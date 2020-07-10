Is the Supreme Court Undercutting Congress’ Ability to Check Abuses of Presidential Power?

by and

July 10, 2020

Yesterday’s Supreme Court rulings holding that the president is not immune from subpoenas issued by Congress and local law enforcement were a relief to many. But even as the Court yesterday reaffirmed that the president is not above the law, we should not lose sight of another major decision from just last week suggesting a possible trend that could undercut the ability of Congress to check abuses of presidential power over the long-term.

In Seila Law v. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, the Court ruled that the president has absolute authority to remove the director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB), striking down a key provision of the law that created the agency in 2010. While narrow, the logic of this troubling decision could undermine the longtime practice of structuring executive branch agencies in ways that insulate certain federal officials from undue political control or pressure from the White House. This type of independence is essential to government integrity and the rule of law, and it has been under constant assault by President Trump.

For more than a century, Congress has created numerous executive branch positions insulated either expressly or by implication from complete presidential control. Protections against removal for members of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve, for example, help ensure that presidents do not manipulate monetary policy for short-term political gain at the expense of long-term economic health. Other agencies, like the Federal Election Commission (FEC) — the main enforcer of campaign finance laws — are similarly insulated to prevent either party from using control of the FEC to weaponize the agency against political opponents. Congress has also put limits on the president’s power to remove officials who conduct internal oversight within the executive branch, such as inspectors general.

Congress created the CFPB in 2010 in the wake of the financial crisis that was triggered by abuses in mortgage lending. It’s one of several federal agencies charged with overseeing federal financial laws that protect consumers. Financial regulators are notoriously susceptible to pressure from politically influential corporations and industry; insulating agency leadership to some degree from presidential control has been a well-recognized way of helping them rebuff pressure on behalf of industry from both Republican and Democratic White Houses. In the CFPB’s case, its director serves for a fixed term and (until the decision last week) could be removed only for “inefficiency, neglect of duty, or malfeasance in office.”

Seila Law struck down the limits on removal as inconsistent with Article II of the Constitution, which says that “[t]he executive power shall be vested in a President.” The Court doubled down on the principle (articulated in past cases but applied flexibly) that this executive power “belongs to the president alone,” and that it is unconstitutional to limit the president’s ability to fire an executive branch official with authority as broad as the CFPB director’s. As a result, the president can now remove the CFPB director without cause.

This logic takes the Court another step closer to a more absolutist vision of the so-called “unitary executive theory,” which tolerates no checks on the president’s power within the executive branch. In its most extreme form (championed by the late Antonin Scalia and espoused by at least two of the sitting justices), the philosophy would not permit any statutory limits on the president’s ability to fire even those officials investigating his own conduct or that of his immediate subordinates.

In an era when so many other constraints on the abuse of presidential power are already buckling, this is an alarming prospect. From White House interference in the Robert Mueller investigation, to the favorable treatment the Department of Justice has accorded to Trump allies like Michael Flynn and Roger Stone, to the recent firing of the U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York — who was overseeing investigations of the president’s associates — we are witnessing unprecedented politicization of law enforcement.

Watchdogs charged with performing independent oversight in the executive branch are also under attack. The former director of the Office of Government Ethics — the executive branch’s ethics watchdog — resigned from his post after efforts by the Trump administration to limit his authority, as well as baseless accusations against him of misconduct.

More recently, the president removed several inspectors general, apparently in retaliation for their scrutiny of alleged misconduct by himself and other senior government officials, and to thwart oversight of his administration’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The president has even tried to harness the regulatory authority of independent agencies to pursue political vendettas, as in his recent executive order seeking to have the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) and Federal Trade Commission (FTC) reconsider whether Twitter and other online platforms that he deems (without evidence) biased against conservatives should be made liable for statements made by users of their websites.

These actions may be motivated by the president’s political and personal whims, but they also serve the long-term ideological aim of aggrandizing presidential power even in the most extreme cases. That, as Brennan Center Senior Fellow Caroline Fredrickson wrote, happens to be one of the most cherished goals of current Attorney General Bill Barr. He has been involved in many of these instances and “has made his legal career in government defending [the unitary executive] theory,” she notes.

For now, the Supreme Court’s jurisprudence appears to leave significant room for Congress to check such abuses of power by insulating some parts of the executive from the president’s absolute control. Among other things, the decision takes pains to preserve two limited “exceptions” from the broad unitary executive theory it articulates. The first, for so-called “expert” agencies led by a group of officeholders “balanced on partisan lines,” is plainly intended to cover the many long-standing multi-member commissions to which Congress has given significant power and autonomy over the years, including the FCC, FTC and FEC. The second, for so-called “inferior officers” who need not be subject to Senate confirmation, covers the civil service, plus certain officials with high-profile but “limited” roles like prosecutors.

