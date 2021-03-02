What We Can Learn from Global Policy About Preventing Domestic Extremism?

by

March 2, 2021

In the wake of the Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol, political leaders in Washington are rightly paying greater attention to the threat of right-wing extremism. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkis has vowed to prioritize the fight against domestic terrorism. Members of Congress have introduced legislation for new antiterrorism laws, and the Biden administration is planning an overhaul of federal agency responses. As officials weigh their options, it may be helpful to consider lessons learned from global efforts to counter violent extremism.

Global strategies

Much has gone wrong with the U.S. war on terror, as military interventions and repressive policing have sparked armed resistance and increased terrorist violence in various countries. At the United Nations, by contrast, the stated focus has been on political strategies that respect human rights and address the rule of law, although compliance with human rights standards in many states has been lacking.  The Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy adopted by the U.S. General Assembly in 2006 offers a holistic approach that seeks to address the conditions conducive to violent extremism. The Strategy involves a two-level approach: coordinated police efforts to drive terrorist networks out of business, and political measures that address the drivers of extremism and violent conflict.

The political goal is to diminish the inner circle of hard-core extremists and isolate them from potential supporters. This requires effective policing to guard against future attacks and policy approaches that address the grievances of potential sympathizers, protect human rights, and encourage participation in democratic institutions.

How does this preventive framework apply to the struggle against extremist groups in the United States?

More effective policing

The priority now is to continue investigations and arrests of the hard-core Trump supporters who committed violent acts and participated in the siege of the Capitol. More than 250 people have been charged with offenses so far, as efforts continue to track down all who participated in or aided the assault.

Human rights groups support legal measures against the law breakers, but they have spoken out against legislative proposals to enlarge the federal government’s law enforcement authority. The United States already has dozens of terrorism-related statutes that can be used to investigate and prosecute white supremacist violence. As major civil rights organizations noted in a January letter to Congress, the problem is not an absence of legal authority but the lack of political will to take action against right wing extremism. They warn that new domestic terrorism statutes and listing mandates could be used against communities of color, which traditionally have borne the brunt of such measures.

Many observers have noted the critical failures of the Capitol police in neglecting to prepare for the Jan. 6 assault, and have contrasted that with the harsh treatment peaceful protesters for racial justice faced just a few months before. Some members of the force acted in a sympathetic manner toward the rioters, and several off-duty officers from other states participated in the siege. White supremacist and militia groups have infiltrated police forces in some localities, and racial biases pervade the criminal justice system. Effective police action against white nationalism will require addressing these problems and reorienting public safety policies.

In the wake of the killing of George Floyd by a police officer in Minneapolis, millions of Americans took to the streets to demand an end to racialized policing and the killing of people of color. Protesters have called for demilitarizing police forces and redirecting funding to violence-prevention and social service programs within affected communities.

Calls for reform and less militarized law enforcement in the United States parallel international efforts for security sector reform. Experience shows that a comprehensive community policing strategy can serve as both a means and an end for dealing with drivers of intercommunal violence.

In Northern Ireland, the 1998 Good Friday accord was followed by a major restructuring of police forces. The Royal Ultser Constabulary, a militarized force that operated in conjunction with British troops, was replaced by the Police Service of Northern Ireland, which has a more equitable proportion of Catholic and Protestant officers and follows a community-oriented form of policing in partnership with local neighborhoods. Applying such reforms in U.S. cities would mean creating independent police accountability mechanisms, regular law enforcement engagement with local community leaders, and creating more diverse forces that approximate the composition of the neighborhoods they serve.

In Colombia National Police forces that fought for decades against guerrillas are learning to apply gender sensitivity, community policing methods, and conflict transformation approaches to overcome continuing violence in rural territories.

Addressing grievances

The U.N. Strategy calls for action to overcome the drivers of violence, but what can be done when the declared grievances of a movement are based on delusional conspiracy theories and the “Big Lie” of a stolen election? How do we address motivations that are rooted in racism, in feelings of white fragility and the dehumanization of Blacks, immigrants, and other people of color?

