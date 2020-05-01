Law Day and the Need for Virtue in Government Lawyering

by

May 1, 2020

May 1 is Law Day. It might not be America’s most popular or well-known holiday, but many of us who are lawyers—who love being lawyers, who are proud to be lawyers—are rather fond of it. A feature of Law Day that makes it special is the opportunity to applaud particular lawyers defending the rule of law in admirable, courageous ways, including inside and outside the government.

But this Law Day demands that we also pay attention to a very different set of actions by lawyers within the Trump period. These are the lawyers who chose not to do the right thing when it mattered—especially those in positions of power within the U.S. government. Often, there was no lack of skill in the art of lawyering shown by these lawyers: they invoked doctrines, cited cases, and wrote down words that looked like law, and perhaps even represented a conceivable view of the law. But they used skill as a substitute for virtue—indeed, as a means to impede it. All told, this is not just a bright moment in American lawyering thanks to those who have fought for the rule of law; it’s also a dark one. And, this Law Day, we must acknowledge and grapple with that ugly manifestation—as a profession, as educators, and as citizens—and turn to a vision of law that’s about not just skill but also virtue.

This brand of lawyering in the Trump era has a template. It is provided by the shortest judicial opinion written in the most significant Supreme Court case in the past three years: the Court’s consideration of Trump’s travel ban, his signature 2016 campaign pledge, the promise so outrageous that it started giving Trump’s unlikely campaign real attention and momentum. The template for use of legal language in place of virtue is Justice Kennedy’s 358-word concurrence in Hawaii v. Trump.

Kennedy joined in full the Chief Justice’s majority opinion upholding Trump’s travel ban. But his concurrence acknowledged that all was not well. After letting stand a travel ban that Trump had originally promised in explicitly anti-Muslim terms, Kennedy observed that, sometimes, courts will hear claims alleging “animosity to a religion.” And Kennedy said that, even though America’s highest court wasn’t vindicating such a claim here, “[t]hat does not mean … officials are free to disregard the Constitution and the rights it proclaims and protects.” Concluding, Kennedy appeared to admit that, seventeen months into Trump’s presidency, the rule of law faced a perilous moment in America: “An anxious world must know that our Government remains committed always to the liberties the Constitution seeks to preserve and protect, so that freedom extends outward, and lasts.”

Kennedy knew better.

He knew something was deeply wrong. But he did nothing about it. Those two dimensions separated him from the two groups of justices on either side of him.

What Kennedy chose was to join the four justices who had no apparent hesitation in finding a complicated legal path to the conclusion that the highest court in the land supposedly had to indulge the claims of Trump’s lawyers that the travel ban before the court was not really an instantiation of the one Trump had promised with such ferocious anti-Muslim language, and that the ban was needed for a (shifting) national security justification, and that there was nothing any court could do about it. There were, as there often are, arguments on both sides; and the five justices in the majority made theirs, with lawyerly language and technical skill.

But Kennedy knew it all was, fundamentally, wrong. Still, he chose to go along, hoping someone else—“officials,” “our Government”—would somehow do the right thing. He made that choice despite knowing that he’d soon be stepping down from the high court, with this his last big chance to do the right thing himself.

Too many lawyers have, over the past few years, followed this path. Consider, for example, the impeachment saga. There were lawyers inside the White House who tried to bury the smoking gun record of Trump’s phone call with Ukraine’s president on a server typically reserved for the most highly classified documents. There were lawyers inside the Justice Department who tried to bury the whistleblower complaint sparked by that call even though the intelligence community’s inspector general had deemed the complaint both “credible” and “urgent” and, in turn, required by federal law to be shared with Congress. There were lawyers inside the White House who declared war on the impeachment inquiry and refused to share any materials or make available any witnesses as the House of Representatives exercised a power to consider impeachment explicitly assigned to it in the Constitution.

The point isn’t that lawyers sometimes do bad things, or at least things that some of us consider bad. The point is that, at each stage, these individuals summoned lawyerly justifications for making the wrong call. Indeed, they’ve often made those justifications public. We can read the Justice Department’s arguments for trying to bury the whistleblower complaint. We can read the White House Counsel’s arguments for refusing to cooperate with impeachment. Many of us disagree—strongly—with what we read; but the lawyers who wrote these documents devised arguments and wrote them with some ability. It’s not a lack of legal skill or technical prowess that defines these documents, at least not universally. It’s their patently and fundamentally unjust result—a result that challenges the rule of law itself, whether by covering up a president’s abuse of power, or silencing someone flagging wrongdoing, or twisting constitutional checks and balances.