In fact, the majority’s opinion is not even clear on how the Court would approach other independent agencies with a single head. There are several of these, including the Office of Special Counsel (which administers whistleblower protections) and the Social Security Administration. The Court describes their design as “recent and controversial,” but also suggests that neither wields the same degree of power as the CFPB.

The problem, as Justice Elena Kagan noted in dissent, is that the various distinctions drawn by the Court — especially between agencies with a single director like the CFPB and powerful multi-member commissions like the FCC — appear utterly contrived relative to the principle of absolute presidential control the majority claims to be vindicating. The dissent would have afforded Congress’s choice to limit removal of the CFPB director significantly more deference, consistent with the Court’s past precedents.

Whether last week’s departure from those precedents is an anomaly or harbinger of the future remains to be seen. At least two justices in the majority, Clarence Thomas and Neil Gorsuch, would clearly like to go much farther. This is by now a familiar story — from campaign finance, to voting rights, to the role of labor unions — narrow opinions from the Roberts Court are often precursors to much more sweeping ones.

Repeating the pattern here would be a profound mistake. It is not that checks on presidential power are an unalloyed good. The majority is correct that principles of democratic accountability require the president to have significant control over most executive branch operations. But there are other values at stake, including the evenhanded application of the law free from political favoritism and self-dealing and respect for nonpartisan professionalism and expertise. In particular, the requirement that Congress justify its own investigatory efforts in reference to a specific legislative purpose established yesterday in Trump v. Mazars underscores the need to have effective independent regulators within the executive branch who can hold everyone, up to and including the president, accountable for misconduct that violates existing laws.

The Constitution assigns primary responsibility for weighing such competing considerations to Congress, which for all its flaws is far more attuned than the judiciary to the practical realities of governing. Yet all too often, the Roberts Court has been willing to set aside legislative judgments on such matters in service to various long-term goals of the conservative legal movement, of which the unitary executive is one. The case for a more nuanced approach, one that affords much greater deference to congressional efforts to check presidential power, has never been better.

IMAGE: US President Donald Trump speaks during a Students for Trump event at the Dream City Church in Phoenix, Arizona, June 23, 2020. (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

 

Featured Articles

Under Cover of COVID at the UN: Why Counterterrorism Is Not the Answer to a Pandemic

by

Supreme Court on Trump’s Finances: Glass Three Quarters Full for Rule of Law

by and

Colombian Peace Efforts on Life Support Amid the COVID-19 Response

by

UN’s “Counter-Terrorism Week” Misses the Mark in Marginalizing Civil Society

by

Trump Pushed CIA to Give Intelligence to Kremlin, While Taking No Action Against Russia Arming Taliban

by

Mexico’s Priorities as an Elected Member to the Security Council for 2021-2022

by and

Unpacking the National Intelligence Council’s Memo on Russian Bounty Operation

by and

Patriotism and Justice on an Unusual Independence Day

by

The Baseline: How a Functional Executive Would Have Handled the Russian Bounty Operation

by , and

The CIA’s Long and Winding Road to Diversity

by

Welcoming E. Tendayi Achiume, Barbara McQuade, and Matiangai Sirleaf to Just Security’s Board of Editors

by and

Transitional Justice, Race, and the United States

by

First They Came For Me and My Colleagues: The U.S. Attack on the Int’l Criminal Court

by

I help children in armed conflict. The President is forcing me to stop.

by

A Solution in Search of a Problem: The Dangerous Invalidity of Divesting Military Commanders of Disposition Authority for Military Criminal Offenses

by , and

A Rejoinder to China’s Response to UN Human Rights Experts

by

11 Top Antitrust Experts Alarmed by Whistleblower Complaint Against A.G. Barr—and Office of Professional Responsibility’s Opinion

by

Trump’s Rationale for Attacking the ICC—Continuity with Bush and Obama’s War on Terrorism

by

The Deeply Concerning, Misguided D.C. Circuit Mandamus Ruling in the Flynn Case

by

The United Nations Charter at 75: Between Force and Self-Defense — Part Two

by

The United Nations Charter at 75: Between Force and Self-Defense — Part One

by

Specific Questions for Congress (and News Media) to Ask Attorney General Barr

by , and

Just Security’s New Co-Editor-in-Chief

by

The Supreme Court’s Ominous DACA Decision: Perils for Dreamers in What Comes Next

by and

Bolton Book Confirms Most Serious Allegations in Trump Impeachment on Ukraine Quid Pro Quo

by

How Inter-State Procedures in Human Rights Treaties Can Support the Black Lives Matter Movement

by

Statement of Homeland and National Security Leaders

by

Dissecting the Executive Order on Int’l Criminal Court Sanctions: Scope, Effectiveness, and Tradeoffs

