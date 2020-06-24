Time to Update the United Kingdom’s List of Terrorist Organizations

by

June 24, 2020

The United Kingdom’s counterterrorism legislation is often the subject of public debate and criticism. What has not received enough attention is a structural flaw in the counterterrorism architecture: the lack of a mechanism for keeping the list of proscribed (banned) organizations up to date. Compounding this flaw are the obstacles for organizations that seek their own deproscription (removal from the list). The result is that, according to an independent review, at least 14 organizations currently on the list do not currently meet the legal criteria for listing.

Proscription has far-reaching consequences for fundamental rights, including impacts beyond the proscribed organization. In particular, U.K. legislation criminalizes many activities that would otherwise be legal solely on the basis that they relate to a proscribed organization. Maintaining an up-to-date list of proscribed organizations is accordingly not only a matter of national security but also a matter of protecting human rights.

Proscribed Terrorist Organizations in the U.K. and Northern Ireland

The list of proscribed organizations currently includes 75 organizations that are proscribed under the Terrorism Act 2000 and 14 organizations that are proscribed under earlier legislation related to Northern Ireland. Examples of the former are al-Qaeda, al-Shabaab, and the neo-Nazi group National Action. Examples of the latter are the Irish Republican Army, the Ulster Defence Association, and the Red Hand Commando.

The Home Secretary, a government minister, decides which organizations are added to the list. The central criterion is that the organization is considered to be “concerned in terrorism.” Specifically, “this means that the organisation: commits or participates in acts of terrorism; prepares for terrorism; promotes or encourages terrorism (including the unlawful glorification of terrorism); or is otherwise concerned in terrorism.” If this test is met, the Home Secretary must determine whether proscription would be proportionate considering, among other things, “the nature and scale of an organisation’s activities; the specific threat that it poses to the UK; the specific threat that it poses to British nationals overseas; the extent of the organisation’s presence in the UK; and the need to support other members of the international community in the global fight against terrorism.”

Once an organization has been added to the list, it is very difficult to be removed. An organization that wants to be removed must apply to the Home Secretary for deproscription. In theory this can be done by a simple letter from the organization or from a person affected by its proscription, which sets out the grounds for why the organization should be deproscribed. In the case of a refusal the applicant can appeal to the Proscribed Organisations Appeals Commission, which may allow an appeal if the original decision was flawed. The process is generally opaque and can be lengthy and complex.

Only four organizations have been deproscribed so far: the Peoples’ Mujaheddin of Iran in 2008; the International Sikh Youth Federation in 2016; Hezb-e Islami Gulbuddin in 2017; and the Libyan Islamic Fighting Group in 2019. The Red Hand Commando, a Northern Irish loyalist group, is known to have applied for deproscription in 2017, but failed in its attempt, apparently for procedural reasons that made the application invalid.

The Criminalizing Consequences of Proscription

Proscription has many consequences, which affect a wide range of basic human rights.

Activities that are criminal if they relate to a proscribed organization include: membership in the organization (or claiming to have membership); inviting support for the organization or expressing supportive opinions in certain circumstances; arranging a meeting with a speaker who belongs to a proscribed organization; wearing clothes or carrying for example a flag in circumstances that arouse reasonable suspicion that the person is a member or supporter of a proscribed organization; and publishing images of clothes or images of an article, such as a flag or logo, that arouse reasonable suspicion that the person is a member or supporter of the organization. The last category of publishing images includes posting a picture that has been taken in a private home on social media.

Training that benefits a proscribed organization, dissemination of publications relating to a proscribed organization, or acts such as arranging transportation for a proscribed organization are crimes. It is a crime to receive money or arrange funding for a proscribed organization, or to cover insurance losses for a proscribed organization.

Most of these crimes are punishable even when they take place outside the U.K. and can carry lengthy prison sentences. A foreign citizen who urges people to support a U.K.-proscribed organization that is not banned in the foreign citizen’s country can be tried and punished in the U.K.

Criminalization thus clearly impacts fundamental human rights, including freedom of expression.

Proscription Combined with Other Weaknesses in U.K. Legislation

The rights-related risks of keeping organizations that should not be proscribed on the government’s terrorist list are increased by other weaknesses in U.K. legislation.

