Truth, Justice, and the Narrative in International Criminal Law

by

March 2, 2021

You would be forgiven if you thought that the International Criminal Court’s Twitter feed had been taken over by a Hollywood production company, promoting its latest movie, in the run-up to the ruling on Feb. 4, 2021 in the Dominic Ongwen trial, the Ugandan former child soldier and Lord’s Resistance Army (LRA) commander accused of 70 counts of crimes against humanity and war crimes. The ICC enticed its followers to tune in live: 234 days of trial, 130 witnesses testified, 1760 filings, 4095 victims represented, 1 verdict.

Ongwen was found guilty of 61 charges, among them violent attacks on internally-displaced persons camps, acts of sexual and gender-based violence, and violence against children. The verdict was broadcast live on Ugandan TV channels and radio stations. Victims and villagers across northern Uganda sat together to listen to the judgment. As one woman commented on Twitter: “This verdict is important. It has taken 16 years for victims in Northern Uganda to have a judgment that affirms their dignity and acknowledges what they went through.”

One of the pre-trial motions in the Tadić case in 1996 at the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia concerned whether the trial should be filmed and broadcast. During this case, in which the former Bosnian leader was charged with war crimes at detention camps, both prosecution and defense opposed the broadcast of the trial. The Judges, however, ruled otherwise. All international criminal trials are now filmed and available to the media. Indeed, the Tadić trial was sensational news and opened with media tents erected outside the court building. Nowadays, anyone can now readily access these videos on the ICC’s own YouTube channel.

The dramatization of the international justice system will not come as a surprise to practitioners and experts in the field. Hannah Arendt’s withering critique in the New Yorker of the 1961 Adolph Eichmann trial in Jerusalem accused the prosecutors of a theatrical presentation and putting history, not the defendant, on trial. She later said that the purpose of the trial should be ”to render justice, and nothing else.”

Campaigners, political activists, and many legal experts may disagree. Many have come to recognize the value of narrative in international justice fora. It gives victims, observers, and civil society a voice. According to the ICC, “people most affected by the crimes have the right to understand, to participate in, and to have a sense of ownership of the justice process.”

The encouragement of external voices by international courts and tribunals, as well as by the media, has led to a proliferation of narratives in and outside of the court. Whether it is human rights campaigns to encourage the international community to focus on certain conflicts, preliminary investigations to assess admissibility, or amici curiae briefs that are designed to provide additional contextual information, all have become increasingly partisan in tone over the past twenty years. They often set the scene for the judges and the public before the trial has really begun.

International courts are inherently expressive, says Professor Margaret deGuzman. They provide a platform for a multitude of narratives, which help explain the underlying dynamics and reasons for a political or physical conflict. Contesting these narratives is essential to the courts’ proceedings. But recently, some prosecutorial narratives have begun to dominate. In international criminal trials, this is a real concern: a dominant narrative may drown out a plurality of voices and can infringe on the defendant’s rights to a fair trial.

That isn’t to say that a dominant narrative will always prejudice the courts. Fair trials can be held despite clamoring voices for one version of the truth, but courts need to be vigilant in ensuring that a dominant narrative does not permeate the courts nor influence the evidence.

In the ICC’s first case, Thomas Lubanga Dyilo, president of the Union of Congolese Patriots (UPC), was accused, and eventually convicted, beyond a reasonable doubt, of war crimes of conscripting, enlisting, and actively using children under the age of 15 in hostilities in the Ituri district of the Democratic Republic of the Congo during 2002 and 2003.

This was a landmark trial. It was seen as an important opportunity to raise awareness of the crime of the use of children in war. But this led to some serious flaws in the handling of the trial. The OTP was heavily criticized for its use of intermediaries in collecting witness testimonies. They were gathered by groups such as MONUC, the UN agency charged with documenting human rights violations in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), and international and local NGO representatives. The use of intermediaries was driven by a concern that there would be local reprisals against those who testified. Nine witnesses who claimed to have been child soldiers gave evidence to the Court. However, the intermediaries were accused by the defense of coaching and bribing the witnesses to lie.

This accusation was borne out in greater detail in the judgment, where nearly a third of the ruling was dedicated to the problematic use of intermediaries and unreliable witnesses. Ultimately the Court did not accept that these nine witnesses had not been conscripted and dismissed their testimonies.

