The Harm of Nuclear Weapons Tests for Peaceful Nuclear Power

by and

June 26, 2020

The Senate Armed Services Committee advanced an amendment last week that is “aimed at reducing the amount of time it would take to carry out a nuclear test.” Sponsored by Senator Tom Cotton (R-AR), the legislation moved forward in a closed session by a party line vote, and follows a report last month that top Trump administration officials had discussed the possible resumption of U.S. nuclear test explosions.

Since news of the White House discussion broke, many experts have emphasized the severe consequences of nuclear testing, something the United States has not done since 1992. The expressed concerns have ranged from public health risks to diplomatic crises to nuclear proliferation and more. However, one issue that deserves more attention is the crisis such an action would create for the peaceful use of nuclear power.

Thanks to the efforts of U.S. diplomats in the last several decades, there are clear barriers between nuclear weapons and nuclear power. These lines are delineated by a suite of agreements, which include the 1970 Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), which has been the centerpiece of international nuclear security for more than 50 years, and the nuclear weapon test moratorium first announced by the United States in 1993 and now observed by the entire world.

A continued moratorium would leave the door open for the Comprehensive Test Ban Treaty (CTBT) to be ratified by the eight remaining countries required for the treaty to go into force, including the United States. Any effort to destroy the moratorium and thereby undermine the CTBT, especially by the United States resuming nuclear testing, would have dire consequences for the NPT.

The NPT is fundamental to global nonproliferation and nuclear disarmament, and it has also enabled the global growth of the nuclear energy industry, since it guarantees all NPT member states the right to nuclear power technology and obligates them to assist other member states in obtaining nuclear power capabilities. Furthermore, the NPT’s safeguards, a system that allows the International Atomic Energy Agency to inspect and verify peaceful uses of nuclear materials, are essential to successful standards of safety in global nuclear power and for preventing the spread or diversion of nuclear materials for military purposes.

The success of nuclear energy — and public trust in its safety — is necessary in the worldwide battle against climate change, since nuclear energy constitutes, according to the International Energy Agency, “the second-largest source of low-carbon electricity today.” In the United States, nuclear energy accounts for roughly 20 percent of electricity generation, but it produces more than half of low-carbon electricity. In the European Union (EU), nuclear energy provides more than a quarter of electricity, but as Germany and other countries decommission their nuclear reactors, they are likely to switch to coal rather than to another low-carbon energy source. Nuclear power also provides a low-carbon source of energy for industrial processes, like water desalination. While some decision-makers view nuclear energy with skepticism due to its high capital costs and the need for spent fuel storage, nuclear energy is an essential tool for combating climate change while meeting energy demand.

Nuclear technologies also carry the risk of weapons proliferation, since nuclear weapons and nuclear energy are both based on the same physical process. For this reason, nuclear energy use will always require the system of safeguards that the NPT has established. Any action, such as nuclear weapons testing, that undermines the NPT also harms the global deployment of nuclear energy programs. The NPT asserts that parties have the “inalienable right” to peaceful nuclear-energy technology. The United States has been able to enforce and enhance nonproliferation practices through highly controlled nuclear exports and agreements under Section 123 of the U.S. Atomic Energy Act, which establishes the highest safety standards.

However, in recent years, the U.S. has ceded the mantle of global nuclear-power development to Russia and China, which now account for the majority of new nuclear-reactor construction. It is critically important for international security that the U.S. reverse course and regain global leadership on nuclear power so that safety and nonproliferation standards established by the United States can prevail.

Any efforts by the United States to undermine the CTBT and the NPT would erode the global nonproliferation regime that enables civil nuclear technologies to meet energy demand while generating low-carbon electricity. Furthermore, the United States would undermine its credibility in enforcing global nonproliferation standards and norms. Lifting the moratorium on nuclear testing does not serve U.S. national security; it simply makes nuclear proliferation more likely, and the world less safe.

IMAGE: Buildings of the Yuzhnoukrainsk nuclear power plant seen through the steam rising from the water in the town Yuzhnoukrainsk, Mykolaiv region, 300 kilometres (185 miles) south of Kiev, on November 25, 2015. The energy complex is operated by the state-owned Energoatom nuclear power provider, which signed a deal to purchase supplies of nuclear fuel from US-based Westinghouse in order to ease its energy dependence on Russia. (Photo by ANATOLII STEPANOV/AFP via Getty Images)

 

