Revitalize US Multilateral Engagement on Counterterrorism and Violent Extremism as Well

by

March 3, 2021

As anticipated – and as underscored recently by both the president and his secretary of state — a renewed commitment to multilateralism will be a defining feature of the Biden-Harris administration. Much of the attention so far has focused on either announcing a welcome return to the multilateral institutions or frameworks that the United States abandoned during the Trump era – from the World Health Organization, to the United Nations Human Rights Council, to the Paris climate accord – or to working more closely with allies and partners to address the global pandemic, climate change, or threats posed by China, Iran, North Korea, Russia, and other authoritarian regimes. All areas worthy of focus. One set of global challenges that has so far received less public attention in discussions about renewed U.S. multilateral engagement is terrorism and violent extremism. This probably should come as no surprise given the growing sense from many in Washington (and beyond) that these issues have attracted more than their fair share of attention over the past two decades, including at the U.N. and other multilateral venues, often at the expense of other pressing global challenges.

However, given the White House’s heightened interest in addressing the rise in right-wing violence at home and the transnational nature of that threat, as well as the likelihood of terrorist groups capitalizing on a post-pandemic world, where COVD-19 restrictions are removed and targets become more accessible, counterterrorism and countering violent extremism (CVE) is likely to become a fixture on the multilateral dance card, much like it was for the Obama-Biden administration.

The good news is that the multilateral landscape is replete with counterterrorism and CVE platforms, many of them developed under the leadership of the Obama-Biden administration. Although designed for a different threat environment and during a different geopolitical moment, they nevertheless provide the current administration the opportunity to address the today’s threats. However, they will need to be updated and strengthened to reflect three current realities: a threat environment that is more diffuse, varied, and localized than ever; a recognition of the need to focus more attention on the conditions (including poor governance, corruption, inequality, human rights abuses, marginalization, and exclusion) that terrorists exploit to recruit and radicalize supporters and many of which drive other forms of violence and conflict and fragility; and third, the increasing salience of local contexts and, thus, the critical role that local actors, including civil society and local governments, play in any effective response, including by helping to ensure efforts are framed around and sensitives to the concerns of and don’t stigmatize local communities.

Ensuring the multilateral counterterrorism and CVE architecture is fit for purpose 20 years out from 9/11 will require adjustments in the mandate and approach of numerous bodies and platforms. Here are a few changes to consider.

First, the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS should focus more attention on the grievances that ISIS and its affiliates use to recruit and radicalize supporters. The formation of the now 83-member Global Coalition was perhaps the signature counterterrorism achievement of the Obama-Biden era. It played a major role in defeating ISIS on the battlefield in Iraq and Syria. However, it has yet to focus sufficient attention on the political, social, and economic conditions and grievances that originally caused thousands of mainly young people from dozens of countries to embrace ISIS and its violent ideology, which remain largely unaddressed. In fact, ISIS has continued to spread its violent extremist ideology and operational reach by transforming local insurgencies and aligning with terrorist groups across the Sahel, South Asia, Southeast Asia, and beyond, leaving a threat that is more rooted in local grievances than ever.

To remain effective given the changed nature of the ISIS threat, the Coalition’s work should be more attuned to the local contexts – including by consistently including local actors and perspectives in its work — and committed to changing the conditions, including the predatory behavior of some States, that make the extremists’ propaganda attractive to recruits.

Secondly, the Global Counterterrorism Forum (GCTF) would benefit from a refresh. Launched in 2011, the GCTF was the first international body dedicated to building civilian CT and CVE cooperation and capacities, primarily of governments, with a particular focus on addressing jihadi violence. Given the changed environment, the GCTF’s approach and focus needs updating, both in terms of its focus and who should be at the table.

With the Forum set to celebrate its 10th anniversary next September, the GCTF should prioritize the involvement and take into account the requirements of local actors (including civil society and cities) who are regarded as essential CVE stakeholders today, but who were not given high priority when the forum was launched.

In addition, like so many other multilateral CT/CVE platforms developed during the post-9/11 era, the GCTF has focused a disproportionate amount of attention on facilitating cooperation between law enforcement and criminal justice professionals. This needs to change. The threat is increasingly localized underscoring a growing emphasis on prevention. This has broadened the range of practitioners and experts relevant to solutions beyond the traditional CT crowd. Today, youth, social, and health workers, educators, peacebuilders, and other development actors need to be at the table to share approaches and strategies and multilateral bodies, such as the GCTF, should be at the forefront in facilitating their involvement.

