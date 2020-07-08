The New U.S. “Caesar” Sanctions on Syria Are Illegal

by

July 8, 2020

The new U.S. sanctions on Syria, which came into effect last month, are likely to bring the suffering of the Syrian people to new heights. In a country wrecked by more than a decade of conflict, where 83 percent of the population live below the poverty line as defined by the Syrian Government, more than 11 million people rely on humanitarian assistance, and more than six million have been forced from their homes, the sanctions are expected to plunge the country even further into crisis. If that’s not enough, the sanctions program also represents an illegal exercise of U.S. jurisdiction abroad in the form of so-called “secondary sanctions.”

The sanctions were enshrined in U.S. legislation in December 2019 when President Trump signed the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2020, which incorporated the Caesar Syria Civilian Protection Act. The Caesar Act, named after a code-named Syrian military photographer who documented torture inside Bashar al-Assad’s prisons, provides for sanctions to be imposed 180 days after the coming into effect of the law. Offending individuals or entities may be subject to travel bans, denied access to capital, or face other measures, including arrest.

The Illegal and Extraterritorial Reach of Secondary Sanctions

The United States, EU, and some other countries have other sanctions programs in place against Syria. Pre-existing U.S. sanctions restrict U.S. trade with, and investment in, Syria, and prohibit business dealings with the Syrian Government by U.S. individuals and entities or denominated in U.S. dollars. The EU has also imposed various restrictions, such as asset freezes and import/export restrictions, applicable to individuals or entities either in the EU or otherwise under EU jurisdiction.

The new Caesar sanctions are of a different character. Unlike the pre-existing sanctions, they apply to transactions anywhere in the world that engage the Syrian Government or certain sectors of the Syrian economy, even when those transactions have no connection to the United States. Such sanctions – those that purport to apply to transactions with limited or no connection to the sanctioning state – are known as “secondary sanctions,” or “extraterritorial sanctions.”

International law limits the matters over which a state may exercise jurisdiction. As a general rule, a state may exercise jurisdiction over individuals and entities within its borders, and over its nationals wherever they are. There are a few other limited circumstances in which a state may exercise jurisdiction. For example, in some very limited circumstances a state may exercise jurisdiction in relation to conduct that has a direct effect in its territory, or impacts its citizens; and some argue that a state may in some circumstances exercise jurisdiction over entities controlled by its nationals. These rules are not generally regarded as permitting the imposition of secondary sanctions.

Nevertheless, the United States has a history of applying secondary sanctions. The legal justification provided has varied depending on the nature of the measures imposed. In some cases jurisdiction has been asserted on the basis that the sanctioned conduct affects the United States; in some cases the United States has asserted that the sanctioned entities are controlled by U.S. nationals; and on other occasions it has relied on arguments related to universal jurisdiction, which holds that some crimes are so heinous that perpetrators can be punished by any state, wherever they are found. Most scholars do not accept these legal arguments as providing a legal basis for the enactment by the United States of domestic legislation that purports to regulate the economic activity of foreigners in foreign states.

Other states and regional organizations have vehemently objected to such measures, including by adopting legislation to block their effect. In 2018, for example, in response to the U.S. adoption of extraterritorial sanctions concerning Cuba, Iran, and Libya, the EU adopted a regulation stating that, if any court located outside the EU made a decision giving effect to specified U.S. sanctions laws, the decision would “not be recognised or enforceable,” and directing EU nationals and persons located in the EU not to comply with the U.S. laws. The EU has also affirmed in its own sanctions policy that it regards extraterritorial sanctions as contrary to international law.

The U.N. General Assembly and the Human Rights Council have similarly condemned extraterritorial sanctions as illegal. In its most recent resolution on the subject, the General Assembly said that it “strongly object[ed]” to extraterritorial sanctions, and “call[ed] upon all member states neither to recognise those measures nor to apply them.”

Extraterritoriality Combined with Comprehensiveness

Sanctions that purport to apply extraterritorially are often also comprehensive, meaning that they target the sanctioned country as a whole, as opposed to just the ruling elite. Examples include the U.S. sanctions imposed against Iran and Libya in the 1990s, or the decades-long sanctions against Cuba. In addition to being illegal, sanctions of this nature have a devastating impact on human rights.