It’s all the more disturbing to see government lawyers making these choices. Ordinarily, the adversarial nature of America’s legal system means that even lawyers short on virtue get checked, in a sense, by opposing counsel making contrary arguments and then by judges ruling on who’s right. If, in that setting, a lawyer advances arguments that undermine the rule of law, we expect those arguments to lose in the crucible of competing advocacy and (ideally) neutral adjudication. But those of us who’ve been government lawyers have long been taught to hold ourselves to a much higher standard. That’s in part because our client is the American people as a whole, rather than some narrowly interested party. It’s also because many critical issues tackled by government lawyers are not subjected to the external check of adversarial argument and neutral adjudication. Government lawyers—especially government lawyers working on national security issues—offer a wide range of consequential views that never get tested by opposing counsel or judicial scrutiny. So, these lawyers must provide that check to themselves, by meeting a higher standard. That’s why, as Neal Katyal has noted in a lecture about the Solicitor General confessing error, the Attorney General’s beautiful Justice Department conference room has carved on its top: “The United States wins its point whenever justice is done its citizens in the courts.” The point, for government lawyers, isn’t to win, or to cook up some legal justification for a preferred outcome. The point, instead, is to see justice done.

These are the reasons that these incidents in which legal positions yield unjust results should concern us this Law Day. In each of these cases, the challenges to the rule of law have been compounded by other lawyers making similarly regrettable choices. And that’s why it’s not enough to deploy legal skill to choose one set of arguments over another, then hope that some other actor will do what’s clearly the right thing. We need lawyers to choose the right thing themselves. And we need it before next year’s Law Day—before the delicate constitutional system we’ve built shatters.

So, this Law Day, let’s of course cheer the many lawyers fighting for the rule of law in the United States and beyond. But let’s also make clear that the majesty of law is not merely a matter of skill—it’s also a matter of virtue. And, as lawyers, educators, and citizens, let’s remember that, often, there are conceivable legal arguments on both sides—but real-world disaster on only one. It’s on us, not someone else, to do the right thing.

Image: Krittiraj Adchasai/Getty Images

 

Featured Articles

Law Day and the Need for Virtue in Government Lawyering

by

Trump’s COVID-19 Immigration Proclamation May Be Legal, But It’s Still an Abuse of Power

by and

Timeline of the Coronavirus Pandemic and U.S. Response

by and

Trump’s “Deal of the Century” is Bibi’s Dream Come True

by

Mexico’s Initiative to Ensure Global Access to Medicines, Vaccines and Medical Equipment to Face COVID19

by and

Keeping an Eye on the Hand of Justice: Bill Barr and Targeting Joe Biden

by and

Terrorism During a Pandemic: Assessing the Threat and Balancing the Hype

by

Top Experts Analyze Inspector General Report Finding Problems in FBI Surveillance

by , , and

Zoom and the Problem of Cybersecurity Moral Hazard

by

Russia’s Humanitarian Law Obligations to Civilians in Occupied Ukrainian Territories in the Time of COVID-19

by , and

Why We Filed a FOIA Request on How Many US Troops Are in Afghanistan, Iraq, and Syria

by and

Assessing Emergency Powers During #COVID-19

by , and

Great Expectations: AFRICOM’s New Quarterly Report on Civilian Casualties

by

Healthcare Workers with Chronic Illness on Coronavirus Frontlines: The Need for Accommodations

by

What Counts As Sufficient Transparency on Civilian Casualties in Somalia

by

US Ramps Up War in Somalia, Killing More Civilians

by

The Dancer: President Trump, the Anti-Lockdown Posture, and Dr. Fauci’s Ace Card

by

There is No Public Health Rationale for a Categorical Ban on Asylum Seekers

by

Seek and Speak the Truth

by

WhatsApp v. NSO Group: State Immunity and Cyber Spying

by and

Pompeo’s “Rights Commission” Is Worse Than Feared: 7 Concerns to Watch

by and

An Abuse of Presidential Authority and American Power: Halting U.S. Funding for the World Health Organization

by

Governors and Mayors, Beware: Lawsuits Opposing Coronavirus Mitigation Orders Are a Real Threat

by

Deepfakes 2.0: The New Era of “Truth Decay”

by and

Coronavirus Border Expulsions: CDC’s Assault on Asylum Seekers and Unaccompanied Minors

by

The Time has Come to Have a Conversation at the U.N. on Self-Defence

by

9/11 All Over Again

by

Lawsuit Against Fox News Over Coronavirus Coverage: Can It Succeed? Should It?