As part of a wider effort to tackle the international phenomenon of white supremacist violence, the United States should launch a GCTF initiative focused on this form of extremism. Such an initiative would provide a mechanism for enhancing working-level engagement to share information and good practices between the United States and other Western countries, as well as to adapt relevant tools and lessons learned from CT/CVE efforts against jihadist terrorism. It would highlight the U.S. interest in and commitment to addressing all forms of violent extremism and learning from others as it grapples with how best to address the racially and ethnically motivated violent extremist threat it is facing at home.

The initiative could culminate with developing a series of recommendations for addressing the threat and laying the groundwork for a U.N. Security Council meeting and the adoption of a Security Council resolution on this issue. This could be modeled on the successful approach the Obama-Biden team followed when it sought to mobilize global support for cracking down on the flow of foreign terrorist fighters into Iraq and Syria in 2014.

Thirdly, the Global Community Engagement and Resilience Fund (GCERF) should be scaled-up and repositioned as a global fund for preventing violence and addressing fragility. GCERF was launched in 2014 as the first pooled funding mechanism that provides grants to community-based organizations in fragile and conflict-affected states working to prevent violent extremism. Although small in size, the fund has developed a strong track record of support, including in Congress, which earmarked funding for GCERF in its most recent State Department budget. Building on these early successes, GCERF should now be transformed from a niche, “PVE” fund to one that allows for a silo-free, more integrated, and, ultimately, more cost-effective, smarter, and sustainable approach to supporting locally led efforts to address a range of challenges, including extremism and other forms of violence, as well as fragility.

In this context, the GCERF could serve as the multi-donor fragility fund included in the bipartisan 2019 Global Fragility Act. The GFA commits $25 million to such a mechanism that is aimed at mobilizing support from other public and private donors. Leveraging GCERF would not only save time and political capital, but would keep administrative and start-up costs lower. The updated/expanded GCERF could be rolled out at the pledging conference its new chair is planning to host on the margins of the U.N. General Assembly in New York this September.

The anticipated return to principled and strategic U.S. engagement and leadership across the multilateral counterterrorism and CVE landscape will be critical to ensuring the success of any of the above proposed reforms. More broadly, it will help reverse some of the negative trends of the past four years, which were exacerbated by the United States’ indifference to the multilateral counterterrorism and CVE architecture that the Trump team inherited.

As part of its commitment to promote human rights and democracy and push back against the rising influence of authoritarian regimes at the United Nations, in particular, one can expect the new administration to work with democratic allies and partners at the U.N. to diminish the rising counterterrorism influence of countries such as China, Egypt, Russia, and Saudi Arabia, who prefer counterterrorism approaches that undermine human rights and threaten democratic values and U.S. interests. This influence has been left unchecked during the Trump-era. In sharp contrast to its predecessor, the Biden-Harris administration can be expected to advance an agenda that reaffirms a commitment to human rights and the rule of law as the foundation for an effective approach that right-sizes counterterrorism efforts at the U.N.  Rather than continuing with the seemingly unchecked growth of the U.N. counterterrorism program over the past few years, the new administration is likely to prefer situating it within the organization’s broader conflict prevention and peacebuilding activities and seek to reverse the worrisome trend of authoritarian regimes co-opting the UN’s counterterrorism and PVE framework to legitimize domestic practices that raise, at times significant, human rights concerns.

The summer 2021 review of the U.N. Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy, where the above countries can be expected to try to further weaken its human rights pillar and diminish the role of civil society and emphasis on prevention, provides the Biden-Harris administration an early opportunity to emphasize on a global stage the importance of a more values-based approach, which embraces the role of independent civil society and other local actors, to address violent extremist threats at their roots.

In 2021, there will be opportunities to deliver this message to a wide range of regional bodies, from ASEAN to the African Union and the OSCE to the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, that have important roles to play in setting norms and standards to guide national and local efforts, helping their members build their counterterrorism and CVE capacities, and facilitating the sharing of information and experience among officials and experts within their regions. Particularly given the recent events in United States, however, the Biden-Harris administration should do so with a sense of humility and demonstrate a willingness to listen and learn from its international partners as it seeks restore the credibility squandered and return to a global leadership role on preventing and countering terrorism and violent extremism abandoned during the Trump era.

Image: Diplomats take part in the Global Counterterrorism Forum in Istanbul on June 7, 2012. Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP/GettyImages

 

Featured Articles

Protecting the Information Space in Times of Armed Conflict

by and

What We Can Learn from Global Policy About Preventing Domestic Extremism?

by

Put Yemen’s Civil Society – and Accountability — at the Center of the Push for Peace

by and

Litigation Tracker: Pending Criminal and Civil Cases Against Donald Trump

by , and

Letting Diplomacy Lead US Counterterrorism: What Would That Look Like?