According to Mark Kersten of the Wayamo Foundation, “every conflict has a dominant narrative. It is what informs us of who is right and wrong; of who is responsible and who is a victim; of who needs to be held to account and for whom. Usually, these narratives come in the form of a binary: one side is good, the other evil.”

Narratives do not establish absolute truths or deliver justice. At best, they set out a historical expression of a political conflict. These narratives do not always stand the test of time. One such example are the Nuremberg trials, where the prevailing US narrative was centered on German aggression. The first count against the Nazi officials was their participation in the “planning, initiating and waging of aggressive war.” Today, most people believe that the Nuremberg trials were designed to bring the perpetrators of the Holocaust to justice.

With the rise of social media opinions and instant access to what is happening inside of the courtroom, sometimes the unofficial verdict is made outside of the court. When a public has come to believe that the dominant narrative is the truth and that the defendant is guilty, an acquittal is seen as a betrayal. That approach belies the fundamental purpose of all courts. Acquittals are confirmation of a just process.

As far back as Nuremberg, people have been worried that international war crimes tribunals would become acts of “victors’ justice.” The same might be said in light of the Ongwen verdict. There is no doubt that the LRA caused unimaginable harm and pain to thousands of Ugandans. And yet, that the Government of Uganda handed over Ongwen to the ICC has been a sign to some that the government was merely looking to protect themselves from any real scrutiny of their own role in the civil war.

It is important to remember the purpose of an international criminal trial. It is to judge the actions of an individual. Its verdict – guilty or innocent – does not absolve anyone else. Ongwen was given a fair trial. But his crimes are part of a much larger conflict, and his guilty verdict should not suggest that others should not be handed over for justice. Nor does it establish the truth of what occurred throughout the conflict.

Maybe those of us who believe in a neutral justice system have been naïve. International criminal law is inherently politicized by its very nature. The question is whether we have allowed the political narrative to dominate the judicial process and silence the defense of the accused.

Editor’s Note: 9BR International held a webinar on Feb. 1 with Professor William Schabas, Dr Mark Ellis and Professor Margaret deGuzman, debating the influence of the narrative in international criminal law. To watch the full discussion, please click here.

Image: People gather to watch the verdict of Dominic Ongwen, a former child soldier-turned-commander for the Lord’s Resistance Army (LRA), in Gulu, Uganda, on February 4, 2021. The International Criminal Court in The Hague, Netherlands, on February 4, 2021 convicted Dominic Ongwen, a Ugandan child soldier-turned-Lord’s Resistance Army commander, of war crimes and crimes against humanity. (Photo by SUMY SADURNI/AFP via Getty Images)

 

Featured Articles

What We Can Learn from Global Policy About Preventing Domestic Extremism?

by

Put Yemen’s Civil Society – and Accountability — at the Center of the Push for Peace

by and

Litigation Tracker: Pending Criminal and Civil Cases Against Donald Trump

by , and

Letting Diplomacy Lead US Counterterrorism: What Would That Look Like?

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Feb 14-26)

by

How Biden, Congress, and US Business and Civic Leaders Can Deliver Justice for Jamal Khashoggi

by and

Biden’s First Strike and the International Law of Self-Defense

by

Telegram: A Growing Social Media Refuge, for Good and Ill

by

Is Climate Change a National Emergency?

by

Biden Risks Playing into the Hands of Iranian Hardliners

by

UN Security Council Won’t Respond to Myanmar’s Coup, But the General Assembly Can

by

How a January 6 Commission Can Succeed: What Empirical Research Tells Us

by

Trump’s War Powers Legacy and Questions for Biden

by

Unpacking Biden Administration vs. Congressional Tension in the McGahn Case

by

Litigation Tracker: Major Decisions Facing the Biden Administration

by , , , and

Families in the Crosshairs of National Security

by and

Lessons from the 9/11 Commission

by

Oversight Board’s First Rulings Show Facebook’s Rules Are a Mess

by and

Facebook’s Unconscionable Action in Australia – and What It Means for the Rest of the World

by

US Can Restore Leadership on Human Rights by Promoting Accountability in Sri Lanka

by and

Comparison of (Similar) Republican and Democratic Draft Legislation on Jan. 6 Commission

by and

Leaving the War in Yemen: The Mostly Good, the Bad, and the Muddled

by

Their Fourteenth Amendment, Section 3 and Ours

by

In Their Own Words: The 43 Republicans’ Explanations of Their Votes Not to Convict Trump in Impeachment Trial

by and

Former UN High Commissioner Pillay Says It’s Time for the Human Rights Council to Act on Sri Lanka

by

Biden Paused Trump’s WeChat and TikTok Bans: Now What?

