jurisdiction is able and willing to investigate and/or prosecute. Israel’s primary jurisdiction over offenses of its nationals in Palestine is obviously not impaired by ICC jurisdiction in those cases where Israel abandons its rights to investigate and/or prosecute.

What Next?

Besides anger and rejection, reaction to the decision in Israel has been replete with factual misunderstandings and untruths about the ICC. In addition to labeling the Court anti-Semitic, Netanyahu attacked it for not going after Iran and Syria, a ridiculous accusation since the ICC has no territorial jurisdiction in those countries; they are not ICC Members. (Ironically, because  its jurisdiction is not limited to nationals of States Parties, a reach to which the US and Israel strenuously object, the Court could, if requested, investigate Syrians or Iranians, if they engaged in criminal acts committed, at least in part, on the territory of an ICC member state.) Also, a kind of wishful thinking has emerged in the Israel response to the PTC’s ruling. A suggestion is that despite the Court’s go-ahead an investigation can still be forestalled. Chief Prosecutor Bensouda’s term is up in June and, wishing to avoid more rancor and political pressure, she might simply stall and hand over the issue to her successor; in turn, the United States and other friends of Israel could attempt to influence the final choice of a new chief prosecutor in the direction of the candidate seen as having least appetite for pursuing the Palestine file. Bensouda, however, is already, as with her investigation of Afghanistan, braving severe sanctions on her that were imposed by the Trump Administration and that have not been lifted by the Biden White House.

More fundamentally. the Rubicon has been crossed. A young Israeli soldier at the Gaza border now knows she can be held accountable to an international authority — maybe not today or tomorrow but possibly for the rest of her life. This awareness alone is likely to affect Israel’s military operations down the chain of command. In anticipation of the PTC’s ruling, Israel had already reportedly drawn up a list of officials vulnerable to ICC prosecution, presumably to warn about the risk of arrest they might face if traveling outside the country.

It is important to differentiate three sets of offenses that the Prosecutor has found she has a reasonable basis to investigate. One set relates to past incidents involving either Israelis or Palestinians (including armed groups such as Hamas) that involve, inter alia, alleged disproportionate military attacks. In these cases, a key question, following the principle of complementarity, is whether Israel is prepared to investigate (or reinvestigate) those incidents that concern its nationals. If so, Israel will be entitled to a deferment of the ICC investigation. A second set of offenses concerns Israel’s settlement activity in the occupied territories. Here the crime under the Statute is “the transfer, directly or indirectly, by the Occupying Power of parts of its own civilian population into the territory it occupies, or the deportation or transfer of all or parts of the population of the occupied territory within or outside this territory.” The relevant actions involve a continuing policy of Israel established and promoted at the highest political levels. No meaningful question arises of domestic investigation or prosecution.

Finally, the ICC investigation will include the ongoing practice of using lethal and non-lethal force against unarmed Gazans protesting at the wall between Israel and Gaza.

This last aspect of the ICC investigation should reverberate far beyond the Israel-Palestine conflict. The international legal limits on the use of force by authorities against non-violent protesters. This is an issue that is as alive in the streets of Moscow and Minsk, Cairo and Tehran, Santiago and Rangoon, as it is on the Gaza border. Indeed, in the United States, it is a concern of Black Lives Matter. A strong statement by the ICC that unjustified lethal or grievously harmful force against non-violent protesters is an international crime will ring out wherever democracy and freedom are being claimed or reclaimed in the streets.

 

Editor’s note: Readers may also be interested in Ambassador (ret.) Todd Buchwald’s two-part series published last year, International Criminal Court and the Question of Palestine’s Statehood – Part I and Part II. 

Featured Articles

US Re-Engagement in UN Human Rights Council Brings Influence, Leverage, Amb. Donahoe Says

by

A Key Step in Preventing a Future SolarWinds

by

EXCLUSIVE: New Video of Roger Stone with Proud Boys Leaders Who May Have Planned for Capitol Attack

by and

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Jan 30-Feb 5)

by

Diplomats, Top Experts’ Reactions to Biden Foreign Policy Speech

by

Movie at the Ellipse: A Study in Fascist Propaganda

by

Why We Haven’t Made Progress on Civilian Protection

by

Congress Now Has More Power to Shed Light on Trump’s Abuses of Power

by and

Why Guantánamo Detainees Should Have Access to COVID Vaccines Part I: Law of Armed Conflict and Good Policy