by

Don’t Bother Suing China for Coronavirus

by

How Congress Can Save Lives, Protect Rights, and Exert U.S. Leadership Globally in Response to Coronavirus

by and

COVID-19 Shows How the U.S. Got National Security Wrong

by

How Terrorist Groups Will Try to Capitalize on the Coronavirus Crisis

by

The World’s Landmine Challenge Demands Presidential Action

by

Biopharma: The Next National Security Frontier

by

Threats to Democracy Spread with the Virus, We Must Keep Both in Check

by

A Chance to Fix FISA

by

COVID-19 and International Law: Must China Compensate Countries for the Damage?

by

Military’s Response to the Coronavirus Crisis: Top 10 Principles

by

Coronavirus, Public Perceptions and the Dangers of “News Deserts”

by

What the UN Security Council Can Do on Coronavirus: A Global Goods Coordination Mechanism

by

COVID-19 and Violent Conflict: Responding to Predictable Unpredictability

by

Former Officials Challenge Pompeo’s Threats to the International Criminal Court

by , , , , and

Repatriating Foreign Fighters from Syria: International Law and Political Will (Part 1)

by

Universal Health Care is a National Security Issue

by and

The Soleimani Strike and the Case for War Powers Reform

by

Peace in Afghanistan: Showmanship over Substance

by

The Defense Department’s Measured Take on International Law in Cyberspace

by

Law Enforcement’s Facial Recognition Law-lessness: Comparing European and US Approaches

by

An Ambitious Reading of Facebook’s Content Regulation White Paper

by and

Why the 2020 Election Will Be A Mess Part II: Beyond Russian Disinformation

by , and

Russian Cyber Attacks Against Georgia, Public Attributions and Sovereignty in Cyberspace

by

Telegram’s Cryptocurrency Could Have a Terrorism Problem

by

Facebook Bylaws for Takedown Oversight Board: Questions of Independence

by and

The U.S.-Taliban Accord: Can the Afghan Government Rise to the Occasion?

by

What to Watch For in White House’s Annual Report on Use of Military Force

by and

Is the Pardon Power Unlimited?

by , , , , , and

Norm-Skepticism in Cyberspace? Counter-factual and Counterproductive

by

The President’s War on Intelligence: Yes, It’s Worse Than You Think

by

Let the Rule of Law Rule Law Enforcement: Reflections on the Current Attorney General’s Tenure

by

New Online Resource: War Powers and Presidential Practice

by and

For House, Senate National Security Committees, Stopgaps for Term Limits

by

Video of Panel on the “Crisis at the Justice Department”

by

Sudan Takes Two Big Steps toward Normalizing Relations: USS Cole and Bashir

by

Senators Call for Prosecution of Gambian Paramilitary Fighter in US Custody

by

When Professionalism Mattered: Dissent Against U.S. Policy on Landmines

by

The Soul of the Justice Department: Who Must Stand Up For It Now

by

White House ‘1264 Notice’ and Novel Legal Claims for Military Action Against Iran

by

Exclusive: New Unredacted Emails Show How Deeply OMB Misled Congress on Ukraine

by

Punching on the Edges of the Grey Zone: Iranian Cyber Threats and State Cyber Responses

by

Please Support Just Security with a Tax-Deductible Donation

by

The CIA in the Age of Trump

by

Confronting Russia’s Role in Transnational White Supremacist Extremism

by and

Reading Between the Votes: 53 Senators Say Trump Guilty on the Facts

by

United Nations Sets Standards on Peaceful Assemblies and the Use of Less Lethal Weapons

by

Sudan’s Push for Removal from U.S. Terror List: Not a Panacea

by and

International Criminal Court and the Question of Palestine’s Statehood: Part II

by

Compilation of States’ Reactions to U.S. and Iranian Uses of Force in Iraq in January 2020

by and

How to Think About the Soleimani Strike in Four Questions

by

Iran’s Leaders Preserve the Republic With a Hybrid of International and Islamic Law

by

The President, His Relationship with Intelligence, and the Soleimani Strike

by

The Need for Increased Amicus Role in the FISA Process

by

U.S. Legal Defense of the Soleimani Strike at the United Nations: A Critical Assessment