Featured Articles

Trump’s Rationale for Attacking the ICC—Continuity with Bush and Obama’s War on Terrorism

by

The Deeply Concerning, Misguided D.C. Circuit Mandamus Ruling in the Flynn Case

by

The United Nations Charter at 75: Between Force and Self-Defense — Part Two

by

Northern Ireland’s Lessons for American Policing

by

The United Nations Charter at 75: Between Force and Self-Defense — Part One

by

Tensions With US Fuel Debate Over Germany’s Future Defense Strategy

by

Specific Questions for Congress (and News Media) to Ask Attorney General Barr

by , and

Just Security’s New Co-Editor-in-Chief

by

The Supreme Court’s Ominous DACA Decision: Perils for Dreamers in What Comes Next

by and

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (June 15-19)

by

Bolton Book Confirms Most Serious Allegations in Trump Impeachment on Ukraine Quid Pro Quo

by

How Inter-State Procedures in Human Rights Treaties Can Support the Black Lives Matter Movement

by

Questions for the Government in the Bolton Book TRO Hearing(s)

by and

Make Democracy and Governance a Keystone of the US Global Fragility Strategy

by and

Assessing the Government’s Lawsuit Against John Bolton [UPDATED after Wednesday’s filing of a TRO motion]

by and

Trump’s ICC EO Will Undercut All U.S. Sanctions Programs—Is That Why Treasury Isn’t Conspicuously on Board?

by

The UN Should Establish a Commission of Inquiry on Systemic Racism and Law Enforcement in the United States

by

Statement of Homeland and National Security Leaders

by

Dissecting the Executive Order on Int’l Criminal Court Sanctions: Scope, Effectiveness, and Tradeoffs

by

The Strength of America’s Apolitical Military

by , and

Redactions in CDC Communications Policies Leave Key Questions Unanswered

by

The Self-Defeating Executive Order Against the International Criminal Court

by

The Supreme Court’s Insidious Development of Qualified Immunity

by

Trump and Duterte Show Why UN Must Reassess Embrace of Counterterrorism

by and

At Confederate-Named Army Bases, Highlight US Ideals By Renaming Them for Honorable Figures

by and

International Standards Regarding the Handling of Demonstrations

by and

The Untold Power of Bill Barr to Direct US Military Forces in Case of “Civil Unrest”

by and

What Does the Constitutional Right of Assembly Protect? What Counts as “Peaceable”? And Who Should Decide?

by

Standing, Not-Standing with the Protesters: U.S. Policy on Hong Kong and BLM

by

The United States’ Racial Justice Problem Is Also an International Human Rights Law Problem

by

Ignore Trump’s Twitter Tantrum Executive Order and Address Disinformation Instead

by and

If We Could See Ourselves from the Outside

by

The U.S. Constitution and Limits on Detention and Use of Force in Handling Civil Unrest

by

The Military Justice Dimension: Constraints on Military Personnel in Handling Civil Unrest

by

Invoking “Terrorism” Against Police Protestors

by

The President and the Domestic Deployment of the Military: Answers to Five Key Questions

by

A Bipartisan Push in Congress to Fight the ‘Parallel Pandemic’ of Human Rights Abuses Abroad

by and

White Supremacist Infiltration of US Police Forces: Fact-Checking National Security Advisor O’Brien

by

Far-Right Infiltrators and Agitators in George Floyd Protests: Indicators of White Supremacists

by

Trump’s Empty “Withdrawal” from the World Health Organization

by

Understanding the Michael Flynn Case: Separating the Wheat from the Chaff, and the Proper from the Improper

by

State’s Selective Cooperation with Congress Raises Legal Questions that Demand Answers

by

Leading the Intelligence Community Will Be a Test for Ratcliffe

by and

Jurisdiction at Guantanamo: The Case of Long-Term Complicity

by

Eli Lake’s Omissions and Misleading Facts in Defense of Michael Flynn

by

Nuclear Arms Control, or a New Arms Race? Trump Seems Bent on the Latter.

by

How the U.N. Can Help Prevent the Spread of Proxy Conflicts

by and

Advancing Rights and Justice During a Pandemic: An Online Event Series

by and

The President’s Inversion of the Government’s Ethical Conduct Standards, Right Before Americans’ Eyes

by

Tents at Sea: How Greek Officials Use Rescue Equipment for Illegal Deportations

by and

Mapping the Proliferation of Human Rights Bodies’ Guidance on COVID-19 Mitigation

by

A Conversation With U.N. Special Rapporteur David Kaye: COVID-19 and Freedom of Expression

by

To Fix the COVID-19 Testing Gap, Take a Lesson from GM (or the Pentagon)

by , and

Oxford Statement on the International Law Protections Against Cyber Operations Targeting the Health Care Sector

by , , and

Turkey Opened the Door to the European Court of Human Rights for Syrian Victims

by

The Significance of the Supreme Court’s Opati Decision for States and Companies Sued for Terrorism in U.S. Courts

by

Anticipating Phase Two of the Trumped Up “Obamagate”

by

The Trump Administration’s Indefensible Legal Defense of Its Asylum Ban

by

Oversight and “Undermining”: Reflections on the Supreme Court Oral Arguments About Subpoenas for Trump’s Financial Information

