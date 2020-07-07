IACHR Condemns Guantánamo Abuses in First “War on Terror” Decision

by

July 7, 2020

On May 27, the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) issued a long-awaited decision in which it held the United States internationally responsible for the torture and refoulement of Djamel Ameziane, a former Guantánamo detainee. The 70-page merits report marks the first time the IACHR has examined the substance of any complaint related to the “war on terror,” and it is the only decision by any supranational human rights body, to date, to comprehensively assess an individual’s allegations of abuse at Guantánamo. It provides a companion piece to the jurisprudence already developed by other human rights courts and monitoring bodies with regard to (mostly European) States’ responsibilities toward detainees held at Guantánamo and CIA black sites. It also applies the IACHR’s previous criticism and recommendations on Guantánamo, conditions of detention there, detainees’ legal status and access to judicial protection, torture, refoulement, and other abuses carried out in the name of counter-terrorism.

The decision is an essential legal and moral vindication for Djamel Ameziane and the 40 people who remain detained at Guantánamo (and at risk, including from COVID-19), although its broader impact remains to be determined. While immediate implementation is unlikely, given the U.S. government’s resistance to human rights oversight, I am hopeful the IACHR’s recommendations will shape public, legal, and political opinion regarding much-needed reforms. On this point, nearly 19 years from 9/11, the decision is a necessary and timely reminder of the war on terror’s dangerous and dominoing consequences in the absence of accountability, from expanded executive power, to the militarization of policing and borders, and increased Islamophobia. The kinds of abuses and impunity it details are why the International Criminal Court is investigating U.S. war crimes in Afghanistan, despite attacks by the Trump administration on the Court’s personnel. In this way, the Ameziane decision highlights anew the need for continued, multi-pronged advocacy to remedy (and prevent repetition of) the human rights violations of the war on terror, while providing a welcome tool for that struggle.

Djamel Ameziane vs. the United States

The facts are summarized well elsewhere, but include the following: Djamel Ameziane, an Algerian national who had fled that country in 1992, was detained in late 2001 by Pakistani authorities and handed over to the U.S. military in exchange for a bounty. U.S. authorities held Ameziane at the U.S. airbase in Kandahar, Afghanistan and, in 2002, transferred him to the Guantánamo Bay detention facility. There, U.S. agents subjected him to solitary confinement, waterboarding, and many other forms of ill treatment, prohibited regular communication with his family, and interfered with his practice of religion.

In 2008, the Center for Justice and International Law (CEJIL) and the Center for Constitutional Rights (CCR) submitted a petition on Ameziane’s behalf to the IACHR, which granted the accompanying request for precautionary measures and asked that the United States ensure his humane treatment and “make certain that he is not deported to any country where he might be subjected to torture or other mistreatment.” U.S. authorities first cleared Ameziane for transfer from U.S. custody that same year. In 2010, the IACHR convened a hearing on the admissibility of Ameziane’s petition and, in 2012, admitted the petition.

In 2013, the United States forcibly transferred Ameziane to Algeria — without the money it had confiscated from him and despite his fears of persecution. The United States never charged him with a crime or investigated his allegations of torture, and no court ever reviewed the legality of his detention.

On the basis of its detailed analysis of the facts, relevant U.S. law, and international standards, the IACHR merits report concludes that the United States violated Ameziane’s rights under the American Declaration of the Rights and Duties of Man to: liberty, freedom from torture and inhumane treatment (through specific actions and cumulatively), equality before the law, religious freedom, freedom of expression, protection of private and family life, protection of the family, health (including the right to food), fair trial, assembly, property, petition, and due process.

The decision is worth reading in its entirety, but some passages stand out. The IACHR establishes the “existence of an officially-sanctioned regime of cruel and inhuman treatment for the purposes of interrogation at Guantánamo” that amounted to torture in the case of Ameziane. It concludes that the protection from prosecution enjoyed by alleged perpetrators of torture and other abuses against “enemy combatants” violated Ameziane’s right to due process and an effective remedy, and that these protections also violated the right to truth “against Djamel Ameziane and society as a whole, to the extent that this law acts to prevent society as a whole from learning the truth about grave human rights violations perpetrated in U.S. detention programs, including at Guantánamo Bay.” Moreover, the IACHR finds the State had “aggravated international responsibility” because of its “failure to comply with precautionary measures granted by the IACHR in favor of Mr. Ameziane” and “systematic practice on the part of the State, sanctioned by the highest levels of government” of various abuses in relation to Guantánamo.

