Just Security’s New Co-Editor-in-Chief

I’m delighted to announce that, as of today, Tess Bridgeman is taking over for me as Co-Editor-in-Chief, alongside Ryan Goodman. Tess should need no introduction to regular readers of Just Security (although you can read her bio here), and I’m really excited about the experience and energy she’ll bring in helping to shape our publication and its content in the months and years to come. Indeed, with our seventh(!) anniversary just around the corner, it’s time for some new ideas and vision in our leadership cohort—and I’m tremendously excited to have Tess stepping into my shoes.

To be clear, I’m not planning on going anywhere. I’ll be joining Beth Van Schaack, Fionnuala Ní Aoláin, Jameel Jaffer, and Josh Geltzer as one of our executive editors. I have no doubt that our entire editorial team, board, and guest authors will continue to provide quality analysis and a forum for discussion of the pressing legal and policy issues we face in these challenging times.