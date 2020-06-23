Tensions With US Fuel Debate Over Germany’s Future Defense Strategy

by

June 23, 2020

The coronavirus crisis has intensified the financial strain on national budgets and defense expenditures globally. Germany, whose armed forces already face significant equipment gaps, is no exception. Now, an internal debate over a major defense acquisition has revived public arguments over Germany’s nuclear-weapons cooperation with the United States and NATO, a longstanding issue that led to widespread protests in the 1970s and 80s.

The dispute is aggravated by the political tensions with the Trump administration – most recently over its unilateral announcement that it would withdraw a third of the 34,000 U.S. troops in Germany. The turmoil threatens to distract the German public and political class from the reality of the country’s defense posture, and highlights their uncertainty about Germany’s future role in the global order.

Critics of defense spending on Germany’s political left have vowed to take a closer look at planned projects of the German Bundeswehr, especially proposals to replace its aging Tornado fighter jet fleet by 2030. The Tornados are the only nuclear-capable fighter jets in the German arsenal. They make it possible for the German air force to deliver U.S. nuclear bombs based in Germany in the unlikely, but not impossible, case of a nuclear conflict. This arrangement allows Germany, which does not have its own nuclear weapons, to participate in NATO’s nuclear-sharing agreement and to be protected against adversaries by the U.S. nuclear umbrella.

Although the precise number and location of the U.S. nuclear warheads is a state secret, it is estimated that Germany hosts 15 to 20 B-61 bombs at Büchel Air Base in the country’s far west. Germany’s relationship with nuclear weapons and nuclear energy generally has been contentious throughout the history of the Federal Republic, and large parts of the German public remain critical of nuclear weapons on German soil.

Some critics in the German Bundestag have used this procurement question to re-launch a debate on whether the country should host nuclear weapons at all. Interestingly, this criticism is not only coming from the parliamentary opposition, which includes the Green Party that was founded on an anti-nuclear platform. The issue has also made waves in the Social Democratic Party (SDP) — the reluctant junior coalition partner of Chancellor Angela Merkel’s Christian Democratic Union (CDU). The chairman of the SDP’s parliamentary group made headlines earlier this summer with his call to remove all nuclear weapons stationed in Germany.

Decreased Trust, Increased Fears

This has not only led to internal disagreements in the SDP. It has also put an uncomfortable spotlight on Merkel’s cabinet, which has to balance anti-nuclear sentiment among the German public, while at the same time demonstrating Germany’s commitment to NATO. General German distrust of the United States under President Donald Trump has made support of the alliance more complicated. So has his decision to withdraw the United States from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF), which limited the deployment of U.S. and Russian ground-launched missiles in Europe, citing evidence of Russian breaches of the treaty.

These developments, along with the Trump administration’s push in its Nuclear Posture Review for greater reliance on low-yield nuclear weapons as a flexible option to counter Russian aggression, have increased fears of a potential nuclear conflict, and bolstered calls within Germany for the European defense sector to build greater autonomy. Some Germans worry that Trump will hit the nuclear button in a fit of fury, or that the U.S. bombs on their soil make the country more of a target. Others, meanwhile, are concerned that the United States will not come to the defense of Europe in a potential nuclear standoff with Moscow.

None of these fears is really justified. The U.S. president could not unilaterally order the Bundeswehr to deploy the bombs — the German Chancellor and other Allies’ heads of states would be part of the decision. Moreover, without the nuclear umbrella, Germany would be more exposed to Russian threats.

A decision to remove the bombs, moreover, would place into question the country’s commitment to its allies on both sides of the Atlantic, potentially further damaging an already strained alliance. In an interview with the German daily Sueddeutsche Zeitung in late April, Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer said that, while she supports the goal of global disarmament in the long term, removing the bombs would weaken Germany geo-strategically and undermine the country’s commitments to its NATO allies, neither of which she is willing to support.

Over the last months, Kramp-Karrenbauer and other German officials, including Foreign Minister Heiko Maas of the SDP, have been clear that at this time there is no alternative to NATO when it comes to German security alliances. However, wariness of U.S. commitments has made French President Emmanuel Macron’s push for greater European autonomy more attractive. The recent U.S. troop withdrawal announcement will likely add fuel to the fire.

