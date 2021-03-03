Heeding Victims’ Voices: The Struggle of Tamil Families of the Disappeared in Sri Lanka

by

March 3, 2021

(Editor’s Note: This is the latest in a series on the spotlight placed on allegations of war crimes and other abuses in Sri Lanka during the Feb. 22 to March 23, 2021, session of the United Nations Human Rights Council. The series includes voices from former U.N. officials, international NGOs, human rights litigators, and researchers. Find links to the full series, as installments are published, at the end of the first article, Spotlight on Sri Lanka as UN Human Rights Council Prepares Next Session.) 

Tamil families of the disappeared marched through the streets of Kilinochchi in Sri Lanka’s Northern Province on Feb. 20 to mark four years since they began roadside protests that quickly spread as they demanded answers about the fate of their loved ones. Sri Lanka’s decades-long armed conflict resulted in the forcible disappearance of an estimated 100,000 people. Such disappearances affected all communities on the island, but the vast majority of victims, particularly during the last phase of the armed conflict, were Tamil. Most often, they disappeared at the hands of the State’s security forces.

The tragic stories of how children, wives, and husbands were disappeared have been retold by their families and others countless times in processes promising justice. But accountability has yet to materialize. The protests that began in 2017 — and which I have had the privilege to witness and support – spread to all eight districts of the Northern and Eastern Provinces. The actions have brought together thousands of mainly Tamil women, but also men, who have experienced the pain of having a loved one forcibly disappeared.

To date, although at least 78 of the protestors have passed away over the past four years, the survivors have not relented, nor sadly has the government taken any steps to address their plight. Their struggle exemplifies the failures of Sri Lanka’s “domestic” transitional justice initiatives. It also defies internationally and domestically imposed notions of “victimhood.”

In November 2017, I sat in a multi-day workshop in the Sri Lankan capital Colombo held by a European embassy bringing together leaders of the associations of Tamil families of the disappeared who were protesting in the North-East, as well as Sinhalese families of the missing and disappeared in the South, and activists working with both groups. The workshop focused on transitional justice, with some experts making the pitch that families of the disappeared should engage with the government’s new Office of Missing Persons (OMP). When women leading the Tamil families argued that they had no trust in the OMP, certain experts derided their views, suggesting they were being influenced by politicians.

The experts clearly failed to grasp the depth of knowledge and understanding among the families about the myriad obstacles that block their quest for truth and justice in Sri Lanka. The exchange reflected a familiar scenario in transitional justice discussions: when victims speak not only about their own personal victimization but also about systemic issues, they are viewed as “politicized” and their concerns are diminished.

The Government’s Failure Was Predictable

But Tamil families of the disappeared saw in 2017 what would take two more years for transitional justice experts to understand: that the “‘National Unity Government” had no intention of following through on its international commitments to accountability and truth. The reason the families knew this early on is because they had already searched for years for their loved ones – the armed conflict had ended in 2009 — and had sincerely tried to engage with the government that had been newly elected in 2015. They had first-hand experience of its unwillingness and inability to tackle a key factor in getting to the truth: the military, the main perpetrator of disappearances, particularly during the last phase of the armed conflict. The families knew that, without international pressure and action, truth and justice would remain elusive.

In 2016, the year before they began their protests, many of the heads of the associations of Tamil families of the disappeared (they now are formally organized under the umbrella Association for Relatives of Enforced Disappearances, North and East) took on leadership positions within Zonal Task Forces of the new government-created Consultation Task Force (CTF). The government had promoted the task force as an independent civil society-led body that would consult with communities across Sri Lanka on transitional justice initiatives set out in United Nations Human Rights Council Resolution 30/1.

The leaders of the associations are themselves victims who by that point had spent years organizing search parties to go from one military camp or police station to another, seeking information about their disappeared family members. They informally organized to protect themselves and sustain their struggle, as women entering these military camps were themselves at risk. One woman told me she wouldn’t be alive today if not for other women who had come with her on her visit to a military camp where she suspected her husband had been taken. The group protected her by stopping soldiers from forcefully separating her from them.

Despite years of failed commissions, broken government promises, and a well-founded mistrust in State-led initiatives, many of these women chose to risk their reputations in their communities to participate in the CTF’s consultations. They did so because they truly believed this new government would support their search for answers and the possible return of their loved ones, who they still believed were alive.