The IACHR’s recommendations, which are specific and extensive, include requesting that the United States close Guantánamo, provide material and moral reparation to Ameziane, return his property, investigate the acts of torture against him, and enact the legislative changes and investigations recommended in its 2015 thematic report on Guantánamo.

U.S. Engagement with the IACHR

Separately, the procedural history of the case highlights fundamental similarities between the Trump administration and its predecessors in their engagement with the IACHR, even if the optics can be quite different. For example, while the Obama administration sent high-level officials to represent it in the 2010 admissibility hearing before the IACHR, those officials cited “active litigation” (at minute 1:03:26 of the audio) in declining to discuss the specifics of Ameziane’s case. We have since heard this justification from the Trump administration, which early on declined to send representatives to participate in some hearings before the Commission. The U.S. government’s responsiveness was spotty throughout the complaint process and, when it did respond, it largely did so to contest the IACHR’s jurisdiction. In fact, the petitioners withdrew from friendly settlement negotiations in 2013, “citing a lack of concrete advances.”

In the 2017 merits hearing, the U.S. government representatives expressed support for the IACHR but criticized its decision to grant a hearing. The government also reiterated its long-standing position that the American Declaration of the Rights and Duties of Man does not create binding obligations, and therefore the IACHR’s decisions and recommendations are nonbinding.

In its merits brief, the U.S. government belatedly contested the IACHR’s jurisdiction over Ameziane’s case, both on territorial and subject-matter grounds, arguing that the Commission lacked authority to examine the situation in Guantánamo or to interpret international humanitarian law. The IACHR anticipated and dealt with these arguments in its 2012 admissibility decision. In its recent merits report, the Commission reiterates its understanding that “international human rights law is in no way displaced by the law of armed conflict,” and that the latter serves as a complementary source for interpreting the American Declaration in situations of armed conflict. Its analysis of Ameziane’s arbitrary detention wrestles with the nuance of this relationship.

While welcoming the Obama administration’s policy changes regarding detainees, the IACHR’s merits report chides the State for its “deeply concerning” failure to address the pre-2009 conditions at Guantánamo during the course of the complaint proceeding, stating, “it recalls that inter-American human rights law is concerned with the responsibility of States, and not particular government administrations.”

The United States failed to comply with the recommendations in the IACHR’s confidential merits report, communicated to the State on February 26, 2019. Per its mandate, the IACHR then published the final decision on its website, on May 27, 2020.

Human Rights Oversight of the “War on Terror”

Given its broad thematic mandate, complaints process, and jurisdiction over the United States, the IACHR is uniquely positioned to fully analyze the American government’s human rights abuses at Guantánamo. Nonetheless, it is not alone in condemning those abuses or governments’ actions in filling Guantánamo’s cells (and CIA black sites) with nationals of 49 countries.

The U.N. Working Group on Arbitrary Detention (WGAD) (the only other body that receives individual human rights complaints against the United States) has repeatedly found the detentions at Guantánamo to be arbitrary, beginning in 2003 with an opinion concerning four European citizens and most recently with regard to Mohammed al Qahtani. It has also addressed U.S. extraordinary rendition and black sites, including in a 2006 decision involving 26 detainees (see page 103, here).

Much of the human rights litigation concerning the “war on terror” has sought to hold other States responsible for their roles in the transfer or extraordinary rendition of terrorism suspects to U.S. custody. These include the U.N. Human Rights Committee and U.N. Committee against Torture decisions, in 2005 and 2006, in the Alzery and Agiza complaints against Sweden. In subsequent years, the European Court of Human Rights (ECtHR) began issuing multiple judgments condemning European States’ participation in extraordinary rendition, including its landmark 2012 judgment in El-Masri v. Macedonia, and the Al Nashiri v. Poland, Husayn (Abu Zubaydah) v. Poland, Abu Zubaydah v. Lithuania and Al Nashiri v. Romania judgments holding those States responsible for the detention and ill treatment of two terrorism suspects at CIA black sites (before they were transferred to Guantánamo, where they remain). In 2016, the ECtHR’s judgment in Nasr and Ghali v. Italy held Italy responsible for its failure to punish American and Italian agents for the extraordinary rendition of an Egyptian national.

