Biden’s Drone Policy Review: Recommendations for a Reset

by

March 5, 2021

This week, The New York Times and Washington Post both reported that the Biden administration has begun an intensive review of counterterrorism direct action – i.e., drone strikes and commando raids – with the intention of restoring higher standards for such operations than prevailed during the Trump administration. Like so many of the early Biden administration actions, this one seems intent on overturning objectionable Trump policies, in this case, a policy that took the drone campaign away from the highly discriminate, precise, and deliberative approach that he inherited from Obama. But it would be a mistake if this review becomes just an opportunity to reinstate Obama standards. The world has changed, the U.S. counterterrorism fight has evolved, and the role of counterterrorism in broader U.S. foreign policy has been reduced. This review should certainly embrace the core principles underpinning the 2013 Obama policy – a high threshold for action, an emphasis on preventing civilian casualties, and deliberative review of operations – but these should be updated for the current era. And more broadly, the administration should see this review as an opportunity take some first critical steps toward ending the forever wars.

Where to start?

The first thing this review must do is take stock of the Trump era. President Trump, in a pivot away from the increasing (though highly incomplete) transparency of the final Obama years, plunged the drone program back into secrecy. His administration rolled back an annual public accounting of all U.S. counterterrorism operations outside of hot warzones, reduced disclosures about operations in Yemen and other key theaters, secretly issued new guidance for its operations without ever publicly disclosing the new document or even discussing its parameters, and often (though not always) thwarted congressional calls for more public accounting of its counterterrorism policies and legal interpretations. Unpacking Trump’s legacy requires a thorough accounting of all strikes taken during the past four years and the results of those operations, including both combatants and civilians killed.  It calls for evaluating all of the theaters where Trump approved strikes (or delegated that approval authority) and what press accounts suggest is a patchwork of different policy guidance by theater. It requires getting an accounting of the justification and purpose of all operations. And it requires understanding what arrangements and promises the Trump administration might have made with host countries, what range of actors it might have aligned with in executing operations, and what kind of intelligence it accepted as actionable to drive operations.

We don’t fully know the record of the Trump years but what we do know suggests a sprawling counterterrorism campaign. There are indications that the administration conducted strikes against suspected high-value terrorists, lower level foot soldiers, and terrorist infrastructure. Strikes and raids were reportedly taken on a unilateral basis, in support of partner offensives, and in an increasingly expansive notion of collective self defense of partner forces. U.S. special operators conducted ground operations – losing several of their own in the process – in actions that were apparently not authorized during the Obama administration. In Yemen and elsewhere, U.S. partners engaged in a series of abuses in pursuit of counterterrorism objectives. This is a tangle of operations with different purposes, risks, and outcomes, and the administration needs to get its hands around all of these before developing its own enduring guidance.

Guiding principles

The administration will then need to begin sorting through what kind of guidance might apply. Here, the temptation may be strong to adopt a framework that largely revives the May 2013 Presidential Policy Guidance (PPG) that governed U.S. direct action operations in President Obama’s second term. This would be a mistake, given how the counterterrorism fight and U.S. strategy have changed. But the new approach should follow several core principles that underpin the PPG:

Maintain a high threshold for action. The PPG took as its starting point that lethal operations could be conducted only against a terrorist target that poses a “continuing, imminent threat to U.S. persons” and only when capture was not feasible. As I have previously argued, there are reasons to reconsider whether “continuing, imminent threat” is the right standard, but it gets a big thing right – it’s a high standard to meet before taking lethal action. Operations should be authorized against only the most vital of threats or the targets most likely to substantially degrade a terrorist group. It should be difficult to get strikes approved, because conducting lethal strikes outside areas of active hostilities should not be the norm. As to the requirement of pursuing capture first, this should remain in any future document. In fact, it should probably be strengthened as a requirement, given the lopsided ratio of lethal strikes versus captures over the past several years.

Prioritize civilian protection. From an ethical and strategic perspective, it’s clear that preventing civilian casualties must be central to U.S. counterterrorism policies. The PPG required “near certainty” that civilians would not be harmed before a strike could be approved, a standard which the Trump administration appears to have weakened in certain locations and circumstances. This standard should be reinstated, and perhaps even further strengthened in any new document.  Exceptions should be authorized only in the most extraordinary of circumstances and should be accompanied with some sort of accountability mechanism, such as a public report or report to Congress. Further, in light of continued allegations by credible non-governmental organizations that U.S. casualties are higher than the government acknowledges, the administration should review current procedures and how operating agencies interpret “near certainty of no civilian casualties,” both in the run-up to an operation and in evaluating the casualties from a strike, to ensure operations align with policy intent.