by

Revisiting Export Controls in the COVID Era

by

What the Pandemic Tells Us About the State of U.S. Cybersecurity

by and

The Importance of New Statements on Sovereignty in Cyberspace by Austria, the Czech Republic and United States

by

Here’s What the New DoD Policy on Civilian Harm Should Include

by and

Grading DODs Annual Civilian Casualties Report: “Incomplete”

by and

Iranian Gunboat Harassment and the Rules of Engagement

by and

Timeline of the Coronavirus Pandemic and U.S. Response

by and

The Republic of Facebook

by

The Perils of Hyping Pandemic Response as a National Security Issue

by and

From “Enemy of the People” to “Essential”: The Pandemic Creates an Opening for the Press

by

Trump’s COVID-19 Immigration Proclamation May Be Legal, But It’s Still an Abuse of Power

by and

Trump’s “Deal of the Century” is Bibi’s Dream Come True

by

Mexico’s Initiative to Ensure Global Access to Medicines, Vaccines and Medical Equipment to Face COVID19

by and

Terrorism During a Pandemic: Assessing the Threat and Balancing the Hype

by

Top Experts Analyze Inspector General Report Finding Problems in FBI Surveillance

by , , and

Zoom and the Problem of Cybersecurity Moral Hazard

by

Russia’s Humanitarian Law Obligations to Civilians in Occupied Ukrainian Territories in the Time of COVID-19

by , and

Why We Filed a FOIA Request on How Many US Troops Are in Afghanistan, Iraq, and Syria

by and

Assessing Emergency Powers During #COVID-19

by , and

Healthcare Workers with Chronic Illness on Coronavirus Frontlines: The Need for Accommodations

by

What Counts As Sufficient Transparency on Civilian Casualties in Somalia

by

There is No Public Health Rationale for a Categorical Ban on Asylum Seekers

by

Seek and Speak the Truth

by

WhatsApp v. NSO Group: State Immunity and Cyber Spying

by and

Pompeo’s “Rights Commission” Is Worse Than Feared: 7 Concerns to Watch

by and

Deepfakes 2.0: The New Era of “Truth Decay”

by and

Coronavirus Border Expulsions: CDC’s Assault on Asylum Seekers and Unaccompanied Minors

by

The Time has Come to Have a Conversation at the U.N. on Self-Defence

by

Lawsuit Against Fox News Over Coronavirus Coverage: Can It Succeed? Should It?

by

Don’t Bother Suing China for Coronavirus

by

COVID-19 Shows How the U.S. Got National Security Wrong

by

How Terrorist Groups Will Try to Capitalize on the Coronavirus Crisis

by

Biopharma: The Next National Security Frontier

by

A Chance to Fix FISA

by

Military’s Response to the Coronavirus Crisis: Top 10 Principles

by

Former Officials Challenge Pompeo’s Threats to the International Criminal Court

by , , , , and

Repatriating Foreign Fighters from Syria: International Law and Political Will (Part 1)

by

Universal Health Care is a National Security Issue

by and

The Soleimani Strike and the Case for War Powers Reform

by

The Defense Department’s Measured Take on International Law in Cyberspace

by

Law Enforcement’s Facial Recognition Law-lessness: Comparing European and US Approaches

by

An Ambitious Reading of Facebook’s Content Regulation White Paper

by and

Russian Cyber Attacks Against Georgia, Public Attributions and Sovereignty in Cyberspace

by

What to Watch For in White House’s Annual Report on Use of Military Force

by and

Is the Pardon Power Unlimited?

by , , , , , and

Norm-Skepticism in Cyberspace? Counter-Factual and Counterproductive

by

The President’s War on Intelligence: Yes, It’s Worse Than You Think

by

Let the Rule of Law Rule Law Enforcement: Reflections on the Current Attorney General’s Tenure

by

New Online Resource: War Powers and Presidential Practice

by and

For House, Senate National Security Committees, Stopgaps for Term Limits

by

Video of Panel on the “Crisis at the Justice Department”

by

When Professionalism Mattered: Dissent Against U.S. Policy on Landmines

by

The Soul of the Justice Department: Who Must Stand Up For It Now

by

Punching on the Edges of the Grey Zone: Iranian Cyber Threats and State Cyber Responses

by

Please Support Just Security with a Tax-Deductible Donation

by

The CIA in the Age of Trump

by

Confronting Russia’s Role in Transnational White Supremacist Extremism

by and

Reading Between the Votes: 53 Senators Say Trump Guilty on the Facts

by

United Nations Sets Standards on Peaceful Assemblies and the Use of Less Lethal Weapons