Some cases have addressed States’ continued detention or prosecution of individuals after they have been released from U.S. custody. These include a 2005 U.N. WGAD opinion against Yemen, and the U.N. Human Rights Committee’s 2016 views on Australia’s treatment of former Guantánamo detainee David Hicks.

So far, the African human rights system has not addressed the merits of any “war on terror” claims, though some of its Member States are among the countries that assisted in extraordinary rendition. In 2014, the African Commission on Human and Peoples’ Rights rejected as inadmissible Mohammed Abdullah Saleh Al-Asad’s complaint against Djibouti, finding that he had not “conclusively” demonstrated that he had been held in Djibouti before being flown to U.S. detention facilities elsewhere.

Finally, numerous cases have yet to be decided. Multiple complaints concerning U.S. treatment of terrorism detainees remain pending before the IACHR, including petitions submitted by the ACLU on behalf of: Khaled El-Masri (in 2008); five victims of extraordinary rendition to black sites and Guantánamo (in 2011); six Afghan and Iraqi citizens allegedly tortured at U.S. detention facilities in those countries (in 2012); and Jose Padilla, an American citizen held without charge as an “enemy combatant” (in 2012). With regard to these and other similar petitions, the IACHR has only published an admissibility decision on the El-Masri petition.

Among the relevant applications pending before the ECtHR is al-Hawsawi v. Lithuania, concerning the CIA’s alleged extraordinary rendition, arbitrary detention, and ill treatment of a current Guantánamo detainee. The IACHR issued precautionary measures in favor of al-Hawsawi in 2005 and, in 2014, the U.N. WGAD concluded his detention at Guantánamo was arbitrary. Yet, there he remains.

Lack of Compliance: Expected and Pervasive

Based on the U.S. government’s past practice, we can anticipate partial or no compliance with the IACHR’s Ameziane decision, as well. It would be naive to expect the government to immediately and totally abandon its rejection of the allegations and of the IACHR’s competence because of this outcome. After all, the United States has had many other opportunities to receive and heed guidance on adhering its conduct in the “war on terror” to international human rights standards.

The U.S. government’s refusal to be held to international human rights standards in Guantánamo also obstructs other States’ compliance with those standards. For example, the Council of Europe Committee of Ministers is continuing its “enhanced supervision” of Poland’s implementation of the ECtHR’s Al Nashiri and Abu Zubaydah judgments, pursuant to which Poland must seek diplomatic assurances from the United States that the detainees will not be subjected to the death penalty or “any flagrant denial of justice.” Poland sought such assurances, and the United States responded that “these requests could not be granted, in particular because the European Convention on Human Rights and decisions of the European Court of Human Rights do not reflect the obligations of the United States under international law.” The conditions at Guantánamo have also made it impossible for Abu Zubaydah to receive the ECtHR’s award of costs and expenses. (See future updates from Human Rights in Practice, which represents Abu Zubaydah.)

Other countries cannot blame the United States alone for their lack of compliance, even with unequivocally binding obligations, however. The Committee of Ministers has also called out Poland, Lithuania, and Romania for their ongoing failure to expeditiously investigate abuses by their own authorities in the extraordinary rendition program and to implement reforms to prevent future abuses. Similarly, Italy’s execution of the Nasr and Ghali judgment is under enhanced supervision because of Italy’s failure to effectively hold accountable the Italian and American agents involved.

Broader Impact Beyond Immediate Implementation

Given this history of poor compliance, what impact will the Ameziane decision have? It is too early, lo all these years later, to say. Much depends on how it is used. As in any area of advocacy that seeks to expand the legal recognition of rights or to reform government practice or policy, litigation alone is unlikely to be a silver bullet. Political will, a shift in the culture, legislative advocacy, and public and media attention are some of the intertwined components of securing real protection of fundamental rights. As I have written previously, human rights oversight can be very useful in igniting and shaping public and media interest, thereby increasing pressure for reform. This decision adds to the tools available for that purpose.

