Tents at Sea: How Greek Officials Use Rescue Equipment for Illegal Deportations

by and

May 22, 2020

Back in 2013, Australia introduced strange new machinery in its campaign against unauthorized migration: a dozen bright-orange and windowless life vessels, shaped like missiles. These were equipped with navigational systems, air conditioning, and an engine. Each vessel, asylum seekers said, was given “just enough fuel” to reach Indonesia. When they washed ashore in February 2014, Indonesian locals were initially unsure what they were looking at. It was a piece of new deportation infrastructure, designed to launch migrants intercepted at sea back to where they had come from.

In the shadow of the coronavirus pandemic, Greek authorities have put in place comparable deportation machinery. In at least 11 incidents since March 23, migrants have been found drifting in orange, tent-like inflatable life rafts without motors or propellants and that cannot be steered. Members of the Turkish Coast Guard reported these apparitions, but Greek authorities neither explained nor documented them. Images of these life rafts, fluorescent triangular structures afloat between black sea and dark sky, looked strange enough to seem superimposed. Relying on testimony and footage we obtained from multiple sources, including asylum seekers in the area, our investigation verifies this latest show of violence at the Greek-Turkish maritime border.

Far from Australia’s flashier orange vessels from five years back, these are more modest structures. Importantly, the Greek life rafts have appeared in a very different maritime environment: compared to the oceans surrounding Australia, the Aegean Sea is a relatively placid and narrow body of water. Yet like the Australian vessels, these too have been put in place by State authorities, in an organized way, violating fundamental rules of international law. The two sets of deportation craft share visible similarities and are each used in dangerous ways, shedding light on the legal and moral risks that states are now willing to take, just to keep out unwanted populations.

Maximum Deterrence

On Nov. 27, Greek Member of Parliament Kyriakos Velopoulos, leader of the right-wing Greek Solution party, appeared on a popular TV talk show on ERT, a Greek state-owned public broadcaster. He advanced a policy first adopted by the United States in Guantanamo Bay, where Haitian asylum-seekers were detained long before 9/11, and later expanded upon by Australia: open-air detention of asylum seekers on “uninhabited” islands. For those whose applications are rejected, Velopoulos suggested unilateral pushbacks to Turkey: Greek authorities should simply remove arriving migrants from the country and send them back to where they came from. Holding photos of the oblong orange vessels Australia had used, he explained: “This here … is a raft made by the Australian government … with food, actual food, and it never sinks.” An interviewer gasped, seemingly sarcastically: “There’s a humanitarian aspect to it!”

Still from Nov. 27 ERT broadcast, during which Greek Member of Parliament Kyriakos Velopoulos Velopoulos stated, “Why don’t we do what Australia does?” Source: Authors

Adrift on the Aegean

According to a report from the Turkish Coast Guard, the first of at least 11 alleged pushback incidents involving life rafts occurred on March 23. One of the Turkish Coast Guard’s March 23 reports on “irregular migration” stated that the Guard had rescued 31 Syrian asylum seekers found floating in a life raft off the coast of Muğla’s Datça district in the Aegean Sea. The raft in question can clearly be seen in a press release photograph published by the Coast Guard about the incident.

Migrants being rescued from a life raft on the Aegean Sea on March 23. Source: Turkish Coast Guard Command Official Website

The refugees contacted the Consolidated Rescue Group, a grassroots organization run by Arabic-speaking volunteers who operate an emergency hotline for migrants in distress. In a statement obtained by the group and forwarded to us, the asylum seekers rescued on March 23 said they landed on the Greek island of Symi on March 22, at approximately 6 am. At certain points, the island is less than 8 km (or 5 miles) from the Turkish shore. The next day, the Greek authorities forced them onto “a small raft that looked like a tent and was orange in color” and left them to drift.

“Up until then, we had no idea that this was what they are going to do,” one of those on board, a construction worker (name withheld for security reasons) from the southeastern outskirts of Damascus, told us in a follow-up interview over WhatsApp.