For example, in 2019 the Counter-Terrorism and Border Security Act newly criminalized further activities related to proscribed organizations. During the legislative process, the proposed act drew strong criticisms from human rights advocates and international experts, who argued that it “[fell] short of the United Kingdom’s obligations under international human rights law.” This resulted in some improvements from a rights-protection perspective, such as clarifying that work as a journalist or undertaking academic research is a reasonable excuse for accessing information online that can be useful for terrorism.

However, problems remain. For example, the act criminalized the expression of an opinion or belief that is supportive of a proscribed organization if it is expressed in a way that is “reckless” as to whether it encourages another person to support a proscribed organization. Parliament’s own human rights committee found that this could arguably include an academic debate where participants speak in favor of removing organizations from the proscription list. In other words, by arguing against the government’s decision to place an organization on the proscribed list you could risk a lengthy prison sentence.

Proposals for Change

During parliamentary debates on the oft-criticized Counter-Terrorism and Border Security Act 2019, Lord Anderson, a former independent reviewer of terrorism legislation, proposed an amendment that would have required an annual review of the proscribed organizations. While acting as the government’s independent reviewer, Lord Anderson had found that at least 14 U.K. organizations did not meet the criteria for proscription and he was highly critical of continued proscription of such organizations. The government did not accept the proposed amendment, referring in particular to concerns about how an annual review could affect the situation in Northern Ireland, where the level of paramilitary activity is high and there is a need to take operational and other factors into account.

It is not clear how many of the organizations proscribed under the legislation relating to Northern Ireland fail to meet the criteria for proscription, but Lord Anderson has highlighted the case of Cumann na mBan, an Irish women’s organization, which is proscribed despite no evidence of it being concerned with terrorism for many years.

The current independent reviewer of terrorism legislation, Jonathan Hall QC, published his first annual report in March this year. In the report Hall considers what he calls the “footprint” of proscription, stating that it extends well beyond criminal liability and beyond the proscribed group, and finds that there is little excuse for not keeping the proscription list up to date. He responds to the government’s concerns about the potential impacts of deproscription on the peace process in Northern Ireland. Noting that “the rule of law applies as much in Northern Ireland as elsewhere,” Hall suggests that if the historic involvement of proscribed groups in terrorist activity means that deproscription can never be countenanced the wording “is concerned in terrorism,” the basis for proscription, could be changed to “is or has been concerned in terrorism.” Hall also considers other challenges related to Northern Ireland, such as the blurring of boundaries between terrorism and other criminal activity, and the frequent display of flags of currently proscribed organizations without any legal consequences.

Hall’s main recommendation is that proscription of organizations should automatically lapse after a set period, such as three years, unless extended. He makes a strong case. He does not believe that the possibility of applying for deproscription is an adequate response, he finds that the risk of outcomes that could have a negative impact on the peace process in Northern Ireland is not a sufficient reason to maintain the status quo, and he finds that the need for additional operational resources to review proscribed groups should not be overstated.

Especially given the concerns for fundamental human rights that proscription raises, it is time to take up Hall’s recommendation and stop banning organizations in the U.K. that do not meet the legal requirements for proscription.

Image: Michael D. Beckwith

 

Featured Articles

The United Nations Charter at 75: Between Force and Self-Defense — Part Two

by

Northern Ireland’s Lessons for American Policing

by

The United Nations Charter at 75: Between Force and Self-Defense — Part One

by

Tensions With US Fuel Debate Over Germany’s Future Defense Strategy

by

Specific Questions for Congress (and News Media) to Ask Attorney General Barr

by , and

Just Security’s New Co-Editor-in-Chief

by

The Supreme Court’s Ominous DACA Decision: Perils for Dreamers in What Comes Next

by and

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (June 15-19)

by

Bolton Book Confirms Most Serious Allegations in Trump Impeachment on Ukraine Quid Pro Quo

by

How Inter-State Procedures in Human Rights Treaties Can Support the Black Lives Matter Movement

by

Questions for the Government in the Bolton Book TRO Hearing(s)

by and

Make Democracy and Governance a Keystone of the US Global Fragility Strategy

by and

Assessing the Government’s Lawsuit Against John Bolton [UPDATED after Wednesday’s filing of a TRO motion]

by and

Trump’s ICC EO Will Undercut All U.S. Sanctions Programs—Is That Why Treasury Isn’t Conspicuously on Board?