by , and

If the US Wants to Push Back on Authoritarian Agendas at the UN, Get Counterterrorism Right

by and

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (January 23-29)

by

New Aid for Israeli-Palestinian Peacebuilding Aims at Issues Underlying Security

by

Unprecedented Threats to Journalists & Civil Society Activists Are Threatening Afghanistan

by

The Biden Administration Should Engage with the ICC – the Evidence Shows That It Saves Lives

by

NATO and the Nuclear Weapons Ban Treaty: Options for the Biden Administration

by

How to Fix the U.S. Litigation Position in Key Pending Cases

by and

De-platforming Is a Fix, But Only a Short-Term One

by

Transforming the US Human Rights Report to Reflect Gender Rights — and Security

by and

“Fight for Trump”: Video Evidence of Incitement at the Capitol

by and

UPDATE: Gaps in Trump’s Pardons Apply to Bannon Criminal Charges As Well

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (January 16-22)

by

The Demise of Arms Control Extends Far Beyond Nuclear Weapons

by and

Principles for a 2021 Authorization for Use of Military Force

by , , and

Shifting Contours, But the Same Solution: Swiftly Returning to the Iran Nuclear Deal

by

De-platforming Following Capitol Insurrection Highlights Global Inequities Behind Content Moderation

by

On Biden’s Planned Summit: Humility, Not Hubris, Can Save Democracy

by

What Should Be Addressed in Austin’s Confirmation Hearing for Defense Secretary?

by

US Human Rights Policy: How to Really Build Back Better

by and

MLK Believed “No Justice, No Peace”

by

History Shows the Senate Can Hold an Impeachment Trial After Trump Leaves Office

by

Ousted Autocratic Presidents and Their Backers in the Legislative Branch

by

Impeachment Defense, the Constitution, and Bill of Rights

by

Military Personnel and the Putsch at the U.S. Capitol

by and

December Brought Harbingers of the Regulation Social Media Companies Could Soon Face

by

Questions to Guide an Investigation of the Capitol Attack

by

Incitement Timeline: Year of Trump’s Actions Leading to the Attack on the Capitol

by , and

How New Congress Can Shine Light on Trump Era and Persisting Abuses

by

The Promises of FOIA in 2021: A Ready Pathway to Accountability

by

20 Most Read Just Security Articles in 2020

by

Please Support Just Security With a Tax-Deductible Donation

by

SolarWinds as a Constitutive Moment: A New Agenda for the International Law of Intelligence

by

Pardongate 2.0: Prosecutors and Congress Investigated Clinton’s Pardons. The Same Should Happen to Trump.

by and

Shifting Norms About Secretary of Defense Has Long-Term Consequences: On the Austin Nomination

by , and

Top Expert Backgrounder: Russia’s SolarWinds Operation and International Law

by

Pandemic Consequences: The Acceleration of Confrontational Politics

by and

Beyond the ICC: Repositioning the Core of International Accountability

by , , and

Reviving the US Commitment to Women’s Rights and Gender Equality: The UN Commission on the Status of Women

by and

Representation at the Top: The Importance of Race in the Austin Nomination Debate

by

We Can’t “Look Forward” on the Trump Administration’s Abuses

by

The UDHR, Digital Authoritarianism, and Human Rights after Trump

by and

Addressing Our Whole-of-Government Deficit in National Security

by

New Zealand Pushes the Dialogue on International Cyber Law Forward

by

Global Kleptocracy as an American Problem

by and

The Need for More Chris Stevenses

by , and

Climate Change, National Security, & the New Commander-in-Chief

by

Data and Democracy: Three Things the Biden-Harris Administration Should Do to Tackle Big Tech

by

Getting the T’s and C’s Right: The Lessons of Intelligence Reform

by and

How I Came to Support the Treaty Prohibiting Nuclear Weapons

by

Revisiting the Office of Legal Counsel’s Override Opinion

by

Nestlé & Cargill v. Doe: Introduction to a Symposium

by and

How to Restore Ethics to the U.S. Department of State

by

A Landmark Report on Starvation as a Method of Warfare

by

The Urgent Need to Restore Independence to America’s Politicized Immigration Courts

by

COVID-19 and International Law Series: Introduction

by , , and

A Letter to President-Elect Biden on Restoring Relations with the Intelligence Community

by and

Turning the Page: A Biden Presidency and the Role for Us

by , and

Good Governance Paper No. 19: The Criminal Legal System — Toward a Paradigm Shift