The logic behind comprehensive sanctions is that the misery inflicted on the population will be so extreme that people are forced to rise up against their government and demand change. Such sanctions cripple a state’s economy; disrupt the availability of food, medicines, drinking water, and sanitation supplies; interfere with the functioning of health and education systems; and undermine people’s ability to work. These are not unintended effects – they are the whole idea.

Multilateral comprehensive sanctions used to be more commonplace, until their impact was famously highlighted by the humanitarian crisis in Iraq in the 1990s. Sanctions imposed by the U.N. Security Council against Iraq led to an immediate shortfall in the supply of essential goods, skyrocketing food prices, and widespread malnutrition. Access to primary healthcare and medicines collapsed, infant mortality tripled, and living standards fell by one third. In 1994, UNICEF warned that as a result of the sanctions, 1.5 million Iraqi civilians were at risk of malnutrition and death.

In Syria, some analysts believe the chilling effects of the Caesar sanctions were felt even before they came into effect. The Syrian currency has plunged by 70 percent since April, and prices have been rising so fast that goods are sometimes cheaper in the morning than in the evening. The specter of the looming economic crisis and the misery that will inevitably result has – in accordance with the plan – prompted public protests against the Assad regime, at a level not seen since the early years of the war.

A Role for Targeted Sanctions that Respect International Law

Even if one accepted that the imposition of widespread civilian suffering could be justified as a way of achieving the downfall of the Assad regime — one might argue that without regime change, Syrian civilians will continue to suffer anyway — comprehensive sanctions would not be the strategy of choice. Studies into the effectiveness of sanctions broadly agree that sanctions have a limited success rate. One major study of 174 sanctions regimes from the First World War through to 2000, for example, found that sanctions had been “at least partially successful” in just over a third of cases.

That said, well-targeted economic sanctions – so-called “smart sanctions” – have an important role to play in the foreign policy toolbox of states, and there have undoubtedly been situations in which sanctions have promoted compliance with international law.

Sanctions are most effective when imposed as part of a multilateral initiative. Otherwise, the sanctioned state can simply take its business elsewhere – which is why the United States has sought to give certain of its sanctions programs, including the Caesar sanctions against  Syria, extraterritorial reach. In a well-functioning international security system, a multilateral initiative would be led by the U.N. Security Council. If the Security Council were to impose mandatory, targeted sanctions against senior Syrian Government officials, all U.N. member states would be obliged to adopt their own sanctions legislation. The effect would be significantly increased pressure on the Syrian Government to comply with international human rights and humanitarian law. But with Russia and China consistently vetoing Security Council resolutions seen as offensive to the Assad regime, this is an unlikely scenario.

As an alternative, the General Assembly could step up and recommend to states that they impose sanctions. The General Assembly has done so on various occasions in the past, including in relation to struggles for self-determination and independence in Africa in the 1960s-1980s, South African aggression and apartheid in the same period, and Israeli aggression in the 1980s and 1990s. States wouldn’t be obliged to act on such a recommendation, but they would likely feel pressured to do so.

Regardless of whether sanctions are recommended by the Security Council or imposed unilaterally by states, including on the General Assembly’s recommendation, they should comply with international law. Unfortunately, though, the issue of unilateral sanctions is a grey area of international law that is not easy for states to navigate. In 2017, the U.N. Special Rapporteur on the negative impact of the unilateral coercive measures on the enjoyment of human rights took a step towards remedying this situation by developing a Draft Declaration on Unilateral Coercive Measures and the Rule of Law. On legality, the current draft text asserts that sanctions are illegal if they purport to apply extraterritorially and/or if they inflict undue suffering on a civilian population. It affirms that when sanctions “produce effects comparable with those of a wartime blockade, the relevant rules of international humanitarian law applicable to blockade, as well as the general requirements of necessity, proportionality and discrimination and the prohibitions of starvation and collective punishment,” should apply.

Critically, for as long as states continue to use unilateral sanctions, the draft declaration sets out “rules of behaviour” to mitigate the adverse impacts of sanctions. These include: conducting a human rights impact assessment prior to sanctions being imposed and monitoring their effect; providing exemptions for humanitarian items; and ensuring that impacted groups are able to obtain “remedies and redress.”