by

The UN Should Establish a Commission of Inquiry on Systemic Racism and Law Enforcement in the United States

by

Statement of Homeland and National Security Leaders

by

Dissecting the Executive Order on Int’l Criminal Court Sanctions: Scope, Effectiveness, and Tradeoffs

by

The Strength of America’s Apolitical Military

by , and

Redactions in CDC Communications Policies Leave Key Questions Unanswered

by

The Self-Defeating Executive Order Against the International Criminal Court

by

The Supreme Court’s Insidious Development of Qualified Immunity

by

Trump and Duterte Show Why UN Must Reassess Embrace of Counterterrorism

by and

At Confederate-Named Army Bases, Highlight US Ideals By Renaming Them for Honorable Figures

by and

International Standards Regarding the Handling of Demonstrations

by and

The Untold Power of Bill Barr to Direct US Military Forces in Case of “Civil Unrest”

by and

What Does the Constitutional Right of Assembly Protect? What Counts as “Peaceable”? And Who Should Decide?

by

Standing, Not-Standing with the Protesters: U.S. Policy on Hong Kong and BLM

by

The United States’ Racial Justice Problem Is Also an International Human Rights Law Problem

by

Ignore Trump’s Twitter Tantrum Executive Order and Address Disinformation Instead

by and

If We Could See Ourselves from the Outside

by

The U.S. Constitution and Limits on Detention and Use of Force in Handling Civil Unrest

by

The Military Justice Dimension: Constraints on Military Personnel in Handling Civil Unrest

by

Invoking “Terrorism” Against Police Protestors

by

The President and the Domestic Deployment of the Military: Answers to Five Key Questions

by

A Bipartisan Push in Congress to Fight the ‘Parallel Pandemic’ of Human Rights Abuses Abroad

by and

White Supremacist Infiltration of US Police Forces: Fact-Checking National Security Advisor O’Brien

by

Far-Right Infiltrators and Agitators in George Floyd Protests: Indicators of White Supremacists

by

Trump’s Empty “Withdrawal” from the World Health Organization

by

Understanding the Michael Flynn Case: Separating the Wheat from the Chaff, and the Proper from the Improper

by

State’s Selective Cooperation with Congress Raises Legal Questions that Demand Answers

by

Leading the Intelligence Community Will Be a Test for Ratcliffe

by and

Jurisdiction at Guantanamo: The Case of Long-Term Complicity

by

Eli Lake’s Omissions and Misleading Facts in Defense of Michael Flynn

by

Nuclear Arms Control, or a New Arms Race? Trump Seems Bent on the Latter.

by

How the U.N. Can Help Prevent the Spread of Proxy Conflicts

by and

Advancing Rights and Justice During a Pandemic: An Online Event Series

by and

The President’s Inversion of the Government’s Ethical Conduct Standards, Right Before Americans’ Eyes

by

Tents at Sea: How Greek Officials Use Rescue Equipment for Illegal Deportations

by and

Mapping the Proliferation of Human Rights Bodies’ Guidance on COVID-19 Mitigation

by

A Conversation With U.N. Special Rapporteur David Kaye: COVID-19 and Freedom of Expression

by

To Fix the COVID-19 Testing Gap, Take a Lesson from GM (or the Pentagon)

by , and

Oxford Statement on the International Law Protections Against Cyber Operations Targeting the Health Care Sector

by , , and

Turkey Opened the Door to the European Court of Human Rights for Syrian Victims

by

The Significance of the Supreme Court’s Opati Decision for States and Companies Sued for Terrorism in U.S. Courts

by

Anticipating Phase Two of the Trumped Up “Obamagate”

by

The Trump Administration’s Indefensible Legal Defense of Its Asylum Ban

by

Oversight and “Undermining”: Reflections on the Supreme Court Oral Arguments About Subpoenas for Trump’s Financial Information

by

Revisiting Export Controls in the COVID Era

by

What the Pandemic Tells Us About the State of U.S. Cybersecurity

by and

The Importance of New Statements on Sovereignty in Cyberspace by Austria, the Czech Republic and United States

by

Here’s What the New DoD Policy on Civilian Harm Should Include

by and

Grading DODs Annual Civilian Casualties Report: “Incomplete”