Moreover, there is legal value in this decision beyond the vindication of Ameziane’s rights (which is, itself, no small thing). The IACHR definitively and concretely rejects the notion that Guantánamo is, or ever could be, a “legal black hole” where international human rights law does not apply. The decision is also the first to clarify and reinforce the plethora of international standards that apply to the detention and treatment of Guantánamo detainees, going beyond the familiar, broad rights and obligations to deal with, for example, the impact on Ameziane’s psychological wellbeing, worship, reputation, and family relationships.

Even where the United States rejects, or fails to comply with, international human rights standards, their continued elucidation makes them increasingly harder to evade. For example, a recent Guantánamo military commission ruling (discussed on Just Security) cites to an Inter-American Court of Human Rights judgment, among many other international sources, in confirming the universal prohibition against torture and its relevance to whether a detainee’s sentence should be reduced. To the extent that relevant authorities become aware of the Ameziane decision, it will be useful to those interested in recognizing and protecting detainees’ rights.

While the chapter on the Guantánamo Bay prison may be closed in many Americans’ minds, it is clearly still being written. The IACHR’s recent decision, and those that preceded it, remind us of the importance of halting and repairing the abuses of the war on terror, lest their ricochet continue.

Image: Political activists gather in front of the Federal Building for a demonstration marking the 17th anniversary of the opening of the Guantanamo Bay military base in Cuba on January 11, 2019 in Los Angeles, California where black-hooded “detainees” in orange jumpsuits knelt down on the sidewalk. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN/AFP via Getty)

 

Featured Articles

Unpacking the National Intelligence Council’s Memo on Russian Bounty Operation

by and

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (June 29-July 3)

by

Patriotism and Justice on an Unusual Independence Day

by

Why is Trump Turning a Blind Eye to Russia’s Covert Warfare?

by

The Baseline: How a Functional Executive Would Have Handled the Russian Bounty Operation

by , and

The CIA’s Long and Winding Road to Diversity

by

Welcoming E. Tendayi Achiume, Barbara McQuade, and Matiangai Sirleaf to Just Security’s Board of Editors

by and

Transitional Justice, Race, and the United States

by

First They Came For Me and My Colleagues: The U.S. Attack on the Int’l Criminal Court

by

I help children in armed conflict. The President is forcing me to stop.

by

A Solution in Search of a Problem: The Dangerous Invalidity of Divesting Military Commanders of Disposition Authority for Military Criminal Offenses

by , and

A Rejoinder to China’s Response to UN Human Rights Experts

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (June 22-26)

by

11 Top Antitrust Experts Alarmed by Whistleblower Complaint Against A.G. Barr—and Office of Professional Responsibility’s Opinion

by

Trump’s Rationale for Attacking the ICC—Continuity with Bush and Obama’s War on Terrorism

by

The Deeply Concerning, Misguided D.C. Circuit Mandamus Ruling in the Flynn Case

by

The United Nations Charter at 75: Between Force and Self-Defense — Part Two

by

Northern Ireland’s Lessons for American Policing

by

The United Nations Charter at 75: Between Force and Self-Defense — Part One

by

Tensions With US Fuel Debate Over Germany’s Future Defense Strategy

by

Specific Questions for Congress (and News Media) to Ask Attorney General Barr

by , and

Just Security’s New Co-Editor-in-Chief

by

The Supreme Court’s Ominous DACA Decision: Perils for Dreamers in What Comes Next

by and

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (June 15-19)

by

Bolton Book Confirms Most Serious Allegations in Trump Impeachment on Ukraine Quid Pro Quo

by

How Inter-State Procedures in Human Rights Treaties Can Support the Black Lives Matter Movement

by

Questions for the Government in the Bolton Book TRO Hearing(s)

by and

Make Democracy and Governance a Keystone of the US Global Fragility Strategy

by and

Assessing the Government’s Lawsuit Against John Bolton [UPDATED after Wednesday’s filing of a TRO motion]

by and

Trump’s ICC EO Will Undercut All U.S. Sanctions Programs—Is That Why Treasury Isn’t Conspicuously on Board?

