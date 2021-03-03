The “Khashoggi Ban” and What It Does and Doesn’t Mean

by , and

March 3, 2021

Unsurprisingly, the report into the killing of Saudi journalist and U.S. resident Jamal Khashoggi, which the U.S. government released last week, concluded that Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman personally approved the killing. Unfortunately, the United States also declined to place sanctions on the Crown Prince. The lack of sanctions for bin Salman is disappointing and frustrating, not only because it fails to hold the crown prince accountable for Khashoggi’s murder, but also for the message it sends to other perpetrators around the world.

Accompanying the release of the report on Friday, the State Department also announced what it called the “Khashoggi Ban,” a new visa restriction policy to ban people from entering the United States who engaged in “serious, extraterritorial counter-dissident activities” on behalf of a foreign government.  Secretary of State Antony Blinken also announced that 76 Saudi individuals would face visa restrictions under the new ban, although he did not name them. The State Department told POLITICO that it would not be identifying who is included under the ban because “individual visa records are confidential.” The announcement did hold out the possibility that other perpetrators banned from entering the United States would be named, however, using other authorities.

So, what is the new Khashoggi Ban, and what is expected to be done with it? How does the Khashoggi Ban relate to the U.S. government’s refusal to impose targeted sanctions on bin Salman himself?

Last month, Freedom House put out a major new report on “transnational repression,” or the targeting of exiles and diasporas by the countries they have fled—exactly the kind of thing that the State Department is talking about in its announcement. Our report found 31 “origin countries” targeting exiles in 79 “host countries.” In other words, stepping back from Saudi Arabia, there is a huge global problem that will fall within the ambit of the new Khashoggi Ban. Among those dozens of origin countries, there are hundreds of officials who are responsible for targeting dissidents and journalists abroad, and thus should be eligible for sanction under the policy.

The positive elements of the State Department’s announcement are that it takes seriously transnational repression, creates a “branded” mechanism for applying sanctions against those who engage in it, and provides a wide definition of what transnational repression is. The announcement continues progress made with the addition last year of a new section on extraterritorial targeting to the State Department country reports on human rights practices. U.S. foreign policy is starting to address the problem of governments that go after dissidents abroad. The fact that the secretary of state announced the new ban adds to its weight.

The “branding” of the Khashoggi Ban also means that civil society actors from around the world will have a concrete way to direct information about these attacks to the State Department. Putting a name on this measure can be more than PR: It should galvanize civil society to work with the State Department and the U.S. government on this problem. Civil society groups that collect information about extraterritorial persecution will now have a heading under which they can direct their advocacy when they meet with officials or raise their cases. Simply being able to point to a high-profile announcement by the secretary of state will help civil society groups get attention for their cases with other State Department and U.S. government officials. It can also help the United States to coordinate activities with allies around the world who face similar threats and can adopt similar policies.

Finally, the capacious definition used in the statement, which covers “those that suppress, harass, surveil, threaten, or harm journalists, activists, or other persons perceived to be dissidents for their work,” offers an opportunity for sanctions to be applied to those who not only physically harm exiles, but those who take other measures short of physical attacks. Research by Freedom House and others shows that such “everyday” tactics of transnational repression — like spyware, digital threats, or the imprisonment of exiles’ family members back home — can have a severe chilling effect. Beyond the 31 states engaging in physical transnational repression, even more use these nonphysical means to suppress dissidents abroad, again expanding the pool of actors who could be held responsible under the Khashoggi Ban.  It is important and welcome that the State Department is using this broad definition, and activists should encourage its implementation in practice by raising cases where the United States can apply the ban. Activists and others should also ensure that facilitators of transnational repression—like private surveillance companies that provide such technology—are also eligible for sanction and face the consequences of a ban.

The less positive parts of the new policy are that, first of all, the State Department’s announcement is undermined by the failure to sanction bin Salman himself. It is good but not enough that the Rapid Intervention Force, the team that murdered Khashoggi, was itself designated under the Global Magnitsky Act, as were its members. Khashoggi’s murder matters to his family, his fiancée Hatice Cengiz, his colleagues, and to other Saudis who live in fear of the government abroad. But it also matters globally because of the symbolism of Khashoggi’s killing. President Joe Biden himself vowed to hold the crown prince accountable while on the campaign trail. By backing down from sanctioning bin Salman himself, the new administration is showing that leaders can, in fact, get away with murder.