by and

Iranian Gunboat Harassment and the Rules of Engagement

by and

Timeline of the Coronavirus Pandemic and U.S. Response

by and

The Republic of Facebook

by

The Perils of Hyping Pandemic Response as a National Security Issue

by and

From “Enemy of the People” to “Essential”: The Pandemic Creates an Opening for the Press

by

Trump’s COVID-19 Immigration Proclamation May Be Legal, But It’s Still an Abuse of Power

by and

Trump’s “Deal of the Century” is Bibi’s Dream Come True

by

Mexico’s Initiative to Ensure Global Access to Medicines, Vaccines and Medical Equipment to Face COVID19

by and

Terrorism During a Pandemic: Assessing the Threat and Balancing the Hype

by

Top Experts Analyze Inspector General Report Finding Problems in FBI Surveillance

by , , and

Zoom and the Problem of Cybersecurity Moral Hazard

by

Russia’s Humanitarian Law Obligations to Civilians in Occupied Ukrainian Territories in the Time of COVID-19

by , and

Why We Filed a FOIA Request on How Many US Troops Are in Afghanistan, Iraq, and Syria

by and

Assessing Emergency Powers During #COVID-19

by , and

Healthcare Workers with Chronic Illness on Coronavirus Frontlines: The Need for Accommodations

by

What Counts As Sufficient Transparency on Civilian Casualties in Somalia

by

There is No Public Health Rationale for a Categorical Ban on Asylum Seekers

by

Seek and Speak the Truth

by

WhatsApp v. NSO Group: State Immunity and Cyber Spying

by and

Pompeo’s “Rights Commission” Is Worse Than Feared: 7 Concerns to Watch

by and

Deepfakes 2.0: The New Era of “Truth Decay”

by and

Coronavirus Border Expulsions: CDC’s Assault on Asylum Seekers and Unaccompanied Minors

by

The Time has Come to Have a Conversation at the U.N. on Self-Defence

by

Lawsuit Against Fox News Over Coronavirus Coverage: Can It Succeed? Should It?

by

Don’t Bother Suing China for Coronavirus

by

COVID-19 Shows How the U.S. Got National Security Wrong

by

How Terrorist Groups Will Try to Capitalize on the Coronavirus Crisis

by

Biopharma: The Next National Security Frontier

by

A Chance to Fix FISA

by

Military’s Response to the Coronavirus Crisis: Top 10 Principles

by

Former Officials Challenge Pompeo’s Threats to the International Criminal Court

by , , , , and

Repatriating Foreign Fighters from Syria: International Law and Political Will (Part 1)

by

Universal Health Care is a National Security Issue

by and

The Soleimani Strike and the Case for War Powers Reform

by

The Defense Department’s Measured Take on International Law in Cyberspace

by

Law Enforcement’s Facial Recognition Law-lessness: Comparing European and US Approaches

by

An Ambitious Reading of Facebook’s Content Regulation White Paper

by and

Russian Cyber Attacks Against Georgia, Public Attributions and Sovereignty in Cyberspace

by

What to Watch For in White House’s Annual Report on Use of Military Force

by and

Is the Pardon Power Unlimited?

by , , , , , and

Norm-Skepticism in Cyberspace? Counter-Factual and Counterproductive

by

The President’s War on Intelligence: Yes, It’s Worse Than You Think

by

Let the Rule of Law Rule Law Enforcement: Reflections on the Current Attorney General’s Tenure

by

New Online Resource: War Powers and Presidential Practice

by and

For House, Senate National Security Committees, Stopgaps for Term Limits

by

Video of Panel on the “Crisis at the Justice Department”

by

When Professionalism Mattered: Dissent Against U.S. Policy on Landmines

by

The Soul of the Justice Department: Who Must Stand Up For It Now

by

Punching on the Edges of the Grey Zone: Iranian Cyber Threats and State Cyber Responses

by

Please Support Just Security with a Tax-Deductible Donation

by

The CIA in the Age of Trump

by

Confronting Russia’s Role in Transnational White Supremacist Extremism

by and

Reading Between the Votes: 53 Senators Say Trump Guilty on the Facts

by

United Nations Sets Standards on Peaceful Assemblies and the Use of Less Lethal Weapons