A Joint French-German Fighter

In 2017, Merkel and Macron announced that their two countries would be developing a French-German New Generation Fighter, or NGF, as part of a European combat system, the Future Combat Air System, or FCAS. The development of the system is driven by the European aerospace industry, with heavy French involvement, namely by Airbus, whose Defense and Space unit is based in Bavaria, and by Dassault Aviation. The NGF, which is considered a sixth-generation fighter, is set to replace the Tornados in the long run. One problem: It is not expected to be operational until 2040.

So Germany has been looking for interim options to bridge this 10-year gap. According to the Defense Ministry, a smooth transition would require procurement to begin in 2025. For that to be achieved, the ministry envisions parliamentary approval by 2022 or 2023, at the latest.

Potential successor models include two American and one European fighter jet: Lockheed Martin’s F-35, favored by many NATO Allies as the most advanced model, Boeing’s F-18, and Airbus’ Eurofighter Typhoon. Germany eliminated the F-35 from its shortlist last year, amid concerns that the procurement could take the steam out of the French-German joint fighter program. As a compromise, the German Defense Ministry has now recommended the acquisition of approximately 45 upgraded Boeing F-18 jets to fulfill the nuclear-sharing capabilities of the current Tornados, and 90 additional Eurofighters to be used for other missions.

This proposed compromise of accommodating allies on both sides of the Atlantic has not eased tensions at home. On the contrary, reports indicating that Kramp-Karrenbauer told the Pentagon about Germany’s intent to buy Boeing’s F-18, without the required parliamentary approval, caused outrage in the German Parliament in late April. While the minister denied that she made any commitment to buy the American fighter jets, the development has nonetheless further strained relations with factions in the German parliament.

Germany’s uncomfortable balancing act between preserving relations with the United States and propping up the European defense industry is creating an opening for domestic critics of Germany’s defense posture. It is also further complicating relations with the United States. Trump’s troop withdrawal announcement is just one more step in this downward spiral.

No Alternative to the United States

European member states unquestionably need to shore up their investment in the European defense industry – to be better prepared to deter against both conventional and new threats ranging from hybrid to bio warfare. But an independent “eurodeterrent” remains a pipe dream in the foreseeable future – not only due to prohibitive cost and logistical hurdles, but also given inter-European political differences. There is not — and will not be — an alternative to the U.S. nuclear umbrella in the short- or medium term. In fact, projected shortages in defense spending and gaps in capabilities in the aftermath of the current crisis make this security guarantee more important than ever.

With this in mind, German policymakers must weigh their steps carefully – despite U.S. provocations — and understand what their decisions are communicating to allies on both sides of the Atlantic. Rather than dancing around the nuclear question, they should be honest with their constituents to help them understand what’s at stake, despite the difficulties of that public debate.

The pandemic has revealed a number of unforeseen vulnerabilities, while once again demonstrating the importance of global cooperation and the danger of nationalist approaches. Responding to Trump’s “America First” policy in kind with a “Europe first” approach may be tempting in the short term, but it is not in Germany’s or Europe’s interest in the long term.

Alliances, once broken, are hard to mend. There will be a time after Trump. And when that time comes, Europe will still need the United States, and the United States will still need Europe. In the meantime, German policymakers across the political spectrum should let cooler heads prevail. Infighting within Germany and within the transatlantic alliance will benefit none of the parties. It will only play into the hands of revisionist powers like Russia and China, and make Europe less secure.

IMAGE: Activists Elke Koller and Hildegard Slabik-Münter pictured outside the perimeter to the Büchel Air Base on February 27, 2019, near Cochem, Germany. The activists have demonstrated for more than 20 years against nuclear weapons. The Büchel Air Base, officially a base of the German air force, the Luftwaffe, houses B61 nuclear bombs of the U.S. military and has been the only base with U.S. nuclear weapons in Germany since 2007. (Photo by Thomas Lohnes/Getty Images)

 

Featured Articles

Tensions With US Fuel Debate Over Germany’s Future Defense Strategy

by

Specific Questions for Congress (and News Media) to Ask Attorney General Barr

by , and

Just Security’s New Co-Editor-in-Chief

by

The Supreme Court’s Ominous DACA Decision: Perils for Dreamers in What Comes Next

by and

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (June 15-19)

by

Bolton Book Confirms Most Serious Allegations in Trump Impeachment on Ukraine Quid Pro Quo

by

How Inter-State Procedures in Human Rights Treaties Can Support the Black Lives Matter Movement

by

Questions for the Government in the Bolton Book TRO Hearing(s)

by and

Make Democracy and Governance a Keystone of the US Global Fragility Strategy

by and

Assessing the Government’s Lawsuit Against John Bolton [UPDATED after Wednesday’s filing of a TRO motion]

by and

Trump’s ICC EO Will Undercut All U.S. Sanctions Programs—Is That Why Treasury Isn’t Conspicuously on Board?

