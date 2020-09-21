Justifying Absolute Political Control over DOJ, Barr Promotes Myth of Unaccountable Career Prosecutor

by

September 21, 2020

During a Constitution Day speech at Hillsdale College in Michigan last week, Attorney General William Barr extolled political influence over Department of Justice prosecutions as an essential democratic check and balance against the supposed tyranny of an unelected permanent bureaucracy. While acknowledging the paradoxical nature of his position juxtaposed against the goal of achieving an apolitical system of criminal justice, he stated unequivocally that, “politics is what ultimately ensures our system does its work fairly.”

While democratic processes and accountability are critical to the functioning of government, Barr’s remarks failed to recognize that the fair administration of justice, guided by an impartial examination of evidence — and not the passions of the electorate — is a necessary restraint against prosecutions motivated by political impulse.

Barr excoriated experienced career civil servant prosecutors, portraying them as children who should have no role in final decision-making because they lack the political legitimacy to do so. Instead, he argued, only Presidentially Appointed and Senate-confirmed appointees, such as the attorney general, possess the imprimatur of approval by two branches of government chosen by the electorate, and therefore, embody the ultimate will and power of American democracy. Bureaucrats, in this case federal prosecutors, are not subject to removal by the electorate and therefore the only accountability they face, according to Barr, is from political appointees. In the case of the Justice Department, the attorney general has stated that he is the ultimate authority and accountable for every decision the Department makes. Barr claims the buck not only stops with him, but that he is the entire poker game. “All functions … of the Department of Justice … are vested in the attorney general,” he told the audience last week. Similar to President Donald Trump’s claim that he alone can fix the country, Barr’s Hillsdale College speech was his “l’état c’est moi” moment.

In a disquieting expression of his claim to exercise absolute personal control over the Justice Department and all of its organs of power, he remarked, “As I say to FBI agents, ‘whose agent do you think you are?’”  While the org chart may show the chain of command as headed by the Attorney General, as FBI Director Wray testified a day later, “we, the FBI, work for the American people.”  The attorney general’s inaccurate claims denigrating the ability and appropriateness of federal prosecutors to make certain litigation determinations are merely a fig leaf to justify the complete subjugation of what should be apolitical, evidence-driven, law enforcement decision-making to wholesale political influence.

Admittedly, elections have consequences and the attorney general is expected to exercise his prerogative as the president’s top law enforcement official to direct prosecutions and to ensure that the Justice Department’s activities support the administration’s policy agenda. However, even the most expansive reading of the attorney general’s ostensibly plenary authority over prosecutions should not permit politically motivated prosecutions, declinations, or other interference on partisan grounds. But, let’s start with where the attorney general is just plain wrong on how federal prosecutors operate and how they are held accountable.

Prosecutorial decisions, if not sacrosanct, usually have been put through the wringer

First, while federal prosecutors are not subject to recall at the ballot box, they face many layers of accountability that the attorney general’s speech completely ignored. Most importantly, they operate in an adversarial legal system where they are challenged by the defense bar, must follow federal rules of evidence and criminal procedure, stand before the public in the form of grand and petit juries, and are ultimately policed by the third constitutionally prescribed branch of government: the judiciary. And that is just if they want to go to court.

Second, before they even get to court, the “junior” prosecutors whom Barr contemptuously believes are trying to “set the agenda,” are supervised by senior prosecutors, who report to section chiefs, who report to U.S. Attorneys, or deputy assistant attorneys general, and so on, all the way up to the attorney general. Barr claims that the career prosecutors are likely to succumb to “a temptation to will a prosecution into existence even when the facts, the law, or the fair-handed administration of justice do not support bringing charges” merely because they are convinced of the righteousness of their cause. But, the DOJ’s own Justice Manual (“Manual”), previously known as the United States Attorneys Manual (“USAM,”) provides that prosecutors should commence a federal prosecution if, and only if, they have sufficient evidence to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that a federal crime has been committed. Without sufficient proof, it is a federal prosecutor’s ethical responsibility not to bring an action. In deciding whether to bring a case, a federal prosecutor must also consider whether there is a substantive federal interest in bringing the case, or if there are alternatives to federal prosecution. Prosecutors are required to draft prosecution memoranda outlining the merits of their cases, and then they must lay out the weaknesses of their own case and anticipated defenses. These memoranda are reviewed by supervisors, often including political appointees.