Just months later, however, in August 2016, parliament passed the Office of Missing Persons bill without a vote, before the CTF had completed its consultations. The government failed to even consider an interim report on the OMP that the CTF had rushed to complete.

And then in December 2016, when the CTF completed its final report, President Maithripala Sirisena refused to meet with the task force to accept it. Instead, in January 2017, the CTF handed its report over to former President Chandrika Kumaratunga, who at the time was the head of the Office of National Unity and Reconciliation. Recommendations included endorsing a hybrid court and ensuring there were clear links between the different transitional justice mechanisms so that they would work in coordination. This was particularly important to families of the disappeared, who were worried the OMP could turn into another truth commission that amounted to nothing if it wasn’t clearly linked to a justice mechanism.

Senior government officials proceeded to criticize the CTF for stepping beyond its bounds to talk about accountability. For Tamil families of the disappeared across the country’s North-East, this was a painful turning point. They had invested in the consultation process and felt the reports reflected their needs and the real way forward to truth and justice. But for them, the government response only reaffirmed its continued unwillingness to heed their voices.

Turn to Protest

Accordingly, in February 2017, inspired by “Las Abuelas de Plaza de Mayo” in Argentina, Tamil families of the disappeared began protesting in Kilinochchi. The protests quickly spread to all eight districts of the North-East. On May 30, 2017, to mark 100 days of protest, thousands of families gathered in Kilinochchi and blocked the main highway linking the country’s South to the North. They only relented after securing a meeting with Sirisena.

In the first week of June 2017, I sat with other civil society activists in the offices of the Adayaalam Centre for Policy Research, helping the eight women leaders of the Tamil associations of families of the disappeared prepare for that meeting with Sirisena. In a letter they gave him, they asked him to release lists of 1) all those who surrendered to or were detained by the Sri Lankan Armed Forces during and after the war, particularly during the last stages; 2) all secret detention centers run by the Sri Lankan Armed Forces and Police throughout and after the war; and 3) all detainees held under the Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA) from 1983 onwards.

Coming back from that meeting on June 12, the women were hopeful. Sirisena had agreed to ask the military for the list of anyone who had surrendered and a list of secret detention centers, and the family leaders were confident he would follow through.

While Sirisena reportedly did make that request, the military did not cooperate. After all, there was no real mechanism to hold them accountable for complying with the request or incentivize their cooperation. Months passed, and Tamil families continued their roadside protests, tolerating the incredibly hot and dusty conditions of their protest locations, which were built from tarp and corrugated metal sheets, and open to the elements. Meanwhile, transitional justice academics and experts from the West descended on Sri Lanka, eager to take the stories of these women, while doing little to avoid re-traumatization. Soon, the families grew suspicious of these extractive visitors, recognizing the need to protect their own mental health and stopped giving interviews so readily.

Shifting Appeals to Calls for International Action

So it was understandable that, in the workshop in Colombo in the first week of November 2017, when transitional justice experts pressed the protesting Tamil families of the disappeared to engage with the OMP, the families pushed back – not as spoilers but as the real experts. They were skeptical that the military would give answers to a flawed government entity, when even the president of the country had not been able to obtain those answers. The families’ point was made manifestly clear two weeks later, on Nov. 16, 2017, when Sirisena finally formally met with them again, only to callously reject their demands and storm out of the meeting.

Tamil families of the disappeared were devastated and incensed. They shifted their appeals to the international community, realizing once more that they would not get the truth and justice they deserved through the Sri Lankan government. But the appeal for international action made the families targets of criticism from the government in Colombo and even from certain segments of civil society as being “politicized” and “disruptive.” Many civil society organizations made efforts to work with other families of the disappeared who appeared more open to engaging the OMP and who were not so “loud.” The protesting Tamil families of the disappeared were no longer “good victims” who could fit within convenient transitional justice paradigms.