The Caesar Act does provide for a “humanitarian waiver,” although it’s not hard to imagine the bureaucratic hurdles associated with the need for the U.S. president to certify to Congress that the waiver is “important to address a humanitarian need” and “consistent with the national security interests” of the United States. The Act says nothing about human rights impact assessments or monitoring, and there is certainly no mention of remedies or redress for the impacted population.

For states wanting to promote compliance with international law, well-targeted sanctions, ideally authorized or at least recommended by the U.N., are a critically important tool. But comprehensive, unilateral, extraterritorial sanctions that have egregious impacts on the human rights of a civilian population have no place in international law, and should have no place in foreign policy.

Image: This picture taken on May 15, 2020 shows an aerial view of a market street (with heavily damaged buildings nearby) in Ariha in the southern countryside of Syria’s Idlib province before sunset during the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan, as people who had fled advancing government forces months earlier return to the town. (Photo by OMAR HAJ KADOUR/AFP via Getty Images)

 

Featured Articles

Trump Pushed CIA to Give Intelligence to Kremlin, While Taking No Action Against Russia Arming Taliban

by

Mexico’s Priorities as an Elected Member to the Security Council for 2021-2022

by and

Unpacking the National Intelligence Council’s Memo on Russian Bounty Operation

by and

Patriotism and Justice on an Unusual Independence Day

by

The Baseline: How a Functional Executive Would Have Handled the Russian Bounty Operation

by , and

The CIA’s Long and Winding Road to Diversity

by

Welcoming E. Tendayi Achiume, Barbara McQuade, and Matiangai Sirleaf to Just Security’s Board of Editors

by and

Transitional Justice, Race, and the United States

by

First They Came For Me and My Colleagues: The U.S. Attack on the Int’l Criminal Court

by

I help children in armed conflict. The President is forcing me to stop.

by

A Solution in Search of a Problem: The Dangerous Invalidity of Divesting Military Commanders of Disposition Authority for Military Criminal Offenses

by , and

A Rejoinder to China’s Response to UN Human Rights Experts

by

11 Top Antitrust Experts Alarmed by Whistleblower Complaint Against A.G. Barr—and Office of Professional Responsibility’s Opinion

by

Trump’s Rationale for Attacking the ICC—Continuity with Bush and Obama’s War on Terrorism

by

The Deeply Concerning, Misguided D.C. Circuit Mandamus Ruling in the Flynn Case

by

The United Nations Charter at 75: Between Force and Self-Defense — Part Two

by

The United Nations Charter at 75: Between Force and Self-Defense — Part One

by

Specific Questions for Congress (and News Media) to Ask Attorney General Barr

by , and

Just Security’s New Co-Editor-in-Chief

by

The Supreme Court’s Ominous DACA Decision: Perils for Dreamers in What Comes Next

by and

Bolton Book Confirms Most Serious Allegations in Trump Impeachment on Ukraine Quid Pro Quo

by

How Inter-State Procedures in Human Rights Treaties Can Support the Black Lives Matter Movement

by

Statement of Homeland and National Security Leaders

by

Dissecting the Executive Order on Int’l Criminal Court Sanctions: Scope, Effectiveness, and Tradeoffs

by

The Strength of America’s Apolitical Military

by , and

The Supreme Court’s Insidious Development of Qualified Immunity

by

At Confederate-Named Army Bases, Highlight US Ideals By Renaming Them for Honorable Figures

by and

The Untold Power of Bill Barr to Direct US Military Forces in Case of “Civil Unrest”

by and

Standing, Not-Standing with the Protesters: U.S. Policy on Hong Kong and BLM

by

The United States’ Racial Justice Problem Is Also an International Human Rights Law Problem

by

If We Could See Ourselves from the Outside

by

Invoking “Terrorism” Against Police Protestors

by

The President and the Domestic Deployment of the Military: Answers to Five Key Questions

by

A Bipartisan Push in Congress to Fight the ‘Parallel Pandemic’ of Human Rights Abuses Abroad

by and

White Supremacist Infiltration of US Police Forces: Fact-Checking National Security Advisor O’Brien

by

Far-Right Infiltrators and Agitators in George Floyd Protests: Indicators of White Supremacists

by

Trump’s Empty “Withdrawal” from the World Health Organization

by

Understanding the Michael Flynn Case: Separating the Wheat from the Chaff, and the Proper from the Improper

by

Jurisdiction at Guantanamo: The Case of Long-Term Complicity

by

Eli Lake’s Omissions and Misleading Facts in Defense of Michael Flynn

by

Nuclear Arms Control, or a New Arms Race? Trump Seems Bent on the Latter.

