The ICC Wants Justice but Has No Mandate

by

June 24, 2020

The recent escalation in the ongoing conflict between the United States and the International Criminal Court (ICC) is as unfortunate as it is predictable, having come to a head with the creation of a new U.S. sanctions program directed against the ICC following an approved request to initiate an investigation involving alleged misconduct in Afghanistan. While the current level of tension may well be without precedent, the stage for the play we are all watching in disbelief now was built more than twenty years ago in Rome. The actors may have changed over time, but the plot has always been the same.

This play is about sovereignty and legitimacy — the ICC is not a sovereign, and in the absence of sovereign consent the court has no legitimacy. The call for justice recently published as an opinion piece from the president of the ICC may be inspiring, but it is also misleading. This escalating conflict is not about justice — it is about sovereign consent and the international balance of power.

Ratification, Domestic Interests, and National Sovereignty

As a matter of national sovereignty, submitting to the authority of the International Criminal Court requires a formal and explicit expression of consent. At current count, 123 States have formally expressed consent to be bound by the jurisdiction of the ICC by ratifying the treaty that created it, the Rome Statute. This means that they have consented for the ICC to investigate and potentially prosecute alleged crimes committed within their territories and by their citizens. The United States is not one of those States party. Without that expressed consent, the ICC should not expect the United States to cooperate with any investigation involving U.S. personnel acting in their official capacity on behalf of the United States.

To be sure, President Trump’s recent executive order imposing economic sanctions and a travel ban on anyone investigating or materially supporting an investigation of U.S. personnel by the ICC is severe and likely even counterproductive. The near-term potential benefit of dissuading a non-consensual international criminal investigation may well be eclipsed by the long-term risk of bolstering the case for traditional allies to rethink existing strategic alliances.

Many of the United States’ closest allies and trading partners have ratified the Rome Statute, and interfering with their domestic affairs through measures authorized by this executive order may prove more costly than the harm the sanctions are meant to address. This is especially true because ICC investigators would likely need access to U.S. territory to perform an adequate investigation — so the outcome the Trump administration hopes to achieve could almost certainly be accomplished with measures strictly within U.S. domestic jurisdiction.

Global Politics, the Like-Minded Group, and Institutional Image

Notwithstanding the potentially problematic sanctions enacted by the Trump administration, the latest escalation did not develop in a vacuum. The primary concern that prompted the United States to vote against the text of the Rome Statute during multilateral treaty negotiations more than 20 years ago was that the tribunal could stand above, rather than alongside, sovereign governments. As U.S. delegate Bill Richardson remarked during negotiations in Rome, “We are not here to create a Court that exists to sit in judgement on national systems or second-guess each action and intervene if it disagrees.” From the American perspective, the goal for the negotiations was to create a forum to adjudicate serious violations of international law where no State had the capacity to do so.

During the intense negotiations in Rome in 1998, a coalition of what became known as the “like-minded group” advocated in favor of an arrangement that would allow the tribunal to decide independently whether to exercise jurisdiction in relation to investigations initiated at the sole discretion of the Office of the Prosecutor. The like-minded group triumphed, and the ability of the ICC to independently authorize a criminal investigation and prosecution is now enshrined in the Rome Statute.

This development was widely celebrated at the time. Human Rights Watch, for example, pronounced that the agreement “created new strategic possibilities” and “represented a major achievement for the international human rights movement as a whole.” We are now witnessing the result of the like-minded group’s achievement — the current proceeding that would require the cooperation of a non-State party and the response of the American government to that proceeding are the predictable product of the acclaimed “new strategic possibilities” that emerged from the Rome Conference.

The president of the ICC, Dr. Chile Eboe-Osuji, refers in his recent opinion piece to a letter submitted to Congress by the New York City Bar Association that challenges the claim that initiation of the investigation into the alleged misconduct of U.S. personnel is political. Regardless of one’s opinions of the potential merits of the current ICC investigation, it is certainly political. It was a matter of global politics that motivated the like-minded group in Rome more than 20 years ago, just as it is global politics that calls for the controversial Afghanistan investigation by the ICC today.