The Greek Coast Guard had brought them to the main port of Symi and boarded them onto a ship: “They told us they would take us for a Corona test, and then we would be given our belongings back and transferred to Athens,” he said. Instead, after two hours onboard the Greek Coast Guard vessel, the authorities forced them down into a small raft: “They put everyone in … children, women, elderly, and young people. They didn’t leave anyone in the ship,” he said, telling us that they were left to drift “for over three hours,” until they were eventually rescued by the Turkish Coast Guard.

He provided us with video footage that he recorded of the group’s arrival on the island of Symi, as well as footage recorded from inside the raft, while awaiting rescue (see below). A person on board in the latter video is filmed talking on the phone with an emergency hotline trying to arrange rescue.

Footage provided to authors by interviewee documenting his arrival, along with other migrants, on the Greek island of Symi, on the morning of March 22 (subtitles added by authors)

Footage provided to authors by interviewee taken while inside life raft on March 23, prior to being rescued by the Turkish Coast Guard (subtitles added by authors)

The Greek government’s daily public statistics of arrivals contains no record of their arrival on the Greek island or their deportation to Turkey.

While photographs of migrants being rescued from these “tent” like rafts have only been taken by the Turkish Coast Guard during rescues, we received a photograph courtesy of a person who asked not to be named for security reasons and who said it was taken on March 24 at the harbor in Lesvos, Greece, showing a markedly similar life raft.

Photograph provided to authors by confidential source, taken in Lesvos harbor, Greece, on March 24, 2020

A series of additional, similar incidents were reported by the Turkish Coast Guard in the following days. On March 27, the Coast Guard reported rescuing 10 migrants (eight Palestinian, two Egyptian, consisting of 3 men, 2 women and 5 children) in a “life raft” off the coast of Muğla’s Datça district (the Turkish version is written as “Can Salı”). Again, photographs accompanying the Coast Guard’s official press release clearly show people being rescued from a tent-like raft. According to the Turkish Coast Guard’s statements, the migrants had been “pushed back towards Turkish territorial waters by Greek Coast Guard.”

Migrants being rescued from a life raft on the Aegean Sea on March 27. Source: Turkish Coast Guard Command Official Website

The next day, on March 28, nine Syrians (4 men, 2 women and 3 children) rescued were reported found in a “life boat” off the coast of Aydın’s Didim district, again with clear photographs of the distinctive tent-like raft accompanying the Guard’s report.

Migrants being rescued from a life raft on the Aegean Sea on March 28. Source: Turkish Coast Guard Command Official Website

We interviewed a Kurdish couple from Hasaka, Syria, who were among the group. According to the couple, on the morning of March 27, “around 7 or 8 a.m.,” they arrived on the Greek island of Farmakonisi. Unlike the larger Aegean islands of Chios, Lesvos, Samos, and Kos, where refugees most commonly arrive, Farmakonisi is an uninhabited island and a military base. There are no camps or reception facilities for migrants.

The couple told us they were held by the army in terrible conditions. They described being “treated like animals, … [t]he army took our phones, money, clothes, and documents then threw them into the sea. Around 3 a.m., they took us toward the sea border. Then they made us take a boat shaped like a square tent, 2 meters wide. Then we were rescued by the Turkish Coast Guard.”

Again, on March 29, the Turkish Coast Guard reported rescuing 18 migrants (7 men, 4 women and 7 children) at 11:40 p.m. The Coast Guard issued a press release, complete with clear photos of the migrants being rescued from a life raft.

Migrants being rescued from a life raft on the Aegean Sea on March 29. Source: Turkish Coast Guard Command Official Website

This is consistent with statements from migrants claiming to have been among those rescued. We interviewed a Syrian man who provided us with photographs of his arrival on Rhodes on March 27. The man told us he arrived with a group of 18 people: seven Palestinians, six Syrians and five Iranians, including children and a pregnant woman. After arriving on Rhodes, the man and the rest of the group were held by the Greek police on the roadside from 7 a.m. until 3 p.m.

“The weather was really cold and they did not let us light a fire to warm the women and children who were with us,” he said. The group was then transferred to the port by bus: “They gave us two tents, without anything in them. We were under full surveillance,” he added.