As they decide whether to initiate or decline a case, prosecutors are guided by the Principles of Federal Prosecution, which require them to consider such factors as the nature and seriousness of the offense; the deterrent effect of prosecution; the person’s culpability, criminal history, and cooperation; as well as victim interests and how the case supports law enforcement priorities. These are responsibilities and decisions that are delegated to line prosecutors. In most cases, they should be, as last year alone, the Justice Department filed nearly 70,000 federal criminal cases, not to mention nearly as many civil enforcement actions in addition to thousands of non-public investigations that are ongoing.

If the attorney general does not trust the thousands of Assistant U.S. Attorneys, and Main Justice trial attorneys to carry out each of these prosecutions and investigations in a competent and ethical way, he and his political staff are free to review each and every one of these cases. But they don’t. That is because, in the overwhelming majority, the federal prosecutors and case agents have methodically built strong prosecutions through months- or even years-long, diligent investigations, combing through tens of thousands of pages of documents, reviewing hundreds of hours of surveillance footage, and putting in the tedious gumshoe and legal work necessary to keep the country safe from crime and terrorism.

Despite all of this, Barr said “the notion that line prosecutors should make the final decisions at the Department of Justice is completely crazy.” It is arguably not as crazy as the idea that political appointees, some of whom have never prosecuted a criminal case before, should be in the habit of second guessing the tens of thousands of prosecutions brought each year by line prosecutors who know their communities and cases inside out, who have interviewed the witnesses and know better than anyone their strengths and flaws, who have reviewed terabytes of documentary evidence, and have worked the matters for years, simply because those prosecutors aren’t political animals. Oversight and supervision are good and necessary – no one disagrees that a fresh set of eyes can overcome myopia — but assuming that seasoned criminal prosecutors lack the ability to make difficult, high-stakes decisions because they are not somehow accountable is unsupported conjecture.

Third, we are not yet done enumerating the list of existing checks and balances on federal prosecutors: Individual prosecutors face scrutiny from the Inspector General, for professional misconduct from the Office of Professional Responsibility, ethics sanctions from their own bar associations, and Justice Department conduct is subject to a regular barrage of oversight by Congress and the Government Accountability Office (GAO). Entities such as the IGs and GAO are creatures of Congress and thus by extension, the electorate. Prosecutors must seek approval from Main Justice components if they want a wiretap, if they want to file a terrorism or RICO case, bring a tax fraud case, or prosecute any case of significant national importance. If Barr scoffs at the notion that a prosecutor’s decisions are considered sacrosanct, it is because they have usually been thoroughly vetted, and then vetted again, including by political leadership.

In law enforcement, politics is not a moderating influence, it’s an aggravating factor

The attorney general argued last week that politics “is a constraining and moderating force” on law enforcement.  Yet Barr’s own speech decried

third world nations where new administrations routinely prosecute their predecessors for various ill-defined crimes. The political winners ritually prosecuting the political losers is not the stuff of a mature democracy.

On this point, the attorney general is correct. But his remedy of increasing political influence into prosecutions would only exacerbate the problem. While recognizing that the Department’s policy priorities may shift every four to eight years, overt political direction into who gets prosecuted or not is not a good look for the impartial credibility of the institution.

While Barr views political supervision of criminal prosecutions as a bulwark against bureaucratic tyranny, his characterization of all prosecutorial power vested in the personage of the attorney general, followed by his claim to own all FBI agents, is a chilling revelation of authoritarian tendencies. Sure, executive prosecutorial power is delegated to the attorney general, but just a reminder, federal agents and prosecutors take an oath to the Constitution and not to the president or the attorney general.

His point about control over FBI agents is particularly noteworthy because Congress, the other co-equal branch of government, has in its wisdom term-limited the FBI director to 10 years. This was not only in response to reining in future directors after J. Edgar Hoover’s 48-year position at the Bureau’s helm, but also to ensure that the director would outlast any individual presidential administration and thus not be subject to political pressure in bringing investigations.

The attorney general’s notion that politics works as a constraining and moderating influence on criminal prosecution is belied by the fact that he has done nothing to constrain or moderate the president’s suggestion to lock up his political opponents, and investigate federal law enforcement agents who deign to examine allegations of wrongdoing by the president’s allies. In a way, Trump’s vision of federal law enforcement is kind of like what the attorney general said occurs in “shithole” – sorry – third world countries.