by

Advancing Rights and Justice During a Pandemic: An Online Event Series

by and

Tents at Sea: How Greek Officials Use Rescue Equipment for Illegal Deportations

by and

A Conversation With U.N. Special Rapporteur David Kaye: COVID-19 and Freedom of Expression

by

Oxford Statement on the International Law Protections Against Cyber Operations Targeting the Health Care Sector

by , , and

Turkey Opened the Door to the European Court of Human Rights for Syrian Victims

by

The Significance of the Supreme Court’s Opati Decision for States and Companies Sued for Terrorism in U.S. Courts

by

Anticipating Phase Two of the Trumped Up “Obamagate”

by

The Trump Administration’s Indefensible Legal Defense of Its Asylum Ban

by

Oversight and “Undermining”: Reflections on the Supreme Court Oral Arguments About Subpoenas for Trump’s Financial Information

by

What the Pandemic Tells Us About the State of U.S. Cybersecurity

by and

The Importance of New Statements on Sovereignty in Cyberspace by Austria, the Czech Republic and United States

by

Timeline of the Coronavirus Pandemic and U.S. Response

by and

The Republic of Facebook

by

The Perils of Hyping Pandemic Response as a National Security Issue

by and

Trump’s COVID-19 Immigration Proclamation May Be Legal, But It’s Still an Abuse of Power

by and

Top Experts Analyze Inspector General Report Finding Problems in FBI Surveillance

by , , and

Why We Filed a FOIA Request on How Many US Troops Are in Afghanistan, Iraq, and Syria

by and

Assessing Emergency Powers During #COVID-19

by , and

What Counts As Sufficient Transparency on Civilian Casualties in Somalia

by

There is No Public Health Rationale for a Categorical Ban on Asylum Seekers

by

Seek and Speak the Truth

by

WhatsApp v. NSO Group: State Immunity and Cyber Spying

by and

Pompeo’s “Rights Commission” Is Worse Than Feared: 7 Concerns to Watch

by and

Deepfakes 2.0: The New Era of “Truth Decay”

by and

Coronavirus Border Expulsions: CDC’s Assault on Asylum Seekers and Unaccompanied Minors

by

The Time has Come to Have a Conversation at the U.N. on Self-Defence

by

Lawsuit Against Fox News Over Coronavirus Coverage: Can It Succeed? Should It?

by

Don’t Bother Suing China for Coronavirus

by

COVID-19 Shows How the U.S. Got National Security Wrong

by

Biopharma: The Next National Security Frontier

by

A Chance to Fix FISA

by

Former Officials Challenge Pompeo’s Threats to the International Criminal Court

by , , , , and

The Soleimani Strike and the Case for War Powers Reform

by

The Defense Department’s Measured Take on International Law in Cyberspace

by

Is the Pardon Power Unlimited?

by , , , , , and

Norm-Skepticism in Cyberspace? Counter-Factual and Counterproductive

by

The President’s War on Intelligence: Yes, It’s Worse Than You Think

by

New Online Resource: War Powers and Presidential Practice

by and

For House, Senate National Security Committees, Stopgaps for Term Limits

by

When Professionalism Mattered: Dissent Against U.S. Policy on Landmines

by

The Soul of the Justice Department: Who Must Stand Up For It Now

by

Punching on the Edges of the Grey Zone: Iranian Cyber Threats and State Cyber Responses