“They [Greek authorities] were suspicious that we had corona, so we wrote a sign that none of us has corona so that we could reassure them, hoping they would treat us in a humane way,” he said. “But this changed nothing.”

The group stayed in the makeshift camp for 2 1/2 days, until the night of March 29. He said that was when “a military van with army officers transferred us to the port and handed us over to the Greek Coast Guard.”

They were on board the Greek Coast Guard boat for about one hour: “Then they switched off the engine of the boat and made us go down, in the middle of the sea, in a rubber boat shaped like a tent.” They were left to drift for what he describes as approximately two hours, when they were intercepted by the Turkish Coast Guard:

When the Turkish Coast Guard found us and took us to the Turkish land, they registered our information and transferred us to the police station. They split us in half. One half was Syrians and Palestinians and the other half is the other nationalities. For us, we were detained for like 15 days and after that we were released without any rights as refugees, such as having a Kimlik [Temporary Protection Identification Document].

Without the proper registration, he explains, he is now hiding from the Turkish authorities as he fears being forcibly returned to Syria, where he fled.

Contravening International Rules

“Shaped like a tent,” as migrants repeatedly describe them, the life rafts the Greek Coast Guard appears to be employing to expel migrants are, in fact, designed for emergency evacuation in the case of shipwreck. They are manufactured not for transportation, but for rescue in case of a boat or ship sinking, to keep survivors afloat and alive until assistance arrives. They are not equipped with an engine or other propellant, cannot be steered, and provide minimal protection from the elements.

As Paul Crowley, a former captain for the Royal National Lifeboat Institution in Ireland, explained to us, such life rafts are never to be deployed “for any other reason other than to preserve life if no other option is available. It would contravene any internationally recognized standard to take people from a non-life-threatening location, either land or vessel, and place them in a raft.”

As far as the law goes, these returns risk violating the international standard of non-refoulement. This principle is at the centerpiece of international refugee protection, and prohibits returns of asylum seekers to any place where they may suffer persecution, torture, or inhuman and degrading treatment. The returns also violate Greece’s obligations under human rights law, including the prohibition of torture and inhuman and degrading treatment, and the right to life (see Articles 3 and 2, respectively, of the European Convention on Human Rights). Inasmuch as these violations constitute a “widespread or systematic attack” directed against a “civilian population”, they may raise concerns under international criminal law. Evidence continues to surface that these days, when it comes to the treatment of migrants, the Greek authorities violate fundamental edicts of international law unabated.

While the use of rescue equipment for deportations appears to be a new development, pushbacks on the Aegean are not. On March 23, United Nations Special Rapporteur on the human rights of migrants Felipe González Morales stated that he is “very concerned about the reported pushbacks of asylum seekers and migrants” by Greek authorities at both land and maritime borders. He also referenced recent violence committed by Greek authorities against those seeking to aid migrants in the Aegean Sea area. The Germany-based human-rights monitoring organization Mare Liberum (“The Free Sea”) told us that a more common tactic of the Greek Coast Guard is to remove the engines of migrants’ boats and leave them to drift. Likewise, reports of the Turkish Coast Guard resorting to violence have arisen since Turkey’s implementation of the 2016 deal with the EU. Examples reported to the authors by migrants and NGO workers include driving rings around boats and throwing stones to stop boats from leaving Turkish waters.

Clearly both countries have geostrategic motives for their treatment of migrants related to their fraught relationships with the EU – including aid money and various benefits for their own citizens. Often, it seems like the two countries are playing a violent game of ping-pong across the Aegean with migrant bodies.

An Iraqi refugee whom we interviewed over WhatsApp — we will refer to as “Hatim” for safety reasons — told us that he has been pushed back to Turkey by Greek authorities on three occasions since July 2019. Hatim and his family fled to Turkey in 2014, when ISIS took over their home city of Mosul. They were selected for resettlement in the United States, and had just finished their first interview when Trump’s January 2017 Executive Order interrupted the program. On the night of April 1, 2020, he and his family made four separate attempts to reach the Greek island of Chios. On the last attempt, their rubber dinghy, carrying approximately 40 people, entered Greek territorial waters and was intercepted by the Greek Coast Guard. The Coast Guard confiscated the fuel from their boat and returned them to Turkish waters, leaving them to drift.