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Feb 14-26)

by

How Biden, Congress, and US Business and Civic Leaders Can Deliver Justice for Jamal Khashoggi

by and

Biden’s First Strike and the International Law of Self-Defense

by

Telegram: A Growing Social Media Refuge, for Good and Ill

by

Is Climate Change a National Emergency?

by

Biden Risks Playing into the Hands of Iranian Hardliners

by

UN Security Council Won’t Respond to Myanmar’s Coup, But the General Assembly Can

by

How a January 6 Commission Can Succeed: What Empirical Research Tells Us

by

Trump’s War Powers Legacy and Questions for Biden

by

Unpacking Biden Administration vs. Congressional Tension in the McGahn Case

by

Litigation Tracker: Major Decisions Facing the Biden Administration

by , , , and

Families in the Crosshairs of National Security

by and

Lessons from the 9/11 Commission

by

Oversight Board’s First Rulings Show Facebook’s Rules Are a Mess

by and

Facebook’s Unconscionable Action in Australia – and What It Means for the Rest of the World

by

US Can Restore Leadership on Human Rights by Promoting Accountability in Sri Lanka

by and

Comparison of (Similar) Republican and Democratic Draft Legislation on Jan. 6 Commission

by and

Leaving the War in Yemen: The Mostly Good, the Bad, and the Muddled

by

Their Fourteenth Amendment, Section 3 and Ours

by

In Their Own Words: The 43 Republicans’ Explanations of Their Votes Not to Convict Trump in Impeachment Trial

by and

Former UN High Commissioner Pillay Says It’s Time for the Human Rights Council to Act on Sri Lanka

by

Biden Paused Trump’s WeChat and TikTok Bans: Now What?

by

Avoiding Collateral Damage on the Battlefield

by , and

#StopTheSteal: Timeline of Social Media and Extremist Activities Leading to 1/6 Insurrection

by

Uganda’s Museveni Secured His Sixth Term in Office: What the International Community Can Do Now

by and

A Key Step in Preventing a Future SolarWinds

by

Diplomats, Top Experts’ Reactions to Biden Foreign Policy Speech

by

Movie at the Ellipse: A Study in Fascist Propaganda

by

Congress Now Has More Power to Shed Light on Trump’s Abuses of Power

by and

Why Guantánamo Detainees Should Have Access to COVID Vaccines Part I: Law of Armed Conflict and Good Policy

by , and

If the US Wants to Push Back on Authoritarian Agendas at the UN, Get Counterterrorism Right

by and

New Aid for Israeli-Palestinian Peacebuilding Aims at Issues Underlying Security

by

NATO and the Nuclear Weapons Ban Treaty: Options for the Biden Administration

by

How to Fix the U.S. Litigation Position in Key Pending Cases

by and

De-platforming Is a Fix, But Only a Short-Term One

by

Transforming the US Human Rights Report to Reflect Gender Rights — and Security

by and

UPDATE: Gaps in Trump’s Pardons Apply to Bannon Criminal Charges As Well

by

The Demise of Arms Control Extends Far Beyond Nuclear Weapons

by and

Principles for a 2021 Authorization for Use of Military Force

by , , and

Shifting Contours, But the Same Solution: Swiftly Returning to the Iran Nuclear Deal

by

De-platforming Following Capitol Insurrection Highlights Global Inequities Behind Content Moderation

by

US Human Rights Policy: How to Really Build Back Better

by and

MLK Believed “No Justice, No Peace”

by

Ousted Autocratic Presidents and Their Backers in the Legislative Branch

by

December Brought Harbingers of the Regulation Social Media Companies Could Soon Face

by

Incitement Timeline: Year of Trump’s Actions Leading to the Attack on the Capitol

by , and

How New Congress Can Shine Light on Trump Era and Persisting Abuses

by

The Promises of FOIA in 2021: A Ready Pathway to Accountability

by

Please Support Just Security With a Tax-Deductible Donation

by

SolarWinds as a Constitutive Moment: A New Agenda for the International Law of Intelligence

by

Pardongate 2.0: Prosecutors and Congress Investigated Clinton’s Pardons. The Same Should Happen to Trump.