Rational argument is unlikely to sway those who have such views, but the political strategy for countering extremism does not depend on changing the minds of the hard-core. The larger goal is to win over those who may be sympathetic to hardline views but would be willing to consider reasonable compromises on issues they support. The logic of nonviolent action as deployed in many countries in recent years is to diminish the power of the adversary by encouraging loyalty shifts and attracting the support of a sufficient number of third parties to win a political majority.

This task is easier when the adversary overplays his hand and suffers political backlash. That is clearly happening now. The rampage at the Capitol shocked the nation and turned off potential supporters. Polls afterwards showed 75 percent disapproval of the mob action. Trump’s approval ratings in his last days in office dropped to 29 per cent, the lowest of his presidency. Trump remains popular among most Republicans, however, so it is important to continue reminding voters that he incited the riot and is largely to blame for the desecration of the Capitol.

The current moment may be an opportunity for a national truth process, drawing from peace and reconciliation experiences in South Africa, El Salvador, and other countries. Members of Congress have introduced legislation for a U.S. Commission on Truth, Racial Healing, and Transformation. Civic groups, universities and religious organizations could convene parallel efforts in local communities that foster conversation on overcoming racial injustice and the dangers of white supremacy.

Overcoming the deep polarization that exists in the United States will require many “improbable dialogues,” to use the phrase of peacebuilding specialist John Paul Lederach. Many conversations of active listening and respectful communication are needed in which parties with differing views can explore possibilities for finding common ground. The methods of conflict transformation are recognized around the world as essential means of addressing deeply rooted grievances and preventing violence.

Of all the lessons of international counterterrorism experience, this is perhaps most important. By building bridges of dialogue, while moving toward community-based policing, peacemakers can help isolate the extremists and assure better protection for all, while renewing public confidence in the ability to resolve differences through democratic means.

Image: Pro-Trump protesters gather in front of the U.S. Capitol Building on January 6, 2021 in Washington, DC. A pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol, breaking windows and clashing with police officers. Photo by Jon Cherry/Getty Images

 

Featured Articles

What We Can Learn from Global Policy About Preventing Domestic Extremism?

by

Put Yemen’s Civil Society – and Accountability — at the Center of the Push for Peace

by and

Litigation Tracker: Pending Criminal and Civil Cases Against Donald Trump

by , and

Letting Diplomacy Lead US Counterterrorism: What Would That Look Like?

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Feb 14-26)

by

How Biden, Congress, and US Business and Civic Leaders Can Deliver Justice for Jamal Khashoggi

by and

Biden’s First Strike and the International Law of Self-Defense

by

Telegram: A Growing Social Media Refuge, for Good and Ill

by

Is Climate Change a National Emergency?

by

Biden Risks Playing into the Hands of Iranian Hardliners

by

UN Security Council Won’t Respond to Myanmar’s Coup, But the General Assembly Can

by

How a January 6 Commission Can Succeed: What Empirical Research Tells Us

by

Trump’s War Powers Legacy and Questions for Biden

by

Unpacking Biden Administration vs. Congressional Tension in the McGahn Case

by

Litigation Tracker: Major Decisions Facing the Biden Administration

by , , , and

Families in the Crosshairs of National Security

by and

Lessons from the 9/11 Commission

by

Oversight Board’s First Rulings Show Facebook’s Rules Are a Mess

by and

Facebook’s Unconscionable Action in Australia – and What It Means for the Rest of the World

by

US Can Restore Leadership on Human Rights by Promoting Accountability in Sri Lanka

by and

Comparison of (Similar) Republican and Democratic Draft Legislation on Jan. 6 Commission

by and

Leaving the War in Yemen: The Mostly Good, the Bad, and the Muddled

by

Their Fourteenth Amendment, Section 3 and Ours

by

In Their Own Words: The 43 Republicans’ Explanations of Their Votes Not to Convict Trump in Impeachment Trial

by and

Former UN High Commissioner Pillay Says It’s Time for the Human Rights Council to Act on Sri Lanka

by

Biden Paused Trump’s WeChat and TikTok Bans: Now What?

