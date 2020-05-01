ODNI’s 2019 Statistical Transparency Report: The FBI Violates FISA…Again

by

May 1, 2020

Every year, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) releases a statistical transparency report on the use of national security authorities. The report, which began as a voluntary undertaking and is now a statutory requirement, is useful for detecting trends and patterns in foreign intelligence surveillance. For instance, the reports have revealed a steady increase in the number of targets under Section 702 of FISA (from 89,138 in 2013 to 204,968 in 2019), as well as the acquisition of a massive number of Americans’ phone records (over a billion between 2015 and 2018) under a program that was intended to replace bulk collection.

Buried in the 2019 report—released by ODNI on Thursday—is information of a different nature: a major instance of non-compliance with the law that ODNI hasn’t previously reported, and that directly implicates the constitutional rights of Americans.

To understand the violation in question, a bit of background is necessary. (I’ve started many a Section 702-related blog post with this same background information; readers who are familiar with it might want to skip the next two paragraphs.) Under Section 702 of FISA, enacted in 2008, the National Security Agency (NSA) collects hundreds of millions of electronic communications each year. No warrant is required for this collection because the targets of surveillance are foreigners overseas. However, massive amounts of Americans’ communications are “incidentally” collected in the process.

Recognizing the inevitability of this spillover, Congress sought to protect Americans’ constitutional rights by requiring the government to “minimize” the retention, use, and sharing of information about U.S. persons incidentally acquired under Section 702. Instead, as we learned through Edward Snowden’s disclosures in 2013, the FBI routinely helps itself to this data, combing through communications obtained under Section 702 to find Americans’ phone calls, e-mails, and text messages for use in purely domestic criminal investigations. This practice is commonly known as “backdoor searches.”

When Section 702 came up for reauthorization in late 2017, civil liberties advocates pushed to end backdoor searches by requiring the government to obtain a warrant before conducting U.S. person queries. Ultimately, Congress required the FBI to obtain a warrant in only a small subset of cases—criminal investigations not relating to national security that had reached a certain stage of the investigation—and only after the query is conducted (but before reviewing the contents of any communications).

As minimal as this requirement is, the 2019 statistical transparency report reveals that the FBI has failed to comply with it in literally every relevant case. According to a table in the report, there were six instances in 2018 in which the FBI reviewed the contents of Americans’ communications after conducting a backdoor search in a criminal, non-national security case. (These six instances went unreported in the 2018 transparency report because they were not detected until a Department of Justice oversight review in 2019.) The same table indicates that the FBI obtained a warrant to review the contents of those communications exactly zero times. Similarly, for 2019, the table lists one instance in which the FBI ran a backdoor search in a criminal, non-national security case and reviewed communications content, but zero instances in which it obtained a warrant.

At first blush, it might seem that there’s an apple-to-oranges problem in interpreting these statistics. The requirement to report the number of times communications were reviewed after a backdoor search applies in every criminal, non-national security investigation; the requirement to obtain a warrant applies only when the investigation has reached a particular stage (namely, when it is designated as a “predicated” investigation). A footnote in the ODNI report, however, states that the Department of Justice reported “each instance” to the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court as a “compliance incident.” That means the warrant requirement applied—and was violated—in each case. (ODNI has confirmed the accuracy of this interpretation.)

Leaving aside the substance of this revelation, its timing and the way in which it was presented are deeply disturbing. The six warrantless reviews that took place in 2018 were discovered by the Justice Department at an unspecified time in 2019; four months into 2020, the 2019 statistical report is the first public admission of these incidents. Moreover, even now, the fact of non-compliance with a major statutory requirement must be inferred from numbers on a table on page 17 of a routine statistical report. There has been no statement from ODNI or the FBI—no explanation of how the violations occurred or any steps that are being taken to ensure that no such violations take place in the future.

Under any circumstances, the fact that the FBI has failed to adhere to a statutory warrant requirement is significant information that ODNI should promptly report—and explain—to the public. That is particularly true here, given that three provisions of FISA were scheduled to expire in March of this year and Congress was debating and voting on proposed reforms to multiple FISA authorities as part of the reauthorization process.

Then there are the violations themselves. Congress chose to require a warrant in only a limited category of cases: those in which Americans’ privacy and liberty interests are at their very highest. Predicated criminal investigations are likely to result in prosecutions, and potentially in the deprivation of the target’s freedoms. Additionally, because the cases in question do not implicate foreign intelligence or national security, there can be no argument that the information is subject to any exception to the Fourth Amendment’s warrant requirement. And there is nothing complicated about the requirement Congress imposed; it should have been an easy matter to educate FBI agents about their new obligation. There is no imaginable excuse for a compliance rate of zero percent.

