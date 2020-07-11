Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (July 6-10)

Roger Stone
- Pardoning Roger Stone Could Itself Be an Unpardonable Crime
by Sam Berger (@SamBerger_DC)
- Is the Pardon Power Unlimited?
Harold Hongju Koh, Rosa Hayes, Dana Khabbaz, Michael Loughlin, Nicole Ng, Ayoub Ouederni and Brandon Willmore
Trump Financial Investigations
- Supreme Court on Trump’s Finances: Glass Three Quarters Full for Rule of Law
by Norman L. Eisen ( @NormEisen) and Victoria Bassetti (@VBass)
Russia Bounty Operation
- Unpacking the National Intelligence Council’s Memo on Russian Bounty Operation
by Nicholas Rasmussen (@NicholasRasmu15) and Ryan Goodman (@rgoodlaw)
- Trump Pushed CIA to Give Intelligence to Kremlin, While Taking No Action Against Russia Arming Taliban
by Ryan Goodman (@rgoodlaw)
Coronavirus
Editor’s Note – We have created A Topical Index of COVID-19 Articles on Just Security, a comprehensive subject-matter catalog that is continually updated. Below are coronavirus-related articles published this week.
- Forced Family Separation During COVID-19: Preventing Torture and Inhumane Treatment in Crisis
by Juan E. Méndez and Kathryn Hampton (@Kathryn_Opal)
- Colombian Peace Efforts on Life Support Amid the COVID-19 Response
by Nelson Camilo Sánchez (@NCamiloSanchezL)
- Under Cover of COVID at the UN: Why Counterterrorism Is Not the Answer to a Pandemic
by Fionnuala Ní Aoláin (@NiAolainF)
Counterterrorism
- The Odd Couple at the Center of the U.N.’s Counterterrorism Growth
by Eric Rosand (@RosandEric) and Alistair Millar
- UN’s “Counter-Terrorism Week” Misses the Mark in Marginalizing Civil Society
by Yasmine Ahmed (@rightssecurity)
Mexico and the UN Security Council
- Mexico’s Priorities as an Elected Member to the Security Council for 2021-2022
by Pablo Arrocha Olabuenaga and Ambassador H.E. Juan Ramón de la Fuente
Racial Injustice and National Security
- U.S. “National Security” Must Apply to the Entire Nation
by Adom Cooper (@HouseCoop)
Pardon Privilege
US Democracy
- Bill Barr: No Lap Dog, Just Defending His Idea of the Top Dog
by Caroline Fredrickson (@crfredrickson)
- Is the Supreme Court Undercutting Congress’ Ability to Check Abuses of Presidential Power?
by Daniel Weiner and Martha Kinsella
Social Media and Content Moderation
- Gambia v. Facebook: What the Discovery Request Reveals about Facebook’s Content Moderation
by Jenny Domino (@jenny_domino)
Accountability, Torture at Guantánamo
- IACHR Condemns Guantánamo Abuses in First “War on Terror” Decision
by Lisa Reinsberg (@LReinsberg)
Children in Conflict
- Rehabilitating and Reintegrating Child Returnees from ISIS
by Stevan Weine and Heidi Ellis
Global Magnitsky Act
- Iraqi Researcher’s Death Adds Urgency to Penalizing Iran-Backed Militias With New U.K. “Magnitsky” Law
by Crispin Smith
Syria
- The New U.S. “Caesar” Sanctions on Syria Are Illegal
by Rebecca Barber (@becjbarber)
United Nations
Images [from left to right]: Anthony Kwan/Getty; AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool; Ezra Acayan/Getty;
SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty; OMAR HAJ KADOUR/AFP via Getty; SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty