Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Feb 27-March 5)

Countering Violent Extremism/Terrorism
- Gender and Right-Wing Extremism in America: Why Understanding Women’s Roles is Key to Preventing Future Acts of Domestic Terrorism
by Julia Santucci, Regina Waugh and Hallie Schneir
- COVID-19 and Terrorism in the West: Has Radicalization Really Gone Viral?
by Michael King and Sam Mullins (@Sam_J_Mullins)
- Revitalize US Multilateral Engagement on Counterterrorism and Violent Extremism as Well
by Eric Rosand (@RosandEric)
- What We Can Learn from Global Policy About Preventing Domestic Extremism?
by David Cortright
- Letting Diplomacy Lead US Counterterrorism: What Would That Look Like?
by Luke Hartig (@LukeHartig)
U.S. Airstrike in Syria
- Biden’s Drone Policy Review: Recommendations for a Reset
by Luke Hartig (@LukeHartig)
- Legal Questions (and Some Answers) Concerning the U.S. Military Strike in Syria
by Ryan Goodman (@rgoodlaw)
- Knowns and Unknowns of US Syria Strike: Looming Int’l and Domestic Law Issues
Oona Hathaway (@oonahathaway)
Transparency: US Troop Levels
- Just Security Obtains Overseas Troop Counts That the Pentagon Concealed from the Public
by Sam Aber (@samuel_aber), Nicole Ng, Phil Spector and Brandon Willmore (@bwillmore5)
Authorization for Use of Military Force
- Principles for a 2021 Authorization for Use of Military Force
by Tess Bridgeman (@bridgewriter), Ryan Goodman (@rgoodlaw), Stephen Pomper (@StephenPomper) and Steve Vladeck (@steve_vladeck)
Trump Litigation and Investigations
- Litigation Tracker: Pending Criminal and Civil Cases Against Donald Trump
by Karl Mihm, Jacob Apkon (@japkon) and Sruthi Venkatachalam
U.S. Human Rights Policy
- The “Khashoggi Ban” and What It Does and Doesn’t Mean
by Nate Schenkkan, Annie Wilcox Boyajian and Isabel Linzer (@isabelalinzer)
US Foreign Policy
- Robust Gender Analysis Will Be Key to Effective US Policy Development
by Stephenie Foster (@stepheniefoster) and Susan Markham (@msmarkham)
Guantanamo
- Upcoming Cases Provide Opportunities to Reassess the Application of the Due Process Clause at Guantanamo
by Jonathan Hafetz (@JonathanHafetz)
US-Yemen
- Put Yemen’s Civil Society – and Accountability — at the Center of the Push for Peace
by Marta Abrantes Mendes and Chris Rogers (@ChristphrRogers)
Cyberwarfare & Disinformation
- Protecting the Information Space in Times of Armed Conflict
by Robin Geiss and Henning Lahmann
China
- China’s Military Tech Ambitions – What’s the U.S.- EU Gameplan?
by Kathleen Doherty
Impeachment
- Lessons from the Impeachment Trials of President Donald J. Trump
by Michael J. Gerhardt (@MichaelGerhard8)
International Criminal Justice
Sri Lanka
- UN Should Suspend Sri Lanka from Peacekeeping Over Human Rights Abuses
by Yasmin Sooka
- Highlighting Sri Lanka’s Abuses to the UN in Reviews and Strategic Litigation
by Rupert Skilbeck (@rupertskilbeck)
- Heeding Victims’ Voices: The Struggle of Tamil Families of the Disappeared in Sri Lanka
by Dharsha Jegatheeswaran (@dharsha_J)
- Sri Lanka’s Evasion of Accountability Tests the Limits of the International Human Rights System
by Kumaravadivel Guruparan (@rkguruparan)
Military Justice
- The Next Judge: US Court of Appeals for the Armed Forces’ Looming Vacancy
by Eugene R. Fidell (@globalmjreform)
United Nations
- National Security This Week at the United Nations (Feb 26-March 5)
by Sruthi Venkatachalam
