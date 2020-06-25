Trump’s Rationale for Attacking the ICC—Continuity with Bush and Obama’s War on Terrorism

by

June 25, 2020

(Editor’s Note: This piece is part of Just Security’s ongoing coverage of Executive Order 13928, “Blocking Property of Certain Persons Associated With the International Criminal Court.” For more on this topic, readers can find the full collection here.)

Why did President Donald Trump issue an Executive Order (EO) declaring that the effort by the International Criminal Court (ICC) to investigate U.S. personnel or personnel of U.S. allies who are also not parties to the Rome Statute “constitutes an unusual and extraordinary threat to the national security and foreign policy of the United States?”

As Adam Smith explained in a previous Just Security article, while technically the EO “is likely not illegal,” it is also “possible that nothing happens next. The EO could remain ‘naked’ in perpetuity; there is no obligation for the administration to ever name any entity or individual.”

After Smith’s necessary clarifications, the question is even more important: why did President Trump issue an Order that may never be implemented?

The answer, it seems, is that President Trump is campaigning. He is primarily protecting American soldiers and CIA members from an ongoing ICC investigation and, at the same time, cornering the Democratic Party on this particular set of issues a few months before a hotly contested election.

President Trump reacted in the face of an inherited problem. The alleged crimes committed in Afghanistan by U.S. military personnel and CIA agents under investigation by the ICC occurred under the Bush Administration, and neither the Bush nor the Obama Administration investigated those who authorized the crimes. Indeed, beyond the personalities of the different presidents, there is a constant: the war on terrorism that started in 2001 and is ongoing. The United States’ military-focused national counterterrorism strategy around the world is in open conflict with any independent judicial system, including the U.S. system.

U.S. voters will decide the next president, but the persistent and neglected problem is how to change the U.S. counterterrorism strategy. As Jack Goldsmith has said, “for decades, the US government had officially viewed terrorism as a law enforcement problem,” but it took President Bush just a few minutes on the very morning of 9/11 to decide “that the conflict with Islamist terrorist must be viewed as a war.”

The Obama team had a non-confrontational style to pursue the goal, while the Trump team uses sledgehammers and unilateral attacks but both have the same mission: to protect U.S. operations from any judicial investigation.

The Congress fully endorsed the president’s views and just a few days later adopted a jus ad bellum decision approving almost unanimously the 2001 Authorization to Use Military Forces (AUMF) which remains valid though now applied across several countries and armed groups.  

In mid 2010, the American Civil Liberty Union raised its voice against such a policy and evaluated that:

On a range of issues including accountability for torture, detention of terrorism suspects, and use of lethal force against civilians, there is a very real danger that the Obama administration will enshrine permanently within the law policies and practices that were widely considered extreme and unlawful during the Bush administration. There is a real danger, in other words, that the Obama administration will preside over the creation of a “new normal.”

What should the new strategy to deal with international terrorism be? While there is much to be explored in terms of alternative counterterrorism strategies the United States could pursue, this article examines the dynamics of the military-based strategy the country has pursued for the last nineteen years and its relationship to international justice.

Investigations of U.S. Torture under Bush and Obama 

Ambassador David Scheffer suggested in a Just Security article that “complementarity” (U.S. domestic accountability) efforts should be employed to stave off any ICC investigation of U.S. activities related to the war in Afghanistan. He proposed investigating “fairly and thoroughly at home.”

That was the promise of U.S. Ambassador John D. Negroponte in 2002 when he stated:

The President of the United States is determined to protect our citizens – soldiers and civilians, peacekeepers and officials – from the International Criminal Court. … We will not permit … the imposition on our citizens of a novel legal system they have never accepted or approved, and which their government has explicitly rejected. … The American system of justice can be trusted to punish crimes, including war crimes or crimes against humanity, committed by an American – and we pledge to do so. (emphasis added)

That was nearly twenty whole years ago. The abuse of prisoners in Abu Ghraib created a scandal, and in May 2004, Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld had to provide explanations to Congress. He promised the thorough investigations suggested by Amb. Scheffer and pledged by Amb. Negroponte, stating to the world: “Watch how a democracy deals with wrongdoing.”

Despite Rumsfeld’s promises, neither a high-ranking member of the Executive Branch, nor a CIA, nor a U.S. Army officer was ever convicted. There were a few convictions against low ranking U.S. Army members for the Abu Ghraib scandal; some of them received three, eight, and ten year prison sentences, but most were lightly punished. For instance, an Army dog handler, found guilty of aggravated assault and unlawfully using his dog to threaten detainees, was sentenced to 90 days hard labor, a reduction of rank, and $600 fine per month for a year.

The U.S. Army and the CIA Inspector General launched inquiries, and Congress conducted investigations and produced reports — first in December 2008 by the Senate Armed Services Committee led by Sen. Carl Levin and Sen. John McCain, and then in December 2012 by the Senate Intelligence Committee led by Sen. Dianne Feinstein in the form of a confidential report. It would take two years to wrench a redacted report for the public to read in December 2014.

These inquiries demonstrated significant evidence that U.S. personnel engaged in acts of torture, which informs the work of the ICC Office of the Prosecutor which stepped in to scrutinize the conflict in Afghanistan, a state party of the Rome Statute that provided jurisdiction to the ICC from May 1, 2003, onwards.

Despite these facts President Obama did not follow Amb. Scheffer’s advice.

President Obama recognized that “we tortured some folks,” but since the beginning of his term had “a belief that we need to look forward as opposed to looking backward.” He wanted to make sure that CIA people, “who are working very hard to keep Americans safe,” should not spend “all their time looking over their shoulders.”

What’s more, the Obama Administration also made efforts to control foreign investigations against CIA personnel. In July 2013, at the request of Italian authorities, police in Panama detained former CIA Milan station chief Robert Lady, who allegedly participated in the abduction of Osama Mustafa Hassan Nasr, known as Abu Omar, in Italy in February 2003. The Obama Administration negotiated with Panamanian authorities, and on July 19, 2013, Lady “was released and was en route to the U.S.” a State Department spokeswoman said.

Protecting U.S. Personnel from the Excesses of the War on Terror

The U.S. War on Terror demands loyalty to the United States as a principal value, and President Trump has to face an ICC investigation while seeking reelection. He took the opportunity; he rewards loyalty to those who participated in the current strategy to protect America, rather than loyalty to the law. Trump has even neutralized investigations within the U.S. justice involving military personnel. He pardoned two Army Officers charged with war crimes and restored the rank of a Navy Seal officer previously acquitted by a military jury on all but a minor count. At a November 2019 political rally, Trump brought two of the men on stage, claiming that he had “stuck up for three great warriors against the deep state.”

Obama is a fundamentally different character than Trump; however, during his tenure he refused to investigate crimes allegedly committed by U.S. personnel, and, like Trump, also rewarded loyalty to the war on terrorism.

President Trump knows that the Democratic Party will pay a political price if its members defend the ICC. During the 2004 elections, President Bush presented the ICC as a threat to American soldiers. Democratic candidate John Kerry, following the advice of party experts, remained silent on the matter.

The Need for New Strategies on Counterterrorism and International Justice

Trump’s recent EO targeting the Court is just the most recent manifestation of his strategy of opposition. In the near term, Trump’s primary goal appears to be to take advantage of U.S. patriotism during the electoral campaign and stoke debates on the ICC and its investigations that could negatively affect the Democrats and help him gain politically.

There is, however, one constant that has remained regardless of who serves as president: U.S. strategies of addressing international terrorism that are in open confrontation with any independent judicial scrutiny. The Obama team had a non-confrontational style to pursue the goal, while the Trump team uses sledgehammers and unilateral attacks but both have the same mission: to protect U.S. operations from any judicial investigation.

This is not a discussion of the laws that apply in combat. It is about the consequence of the United States’ decision to use a sustained campaign of military force as the country’s primary national security tool.  Goldsmith in 2012 largely agreed with the ACLU’s analysis and explained that the strategy to confront terrorism as war and not as a crime created the “new normal.”  In addition, the forever war on terrorism, is not just creating problems with judicial investigation, it is also multiplying the terrorism problem rather than reducing it.

In 2015, Stephen Walt denounced a massive, collective failure of the entire U.S. foreign-policy establishment, including Democrats and Republicans, to propose new strategies to deal with international terrorism in the Middle East.

In December 2018, President Trump announced his intention to withdraw all American troops from Syria and half of the force in Afghanistan, uniting large swaths of the U.S. left and right against his plan but receiving no practical, alternative suggestions.

The U.S. election will not solve the overarching problems created by a permanent war on terrorism and, in the meantime, U.S. presidents have to refuse acceptance of any independent judicial system meaningfully reviewing military and CIA operations abroad. The ICC is just the most recent and high-profile judicial body that has sought to engage in such a review.

It is urgent to discuss a fundamentally different US strategy to confront international terrorism. Whoever is elected in the November election will need one.

 

Based on excerpts of Luis Moreno Ocampo’s forthcoming book with Oxford University Press, War and Justice in the 21st Century.

 

 

  

Featured Articles

Trump’s Rationale for Attacking the ICC—Continuity with Bush and Obama’s War on Terrorism

by

The Deeply Concerning, Misguided D.C. Circuit Mandamus Ruling in the Flynn Case

by

The United Nations Charter at 75: Between Force and Self-Defense — Part Two

by

Northern Ireland’s Lessons for American Policing

by

The United Nations Charter at 75: Between Force and Self-Defense — Part One

by

Tensions With US Fuel Debate Over Germany’s Future Defense Strategy

by

Specific Questions for Congress (and News Media) to Ask Attorney General Barr

by , and

Just Security’s New Co-Editor-in-Chief

by

The Supreme Court’s Ominous DACA Decision: Perils for Dreamers in What Comes Next

by and

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (June 15-19)

by

Bolton Book Confirms Most Serious Allegations in Trump Impeachment on Ukraine Quid Pro Quo

by

How Inter-State Procedures in Human Rights Treaties Can Support the Black Lives Matter Movement

by

Questions for the Government in the Bolton Book TRO Hearing(s)

by and

Make Democracy and Governance a Keystone of the US Global Fragility Strategy

by and

Assessing the Government’s Lawsuit Against John Bolton [UPDATED after Wednesday’s filing of a TRO motion]

by and

Trump’s ICC EO Will Undercut All U.S. Sanctions Programs—Is That Why Treasury Isn’t Conspicuously on Board?

by

The UN Should Establish a Commission of Inquiry on Systemic Racism and Law Enforcement in the United States

by

Statement of Homeland and National Security Leaders

by

Dissecting the Executive Order on Int’l Criminal Court Sanctions: Scope, Effectiveness, and Tradeoffs

by

The Strength of America’s Apolitical Military

by , and

Redactions in CDC Communications Policies Leave Key Questions Unanswered

by

The Self-Defeating Executive Order Against the International Criminal Court

by

The Supreme Court’s Insidious Development of Qualified Immunity

by

Trump and Duterte Show Why UN Must Reassess Embrace of Counterterrorism

by and

At Confederate-Named Army Bases, Highlight US Ideals By Renaming Them for Honorable Figures

by and

International Standards Regarding the Handling of Demonstrations

by and

The Untold Power of Bill Barr to Direct US Military Forces in Case of “Civil Unrest”

by and

What Does the Constitutional Right of Assembly Protect? What Counts as “Peaceable”? And Who Should Decide?

by

Standing, Not-Standing with the Protesters: U.S. Policy on Hong Kong and BLM

by

The United States’ Racial Justice Problem Is Also an International Human Rights Law Problem

by

Ignore Trump’s Twitter Tantrum Executive Order and Address Disinformation Instead

by and

If We Could See Ourselves from the Outside

by

The U.S. Constitution and Limits on Detention and Use of Force in Handling Civil Unrest

by

The Military Justice Dimension: Constraints on Military Personnel in Handling Civil Unrest

by

Invoking “Terrorism” Against Police Protestors

by

The President and the Domestic Deployment of the Military: Answers to Five Key Questions

by

A Bipartisan Push in Congress to Fight the ‘Parallel Pandemic’ of Human Rights Abuses Abroad

by and

White Supremacist Infiltration of US Police Forces: Fact-Checking National Security Advisor O’Brien

by

Far-Right Infiltrators and Agitators in George Floyd Protests: Indicators of White Supremacists

by

Trump’s Empty “Withdrawal” from the World Health Organization

by

Understanding the Michael Flynn Case: Separating the Wheat from the Chaff, and the Proper from the Improper

by

State’s Selective Cooperation with Congress Raises Legal Questions that Demand Answers

by

Leading the Intelligence Community Will Be a Test for Ratcliffe

by and

Jurisdiction at Guantanamo: The Case of Long-Term Complicity

by

Eli Lake’s Omissions and Misleading Facts in Defense of Michael Flynn

by

Nuclear Arms Control, or a New Arms Race? Trump Seems Bent on the Latter.