by

Reevaluating Our Counter-Terrorism Information Sharing Methods

by

Lawful Self-Defense vs. Revenge Strikes: Scrutinizing Iran and U.S. Uses of Force under International Law

by and

The Targeted Killing of General Soleimani: Its Lawfulness and Why It Matters

by

Iran’s Unlawful Reprisal (and Ours)

by

Soleimani Strike Marks a Novel Shift in Targeted Killing, Dangerous to the Global Order

by

United States Killed Iraqi Military Official and Iraqi Military Personnel in the Two Recent Attacks

by

Top Experts’ Backgrounder: Military Action Against Iran and US Domestic Law

by and

Exclusive: Unredacted Ukraine Documents Reveal Extent of Pentagon’s Legal Concerns

by

Most Read/Popular Just Security Articles of 2019

by

The Application of International Law to Cyberspace: Sovereignty and Non-intervention

by

The Crossfire Hurricane Report’s Inconvenient Findings

by

Trump’s Aim to Go Big on Nuclear Arms Control Should Begin by Extending New START

by

The Spencer Standoff with Trump over Gallagher Distracts from the Navy’s Real Problems

by

New Leaked Documents Reveal China’s Chilling Crackdown on Muslims

by

Go See The Report, Then Let’s Put Torture to Bed For Good

by , , and

Duty to Warn: Has the Trump Administration Learned from the Khashoggi Failure?

by

Assessing Turkey’s “Resettlement” Plans in Syria under the Law of Occupation

by and

Can Turkey be Expelled from NATO? It’s Legally Possible, Whether or Not Politically Prudent

by

Climate Change Denialism Poses a National Security Threat

by

What’s the New Terror Financing Executive Order All About?

by

Guidelines on Investigating Violations of International Humanitarian Law

by , and

Introduction to Just Security Series on UN Yemen Report

by and

The Once and Future Threat of Nuclear Weapon Testing

by

Expert Summaries of Mueller Report: A Collection

by , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , and

Army and Marine Corps Publish New Manual: The Commander’s Handbook on the Law of Land Warfare

by

Guide to the Mueller Report’s Findings on “Collusion”

by

Transparency on Civilian Harm in Somalia Matters – Not Just to Americans

by , and

Human Rights, Deprivation of Life and National Security: Q&A with Christof Heyns and Yuval Shany on General Comment 36

by , and

Need for Change to Protect Children in Armed Conflict

by and

View all »
Filed under:
About the Author(s)

Joshua Geltzer

Executive Editor. Founding Executive Director of the Institute for Constitutional Advocacy and Protection and Visiting Professor of Law at Georgetown University Law Center. Former Senior Director for Counterterrorism at the National Security Council, former Deputy Legal Advisor to the National Security Council, and former Counsel to the Assistant Attorney General for National Security at the Department of Justice. Follow him on Twitter (@jgeltzer).

Read these related stories next:

Keeping an Eye on the Hand of Justice: Bill Barr and Targeting Joe Biden

April 29, 2020 by and

David Addington, Chief of Staff and former counsel to Vice President Dick Cheney, former Department of Justice official John Yoo and Chris Schroeder, former acting assistant Attorney General in charge of the Justice Department Office of Legal Counsel testify before the House Judiciary committee during a hearing on the administration's interrogation policy on June 26, 2008 in Washington, DC.

ICC Afghanistan Torture Investigation Likely to Turn on Criminal Intent

April 15, 2020 by

Barr Is Dismantling Charges Filed by Mueller

March 19, 2020 by

A “Twitter Chat” About COVID-19: Ethical Dilemmas in a Pandemic

March 17, 2020 by

Sen. Van Hollen Calls for Paoletta to Relinquish Role as OMB’s Top Ethics Official

March 12, 2020 by

Revised Justice Department Policy Still Silences Immigration Judges

March 5, 2020 by

When the Abnormal Becomes Typical: Clinging to Memories of Normalcy Three Years into the Trump Administration

March 3, 2020 by

Let the Rule of Law Rule Law Enforcement: Reflections on the Current Attorney General’s Tenure

February 25, 2020 by

Dis-Barr the Justice Department

February 24, 2020 by

Video of Panel on the “Crisis at the Justice Department”

February 21, 2020 by

Three Dozen Questions for Congress (and News Media) to Ask Attorney General Barr

February 18, 2020 by , and

The Soul of the Justice Department: Who Must Stand Up For It Now

February 14, 2020 by