But the associations of Tamil families of the disappeared continued their struggle regardless of these criticisms. In March 2018, another civil society activist and I accompanied four of the associations’ leaders to Geneva, where they spoke in the plenary session of the Human Rights Council and made their case to international diplomats. They became an indomitable force in Tamil politics, rightfully speaking on the politics of justice and accountability based on their direct experience. The mothers and wives of the disappeared leading these associations grew adept at utilizing their “victimhood” as a source of agency and power, steeling themselves against attempts to speak for them or monopolize their struggle. Even in the face of an increase in surveillance and harassment by Sri Lankan security forces in 2018, they refused to back down and collectively organized creative solutions to protect themselves.

Continuing the Struggle Amid an Escalating Crackdown

Since Gotabaya Rajapaksa returned to power in 2019 as president, the security forces have cracked down even further on protesting Tamil families of the disappeared. Under the guise of Covid-19 prevention, police have sought orders against many of these women to block their protests. One mother of the disappeared I spoke with earlier this month said the police had obtained orders restricting her from protesting in four different districts. Many of these women are now receiving multiple calls a day from intelligence officers, and even dealing with visits to their homes. Several have been called in for interrogation by the infamous Terrorism Investigation Department, notorious for torture. The Sri Lankan government has gone from dismissing their cries for justice, to actively seeking to silence them.

Yet even today, four years on, they sit in roadside makeshift tents, suffering the elements and the hovering security forces, dedicated to their struggle to find the truth about their disappeared loved ones, some still hoping to be reunited one day. On the weekend of Feb. 20, they marched through the streets of Kilinochchi carrying clay pots with hot coals on their heads, a traditional Tamil practice to make a vow — in their case the vow to seek justice.

The long-term psychological toll of enforced disappearances on the families of victims cannot be overstated. And it is time their views are given the credence they deserve by international institutions and leaders. The Association for Relatives of Enforced Disappearances, North and East, signed a letter put forward by Tamil political parties and civil society last month. The letter calls for the situation in Sri Lanka to be referred to the International Criminal Court; for increased monitoring by the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights, including through a field presence; and for the establishment of an international evidence-gathering mechanism.

As the experiences of Tamil families of the disappeared have shown, there is no hope for truth and justice domestically in Sri Lanka. Even at the peak of the National Unity Government, the highest office in the country could not or would not provide answers, because the military remained an impenetrable force. The only way to provide these families their long-overdue answers and justice to all victims in Sri Lanka is to break the seal around the military through international accountability.

(Author’s note: This article is based on work I have done with protesting Tamil families of the disappeared since 2017. Families of the disappeared are not monolithic, as enforced disappearances have affected communities and families differently. This article focuses on the associations of families of the disappeared in the North-East, who represent a vast swathe of the affected Tamil families, most of whom lost relatives who were disappeared by the State.)

IMAGE: Leaders of the Associations of Families of the Disappeared of the North-East in Sri Lanka leave a meeting with President Maithripala Sirisena in Jaffna, June 12, 2017. (Photo courtesy of Dharsha Jegatheeswaran)

 

Featured Articles

Upcoming Cases Provide Opportunities to Reassess the Application of the Due Process Clause at Guantanamo

by

The “Khashoggi Ban” and What It Does and Doesn’t Mean

by , and

Protecting the Information Space in Times of Armed Conflict

by and

What We Can Learn from Global Policy About Preventing Domestic Extremism?

by

Put Yemen’s Civil Society – and Accountability — at the Center of the Push for Peace

by and

Litigation Tracker: Pending Criminal and Civil Cases Against Donald Trump

by , and

Letting Diplomacy Lead US Counterterrorism: What Would That Look Like?

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Feb 14-26)

by

How Biden, Congress, and US Business and Civic Leaders Can Deliver Justice for Jamal Khashoggi

by and

Biden’s First Strike and the International Law of Self-Defense

by

Telegram: A Growing Social Media Refuge, for Good and Ill

by

Is Climate Change a National Emergency?