Ensure intensive interagency review and alignment with foreign policy objectives. Direct action, almost by definition, can have strategic consequences, both good and bad. That’s why it’s important that these operations undergo substantial scrutiny, not just by the agency proposing them but by civilian officials across the government, who can focus on whether they align with broader foreign policy objectives and develop contingency plans for if things go wrong. The PPG set forth a process for such intensive interagency review, yet it was often criticized – and not without merit – for creating a bottleneck for important operations and subjecting operations to the review of people with little operational expertise. Further, the emphasis on White House review of operations came with an opportunity cost – every meeting spent discussing military operations was potentially a meeting in which the U.S. government did not discuss civilian-led or preventative strategies for counterterrorism. This does not mean the administration should abandon interagency review but rather that the State Department, intelligence community, and other senior officials in Washington should focus on developing standing policy guidance – as a baseline and for specific theaters – and then conducting periodic review of operations to ensure they comply with that guidance. The relevant ambassador should be required to concur with a strike before it can be conducted, and senior officials in Washington should be notified of operations and their results. But the day-to-day oversight of operations  should be delegated to an empowered Secretary of Defense (and his senior civilian team), who the President is ready to hold accountable for ensuring operations align with policy.

The forever wars: beginning of the end?

Although these principles should guide the new administration, the Biden team should not just snap back to the Obama standards. The world has changed – both over the past four years of the Trump administration and over the eight years since the PPG was issued. Al-Qaeda and ISIS have taken a pounding, both from drone strikes, ground operations, and partnered action. The fight is not over, but both groups have been badly degraded. Further, the political conversation around counterterrorism has changed. The American public and a bipartisan chorus of political leaders, including the President himself, are calling for an end to the forever wars.

As we approach the twentieth anniversary of 9/11, we should be asking whether we want to be indefinitely caught in the process of killing people in secret in multiple countries around the world. Does the United States need hundreds of troops in Somalia or the Sahel? Should the United States reshape or discontinue counterterrorism operations in Yemen, given the ongoing nightmare of the Saudi-led civil war? What impact might our operations and those of our allies be having on Libya’s tense political environment? More broadly, what is the nature of the terrorist threat today and how likely are we to face a 9/11-scale attack versus smaller, inspired attacks? Must we chase an elusive set of threats wherever they pop up in the world or can we rely more on our substantial homeland security apparatus? This review is a venue to ask these and other hard questions and then to make bold decisions about where the United States deploys its forces, how it can show restraint in its use of force, and where non-military approaches can take primacy.

 

  

Featured Articles

Knowns and Unknowns of US Syria Strike: Looming Int’l and Domestic Law Issues

by

China’s Military Tech Ambitions – What’s the U.S.- EU Gameplan?

by

Biden’s Drone Policy Review: Recommendations for a Reset

by

Principles for a 2021 Authorization for Use of Military Force

by , , and

Litigation Tracker: Pending Criminal and Civil Cases Against Donald Trump

by , and

Just Security Obtains Overseas Troop Counts That the Pentagon Concealed from the Public

by , , and

Upcoming Cases Provide Opportunities to Reassess the Application of the Due Process Clause at Guantanamo

by

The “Khashoggi Ban” and What It Does and Doesn’t Mean

by , and

Protecting the Information Space in Times of Armed Conflict

by and

What We Can Learn from Global Policy About Preventing Domestic Extremism?

by

Put Yemen’s Civil Society – and Accountability — at the Center of the Push for Peace

by and

Letting Diplomacy Lead US Counterterrorism: What Would That Look Like?

by

Legal Questions (and Some Answers) Concerning the U.S. Military Strike in Syria

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Feb 14-26)

by

How Biden, Congress, and US Business and Civic Leaders Can Deliver Justice for Jamal Khashoggi

by and

Biden’s First Strike and the International Law of Self-Defense

by

Telegram: A Growing Social Media Refuge, for Good and Ill

by

Is Climate Change a National Emergency?