by

The UN Should Establish a Commission of Inquiry on Systemic Racism and Law Enforcement in the United States

by

Statement of Homeland and National Security Leaders

by

Dissecting the Executive Order on Int’l Criminal Court Sanctions: Scope, Effectiveness, and Tradeoffs

by

The Strength of America’s Apolitical Military

by , and

Redactions in CDC Communications Policies Leave Key Questions Unanswered

by

The Self-Defeating Executive Order Against the International Criminal Court

by

The Supreme Court’s Insidious Development of Qualified Immunity

by

Trump and Duterte Show Why UN Must Reassess Embrace of Counterterrorism

by and

At Confederate-Named Army Bases, Highlight US Ideals By Renaming Them for Honorable Figures

by and

International Standards Regarding the Handling of Demonstrations

by and

The Untold Power of Bill Barr to Direct US Military Forces in Case of “Civil Unrest”

by and

What Does the Constitutional Right of Assembly Protect? What Counts as “Peaceable”? And Who Should Decide?

by

Standing, Not-Standing with the Protesters: U.S. Policy on Hong Kong and BLM

by

The United States’ Racial Justice Problem Is Also an International Human Rights Law Problem

by

Ignore Trump’s Twitter Tantrum Executive Order and Address Disinformation Instead

by and

If We Could See Ourselves from the Outside

by

The U.S. Constitution and Limits on Detention and Use of Force in Handling Civil Unrest

by

The Military Justice Dimension: Constraints on Military Personnel in Handling Civil Unrest

by

Invoking “Terrorism” Against Police Protestors

by

The President and the Domestic Deployment of the Military: Answers to Five Key Questions

by

A Bipartisan Push in Congress to Fight the ‘Parallel Pandemic’ of Human Rights Abuses Abroad

by and

White Supremacist Infiltration of US Police Forces: Fact-Checking National Security Advisor O’Brien

by

Far-Right Infiltrators and Agitators in George Floyd Protests: Indicators of White Supremacists

by

Trump’s Empty “Withdrawal” from the World Health Organization

by

Understanding the Michael Flynn Case: Separating the Wheat from the Chaff, and the Proper from the Improper

by

State’s Selective Cooperation with Congress Raises Legal Questions that Demand Answers

by

Leading the Intelligence Community Will Be a Test for Ratcliffe

by and

Jurisdiction at Guantanamo: The Case of Long-Term Complicity

by

Eli Lake’s Omissions and Misleading Facts in Defense of Michael Flynn

by

Nuclear Arms Control, or a New Arms Race? Trump Seems Bent on the Latter.

by

How the U.N. Can Help Prevent the Spread of Proxy Conflicts

by and

Advancing Rights and Justice During a Pandemic: An Online Event Series

by and

The President’s Inversion of the Government’s Ethical Conduct Standards, Right Before Americans’ Eyes

by

Tents at Sea: How Greek Officials Use Rescue Equipment for Illegal Deportations

by and

Mapping the Proliferation of Human Rights Bodies’ Guidance on COVID-19 Mitigation

by

A Conversation With U.N. Special Rapporteur David Kaye: COVID-19 and Freedom of Expression

by

To Fix the COVID-19 Testing Gap, Take a Lesson from GM (or the Pentagon)

by , and

Oxford Statement on the International Law Protections Against Cyber Operations Targeting the Health Care Sector

by , , and

Turkey Opened the Door to the European Court of Human Rights for Syrian Victims

by

The Significance of the Supreme Court’s Opati Decision for States and Companies Sued for Terrorism in U.S. Courts

by

Anticipating Phase Two of the Trumped Up “Obamagate”

by

The Trump Administration’s Indefensible Legal Defense of Its Asylum Ban

by

Oversight and “Undermining”: Reflections on the Supreme Court Oral Arguments About Subpoenas for Trump’s Financial Information

by

Revisiting Export Controls in the COVID Era

by

What the Pandemic Tells Us About the State of U.S. Cybersecurity

by and

The Importance of New Statements on Sovereignty in Cyberspace by Austria, the Czech Republic and United States