by

The Strength of America’s Apolitical Military

by , and

The Supreme Court’s Insidious Development of Qualified Immunity

by

At Confederate-Named Army Bases, Highlight US Ideals By Renaming Them for Honorable Figures

by and

The Untold Power of Bill Barr to Direct US Military Forces in Case of “Civil Unrest”

by and

Standing, Not-Standing with the Protesters: U.S. Policy on Hong Kong and BLM

by

The United States’ Racial Justice Problem Is Also an International Human Rights Law Problem

by

If We Could See Ourselves from the Outside

by

Invoking “Terrorism” Against Police Protestors

by

The President and the Domestic Deployment of the Military: Answers to Five Key Questions

by

A Bipartisan Push in Congress to Fight the ‘Parallel Pandemic’ of Human Rights Abuses Abroad

by and

White Supremacist Infiltration of US Police Forces: Fact-Checking National Security Advisor O’Brien

by

Far-Right Infiltrators and Agitators in George Floyd Protests: Indicators of White Supremacists

by

Trump’s Empty “Withdrawal” from the World Health Organization

by

Understanding the Michael Flynn Case: Separating the Wheat from the Chaff, and the Proper from the Improper

by

Jurisdiction at Guantanamo: The Case of Long-Term Complicity

by

Eli Lake’s Omissions and Misleading Facts in Defense of Michael Flynn

by

Nuclear Arms Control, or a New Arms Race? Trump Seems Bent on the Latter.

by

Advancing Rights and Justice During a Pandemic: An Online Event Series

by and

Tents at Sea: How Greek Officials Use Rescue Equipment for Illegal Deportations

by and

A Conversation With U.N. Special Rapporteur David Kaye: COVID-19 and Freedom of Expression

by

Oxford Statement on the International Law Protections Against Cyber Operations Targeting the Health Care Sector

by , , and

Turkey Opened the Door to the European Court of Human Rights for Syrian Victims

by

The Significance of the Supreme Court’s Opati Decision for States and Companies Sued for Terrorism in U.S. Courts

by

Anticipating Phase Two of the Trumped Up “Obamagate”

by

The Trump Administration’s Indefensible Legal Defense of Its Asylum Ban

by

Oversight and “Undermining”: Reflections on the Supreme Court Oral Arguments About Subpoenas for Trump’s Financial Information

by

What the Pandemic Tells Us About the State of U.S. Cybersecurity

by and

The Importance of New Statements on Sovereignty in Cyberspace by Austria, the Czech Republic and United States

by

Timeline of the Coronavirus Pandemic and U.S. Response

by and

The Republic of Facebook

by

The Perils of Hyping Pandemic Response as a National Security Issue

by and

Trump’s COVID-19 Immigration Proclamation May Be Legal, But It’s Still an Abuse of Power

by and

Top Experts Analyze Inspector General Report Finding Problems in FBI Surveillance

by , , and

Why We Filed a FOIA Request on How Many US Troops Are in Afghanistan, Iraq, and Syria

by and

Assessing Emergency Powers During #COVID-19

by , and

What Counts As Sufficient Transparency on Civilian Casualties in Somalia

by

There is No Public Health Rationale for a Categorical Ban on Asylum Seekers

by

Seek and Speak the Truth

by

WhatsApp v. NSO Group: State Immunity and Cyber Spying

by and

Pompeo’s “Rights Commission” Is Worse Than Feared: 7 Concerns to Watch

by and

Deepfakes 2.0: The New Era of “Truth Decay”

by and

Coronavirus Border Expulsions: CDC’s Assault on Asylum Seekers and Unaccompanied Minors

by

The Time has Come to Have a Conversation at the U.N. on Self-Defence

by

Lawsuit Against Fox News Over Coronavirus Coverage: Can It Succeed? Should It?

by

Don’t Bother Suing China for Coronavirus

by

COVID-19 Shows How the U.S. Got National Security Wrong

by

Biopharma: The Next National Security Frontier

by

A Chance to Fix FISA

by

Former Officials Challenge Pompeo’s Threats to the International Criminal Court

by , , , , and

The Soleimani Strike and the Case for War Powers Reform

by

The Defense Department’s Measured Take on International Law in Cyberspace

by

Is the Pardon Power Unlimited?