by

Biden Risks Playing into the Hands of Iranian Hardliners

by

UN Security Council Won’t Respond to Myanmar’s Coup, But the General Assembly Can

by

How a January 6 Commission Can Succeed: What Empirical Research Tells Us

by

Trump’s War Powers Legacy and Questions for Biden

by

Unpacking Biden Administration vs. Congressional Tension in the McGahn Case

by

Litigation Tracker: Major Decisions Facing the Biden Administration

by , , , and

Families in the Crosshairs of National Security

by and

Lessons from the 9/11 Commission

by

Oversight Board’s First Rulings Show Facebook’s Rules Are a Mess

by and

Facebook’s Unconscionable Action in Australia – and What It Means for the Rest of the World

by

US Can Restore Leadership on Human Rights by Promoting Accountability in Sri Lanka

by and

Comparison of (Similar) Republican and Democratic Draft Legislation on Jan. 6 Commission

by and

Leaving the War in Yemen: The Mostly Good, the Bad, and the Muddled

by

Their Fourteenth Amendment, Section 3 and Ours

by

In Their Own Words: The 43 Republicans’ Explanations of Their Votes Not to Convict Trump in Impeachment Trial

by and

Former UN High Commissioner Pillay Says It’s Time for the Human Rights Council to Act on Sri Lanka

by

Biden Paused Trump’s WeChat and TikTok Bans: Now What?

by

Avoiding Collateral Damage on the Battlefield

by , and

#StopTheSteal: Timeline of Social Media and Extremist Activities Leading to 1/6 Insurrection

by

Uganda’s Museveni Secured His Sixth Term in Office: What the International Community Can Do Now

by and

A Key Step in Preventing a Future SolarWinds

by

Diplomats, Top Experts’ Reactions to Biden Foreign Policy Speech

by

Movie at the Ellipse: A Study in Fascist Propaganda

by

Congress Now Has More Power to Shed Light on Trump’s Abuses of Power

by and

Why Guantánamo Detainees Should Have Access to COVID Vaccines Part I: Law of Armed Conflict and Good Policy

by , and

If the US Wants to Push Back on Authoritarian Agendas at the UN, Get Counterterrorism Right

by and

New Aid for Israeli-Palestinian Peacebuilding Aims at Issues Underlying Security

by

NATO and the Nuclear Weapons Ban Treaty: Options for the Biden Administration

by

How to Fix the U.S. Litigation Position in Key Pending Cases

by and

De-platforming Is a Fix, But Only a Short-Term One

by

Transforming the US Human Rights Report to Reflect Gender Rights — and Security

by and

UPDATE: Gaps in Trump’s Pardons Apply to Bannon Criminal Charges As Well

by

The Demise of Arms Control Extends Far Beyond Nuclear Weapons

by and

Principles for a 2021 Authorization for Use of Military Force

by , , and

Shifting Contours, But the Same Solution: Swiftly Returning to the Iran Nuclear Deal

by

De-platforming Following Capitol Insurrection Highlights Global Inequities Behind Content Moderation

by

US Human Rights Policy: How to Really Build Back Better

by and

MLK Believed “No Justice, No Peace”

by

Ousted Autocratic Presidents and Their Backers in the Legislative Branch

by

December Brought Harbingers of the Regulation Social Media Companies Could Soon Face

by

Incitement Timeline: Year of Trump’s Actions Leading to the Attack on the Capitol

by , and

How New Congress Can Shine Light on Trump Era and Persisting Abuses

by

The Promises of FOIA in 2021: A Ready Pathway to Accountability

by

Please Support Just Security With a Tax-Deductible Donation

by

SolarWinds as a Constitutive Moment: A New Agenda for the International Law of Intelligence

by

Pardongate 2.0: Prosecutors and Congress Investigated Clinton’s Pardons. The Same Should Happen to Trump.

by and

Shifting Norms About Secretary of Defense Has Long-Term Consequences: On the Austin Nomination

by , and

Top Expert Backgrounder: Russia’s SolarWinds Operation and International Law

by

Pandemic Consequences: The Acceleration of Confrontational Politics

by and

Beyond the ICC: Repositioning the Core of International Accountability

by , , and

Reviving the US Commitment to Women’s Rights and Gender Equality: The UN Commission on the Status of Women

by and

We Can’t “Look Forward” on the Trump Administration’s Abuses

by

The UDHR, Digital Authoritarianism, and Human Rights after Trump

by and

New Zealand Pushes the Dialogue on International Cyber Law Forward

by

Global Kleptocracy as an American Problem

by and

The Need for More Chris Stevenses

by , and

Data and Democracy: Three Things the Biden-Harris Administration Should Do to Tackle Big Tech