While the creation of the Court represents a truly monumental achievement in the development of international criminal law, as an institution it has been the target of substantial criticism. Among the most pernicious criticisms, one that constitutes an existential threat to the legitimacy of the ICC is that the tribunal fosters an anti-Africa bias. As an institution that relies on the continuing cooperation of States that have ratified the Rome Statute, even the appearance that the ICC unfairly targets any one State – let alone an entire continent – can inflict irreparable damage to the Court’s legitimacy.

Although there are compelling reasons for characterizing this condemnation as more a function of perception than reality, it is a central motivating factor for the current investigation involving U.S. personnel and the separate proposed investigation that could involve Israeli personnel.  An information paper recently published by the Court, for example, refutes the allegation that the ICC only targets African countries by pointing to evidence that the “ICC is concerned with countries that have accepted the Court’s jurisdiction and these are in all continents.” And as Noah Feldman noted when addressing the decision of South Africa to withdraw from the Rome Statute, “The simple solution for the ICC” to counter the alleged anti-Africa bias “would have been to prosecute some — any — non-Africans.”

The impulse to take concrete action to counter the persistent allegation that the ICC harbors an anti-Africa bias is reasonable and quite understandable.  What better way to silence the claim that the tribunal is “only one mechanism of neo-colonialist policy used by the West against free and independent countries” than to investigate personnel from the supposed neo-colonialist West? That the approved investigation involving Afghanistan and the proposed investigation involving Palestine would require the cooperation of States that have not ratified the Rome Statute — not to mention the unsettled matter of legal recognition of Palestine as a State — demonstrates the inherently political character of the proceedings.

As the head of the U.S. delegation, Ambassador David Scheffer, recalled during testimony to Congress in the days following the Rome Conference, the United States opposed the jurisdictional arrangement reflected in the treaty out of concern that “it will encourage overwhelming the Court with complaints and risk diversion of its resources, as well as embroil the Court in controversy, political decisionmaking, and confusion.” The current conflict between the international tribunal striving to validate its legitimacy to a global audience and the superpower that has refused to submit to the jurisdiction of the tribunal demonstrates the clairvoyance of Ambassador Scheffer’s concern more than 20 years ago.

Thwarting the Rule of Law?

The letter from the NYC Bar Association that Eboe-Osuji refers to laments that the U.S. refusal to cooperate with the ICC projects an image that the nation is “not only unwilling to adhere to the rule of law, but actively thwarting the rule of law.” What is not so clear from this assertion, however, is exactly which brand of the law the United States appears to be “actively thwarting.” In insisting on directly investigating allegations involving personnel from a State that has not consented to the jurisdiction of the ICC, it is the tribunal that is attempting to reformulate the consent-based international legal order.

The United States has ratified a whole host of multilateral treaties and has thereby consented to be bound by the terms of those treaties. The United States, just like any other State, decides to what degree to cede a portion of national sovereignty in the interest of international peace and unity. Like all States, the government of the United States makes those decisions independently pursuant to established domestic processes on the basis of its own national interest.

Thus far, no presidential administration has assessed that sufficient domestic political support exists to even submit the Rome Statute to the Senate for advice and consent. Concern that the ICC will assume the role of supranational rather than international criminal tribunal has prevented political support in the United States, and the current creative jurisdictional adventures of the tribunal only add fuel to the anti-ICC fire.

Because the United States has not provided evidence of accountability that is satisfactory to the court of global public opinion, the ICC is now “insisting that justice based on evidence must be pursued by somebody, somewhere — if not in the United States or Afghanistan, then at the ICC.” Just take a moment to reflect on this revelation. The president of the International Criminal Court has just expressed that the tribunal is insisting on pursuing this matter even though an effective investigation and potential subsequent adjudication would require the cooperation of a State that has never consented to the jurisdiction of the tribunal.