by

How the U.N. Can Help Prevent the Spread of Proxy Conflicts

by and

Advancing Rights and Justice During a Pandemic: An Online Event Series

by and

The President’s Inversion of the Government’s Ethical Conduct Standards, Right Before Americans’ Eyes

by

Tents at Sea: How Greek Officials Use Rescue Equipment for Illegal Deportations

by and

Mapping the Proliferation of Human Rights Bodies’ Guidance on COVID-19 Mitigation

by

A Conversation With U.N. Special Rapporteur David Kaye: COVID-19 and Freedom of Expression

by

To Fix the COVID-19 Testing Gap, Take a Lesson from GM (or the Pentagon)

by , and

Oxford Statement on the International Law Protections Against Cyber Operations Targeting the Health Care Sector

by , , and

Turkey Opened the Door to the European Court of Human Rights for Syrian Victims

by

The Significance of the Supreme Court’s Opati Decision for States and Companies Sued for Terrorism in U.S. Courts

by

Anticipating Phase Two of the Trumped Up “Obamagate”

by

The Trump Administration’s Indefensible Legal Defense of Its Asylum Ban

by

Oversight and “Undermining”: Reflections on the Supreme Court Oral Arguments About Subpoenas for Trump’s Financial Information

by

Revisiting Export Controls in the COVID Era

by

What the Pandemic Tells Us About the State of U.S. Cybersecurity

by and

The Importance of New Statements on Sovereignty in Cyberspace by Austria, the Czech Republic and United States

by

Here’s What the New DoD Policy on Civilian Harm Should Include

by and

Grading DODs Annual Civilian Casualties Report: “Incomplete”

by and

Iranian Gunboat Harassment and the Rules of Engagement

by and

Timeline of the Coronavirus Pandemic and U.S. Response

by and

The Republic of Facebook

by

The Perils of Hyping Pandemic Response as a National Security Issue

by and

From “Enemy of the People” to “Essential”: The Pandemic Creates an Opening for the Press

by

Trump’s COVID-19 Immigration Proclamation May Be Legal, But It’s Still an Abuse of Power

by and

Trump’s “Deal of the Century” is Bibi’s Dream Come True

by

Mexico’s Initiative to Ensure Global Access to Medicines, Vaccines and Medical Equipment to Face COVID19

by and

Terrorism During a Pandemic: Assessing the Threat and Balancing the Hype

by

Top Experts Analyze Inspector General Report Finding Problems in FBI Surveillance

by , , and

Zoom and the Problem of Cybersecurity Moral Hazard

by

Russia’s Humanitarian Law Obligations to Civilians in Occupied Ukrainian Territories in the Time of COVID-19

by , and

Why We Filed a FOIA Request on How Many US Troops Are in Afghanistan, Iraq, and Syria

by and

Assessing Emergency Powers During #COVID-19

by , and

Healthcare Workers with Chronic Illness on Coronavirus Frontlines: The Need for Accommodations

by

What Counts As Sufficient Transparency on Civilian Casualties in Somalia

by

There is No Public Health Rationale for a Categorical Ban on Asylum Seekers

by

Seek and Speak the Truth

by

WhatsApp v. NSO Group: State Immunity and Cyber Spying

by and

Pompeo’s “Rights Commission” Is Worse Than Feared: 7 Concerns to Watch

by and

Deepfakes 2.0: The New Era of “Truth Decay”

by and

Coronavirus Border Expulsions: CDC’s Assault on Asylum Seekers and Unaccompanied Minors

by

The Time has Come to Have a Conversation at the U.N. on Self-Defence

by

Lawsuit Against Fox News Over Coronavirus Coverage: Can It Succeed? Should It?

by

Don’t Bother Suing China for Coronavirus

by

COVID-19 Shows How the U.S. Got National Security Wrong

by

How Terrorist Groups Will Try to Capitalize on the Coronavirus Crisis

by

Biopharma: The Next National Security Frontier

by

A Chance to Fix FISA

by

Military’s Response to the Coronavirus Crisis: Top 10 Principles

by

Former Officials Challenge Pompeo’s Threats to the International Criminal Court

by , , , , and

Repatriating Foreign Fighters from Syria: International Law and Political Will (Part 1)

by

Universal Health Care is a National Security Issue

by and

The Soleimani Strike and the Case for War Powers Reform

by

The Defense Department’s Measured Take on International Law in Cyberspace

by

Law Enforcement’s Facial Recognition Law-lessness: Comparing European and US Approaches

by

An Ambitious Reading of Facebook’s Content Regulation White Paper

by and

Russian Cyber Attacks Against Georgia, Public Attributions and Sovereignty in Cyberspace

by

What to Watch For in White House’s Annual Report on Use of Military Force

by and

Is the Pardon Power Unlimited?