The systemic nature of such violations by the Greek authorities was recently highlighted by whistleblowers working under Frontex, the European border enforcement agency. In early March, the crew of a Danish patrol boat participating in “Operation Poseidon,” an EU maritime border patrol mission coordinated by Frontex, revealed that the Hellenic Coast Guard has explicit orders to stop migrant boats from crossing the sea border between Turkey to Greece. The Danish unit had refused to obey a pushback order from Operation Poseidon headquarters. Since then, NGOs Alarmphone and Mare Liberum have documented a series of pushbacks by Greek authorities along the Greece-Turkey border, including in the Aegean, that have become increasingly visible and severe.

The Greek newspaper EFSYN has reported on several of these incidents. Most notably, the paper published an article about an incident involving 26 migrants whose arrival on Mourtia Beach on the Greek island of Samos that was documented by a Samos resident on the morning of April 1. The arrival was not reported by the Greek authorities. In fact, government statistics record no new arrivals to Samos on that date.

However, photographs taken by the Samos resident (and reproduced in EFSYN’s reporting) show the deflated dinghy and newly arrived migrants heading away from the shore. One member of the group is distinguished by bright red trousers while another carries a red duffle bag. EFSYN published photographs obtained from the Turkish Coast Guard of the same group who had arrived on Mourtia Beach aboard a Turkish Coast Guard boat after their rescue later that day, noting the marked similarities in the appearance, clothing and baggage of the migrants in the two sets of photographs. On the same day, the Turkish Coast Guard reported rescuing 26 migrants (found with a life raft) on the shore near Kusadasi national park, in a location that cannot be reached by land. According to the Turkish Coast Guard, the migrants said they had landed on Samos, were rounded up by the Greek Coast Guard and left to drift in the raft.

Turkish Coast Guard officers and migrants on April 1. The migrants had reportedly landed on shore in an area of Milli Park, Kuşadası district, where there is no access from the land. The Turkish Coast Guard reports that they washed ashore after having been left adrift in the pictured life raft by the Greek Coast Guard. Source: Turkish Coast Guard Command Official Website

On May 12, EFSYN published a video filmed by the Turkish Coast Guard of a life raft like the ones pictured above (but without the cover) being dragged by a Greek Coast Guard boat off the southeast coast of Samos. The video was originally published by the Turkish Coast Guard on April 29, which also announced rescuing 22 people found drifting off the coast of Aydin province, bordering the Greek island of Samos. According to Bellingcat’s recent investigation into the incident, the group of 22 migrants rescued on April 29 (pictured in the video) had, in fact, arrived on Samos the previous day, on April 28.

Most recently, a video surfaced on YouTube appearing to show the Turkish Coast Guard rescuing a group of 30 migrants aboard two life rafts. According to Turkish records and reports, including photographs, the Coast Guard rescued 30 migrants in two life rafts on May 13, consisting of 13 Congolese, eight Syrians, five Bangladeshis and three Palestinian nationals, along with a Lebanese national. The rescue occurred off the coast of the district of Menderes in Turkey’s İzmir province.

Migrants being rescued from a life raft on the Aegean Sea on May 13. Source: Turkish Coast Guard Command Official Website

On May 15, another group of 25 migrants were rescued by the Turkish Coast Guard after being found in these distinctive life rafts and having been repelled by Greek authorities, again with photographic evidence.

Image: Migrants being rescued from a life raft on the Aegean Sea on May 15. Source: Turkish Coast Guard Command Official Website

Image: Migrants being rescued from a life raft on the Aegean Sea on May 15. Source: Turkish Coast Guard Command Official Website

The Tent and the Missile

Australians eventually replaced their orange lifeboats with fishing boats, although the intention was the same – pushing migrants away from Australian shores. But there was something chillingly memorable about that episode. It embodied the often-hypocritical moral stance of liberal democracies regarding strangers in need: a willingness to engage in extreme measures, even violence, to enforce borders, coupled with an emphasis on efficiency and a pretense of safety.

