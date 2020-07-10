National Security at the United Nations This Week (July 3-10)

by

July 10, 2020

(Editor’s Note: This is the latest in Just Security’s weekly series keeping readers up to date on developments at the United Nations at the intersection of national security, human rights, and the rule of law.)

US Submits Notice of Withdrawal from WHO

The Trump administration notified the United Nations on July 6 that the United States will withdraw from the World Health Organization (WHO). This notice comes following months of threats from president Trump to do so and will be effective July 6, 2021. Trump has repeatedly accused WHO with mismanaging the COVID-19 pandemic. He has also withdrawn from other international agreements, most notably the Paris Climate Accord and the Iran Nuclear Deal. The choice to withdraw from WHO during the ongoing pandemic has drawn criticism from experts such as director of the O’Neill Institute for National and Global Health Law at Georgetown University Lawrence Gostin, who said “President Trump’s official notice of withdrawal from the W.H.O. is among the most ruinous presidential decisions in recent history.” Director of the Harvard Global Health Institute Dr. Ashish Jha said, “it’s an extraordinarily bad decision that will both harm global public health and harm the health of the American people.”

Russia and China Veto Security Council Approval of Turkish Aid to Syria, UN Commission Finds New Evidence of War Crimes

Russia and China blocked the Security Council from approving Turkish aid deliveries to Syria for an additional year on July 7. Turkey’s aid deliveries have been authorized for six years, but this authorization is set to expire on July 10. Russia and China vetoed an earlier proposal in December that would allow crossings from Iraq and Turkey for a full year. The Security Council voted on a Russian text, which would allow just one Turkish crossing to remain open for six months. This proposal, however, failed in the security council, receiving only 4 votes in favor. Stephane Dujarric, spokesperson for U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres, said access to these crossings for delivering aid is “vital to the wellbeing of the civilians in northwest Syria[.] … Lives depend on it.”

Meanwhile, the most recent report by the Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Syrian Arab Republic, a body created by the U.N. Human Rights Council in 2011, found that all sides in the conflict have targeted civilian areas, among other violations of the laws of war. The report, released July 7, also condemned what appear to be recent war crimes. U.N.-designated terrorist group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham was found to have shelled densely populated civilian zones, while the Russian air force and Syrian government troops carried out attacks on infrastructure, towns, and villages. The Commission found that these violations, among others found in the report, would amount to war crimes if proven in court. Commission Chair Paulo Pinheiro said that “it is completely abhorrent that, after more than nine years, civilians continue to be indiscriminately attacked, or even targeted, while going about their daily lives.”

(Editor’s Note: Readers interested in the Security Council may want to read this recent Just Security article by Pablo Arrocha Olabuenaga and Ambassador H.E. Juan Ramón de la Fuente. Readers interested in the conflict in Syria may want to read this recent article by Rebecca Barber.)

UN Counterterrorism Chief Reveals Large-Scale Deaths in Syrian Camps for ISIS Families

The U.N. has received information that 700 people have died recently in camps housing 70,000 individuals connected to ISIS fighters, mainly women and children. According to New York Times reporting, Under-Secretary-General of the U.N. Counter-Terrorism Office Vladimir Voronkov revealed that he had received this information at a July 9 news conference. The camps are notorious for their poor conditions, and the victims – including children – died from a “lack of medicine [and] lack of food” among other causes at the al-Hol and Roj camps. The camps are “overseen by Kurdish-led forces allied with the United States who spearheaded the fight against [ISIS].”

(Editor’s Note: Readers interested in the situation of family members of ISIS fighters may want to read this recent Just Security article by Stevan Weine and Heidi Ellis.)