by

The UN Should Establish a Commission of Inquiry on Systemic Racism and Law Enforcement in the United States

by

Statement of Homeland and National Security Leaders

by

Dissecting the Executive Order on Int’l Criminal Court Sanctions: Scope, Effectiveness, and Tradeoffs

by

The Strength of America’s Apolitical Military

by , and

Redactions in CDC Communications Policies Leave Key Questions Unanswered

by

The Self-Defeating Executive Order Against the International Criminal Court

by

The Supreme Court’s Insidious Development of Qualified Immunity

by

Trump and Duterte Show Why UN Must Reassess Embrace of Counterterrorism

by and

At Confederate-Named Army Bases, Highlight US Ideals By Renaming Them for Honorable Figures

by and

International Standards Regarding the Handling of Demonstrations

by and

The Untold Power of Bill Barr to Direct US Military Forces in Case of “Civil Unrest”

by and

What Does the Constitutional Right of Assembly Protect? What Counts as “Peaceable”? And Who Should Decide?

by

Standing, Not-Standing with the Protesters: U.S. Policy on Hong Kong and BLM

by

The United States’ Racial Justice Problem Is Also an International Human Rights Law Problem

by

Ignore Trump’s Twitter Tantrum Executive Order and Address Disinformation Instead

by and

If We Could See Ourselves from the Outside

by

The U.S. Constitution and Limits on Detention and Use of Force in Handling Civil Unrest

by

The Military Justice Dimension: Constraints on Military Personnel in Handling Civil Unrest

by

Invoking “Terrorism” Against Police Protestors

by

The President and the Domestic Deployment of the Military: Answers to Five Key Questions

by

A Bipartisan Push in Congress to Fight the ‘Parallel Pandemic’ of Human Rights Abuses Abroad

by and

White Supremacist Infiltration of US Police Forces: Fact-Checking National Security Advisor O’Brien

by

Far-Right Infiltrators and Agitators in George Floyd Protests: Indicators of White Supremacists

by

Trump’s Empty “Withdrawal” from the World Health Organization

by

Understanding the Michael Flynn Case: Separating the Wheat from the Chaff, and the Proper from the Improper

by

State’s Selective Cooperation with Congress Raises Legal Questions that Demand Answers

by

Leading the Intelligence Community Will Be a Test for Ratcliffe

by and

Jurisdiction at Guantanamo: The Case of Long-Term Complicity

by

Eli Lake’s Omissions and Misleading Facts in Defense of Michael Flynn

by

Nuclear Arms Control, or a New Arms Race? Trump Seems Bent on the Latter.

by

How the U.N. Can Help Prevent the Spread of Proxy Conflicts

by and

Advancing Rights and Justice During a Pandemic: An Online Event Series

by and

The President’s Inversion of the Government’s Ethical Conduct Standards, Right Before Americans’ Eyes

by

Tents at Sea: How Greek Officials Use Rescue Equipment for Illegal Deportations

by and

Mapping the Proliferation of Human Rights Bodies’ Guidance on COVID-19 Mitigation

by

A Conversation With U.N. Special Rapporteur David Kaye: COVID-19 and Freedom of Expression

by

To Fix the COVID-19 Testing Gap, Take a Lesson from GM (or the Pentagon)

by , and

Oxford Statement on the International Law Protections Against Cyber Operations Targeting the Health Care Sector

by , , and

Turkey Opened the Door to the European Court of Human Rights for Syrian Victims

by

The Significance of the Supreme Court’s Opati Decision for States and Companies Sued for Terrorism in U.S. Courts

by

Anticipating Phase Two of the Trumped Up “Obamagate”

by

The Trump Administration’s Indefensible Legal Defense of Its Asylum Ban

by

Oversight and “Undermining”: Reflections on the Supreme Court Oral Arguments About Subpoenas for Trump’s Financial Information

by

Revisiting Export Controls in the COVID Era

by

What the Pandemic Tells Us About the State of U.S. Cybersecurity

by and

The Importance of New Statements on Sovereignty in Cyberspace by Austria, the Czech Republic and United States

by

Here’s What the New DoD Policy on Civilian Harm Should Include

by and

Grading DODs Annual Civilian Casualties Report: “Incomplete”

by and

Iranian Gunboat Harassment and the Rules of Engagement

by and

Timeline of the Coronavirus Pandemic and U.S. Response

by and

The Republic of Facebook

by

The Perils of Hyping Pandemic Response as a National Security Issue

by and

From “Enemy of the People” to “Essential”: The Pandemic Creates an Opening for the Press