While the Australian deportation vessels appear to have been custom-made and reportedly were purchased for $40,000 AUD each (about $25,000 USD), the Greek life raft “tents” are considerably more modest. They are the kind of equipment a yacht owner might purchase online for around $2,000. Under the 1974 Safety of Life as Sea Convention, maritime vessels are required to have such protective gear available. The Hellenic Coast Guard has now repurposed them for the opposite ends – putting people in danger.

The Greek orange rafts seen in pictures appear to be a model manufactured by a Greek company called LALIZAS, which specialize in rescue equipment. A November 2019 LALIZAS newsletter includes an article entitled  “24 hours in a LALIZAS Liferaft: Mission accomplished!” It describes a training in which members of Greece’s Hellenic Rescue Team and Hellenic Air Force carried out a simulated “‘actual’ case of emergency” by relying on a LALIZAS life raft and its food and survival equipment for a full 24 hours (see the story on the LALIZAS website here, and official video of the simulation, here).

The life raft in question, code named “MEDUSSA” for the simulation, appears identical to those in many of the images of the tent-like rafts migrants have been rescued from while adrift in the Aegean. A video published by LALIZAS also shows their equipment being used for a training conducted in November 2019 with the Hellenic Rescue Team. The Hellenic Rescue Team is a Lesvos-based rescue NGO that has cooperated with the Hellenic Coast Guard in previous years, including in dealing with refugee boats.

According to the Greek government’s procurement records available online, it purchased the life rafts for the Greek Navy in 2017. Several government ministries appear to have contracts with this company.

Neither the Greek Ministry of Maritime Affairs nor the Hellenic Coast Guard responded to requests for comment before publication.

In the Australian cases, the life rafts most closely resembled a missile. Its very image conveys the omnipotence of a regional superpower. By using such a machine, Australia effectively said to those attempting unauthorized maritime entry, “We will shoot you away.” To be sure, this missile is not fired at the migrants. It’s as if they become part of its ammunition; shot back at Indonesia’s shores, they are expected to crawl out of the shell once the missile crashes on one of the country’s countless atolls.

Phevos Simeonidis, a Greek open-source investigator and researcher, and Disinfaux Collective contributed to this report.)

Image – Migrants being rescued from a life raft on the Aegean Sea on May 15. Source: Turkish Coast Guard Command Official Website.

 

Featured Articles

Tents at Sea: How Greek Officials Use Rescue Equipment for Illegal Deportations

by and

Mapping the Proliferation of Human Rights Bodies’ Guidance on COVID-19 Mitigation

by

A Conversation With U.N. Special Rapporteur David Kaye: COVID-19 and Freedom of Expression

by

To Fix the COVID-19 Testing Gap, Take a Lesson from GM (or the Pentagon)

by , and

Oxford Statement on the International Law Protections Against Cyber Operations Targeting the Health Care Sector

by , , and

Advancing Rights and Justice During a Pandemic: An Online Event Series

by and

Turkey Opened the Door to the European Court of Human Rights for Syrian Victims

by

The Significance of the Supreme Court’s Opati Decision for States and Companies Sued for Terrorism in U.S. Courts

by

An Inquiry into DOJ’s Decision to Drop the Flynn Case Can’t Be Left to Judge Sullivan Alone

by

Why the Flynn Dismissal Deserves a Hard Look by the Court

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (May 11-15)

by

Anticipating Phase Two of the Trumped Up “Obamagate”

by

The Trump Administration’s Indefensible Legal Defense of Its Asylum Ban

by

Oversight and “Undermining”: Reflections on the Supreme Court Oral Arguments About Subpoenas for Trump’s Financial Information

by

Revisiting Export Controls in the COVID Era

by

COVID-19 and Health Systems: Responding to Unpredictable Predictability

by , and

Getting It Wrong: The 9/11 Military Commission and the Justiciability of Armed Conflict