by

How I Came to Support the Treaty Prohibiting Nuclear Weapons

by

Revisiting the Office of Legal Counsel’s Override Opinion

by

Nestlé & Cargill v. Doe: Introduction to a Symposium

by and

A Landmark Report on Starvation as a Method of Warfare

by

COVID-19 and International Law Series: Introduction

by , , and

A Letter to President-Elect Biden on Restoring Relations with the Intelligence Community

by and

Turning the Page: A Biden Presidency and the Role for Us

by , and

Good Governance Paper No. 19: The Criminal Legal System — Toward a Paradigm Shift

by

Good Governance Paper No. 18: Reforming Emergency Powers

by

Good Governance Paper No. 14: War Powers Reform

by and

The Necessity of Enforcing Humanitarian Law and Human Rights in the Context of Counterterrorism

by

Good Governance Paper No. 8: How to Strengthen Oversight by Congress

by and

A Transatlantic Plan for Racial Equity and Justice

by , and

The President and Immigration Law Series: Reflections on the Future of American Immigration Policy

by and

A Blueprint for the Future: The CIA in 2021 and Beyond

by and

The President and Immigration Law: The Danger and Promise of Presidential Power

by

App Stores as Back-Doors for Government Regulation of End-to-End Encryption

by

The Good Governance Papers: An Introduction

by , , and

Prosecuting the ISIS “Beatles:” A testament to dedicated US government professionalism

by

Ten Quick Takeaways from the New York Times’ Bombshell Article on Trump’s Tax Returns

by

An Enduring Impasse on Autonomous Weapons

by

On 9/11, Interrogating the Assumptions that Undergird the “Forever War”

by

9/11’s Long Shadow: What’s at Stake in Afghanistan

by

QAnon is a Nazi Cult, Rebranded

by

Supreme Court’s Trump v. Mazars Ruling Gave Attorney-Client Privilege a Boost in Congress

by

Immigration Maximalism at the Supreme Court

by and

The Second Oxford Statement on International Law Protections of the Healthcare Sector During Covid-19: Safeguarding Vaccine Research

by , , , , , and

Canada’s Scattered and Uncoordinated Cyber Foreign Policy: A Call for Clarity

by , and

Beyond Color-Blind National Security Law

by

A Threat or A Warning: Russia’s Weapons Testing in Space

by and

Interview with Christof Heyns: Major New UN Comment on Right of Peaceful Assembly

by and

What Comes Next: The Aftermath of European Court’s Blow to Transatlantic Data Transfers

by

The Surprising Convergence Between Neo-Nazis and Jihadis

by

Black Security and the Conundrum of Policing

by

Racing National Security: Introduction to the Just Security Symposium

by

Mexico’s Priorities as an Elected Member to the Security Council for 2021-2022

by and

A Solution in Search of a Problem: The Dangerous Invalidity of Divesting Military Commanders of Disposition Authority for Military Criminal Offenses

by , and

A Rejoinder to China’s Response to UN Human Rights Experts

by

The United Nations Charter at 75: Between Force and Self-Defense — Part Two

by

How Inter-State Procedures in Human Rights Treaties Can Support the Black Lives Matter Movement

by

The United States’ Racial Justice Problem Is Also an International Human Rights Law Problem

by

Jurisdiction at Guantanamo: The Case of Long-Term Complicity

by

Oxford Statement on the International Law Protections Against Cyber Operations Targeting the Health Care Sector

by , , and

Turkey Opened the Door to the European Court of Human Rights for Syrian Victims

by

The Significance of the Supreme Court’s Opati Decision for States and Companies Sued for Terrorism in U.S. Courts

by

The Importance of New Statements on Sovereignty in Cyberspace by Austria, the Czech Republic and United States

by

The Perils of Hyping Pandemic Response as a National Security Issue

by and

Top Experts Analyze Inspector General Report Finding Problems in FBI Surveillance

by , , and

What Counts As Sufficient Transparency on Civilian Casualties in Somalia

by

WhatsApp v. NSO Group: State Immunity and Cyber Spying

by and

Deepfakes 2.0: The New Era of “Truth Decay”

by and

Lawsuit Against Fox News Over Coronavirus Coverage: Can It Succeed? Should It?