by

Trump’s COVID-19 Immigration Proclamation May Be Legal, But It’s Still an Abuse of Power

by and

Trump’s “Deal of the Century” is Bibi’s Dream Come True

by

Mexico’s Initiative to Ensure Global Access to Medicines, Vaccines and Medical Equipment to Face COVID19

by and

Terrorism During a Pandemic: Assessing the Threat and Balancing the Hype

by

Top Experts Analyze Inspector General Report Finding Problems in FBI Surveillance

by , , and

Zoom and the Problem of Cybersecurity Moral Hazard

by

Russia’s Humanitarian Law Obligations to Civilians in Occupied Ukrainian Territories in the Time of COVID-19

by , and

Why We Filed a FOIA Request on How Many US Troops Are in Afghanistan, Iraq, and Syria

by and

Assessing Emergency Powers During #COVID-19

by , and

Healthcare Workers with Chronic Illness on Coronavirus Frontlines: The Need for Accommodations

by

What Counts As Sufficient Transparency on Civilian Casualties in Somalia

by

There is No Public Health Rationale for a Categorical Ban on Asylum Seekers

by

Seek and Speak the Truth

by

WhatsApp v. NSO Group: State Immunity and Cyber Spying

by and

Pompeo’s “Rights Commission” Is Worse Than Feared: 7 Concerns to Watch

by and

Deepfakes 2.0: The New Era of “Truth Decay”

by and

Coronavirus Border Expulsions: CDC’s Assault on Asylum Seekers and Unaccompanied Minors

by

The Time has Come to Have a Conversation at the U.N. on Self-Defence

by

Lawsuit Against Fox News Over Coronavirus Coverage: Can It Succeed? Should It?

by

Don’t Bother Suing China for Coronavirus

by

COVID-19 Shows How the U.S. Got National Security Wrong

by

How Terrorist Groups Will Try to Capitalize on the Coronavirus Crisis

by

Biopharma: The Next National Security Frontier

by

A Chance to Fix FISA

by

Military’s Response to the Coronavirus Crisis: Top 10 Principles

by

Former Officials Challenge Pompeo’s Threats to the International Criminal Court

by , , , , and

Repatriating Foreign Fighters from Syria: International Law and Political Will (Part 1)

by

Universal Health Care is a National Security Issue

by and

The Soleimani Strike and the Case for War Powers Reform

by

The Defense Department’s Measured Take on International Law in Cyberspace

by

Law Enforcement’s Facial Recognition Law-lessness: Comparing European and US Approaches

by

An Ambitious Reading of Facebook’s Content Regulation White Paper

by and

Russian Cyber Attacks Against Georgia, Public Attributions and Sovereignty in Cyberspace

by

What to Watch For in White House’s Annual Report on Use of Military Force

by and

Is the Pardon Power Unlimited?

by , , , , , and

Norm-Skepticism in Cyberspace? Counter-Factual and Counterproductive

by

The President’s War on Intelligence: Yes, It’s Worse Than You Think

by

Let the Rule of Law Rule Law Enforcement: Reflections on the Current Attorney General’s Tenure

by

New Online Resource: War Powers and Presidential Practice

by and

For House, Senate National Security Committees, Stopgaps for Term Limits

by

Video of Panel on the “Crisis at the Justice Department”

by

When Professionalism Mattered: Dissent Against U.S. Policy on Landmines

by

The Soul of the Justice Department: Who Must Stand Up For It Now

by

Punching on the Edges of the Grey Zone: Iranian Cyber Threats and State Cyber Responses

by

Please Support Just Security with a Tax-Deductible Donation

by

The CIA in the Age of Trump

by

Confronting Russia’s Role in Transnational White Supremacist Extremism

by and

Reading Between the Votes: 53 Senators Say Trump Guilty on the Facts

by

United Nations Sets Standards on Peaceful Assemblies and the Use of Less Lethal Weapons

by

Sudan’s Push for Removal from U.S. Terror List: Not a Panacea

by and

International Criminal Court and the Question of Palestine’s Statehood: Part II

by

Compilation of States’ Reactions to U.S. and Iranian Uses of Force in Iraq in January 2020

by and

How to Think About the Soleimani Strike in Four Questions

by

Iran’s Leaders Preserve the Republic With a Hybrid of International and Islamic Law