The second less positive part is that despite the boldness of the announcement, the measures envisioned under the Khashoggi Ban are relatively mild, consisting of merely visa bans and possible naming and shaming. There was nothing stopping the State Department from doing either of these before—as the announcement states, this ban is under existing authorities of the Immigration and Nationality Act for the visa bans, and public identification under the SFOPS Appropriations Act of 2020. Moreover, a visa ban is on the lower end of the spectrum for what the United States is capable of doing to hold perpetrators accountable through targeted sanctions and other means. If measures to prevent transnational repression stop here, it will not be enough.

As we recommended in our report, a true U.S. strategy to take on transnational repression should start with consistently imposing Global Magnitsky sanctions, which can include asset freezes as well as visa bans. Asset freezes are a heavier price to pay for perpetrators who like to shield their assets in U.S. and Western financial institutions, because not only do they lock perpetrators out of U.S. banks, but also out of much of the international financial system. It is crucial that these sanctions be consistently applied whenever there are clear violations of rights, even when those violations are committed by individuals from ally or partner countries, as in the case with Saudi Arabia. If sanctions are only applied on U.S. adversaries, the United States’ stated commitment to the protections of rights appears hypocritical, and the sanctions appear as just another politicized tool. The White House should also work with Congress to ensure that Congress reauthorizes Global Magnitsky–which will sunset on December 23, 2022 absent reauthorization–and robustly fund its implementation across the relevant agencies of State, Treasury, and Justice.

Second, the strategy should include examining measures for accountability within the United States to address types of harassment and abuse that fall within legal gray areas for which the U.S. criminal code is not well equipped. The problem of “refugee espionage,” or spying on refugees, is one for which the United States is not necessarily prepared in its statutes. Recent cases brought by the Justice Department have relied on statutes like wire fraud, stalking, obstruction of justice, or failure to register as a foreign agent under 18 USC 951. DOJ and Congress should work together, in consultation with civil society, to examine whether law enforcement has the right tools for the problem. This may also include updating or replacing 18 USC 951, which was last updated in 1983, and the more famous Foreign Agents Registration act (FARA), which dates to 1938 and is badly in need of a refresh. Updates or replacements of these statutes are needed in order to better distinguish illegal from legal activity on behalf of a foreign actor, and to provide proper transparency for legal foreign activities on U.S. soil.

Finally, the strategy should include working with Congress to update section 502B of the Foreign Assistance Act of 1961, as amended, to allow for restrictions on security assistance for countries engaging in a consistent pattern of transnational repression. Language could be added to include crimes of transnational repression in the section’s definition of gross violations of human rights, or, preferably, crimes of transnational repression could be added as a new standalone category. The goal should be to ensure that U.S. security assistance is not going to States that target exiles abroad.

The Khashoggi Ban is a positive step for accountability for transnational repression, but it is undermined by the administration’s reluctance to act against bin Salman himself. If this measure is to live up to its namesake, it should be coupled with serious sanctions against perpetrators, no matter who they are, and with a comprehensive approach to transnational repression that goes beyond visa bans and public naming and shaming.

Image: Friends of murdered Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi hold posters bearing his picture as they attend an event marking the second-year anniversary of his assassination in front of Saudi Arabia Istanbul Consulate, on October 2, 2020. Photo by OZAN KOSE/AFP via Getty Images

 

Featured Articles

Upcoming Cases Provide Opportunities to Reassess the Application of the Due Process Clause at Guantanamo

by

The “Khashoggi Ban” and What It Does and Doesn’t Mean

by , and

Protecting the Information Space in Times of Armed Conflict

by and

What We Can Learn from Global Policy About Preventing Domestic Extremism?

by

Put Yemen’s Civil Society – and Accountability — at the Center of the Push for Peace

by and

Litigation Tracker: Pending Criminal and Civil Cases Against Donald Trump

by , and

Letting Diplomacy Lead US Counterterrorism: What Would That Look Like?

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Feb 14-26)

by

How Biden, Congress, and US Business and Civic Leaders Can Deliver Justice for Jamal Khashoggi

by and

Biden’s First Strike and the International Law of Self-Defense

by

Telegram: A Growing Social Media Refuge, for Good and Ill

by

Is Climate Change a National Emergency?