by

Biden Risks Playing into the Hands of Iranian Hardliners

by

UN Security Council Won’t Respond to Myanmar’s Coup, But the General Assembly Can

by

How a January 6 Commission Can Succeed: What Empirical Research Tells Us

by

Trump’s War Powers Legacy and Questions for Biden

by

Unpacking Biden Administration vs. Congressional Tension in the McGahn Case

by

Litigation Tracker: Major Decisions Facing the Biden Administration

by , , , and

Families in the Crosshairs of National Security

by and

Lessons from the 9/11 Commission

by

Oversight Board’s First Rulings Show Facebook’s Rules Are a Mess

by and

Facebook’s Unconscionable Action in Australia – and What It Means for the Rest of the World

by

US Can Restore Leadership on Human Rights by Promoting Accountability in Sri Lanka

by and

Comparison of (Similar) Republican and Democratic Draft Legislation on Jan. 6 Commission

by and

Leaving the War in Yemen: The Mostly Good, the Bad, and the Muddled

by

Their Fourteenth Amendment, Section 3 and Ours

by

In Their Own Words: The 43 Republicans’ Explanations of Their Votes Not to Convict Trump in Impeachment Trial

by and

Former UN High Commissioner Pillay Says It’s Time for the Human Rights Council to Act on Sri Lanka

by

Biden Paused Trump’s WeChat and TikTok Bans: Now What?

by

Avoiding Collateral Damage on the Battlefield

by , and

#StopTheSteal: Timeline of Social Media and Extremist Activities Leading to 1/6 Insurrection

by

Uganda’s Museveni Secured His Sixth Term in Office: What the International Community Can Do Now

by and

A Key Step in Preventing a Future SolarWinds

by

Diplomats, Top Experts’ Reactions to Biden Foreign Policy Speech

by

Movie at the Ellipse: A Study in Fascist Propaganda

by

Congress Now Has More Power to Shed Light on Trump’s Abuses of Power

by and

Why Guantánamo Detainees Should Have Access to COVID Vaccines Part I: Law of Armed Conflict and Good Policy

by , and

If the US Wants to Push Back on Authoritarian Agendas at the UN, Get Counterterrorism Right

by and

New Aid for Israeli-Palestinian Peacebuilding Aims at Issues Underlying Security

by

NATO and the Nuclear Weapons Ban Treaty: Options for the Biden Administration

by

How to Fix the U.S. Litigation Position in Key Pending Cases

by and

De-platforming Is a Fix, But Only a Short-Term One

by

Transforming the US Human Rights Report to Reflect Gender Rights — and Security

by and

UPDATE: Gaps in Trump’s Pardons Apply to Bannon Criminal Charges As Well

by

The Demise of Arms Control Extends Far Beyond Nuclear Weapons

by and

Shifting Contours, But the Same Solution: Swiftly Returning to the Iran Nuclear Deal

by

De-platforming Following Capitol Insurrection Highlights Global Inequities Behind Content Moderation

by

US Human Rights Policy: How to Really Build Back Better

by and

MLK Believed “No Justice, No Peace”

by

Ousted Autocratic Presidents and Their Backers in the Legislative Branch

by

December Brought Harbingers of the Regulation Social Media Companies Could Soon Face

by

Incitement Timeline: Year of Trump’s Actions Leading to the Attack on the Capitol

by , and

How New Congress Can Shine Light on Trump Era and Persisting Abuses

by

The Promises of FOIA in 2021: A Ready Pathway to Accountability

by

Please Support Just Security With a Tax-Deductible Donation

by

SolarWinds as a Constitutive Moment: A New Agenda for the International Law of Intelligence

by

Pardongate 2.0: Prosecutors and Congress Investigated Clinton’s Pardons. The Same Should Happen to Trump.

by and

Shifting Norms About Secretary of Defense Has Long-Term Consequences: On the Austin Nomination

by , and

Top Expert Backgrounder: Russia’s SolarWinds Operation and International Law

by

Pandemic Consequences: The Acceleration of Confrontational Politics

by and

Beyond the ICC: Repositioning the Core of International Accountability

by , , and

Reviving the US Commitment to Women’s Rights and Gender Equality: The UN Commission on the Status of Women

by and

We Can’t “Look Forward” on the Trump Administration’s Abuses

by

The UDHR, Digital Authoritarianism, and Human Rights after Trump

by and

New Zealand Pushes the Dialogue on International Cyber Law Forward

by

Global Kleptocracy as an American Problem

by and

The Need for More Chris Stevenses

by , and

Data and Democracy: Three Things the Biden-Harris Administration Should Do to Tackle Big Tech