The news that the FBI violated the warrant requirement is just the latest in a remarkable series of revelations. In the last six months alone, we’ve learned that the FBI openly flouted the requirement Congress enacted in early 2018 to count the number of backdoor searches it performs; conducted tens of thousands of U.S. person queries without meeting the extremely low standard that applies to any query of Section 702 data (i.e., that the query must be reasonably designed to return foreign intelligence or evidence of a crime); and violated the so-called “Woods procedures” in each of 25 cases reviewed by the Justice Department’s Inspector General, resulting in applications to conduct surveillance under Title I of FISA that were riddled with errors. These incidents follow a decade in which the government failed (for several years) to report the collection of purely domestic communications under Section 702, and then failed (for several more years) to comply with the procedures that the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court imposed to remedy the resulting Fourth Amendment violation.

The lesson should be clear. Multiple FISA authorities that enable either the direct or “incidental” collection of Americans’ information rely on statutory and/or court-imposed limitations on how that data is accessed, shared, and kept. Scrupulous adherence to those limitations is necessary to safeguard Americans’ privacy and, in many cases, their constitutional rights. After 12 years of repeated and systemic violations, Congress cannot continue to hand the government sweeping powers to collect Americans’ most personal data on the assumption that the FBI is following the rules, or that the FISA Court’s interventions will put an end to any non-compliance. Instead, in order to adequately protect Americans’ rights, Congress must begin to put stricter limits on the scope of collection itself.

What this means in practice will depend on the FISA authority in question. Most immediately, Congress should revisit the low “relevance” standard for collection under FISA’s business records provision, Section 215, which is scheduled for a reauthorization vote in May. One obvious solution is for Congress to go back to the pre-2001 requirement that the subject of business records requests must be a foreign power or its agent. In addition, when Congress next considers Section 702—which should happen well before 702’s scheduled 2023 sunset, given the many recent revelations of non-compliance—it should narrow the scope of permissible foreign targets. In both cases, these changes would greatly reduce the amount of information about Americans that is subject to collection. That, in turn, would reduce our reliance on the FBI’s adherence to post-collection privacy safeguards—reliance that has proven, once again, to be misplaced. 

Featured Articles

ODNI’s 2019 Statistical Transparency Report: The FBI Violates FISA…Again

by

Law Day and the Need for Virtue in Government Lawyering

by

Trump’s COVID-19 Immigration Proclamation May Be Legal, But It’s Still an Abuse of Power

by and

Timeline of the Coronavirus Pandemic and U.S. Response

by and

Trump’s “Deal of the Century” is Bibi’s Dream Come True

by

Mexico’s Initiative to Ensure Global Access to Medicines, Vaccines and Medical Equipment to Face COVID19

by and

Keeping an Eye on the Hand of Justice: Bill Barr and Targeting Joe Biden

by and

Terrorism During a Pandemic: Assessing the Threat and Balancing the Hype

by

Top Experts Analyze Inspector General Report Finding Problems in FBI Surveillance

by , , and

Zoom and the Problem of Cybersecurity Moral Hazard

by

Russia’s Humanitarian Law Obligations to Civilians in Occupied Ukrainian Territories in the Time of COVID-19

by , and

Why We Filed a FOIA Request on How Many US Troops Are in Afghanistan, Iraq, and Syria

by and

Assessing Emergency Powers During #COVID-19

by , and

Great Expectations: AFRICOM’s New Quarterly Report on Civilian Casualties

by

Healthcare Workers with Chronic Illness on Coronavirus Frontlines: The Need for Accommodations

by

What Counts As Sufficient Transparency on Civilian Casualties in Somalia

by

US Ramps Up War in Somalia, Killing More Civilians

by

The Dancer: President Trump, the Anti-Lockdown Posture, and Dr. Fauci’s Ace Card

by

There is No Public Health Rationale for a Categorical Ban on Asylum Seekers

by

Seek and Speak the Truth

by

WhatsApp v. NSO Group: State Immunity and Cyber Spying

by and

Pompeo’s “Rights Commission” Is Worse Than Feared: 7 Concerns to Watch

by and

An Abuse of Presidential Authority and American Power: Halting U.S. Funding for the World Health Organization

by

Governors and Mayors, Beware: Lawsuits Opposing Coronavirus Mitigation Orders Are a Real Threat

by

Deepfakes 2.0: The New Era of “Truth Decay”

by and

Coronavirus Border Expulsions: CDC’s Assault on Asylum Seekers and Unaccompanied Minors

by

The Time has Come to Have a Conversation at the U.N. on Self-Defence

by

9/11 All Over Again

by

Lawsuit Against Fox News Over Coronavirus Coverage: Can It Succeed? Should It?