by and

Shifting Norms About Secretary of Defense Has Long-Term Consequences: On the Austin Nomination

by , and

Top Expert Backgrounder: Russia’s SolarWinds Operation and International Law

by

Pandemic Consequences: The Acceleration of Confrontational Politics

by and

Beyond the ICC: Repositioning the Core of International Accountability

by , , and

Reviving the US Commitment to Women’s Rights and Gender Equality: The UN Commission on the Status of Women

by and

We Can’t “Look Forward” on the Trump Administration’s Abuses

by

The UDHR, Digital Authoritarianism, and Human Rights after Trump

by and

New Zealand Pushes the Dialogue on International Cyber Law Forward

by

Global Kleptocracy as an American Problem

by and

The Need for More Chris Stevenses

by , and

Data and Democracy: Three Things the Biden-Harris Administration Should Do to Tackle Big Tech

by

How I Came to Support the Treaty Prohibiting Nuclear Weapons

by

Revisiting the Office of Legal Counsel’s Override Opinion

by

Nestlé & Cargill v. Doe: Introduction to a Symposium

by and

A Landmark Report on Starvation as a Method of Warfare

by

COVID-19 and International Law Series: Introduction

by , , and

A Letter to President-Elect Biden on Restoring Relations with the Intelligence Community

by and

Turning the Page: A Biden Presidency and the Role for Us

by , and

Good Governance Paper No. 19: The Criminal Legal System — Toward a Paradigm Shift

by

Good Governance Paper No. 18: Reforming Emergency Powers

by

Good Governance Paper No. 14: War Powers Reform

by and

The Necessity of Enforcing Humanitarian Law and Human Rights in the Context of Counterterrorism

by

Good Governance Paper No. 8: How to Strengthen Oversight by Congress

by and

A Transatlantic Plan for Racial Equity and Justice

by , and

The President and Immigration Law Series: Reflections on the Future of American Immigration Policy

by and

A Blueprint for the Future: The CIA in 2021 and Beyond

by and

The President and Immigration Law: The Danger and Promise of Presidential Power

by

App Stores as Back-Doors for Government Regulation of End-to-End Encryption

by

The Good Governance Papers: An Introduction

by , , and

Prosecuting the ISIS “Beatles:” A testament to dedicated US government professionalism

by

Ten Quick Takeaways from the New York Times’ Bombshell Article on Trump’s Tax Returns

by

An Enduring Impasse on Autonomous Weapons

by

On 9/11, Interrogating the Assumptions that Undergird the “Forever War”

by

9/11’s Long Shadow: What’s at Stake in Afghanistan

by

QAnon is a Nazi Cult, Rebranded

by

Supreme Court’s Trump v. Mazars Ruling Gave Attorney-Client Privilege a Boost in Congress

by

Immigration Maximalism at the Supreme Court

by and

The Second Oxford Statement on International Law Protections of the Healthcare Sector During Covid-19: Safeguarding Vaccine Research

by , , , , , and

Canada’s Scattered and Uncoordinated Cyber Foreign Policy: A Call for Clarity

by , and

Beyond Color-Blind National Security Law

by

A Threat or A Warning: Russia’s Weapons Testing in Space

by and

Interview with Christof Heyns: Major New UN Comment on Right of Peaceful Assembly

by and

What Comes Next: The Aftermath of European Court’s Blow to Transatlantic Data Transfers

by

The Surprising Convergence Between Neo-Nazis and Jihadis

by

Black Security and the Conundrum of Policing

by

Racing National Security: Introduction to the Just Security Symposium

by

Mexico’s Priorities as an Elected Member to the Security Council for 2021-2022

by and

A Solution in Search of a Problem: The Dangerous Invalidity of Divesting Military Commanders of Disposition Authority for Military Criminal Offenses

by , and

A Rejoinder to China’s Response to UN Human Rights Experts

by

The United Nations Charter at 75: Between Force and Self-Defense — Part Two

by

How Inter-State Procedures in Human Rights Treaties Can Support the Black Lives Matter Movement

by

The United States’ Racial Justice Problem Is Also an International Human Rights Law Problem

by

Jurisdiction at Guantanamo: The Case of Long-Term Complicity

by

Oxford Statement on the International Law Protections Against Cyber Operations Targeting the Health Care Sector

by , , and

Turkey Opened the Door to the European Court of Human Rights for Syrian Victims

by

The Significance of the Supreme Court’s Opati Decision for States and Companies Sued for Terrorism in U.S. Courts

by

The Importance of New Statements on Sovereignty in Cyberspace by Austria, the Czech Republic and United States

by

The Perils of Hyping Pandemic Response as a National Security Issue

by and

Top Experts Analyze Inspector General Report Finding Problems in FBI Surveillance

by , , and

What Counts As Sufficient Transparency on Civilian Casualties in Somalia

by

WhatsApp v. NSO Group: State Immunity and Cyber Spying

by and

Deepfakes 2.0: The New Era of “Truth Decay”

by and

Lawsuit Against Fox News Over Coronavirus Coverage: Can It Succeed? Should It?