How to Adult and/or How Not to Attorney General

The attorney general stated, “Good leaders at the Justice Department—as at any organization—need to trust and support their subordinates. But that does not mean blindly deferring to whatever those subordinates want to do.”  But would good leaders accept the opposite – that subordinates should unquestioningly kowtow to whatever their bosses desire, especially if those desires appear driven by personal, partisan, or other improper motivations? And good leaders also probably don’t publicly insult their employees.

Barr also stated that his role, in part, is to take political heat for the actions of the Justice Department. Attorneys general and their political underlings regularly appear before Congress to receive regimented oversight beatings because that’s what they do. They are the political face of the Department. But that role also ensures that career prosecutors are not placed in the awkward position of having their deliberations about sensitive law enforcement work dissected in a political arena. The job of the political official is undoubtedly to ensure that the administration’s priorities are being followed, but also to insulate the career prosecutors from political interference so those working on cases day in and day out can concentrate solely on following the evidence, and not have to worry about the policy or political optics. If this aligns slightly with Barr’s paternalistic view, it does only insofar as one of the political appointees’ principal roles is to protect the integrity of the non-political law enforcement workforce by parrying against partisan political oversight. But while the attorney general’s speech lays out a convincing argument for the appropriateness of a political presence in the Department’s work, beware the bait and switch, and attempts to shoehorn prosecutorial decisions that reflect political favoritism under the umbrella of political supervision.

The Justice Manual states that,

The legal judgments of the Department of Justice must be impartial and insulated from political influence. It is imperative that the Department’s investigatory and prosecutorial powers be exercised free from partisan consideration.

That is because the basis for deploying or declining to use the awesome power to deprive one of their liberty or life cannot be seen as subject to political whim.

The attorney general certainly has the prerogative to disagree with, and overrule his career prosecutors on decisions they make in their cases, which are filed under his name on the briefs, but brought on behalf of the United States. If however, of the 70,000 or so cases the Department prosecutes, he chooses to selectively focus on the several cases that personally benefit or harm the president — even if his interference is viewed as unseemly at worst — it still erodes public confidence in the non-partisan and evenhanded administration of justice. It is clear Barr is casting career prosecutors as bureaucratic bogeymen in order to justify increased political interference under the pretext of moderation.

If the attorney general does not want to turn the Department of Justice into a Montessori school, the first thing he should do is not treat experienced, dedicated, career prosecutors – you know, the ones who lock up terrorists, drug lords, and human traffickers – as children. Infantilizing these civil servants is the just the latest overt step in transforming the institution of justice into a political patriarchy.

Image: Attorney General William Barr holds a press conference at the Department of Justice in Washington, DC on January 13, 2020. Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images

 

Featured Articles

The Verdict in the Khashoggi Murder Isn’t Final By Any Stretch

by and

Justifying Absolute Political Control over DOJ, Barr Promotes Myth of Unaccountable Career Prosecutor

by

With RBG’s Passing, Start Thinking About How to Rein in the Supreme Court

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (September 14-18)

by

Prepare for the Worst and Fight for the Best: A Citizen’s Guide to 2020 Electoral Interference

by and

At Least 15 Trump Officials Do Not Hold Their Positions Lawfully

by

Whistleblower: DHS Suppressed Reports on Central America and Inflated Risk of Terrorist Border-Crossers

by

Mass Job Losses and Other Economic Costs of President Trump’s Inaction on Coronavirus

by

Déjà Vu All Over Again: Racial Disparity in the Military Justice System

by and

A Topical Index of COVID-19 Articles on Just Security

by

Dannehy Resignation Confirms Barr’s Intent to Use Durham Probe for Political Ends

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (September 7-11)

by

Toward a New Approach to National and Human Security: Close Guantanamo and End Indefinite Detention

by , , , , and

On 9/11, Interrogating the Assumptions that Undergird the “Forever War”

by

9/11’s Long Shadow: What’s at Stake in Afghanistan

by

The Disturbing Links in Trump’s Transactional Foreign Policy: A New Post-Mortem on Guatemala’s Impunity Commission

by

QAnon is a Nazi Cult, Rebranded

by

Timeline of the Coronavirus Pandemic and U.S. Response

by and

Time to Fix a Broken Declassification System

by and

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Aug 31-Sept 4)

by

DOD Inspector General’s Report Whitewashes Potential Violations of the Posse Comitatus Act

by

The Int’l Criminal Court Executive Order: Global Reactions Compiled

by

Bill Barr’s Hidden Truths About Justice Department’s Rule of Forbearance in an Election

by

Does Cy Vance Already Have the Trump Organization Tax Returns?