by , , , , , and

Norm-Skepticism in Cyberspace? Counter-Factual and Counterproductive

by

The President’s War on Intelligence: Yes, It’s Worse Than You Think

by

New Online Resource: War Powers and Presidential Practice

by and

For House, Senate National Security Committees, Stopgaps for Term Limits

by

When Professionalism Mattered: Dissent Against U.S. Policy on Landmines

by

The Soul of the Justice Department: Who Must Stand Up For It Now

by

Punching on the Edges of the Grey Zone: Iranian Cyber Threats and State Cyber Responses

by

Please Support Just Security with a Tax-Deductible Donation

by

The CIA in the Age of Trump

by

Confronting Russia’s Role in Transnational White Supremacist Extremism

by and

Reading Between the Votes: 53 Senators Say Trump Guilty on the Facts

by

Sudan’s Push for Removal from U.S. Terror List: Not a Panacea

by and

International Criminal Court and the Question of Palestine’s Statehood: Part II

by

Compilation of States’ Reactions to U.S. and Iranian Uses of Force in Iraq in January 2020

by and

How to Think About the Soleimani Strike in Four Questions

by

Iran’s Leaders Preserve the Republic With a Hybrid of International and Islamic Law

by

The President, His Relationship with Intelligence, and the Soleimani Strike

by

The Need for Increased Amicus Role in the FISA Process

by

U.S. Legal Defense of the Soleimani Strike at the United Nations: A Critical Assessment

by

Reevaluating Our Counter-Terrorism Information Sharing Methods

by

Lawful Self-Defense vs. Revenge Strikes: Scrutinizing Iran and U.S. Uses of Force under International Law

by and

The Targeted Killing of General Soleimani: Its Lawfulness and Why It Matters

by

Iran’s Unlawful Reprisal (and Ours)

by

Soleimani Strike Marks a Novel Shift in Targeted Killing, Dangerous to the Global Order

by

United States Killed Iraqi Military Official and Iraqi Military Personnel in the Two Recent Attacks

by

Top Experts’ Backgrounder: Military Action Against Iran and US Domestic Law

by and

The Crossfire Hurricane Report’s Inconvenient Findings

by

New Leaked Documents Reveal China’s Chilling Crackdown on Muslims

by

Duty to Warn: Has the Trump Administration Learned from the Khashoggi Failure?

by

Can Turkey be Expelled from NATO? It’s Legally Possible, Whether or Not Politically Prudent

by

Climate Change Denialism Poses a National Security Threat

by

What’s the New Terror Financing Executive Order All About?

by

Guidelines on Investigating Violations of International Humanitarian Law

by , and

Expert Summaries of Mueller Report: A Collection

by , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , and

Army and Marine Corps Publish New Manual: The Commander’s Handbook on the Law of Land Warfare

by

Guide to the Mueller Report’s Findings on “Collusion”

by

Transparency on Civilian Harm in Somalia Matters – Not Just to Americans

by , and

Human Rights, Deprivation of Life and National Security: Q&A with Christof Heyns and Yuval Shany on General Comment 36

by , and

Need for Change to Protect Children in Armed Conflict

by and

View all »
Filed under:
About the Author(s)

Daniel Weiner

Daniel I. Weiner serves as deputy director of the Brennan Center’s Election Reform Program, where he helps to lead the Center’s work on money in politics, government ethics, election security, and other democracy issues. Follow him on Twitter (@DanWeiner329).

Martha Kinsella

Counsel in the Brennan Center’s Democracy Program. Follow her on Twitter (@Martha_Kinsella).

Read these related stories next:

Supreme Court on Trump’s Finances: Glass Three Quarters Full for Rule of Law

July 9, 2020 by and

The Supreme Court’s Ominous DACA Decision: Perils for Dreamers in What Comes Next

June 22, 2020 by and

Trafficked children are arrested and sit on the floor of a detention facility in the Ivory Coast.

Trump Administration Reverses Position on Corporate Liability Under Alien Tort Statute

June 1, 2020 by

The wreckage of the U.S. embassy in Dar es Salaam embassy in 1998.

The Significance of the Supreme Court’s Opati Decision for States and Companies Sued for Terrorism in U.S. Courts

May 19, 2020 by

Chief Justice of the US John Roberts and Patrick Strawbridge, an attorney for US President Donald Trump, speak via an audio feed of Supreme Court oral arguments in Trump v. Mazars and Trump v. Deutsche Bank AG.

Oversight and “Undermining”: Reflections on the Supreme Court Oral Arguments About Subpoenas for Trump’s Financial Information

May 15, 2020 by

Can Governors Close Their Borders to Pandemic Risks?

April 20, 2020 by

Tech. Sgt. Jonisha Gibson, 82nd Medical Group clinical laboratory noncommissioned officer in charge, inspects a FilmArray pouch.

Is the Roberts Court Going to Let Coronavirus Kill Us?

April 17, 2020 by and

Congressional Science and Technology Capacity Must Be Revitalized

February 10, 2020 by

With Supreme Court Mired in Dark Money, Time for Large Dose of Transparency

December 4, 2019 by

Understanding the Two Mazars Subpoena Cases Before the Supreme Court [UPDATED to reflect 11/25 stay of mandate]

November 25, 2019 by

51 Former Senior National Security Officials to Supreme Court: Rescinding DACA Was “Arbitrary and Capricious”

October 4, 2019 by

The National Security Delegation Conundrum

July 17, 2019 by