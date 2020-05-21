Why Facebook’s Oversight Board is Not Diverse Enough

by

May 21, 2020

By now much has been said (and not said) about the appointment of the “impressively impressive” 20 members of Facebook’s Oversight Board (FOB). The FOB is the global body that will decide hard cases of content moderation on Facebook and Instagram. The current FOB membership has been described to be diverse and “politically balanced,” generating limited review on representation from the usual observers. I am part of the minority that views the current membership as insufficiently representative, particularly of Southeast Asia, and overwhelmingly American for a body that purports to be global and independent of Facebook. Among other grounds, this is striking given the circumstances that have fueled the creation of the board.

Following Facebook’s announcement of members, most criticism focused on the FOB’s institutional design, not on its cast of characters: that the FOB’s jurisdiction is limited; that decisions will be based mainly on Facebook’s values and “Community Standards,” rather than international human rights law; that self-regulation is not enough.

The story of Myanmar still (rightly) figured in some of the commentary. Myanmar was emblematic of content moderation gone wrong, where ultranationalist monks and political leaders used Facebook to incite discrimination and violence against the Rohingya. The Rohingya crisis has broken ground in the field of international law. Unprecedentedly, it is now the subject of an International Criminal Court investigation, a separate United Nations investigative mechanism (the Independent Investigative Mechanism for Myanmar), and an International Court of Justice proceeding between The Gambia and Myanmar concerning the latter’s alleged violation of the Genocide Convention. In 2018, as the Cambridge Analytica scandal was unraveling, so was Facebook’s inefficient content moderation of anti-Rohingya posts. This was duly reported by the U.N. Fact-Finding Mission on Myanmar. Unsurprisingly, Mark Zuckerberg mentioned Myanmar in his plan to create the FOB in late 2018. The hope was that the FOB would help prevent a similar set of incidents from happening.

It’s clear that what happened in Myanmar exemplified a major aspect of the shortcomings the FOB was created to solve.

Where is Southeast Asia in the FOB?

Of the board’s 20 members, one person is from Southeast Asia – Endy Bayuni, a veteran newspaper editor from Indonesia. Under the FOB’s by-laws, the board’s geographic grouping is divided into the United States and Canada; Latin America and Caribbean; Europe; Sub-Saharan Africa; Middle East and North Africa; Central and South Asia; and Asia Pacific and Oceania (article 1, section 1.4.1). Along with Bayuni, Katherine Chen, a communications expert from Taiwan, and Nicolas Suzor, a legal scholar from Australia, presumably comprise the Asia Pacific and Oceania group (to distinguish, Nighat Dad (Pakistan) and Sudhir Krishnaswamy (India) represent the Central and South Asia group). These appointments are a good development, but not enough if considered together with other factors.

According to the FOB’s founding Charter and by-laws, the “ideal size” of the board is 40, but the required minimum is only 11 (Charter article 1, section 1 and by-laws article 1, section 1.4). On this basis, there is no requirement for the FOB to go beyond the current slate of 20 members, though subsequent changes are allowed if necessary. There is no quota required from each geographic bloc, in contrast to the rule in international institutions guaranteeing equitable geographic representation. The FOB can operate even if its geographic balance fails to encompass all regions. If this happens, it must fulfill geographic representation requirements “expeditiously, within a maximum of six months” (by-laws, article 1, section 1.4.1), bringing with it six months’ worth of content and cases.

Of the 20 members, five come from the United States (25%). Of the four co-chairs, two come from the United States (50%). The current makeup might be justified if most content escalation comes from the United States, as Facebook has represented. A five-member panel must decide each case, and one member of that panel must be from the geographic region which the content in question primarily affects (by-laws, article 1, section 3.1.3). However, the fact that less content gets escalated from Southeast Asia should not be taken to mean that there are fewer problems in the region. For example, in a study published in early 2018, scholars found advertising strategists managing troll armies on Facebook to seed disinformation narratives to influence the 2016 Philippine presidential elections, which saw President Rodrigo Duterte’s victory. The relatively fewer complaints emanating from Southeast Asia may well reveal the inadequate procedures and outreach that have characterized Facebook’s operations in the region.

The premise that most user complaints come from the United States may change as the FOB begins its work. As of 2016, Southeast Asia was Facebook’s “fastest growing” region. By 2019, four of the top 10 countries with the largest Facebook audience globally are Southeast Asian countries: Philippines, Malaysia, Thailand, and Singapore. In terms of Facebook’s global reach rankings, four out of the top 10 countries again come from Southeast Asia: Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, and Thailand. Among the top ten largest absolute increases in Facebook audience worldwide last year were the Philippines and Malaysia. The United States and Canada, the geographic bloc with the most representatives on the FOB, have the lowest number of monthly and daily active Facebook users, while Asia Pacific has the most active. Globally, Philippines, Indonesia, and Thailand are among the top ten countries with users spending the most time daily on social media, with the Philippines ranking first overall (four hours per day).