by

Don’t Bother Suing China for Coronavirus

by

How Congress Can Save Lives, Protect Rights, and Exert U.S. Leadership Globally in Response to Coronavirus

by and

COVID-19 Shows How the U.S. Got National Security Wrong

by

How Terrorist Groups Will Try to Capitalize on the Coronavirus Crisis

by

The World’s Landmine Challenge Demands Presidential Action

by

Biopharma: The Next National Security Frontier

by

Threats to Democracy Spread with the Virus, We Must Keep Both in Check

by

A Chance to Fix FISA

by

COVID-19 and International Law: Must China Compensate Countries for the Damage?

by

Military’s Response to the Coronavirus Crisis: Top 10 Principles

by

Coronavirus, Public Perceptions and the Dangers of “News Deserts”

by

What the UN Security Council Can Do on Coronavirus: A Global Goods Coordination Mechanism

by

COVID-19 and Violent Conflict: Responding to Predictable Unpredictability

by

Former Officials Challenge Pompeo’s Threats to the International Criminal Court

by , , , , and

Repatriating Foreign Fighters from Syria: International Law and Political Will (Part 1)

by

Universal Health Care is a National Security Issue

by and

The Soleimani Strike and the Case for War Powers Reform

by

Peace in Afghanistan: Showmanship over Substance

by

The Defense Department’s Measured Take on International Law in Cyberspace

by

Law Enforcement’s Facial Recognition Law-lessness: Comparing European and US Approaches

by

An Ambitious Reading of Facebook’s Content Regulation White Paper

by and

Why the 2020 Election Will Be A Mess Part II: Beyond Russian Disinformation

by , and

Russian Cyber Attacks Against Georgia, Public Attributions and Sovereignty in Cyberspace

by

Telegram’s Cryptocurrency Could Have a Terrorism Problem

by

Facebook Bylaws for Takedown Oversight Board: Questions of Independence

by and

The U.S.-Taliban Accord: Can the Afghan Government Rise to the Occasion?

by

What to Watch For in White House’s Annual Report on Use of Military Force

by and

Is the Pardon Power Unlimited?

by , , , , , and

Norm-Skepticism in Cyberspace? Counter-factual and Counterproductive

by

The President’s War on Intelligence: Yes, It’s Worse Than You Think

by

Let the Rule of Law Rule Law Enforcement: Reflections on the Current Attorney General’s Tenure

by

New Online Resource: War Powers and Presidential Practice

by and

For House, Senate National Security Committees, Stopgaps for Term Limits

by

Video of Panel on the “Crisis at the Justice Department”

by

Sudan Takes Two Big Steps toward Normalizing Relations: USS Cole and Bashir

by

Senators Call for Prosecution of Gambian Paramilitary Fighter in US Custody

by

When Professionalism Mattered: Dissent Against U.S. Policy on Landmines

by

The Soul of the Justice Department: Who Must Stand Up For It Now

by

White House ‘1264 Notice’ and Novel Legal Claims for Military Action Against Iran

by

Exclusive: New Unredacted Emails Show How Deeply OMB Misled Congress on Ukraine

by

Punching on the Edges of the Grey Zone: Iranian Cyber Threats and State Cyber Responses

by

Please Support Just Security with a Tax-Deductible Donation

by

The CIA in the Age of Trump

by

Confronting Russia’s Role in Transnational White Supremacist Extremism

by and

Reading Between the Votes: 53 Senators Say Trump Guilty on the Facts

by

United Nations Sets Standards on Peaceful Assemblies and the Use of Less Lethal Weapons

by

Sudan’s Push for Removal from U.S. Terror List: Not a Panacea

by and

International Criminal Court and the Question of Palestine’s Statehood: Part II

by

Compilation of States’ Reactions to U.S. and Iranian Uses of Force in Iraq in January 2020

by and

How to Think About the Soleimani Strike in Four Questions

by

Iran’s Leaders Preserve the Republic With a Hybrid of International and Islamic Law

by

The President, His Relationship with Intelligence, and the Soleimani Strike

by

The Need for Increased Amicus Role in the FISA Process

by

U.S. Legal Defense of the Soleimani Strike at the United Nations: A Critical Assessment

