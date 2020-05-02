Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (April 27-May 1)

COVID-19
Editor’s Note – We have created A Topical Index of COVID-19 Articles on Just Security, a comprehensive subject-matter catalog that is continually updated. Below are coronavirus-related articles published this week.
Online Resource: Timeline
- Timeline of the Coronavirus Pandemic and U.S. Response (Updated)
by Ryan Goodman (@rgoodlaw) and Danielle Schulkin (@DaniSchulkin)
Diplomacy
- Mexico’s Initiative to Ensure Global Access to Medicines, Vaccines and Medical Equipment to Face COVID19
by Pablo Arrocha Olabuenaga and Ambassador H.E. Juan Ramón de la Fuente
- Pandemics and the Need for Global Governance
by Barry Kellman
Public Health and Governance
- Federal vs. State Powers in Rush to Reopen Amid Coronavirus Pandemic
by James G. Hodge, Jr. (@jghodgejr)
- As the U.S. Risks Reopening for Business, Technology Alone Won’t Stop the Coronavirus
by Lauren Sarkesian (@SarkBites)
Access to Information
Immigration
- Trump’s COVID-19 Immigration Proclamation May Be Legal, But It’s Still an Abuse of Power
by Adam Cox (@adambcox) and Cristina Rodríguez (@cmrodriguez95)
Emergency Powers
- Coughing into the Crowd: Bolsonaro’s Botched COVID-19 Response
by Jocelyn Getgen Kestenbaum (@jocelyngetgen)
Countering Violent Extremism
- Terrorism During a Pandemic: Assessing the Threat and Balancing the Hype
by Jessica Davis (@jessmarindavis)
U.S. – Israel
- Trump’s “Deal of the Century” is Bibi’s Dream Come True
by Ambassador Peter Mulrean (ret.)
2020 Election
- Keeping an Eye on the Hand of Justice: Bill Barr and Targeting Joe Biden
by Stuart M. Gerson and Kristy Parker (@KPNatsFan)
Surveillance/Intelligence Community
- Top Experts Analyze Inspector General Report Finding Problems in FBI Surveillance
by Elizabeth Goitein (@LizaGoitein), Andrew G. McCabe, Mary B. McCord and Julian Sanchez (@normative)
- ODNI’s 2019 Statistical Transparency Report: The FBI Violates FISA…Again
by Elizabeth Goitein (@LizaGoitein)
Autocracies
- The EU Should Quarantine its Autocrats
by Austin Doehler
Rule of Law
- Law Day and the Need for Virtue in Government Lawyering
by Joshua Geltzer (@jgeltzer)
Countering Violent Extremism
- Why Preventing and Countering Violent Extremism Law and Practice Is Failing a Human Rights Audit
by Fionnuala Ní Aoláin (@NiAolainF)
Venezuela
- How to Hold Venezuela’s Maduro Accountable for Human Rights Abuses
by Gissou Nia (@GissouNia) and Rodrigo Diamanti (@RDiamanti)
Hong Kong-China
- Can We Finally Admit That “One Country, Two Systems” Is Dead in Hong Kong?
by Alvin Y.H. Cheung (@ayhcheung)
United Nations
- National Security at the United Nations This Week (April 25-May 1)
by Randle DeFalco (@randledefalco)
