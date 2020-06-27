Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (June 22-26)

Racial Justice and Protests
Racial Injustice, Including in Policing
- Northern Ireland’s Lessons for American Policing
by Martin S. Flaherty (@MFlaherty17)
Deployment of the Military
- Why the Calls to Deploy Military Force in the US Protests Weren’t Surprising
by Eliav Lieblich (@eliavl) and Adam Shinar (@adam_shinar)
- National Guard Risks and Recommendations in Public Order Management
by Emilia Pierce (@Emilia_Pierce_) and Elizabeth Fray
William Barr and Justice Department
- Specific Questions for Congress (and News Media) to Ask Attorney General Barr
by Joshua Geltzer (@jgeltzer), Ryan Goodman (@rgoodlaw) and Asha Rangappa (@AshaRangappa_)
- 10 Top Antitrust Experts Alarmed by Whistleblower Complaint Against A.G. Barr—and Office of Professional Responsibility’s Opinion
by Ryan Goodman (@rgoodlaw)
Torture
- Crises of Accountability for U.S. Systemic Abuses of Power
by Scott Roehm, Juan E. Méndez and Katherine Gallagher (@katherga1)
International Criminal Court
- The ICC Wants Justice But Has No Mandate
by Brian L. Cox
- Trump’s Rationale for Attacking the ICC—Continuity with Bush and Obama’s War on Terrorism
by Luis Moreno Ocampo (@MorenoOcampo1)
DACA – immigration
- The Supreme Court’s Ominous DACA Decision: Perils for Dreamers in What Comes Next
by Adam Cox (@adambcox) and Cristina Rodríguez (@cmrodriguez95)
Michael Flynn Case
- The Deeply Concerning, Misguided D.C. Circuit Mandamus Ruling in the Flynn Case
by Marty Lederman (@marty_lederman)
Coronavirus
Editor’s Note – We have created A Topical Index of COVID-19 Articles on Just Security, a comprehensive subject-matter catalog that is continually updated. Below are coronavirus-related articles published this week.
- COVID-19 in Mexico: Democracy is Not at Risk?
by Daniel Vázquez
- COVID-19 en México: ¿Está en Riesgo la Democracia
by Daniel Vázquez
Use of Force
- The United Nations Charter at 75: Between Force and Self-Defense — Part One
by Adil Ahmad Haque (@AdHaque110)
- The United Nations Charter at 75: Between Force and Self-Defense — Part Two
by Adil Ahmad Haque (@AdHaque110)
Nuclear Weapons
- As Trump Mulls New US Nuclear Tests, We Can Learn from a “Small” Country’s Resistance to the Bomb
by Matthew Breay Bolton (@politicalmines) and Jean Tekura Mason
- The Harm of Nuclear Weapons Tests for Peaceful Nuclear Power
by Jennifer Gordon (@JenniferThea11) and Ambassador Thomas Graham Jr. (@tgrahamjr)
Defense Budget
- The Progressive Defense Budget
by Lawrence Korb (@LarryKorb)
United Kingdom: Counterterrorism
- Time to Update the United Kingdom’s List of Terrorist Organizations
by Joy Hyvarinen (@JoyHyvarinen)
Civilians in Conflict – Mali
- As UN Renews Peacekeeping in Mali, Civilian Protection Requires Ongoing Push for Air Assets
by Seán Smith (@SeDanSmith)
United Nations