by

Reevaluating Our Counter-Terrorism Information Sharing Methods

by

Lawful Self-Defense vs. Revenge Strikes: Scrutinizing Iran and U.S. Uses of Force under International Law

by and

The Targeted Killing of General Soleimani: Its Lawfulness and Why It Matters

by

Iran’s Unlawful Reprisal (and Ours)

by

Soleimani Strike Marks a Novel Shift in Targeted Killing, Dangerous to the Global Order

by

United States Killed Iraqi Military Official and Iraqi Military Personnel in the Two Recent Attacks

by

Top Experts’ Backgrounder: Military Action Against Iran and US Domestic Law

by and

Exclusive: Unredacted Ukraine Documents Reveal Extent of Pentagon’s Legal Concerns

by

Most Read/Popular Just Security Articles of 2019

by

The Application of International Law to Cyberspace: Sovereignty and Non-intervention

by

The Crossfire Hurricane Report’s Inconvenient Findings

by

Trump’s Aim to Go Big on Nuclear Arms Control Should Begin by Extending New START

by

The Spencer Standoff with Trump over Gallagher Distracts from the Navy’s Real Problems

by

New Leaked Documents Reveal China’s Chilling Crackdown on Muslims

by

Go See The Report, Then Let’s Put Torture to Bed For Good

by , , and

Duty to Warn: Has the Trump Administration Learned from the Khashoggi Failure?

by

Assessing Turkey’s “Resettlement” Plans in Syria under the Law of Occupation

by and

Can Turkey be Expelled from NATO? It’s Legally Possible, Whether or Not Politically Prudent

by

Climate Change Denialism Poses a National Security Threat

by

What’s the New Terror Financing Executive Order All About?

by

Guidelines on Investigating Violations of International Humanitarian Law

by , and

Introduction to Just Security Series on UN Yemen Report

by and

The Once and Future Threat of Nuclear Weapon Testing

by

Expert Summaries of Mueller Report: A Collection

by , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , and

Army and Marine Corps Publish New Manual: The Commander’s Handbook on the Law of Land Warfare

by

Guide to the Mueller Report’s Findings on “Collusion”

by

Transparency on Civilian Harm in Somalia Matters – Not Just to Americans

by , and

Human Rights, Deprivation of Life and National Security: Q&A with Christof Heyns and Yuval Shany on General Comment 36

by , and

Need for Change to Protect Children in Armed Conflict

by and

View all »
Filed under:
About the Author(s)

Elizabeth Goitein

Co-Director of the Liberty & National Security Program at the Brennan Center for Justice, Former Counsel to Sen. Russ Feingold Former Trial Attorney in the Federal Programs Branch of the Civil Division of the Department of Justice. You can follow her on Twitter (@LizaGoitein).

Read these related stories next:

Why We Filed a FOIA Request on How Many US Troops Are in Afghanistan, Iraq, and Syria

April 22, 2020 by and

A District Court Endorses a Broken Prepublication Review System

April 21, 2020 by , , and

Great Expectations: AFRICOM’s New Quarterly Report on Civilian Casualties

April 21, 2020 by

What Counts As Sufficient Transparency on Civilian Casualties in Somalia

April 20, 2020 by

US Ramps Up War in Somalia, Killing More Civilians

April 20, 2020 by

Inspector General of the Intelligence Community Michael Atkinson arrives for a closed-door hearing before the House Intelligence Committee in Washington, DC, on October 4, 2019.

Seek and Speak the Truth

April 16, 2020 by

WhatsApp v. NSO Group: State Immunity and Cyber Spying

April 16, 2020 by and

9/11 All Over Again

April 10, 2020 by

Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman James Risch (R-ID) (L) and ranking member Sen. Robert Menendez (D-NJ)

How Congress Can Save Lives, Protect Rights, and Exert U.S. Leadership Globally in Response to Coronavirus

April 8, 2020 by and

US Christine Levinson (C), the wife of ex-FBI agent Robert Levinson, her son Daniel (L) and her sister Susan (R) hold a press conference at the Swiss embassy in Tehran

Iran’s Murder of an American, CIA Contractor Bob Levinson, Suggests Impunity at Home Too

April 7, 2020 by

Israeli police stop a vehicle at a checkpoint in Bnei Barak

Can Governments Track the Pandemic and Still Protect Privacy?

April 6, 2020 by

Intelligence, Surveillance, and Ethics in a Pandemic

March 31, 2020 by