Exactly what is Eboe-Osuji’s proposed solution? As he suggested in an interview shortly after the opinion piece was published, “if the U.S. considers that it is adequately addressing the allegations of crimes through its own courts, or that they have done that already, then this is the moment to inform the Court and bring that question before the judges.” This suggestion demonstrates precisely the character of a “Court that exists to sit in judgement on national systems or second-guess each action and intervene if it disagrees” described by Bill Richardson at the Rome Conference that led to the United States to reject the treaty in the first place. That a State can ratify the Rome Statute and consent to such second-guessing is undoubtedly a matter of national prerogative; that the president of the tribunal now suggests this as the solution for a State that has not ratified the Rome Statute and therefore has not recognized the jurisdiction of the Court is unfathomable in the existing consent-based international legal order.

No Ratification, No Consent, No Cooperation

The letter from the NYC Bar Association to Congress is correct to observe that the United States “has historically been a leader in the field of international justice.” The current conflict with the ICC is not about international justice — it is about national sovereignty and the supreme value of self-determination. The International Criminal Court should not expect cooperation with an investigation conducted by a tribunal created by a multilateral treaty the United States has never ratified.

President Bill Clinton did sign the Rome Statute in the final days of his administration, although the signature was revoked by a subsequent administration and the United States has never re-signed and certainly not ratified the treaty. Even in signing the treaty, President Clinton expressed the concern that the ICC “will not only exercise authority over personnel of states that have ratified the treaty but also claim jurisdiction over personnel of states that have not.”

Recent developments have demonstrated that this concern was justified. Although economic sanctions may prove to be counterproductive in the long run, at least the current message should be crystal clear if it was not previously. Even though the Rome Statute provides a sufficient territorial nexus for the current investigation — by way of the ratification and therefore consent of the States where the alleged acts occurred — the international legal order remains founded on sovereign consent.

Thus, the ICC should expect the government of the United States to protect what it identifies as its national interests and refuse to cooperate with a proceeding in an international tribunal created by a multilateral treaty that has not been accepted into U.S. law. In the future, the ICC should continue to expect this uncooperative response — even if the president of the tribunal insists otherwise.

Image: Italian Minister of Foreign Affairs Rt. Hon. Lamberto Dini signs the Rome Statute at the Rome Conference in July 1998. (Photo by UN, via Coalition for the ICC)

 

Featured Articles

The United Nations Charter at 75: Between Force and Self-Defense — Part Two

by

Northern Ireland’s Lessons for American Policing

by

The United Nations Charter at 75: Between Force and Self-Defense — Part One

by

Tensions With US Fuel Debate Over Germany’s Future Defense Strategy

by

Specific Questions for Congress (and News Media) to Ask Attorney General Barr

by , and

Just Security’s New Co-Editor-in-Chief

by

The Supreme Court’s Ominous DACA Decision: Perils for Dreamers in What Comes Next

by and

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (June 15-19)

by

Bolton Book Confirms Most Serious Allegations in Trump Impeachment on Ukraine Quid Pro Quo

by

How Inter-State Procedures in Human Rights Treaties Can Support the Black Lives Matter Movement

by

Questions for the Government in the Bolton Book TRO Hearing(s)

by and

Make Democracy and Governance a Keystone of the US Global Fragility Strategy

by and

Assessing the Government’s Lawsuit Against John Bolton [UPDATED after Wednesday’s filing of a TRO motion]

by and

Trump’s ICC EO Will Undercut All U.S. Sanctions Programs—Is That Why Treasury Isn’t Conspicuously on Board?