by

Biden Risks Playing into the Hands of Iranian Hardliners

by

UN Security Council Won’t Respond to Myanmar’s Coup, But the General Assembly Can

by

How a January 6 Commission Can Succeed: What Empirical Research Tells Us

by

Trump’s War Powers Legacy and Questions for Biden

by

Unpacking Biden Administration vs. Congressional Tension in the McGahn Case

by

Litigation Tracker: Major Decisions Facing the Biden Administration

by , , , and

Families in the Crosshairs of National Security

by and

Lessons from the 9/11 Commission

by

Oversight Board’s First Rulings Show Facebook’s Rules Are a Mess

by and

Facebook’s Unconscionable Action in Australia – and What It Means for the Rest of the World

by

US Can Restore Leadership on Human Rights by Promoting Accountability in Sri Lanka

by and

Comparison of (Similar) Republican and Democratic Draft Legislation on Jan. 6 Commission

by and

Leaving the War in Yemen: The Mostly Good, the Bad, and the Muddled

by

Their Fourteenth Amendment, Section 3 and Ours

by

In Their Own Words: The 43 Republicans’ Explanations of Their Votes Not to Convict Trump in Impeachment Trial

by and

Former UN High Commissioner Pillay Says It’s Time for the Human Rights Council to Act on Sri Lanka

by

Biden Paused Trump’s WeChat and TikTok Bans: Now What?

by

Avoiding Collateral Damage on the Battlefield

by , and

#StopTheSteal: Timeline of Social Media and Extremist Activities Leading to 1/6 Insurrection

by

Uganda’s Museveni Secured His Sixth Term in Office: What the International Community Can Do Now

by and

A Key Step in Preventing a Future SolarWinds

by

Diplomats, Top Experts’ Reactions to Biden Foreign Policy Speech

by

Movie at the Ellipse: A Study in Fascist Propaganda

by

Congress Now Has More Power to Shed Light on Trump’s Abuses of Power

by and

Why Guantánamo Detainees Should Have Access to COVID Vaccines Part I: Law of Armed Conflict and Good Policy

by , and

If the US Wants to Push Back on Authoritarian Agendas at the UN, Get Counterterrorism Right

by and

New Aid for Israeli-Palestinian Peacebuilding Aims at Issues Underlying Security

by

NATO and the Nuclear Weapons Ban Treaty: Options for the Biden Administration

by

How to Fix the U.S. Litigation Position in Key Pending Cases

by and

De-platforming Is a Fix, But Only a Short-Term One

by

Transforming the US Human Rights Report to Reflect Gender Rights — and Security

by and

UPDATE: Gaps in Trump’s Pardons Apply to Bannon Criminal Charges As Well

by

The Demise of Arms Control Extends Far Beyond Nuclear Weapons

by and

Principles for a 2021 Authorization for Use of Military Force

by , , and

Shifting Contours, But the Same Solution: Swiftly Returning to the Iran Nuclear Deal

by

De-platforming Following Capitol Insurrection Highlights Global Inequities Behind Content Moderation

by

US Human Rights Policy: How to Really Build Back Better

by and

MLK Believed “No Justice, No Peace”

by

Ousted Autocratic Presidents and Their Backers in the Legislative Branch

by

December Brought Harbingers of the Regulation Social Media Companies Could Soon Face

by

Incitement Timeline: Year of Trump’s Actions Leading to the Attack on the Capitol

by , and

How New Congress Can Shine Light on Trump Era and Persisting Abuses

by

The Promises of FOIA in 2021: A Ready Pathway to Accountability

by

Please Support Just Security With a Tax-Deductible Donation

by

SolarWinds as a Constitutive Moment: A New Agenda for the International Law of Intelligence

by

Pardongate 2.0: Prosecutors and Congress Investigated Clinton’s Pardons. The Same Should Happen to Trump.

by and

Shifting Norms About Secretary of Defense Has Long-Term Consequences: On the Austin Nomination

by , and

Top Expert Backgrounder: Russia’s SolarWinds Operation and International Law

by

Pandemic Consequences: The Acceleration of Confrontational Politics

by and

Beyond the ICC: Repositioning the Core of International Accountability

by , , and

Reviving the US Commitment to Women’s Rights and Gender Equality: The UN Commission on the Status of Women

by and

We Can’t “Look Forward” on the Trump Administration’s Abuses

by

The UDHR, Digital Authoritarianism, and Human Rights after Trump

by and

New Zealand Pushes the Dialogue on International Cyber Law Forward

by

Global Kleptocracy as an American Problem

by and

The Need for More Chris Stevenses

by , and

Data and Democracy: Three Things the Biden-Harris Administration Should Do to Tackle Big Tech

by

How I Came to Support the Treaty Prohibiting Nuclear Weapons

by

Revisiting the Office of Legal Counsel’s Override Opinion

by

Nestlé & Cargill v. Doe: Introduction to a Symposium

by and

A Landmark Report on Starvation as a Method of Warfare

by

COVID-19 and International Law Series: Introduction

by , , and

A Letter to President-Elect Biden on Restoring Relations with the Intelligence Community

