Why the Flynn Dismissal Deserves a Hard Look by the Court

by

May 18, 2020

The judge presiding over the Michael Flynn case is right to take a hard look at the Department of Justice’s eleventh-hour motion to dismiss the false statements charge to which Flynn has already pleaded guilty. Even if Judge Sullivan ultimately determines that he lacks the authority to continue the case through to sentencing, he can demand accountability and transparency from the Department of Justice, and that may be precisely what is required under the circumstances.

Judicial Authority to Scrutinize Prosecutorial Dismissal Requests

Usually, federal judges do not scrutinize prosecutors’ charging decisions. The decision whether to prosecute represents the zenith of prosecutorial discretion. There are both practical and institutional reasons why prosecutors’ charging decisions are effectively walled off from outside scrutiny. Prosecutors have unique access to information – both evidentiary and equitable – that informs decisions of whether to prosecute and how to balance priorities. Separation of powers concerns also dictate judicial deference to prosecutors’ charging decisions.

So too, federal judges generally do not scrutinize the adequacy of plea bargains. The federal rules governing criminal procedure and judicial precedents interpreting them make clear that judges have a very limited role to play when prosecutors and defendants reach agreement as to the proper disposition of a case. Previous decisions issued by Judge Sullivan and his peers on the district courts (including his newly appointed amicus curiae – John Gleeson, formerly a federal judge in Brooklyn) have pushed the boundaries of that role, but the federal courts of appeals have consistently reinforced those limits. The D.C. Circuit, the appellate court that will review any decision Judge Sullivan makes in the case, has been particularly strict in this regard.

When prosecutors seek to dismiss outright a charge that has previously been filed, the federal rules similarly provide very limited space for judicial scrutiny. But that is not the same thing as no space. The rules require that the prosecution first obtain “leave of court” – i.e., the judge’s approval. This represents a departure from the common law practice that preceded the enactment of the federal rules of criminal procedure, which permitted dismissals without leave of court. Indeed, in 1944, the United States Supreme Court inserted the leave of court requirement into the rule about dismissals before the rules were transmitted to Congress.

The federal rules do not provide a standard by which a judge is to measure the adequacy of the government’s reasons for seeking dismissal. However, a number of precedents hold that a judge may withhold approval when the government appears to be acting in “bad faith,” specifically seeking dismissal in order to harass or obtain unfair advantage over a defendant, such as by charging again at a later date. This is generally cited as the primary concern that motivated the requirement of judicial approval to dismiss.

Flynn’s case presents the opposite scenario. Rather than objecting to the dismissal, the defense joins in the request. In 1977, the United States Supreme Court expressly reserved judgment on whether courts have authority to refuse such joint applications in Rinaldi v. United States. Most circuits similarly have declined to address the question. But the right answer seems to be that courts do have that review authority, albeit in very limited circumstances. It would be bizarre for a rule requiring “leave of court” for all dismissals to be construed as making that leave entirely perfunctory when joined by the defense, without saying so expressly. To borrow a frequent device of statutory interpretation, if the drafters of the federal rules had intended to authorize judiciary scrutiny of dismissals only when they were opposed by the defense, they could have written the rule to so indicate. They did not. Indeed, Thomas Frampton persuasively argues that the rule’s drafters were very much concerned about dismissals to benefit politically-connected defendants.

In fact, there are precedents in which district courts have refused joint motions to dismiss. To a one, those decisions appear to have been reversed on appeal, even pursuant to the generous “abuse of discretion” standard by which such decisions are reviewed. But none of the reported appellate decisions foreclose the idea that district courts have the authority to review such motions. Moreover, the appellate opinions contemplate that there could be circumstances in which a district court would be within its discretion to withhold approval of an uncontested motion to dismiss. Not when the judge simply disagrees with the prosecutor’s decision, but when something nefarious is at work. And none of those opinions involved cases where the defendant already had pleaded guilty.

In Rinaldi, the same decision in which the Supreme Court declined to squarely address this issue, the Court nevertheless suggested that refusal would be appropriate where the prosecution’s motion to dismiss was “tainted with impropriety” and “motivated by considerations … ‘clearly contrary to manifest public interest.’” What would meet this high standard? As one judicial opinion suggested, a dismissal motivated by a prosecutor’s acceptance of a bribe, desire to attend a social event rather than trial, or dislike for the victim of a crime would justify a judge’s denial of leave to dismiss.