by

The UN Should Establish a Commission of Inquiry on Systemic Racism and Law Enforcement in the United States

by

Statement of Homeland and National Security Leaders

by

Dissecting the Executive Order on Int’l Criminal Court Sanctions: Scope, Effectiveness, and Tradeoffs

by

The Strength of America’s Apolitical Military

by , and

Redactions in CDC Communications Policies Leave Key Questions Unanswered

by

The Self-Defeating Executive Order Against the International Criminal Court

by

The Supreme Court’s Insidious Development of Qualified Immunity

by

Trump and Duterte Show Why UN Must Reassess Embrace of Counterterrorism

by and

At Confederate-Named Army Bases, Highlight US Ideals By Renaming Them for Honorable Figures

by and

International Standards Regarding the Handling of Demonstrations

by and

The Untold Power of Bill Barr to Direct US Military Forces in Case of “Civil Unrest”

by and

What Does the Constitutional Right of Assembly Protect? What Counts as “Peaceable”? And Who Should Decide?

by

Standing, Not-Standing with the Protesters: U.S. Policy on Hong Kong and BLM

by

The United States’ Racial Justice Problem Is Also an International Human Rights Law Problem

by

Ignore Trump’s Twitter Tantrum Executive Order and Address Disinformation Instead

by and

If We Could See Ourselves from the Outside

by

The U.S. Constitution and Limits on Detention and Use of Force in Handling Civil Unrest

by

The Military Justice Dimension: Constraints on Military Personnel in Handling Civil Unrest

by

Invoking “Terrorism” Against Police Protestors

by

The President and the Domestic Deployment of the Military: Answers to Five Key Questions

by

A Bipartisan Push in Congress to Fight the ‘Parallel Pandemic’ of Human Rights Abuses Abroad

by and

White Supremacist Infiltration of US Police Forces: Fact-Checking National Security Advisor O’Brien

by

Far-Right Infiltrators and Agitators in George Floyd Protests: Indicators of White Supremacists

by

Trump’s Empty “Withdrawal” from the World Health Organization

by

Understanding the Michael Flynn Case: Separating the Wheat from the Chaff, and the Proper from the Improper

by

State’s Selective Cooperation with Congress Raises Legal Questions that Demand Answers

by

Leading the Intelligence Community Will Be a Test for Ratcliffe

by and

Jurisdiction at Guantanamo: The Case of Long-Term Complicity

by

Eli Lake’s Omissions and Misleading Facts in Defense of Michael Flynn

by

Nuclear Arms Control, or a New Arms Race? Trump Seems Bent on the Latter.

by

How the U.N. Can Help Prevent the Spread of Proxy Conflicts

by and

Advancing Rights and Justice During a Pandemic: An Online Event Series

by and

The President’s Inversion of the Government’s Ethical Conduct Standards, Right Before Americans’ Eyes

by

Tents at Sea: How Greek Officials Use Rescue Equipment for Illegal Deportations

by and

Mapping the Proliferation of Human Rights Bodies’ Guidance on COVID-19 Mitigation

by

A Conversation With U.N. Special Rapporteur David Kaye: COVID-19 and Freedom of Expression

by

To Fix the COVID-19 Testing Gap, Take a Lesson from GM (or the Pentagon)

by , and

Oxford Statement on the International Law Protections Against Cyber Operations Targeting the Health Care Sector

by , , and

Turkey Opened the Door to the European Court of Human Rights for Syrian Victims

by

The Significance of the Supreme Court’s Opati Decision for States and Companies Sued for Terrorism in U.S. Courts

by

Anticipating Phase Two of the Trumped Up “Obamagate”

by

The Trump Administration’s Indefensible Legal Defense of Its Asylum Ban

by

Oversight and “Undermining”: Reflections on the Supreme Court Oral Arguments About Subpoenas for Trump’s Financial Information

by

Revisiting Export Controls in the COVID Era

by

What the Pandemic Tells Us About the State of U.S. Cybersecurity

by and

The Importance of New Statements on Sovereignty in Cyberspace by Austria, the Czech Republic and United States

by

Here’s What the New DoD Policy on Civilian Harm Should Include

by and

Grading DODs Annual Civilian Casualties Report: “Incomplete”

by and

Iranian Gunboat Harassment and the Rules of Engagement

by and

Timeline of the Coronavirus Pandemic and U.S. Response

by and

The Republic of Facebook

by

The Perils of Hyping Pandemic Response as a National Security Issue

by and

From “Enemy of the People” to “Essential”: The Pandemic Creates an Opening for the Press