by

Avoiding Collateral Damage on the Battlefield

by , and

#StopTheSteal: Timeline of Social Media and Extremist Activities Leading to 1/6 Insurrection

by

Uganda’s Museveni Secured His Sixth Term in Office: What the International Community Can Do Now

by and

A Key Step in Preventing a Future SolarWinds

by

Diplomats, Top Experts’ Reactions to Biden Foreign Policy Speech

by

Movie at the Ellipse: A Study in Fascist Propaganda

by

Congress Now Has More Power to Shed Light on Trump’s Abuses of Power

by and

Why Guantánamo Detainees Should Have Access to COVID Vaccines Part I: Law of Armed Conflict and Good Policy

by , and

If the US Wants to Push Back on Authoritarian Agendas at the UN, Get Counterterrorism Right

by and

New Aid for Israeli-Palestinian Peacebuilding Aims at Issues Underlying Security

by

NATO and the Nuclear Weapons Ban Treaty: Options for the Biden Administration

by

How to Fix the U.S. Litigation Position in Key Pending Cases

by and

De-platforming Is a Fix, But Only a Short-Term One

by

Transforming the US Human Rights Report to Reflect Gender Rights — and Security

by and

UPDATE: Gaps in Trump’s Pardons Apply to Bannon Criminal Charges As Well

by

The Demise of Arms Control Extends Far Beyond Nuclear Weapons

by and

Principles for a 2021 Authorization for Use of Military Force

by , , and

Shifting Contours, But the Same Solution: Swiftly Returning to the Iran Nuclear Deal

by

De-platforming Following Capitol Insurrection Highlights Global Inequities Behind Content Moderation

by

US Human Rights Policy: How to Really Build Back Better

by and

MLK Believed “No Justice, No Peace”

by

Ousted Autocratic Presidents and Their Backers in the Legislative Branch

by

December Brought Harbingers of the Regulation Social Media Companies Could Soon Face

by

Incitement Timeline: Year of Trump’s Actions Leading to the Attack on the Capitol

by , and

How New Congress Can Shine Light on Trump Era and Persisting Abuses

by

The Promises of FOIA in 2021: A Ready Pathway to Accountability

by

Please Support Just Security With a Tax-Deductible Donation

by

SolarWinds as a Constitutive Moment: A New Agenda for the International Law of Intelligence

by

Pardongate 2.0: Prosecutors and Congress Investigated Clinton’s Pardons. The Same Should Happen to Trump.

by and

Shifting Norms About Secretary of Defense Has Long-Term Consequences: On the Austin Nomination

by , and

Top Expert Backgrounder: Russia’s SolarWinds Operation and International Law

by

Pandemic Consequences: The Acceleration of Confrontational Politics

by and

Beyond the ICC: Repositioning the Core of International Accountability

by , , and

Reviving the US Commitment to Women’s Rights and Gender Equality: The UN Commission on the Status of Women

by and

We Can’t “Look Forward” on the Trump Administration’s Abuses

by

The UDHR, Digital Authoritarianism, and Human Rights after Trump

by and

New Zealand Pushes the Dialogue on International Cyber Law Forward

by

Global Kleptocracy as an American Problem

by and

The Need for More Chris Stevenses

by , and

Data and Democracy: Three Things the Biden-Harris Administration Should Do to Tackle Big Tech

by

How I Came to Support the Treaty Prohibiting Nuclear Weapons

by

Revisiting the Office of Legal Counsel’s Override Opinion

by

Nestlé & Cargill v. Doe: Introduction to a Symposium

by and

A Landmark Report on Starvation as a Method of Warfare

by

COVID-19 and International Law Series: Introduction

by , , and

A Letter to President-Elect Biden on Restoring Relations with the Intelligence Community

by and

Turning the Page: A Biden Presidency and the Role for Us

by , and

Good Governance Paper No. 19: The Criminal Legal System — Toward a Paradigm Shift

by

Good Governance Paper No. 18: Reforming Emergency Powers

by

Good Governance Paper No. 14: War Powers Reform

by and

The Necessity of Enforcing Humanitarian Law and Human Rights in the Context of Counterterrorism