by

Sudan’s Push for Removal from U.S. Terror List: Not a Panacea

by and

International Criminal Court and the Question of Palestine’s Statehood: Part II

by

Compilation of States’ Reactions to U.S. and Iranian Uses of Force in Iraq in January 2020

by and

How to Think About the Soleimani Strike in Four Questions

by

Iran’s Leaders Preserve the Republic With a Hybrid of International and Islamic Law

by

The President, His Relationship with Intelligence, and the Soleimani Strike

by

The Need for Increased Amicus Role in the FISA Process

by

U.S. Legal Defense of the Soleimani Strike at the United Nations: A Critical Assessment

by

Reevaluating Our Counter-Terrorism Information Sharing Methods

by

Lawful Self-Defense vs. Revenge Strikes: Scrutinizing Iran and U.S. Uses of Force under International Law

by and

The Targeted Killing of General Soleimani: Its Lawfulness and Why It Matters

by

Iran’s Unlawful Reprisal (and Ours)

by

Soleimani Strike Marks a Novel Shift in Targeted Killing, Dangerous to the Global Order

by

United States Killed Iraqi Military Official and Iraqi Military Personnel in the Two Recent Attacks

by

Top Experts’ Backgrounder: Military Action Against Iran and US Domestic Law

by and

The Crossfire Hurricane Report’s Inconvenient Findings

by

New Leaked Documents Reveal China’s Chilling Crackdown on Muslims

by

Duty to Warn: Has the Trump Administration Learned from the Khashoggi Failure?

by

Can Turkey be Expelled from NATO? It’s Legally Possible, Whether or Not Politically Prudent

by

Climate Change Denialism Poses a National Security Threat

by

What’s the New Terror Financing Executive Order All About?

by

Guidelines on Investigating Violations of International Humanitarian Law

by , and

Introduction to Just Security Series on UN Yemen Report

by and

The Once and Future Threat of Nuclear Weapon Testing

by

Expert Summaries of Mueller Report: A Collection

by , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , and

Army and Marine Corps Publish New Manual: The Commander’s Handbook on the Law of Land Warfare

by

Guide to the Mueller Report’s Findings on “Collusion”

by

Transparency on Civilian Harm in Somalia Matters – Not Just to Americans

by , and

Human Rights, Deprivation of Life and National Security: Q&A with Christof Heyns and Yuval Shany on General Comment 36

by , and

Need for Change to Protect Children in Armed Conflict

by and

View all »
Filed under:
About the Author(s)

Joy Hyvarinen

Former Head of Advocacy at Index on Censorship in London. Follow her on Twitter (@JoyHyvarinen).

Read these related stories next:

Northern Ireland’s Lessons for American Policing

June 24, 2020 by

A Conversation With U.N. Special Rapporteur Ahmed Shaheed: COVID-19 and Freedom of Belief

June 18, 2020 by

National Security at the United Nations This Week (June 5-12)

June 12, 2020 by

After 30 Years of Impunity, the Jesuits Massacre Trial Commences in Spain

June 11, 2020 by

Trump and Duterte Show Why UN Must Reassess Embrace of Counterterrorism

June 11, 2020 by and

The United States’ Racial Justice Problem Is Also an International Human Rights Law Problem

June 5, 2020 by

The Growing Irrelevance of State’s List of Countries Not Cooperating on Counterterrorism

June 4, 2020 by and

National Guard with riot gear stand between protestors and the White House during a demonstration over the death of George Floyd, who died in police custody, on June 2, 2020 in Washington, DC.

Invoking “Terrorism” Against Police Protestors

June 3, 2020 by

Aerial view of people in white and red to form the Canadian flag.

A Deep Dive into Canada’s Overhaul of Its Foreign Intelligence and Cybersecurity Laws

June 2, 2020 by and

A person holds a sign reading, "Stop the Attacks on People's Democratic Rights!" in front of ABS-CBNs main office on May 5, 2020 in Manila, Philippines.

A Bipartisan Push in Congress to Fight the ‘Parallel Pandemic’ of Human Rights Abuses Abroad

June 1, 2020 by and

Protests

Far-Right Infiltrators and Agitators in George Floyd Protests: Indicators of White Supremacists

May 30, 2020 by

Secretary-General António Guterres (left) speaks with Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed.

National Security at the United Nations This Week (May 22-29)

May 29, 2020 by