by and

Turning the Page: A Biden Presidency and the Role for Us

by , and

Good Governance Paper No. 19: The Criminal Legal System — Toward a Paradigm Shift

by

Good Governance Paper No. 18: Reforming Emergency Powers

by

Good Governance Paper No. 14: War Powers Reform

by and

The Necessity of Enforcing Humanitarian Law and Human Rights in the Context of Counterterrorism

by

Good Governance Paper No. 8: How to Strengthen Oversight by Congress

by and

A Transatlantic Plan for Racial Equity and Justice

by , and

The President and Immigration Law Series: Reflections on the Future of American Immigration Policy

by and

A Blueprint for the Future: The CIA in 2021 and Beyond

by and

The President and Immigration Law: The Danger and Promise of Presidential Power

by

App Stores as Back-Doors for Government Regulation of End-to-End Encryption

by

The Good Governance Papers: An Introduction

by , , and

Prosecuting the ISIS “Beatles:” A testament to dedicated US government professionalism

by

Ten Quick Takeaways from the New York Times’ Bombshell Article on Trump’s Tax Returns

by

An Enduring Impasse on Autonomous Weapons

by

On 9/11, Interrogating the Assumptions that Undergird the “Forever War”

by

9/11’s Long Shadow: What’s at Stake in Afghanistan

by

QAnon is a Nazi Cult, Rebranded

by

Supreme Court’s Trump v. Mazars Ruling Gave Attorney-Client Privilege a Boost in Congress

by

Immigration Maximalism at the Supreme Court

by and

The Second Oxford Statement on International Law Protections of the Healthcare Sector During Covid-19: Safeguarding Vaccine Research

by , , , , , and

Canada’s Scattered and Uncoordinated Cyber Foreign Policy: A Call for Clarity

by , and

Beyond Color-Blind National Security Law

by

A Threat or A Warning: Russia’s Weapons Testing in Space

by and

Interview with Christof Heyns: Major New UN Comment on Right of Peaceful Assembly

by and

What Comes Next: The Aftermath of European Court’s Blow to Transatlantic Data Transfers

by

The Surprising Convergence Between Neo-Nazis and Jihadis

by

Black Security and the Conundrum of Policing

by

Racing National Security: Introduction to the Just Security Symposium

by

Mexico’s Priorities as an Elected Member to the Security Council for 2021-2022

by and

A Solution in Search of a Problem: The Dangerous Invalidity of Divesting Military Commanders of Disposition Authority for Military Criminal Offenses

by , and

A Rejoinder to China’s Response to UN Human Rights Experts

by

The United Nations Charter at 75: Between Force and Self-Defense — Part Two

by

How Inter-State Procedures in Human Rights Treaties Can Support the Black Lives Matter Movement

by

The United States’ Racial Justice Problem Is Also an International Human Rights Law Problem

by

Jurisdiction at Guantanamo: The Case of Long-Term Complicity

by

Oxford Statement on the International Law Protections Against Cyber Operations Targeting the Health Care Sector

by , , and

Turkey Opened the Door to the European Court of Human Rights for Syrian Victims

by

The Significance of the Supreme Court’s Opati Decision for States and Companies Sued for Terrorism in U.S. Courts

by

The Importance of New Statements on Sovereignty in Cyberspace by Austria, the Czech Republic and United States

by

The Perils of Hyping Pandemic Response as a National Security Issue

by and

Top Experts Analyze Inspector General Report Finding Problems in FBI Surveillance

by , , and

What Counts As Sufficient Transparency on Civilian Casualties in Somalia

by

WhatsApp v. NSO Group: State Immunity and Cyber Spying

by and

Deepfakes 2.0: The New Era of “Truth Decay”

by and

Lawsuit Against Fox News Over Coronavirus Coverage: Can It Succeed? Should It?

by

Don’t Bother Suing China for Coronavirus

by

COVID-19 Shows How the U.S. Got National Security Wrong

by

A Chance to Fix FISA

by

The Defense Department’s Measured Take on International Law in Cyberspace

by

Punching on the Edges of the Grey Zone: Iranian Cyber Threats and State Cyber Responses

by

Confronting Russia’s Role in Transnational White Supremacist Extremism

by and

International Criminal Court and the Question of Palestine’s Statehood: Part II

by

Top Experts’ Backgrounder: Military Action Against Iran and US Domestic Law

by and

Can Turkey be Expelled from NATO? It’s Legally Possible, Whether or Not Politically Prudent

by

Guidelines on Investigating Violations of International Humanitarian Law

by , and

Army and Marine Corps Publish New Manual: The Commander’s Handbook on the Law of Land Warfare

by

Transparency on Civilian Harm in Somalia Matters – Not Just to Americans

by , and

Human Rights, Deprivation of Life and National Security: Q&A with Christof Heyns and Yuval Shany on General Comment 36

by , and

Need for Change to Protect Children in Armed Conflict

by and

View all »
Filed under:
About the Author(s)

Nate Schenkkan

Nate Schenkkan is the Director of Research Strategy at Freedom House.