by

How I Came to Support the Treaty Prohibiting Nuclear Weapons

by

Revisiting the Office of Legal Counsel’s Override Opinion

by

Nestlé & Cargill v. Doe: Introduction to a Symposium

by and

A Landmark Report on Starvation as a Method of Warfare

by

COVID-19 and International Law Series: Introduction

by , , and

A Letter to President-Elect Biden on Restoring Relations with the Intelligence Community

by and

Turning the Page: A Biden Presidency and the Role for Us

by , and

Good Governance Paper No. 19: The Criminal Legal System — Toward a Paradigm Shift

by

Good Governance Paper No. 18: Reforming Emergency Powers

by

Good Governance Paper No. 14: War Powers Reform

by and

The Necessity of Enforcing Humanitarian Law and Human Rights in the Context of Counterterrorism

by

Good Governance Paper No. 8: How to Strengthen Oversight by Congress

by and

A Transatlantic Plan for Racial Equity and Justice

by , and

The President and Immigration Law Series: Reflections on the Future of American Immigration Policy

by and

A Blueprint for the Future: The CIA in 2021 and Beyond

by and

The President and Immigration Law: The Danger and Promise of Presidential Power

by

App Stores as Back-Doors for Government Regulation of End-to-End Encryption

by

The Good Governance Papers: An Introduction

by , , and

Prosecuting the ISIS “Beatles:” A testament to dedicated US government professionalism

by

Ten Quick Takeaways from the New York Times’ Bombshell Article on Trump’s Tax Returns

by

An Enduring Impasse on Autonomous Weapons

by

On 9/11, Interrogating the Assumptions that Undergird the “Forever War”

by

9/11’s Long Shadow: What’s at Stake in Afghanistan

by

QAnon is a Nazi Cult, Rebranded

by

Supreme Court’s Trump v. Mazars Ruling Gave Attorney-Client Privilege a Boost in Congress

by

Immigration Maximalism at the Supreme Court

by and

The Second Oxford Statement on International Law Protections of the Healthcare Sector During Covid-19: Safeguarding Vaccine Research

by , , , , , and

Canada’s Scattered and Uncoordinated Cyber Foreign Policy: A Call for Clarity

by , and

Beyond Color-Blind National Security Law

by

A Threat or A Warning: Russia’s Weapons Testing in Space

by and

Interview with Christof Heyns: Major New UN Comment on Right of Peaceful Assembly

by and

What Comes Next: The Aftermath of European Court’s Blow to Transatlantic Data Transfers

by

The Surprising Convergence Between Neo-Nazis and Jihadis

by

Black Security and the Conundrum of Policing

by

Racing National Security: Introduction to the Just Security Symposium

by

Mexico’s Priorities as an Elected Member to the Security Council for 2021-2022

by and

A Solution in Search of a Problem: The Dangerous Invalidity of Divesting Military Commanders of Disposition Authority for Military Criminal Offenses

by , and

A Rejoinder to China’s Response to UN Human Rights Experts

by

The United Nations Charter at 75: Between Force and Self-Defense — Part Two

by

How Inter-State Procedures in Human Rights Treaties Can Support the Black Lives Matter Movement

by

The United States’ Racial Justice Problem Is Also an International Human Rights Law Problem

by

Jurisdiction at Guantanamo: The Case of Long-Term Complicity

by

Oxford Statement on the International Law Protections Against Cyber Operations Targeting the Health Care Sector

by , , and

Turkey Opened the Door to the European Court of Human Rights for Syrian Victims

by

The Significance of the Supreme Court’s Opati Decision for States and Companies Sued for Terrorism in U.S. Courts

by

The Importance of New Statements on Sovereignty in Cyberspace by Austria, the Czech Republic and United States

by

The Perils of Hyping Pandemic Response as a National Security Issue

by and

Top Experts Analyze Inspector General Report Finding Problems in FBI Surveillance

by , , and

What Counts As Sufficient Transparency on Civilian Casualties in Somalia

by

WhatsApp v. NSO Group: State Immunity and Cyber Spying

by and

Deepfakes 2.0: The New Era of “Truth Decay”

by and

Lawsuit Against Fox News Over Coronavirus Coverage: Can It Succeed? Should It?