UN Expert Calls Suleimani Killing Unlawful

U.N. Special Rapporteur on extrajudicial, summary or arbitrary executions Agnes Callamard reported to the U.N. Human Rights Council that the United States has provided “no evidence” that the airstrike that killed Iranian General Qassem Suleimani was in response to any “actual imminent threat to life,” and was hence, unlawful under applicable international law. U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo called the report “spurious” and said that it “gives more cause to distrust U.N. human rights mechanisms,” according to New York Times reporting. Callamard also noted that the information provided by the United States was “remarkably vague and inconsequential as far as a possible imminent threat is concerned,” and hence “[e]ven at the most basic level, the U.S. did not demonstrate that striking Suleimani was ‘necessary.’” Callamard also noted that the retaliatory airstrike against the United States by Iran following the killing was presumptively unlawful.

(Editor’s Note: Readers interested in the legality of the airstrike that killed Suleimani can view Just Security’s coverage of the strike here.) 

WHO Recognizes “Emerging Evidence” of Airborne COVID-19 Spread

WHO acknowledged that there is “emerging evidence” of the airborne spread of COVID-19. WHO previously maintained that the virus mostly spreads through large respiratory droplets. However, a letter signed by 239 scientists and published in Clinical Infectious Diseases called on WHO to address the airborne spread of the virus — airborne spread occurs when people inhale smaller respiratory droplets that may be able to linger in the air significantly longer than the larger droplets WHO previously viewed as the main modality of transmission. The letter urges WHO to update its guidance to acknowledge this potential mode of transmission. In a press conference following the letter’s publication, WHO technical lead for COVID-19 Maria Van Kerkhove said that WHO has “been talking about the possibility of airborne transmission and aerosol transmission as one of the modes of transmission of COVID-19.” WHO is set to release a brief in the near future on how the virus spreads.

Global Temperature Increases Show “Enormous Challenge” of Achieving Climate Goals

The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) released its Global Annual to Decadal Climate Update on July 9. WMO Secretary-General Petteri Taalas said that the “study shows … the enormous challenge ahead in meeting the Paris Agreement on Climate Change target” of preventing global temperatures from rising by two degrees centigrade. The recent slowdown in global production due to the coronavirus pandemic “is not a substitute for sustained and coordinated climate action” Taalas warned, as “[d]ue to the very long lifetime of CO2 in the atmosphere, the impact of the drop in emissions this year is not expected to lead to a reduction of CO2 atmospheric concentrations which are driving global temperature increases.” Taalas further stated that because the “[f]ailure to tackle climate change may threaten human well-being, ecosystems and economies for centuries, Governments should use the opportunity to embrace climate action as part of recovery programmes and ensure that we grow back better.”

Additional Items:

WHO discontinued trials for hydroxychloroquine and lapinavir/ritonavir following a recommendation from the Solidarity Trial’s International Steering Committee. Interim trials showed that these drugs “produce little or no reduction in the mortality of hospitalized COVID-19 patients.”

The U.N. Human Rights Office expressed alarm over the arrest of demonstrators in Hong Kong on July 3, following the adoption of a new security law for the region.

(Editor’s Note: Readers interested in the relationship between Hong Kong and China may want to read recent Just Security articles by David KayeAlvin Y.H. Cheung, and Martin Flaherty.)

U.N. research reveals a booming trade of fake or faulty COVID-19 related products. Executive Director of the U.N. Office on Drugs and Crime Ghada Waly said “transnational organized crime groups take advantage of gaps in national regulation and oversight to peddle substandard and falsified medical product[s].”

The U.N.’s refugee agency called for renewed peace efforts on South Sudan’s 9th anniversary. U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi said “It’s crucial that South Sudan continues on the road to lasting peace. After years of conflict, the South Sudanese people deserve the chance to return to their homes, to live in safety in their communities and to focus on building a bright and prosperous future.”

The U.N. Security Council opened debate on “Peace Operations and Human Rights” on July 7. U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet said, “The UN’s peace operations are among the Organization’s most significant achievements, and a powerful tool to protect and promote human rights.”