Ordinarily, a prosecutor’s motion to dismiss is entitled to a presumption of regularity – especially when the motion is supported by the defense – and no judicial inquiry into whether the dismissal is in the public interest is warranted. For example, in the run of the mill case where, as part of a plea bargain, a prosecutor moves to dismiss certain open charges as a condition of the defendant’s agreement to enter a guilty plea to others, judges grant such motions without any inquiry. But when there are non-speculative reasons for concerns about the prosecutor’s motivations, the presumption of regularity is overcome.

The Abundant Indicia of Impropriety in the Flynn Case

In the Flynn case, such red flags are abundant. To begin, there are concrete reasons for concern about improper political influence. Flynn was a close associate of the current President of the United States, who has repeatedly weighed in on the case, both publicly and privately with the Department of Justice. Many of the President’s other closest political associates were subjects of related aspects of the investigation, which involved Russian interference in the 2016 election and allegations of coordination between Russian agents and the Trump campaign. For these reasons, the President’s first Attorney General, Jeff Sessions, who was himself a potential subject of the investigation, recused himself from overseeing the matter and the Department of Justice ultimately appointed a special counsel, Robert Mueller, to oversee it. Mueller’s team brought the false statements charge against Flynn that Sessions’ replacement, William Barr, now seeks to dismiss.

Although incoming prosecutors do sometimes revisit the charging decisions of their predecessors, what makes this case so unusual is that Barr is overriding the charging decision of a special counsel, appointed expressly to assuage concerns about political influence. The larger context of Barr’s reversal of decisions reached by the Special Counsel’s team – for example in the sentencing recommendation for Roger Stone – exacerbates this concern. That none of the members of the Special Counsel’s team signed the motion to dismiss – nor indeed any non-political appointee – also should set off warning bells. As if that were not enough, the last member of the Special Counsel’s team who was still working on the Flynn case withdrew from it just before the motion to dismiss was filed. Prosecutors do not withdraw from cases or refuse to sign memoranda simply because they disagree with the wisdom of a particular decision their superiors have reached.

In addition, the fact that Flynn pleaded guilty to the crime that he and the Department of Justice now say never occurred makes this case highly unusual. Dismissals do sometimes occur after a guilty plea has been entered, but normally not because (without any intervening change in the law) both parties have suddenly decided that there was no crime (unless, of course compelling fresh evidence comes to light, which is not the case here). Instead, such pleas may be set aside because the prosecution agrees with the defense that the punishment is too severe or other consequences (such as deportation) would not be in the public interest. The rarity of motions to dismiss convictions based upon guilty pleas is attributable in part to the requirement in federal court that a judge can only accept a plea if the court finds that there is an adequate factual basis to support it. That requirement helps protect defendants from succumbing to pressure to plead guilty to crimes of which they are factually innocent and courts from being complicit in such distortions of justice.

As additional protections against distortion of the truth, defendants’ factual “allocutions” at their guilty pleas, as they are called in federal court, setting forth the basis for defendants’ belief that they are guilty, are made under oath, under penalty of perjury, with defense counsel present. In this case, Michael Flynn, assisted by very able defense counsel, affirmed under penalty of perjury that he willfully lied to federal agents. In fact, he did so twice, because Judge Sullivan gave Flynn the opportunity to reconsider his guilty plea when his case was transferred from another judge. But now the Department of Justice effectively argues that Flynn committed perjury at his guilty plea proceedings, without seeking any redress for it.

The red flags continue. For example, the Department of Justice’s recent filing misstates the legal definition of “materiality,” one of the elements that must be shown about a defendant’s lies to federal agents before they can provide the basis for a false statements conviction. In support of its proposed definition, which is friendly to Flynn, the Department relies primarily on a 1956 case rather than subsequent cases that have clarified the materiality standard in ways that support Flynn’s guilt (and which Judge Sullivan relied upon in finding Flynn’s lies material at his guilty plea). And according to witnesses, such as Mary McCord, upon whom the Department relies in its motion to dismiss, the Department has not accurately conveyed the substance of their statements or historical facts.

Such real-time objections by witnesses to the characterization of their testimony by the Department of Justice is extraordinary. Combined with the government’s facile approach to the law and the abundant indicia of political interference, the court has ample reason not to accept the Department’s recommendation at face value, but instead to inquire further into whether the motion to dismiss is “tainted with impropriety” or “motivated by considerations … ‘clearly contrary to manifest public interest.’” Given the amount of investigative information that the Department of Justice has already released in the case, any additional intrusion of such an inquiry into ongoing confidentiality interests would seem to be minimal.