by

Finding the Right U.S. Defense Leaders

by

State Dept. Inspector General Report: A Troubling Message on Arms Sales

by and

Manafort’s Reward: Sen. Ron Johnson and the Ukraine Conspiracy Investigation: Part II

by and

Timeline: The Trump Administration and the U.S. Postal Service

by

The Cost of Resilience: The Roots and Impacts of the Beirut Blast

by

How the US and the EU Can Support Belarus Amid Its Historic Protests

by

Exclusive: Obstruction At All Costs: The State Department’s Petty Document Fight with Congress

by and

A Conflict of Interest Raises Questions for State Department’s Top Lawyer

by

I Resigned from U.S. Government After My Own Leaders Began to Act Like the Autocrats I Analyzed

by

The OSCE: A Bulwark Against Authoritarianism

by and

Lebanon’s Peace Cartel is Irredeemable – How Donors Choose to Help Can Tip the Scales

by

Supreme Court’s Trump v. Mazars Ruling Gave Attorney-Client Privilege a Boost in Congress

by

US Court Skirmishes Over Deadline’s Validity Leave ERA in Limbo

by

How Sen. Ron Johnson’s Investigation Became an Enabler of Russian Disinformation: Part I

by and

Immigration Maximalism at the Supreme Court

by and

The Second Oxford Statement on International Law Protections of the Healthcare Sector During Covid-19: Safeguarding Vaccine Research

by , , , , , and

An Open Letter to Connecticut U.S. Attorney John Durham

by

New Technologies, New Problems – Troubling Surveillance Trends in America

by and

Exploring Some Limitations to the ICC’s Ability to Charge US Officials with Contempt

by

Canada’s Scattered and Uncoordinated Cyber Foreign Policy: A Call for Clarity

by , and

Beyond Color-Blind National Security Law

by

A Threat or A Warning: Russia’s Weapons Testing in Space

by and

Interview with Christof Heyns: Major New UN Comment on Right of Peaceful Assembly

by and

An Exercise in Doublespeak: Pompeo’s Flawed “Unalienable Rights” Commission

by , and

China’s Forced Sterilization of Uyghur Women Violates Clear International Law

by

Politically Motivated Prosecutions Part II: Refuse, Report, Resign

by and

A Window to Rein in DHS

by and

The Best Way to Improve on New START Is By Extending It

by

Former DHS and Defense Dept Spokesperson: Trump’s Response to Civil Unrest in Portland is Damaging to Our Government and Our Democracy

by

What Durham Is Investigating and Why It Poses a Danger to US Intelligence Analysis

by

The President’s Private Army

by

What Myanmar Is and Is Not Doing to Protect Rohingyas from Genocide

by

Why 27 Distinguished DC Lawyers Filed a Complaint with Bar Association Against Attorney General Barr

by

Questions the Senate Should Ask State Legal Adviser Nominee CJ Mahoney

by and

Trump Administration’s Women, Peace and Security Plans: Blueprint for Action or Empty Promises?

by

What Comes Next: The Aftermath of European Court’s Blow to Transatlantic Data Transfers

by

The Surprising Convergence Between Neo-Nazis and Jihadis

by

Vehicle Ramming: The Evolution of a Terrorist Tactic Inside the US

by

What’s Missing in Current and Former Officials’ Responses to DOJ Antitrust Whistleblower

by

Black Security and the Conundrum of Policing

by

Secretary Pompeo’s Surprising Defense of International Law, Allies, and the Law of the Sea Convention

by

Racing National Security: Introduction to the Just Security Symposium

by

An Incremental Step Toward Stopping Forever War?

by , and

Trump Pushed CIA to Give Intelligence to Kremlin, While Taking No Action Against Russia Arming Taliban

by

Mexico’s Priorities as an Elected Member to the Security Council for 2021-2022

by and

Unpacking the National Intelligence Council’s Memo on Russian Bounty Operation

by and

Patriotism and Justice on an Unusual Independence Day

by

Welcoming E. Tendayi Achiume, Barbara McQuade, and Matiangai Sirleaf to Just Security’s Board of Editors

by and

First They Came For Me and My Colleagues: The U.S. Attack on the Int’l Criminal Court

by

I help children in armed conflict. The President is forcing me to stop.