General view during a press conference of the World Health Organization (WHO) organised by the Geneva Association of United Nations Correspondents (ACANU) amid the COVID-19 outbreak, caused by the novel coronavirus, on July 3, 2020 at the WHO headquarters in Geneva. (Photo by FABRICE COFFRINI/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

 

Featured Articles

Under Cover of COVID at the UN: Why Counterterrorism Is Not the Answer to a Pandemic

by

Supreme Court on Trump’s Finances: Glass Three Quarters Full for Rule of Law

by and

Colombian Peace Efforts on Life Support Amid the COVID-19 Response

by

UN’s “Counter-Terrorism Week” Misses the Mark in Marginalizing Civil Society

by

Trump Pushed CIA to Give Intelligence to Kremlin, While Taking No Action Against Russia Arming Taliban

by

Mexico’s Priorities as an Elected Member to the Security Council for 2021-2022

by and

Unpacking the National Intelligence Council’s Memo on Russian Bounty Operation

by and

Patriotism and Justice on an Unusual Independence Day

by

The Baseline: How a Functional Executive Would Have Handled the Russian Bounty Operation

by , and

The CIA’s Long and Winding Road to Diversity

by

Welcoming E. Tendayi Achiume, Barbara McQuade, and Matiangai Sirleaf to Just Security’s Board of Editors

by and

Transitional Justice, Race, and the United States

by

First They Came For Me and My Colleagues: The U.S. Attack on the Int’l Criminal Court

by

I help children in armed conflict. The President is forcing me to stop.

by

A Solution in Search of a Problem: The Dangerous Invalidity of Divesting Military Commanders of Disposition Authority for Military Criminal Offenses

by , and

A Rejoinder to China’s Response to UN Human Rights Experts

by

11 Top Antitrust Experts Alarmed by Whistleblower Complaint Against A.G. Barr—and Office of Professional Responsibility’s Opinion

by

Trump’s Rationale for Attacking the ICC—Continuity with Bush and Obama’s War on Terrorism

by

The Deeply Concerning, Misguided D.C. Circuit Mandamus Ruling in the Flynn Case

by

The United Nations Charter at 75: Between Force and Self-Defense — Part Two

by

The United Nations Charter at 75: Between Force and Self-Defense — Part One

by

Specific Questions for Congress (and News Media) to Ask Attorney General Barr

by , and

Just Security’s New Co-Editor-in-Chief

by

The Supreme Court’s Ominous DACA Decision: Perils for Dreamers in What Comes Next

by and

Bolton Book Confirms Most Serious Allegations in Trump Impeachment on Ukraine Quid Pro Quo

by

How Inter-State Procedures in Human Rights Treaties Can Support the Black Lives Matter Movement

by

Statement of Homeland and National Security Leaders

by

Dissecting the Executive Order on Int’l Criminal Court Sanctions: Scope, Effectiveness, and Tradeoffs

by

The Strength of America’s Apolitical Military

by , and

The Supreme Court’s Insidious Development of Qualified Immunity

by

At Confederate-Named Army Bases, Highlight US Ideals By Renaming Them for Honorable Figures

by and

The Untold Power of Bill Barr to Direct US Military Forces in Case of “Civil Unrest”

by and

Standing, Not-Standing with the Protesters: U.S. Policy on Hong Kong and BLM

by

The United States’ Racial Justice Problem Is Also an International Human Rights Law Problem

by

If We Could See Ourselves from the Outside

by

Invoking “Terrorism” Against Police Protestors

by

The President and the Domestic Deployment of the Military: Answers to Five Key Questions

by

A Bipartisan Push in Congress to Fight the ‘Parallel Pandemic’ of Human Rights Abuses Abroad

by and

White Supremacist Infiltration of US Police Forces: Fact-Checking National Security Advisor O’Brien

by

Far-Right Infiltrators and Agitators in George Floyd Protests: Indicators of White Supremacists

by

Trump’s Empty “Withdrawal” from the World Health Organization

by

Understanding the Michael Flynn Case: Separating the Wheat from the Chaff, and the Proper from the Improper

by

Jurisdiction at Guantanamo: The Case of Long-Term Complicity

by

Eli Lake’s Omissions and Misleading Facts in Defense of Michael Flynn

by

Nuclear Arms Control, or a New Arms Race? Trump Seems Bent on the Latter.