by

What the Pandemic Tells Us About the State of U.S. Cybersecurity

by and

Coronavirus Legislative Responses in the UK: Regression to Panic and Disdain of Constitutionalism

by and

The Importance of New Statements on Sovereignty in Cyberspace by Austria, the Czech Republic and United States

by

Why No One Ever Really Wins a Proxy War

by and

DC Needs a New U.S. Attorney

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (May 4-8)

by

Here’s What the New DoD Policy on Civilian Harm Should Include

by and

Grading DODs Annual Civilian Casualties Report: “Incomplete”

by and

Iranian Gunboat Harassment and the Rules of Engagement

by and

Barr Ignores Settled Justice Department Policies in Run-Up to 2020 Elections

by

Timeline of the Coronavirus Pandemic and U.S. Response

by and

The Republic of Facebook

by

Let’s Make a Deal: How to Mitigate the Risk of Hypersonic Weapons

by

Ratcliffe’s Radical Positions During the Impeachment Proceedings

by and

The Perils of Hyping Pandemic Response as a National Security Issue

by and

From “Enemy of the People” to “Essential”: The Pandemic Creates an Opening for the Press

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (April 27-May 1)

by

ODNI’s 2019 Statistical Transparency Report: The FBI Violates FISA…Again

by

Law Day and the Need for Virtue in Government Lawyering

by

Trump’s COVID-19 Immigration Proclamation May Be Legal, But It’s Still an Abuse of Power

by and

Trump’s “Deal of the Century” is Bibi’s Dream Come True

by

Mexico’s Initiative to Ensure Global Access to Medicines, Vaccines and Medical Equipment to Face COVID19

by and

Keeping an Eye on the Hand of Justice: Bill Barr and Targeting Joe Biden

by and

Terrorism During a Pandemic: Assessing the Threat and Balancing the Hype

by

Top Experts Analyze Inspector General Report Finding Problems in FBI Surveillance

by , , and

Zoom and the Problem of Cybersecurity Moral Hazard

by

Russia’s Humanitarian Law Obligations to Civilians in Occupied Ukrainian Territories in the Time of COVID-19

by , and

Why We Filed a FOIA Request on How Many US Troops Are in Afghanistan, Iraq, and Syria

by and

Assessing Emergency Powers During #COVID-19

by , and

Great Expectations: AFRICOM’s New Quarterly Report on Civilian Casualties

by

Healthcare Workers with Chronic Illness on Coronavirus Frontlines: The Need for Accommodations

by

What Counts As Sufficient Transparency on Civilian Casualties in Somalia

by

US Ramps Up War in Somalia, Killing More Civilians

by

The Dancer: President Trump, the Anti-Lockdown Posture, and Dr. Fauci’s Ace Card

by

There is No Public Health Rationale for a Categorical Ban on Asylum Seekers

by

Seek and Speak the Truth

by

WhatsApp v. NSO Group: State Immunity and Cyber Spying

by and

Pompeo’s “Rights Commission” Is Worse Than Feared: 7 Concerns to Watch

by and

An Abuse of Presidential Authority and American Power: Halting U.S. Funding for the World Health Organization

by

Governors and Mayors, Beware: Lawsuits Opposing Coronavirus Mitigation Orders Are a Real Threat

by

Deepfakes 2.0: The New Era of “Truth Decay”

by and

Coronavirus Border Expulsions: CDC’s Assault on Asylum Seekers and Unaccompanied Minors

by

The Time has Come to Have a Conversation at the U.N. on Self-Defence

by

9/11 All Over Again

by

Lawsuit Against Fox News Over Coronavirus Coverage: Can It Succeed? Should It?

by

Don’t Bother Suing China for Coronavirus

by

How Congress Can Save Lives, Protect Rights, and Exert U.S. Leadership Globally in Response to Coronavirus

by and

COVID-19 Shows How the U.S. Got National Security Wrong

by

How Terrorist Groups Will Try to Capitalize on the Coronavirus Crisis

by

The World’s Landmine Challenge Demands Presidential Action

by

Biopharma: The Next National Security Frontier

by

Threats to Democracy Spread with the Virus, We Must Keep Both in Check

by

A Chance to Fix FISA

by

COVID-19 and International Law: Must China Compensate Countries for the Damage?