by

A Solution in Search of a Problem: The Dangerous Invalidity of Divesting Military Commanders of Disposition Authority for Military Criminal Offenses

by , and

A Rejoinder to China’s Response to UN Human Rights Experts

by

11 Top Antitrust Experts Alarmed by Whistleblower Complaint Against A.G. Barr—and Office of Professional Responsibility’s Opinion

by

The United Nations Charter at 75: Between Force and Self-Defense — Part Two

by

Specific Questions for Congress (and News Media) to Ask Attorney General Barr

by , and

Just Security’s New Co-Editor-in-Chief

by

How Inter-State Procedures in Human Rights Treaties Can Support the Black Lives Matter Movement

by

Statement of Homeland and National Security Leaders

by

Dissecting the Executive Order on Int’l Criminal Court Sanctions: Scope, Effectiveness, and Tradeoffs

by

The Strength of America’s Apolitical Military

by , and

The Untold Power of Bill Barr to Direct US Military Forces in Case of “Civil Unrest”

by and

Standing, Not-Standing with the Protesters: U.S. Policy on Hong Kong and BLM

by

The United States’ Racial Justice Problem Is Also an International Human Rights Law Problem

by

The President and the Domestic Deployment of the Military: Answers to Five Key Questions

by

A Bipartisan Push in Congress to Fight the ‘Parallel Pandemic’ of Human Rights Abuses Abroad

by and

Understanding the Michael Flynn Case: Separating the Wheat from the Chaff, and the Proper from the Improper

by

Jurisdiction at Guantanamo: The Case of Long-Term Complicity

by

Nuclear Arms Control, or a New Arms Race? Trump Seems Bent on the Latter.

by

Advancing Rights and Justice During a Pandemic: An Online Event Series

by and

Tents at Sea: How Greek Officials Use Rescue Equipment for Illegal Deportations

by and

A Conversation With U.N. Special Rapporteur David Kaye: COVID-19 and Freedom of Expression

by

Oxford Statement on the International Law Protections Against Cyber Operations Targeting the Health Care Sector

by , , and

Turkey Opened the Door to the European Court of Human Rights for Syrian Victims

by

The Significance of the Supreme Court’s Opati Decision for States and Companies Sued for Terrorism in U.S. Courts

by

The Trump Administration’s Indefensible Legal Defense of Its Asylum Ban

by

What the Pandemic Tells Us About the State of U.S. Cybersecurity

by and

The Importance of New Statements on Sovereignty in Cyberspace by Austria, the Czech Republic and United States

by

The Republic of Facebook

by

The Perils of Hyping Pandemic Response as a National Security Issue

by and

Top Experts Analyze Inspector General Report Finding Problems in FBI Surveillance

by , , and

Why We Filed a FOIA Request on How Many US Troops Are in Afghanistan, Iraq, and Syria

by and

Assessing Emergency Powers During #COVID-19

by , and

What Counts As Sufficient Transparency on Civilian Casualties in Somalia

by

Seek and Speak the Truth

by

WhatsApp v. NSO Group: State Immunity and Cyber Spying

by and

Deepfakes 2.0: The New Era of “Truth Decay”

by and

The Time has Come to Have a Conversation at the U.N. on Self-Defence

by

Lawsuit Against Fox News Over Coronavirus Coverage: Can It Succeed? Should It?

by

Don’t Bother Suing China for Coronavirus

by

COVID-19 Shows How the U.S. Got National Security Wrong

by

Biopharma: The Next National Security Frontier

by

A Chance to Fix FISA

by

Former Officials Challenge Pompeo’s Threats to the International Criminal Court

by , , , , and

The Soleimani Strike and the Case for War Powers Reform

by

The Defense Department’s Measured Take on International Law in Cyberspace

by

New Online Resource: War Powers and Presidential Practice

by and

For House, Senate National Security Committees, Stopgaps for Term Limits

by

When Professionalism Mattered: Dissent Against U.S. Policy on Landmines

by

The Soul of the Justice Department: Who Must Stand Up For It Now

by

Punching on the Edges of the Grey Zone: Iranian Cyber Threats and State Cyber Responses

by

Please Support Just Security with a Tax-Deductible Donation

by

Confronting Russia’s Role in Transnational White Supremacist Extremism

by and

Reading Between the Votes: 53 Senators Say Trump Guilty on the Facts

by

International Criminal Court and the Question of Palestine’s Statehood: Part II

by

Compilation of States’ Reactions to U.S. and Iranian Uses of Force in Iraq in January 2020