by

Good Governance Paper No. 18: Reforming Emergency Powers

by

Good Governance Paper No. 14: War Powers Reform

by and

The Necessity of Enforcing Humanitarian Law and Human Rights in the Context of Counterterrorism

by

Good Governance Paper No. 8: How to Strengthen Oversight by Congress

by and

A Transatlantic Plan for Racial Equity and Justice

by , and

The President and Immigration Law Series: Reflections on the Future of American Immigration Policy

by and

A Blueprint for the Future: The CIA in 2021 and Beyond

by and

The President and Immigration Law: The Danger and Promise of Presidential Power

by

A Topical Index of COVID-19 Articles on Just Security

by

App Stores as Back-Doors for Government Regulation of End-to-End Encryption

by

The Good Governance Papers: An Introduction

by , , and

Prosecuting the ISIS “Beatles:” A testament to dedicated US government professionalism

by

Is the United States Heading for a Rural Insurgency?

by

Ten Quick Takeaways from the New York Times’ Bombshell Article on Trump’s Tax Returns

by

An Enduring Impasse on Autonomous Weapons

by

Déjà Vu All Over Again: Racial Disparity in the Military Justice System

by and

On 9/11, Interrogating the Assumptions that Undergird the “Forever War”

by

9/11’s Long Shadow: What’s at Stake in Afghanistan

by

QAnon is a Nazi Cult, Rebranded

by

Supreme Court’s Trump v. Mazars Ruling Gave Attorney-Client Privilege a Boost in Congress

by

Immigration Maximalism at the Supreme Court

by and

The Second Oxford Statement on International Law Protections of the Healthcare Sector During Covid-19: Safeguarding Vaccine Research

by , , , , , and

Canada’s Scattered and Uncoordinated Cyber Foreign Policy: A Call for Clarity

by , and

Beyond Color-Blind National Security Law

by

A Threat or A Warning: Russia’s Weapons Testing in Space

by and

Interview with Christof Heyns: Major New UN Comment on Right of Peaceful Assembly

by and

China’s Forced Sterilization of Uyghur Women Violates Clear International Law

by

What Comes Next: The Aftermath of European Court’s Blow to Transatlantic Data Transfers

by

The Surprising Convergence Between Neo-Nazis and Jihadis

by

Black Security and the Conundrum of Policing

by

Racing National Security: Introduction to the Just Security Symposium

by

Mexico’s Priorities as an Elected Member to the Security Council for 2021-2022

by and

A Solution in Search of a Problem: The Dangerous Invalidity of Divesting Military Commanders of Disposition Authority for Military Criminal Offenses

by , and

A Rejoinder to China’s Response to UN Human Rights Experts

by

The United Nations Charter at 75: Between Force and Self-Defense — Part Two

by

How Inter-State Procedures in Human Rights Treaties Can Support the Black Lives Matter Movement

by

The United States’ Racial Justice Problem Is Also an International Human Rights Law Problem

by

Jurisdiction at Guantanamo: The Case of Long-Term Complicity

by

Oxford Statement on the International Law Protections Against Cyber Operations Targeting the Health Care Sector

by , , and

Turkey Opened the Door to the European Court of Human Rights for Syrian Victims

by

The Significance of the Supreme Court’s Opati Decision for States and Companies Sued for Terrorism in U.S. Courts

by

The Importance of New Statements on Sovereignty in Cyberspace by Austria, the Czech Republic and United States

by

The Perils of Hyping Pandemic Response as a National Security Issue

by and

Top Experts Analyze Inspector General Report Finding Problems in FBI Surveillance

by , , and

What Counts As Sufficient Transparency on Civilian Casualties in Somalia

by

WhatsApp v. NSO Group: State Immunity and Cyber Spying

by and

Deepfakes 2.0: The New Era of “Truth Decay”

by and

The Time has Come to Have a Conversation at the U.N. on Self-Defence

by

Lawsuit Against Fox News Over Coronavirus Coverage: Can It Succeed? Should It?