by

Military’s Response to the Coronavirus Crisis: Top 10 Principles

by

Coronavirus, Public Perceptions and the Dangers of “News Deserts”

by

What the UN Security Council Can Do on Coronavirus: A Global Goods Coordination Mechanism

by

COVID-19 and Violent Conflict: Responding to Predictable Unpredictability

by

Former Officials Challenge Pompeo’s Threats to the International Criminal Court

by , , , , and

Repatriating Foreign Fighters from Syria: International Law and Political Will (Part 1)

by

Universal Health Care is a National Security Issue

by and

The Soleimani Strike and the Case for War Powers Reform

by

Peace in Afghanistan: Showmanship over Substance

by

The Defense Department’s Measured Take on International Law in Cyberspace

by

Law Enforcement’s Facial Recognition Law-lessness: Comparing European and US Approaches

by

An Ambitious Reading of Facebook’s Content Regulation White Paper

by and

Why the 2020 Election Will Be A Mess Part II: Beyond Russian Disinformation

by , and

Russian Cyber Attacks Against Georgia, Public Attributions and Sovereignty in Cyberspace

by

Telegram’s Cryptocurrency Could Have a Terrorism Problem

by

Facebook Bylaws for Takedown Oversight Board: Questions of Independence

by and

The U.S.-Taliban Accord: Can the Afghan Government Rise to the Occasion?

by

What to Watch For in White House’s Annual Report on Use of Military Force

by and

Is the Pardon Power Unlimited?

by , , , , , and

Norm-Skepticism in Cyberspace? Counter-factual and Counterproductive

by

The President’s War on Intelligence: Yes, It’s Worse Than You Think

by

Let the Rule of Law Rule Law Enforcement: Reflections on the Current Attorney General’s Tenure

by

New Online Resource: War Powers and Presidential Practice

by and

For House, Senate National Security Committees, Stopgaps for Term Limits

by

Video of Panel on the “Crisis at the Justice Department”

by

Sudan Takes Two Big Steps toward Normalizing Relations: USS Cole and Bashir

by

Senators Call for Prosecution of Gambian Paramilitary Fighter in US Custody

by

When Professionalism Mattered: Dissent Against U.S. Policy on Landmines

by

The Soul of the Justice Department: Who Must Stand Up For It Now

by

White House ‘1264 Notice’ and Novel Legal Claims for Military Action Against Iran

by

Exclusive: New Unredacted Emails Show How Deeply OMB Misled Congress on Ukraine

by

Punching on the Edges of the Grey Zone: Iranian Cyber Threats and State Cyber Responses

by

Please Support Just Security with a Tax-Deductible Donation

by

The CIA in the Age of Trump

by

Confronting Russia’s Role in Transnational White Supremacist Extremism

by and

Reading Between the Votes: 53 Senators Say Trump Guilty on the Facts

by

United Nations Sets Standards on Peaceful Assemblies and the Use of Less Lethal Weapons

by

Sudan’s Push for Removal from U.S. Terror List: Not a Panacea

by and

International Criminal Court and the Question of Palestine’s Statehood: Part II

by

Compilation of States’ Reactions to U.S. and Iranian Uses of Force in Iraq in January 2020

by and

How to Think About the Soleimani Strike in Four Questions

by

Iran’s Leaders Preserve the Republic With a Hybrid of International and Islamic Law

by

The President, His Relationship with Intelligence, and the Soleimani Strike

by

The Need for Increased Amicus Role in the FISA Process

by

U.S. Legal Defense of the Soleimani Strike at the United Nations: A Critical Assessment

by

Reevaluating Our Counter-Terrorism Information Sharing Methods

by

Lawful Self-Defense vs. Revenge Strikes: Scrutinizing Iran and U.S. Uses of Force under International Law

by and

The Targeted Killing of General Soleimani: Its Lawfulness and Why It Matters

by

Iran’s Unlawful Reprisal (and Ours)