by

Sudan’s Push for Removal from U.S. Terror List: Not a Panacea

by and

International Criminal Court and the Question of Palestine’s Statehood: Part II

by

Compilation of States’ Reactions to U.S. and Iranian Uses of Force in Iraq in January 2020

by and

How to Think About the Soleimani Strike in Four Questions

by

Iran’s Leaders Preserve the Republic With a Hybrid of International and Islamic Law

by

The President, His Relationship with Intelligence, and the Soleimani Strike

by

The Need for Increased Amicus Role in the FISA Process

by

U.S. Legal Defense of the Soleimani Strike at the United Nations: A Critical Assessment

by

Reevaluating Our Counter-Terrorism Information Sharing Methods

by

Lawful Self-Defense vs. Revenge Strikes: Scrutinizing Iran and U.S. Uses of Force under International Law

by and

The Targeted Killing of General Soleimani: Its Lawfulness and Why It Matters

by

Iran’s Unlawful Reprisal (and Ours)

by

Soleimani Strike Marks a Novel Shift in Targeted Killing, Dangerous to the Global Order

by

United States Killed Iraqi Military Official and Iraqi Military Personnel in the Two Recent Attacks

by

Top Experts’ Backgrounder: Military Action Against Iran and US Domestic Law

by and

The Crossfire Hurricane Report’s Inconvenient Findings

by

New Leaked Documents Reveal China’s Chilling Crackdown on Muslims

by

Duty to Warn: Has the Trump Administration Learned from the Khashoggi Failure?

by

Can Turkey be Expelled from NATO? It’s Legally Possible, Whether or Not Politically Prudent

by

Climate Change Denialism Poses a National Security Threat

by

What’s the New Terror Financing Executive Order All About?

by

Guidelines on Investigating Violations of International Humanitarian Law

by , and

Introduction to Just Security Series on UN Yemen Report

by and

The Once and Future Threat of Nuclear Weapon Testing

by

Expert Summaries of Mueller Report: A Collection

by , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , and

Army and Marine Corps Publish New Manual: The Commander’s Handbook on the Law of Land Warfare

by

Guide to the Mueller Report’s Findings on “Collusion”

by

Transparency on Civilian Harm in Somalia Matters – Not Just to Americans

by , and

Human Rights, Deprivation of Life and National Security: Q&A with Christof Heyns and Yuval Shany on General Comment 36

by , and

Need for Change to Protect Children in Armed Conflict

by and

View all »
Filed under:
About the Author(s)

Jennifer Gordon

Managing Editor and Senior Fellow at the Atlantic Council Global Energy Center. Follow her on Twitter (@JenniferThea11).

Ambassador Thomas Graham Jr.

Executive Chairman of Lightbridge Corporation USA. Former General Counsel and Acting Director of the U.S. Arms Control and Disarmament Agency. Follow her/him on Twitter (@tgrahamjr)

Read these related stories next:

As Trump Mulls New US Nuclear Tests, We Can Learn from a “Small” Country’s Resistance to the Bomb

June 25, 2020 by and

Tensions With US Fuel Debate Over Germany’s Future Defense Strategy

June 23, 2020 by

A Conversation With U.N. Special Rapporteur Ahmed Shaheed: COVID-19 and Freedom of Belief

June 18, 2020 by

The Potential U.S. Security Threats in Letting New START Lapse

June 16, 2020 by

The Trump Administration’s Nuclear Test Delusions

June 10, 2020 by

Yes, Congress, There Is Something You Can Do About Reckless Arms Sales

June 9, 2020 by and

Ignore Trump’s Twitter Tantrum Executive Order and Address Disinformation Instead

June 5, 2020 by and

The COVIDSafe app by the Australian government on an iPhone.

How Digital Contact Tracing for COVID-19 Could Worsen Inequality

June 4, 2020 by and

Trump speaks in the Oval Office before signing an executive order related to regulating social media on May 28, 2020 in Washington, DC.

Trump’s Executive Order Targets Twitter, Capitalizing on Right-Wing Grievance

May 29, 2020 by

Members of the Bavarian police and the Bundeswehr, the German armed forces, intercept a vehicle and pin a man to the ground at a checkpoint during a demonstration as part of the GETEX anti-terror exercises during a media event on March 9, 2017 in Murnau, Germany.

The Terrorist as a “Potentially Dangerous Person”: The German Counterterrorism Regime

May 28, 2020 by

The 73rd anniversary memorial service for the atomic bomb victims at the Peace Memorial Park in Hiroshima on August 6, 2018.

Nuclear Arms Control, or a New Arms Race? Trump Seems Bent on the Latter.

May 27, 2020 by

Fictitious malicious coding in a 1970 dot matrix font on a computer screen.

What the Pandemic Tells Us About the State of U.S. Cybersecurity

May 12, 2020 by and