Conclusion: Process as Justice?

At the end of the day, Judge Sullivan may find that the circumstances of the dismissal are not extraordinary enough to justify his refusal to grant it. But that does not mean that the inquiry in and of itself is not valuable. In our system of checks and balances, sometimes the primary check on one branch’s abuse of power lies not in another branch’s authority to usurp that power, but simply in its authority to call that other branch to account.

Image – Former White House National Security Advisor Michael Flynn leaves the Prettyman Federal Courthouse following a sentencing hearing in U.S. District Court December 18, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images).

 

Featured Articles

Why the Flynn Dismissal Deserves a Hard Look by the Court

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (May 11-15)

by

Anticipating Phase Two of the Trumped Up “Obamagate”

by

The Trump Administration’s Indefensible Legal Defense of Its Asylum Ban

by

Oversight and “Undermining”: Reflections on the Supreme Court Oral Arguments About Subpoenas for Trump’s Financial Information

by

Revisiting Export Controls in the COVID Era

by

COVID-19 and Health Systems: Responding to Unpredictable Predictability

by , and

Getting It Wrong: The 9/11 Military Commission and the Justiciability of Armed Conflict

by

What the Pandemic Tells Us About the State of U.S. Cybersecurity

by and

Coronavirus Legislative Responses in the UK: Regression to Panic and Disdain of Constitutionalism

by and

The Importance of New Statements on Sovereignty in Cyberspace by Austria, the Czech Republic and United States

by

Why No One Ever Really Wins a Proxy War

by and

DC Needs a New U.S. Attorney

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (May 4-8)

by

Here’s What the New DoD Policy on Civilian Harm Should Include

by and

Grading DODs Annual Civilian Casualties Report: “Incomplete”

by and

Iranian Gunboat Harassment and the Rules of Engagement

by and

Barr Ignores Settled Justice Department Policies in Run-Up to 2020 Elections

by

Timeline of the Coronavirus Pandemic and U.S. Response

by and

The Republic of Facebook

by

Let’s Make a Deal: How to Mitigate the Risk of Hypersonic Weapons

by

Ratcliffe’s Radical Positions During the Impeachment Proceedings

by and

The Perils of Hyping Pandemic Response as a National Security Issue

by and

From “Enemy of the People” to “Essential”: The Pandemic Creates an Opening for the Press

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (April 27-May 1)

by

ODNI’s 2019 Statistical Transparency Report: The FBI Violates FISA…Again

by

Law Day and the Need for Virtue in Government Lawyering

by

Trump’s COVID-19 Immigration Proclamation May Be Legal, But It’s Still an Abuse of Power

by and

Trump’s “Deal of the Century” is Bibi’s Dream Come True

by

Mexico’s Initiative to Ensure Global Access to Medicines, Vaccines and Medical Equipment to Face COVID19

by and

Keeping an Eye on the Hand of Justice: Bill Barr and Targeting Joe Biden

by and

Terrorism During a Pandemic: Assessing the Threat and Balancing the Hype

by

Top Experts Analyze Inspector General Report Finding Problems in FBI Surveillance

by , , and

Zoom and the Problem of Cybersecurity Moral Hazard

by

Russia’s Humanitarian Law Obligations to Civilians in Occupied Ukrainian Territories in the Time of COVID-19

by , and

Why We Filed a FOIA Request on How Many US Troops Are in Afghanistan, Iraq, and Syria

by and

Assessing Emergency Powers During #COVID-19

by , and

Great Expectations: AFRICOM’s New Quarterly Report on Civilian Casualties

by

Healthcare Workers with Chronic Illness on Coronavirus Frontlines: The Need for Accommodations

by

What Counts As Sufficient Transparency on Civilian Casualties in Somalia

by

US Ramps Up War in Somalia, Killing More Civilians

by

The Dancer: President Trump, the Anti-Lockdown Posture, and Dr. Fauci’s Ace Card

by

There is No Public Health Rationale for a Categorical Ban on Asylum Seekers

by

Seek and Speak the Truth

by

WhatsApp v. NSO Group: State Immunity and Cyber Spying

by and

Pompeo’s “Rights Commission” Is Worse Than Feared: 7 Concerns to Watch

by and

An Abuse of Presidential Authority and American Power: Halting U.S. Funding for the World Health Organization