by , , , , , and

Norm-Skepticism in Cyberspace? Counter-Factual and Counterproductive

by

The President’s War on Intelligence: Yes, It’s Worse Than You Think

by

Let the Rule of Law Rule Law Enforcement: Reflections on the Current Attorney General’s Tenure

by

New Online Resource: War Powers and Presidential Practice

by and

For House, Senate National Security Committees, Stopgaps for Term Limits

by

Video of Panel on the “Crisis at the Justice Department”

by

When Professionalism Mattered: Dissent Against U.S. Policy on Landmines

by

The Soul of the Justice Department: Who Must Stand Up For It Now

by

Punching on the Edges of the Grey Zone: Iranian Cyber Threats and State Cyber Responses

by

Please Support Just Security with a Tax-Deductible Donation

by

The CIA in the Age of Trump

by

Confronting Russia’s Role in Transnational White Supremacist Extremism

by and

Reading Between the Votes: 53 Senators Say Trump Guilty on the Facts

by

United Nations Sets Standards on Peaceful Assemblies and the Use of Less Lethal Weapons

by

Sudan’s Push for Removal from U.S. Terror List: Not a Panacea

by and

International Criminal Court and the Question of Palestine’s Statehood: Part II

by

Compilation of States’ Reactions to U.S. and Iranian Uses of Force in Iraq in January 2020

by and

How to Think About the Soleimani Strike in Four Questions

by

Iran’s Leaders Preserve the Republic With a Hybrid of International and Islamic Law

by

The President, His Relationship with Intelligence, and the Soleimani Strike

by

The Need for Increased Amicus Role in the FISA Process

by

U.S. Legal Defense of the Soleimani Strike at the United Nations: A Critical Assessment

by

Reevaluating Our Counter-Terrorism Information Sharing Methods

by

Lawful Self-Defense vs. Revenge Strikes: Scrutinizing Iran and U.S. Uses of Force under International Law

by and

The Targeted Killing of General Soleimani: Its Lawfulness and Why It Matters

by

Iran’s Unlawful Reprisal (and Ours)

by

Soleimani Strike Marks a Novel Shift in Targeted Killing, Dangerous to the Global Order

by

United States Killed Iraqi Military Official and Iraqi Military Personnel in the Two Recent Attacks

by

Top Experts’ Backgrounder: Military Action Against Iran and US Domestic Law

by and

The Crossfire Hurricane Report’s Inconvenient Findings

by

New Leaked Documents Reveal China’s Chilling Crackdown on Muslims

by

Duty to Warn: Has the Trump Administration Learned from the Khashoggi Failure?

by

Can Turkey be Expelled from NATO? It’s Legally Possible, Whether or Not Politically Prudent

by

Climate Change Denialism Poses a National Security Threat

by

What’s the New Terror Financing Executive Order All About?

by

Guidelines on Investigating Violations of International Humanitarian Law

by , and

Introduction to Just Security Series on UN Yemen Report

by and

The Once and Future Threat of Nuclear Weapon Testing

by

Expert Summaries of Mueller Report: A Collection

by , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , and

Army and Marine Corps Publish New Manual: The Commander’s Handbook on the Law of Land Warfare

by

Guide to the Mueller Report’s Findings on “Collusion”

by

Transparency on Civilian Harm in Somalia Matters – Not Just to Americans

by , and

Human Rights, Deprivation of Life and National Security: Q&A with Christof Heyns and Yuval Shany on General Comment 36

by , and

Need for Change to Protect Children in Armed Conflict

by and

View all »
Filed under:
About the Author(s)

Luis Moreno Ocampo

First Chief Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (2003-2012), Senior Fellow at the Carr Center for Human Rights Policy at Harvard Kennedy School, CEO at Moreno Ocampo LLC Follow him on Twitter (@MorenoOcampo1).

Read these related stories next:

The ICC Wants Justice But Has No Mandate

June 24, 2020 by

Time to Update the United Kingdom’s List of Terrorist Organizations

June 24, 2020 by

National Security at the United Nations This Week (June 12-19)

June 19, 2020 by

Trump’s ICC EO Will Undercut All U.S. Sanctions Programs—Is That Why Treasury Isn’t Conspicuously on Board?

June 16, 2020 by

Dissecting the Executive Order on Int’l Criminal Court Sanctions: Scope, Effectiveness, and Tradeoffs

June 15, 2020 by

The Self-Defeating Executive Order Against the International Criminal Court

June 12, 2020 by

Ali Kushayb’s Arrest Highlights the Other Side of the U.S.–ICC Relationship

June 12, 2020 by

National Security at the United Nations This Week (June 5-12)

June 12, 2020 by

Accused Gambian Torturer Arrested in Denver

June 11, 2020 by

After 30 Years of Impunity, the Jesuits Massacre Trial Commences in Spain

June 11, 2020 by

Trump and Duterte Show Why UN Must Reassess Embrace of Counterterrorism

June 11, 2020 by and

Ignore Trump’s Twitter Tantrum Executive Order and Address Disinformation Instead

June 5, 2020 by and