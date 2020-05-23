Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (May 18-22)

COVID-19
Editor’s Note – We have created A Topical Index of COVID-19 Articles on Just Security, a comprehensive subject-matter catalog that is continually updated. Below are coronavirus-related articles published this week.
Public Health
- Nine Questions for the White House Physician on the President’s Use of Hydroxychloroquine
by Sidney Blumenthal
- Advancing Rights and Justice During a Pandemic: An Online Event Series (Updated)
by Sarah Knuckey (@SarahKnuckey) and Jayne Huckerby (@jaynehuckerby)
- To Fix the COVID-19 Testing Gap, Take a Lesson from GM (or the Pentagon)
by Jeremy Konyndyk (@JeremyKonyndyk), Kevin O’Connell and Dylan George (@dylanbgeorge)
Civil and Human Rights
- Mapping the Proliferation of Human Rights Bodies’ Guidance on COVID-19 Mitigation
by Lisa Reinsberg (@LReinsberg )
- A Conversation With U.N. Special Rapporteur David Kaye: COVID-19 and Freedom of Expression
by David Kaye (@davidakaye)
- COVID-19 and the Shrinking Civic Space in Nigeria
by Victoria Ibezim-Ohaeri
Diplomacy
- Nixon Went to China. Trump Should Go to Wuhan.
by David Fidler (@D_P_Fidler)
Cyber
- Oxford Statement on the International Law Protections Against Cyber Operations Targeting the Health Care Sector
by Dapo Akande, Duncan B. Hollis (@DuncanHollis), Harold Hongju Koh and James O’Brien
Refugees
- Tents at Sea: How Greek Officials Use Rescue Equipment for Illegal Deportations
by Niamh Keady-Tabbal (@NiamhKTabbal) and Itamar Mann (@itamann)
Syria
- Turkey Opened the Door to the European Court of Human Rights for Syrian Victims
by Roger Phillips
- A Lost Phone Brings a Female ISIS Returnee to Trial for Crimes Against Humanity
by Mais Masadeh
Michael Flynn Case
- Why the Flynn Dismissal Deserves a Hard Look by the Court
by Jessica A. Roth (@JessicaARoth1)
- An Inquiry into DOJ’s Decision to Drop the Flynn Case Can’t Be Left to Judge Sullivan Alone
by Melanie Sloan (@misloan2)
Facebook Oversight Board
- Facebook’s Oversight Board: A Meaningful Turn Towards International Human Rights Standards?
by Sejal Parmar (@_SejalParmar)
- Why Facebook’s Oversight Board is Not Diverse Enough
by Jenny Domino (@jenny_domino)
Office of Legal Counsel
- Recently Released OLC Opinions From 1974 Shed Light on Current Legal Debates
by Stephanie Krent
International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda
- And Then There Were Seven: Rwandan Félicien Kabuga Arrested in France
by Beth Van Schaack (@BethVanSchaack)
Torture in Lebanon and U.S. Policy
- The US Goes to Bat for Lebanon’s “Butcher of Khiam”
by Michael Eisner and Sarah Leah Whitson (@sarahleah1)
Military Aid, Proxy Wars, and Civilian Casualties
- How States Supporting Armed Proxies Can Reduce Civilian Casualties and Protracted Hostilities
by Brittany Benowitz and Alicia Ceccanese
Afghanistan – Civilian Casualties
- Beyond Reproach: Legal, Political, and Social Implications of the Recent Attack on a Maternity Ward in Afghanistan
by Mayesha Alam
Suits against States and Companies for Terrorism, Human Rights Violations
- The Significance of the Supreme Court’s Opati Decision for States and Companies Sued for Terrorism in U.S. Courts
by Haley S. Anderson (@h_s_anderson)