by

Advancing Rights and Justice During a Pandemic: An Online Event Series

by and

Tents at Sea: How Greek Officials Use Rescue Equipment for Illegal Deportations

by and

A Conversation With U.N. Special Rapporteur David Kaye: COVID-19 and Freedom of Expression

by

Oxford Statement on the International Law Protections Against Cyber Operations Targeting the Health Care Sector

by , , and

Turkey Opened the Door to the European Court of Human Rights for Syrian Victims

by

The Significance of the Supreme Court’s Opati Decision for States and Companies Sued for Terrorism in U.S. Courts

by

Anticipating Phase Two of the Trumped Up “Obamagate”

by

The Trump Administration’s Indefensible Legal Defense of Its Asylum Ban

by

Oversight and “Undermining”: Reflections on the Supreme Court Oral Arguments About Subpoenas for Trump’s Financial Information

by

What the Pandemic Tells Us About the State of U.S. Cybersecurity

by and

The Importance of New Statements on Sovereignty in Cyberspace by Austria, the Czech Republic and United States

by

Timeline of the Coronavirus Pandemic and U.S. Response

by and

The Republic of Facebook

by

The Perils of Hyping Pandemic Response as a National Security Issue

by and

Trump’s COVID-19 Immigration Proclamation May Be Legal, But It’s Still an Abuse of Power

by and

Top Experts Analyze Inspector General Report Finding Problems in FBI Surveillance

by , , and

Why We Filed a FOIA Request on How Many US Troops Are in Afghanistan, Iraq, and Syria

by and

Assessing Emergency Powers During #COVID-19

by , and

What Counts As Sufficient Transparency on Civilian Casualties in Somalia

by

There is No Public Health Rationale for a Categorical Ban on Asylum Seekers

by

Seek and Speak the Truth

by

WhatsApp v. NSO Group: State Immunity and Cyber Spying

by and

Pompeo’s “Rights Commission” Is Worse Than Feared: 7 Concerns to Watch

by and

Deepfakes 2.0: The New Era of “Truth Decay”

by and

Coronavirus Border Expulsions: CDC’s Assault on Asylum Seekers and Unaccompanied Minors

by

The Time has Come to Have a Conversation at the U.N. on Self-Defence

by

Lawsuit Against Fox News Over Coronavirus Coverage: Can It Succeed? Should It?

by

Don’t Bother Suing China for Coronavirus

by

COVID-19 Shows How the U.S. Got National Security Wrong

by

Biopharma: The Next National Security Frontier

by

A Chance to Fix FISA

by

Former Officials Challenge Pompeo’s Threats to the International Criminal Court

by , , , , and

The Soleimani Strike and the Case for War Powers Reform

by

The Defense Department’s Measured Take on International Law in Cyberspace

by

Is the Pardon Power Unlimited?

by , , , , , and

Norm-Skepticism in Cyberspace? Counter-Factual and Counterproductive

by

The President’s War on Intelligence: Yes, It’s Worse Than You Think

by

New Online Resource: War Powers and Presidential Practice

by and

For House, Senate National Security Committees, Stopgaps for Term Limits

by

When Professionalism Mattered: Dissent Against U.S. Policy on Landmines

by

The Soul of the Justice Department: Who Must Stand Up For It Now

by

Punching on the Edges of the Grey Zone: Iranian Cyber Threats and State Cyber Responses

by

Please Support Just Security with a Tax-Deductible Donation

by

The CIA in the Age of Trump

by

Confronting Russia’s Role in Transnational White Supremacist Extremism

by and

Reading Between the Votes: 53 Senators Say Trump Guilty on the Facts

by

Sudan’s Push for Removal from U.S. Terror List: Not a Panacea

by and

International Criminal Court and the Question of Palestine’s Statehood: Part II

by

Compilation of States’ Reactions to U.S. and Iranian Uses of Force in Iraq in January 2020

by and

How to Think About the Soleimani Strike in Four Questions

by

Iran’s Leaders Preserve the Republic With a Hybrid of International and Islamic Law