by and

How to Think About the Soleimani Strike in Four Questions

by

Iran’s Leaders Preserve the Republic With a Hybrid of International and Islamic Law

by

The Need for Increased Amicus Role in the FISA Process

by

U.S. Legal Defense of the Soleimani Strike at the United Nations: A Critical Assessment

by

Reevaluating Our Counter-Terrorism Information Sharing Methods

by

Lawful Self-Defense vs. Revenge Strikes: Scrutinizing Iran and U.S. Uses of Force under International Law

by and

The Targeted Killing of General Soleimani: Its Lawfulness and Why It Matters

by

Iran’s Unlawful Reprisal (and Ours)

by

Soleimani Strike Marks a Novel Shift in Targeted Killing, Dangerous to the Global Order

by

United States Killed Iraqi Military Official and Iraqi Military Personnel in the Two Recent Attacks

by

Top Experts’ Backgrounder: Military Action Against Iran and US Domestic Law

by and

The Crossfire Hurricane Report’s Inconvenient Findings

by

Duty to Warn: Has the Trump Administration Learned from the Khashoggi Failure?

by

Can Turkey be Expelled from NATO? It’s Legally Possible, Whether or Not Politically Prudent

by

Climate Change Denialism Poses a National Security Threat

by

What’s the New Terror Financing Executive Order All About?

by

Guidelines on Investigating Violations of International Humanitarian Law

by , and

Expert Summaries of Mueller Report: A Collection

by , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , and

Army and Marine Corps Publish New Manual: The Commander’s Handbook on the Law of Land Warfare

by

Guide to the Mueller Report’s Findings on “Collusion”

by

Transparency on Civilian Harm in Somalia Matters – Not Just to Americans

by , and

Human Rights, Deprivation of Life and National Security: Q&A with Christof Heyns and Yuval Shany on General Comment 36

by , and

Need for Change to Protect Children in Armed Conflict

by and

View all »
Filed under:
About the Author(s)

Edgar Chen

Edgar Chen previously served as Counsel to the Assistant Attorney General for the Criminal Division, as well as in the Office of Legislative Affairs and the Human Rights and Special Prosecutions Section, at the U.S. Department of Justice.

Read these related stories next:

William Barr (unmasked) listens to Donald Trump (unmasked) speak on September 1, 2020, at Mary D. Bradford High School in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Police in the background wear masks.

Dannehy Resignation Confirms Barr’s Intent to Use Durham Probe for Political Ends

September 12, 2020 by

John Durham and William Barr

Bill Barr’s Hidden Truths About Justice Department’s Rule of Forbearance in an Election

August 31, 2020 by

Protestors gather to rally against the disputed presidential election in Belarus at Independence Square in Minsk on August 18, 2020.

How the US and the EU Can Support Belarus Amid Its Historic Protests

August 20, 2020 by

Trump and William Barr

Executive Absolutism on Trial

August 17, 2020 by

Polish lawyer Adam Bodnar and the institution he leads, the Office of the Commissioner for Human Rights, stand on stage after receiving the Rafto Prize 2018 for the important stance taken in the face of current political developments in Poland, at a ceremony in Grieg Hall in Bergen, Norway on November 4, 2018.

Political Attacks on Eastern Europe Watchdogs Compound Threats to Democracy

August 14, 2020 by

US Park Police with full riot gear but no face masks over their mouths and noses stand on the grass as Black Lives Matter protestors march past.

I Resigned from U.S. Government After My Own Leaders Began to Act Like the Autocrats I Analyzed

August 13, 2020 by

A car of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) drives past Ukrainian servicemen in the settlement of Odradivka prior to a prisoner exchange between Ukraine and pro-Russian rebels on December 29, 2019.

The OSCE: A Bulwark Against Authoritarianism

August 13, 2020 by and

What To Watch For In Michael Flynn’s Case On Tuesday

August 10, 2020 by

John Durham and William Barr

An Open Letter to Connecticut U.S. Attorney John Durham

August 6, 2020 by

A 'Black Lives Matter' banner is displayed on the US embassy in Seoul on June 14, 2020.

Police Violence at Home Requires a Rethink of U.S. Foreign Policy and Assistance Abroad

August 4, 2020 by

Trump and Barr

Politically Motivated Prosecutions Part II: Refuse, Report, Resign

July 28, 2020 by and

“He’s Lying.” New Book Reveals Havoc Bill Barr Wrought Inside Congress

July 27, 2020 by