by

Good Governance Paper No. 8: How to Strengthen Oversight by Congress

by and

A Transatlantic Plan for Racial Equity and Justice

by , and

The President and Immigration Law Series: Reflections on the Future of American Immigration Policy

by and

A Blueprint for the Future: The CIA in 2021 and Beyond

by and

The President and Immigration Law: The Danger and Promise of Presidential Power

by

App Stores as Back-Doors for Government Regulation of End-to-End Encryption

by

The Good Governance Papers: An Introduction

by , , and

Prosecuting the ISIS “Beatles:” A testament to dedicated US government professionalism

by

Ten Quick Takeaways from the New York Times’ Bombshell Article on Trump’s Tax Returns

by

An Enduring Impasse on Autonomous Weapons

by

On 9/11, Interrogating the Assumptions that Undergird the “Forever War”

by

9/11’s Long Shadow: What’s at Stake in Afghanistan

by

QAnon is a Nazi Cult, Rebranded

by

Supreme Court’s Trump v. Mazars Ruling Gave Attorney-Client Privilege a Boost in Congress

by

Immigration Maximalism at the Supreme Court

by and

The Second Oxford Statement on International Law Protections of the Healthcare Sector During Covid-19: Safeguarding Vaccine Research

by , , , , , and

Canada’s Scattered and Uncoordinated Cyber Foreign Policy: A Call for Clarity

by , and

Beyond Color-Blind National Security Law

by

A Threat or A Warning: Russia’s Weapons Testing in Space

by and

Interview with Christof Heyns: Major New UN Comment on Right of Peaceful Assembly

by and

What Comes Next: The Aftermath of European Court’s Blow to Transatlantic Data Transfers

by

The Surprising Convergence Between Neo-Nazis and Jihadis

by

Black Security and the Conundrum of Policing

by

Racing National Security: Introduction to the Just Security Symposium

by

Mexico’s Priorities as an Elected Member to the Security Council for 2021-2022

by and

A Solution in Search of a Problem: The Dangerous Invalidity of Divesting Military Commanders of Disposition Authority for Military Criminal Offenses

by , and

A Rejoinder to China’s Response to UN Human Rights Experts

by

The United Nations Charter at 75: Between Force and Self-Defense — Part Two

by

How Inter-State Procedures in Human Rights Treaties Can Support the Black Lives Matter Movement

by

The United States’ Racial Justice Problem Is Also an International Human Rights Law Problem

by

Jurisdiction at Guantanamo: The Case of Long-Term Complicity

by

Oxford Statement on the International Law Protections Against Cyber Operations Targeting the Health Care Sector

by , , and

Turkey Opened the Door to the European Court of Human Rights for Syrian Victims

by

The Significance of the Supreme Court’s Opati Decision for States and Companies Sued for Terrorism in U.S. Courts

by

The Importance of New Statements on Sovereignty in Cyberspace by Austria, the Czech Republic and United States

by

The Perils of Hyping Pandemic Response as a National Security Issue

by and

Top Experts Analyze Inspector General Report Finding Problems in FBI Surveillance

by , , and

What Counts As Sufficient Transparency on Civilian Casualties in Somalia

by

WhatsApp v. NSO Group: State Immunity and Cyber Spying

by and

Deepfakes 2.0: The New Era of “Truth Decay”

by and

Lawsuit Against Fox News Over Coronavirus Coverage: Can It Succeed? Should It?

by

Don’t Bother Suing China for Coronavirus

by

COVID-19 Shows How the U.S. Got National Security Wrong

by

A Chance to Fix FISA

by

The Defense Department’s Measured Take on International Law in Cyberspace

by

Punching on the Edges of the Grey Zone: Iranian Cyber Threats and State Cyber Responses

by

Confronting Russia’s Role in Transnational White Supremacist Extremism

by and

International Criminal Court and the Question of Palestine’s Statehood: Part II

by

Top Experts’ Backgrounder: Military Action Against Iran and US Domestic Law

by and

Can Turkey be Expelled from NATO? It’s Legally Possible, Whether or Not Politically Prudent

by

Guidelines on Investigating Violations of International Humanitarian Law

by , and

Army and Marine Corps Publish New Manual: The Commander’s Handbook on the Law of Land Warfare

by

Transparency on Civilian Harm in Somalia Matters – Not Just to Americans

by , and

Human Rights, Deprivation of Life and National Security: Q&A with Christof Heyns and Yuval Shany on General Comment 36

by , and

Need for Change to Protect Children in Armed Conflict

by and

View all »
Filed under:
About the Author(s)