by

Don’t Bother Suing China for Coronavirus

by

COVID-19 Shows How the U.S. Got National Security Wrong

by

A Chance to Fix FISA

by

The Defense Department’s Measured Take on International Law in Cyberspace

by

Punching on the Edges of the Grey Zone: Iranian Cyber Threats and State Cyber Responses

by

Confronting Russia’s Role in Transnational White Supremacist Extremism

by and

International Criminal Court and the Question of Palestine’s Statehood: Part II

by

Top Experts’ Backgrounder: Military Action Against Iran and US Domestic Law

by and

Can Turkey be Expelled from NATO? It’s Legally Possible, Whether or Not Politically Prudent

by

Guidelines on Investigating Violations of International Humanitarian Law

by , and

Army and Marine Corps Publish New Manual: The Commander’s Handbook on the Law of Land Warfare

by

Transparency on Civilian Harm in Somalia Matters – Not Just to Americans

by , and

Human Rights, Deprivation of Life and National Security: Q&A with Christof Heyns and Yuval Shany on General Comment 36

by , and

Need for Change to Protect Children in Armed Conflict

by and

View all »
Filed under:
About the Author(s)

Dharsha Jegatheeswaran

Dharsha Jegatheeswaran (@Dharsha_J) is the Co-Director of the Adayaalam Centre for Policy Research (ACPR), a human rights think tank based in Jaffna, Sri Lanka.

Read these related stories next:

Truth, Justice, and the Narrative in International Criminal Law

March 2, 2021 by

Put Yemen’s Civil Society – and Accountability — at the Center of the Push for Peace

March 2, 2021 by and

Sri Lanka’s Evasion of Accountability Tests the Limits of the International Human Rights System

March 1, 2021 by

Letting Diplomacy Lead US Counterterrorism: What Would That Look Like?

March 1, 2021 by

Demonstrators from several environmental groups including Extinction Rebellion and Sunrise Movement demand broad action at a youth-led climate strike near City Hall on December 6, 2019 in New York City. A large banner reads, “Climate Change” but “Climate” is crossed-out and “System” is written in its place to read “System Change.” Youth carry additional signs reading, “Respect your mama” with an Earth symbol; “We cannot say we did not know;” “Hey Exxon, stop burning my future;” “No more excuses;” and more.

How Domestic Civic Movements Could Reshape US Foreign Policy

February 25, 2021 by

Prime Minister Boris Johnson chairs a session of the UN Security Council on climate and security at the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office on February 23, 2021 in London, England. A number of different countries’ flags are seen behind him.

Shooting Ourselves in the Foot: Even Democratic Nations Are Undermining the International Justice System

February 25, 2021 by

Sri Lankan Army Major General Jagath Dias points to a map where security forces are located during a presentation for Sri Lankan President Mahinda Rajapakse, and Defence Secretary Gotabhaya Rajapakse at the city of Kilinochchi on April 16, 2009.

Universal Jurisdiction — the Most Difficult Path to Achieve Justice for Sri Lanka

February 24, 2021 by

US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris arrive to lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, on January 20, 2021. They wear masks and have a military escort.

How the Biden-Harris Administration Can Advance Peace & Freedom – At Home and Abroad

February 24, 2021 by and

Nobel peace laureate Leymah Gbowee, head of the Women in Peacebuilding Network (WIPNET), stands in front of a sign calling for peaceful elections in Monrovia on October 5, 2017. The sign reads, Don’t Touch Our Peace.”

Biden Needs a Foreign Policy Focused on Sustainable Peace

February 23, 2021 by

French Jihadist Melina Boughedir carries her son as she arrives to court in the Iraqi capital Baghdad on February 19, 2018. She walks into a wooden caged area.

Families in the Crosshairs of National Security

February 22, 2021 by and

Families of victims and rights activists demonstrate outside Sri Lanka's main prison, demanding justice for the 27 inmates shot dead by security forces in 2012, in Colombo on September 12, 2017.

Emblematic Cases Expose the Long Road to Justice in Sri Lanka

February 22, 2021 by

A Sri Lankan demonstrator holds a portrait of a missing relative during a protest outside the United Nations office in Colombo on March 13, 2013.

Tamils – and Justice – Can’t Wait: The Need for Decisive UN Action on Sri Lanka

February 19, 2021 by