by

Here’s What the New DoD Policy on Civilian Harm Should Include

by and

Grading DODs Annual Civilian Casualties Report: “Incomplete”

by and

Iranian Gunboat Harassment and the Rules of Engagement

by and

Timeline of the Coronavirus Pandemic and U.S. Response

by and

The Republic of Facebook

by

The Perils of Hyping Pandemic Response as a National Security Issue

by and

From “Enemy of the People” to “Essential”: The Pandemic Creates an Opening for the Press

by

Trump’s COVID-19 Immigration Proclamation May Be Legal, But It’s Still an Abuse of Power

by and

Trump’s “Deal of the Century” is Bibi’s Dream Come True

by

Mexico’s Initiative to Ensure Global Access to Medicines, Vaccines and Medical Equipment to Face COVID19

by and

Terrorism During a Pandemic: Assessing the Threat and Balancing the Hype

by

Top Experts Analyze Inspector General Report Finding Problems in FBI Surveillance

by , , and

Zoom and the Problem of Cybersecurity Moral Hazard

by

Russia’s Humanitarian Law Obligations to Civilians in Occupied Ukrainian Territories in the Time of COVID-19

by , and

Why We Filed a FOIA Request on How Many US Troops Are in Afghanistan, Iraq, and Syria

by and

Assessing Emergency Powers During #COVID-19

by , and

Healthcare Workers with Chronic Illness on Coronavirus Frontlines: The Need for Accommodations

by

What Counts As Sufficient Transparency on Civilian Casualties in Somalia

by

There is No Public Health Rationale for a Categorical Ban on Asylum Seekers

by

Seek and Speak the Truth

by

WhatsApp v. NSO Group: State Immunity and Cyber Spying

by and

Pompeo’s “Rights Commission” Is Worse Than Feared: 7 Concerns to Watch

by and

Deepfakes 2.0: The New Era of “Truth Decay”

by and

Coronavirus Border Expulsions: CDC’s Assault on Asylum Seekers and Unaccompanied Minors

by

The Time has Come to Have a Conversation at the U.N. on Self-Defence

by

Lawsuit Against Fox News Over Coronavirus Coverage: Can It Succeed? Should It?

by

Don’t Bother Suing China for Coronavirus

by

COVID-19 Shows How the U.S. Got National Security Wrong

by

How Terrorist Groups Will Try to Capitalize on the Coronavirus Crisis

by

Biopharma: The Next National Security Frontier

by

A Chance to Fix FISA

by

Military’s Response to the Coronavirus Crisis: Top 10 Principles

by

Former Officials Challenge Pompeo’s Threats to the International Criminal Court

by , , , , and

Repatriating Foreign Fighters from Syria: International Law and Political Will (Part 1)

by

Universal Health Care is a National Security Issue

by and

The Soleimani Strike and the Case for War Powers Reform

by

The Defense Department’s Measured Take on International Law in Cyberspace

by

Law Enforcement’s Facial Recognition Law-lessness: Comparing European and US Approaches

by

An Ambitious Reading of Facebook’s Content Regulation White Paper

by and

Russian Cyber Attacks Against Georgia, Public Attributions and Sovereignty in Cyberspace

by

What to Watch For in White House’s Annual Report on Use of Military Force

by and

Is the Pardon Power Unlimited?

by , , , , , and

Norm-Skepticism in Cyberspace? Counter-Factual and Counterproductive

by

The President’s War on Intelligence: Yes, It’s Worse Than You Think

by

Let the Rule of Law Rule Law Enforcement: Reflections on the Current Attorney General’s Tenure

by

New Online Resource: War Powers and Presidential Practice

by and

For House, Senate National Security Committees, Stopgaps for Term Limits

by

Video of Panel on the “Crisis at the Justice Department”

by

When Professionalism Mattered: Dissent Against U.S. Policy on Landmines

by

The Soul of the Justice Department: Who Must Stand Up For It Now

by

Punching on the Edges of the Grey Zone: Iranian Cyber Threats and State Cyber Responses

by

Please Support Just Security with a Tax-Deductible Donation

by

The CIA in the Age of Trump

by

Confronting Russia’s Role in Transnational White Supremacist Extremism

by and

Reading Between the Votes: 53 Senators Say Trump Guilty on the Facts

by

United Nations Sets Standards on Peaceful Assemblies and the Use of Less Lethal Weapons