Annie Wilcox Boyajian

Annie Boyajian is Director of Advocacy at Freedom House and leads Freedom House’s engagement with the US government and collaboration with American human rights groups.

Isabel Linzer

Isabel Linzer (@isabelalinzer) is a Research Analyst for Technology and Democracy at Freedom House, and leads Election Watch for the Digital Age, which tracks the interplay of elections, internet platforms, and human rights around the world

Read these related stories next:

Letting Diplomacy Lead US Counterterrorism: What Would That Look Like?

March 1, 2021 by

People cross the street near a protest sign reading "Khashoggi way" across the street from the White House in Washington, DC, on December 23, 2018.

How Biden, Congress, and US Business and Civic Leaders Can Deliver Justice for Jamal Khashoggi

February 26, 2021 by and

Demonstrators from several environmental groups including Extinction Rebellion and Sunrise Movement demand broad action at a youth-led climate strike near City Hall on December 6, 2019 in New York City. A large banner reads, “Climate Change” but “Climate” is crossed-out and “System” is written in its place to read “System Change.” Youth carry additional signs reading, “Respect your mama” with an Earth symbol; “We cannot say we did not know;” “Hey Exxon, stop burning my future;” “No more excuses;” and more.

How Domestic Civic Movements Could Reshape US Foreign Policy

February 25, 2021 by

Workers extinguish flames at a warehouse, after it was reportedly hit in an airstrike by the Saudi-led coalition, in the Yemeni capital Sanaa on July, 2, 2020.

Fulfilling Biden Campaign Pledge on Saudi-UAE Policy Will Require a Full Overhaul

February 18, 2021 by

Sri Lanka's President Gotabaya Rajapaksa addresses the nation as Airforce Chief Sumangala Dias, Army Chief Shavendra Silva, Navy Chief Piyal De Silva look on during the Sri Lanka's 72nd Independence Day celebrations in Colombo on February 4, 2020.

US Can Restore Leadership on Human Rights by Promoting Accountability in Sri Lanka

February 18, 2021 by and

US President Joe Biden speaks about foreign policy at the State Department in Washington, DC, on February 4, 2021. An American flag and a US President flag stand behind him.

Leaving the War in Yemen: The Mostly Good, the Bad, and the Muddled

February 17, 2021 by

Women prepare raw groundnuts to cook at the Protection of Civilians (POC) site in Wau on February 1, 2020.

Changing the Calculus to Support Peace in South Sudan

February 13, 2021 by

An exterior view of the building of US Department of the Treasury is seen on March 27, 2020 in Washington, DC.

Ripe for Reform: The Opaque World of Specific Licenses to Do Business Under Sanctions

February 12, 2021 by

Members of the Wayuu ethnic group watch as a US army helicopter arrives for a joint exercise in the "Tres Bocas" area, northern Colombia, on the border with Venezuela, on March 13, 2020. The helicopter kicks up a large wall of dust that is taller than the people standing nearby.

Give Local Civil Society a Say in U.S. Security Assistance

February 9, 2021 by and

Supporters of Sri Lankan President Mahinda Rajapaksa attempt to push through barricades during a protest against the UN Human Rights Council's annual session, in Colombo on February 27, 2012.

US Re-Engagement in UN Human Rights Council Brings Influence, Leverage, Amb. Donahoe Says

February 8, 2021 by

US President Joe Biden, with US Vice President Kamala Harris who wears a face mask and is socially distanced, speaks about foreign policy at the State Department in Washington, DC, on February 4, 2021.

Diplomats, Top Experts’ Reactions to Biden Foreign Policy Speech

February 5, 2021 by

Members of the Muslim Uighur minority hold placards as they demonstrate in front of the Chinese consulate on December 30, 2020, in Istanbul, to ask for news of their relatives and to express their concern after China announced the ratification of an extradition treaty with Turkey. One sign reads, “Where is My Family” and shows pictures of family members.

Genocide against the Uyghurs: Legal Grounds for the United States’ Bipartisan Genocide Determination

January 27, 2021 by