by

Please Support Just Security with a Tax-Deductible Donation

by

The CIA in the Age of Trump

by

Confronting Russia’s Role in Transnational White Supremacist Extremism

by and

Reading Between the Votes: 53 Senators Say Trump Guilty on the Facts

by

Sudan’s Push for Removal from U.S. Terror List: Not a Panacea

by and

International Criminal Court and the Question of Palestine’s Statehood: Part II

by

Compilation of States’ Reactions to U.S. and Iranian Uses of Force in Iraq in January 2020

by and

How to Think About the Soleimani Strike in Four Questions

by

Iran’s Leaders Preserve the Republic With a Hybrid of International and Islamic Law

by

The President, His Relationship with Intelligence, and the Soleimani Strike

by

The Need for Increased Amicus Role in the FISA Process

by

U.S. Legal Defense of the Soleimani Strike at the United Nations: A Critical Assessment

by

Reevaluating Our Counter-Terrorism Information Sharing Methods

by

Lawful Self-Defense vs. Revenge Strikes: Scrutinizing Iran and U.S. Uses of Force under International Law

by and

The Targeted Killing of General Soleimani: Its Lawfulness and Why It Matters

by

Iran’s Unlawful Reprisal (and Ours)

by

Soleimani Strike Marks a Novel Shift in Targeted Killing, Dangerous to the Global Order

by

United States Killed Iraqi Military Official and Iraqi Military Personnel in the Two Recent Attacks

by

Top Experts’ Backgrounder: Military Action Against Iran and US Domestic Law

by and

The Crossfire Hurricane Report’s Inconvenient Findings

by

New Leaked Documents Reveal China’s Chilling Crackdown on Muslims

by

Duty to Warn: Has the Trump Administration Learned from the Khashoggi Failure?

by

Can Turkey be Expelled from NATO? It’s Legally Possible, Whether or Not Politically Prudent

by

Climate Change Denialism Poses a National Security Threat

by

What’s the New Terror Financing Executive Order All About?

by

Guidelines on Investigating Violations of International Humanitarian Law

by , and

Expert Summaries of Mueller Report: A Collection

by , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , and

Army and Marine Corps Publish New Manual: The Commander’s Handbook on the Law of Land Warfare

by

Guide to the Mueller Report’s Findings on “Collusion”

by

Transparency on Civilian Harm in Somalia Matters – Not Just to Americans

by , and

Human Rights, Deprivation of Life and National Security: Q&A with Christof Heyns and Yuval Shany on General Comment 36

by , and

Need for Change to Protect Children in Armed Conflict

by and

View all »
Filed under:
About the Author(s)

Rebecca Barber

PhD Scholar with the TC Beirne School of Law and the Asia Pacific Centre for the Responsibility to Protect, University of Queensland, Australia. Follow her on Twitter (@becjbarber).

Read these related stories next:

Iraqi Researcher’s Death Adds Urgency to Penalizing Iran-Backed Militias With New U.K. “Magnitsky” Law

July 7, 2020 by

Mexico’s Priorities as an Elected Member to the Security Council for 2021-2022

July 7, 2020 by and

Hong Kong's chief executive Carrie Lam is seen on a giant screen remotely addressing the opening of the UN Human Rights Council's 44th session on June 30, 2020 in Geneva.

National Security at the United Nations This Week (June 26-July 2)

July 3, 2020 by

Letter to the Editor: There is No Affront to U.S. Sovereignty in the Int’l Criminal Court Investigation

July 2, 2020 by

A Tale of German Global Criminal Justice: A TWAIL Perspective on the Syrian Torture Trial

June 30, 2020 by

First They Came For Me and My Colleagues: The U.S. Attack on the Int’l Criminal Court

June 29, 2020 by

A Rejoinder to China’s Response to UN Human Rights Experts

June 27, 2020 by

As UN Renews Peacekeeping in Mali, Civilian Protection Requires Ongoing Push for Air Assets

June 24, 2020 by

The ICC Wants Justice But Has No Mandate

June 24, 2020 by

The United Nations Charter at 75: Between Force and Self-Defense — Part Two

June 24, 2020 by

National Security at the United Nations This Week (June 12-19)

June 19, 2020 by

Trump’s ICC EO Will Undercut All U.S. Sanctions Programs—Is That Why Treasury Isn’t Conspicuously on Board?

June 16, 2020 by