by

Sudan’s Push for Removal from U.S. Terror List: Not a Panacea

by and

International Criminal Court and the Question of Palestine’s Statehood: Part II

by

Compilation of States’ Reactions to U.S. and Iranian Uses of Force in Iraq in January 2020

by and

How to Think About the Soleimani Strike in Four Questions

by

Iran’s Leaders Preserve the Republic With a Hybrid of International and Islamic Law

by

The President, His Relationship with Intelligence, and the Soleimani Strike

by

The Need for Increased Amicus Role in the FISA Process

by

U.S. Legal Defense of the Soleimani Strike at the United Nations: A Critical Assessment

by

Reevaluating Our Counter-Terrorism Information Sharing Methods

by

Lawful Self-Defense vs. Revenge Strikes: Scrutinizing Iran and U.S. Uses of Force under International Law

by and

The Targeted Killing of General Soleimani: Its Lawfulness and Why It Matters

by

Iran’s Unlawful Reprisal (and Ours)

by

Soleimani Strike Marks a Novel Shift in Targeted Killing, Dangerous to the Global Order

by

United States Killed Iraqi Military Official and Iraqi Military Personnel in the Two Recent Attacks

by

Top Experts’ Backgrounder: Military Action Against Iran and US Domestic Law

by and

The Crossfire Hurricane Report’s Inconvenient Findings

by

New Leaked Documents Reveal China’s Chilling Crackdown on Muslims

by

Duty to Warn: Has the Trump Administration Learned from the Khashoggi Failure?

by

Can Turkey be Expelled from NATO? It’s Legally Possible, Whether or Not Politically Prudent

by

Climate Change Denialism Poses a National Security Threat

by

What’s the New Terror Financing Executive Order All About?

by

Guidelines on Investigating Violations of International Humanitarian Law

by , and

Introduction to Just Security Series on UN Yemen Report

by and

The Once and Future Threat of Nuclear Weapon Testing

by

Expert Summaries of Mueller Report: A Collection

by , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , and

Army and Marine Corps Publish New Manual: The Commander’s Handbook on the Law of Land Warfare

by

Guide to the Mueller Report’s Findings on “Collusion”

by

Transparency on Civilian Harm in Somalia Matters – Not Just to Americans

by , and

Human Rights, Deprivation of Life and National Security: Q&A with Christof Heyns and Yuval Shany on General Comment 36

by , and

Need for Change to Protect Children in Armed Conflict

by and

View all »
Filed under:
About the Author(s)

Sophie Arts

Senior Program Coordinator for Security and Defense Policy (SDP) at The German Marshall Fund of the United States (GMF) in Washington, DC. Follow her on Twitter (@sopharts).

Read these related stories next:

Why the Calls to Deploy Military Force in the US Protests Weren’t Surprising

June 23, 2020 by and

Beware a China-Russia Nexus in Central Europe Amid US-EU Neglect

June 17, 2020 by and

Black Lives Matter Might Just Rescue American Democracy

June 16, 2020 by and

Trump’s ICC EO Will Undercut All U.S. Sanctions Programs—Is That Why Treasury Isn’t Conspicuously on Board?

June 16, 2020 by

The Potential U.S. Security Threats in Letting New START Lapse

June 16, 2020 by

Dissecting the Executive Order on Int’l Criminal Court Sanctions: Scope, Effectiveness, and Tradeoffs

June 15, 2020 by

At Confederate-Named Army Bases, Highlight US Ideals By Renaming Them for Honorable Figures

June 10, 2020 by and

The Trump Administration’s Nuclear Test Delusions

June 10, 2020 by

Pompeo’s Personal Stake in the International Criminal Court’s Afghan Investigation

June 3, 2020 by and

Comey, Flynn, Barr, and Yates

Understanding the Michael Flynn Case: Separating the Wheat from the Chaff, and the Proper from the Improper

May 29, 2020 by

New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern briefs the media about the COVID-19 coronavirus at the Parliament House in Wellington on April 27, 2020.

What a “Feminist” Approach to Fighting COVID-19 Might Have Achieved

May 28, 2020 by and

Members of the Bavarian police and the Bundeswehr, the German armed forces, intercept a vehicle and pin a man to the ground at a checkpoint during a demonstration as part of the GETEX anti-terror exercises during a media event on March 9, 2017 in Murnau, Germany.

The Terrorist as a “Potentially Dangerous Person”: The German Counterterrorism Regime

May 28, 2020 by