by

Don’t Bother Suing China for Coronavirus

by

COVID-19 Shows How the U.S. Got National Security Wrong

by

A Chance to Fix FISA

by

The Defense Department’s Measured Take on International Law in Cyberspace

by

Punching on the Edges of the Grey Zone: Iranian Cyber Threats and State Cyber Responses

by

Confronting Russia’s Role in Transnational White Supremacist Extremism

by and

International Criminal Court and the Question of Palestine’s Statehood: Part II

by

Top Experts’ Backgrounder: Military Action Against Iran and US Domestic Law

by and

Can Turkey be Expelled from NATO? It’s Legally Possible, Whether or Not Politically Prudent

by

Guidelines on Investigating Violations of International Humanitarian Law

by , and

Army and Marine Corps Publish New Manual: The Commander’s Handbook on the Law of Land Warfare

by

Transparency on Civilian Harm in Somalia Matters – Not Just to Americans

by , and

Human Rights, Deprivation of Life and National Security: Q&A with Christof Heyns and Yuval Shany on General Comment 36

by , and

Need for Change to Protect Children in Armed Conflict

by and

View all »
Filed under:
About the Author(s)

Eric Rosand

Director of “The Prevention Project: Organizing Against Violent Extremism” in Washington, D.C., a Senior Associate Fellow at the Royal United Services Institute in London, and President and Founder of PVE Solutions. Follow him on Twitter (@RosandEric)

Read these related stories next:

What We Can Learn from Global Policy About Preventing Domestic Extremism?

March 2, 2021 by

Letting Diplomacy Lead US Counterterrorism: What Would That Look Like?

March 1, 2021 by

French Jihadist Melina Boughedir carries her son as she arrives to court in the Iraqi capital Baghdad on February 19, 2018. She walks into a wooden caged area.

Families in the Crosshairs of National Security

February 22, 2021 by and

A bus passes a bus stop on Pennsylvania Avenue Northwest with an ad from the Federal Bureau of Investigation seeking information related to violence at the U.S. Capitol, on January 9, 2021 in Washington, DC. Two people walk past in face masks.

To Prevent Domestic Terrorism, the US Needs Community Reporting That Protects Civil Liberties

February 9, 2021 by and

Members of the Wayuu ethnic group watch as a US army helicopter arrives for a joint exercise in the "Tres Bocas" area, northern Colombia, on the border with Venezuela, on March 13, 2020. The helicopter kicks up a large wall of dust that is taller than the people standing nearby.

Give Local Civil Society a Say in U.S. Security Assistance

February 9, 2021 by and

U.S. special operations service members conduct combat operations in support of Operation Resolute Support in Southeast Afghanistan, May 2019. The image is dark and the service members are lit in a low green light.

Defining “Endless War” is Essential for Proper Strategic Analysis of America’s Wars

February 3, 2021 by

Prosthetic legs are stacked against a wall with a mirror in the therapy room at the ICRC Orthopedic Center on October 1 2019 in Kabul, Afghanistan. Some of the prosthetics wear sandals or sneakers and others are barefoot.

The Progress Not Made on Protecting Civilians  

February 2, 2021 by

Security Council meeting on peace and security in Africa, with a focus on countering terrorism and extremism in Africa.

If the US Wants to Push Back on Authoritarian Agendas at the UN, Get Counterterrorism Right

February 1, 2021 by and

Soldiers in action during a drill on day three of the China-Russia counter-terrorist Cooperation-2017 on December 5, 2017 in Yinchuan, Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region of China. They hold guns and speak in a circle.

Violent Extremism and the Governance Challenge

January 29, 2021 by

Acting Defense Secretary Christopher C. Miller address media at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C. November 17, 2020.

Pentagon Moves Undermine Counterterrorism Strategy

January 5, 2021 by and

A child stands through a curtain of traditional fabrics in Alamata, Ethiopia, on December 8, 2020.

To Prevent Atrocities, Break Bureaucratic Silos, Don’t Build A New One

December 15, 2020 by

A projection on the Louvre Museum in Paris by Amnesty International members depicting jailed Saudi human rights activists including Loujain Al-Athloul and reading "Mr Macron, demand their release", ahead of the upcoming virtual G20 summit. November 19, 2020

Defending Women’s Rights Is Not Terrorism: A Saudi Prosecution on Human Rights Day

December 11, 2020 by and