by

Trump’s COVID-19 Immigration Proclamation May Be Legal, But It’s Still an Abuse of Power

by and

Trump’s “Deal of the Century” is Bibi’s Dream Come True

by

Mexico’s Initiative to Ensure Global Access to Medicines, Vaccines and Medical Equipment to Face COVID19

by and

Terrorism During a Pandemic: Assessing the Threat and Balancing the Hype

by

Top Experts Analyze Inspector General Report Finding Problems in FBI Surveillance

by , , and

Zoom and the Problem of Cybersecurity Moral Hazard

by

Russia’s Humanitarian Law Obligations to Civilians in Occupied Ukrainian Territories in the Time of COVID-19

by , and

Why We Filed a FOIA Request on How Many US Troops Are in Afghanistan, Iraq, and Syria

by and

Assessing Emergency Powers During #COVID-19

by , and

Healthcare Workers with Chronic Illness on Coronavirus Frontlines: The Need for Accommodations

by

What Counts As Sufficient Transparency on Civilian Casualties in Somalia

by

There is No Public Health Rationale for a Categorical Ban on Asylum Seekers

by

Seek and Speak the Truth

by

WhatsApp v. NSO Group: State Immunity and Cyber Spying

by and

Pompeo’s “Rights Commission” Is Worse Than Feared: 7 Concerns to Watch

by and

Deepfakes 2.0: The New Era of “Truth Decay”

by and

Coronavirus Border Expulsions: CDC’s Assault on Asylum Seekers and Unaccompanied Minors

by

The Time has Come to Have a Conversation at the U.N. on Self-Defence

by

Lawsuit Against Fox News Over Coronavirus Coverage: Can It Succeed? Should It?

by

Don’t Bother Suing China for Coronavirus

by

COVID-19 Shows How the U.S. Got National Security Wrong

by

How Terrorist Groups Will Try to Capitalize on the Coronavirus Crisis

by

Biopharma: The Next National Security Frontier

by

A Chance to Fix FISA

by

Military’s Response to the Coronavirus Crisis: Top 10 Principles

by

Former Officials Challenge Pompeo’s Threats to the International Criminal Court

by , , , , and

Repatriating Foreign Fighters from Syria: International Law and Political Will (Part 1)

by

Universal Health Care is a National Security Issue

by and

The Soleimani Strike and the Case for War Powers Reform

by

The Defense Department’s Measured Take on International Law in Cyberspace

by

Law Enforcement’s Facial Recognition Law-lessness: Comparing European and US Approaches

by

An Ambitious Reading of Facebook’s Content Regulation White Paper

by and

Russian Cyber Attacks Against Georgia, Public Attributions and Sovereignty in Cyberspace

by

What to Watch For in White House’s Annual Report on Use of Military Force

by and

Is the Pardon Power Unlimited?

by , , , , , and

Norm-Skepticism in Cyberspace? Counter-Factual and Counterproductive

by

The President’s War on Intelligence: Yes, It’s Worse Than You Think

by

Let the Rule of Law Rule Law Enforcement: Reflections on the Current Attorney General’s Tenure

by

New Online Resource: War Powers and Presidential Practice

by and

For House, Senate National Security Committees, Stopgaps for Term Limits

by

Video of Panel on the “Crisis at the Justice Department”

by

When Professionalism Mattered: Dissent Against U.S. Policy on Landmines

by

The Soul of the Justice Department: Who Must Stand Up For It Now

by

Punching on the Edges of the Grey Zone: Iranian Cyber Threats and State Cyber Responses

by

Please Support Just Security with a Tax-Deductible Donation

by

The CIA in the Age of Trump

by

Confronting Russia’s Role in Transnational White Supremacist Extremism

by and

Reading Between the Votes: 53 Senators Say Trump Guilty on the Facts

by

United Nations Sets Standards on Peaceful Assemblies and the Use of Less Lethal Weapons