by

Don’t Bother Suing China for Coronavirus

by

COVID-19 Shows How the U.S. Got National Security Wrong

by

Biopharma: The Next National Security Frontier

by

A Chance to Fix FISA

by

The Defense Department’s Measured Take on International Law in Cyberspace

by

New Online Resource: War Powers and Presidential Practice

by and

Punching on the Edges of the Grey Zone: Iranian Cyber Threats and State Cyber Responses

by

Confronting Russia’s Role in Transnational White Supremacist Extremism

by and

International Criminal Court and the Question of Palestine’s Statehood: Part II

by

Top Experts’ Backgrounder: Military Action Against Iran and US Domestic Law

by and

The Crossfire Hurricane Report’s Inconvenient Findings

by

Can Turkey be Expelled from NATO? It’s Legally Possible, Whether or Not Politically Prudent

by

Guidelines on Investigating Violations of International Humanitarian Law

by , and

Army and Marine Corps Publish New Manual: The Commander’s Handbook on the Law of Land Warfare

by

Transparency on Civilian Harm in Somalia Matters – Not Just to Americans

by , and

Human Rights, Deprivation of Life and National Security: Q&A with Christof Heyns and Yuval Shany on General Comment 36

by , and

Need for Change to Protect Children in Armed Conflict

by and

View all »
Filed under:
About the Author(s)

Robert Howse

Lloyd C. Nelson Professor of International Law at NYU School of Law Follow him on Twitter (@howserob).

Read these related stories next:

Linda Thomas-Greenfield appears before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing on her nomination to be the United States Ambassador to the United Nations, on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on January 27, 2021.

Biden’s UN Nominee Thomas-Greenfield Awaits Vote After Questioning on China, Iran, Israel and More

February 1, 2021 by

Female Israeli and Palestinian members of the "Parents Circle Families Forum" association, an organisation made up of more than 600 families who have seen a family member die in the conflict, destroy a symbolic wall representing the Israeli security barrier that runs through the occupied West Bank, in Beit Jala near the biblical town of Bethlehem, on March 10, 2017.

New Aid for Israeli-Palestinian Peacebuilding Aims at Issues Underlying Security

January 29, 2021 by

International Criminal Court (ICC) chief prosecutor Fatou Bensouda and deputy prosecutor James Stewart attend the initial appearance before judges of member of the board of the Confederation of African Football (CAF), Patrice-Edouard Ngaissona of the Central African Republic, at the ICC in The Hague on January 25, 2019, following his extradition from France on charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity.

The Biden Administration Should Engage with the ICC – the Evidence Shows That It Saves Lives

January 28, 2021 by

The empty courtroom of the Commissions building where on Tuesday preliminary hearings will begin for four detainees held on the Naval Base is seen August 22, 2004 in Guantanamo, Cuba. Six flags stand at the front of the room.

How to Fix the U.S. Litigation Position in Key Pending Cases

January 27, 2021 by and

Antony Blinken at his confirmation hearing to be Secretary of State before the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee on January 19, 2021 in Washington, DC.

U.S.-ICC Relations Under a Biden Administration: Room to Be Bold

January 22, 2021 by

Reconsidering the Digitalization of International Criminal Justice

January 19, 2021 by

The ICC seal on a window at the International Criminal Court Building in The Hague. The windows act as mirrors, reflecting more of the ICC complex across from it.

Nestlé & Cargill v. Doe Series: Remedying the Corporate Accountability Gap at the ICC

January 11, 2021 by

Two healthcare workers administer a COVID-19 vaccine to a woman at Clalit Health Services, in the northern Arab Israeli city of Umm al Fahm, on January 4, 2021. Another person stands watching.

Israel is Legally Obligated to Ensure the Population in the West Bank and Gaza Strip Are Vaccinated

January 7, 2021 by

International Criminal Court (ICC) chief prosecutor Fatou Bensouda and deputy prosecutor James Stewart speak with another prosecutor during the initial appearance of Patrice-Edouard Ngaissona of the Central African Republic, at the ICC in The Hague on January 25, 2019, following his extradition from France on charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity.

ICC Associates Win Temporary Reprieve from Draconian US Sanctions

January 5, 2021 by

Security Council members hold a videoconference in connection with the Middle East (Syria).

National Security This Week at the United Nations (Dec 11 – Dec 18)

December 18, 2020 by and

Yazidi women hold up pictures of missed relatives during a commemoration ceremony in Stuttgart, southern Germany, on August 3, 2019.

Beyond the ICC: Repositioning the Core of International Accountability

December 16, 2020 by , , and

Exterior View of the International Criminal Court building in The Hague.

Part III: What Kinds of Situations and Cases Should the ICC Pursue? The Independent Expert Review of the ICC and the Question of Aperture

December 2, 2020 by