by

The President, His Relationship with Intelligence, and the Soleimani Strike

by

The Need for Increased Amicus Role in the FISA Process

by

U.S. Legal Defense of the Soleimani Strike at the United Nations: A Critical Assessment

by

Reevaluating Our Counter-Terrorism Information Sharing Methods

by

Lawful Self-Defense vs. Revenge Strikes: Scrutinizing Iran and U.S. Uses of Force under International Law

by and

The Targeted Killing of General Soleimani: Its Lawfulness and Why It Matters

by

Iran’s Unlawful Reprisal (and Ours)

by

Soleimani Strike Marks a Novel Shift in Targeted Killing, Dangerous to the Global Order

by

United States Killed Iraqi Military Official and Iraqi Military Personnel in the Two Recent Attacks

by

Top Experts’ Backgrounder: Military Action Against Iran and US Domestic Law

by and

The Crossfire Hurricane Report’s Inconvenient Findings

by

New Leaked Documents Reveal China’s Chilling Crackdown on Muslims

by

Duty to Warn: Has the Trump Administration Learned from the Khashoggi Failure?

by

Can Turkey be Expelled from NATO? It’s Legally Possible, Whether or Not Politically Prudent

by

Climate Change Denialism Poses a National Security Threat

by

What’s the New Terror Financing Executive Order All About?

by

Guidelines on Investigating Violations of International Humanitarian Law

by , and

Expert Summaries of Mueller Report: A Collection

by , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , and

Army and Marine Corps Publish New Manual: The Commander’s Handbook on the Law of Land Warfare

by

Guide to the Mueller Report’s Findings on “Collusion”

by

Transparency on Civilian Harm in Somalia Matters – Not Just to Americans

by , and

Human Rights, Deprivation of Life and National Security: Q&A with Christof Heyns and Yuval Shany on General Comment 36

by , and

Need for Change to Protect Children in Armed Conflict

by and

View all »
Filed under:
About the Author(s)

Kamran King

Summer Intern at Just Security and rising Junior majoring in International Relations and Economics at Brown University. Follow him on Twitter (@Kamran_LKing)

Read these related stories next:

DOD’s New Ex Gratia Policy: What’s Right, What’s Wrong, and What’s Next

July 10, 2020 by

Toward a Consistent and Coherent Ex Gratia Policy for Civilian Casualties

July 10, 2020 by

A Topical Index of COVID-19 Articles on Just Security

July 10, 2020 by

Under Cover of COVID at the UN: Why Counterterrorism Is Not the Answer to a Pandemic

July 10, 2020 by

Colombian Peace Efforts on Life Support Amid the COVID-19 Response

July 9, 2020 by

Police officers standby during an inter-departmental counter-terrorism exercise, codenamed CATCHMOUNT at Lok Ma Chau Spur Line Control Point in Hong Kong on March 20, 2020 in Hong Kong, China.

UN’s “Counter-Terrorism Week” Misses the Mark in Marginalizing Civil Society

July 9, 2020 by

Roger Stone

Pardoning Roger Stone Could Itself Be an Unpardonable Crime

July 9, 2020 by

A two-year-old Honduran asylum seeker cries as her mother is searched and detained near the U.S.-Mexico border on June 12, 2018 in McAllen, Texas.

Forced Family Separation During COVID-19: Preventing Torture and Inhumane Treatment in Crisis

July 8, 2020 by and

Two waving flags of Saudi Arabia and Qatar.

The Odd Couple at the Center of the U.N.’s Counterterrorism Growth

July 8, 2020 by and

Aerial view of a market street (with heavily damaged buildings nearby) in Ariha in the southern countryside of Syria's Idlib province before sunset during the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan, as people who had fled advancing government forces months earlier return to the town.

The New U.S. “Caesar” Sanctions on Syria Are Illegal

July 8, 2020 by

Trump and Pompeo

Trump Pushed CIA to Give Intelligence to Kremlin, While Taking No Action Against Russia Arming Taliban

July 8, 2020 by

Mexico’s Priorities as an Elected Member to the Security Council for 2021-2022

July 7, 2020 by and