by

Avoiding Collateral Damage on the Battlefield

by , and

#StopTheSteal: Timeline of Social Media and Extremist Activities Leading to 1/6 Insurrection

by

Uganda’s Museveni Secured His Sixth Term in Office: What the International Community Can Do Now

by and

A Key Step in Preventing a Future SolarWinds

by

Diplomats, Top Experts’ Reactions to Biden Foreign Policy Speech

by

Movie at the Ellipse: A Study in Fascist Propaganda

by

Congress Now Has More Power to Shed Light on Trump’s Abuses of Power

by and

Why Guantánamo Detainees Should Have Access to COVID Vaccines Part I: Law of Armed Conflict and Good Policy

by , and

If the US Wants to Push Back on Authoritarian Agendas at the UN, Get Counterterrorism Right

by and

New Aid for Israeli-Palestinian Peacebuilding Aims at Issues Underlying Security

by

NATO and the Nuclear Weapons Ban Treaty: Options for the Biden Administration

by

How to Fix the U.S. Litigation Position in Key Pending Cases

by and

De-platforming Is a Fix, But Only a Short-Term One

by

Transforming the US Human Rights Report to Reflect Gender Rights — and Security

by and

UPDATE: Gaps in Trump’s Pardons Apply to Bannon Criminal Charges As Well

by

The Demise of Arms Control Extends Far Beyond Nuclear Weapons

by and

Principles for a 2021 Authorization for Use of Military Force

by , , and

Shifting Contours, But the Same Solution: Swiftly Returning to the Iran Nuclear Deal

by

De-platforming Following Capitol Insurrection Highlights Global Inequities Behind Content Moderation

by

US Human Rights Policy: How to Really Build Back Better

by and

MLK Believed “No Justice, No Peace”

by

Ousted Autocratic Presidents and Their Backers in the Legislative Branch

by

December Brought Harbingers of the Regulation Social Media Companies Could Soon Face

by

Incitement Timeline: Year of Trump’s Actions Leading to the Attack on the Capitol

by , and

How New Congress Can Shine Light on Trump Era and Persisting Abuses

by

The Promises of FOIA in 2021: A Ready Pathway to Accountability

by

Please Support Just Security With a Tax-Deductible Donation

by

SolarWinds as a Constitutive Moment: A New Agenda for the International Law of Intelligence

by

Pardongate 2.0: Prosecutors and Congress Investigated Clinton’s Pardons. The Same Should Happen to Trump.

by and

Shifting Norms About Secretary of Defense Has Long-Term Consequences: On the Austin Nomination

by , and

Top Expert Backgrounder: Russia’s SolarWinds Operation and International Law

by

Pandemic Consequences: The Acceleration of Confrontational Politics

by and

Beyond the ICC: Repositioning the Core of International Accountability

by , , and

Reviving the US Commitment to Women’s Rights and Gender Equality: The UN Commission on the Status of Women

by and

We Can’t “Look Forward” on the Trump Administration’s Abuses

by

The UDHR, Digital Authoritarianism, and Human Rights after Trump

by and

New Zealand Pushes the Dialogue on International Cyber Law Forward

by

Global Kleptocracy as an American Problem

by and

The Need for More Chris Stevenses

by , and

Data and Democracy: Three Things the Biden-Harris Administration Should Do to Tackle Big Tech

by

How I Came to Support the Treaty Prohibiting Nuclear Weapons

by

Revisiting the Office of Legal Counsel’s Override Opinion

by

Nestlé & Cargill v. Doe: Introduction to a Symposium

by and

A Landmark Report on Starvation as a Method of Warfare

by

COVID-19 and International Law Series: Introduction

by , , and

A Letter to President-Elect Biden on Restoring Relations with the Intelligence Community