by

Sudan’s Push for Removal from U.S. Terror List: Not a Panacea

by and

International Criminal Court and the Question of Palestine’s Statehood: Part II

by

Compilation of States’ Reactions to U.S. and Iranian Uses of Force in Iraq in January 2020

by and

How to Think About the Soleimani Strike in Four Questions

by

Iran’s Leaders Preserve the Republic With a Hybrid of International and Islamic Law

by

The President, His Relationship with Intelligence, and the Soleimani Strike

by

The Need for Increased Amicus Role in the FISA Process

by

U.S. Legal Defense of the Soleimani Strike at the United Nations: A Critical Assessment

by

Reevaluating Our Counter-Terrorism Information Sharing Methods

by

Lawful Self-Defense vs. Revenge Strikes: Scrutinizing Iran and U.S. Uses of Force under International Law

by and

The Targeted Killing of General Soleimani: Its Lawfulness and Why It Matters

by

Iran’s Unlawful Reprisal (and Ours)

by

Soleimani Strike Marks a Novel Shift in Targeted Killing, Dangerous to the Global Order

by

United States Killed Iraqi Military Official and Iraqi Military Personnel in the Two Recent Attacks

by

Top Experts’ Backgrounder: Military Action Against Iran and US Domestic Law

by and

The Crossfire Hurricane Report’s Inconvenient Findings

by

New Leaked Documents Reveal China’s Chilling Crackdown on Muslims

by

Duty to Warn: Has the Trump Administration Learned from the Khashoggi Failure?

by

Can Turkey be Expelled from NATO? It’s Legally Possible, Whether or Not Politically Prudent

by

Climate Change Denialism Poses a National Security Threat

by

What’s the New Terror Financing Executive Order All About?

by

Guidelines on Investigating Violations of International Humanitarian Law

by , and

Introduction to Just Security Series on UN Yemen Report

by and

The Once and Future Threat of Nuclear Weapon Testing

by

Expert Summaries of Mueller Report: A Collection

by , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , and

Army and Marine Corps Publish New Manual: The Commander’s Handbook on the Law of Land Warfare

by

Guide to the Mueller Report’s Findings on “Collusion”

by

Transparency on Civilian Harm in Somalia Matters – Not Just to Americans

by , and

Human Rights, Deprivation of Life and National Security: Q&A with Christof Heyns and Yuval Shany on General Comment 36

by , and

Need for Change to Protect Children in Armed Conflict

by and

View all »
Filed under:
About the Author(s)

Brian L. Cox

Adjunct Professor of Law, Cornell Law School; Visiting Scholar, Queen's University Faculty of Law, Ontario.

Read these related stories next:

Notes on John Bolton’s Brief Opposing the Government’s Motion to Enjoin Publication of His Book

June 19, 2020 by and

National Security at the United Nations This Week (June 12-19)

June 19, 2020 by

Questions for the Government in the Bolton Book TRO Hearing(s)

June 18, 2020 by and

Trump’s ICC EO Will Undercut All U.S. Sanctions Programs—Is That Why Treasury Isn’t Conspicuously on Board?

June 16, 2020 by

Dissecting the Executive Order on Int’l Criminal Court Sanctions: Scope, Effectiveness, and Tradeoffs

June 15, 2020 by

The Self-Defeating Executive Order Against the International Criminal Court

June 12, 2020 by

Ali Kushayb’s Arrest Highlights the Other Side of the U.S.–ICC Relationship

June 12, 2020 by

National Security at the United Nations This Week (June 5-12)

June 12, 2020 by

Trump and Duterte Show Why UN Must Reassess Embrace of Counterterrorism

June 11, 2020 by and

At Confederate-Named Army Bases, Highlight US Ideals By Renaming Them for Honorable Figures

June 10, 2020 by and

Ignore Trump’s Twitter Tantrum Executive Order and Address Disinformation Instead

June 5, 2020 by and

Pompeo’s Personal Stake in the International Criminal Court’s Afghan Investigation

June 3, 2020 by and