by

The President, His Relationship with Intelligence, and the Soleimani Strike

by

The Need for Increased Amicus Role in the FISA Process

by

U.S. Legal Defense of the Soleimani Strike at the United Nations: A Critical Assessment

by

Reevaluating Our Counter-Terrorism Information Sharing Methods

by

Lawful Self-Defense vs. Revenge Strikes: Scrutinizing Iran and U.S. Uses of Force under International Law

by and

The Targeted Killing of General Soleimani: Its Lawfulness and Why It Matters

by

Iran’s Unlawful Reprisal (and Ours)

by

Soleimani Strike Marks a Novel Shift in Targeted Killing, Dangerous to the Global Order

by

United States Killed Iraqi Military Official and Iraqi Military Personnel in the Two Recent Attacks

by

Top Experts’ Backgrounder: Military Action Against Iran and US Domestic Law

by and

The Crossfire Hurricane Report’s Inconvenient Findings

by

New Leaked Documents Reveal China’s Chilling Crackdown on Muslims

by

Duty to Warn: Has the Trump Administration Learned from the Khashoggi Failure?

by

Can Turkey be Expelled from NATO? It’s Legally Possible, Whether or Not Politically Prudent

by

Climate Change Denialism Poses a National Security Threat

by

What’s the New Terror Financing Executive Order All About?

by

Guidelines on Investigating Violations of International Humanitarian Law

by , and

Introduction to Just Security Series on UN Yemen Report

by and

The Once and Future Threat of Nuclear Weapon Testing

by

Expert Summaries of Mueller Report: A Collection

by , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , and

Army and Marine Corps Publish New Manual: The Commander’s Handbook on the Law of Land Warfare

by

Guide to the Mueller Report’s Findings on “Collusion”

by

Transparency on Civilian Harm in Somalia Matters – Not Just to Americans

by , and

Human Rights, Deprivation of Life and National Security: Q&A with Christof Heyns and Yuval Shany on General Comment 36

by , and

Need for Change to Protect Children in Armed Conflict

by and

View all »
Filed under:
About the Author(s)

Lisa Reinsberg

Executive Director of the International Justice Resource Center. Follow her on Twitter (@LReinsberg).

Read these related stories next:

A Tale of German Global Criminal Justice: A TWAIL Perspective on the Syrian Torture Trial

June 30, 2020 by

National Security at the United Nations This Week (June 19-26)

June 26, 2020 by

Crises of Accountability for U.S. Systemic Abuses of Power

June 26, 2020 by , and

Trump’s Rationale for Attacking the ICC—Continuity with Bush and Obama’s War on Terrorism

June 25, 2020 by

The Self-Defeating Executive Order Against the International Criminal Court

June 12, 2020 by

Accused Gambian Torturer Arrested in Denver

June 11, 2020 by

The entrance near the new courtroom at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.

Jurisdiction at Guantanamo: The Case of Long-Term Complicity

May 28, 2020 by

Syrian defendants Anwar Raslan (L), 57, and Eyad al-Gharib (R), 43, wait in the courtroom before the start of an unprecedented trial on state-sponsored torture in Syria, on April 23, 2020 at court in Koblenz, western Germany.

What Counts as State Practice? The Koblenz Trial and Functional Immunity

May 27, 2020 by

Stacked Files On Table

Mapping the Proliferation of Human Rights Bodies’ Guidance on COVID-19 Mitigation

May 22, 2020 by

People carry on September 15, 2019, pictures of relatives who were killed during the Israeli occupation of south Lebanon, as they take part in a demonstration in front of the former Israeli-run prison of Khiyam on the border with Israel, to demand the trial of a former member of the pro-Israel South Lebanon Army SLA who has recently been arrested.

The US Goes to Bat for Lebanon’s “Butcher of Khiam”

May 21, 2020 by and

Arid ground in Mongolia, Zavkhan province.

The Trump Administration’s Indefensible Legal Defense of Its Asylum Ban

May 15, 2020 by

A sign reading, "Office of Military Commissions Expeditionary Legal Complex Guantanamo Bay, Cuba" stands close to where pre-trial hearings are being held for the detainees at the military prison on June 25, 2013 in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.

Getting It Wrong: The 9/11 Military Commission and the Justiciability of Armed Conflict

May 13, 2020 by