by

Governors and Mayors, Beware: Lawsuits Opposing Coronavirus Mitigation Orders Are a Real Threat

by

Deepfakes 2.0: The New Era of “Truth Decay”

by and

Coronavirus Border Expulsions: CDC’s Assault on Asylum Seekers and Unaccompanied Minors

by

The Time has Come to Have a Conversation at the U.N. on Self-Defence

by

9/11 All Over Again

by

Lawsuit Against Fox News Over Coronavirus Coverage: Can It Succeed? Should It?

by

Don’t Bother Suing China for Coronavirus

by

How Congress Can Save Lives, Protect Rights, and Exert U.S. Leadership Globally in Response to Coronavirus

by and

COVID-19 Shows How the U.S. Got National Security Wrong

by

How Terrorist Groups Will Try to Capitalize on the Coronavirus Crisis

by

The World’s Landmine Challenge Demands Presidential Action

by

Biopharma: The Next National Security Frontier

by

Threats to Democracy Spread with the Virus, We Must Keep Both in Check

by

A Chance to Fix FISA

by

COVID-19 and International Law: Must China Compensate Countries for the Damage?

by

Military’s Response to the Coronavirus Crisis: Top 10 Principles

by

Coronavirus, Public Perceptions and the Dangers of “News Deserts”

by

What the UN Security Council Can Do on Coronavirus: A Global Goods Coordination Mechanism

by

COVID-19 and Violent Conflict: Responding to Predictable Unpredictability

by

Former Officials Challenge Pompeo’s Threats to the International Criminal Court

by , , , , and

Repatriating Foreign Fighters from Syria: International Law and Political Will (Part 1)

by

Universal Health Care is a National Security Issue

by and

The Soleimani Strike and the Case for War Powers Reform

by

Peace in Afghanistan: Showmanship over Substance

by

The Defense Department’s Measured Take on International Law in Cyberspace

by

Law Enforcement’s Facial Recognition Law-lessness: Comparing European and US Approaches

by

An Ambitious Reading of Facebook’s Content Regulation White Paper

by and

Why the 2020 Election Will Be A Mess Part II: Beyond Russian Disinformation

by , and

Russian Cyber Attacks Against Georgia, Public Attributions and Sovereignty in Cyberspace

by

Telegram’s Cryptocurrency Could Have a Terrorism Problem

by

Facebook Bylaws for Takedown Oversight Board: Questions of Independence

by and

The U.S.-Taliban Accord: Can the Afghan Government Rise to the Occasion?

by

What to Watch For in White House’s Annual Report on Use of Military Force

by and

Is the Pardon Power Unlimited?

by , , , , , and

Norm-Skepticism in Cyberspace? Counter-factual and Counterproductive

by

The President’s War on Intelligence: Yes, It’s Worse Than You Think

by

Let the Rule of Law Rule Law Enforcement: Reflections on the Current Attorney General’s Tenure

by

New Online Resource: War Powers and Presidential Practice

by and

For House, Senate National Security Committees, Stopgaps for Term Limits

by

Video of Panel on the “Crisis at the Justice Department”

by

Sudan Takes Two Big Steps toward Normalizing Relations: USS Cole and Bashir

by

Senators Call for Prosecution of Gambian Paramilitary Fighter in US Custody

by

When Professionalism Mattered: Dissent Against U.S. Policy on Landmines

by

The Soul of the Justice Department: Who Must Stand Up For It Now

by

White House ‘1264 Notice’ and Novel Legal Claims for Military Action Against Iran

by

Exclusive: New Unredacted Emails Show How Deeply OMB Misled Congress on Ukraine

by

Punching on the Edges of the Grey Zone: Iranian Cyber Threats and State Cyber Responses

by

Please Support Just Security with a Tax-Deductible Donation

by

The CIA in the Age of Trump

by

Confronting Russia’s Role in Transnational White Supremacist Extremism

by and

Reading Between the Votes: 53 Senators Say Trump Guilty on the Facts

by

United Nations Sets Standards on Peaceful Assemblies and the Use of Less Lethal Weapons

by

Sudan’s Push for Removal from U.S. Terror List: Not a Panacea

by and

International Criminal Court and the Question of Palestine’s Statehood: Part II

by

Compilation of States’ Reactions to U.S. and Iranian Uses of Force in Iraq in January 2020