by and

Turning the Page: A Biden Presidency and the Role for Us

by , and

Good Governance Paper No. 19: The Criminal Legal System — Toward a Paradigm Shift

by

Good Governance Paper No. 18: Reforming Emergency Powers

by

Good Governance Paper No. 14: War Powers Reform

by and

The Necessity of Enforcing Humanitarian Law and Human Rights in the Context of Counterterrorism

by

Good Governance Paper No. 8: How to Strengthen Oversight by Congress

by and

A Transatlantic Plan for Racial Equity and Justice

by , and

The President and Immigration Law Series: Reflections on the Future of American Immigration Policy

by and

A Blueprint for the Future: The CIA in 2021 and Beyond

by and

The President and Immigration Law: The Danger and Promise of Presidential Power

by

App Stores as Back-Doors for Government Regulation of End-to-End Encryption

by

The Good Governance Papers: An Introduction

by , , and

Prosecuting the ISIS “Beatles:” A testament to dedicated US government professionalism

by

Ten Quick Takeaways from the New York Times’ Bombshell Article on Trump’s Tax Returns

by

An Enduring Impasse on Autonomous Weapons

by

On 9/11, Interrogating the Assumptions that Undergird the “Forever War”

by

9/11’s Long Shadow: What’s at Stake in Afghanistan

by

QAnon is a Nazi Cult, Rebranded

by

Supreme Court’s Trump v. Mazars Ruling Gave Attorney-Client Privilege a Boost in Congress

by

Immigration Maximalism at the Supreme Court

by and

The Second Oxford Statement on International Law Protections of the Healthcare Sector During Covid-19: Safeguarding Vaccine Research

by , , , , , and

Canada’s Scattered and Uncoordinated Cyber Foreign Policy: A Call for Clarity

by , and

Beyond Color-Blind National Security Law

by

A Threat or A Warning: Russia’s Weapons Testing in Space

by and

Interview with Christof Heyns: Major New UN Comment on Right of Peaceful Assembly

by and

What Comes Next: The Aftermath of European Court’s Blow to Transatlantic Data Transfers

by

The Surprising Convergence Between Neo-Nazis and Jihadis

by

Black Security and the Conundrum of Policing

by

Racing National Security: Introduction to the Just Security Symposium

by

Mexico’s Priorities as an Elected Member to the Security Council for 2021-2022

by and

A Solution in Search of a Problem: The Dangerous Invalidity of Divesting Military Commanders of Disposition Authority for Military Criminal Offenses

by , and

A Rejoinder to China’s Response to UN Human Rights Experts

by

The United Nations Charter at 75: Between Force and Self-Defense — Part Two

by

How Inter-State Procedures in Human Rights Treaties Can Support the Black Lives Matter Movement

by

The United States’ Racial Justice Problem Is Also an International Human Rights Law Problem

by

Jurisdiction at Guantanamo: The Case of Long-Term Complicity

by

Oxford Statement on the International Law Protections Against Cyber Operations Targeting the Health Care Sector

by , , and

Turkey Opened the Door to the European Court of Human Rights for Syrian Victims

by

The Significance of the Supreme Court’s Opati Decision for States and Companies Sued for Terrorism in U.S. Courts

by

The Importance of New Statements on Sovereignty in Cyberspace by Austria, the Czech Republic and United States

by

The Perils of Hyping Pandemic Response as a National Security Issue

by and

Top Experts Analyze Inspector General Report Finding Problems in FBI Surveillance

by , , and

What Counts As Sufficient Transparency on Civilian Casualties in Somalia

by

WhatsApp v. NSO Group: State Immunity and Cyber Spying

by and

Deepfakes 2.0: The New Era of “Truth Decay”

by and

Lawsuit Against Fox News Over Coronavirus Coverage: Can It Succeed? Should It?