by

Soleimani Strike Marks a Novel Shift in Targeted Killing, Dangerous to the Global Order

by

United States Killed Iraqi Military Official and Iraqi Military Personnel in the Two Recent Attacks

by

Top Experts’ Backgrounder: Military Action Against Iran and US Domestic Law

by and

Exclusive: Unredacted Ukraine Documents Reveal Extent of Pentagon’s Legal Concerns

by

Most Read/Popular Just Security Articles of 2019

by

The Application of International Law to Cyberspace: Sovereignty and Non-intervention

by

The Crossfire Hurricane Report’s Inconvenient Findings

by

Trump’s Aim to Go Big on Nuclear Arms Control Should Begin by Extending New START

by

The Spencer Standoff with Trump over Gallagher Distracts from the Navy’s Real Problems

by

New Leaked Documents Reveal China’s Chilling Crackdown on Muslims

by

Go See The Report, Then Let’s Put Torture to Bed For Good

by , , and

Duty to Warn: Has the Trump Administration Learned from the Khashoggi Failure?

by

Assessing Turkey’s “Resettlement” Plans in Syria under the Law of Occupation

by and

Can Turkey be Expelled from NATO? It’s Legally Possible, Whether or Not Politically Prudent

by

Climate Change Denialism Poses a National Security Threat

by

What’s the New Terror Financing Executive Order All About?

by

Guidelines on Investigating Violations of International Humanitarian Law

by , and

Introduction to Just Security Series on UN Yemen Report

by and

The Once and Future Threat of Nuclear Weapon Testing

by

Expert Summaries of Mueller Report: A Collection

by , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , and

Army and Marine Corps Publish New Manual: The Commander’s Handbook on the Law of Land Warfare

by

Guide to the Mueller Report’s Findings on “Collusion”

by

Transparency on Civilian Harm in Somalia Matters – Not Just to Americans

by , and

Human Rights, Deprivation of Life and National Security: Q&A with Christof Heyns and Yuval Shany on General Comment 36

by , and

Need for Change to Protect Children in Armed Conflict

by and

View all »
Filed under:
About the Author(s)

Niamh Keady-Tabbal

Niamh Keady-Tabbal is a PhD Researcher at the Irish Centre for Human Rights, National University of Ireland, Galway, and recipient of the NUI Dr. Peter Sutherland Travelling Studentship in European Studies. Follow her on Twitter (@NiamhKTabbal).

Itamar Mann

Itamar Mann is a Senior Lecturer in Law at the University of Haifa. Follow him on Twitter (@itamann).

Read these related stories next:

Mapping the Proliferation of Human Rights Bodies’ Guidance on COVID-19 Mitigation

May 22, 2020 by

A Conversation With U.N. Special Rapporteur David Kaye: COVID-19 and Freedom of Expression

May 21, 2020 by

A protester looks at riot police officers during a protest against the government of President Sebastian Piñera on March 20, 2020 in Santiago, Chile.

Advancing Rights and Justice During a Pandemic: An Online Event Series

May 21, 2020 by and

Facebook’s Oversight Board: A Meaningful Turn Towards International Human Rights Standards?

May 20, 2020 by

Turkey Opened the Door to the European Court of Human Rights for Syrian Victims

May 20, 2020 by

National Security at the United Nations This Week (May 8-15)

May 15, 2020 by

The Trump Administration’s Indefensible Legal Defense of Its Asylum Ban

May 15, 2020 by

The Republic of Facebook

May 6, 2020 by

Protesters demonstrate against Facebook policies in Algeria in front of Facebook's headquarters in Paris on November 14, 2019.

The Facebook Oversight Board: An Experiment in Self-Regulation

May 6, 2020 by

Lessons From a Torture Advocate’s Failed Bid for a Key Human Rights Position

May 5, 2020 by and

National Security at the United Nations This Week (April 25-May 1)

May 1, 2020 by

Trump’s COVID-19 Immigration Proclamation May Be Legal, But It’s Still an Abuse of Power

April 30, 2020 by and