David Cortright

Professor Emeritus of Peace Studies at Notre Dame’s Keough School of Global Affairs, where he directs the Global Policy Initiative.

Read these related stories next:

Letting Diplomacy Lead US Counterterrorism: What Would That Look Like?

March 1, 2021 by

A man waves a QAnon conspiracy flag at a protest of coronavirus skeptics, right-wing extremists and others angry over coronavirus-related restrictions and government policy on August 29, 2020 in Berlin, Germany. People do not wear face masks.

Right-Wing Extremism: An International Threat

February 26, 2021 by

An activist of Vesna (Spring) youth movement fills a bag with two thousand paper planes, as a symbol of Telegram, during a flash-mob near the Roskomnadzor building in Saint Petersburg on April 13, 2018, as they protest against the blocking of the popular messaging app "Telegram" in Russia, after it refused to give state security services access to private conversations.

Telegram: A Growing Social Media Refuge, for Good and Ill

February 26, 2021 by

French Jihadist Melina Boughedir carries her son as she arrives to court in the Iraqi capital Baghdad on February 19, 2018. She walks into a wooden caged area.

Families in the Crosshairs of National Security

February 22, 2021 by and

U.S. President Joe Biden, wearing a face mask, prepares to sign a series of executive orders at the Resolute Desk in the Oval Office just hours after his inauguration on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC.

Biden Executive Actions Make Unity Possible for Millions of Marginalized Americans

February 16, 2021 by

Protesters carry a banner during a demonstration to press for the scrapping of Special Ant-Robbery Squad (SARS) on Abuja-Keffi Expressway, Abuja, Nigeria on October 19, 2020. The banner reads, “#EndSARA #EndPoliceBrutality Stop Killing Nigerian Youth”

Policing in Nigeria and the US: When Domestic Issues and Foreign Policy Connect

February 10, 2021 by and

Insurrectionists storm the Capitol Building on January 6, 2021. They waive Trump flags, American flags, police flags, and other white supremacy flags.

#StopTheSteal: Timeline of Social Media and Extremist Activities Leading to 1/6 Insurrection

February 10, 2021 by

Members of the Wayuu ethnic group watch as a US army helicopter arrives for a joint exercise in the "Tres Bocas" area, northern Colombia, on the border with Venezuela, on March 13, 2020. The helicopter kicks up a large wall of dust that is taller than the people standing nearby.

Give Local Civil Society a Say in U.S. Security Assistance

February 9, 2021 by and

Roger Stone speaks with Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio during a demonstration the night before the December 12th “Stop The Steal” rally in Washington DC.

EXCLUSIVE: New Video of Roger Stone with Proud Boys Leaders Who May Have Planned for Capitol Attack

February 6, 2021 by and

U.S. special operations service members conduct combat operations in support of Operation Resolute Support in Southeast Afghanistan, May 2019. The image is dark and the service members are lit in a low green light.

Defining “Endless War” is Essential for Proper Strategic Analysis of America’s Wars

February 3, 2021 by

Prosthetic legs are stacked against a wall with a mirror in the therapy room at the ICRC Orthopedic Center on October 1 2019 in Kabul, Afghanistan. Some of the prosthetics wear sandals or sneakers and others are barefoot.

The Progress Not Made on Protecting Civilians  

February 2, 2021 by

Security Council meeting on peace and security in Africa, with a focus on countering terrorism and extremism in Africa.

If the US Wants to Push Back on Authoritarian Agendas at the UN, Get Counterterrorism Right

February 1, 2021 by and