by

Don’t Bother Suing China for Coronavirus

by

COVID-19 Shows How the U.S. Got National Security Wrong

by

A Chance to Fix FISA

by

The Defense Department’s Measured Take on International Law in Cyberspace

by

Punching on the Edges of the Grey Zone: Iranian Cyber Threats and State Cyber Responses

by

Confronting Russia’s Role in Transnational White Supremacist Extremism

by and

International Criminal Court and the Question of Palestine’s Statehood: Part II

by

Top Experts’ Backgrounder: Military Action Against Iran and US Domestic Law

by and

Can Turkey be Expelled from NATO? It’s Legally Possible, Whether or Not Politically Prudent

by

Guidelines on Investigating Violations of International Humanitarian Law

by , and

Army and Marine Corps Publish New Manual: The Commander’s Handbook on the Law of Land Warfare

by

Transparency on Civilian Harm in Somalia Matters – Not Just to Americans

by , and

Human Rights, Deprivation of Life and National Security: Q&A with Christof Heyns and Yuval Shany on General Comment 36

by , and

Need for Change to Protect Children in Armed Conflict

by and

View all »
Filed under:
About the Author(s)

Steven Kay

Steven Kay, QC (@StevenKay_QC) is head of 9Bedford Row Chambers and a leading international criminal barrister.

Read these related stories next:

Sri Lanka’s Evasion of Accountability Tests the Limits of the International Human Rights System

March 1, 2021 by

Prime Minister Boris Johnson chairs a session of the UN Security Council on climate and security at the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office on February 23, 2021 in London, England. A number of different countries’ flags are seen behind him.

Shooting Ourselves in the Foot: Even Democratic Nations Are Undermining the International Justice System

February 25, 2021 by

Sri Lankan Army Major General Jagath Dias points to a map where security forces are located during a presentation for Sri Lankan President Mahinda Rajapakse, and Defence Secretary Gotabhaya Rajapakse at the city of Kilinochchi on April 16, 2009.

Universal Jurisdiction — the Most Difficult Path to Achieve Justice for Sri Lanka

February 24, 2021 by

Families of victims and rights activists demonstrate outside Sri Lanka's main prison, demanding justice for the 27 inmates shot dead by security forces in 2012, in Colombo on September 12, 2017.

Emblematic Cases Expose the Long Road to Justice in Sri Lanka

February 22, 2021 by

A Sri Lankan demonstrator holds a portrait of a missing relative during a protest outside the United Nations office in Colombo on March 13, 2013.

Tamils – and Justice – Can’t Wait: The Need for Decisive UN Action on Sri Lanka

February 19, 2021 by

Journalists and well-wishers light candles on the grave of slain anti-establishment editor Lasantha Wickrematunge on his 12th death anniversary, in Colombo on January 8, 2021.

Escalating Attacks on Journalists in Sri Lanka Demand New Tack from Human Rights Council

February 17, 2021 by and

UN human rights chief Navi Pillay speaks to reporters at a Sri Lankan hotel in Colombo on August 25, 2013.

Former UN High Commissioner Pillay Says It’s Time for the Human Rights Council to Act on Sri Lanka

February 15, 2021 by

Patmanathan Kokilavani holds a photo of her two children at a protest site for loved ones of the disappeared on May 13, 2019 in Mullaitivu, Sri Lanka. Patmanathan Kokilavani is missing her two children, Patmanthan Piratheepan and Patmanathan Tharsika. They were separated in a chaos of a bombing May 17 2009. Photographs of others who have been disappeared cover the wall behind her.

A Catalogue of Suffering Behind the Calls for Action on Sri Lanka’s War Crimes

February 12, 2021 by

Government supporters hold cutouts of portraits of Sri Lankan President Mahinda Rajapaksa and Defense Secretary Gotabaya Rajapaksa during a march outside the U.N. office in Colombo on March 15, 2012.

The Human Rights Council Must Establish an Accountability Mechanism for Sri Lanka’s Victims

February 11, 2021 by , , and

The International Criminal Court on January 18, 2019.

Balancing the US Approach to the ICC

February 10, 2021 by

A street in Kampala, Uganda is lined with billboards of Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni who is running for his 6th presidential term. Cars sit in traffic next to the billboards on January 4, 2021.

Uganda’s Museveni Secured His Sixth Term in Office: What the International Community Can Do Now

February 9, 2021 by and

Exterior View of the International Criminal Court building in The Hague.

Int’l Criminal Court’s Positive Step on Investigation of Crimes Committed in Palestine

February 8, 2021 by