by

Don’t Bother Suing China for Coronavirus

by

COVID-19 Shows How the U.S. Got National Security Wrong

by

A Chance to Fix FISA

by

The Defense Department’s Measured Take on International Law in Cyberspace

by

Punching on the Edges of the Grey Zone: Iranian Cyber Threats and State Cyber Responses

by

Confronting Russia’s Role in Transnational White Supremacist Extremism

by and

International Criminal Court and the Question of Palestine’s Statehood: Part II

by

Top Experts’ Backgrounder: Military Action Against Iran and US Domestic Law

by and

Can Turkey be Expelled from NATO? It’s Legally Possible, Whether or Not Politically Prudent

by

Guidelines on Investigating Violations of International Humanitarian Law

by , and

Army and Marine Corps Publish New Manual: The Commander’s Handbook on the Law of Land Warfare

by

Transparency on Civilian Harm in Somalia Matters – Not Just to Americans

by , and

Human Rights, Deprivation of Life and National Security: Q&A with Christof Heyns and Yuval Shany on General Comment 36

by , and

Need for Change to Protect Children in Armed Conflict

by and

View all »
Filed under:
About the Author(s)

Luke Hartig

Executive Director of National Journal's Network Science Initiative and Fellow, International Security Program at New America. Former Senior Director for Counterterrorism at the National Security Council, former Deputy Director for Counterterrorism Operations in the Office of the Secretary of Defense. Member of the editorial board of Just Security. Member of the editorial board of Just Security. You can follow him on Twitter (@LukeHartig).

Read these related stories next:

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) sits with U.S. President-elect Joe Biden during a meeting that included Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) (not shown) at the Queen Theater on November 20, 2020 in Wilmington, Delaware. They sit at a large horse-shoe or square table allowing ample room for social distancing. An American flag stands behind the table near President-elect Biden.

Principles for a 2021 Authorization for Use of Military Force

March 5, 2021 by , , and

US soldiers in Bradley tanks carrying American flags patrol an area near Syria's northeastern Semalka border crossing with Iraq's Kurdish autonomous territory, on January 12, 2021.

Just Security Obtains Overseas Troop Counts That the Pentagon Concealed from the Public

March 4, 2021 by , , and

Kunduz Airstrike Before European Court of Human Rights: Future of Jurisdiction and Duty to Investigate

February 26, 2021 by

A U.S. Air Force MQ-1B Predator unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), awaits a mission at an air base in the Persian Gulf region on January 7, 2016.

To End the Forever Wars, Rein in the Drones

February 16, 2021 by

: An F-16CJ from the 78th Fighter Squadron, at Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina flies over the Eglin Land Range as the pilot releases a GBU-31 2,000 pound Joint Direct Attack Munition (JDAM) during a test mission February 25, 2003.

Avoiding Collateral Damage on the Battlefield

February 11, 2021 by , and

Prosthetic legs are stacked against a wall with a mirror in the therapy room at the ICRC Orthopedic Center on October 1 2019 in Kabul, Afghanistan. Some of the prosthetics wear sandals or sneakers and others are barefoot.

The Progress Not Made on Protecting Civilians  

February 2, 2021 by

Family members and relatives take part in the funeral procession of Afghan journalist Rahmatullah Nekzad at Khoja Omari district of Ghazni province, on December 22, 2020. The group appears to walk uphill and fills the span of the block.

Unprecedented Threats to Journalists & Civil Society Activists Are Threatening Afghanistan

January 29, 2021 by

The cap of the United States Capitol Building

How New Congress Can Shine Light on Trump Era and Persisting Abuses

January 4, 2021 by

File folders in a filing cabinet

The Promises of FOIA in 2021: A Ready Pathway to Accountability

January 4, 2021 by

U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) listens as U.S. Attorney General William Barr testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee May 1, 2019 in Washington, DC.

A Roadmap for Reform: How the Biden Administration Can Revitalize the Office of Legal Counsel

December 16, 2020 by

The cap of the United States Capitol Building

The Failed Transparency Regime for Executive Agreements

December 10, 2020 by , and

Parchment paper reading, “The Good Governance Papers: A Collection of Essays in favor of public integrity and the rule of law as written upon at Just Security Fall 2020”

Good Governance Paper No. 18: Reforming Emergency Powers

October 31, 2020 by