by and

How to Think About the Soleimani Strike in Four Questions

by

Iran’s Leaders Preserve the Republic With a Hybrid of International and Islamic Law

by

The President, His Relationship with Intelligence, and the Soleimani Strike

by

The Need for Increased Amicus Role in the FISA Process

by

U.S. Legal Defense of the Soleimani Strike at the United Nations: A Critical Assessment

by

Reevaluating Our Counter-Terrorism Information Sharing Methods

by

Lawful Self-Defense vs. Revenge Strikes: Scrutinizing Iran and U.S. Uses of Force under International Law

by and

The Targeted Killing of General Soleimani: Its Lawfulness and Why It Matters

by

Iran’s Unlawful Reprisal (and Ours)

by

Soleimani Strike Marks a Novel Shift in Targeted Killing, Dangerous to the Global Order

by

United States Killed Iraqi Military Official and Iraqi Military Personnel in the Two Recent Attacks

by

Top Experts’ Backgrounder: Military Action Against Iran and US Domestic Law

by and

Exclusive: Unredacted Ukraine Documents Reveal Extent of Pentagon’s Legal Concerns

by

Most Read/Popular Just Security Articles of 2019

by

The Application of International Law to Cyberspace: Sovereignty and Non-intervention

by

The Crossfire Hurricane Report’s Inconvenient Findings

by

Trump’s Aim to Go Big on Nuclear Arms Control Should Begin by Extending New START

by

The Spencer Standoff with Trump over Gallagher Distracts from the Navy’s Real Problems

by

New Leaked Documents Reveal China’s Chilling Crackdown on Muslims

by

Go See The Report, Then Let’s Put Torture to Bed For Good

by , , and

Duty to Warn: Has the Trump Administration Learned from the Khashoggi Failure?

by

Assessing Turkey’s “Resettlement” Plans in Syria under the Law of Occupation

by and

Can Turkey be Expelled from NATO? It’s Legally Possible, Whether or Not Politically Prudent

by

Climate Change Denialism Poses a National Security Threat

by

What’s the New Terror Financing Executive Order All About?

by

Guidelines on Investigating Violations of International Humanitarian Law

by , and

Introduction to Just Security Series on UN Yemen Report

by and

The Once and Future Threat of Nuclear Weapon Testing

by

Expert Summaries of Mueller Report: A Collection

by , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , and

Army and Marine Corps Publish New Manual: The Commander’s Handbook on the Law of Land Warfare

by

Guide to the Mueller Report’s Findings on “Collusion”

by

Transparency on Civilian Harm in Somalia Matters – Not Just to Americans

by , and

Human Rights, Deprivation of Life and National Security: Q&A with Christof Heyns and Yuval Shany on General Comment 36

by , and

Need for Change to Protect Children in Armed Conflict

by and

View all »
Filed under:
About the Author(s)

Jessica A. Roth

Jessica A. Roth is a Professor of Law at Cardozo Law School, where she is co-director of the Jacob Burns Center for Ethics in the Practice of Law. Previously she was a federal prosecutor in the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York for seven years. Follow her on Twitter (@JessicaARoth1).

Read these related stories next:

Anticipating Phase Two of the Trumped Up “Obamagate”

May 15, 2020 by

flags of Department of Justice and USA

DC Needs a New U.S. Attorney

May 9, 2020 by

Barr Ignores Settled Justice Department Policies in Run-Up to 2020 Elections

May 7, 2020 by

Barr Is Dismantling Charges Filed by Mueller

March 19, 2020 by

Is the Pardon Power Unlimited?

February 28, 2020 by , , , , , and

Three Dozen Questions for Congress (and News Media) to Ask Attorney General Barr

February 18, 2020 by , and

Afghanistan Papers, the Miniseries, Or How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bombshell

February 5, 2020 by

William Barr: A Failed Attorney General Unfit to Serve

February 4, 2020 by

Republican Leaders are Playing a Dangerous Game

December 10, 2019 by

House Should Consider Additional Impeachment Charge Relating to Trump’s Response to Russia Investigation

December 9, 2019 by

With Supreme Court Mired in Dark Money, Time for Large Dose of Transparency

December 4, 2019 by

Bill Barr’s Witch Hunt

October 17, 2019 by and