All this data indicates the chance of large numbers of cases being escalated to the board from Southeast Asia (if Facebook users from the region know about the existence of the FOB, that is). These numbers matter. One filter for case selection is the large scale of users affected by the impugned content, as well as its impact on public discourse (by-laws, article 2, section 2.1.1).

Under the by-laws, co-chairs possess additional powers to sit as chairs of the case selection and membership committees. Co-chairs may participate in the management of the FOB administration, which will include hiring of staff (article 1, section 1.1.1). Co-chairs can thus shape the kinds of cases to be decided by the board, including which cases must be prioritized (article 1, section 1.2.1). The co-chairs’ orientation on markers of professional excellence can influence the board’s staffing. FOB members who become part of the case selection committee will develop standards for choosing cases. FOB members who become part of the membership committee will develop standards for screening prospective FOB members (article 1, section 1.2).

These constitutive powers reveal the necessity of geographic diversity at the outset. Diversity will help ensure that the complexity of a broad range of problems is factored in as the FOB develops internal rules and policies. This is crucial to help prevent a situation like what happened in Myanmar. The by-law permitting country expert submission once a case is selected for review (article 1, section 3.1.4) does not address this need.

Significantly, a more representative body can counteract the common refrain in Southeast Asian states relating to foreign interference and perceived bias against “Asian values.” This may arise when content primarily affecting the region is taken down by the FOB, rendered more palpable when state actors use the platform and thereby become subject to the FOB’s remit. This is a real possibility, as I have discussed herehere, and here. In 2018, Myanmar’s Commander-in-Chief was banned from Facebook for anti-Rohingya posts.

Who is the legal expert on the FOB?

The disproportionate geographic representation is apparent not only in the overall membership but also in terms of expertise, particularly, legal expertise. Whether rightly or wrongly, lawyers comprise a supermajority of the FOB. Among lawyers, only one comes from Asia Pacific and Oceania (from Australia). Based on profiles posted on the FOB’s “Meet the Board” page, four of the ten law professors on the board are American. Of the six constitutional law professors, three (50%) are American. When law professors are combined with practitioners, the data reflects better diversity with representatives from the various geographic blocs. No legal expert comes from Southeast Asia despite Facebook’s strong presence in the region.

One may ask, what does it matter where these legal experts come from if the FOB will apply the same set of rules anyway, whether Facebook’s Community Standards or international human rights law?

Well, a lot. To the international lawyer, this issue may seem familiar. In her award-winning book, Is International Law International?, Anthea Roberts exposed how the “invisible college of international lawyers” is in fact divisible and siloed. According to Roberts, one’s legal tradition heavily influences the way international law is understood, interpreted, and applied by the international lawyer. A lawyer’s socialization into a particular legal system reinforces that legal system’s “concepts, approaches, and sources” in her application of international norms.

International human rights law is no exception to this dynamic. As international speech trials show, speech arbiters must apply the “law”– whether Facebook’s Hate Speech policy or international law – and evaluate the resonance of the speech in question with the intended audience. This not only turns to the local context of the listener. The legal orientation of the speech arbiter also bears on how she will apply international norms to the facts. Better representation would shield the board from anticipated criticism arising from the application of these norms.

Of course, diversity should not be pursued at the expense of other qualifications. However, the current makeup of the FOB can stoke perceived biases if more legal experts come from Facebook’s least active geographic bloc, rather than its most active. The predominance of one country in constitutional law expertise sends a signal concerning which kind of constitutional law expertise matters. To the international lawyer, this issue may seem familiar. The field is replete with critique on how legal expertise exposes power asymmetries in knowledge production, with the result of privileging particular actors and countries. Can a middle ground be found between many and none?

Despite being absent in much of the commentary, there is one important figure to whom the lack of representation does seem to matter: Facebook. During the press call, Facebook mentioned the insufficient representation of Southeast Asia in the FOB. Fortunately, there’s room for more members. Still, with the way the by-laws are currently drafted, and as the initial appointment shows, nothing significantly constrains the FOB to be proportional in geographic representation either.

Facebook said it wants this experiment to succeed. If so, it must make the FOB truly reflective of the world, including the perspectives and approaches the world brings.

Image – Supporters of Myanamr military including retired military personnel display a banner denouncing facebook’s alleged political meddling during a rally in Yangon on September 11, 2018. – In late August, a damning UN report called for Myannmar military chief Senior General Min Aung Hlaing and other top generals to be prosecuted for “genocide”, which was swiftly followed by Facebook pulling down the profile pages of several military top brass. (Photo by Sai Aung MAIN / AFP)

 

Featured Articles

A Conversation With U.N. Special Rapporteur David Kaye: COVID-19 and Freedom of Expression

by

To Fix the COVID-19 Testing Gap, Take a Lesson from GM (or the Pentagon)

by , and

Oxford Statement on the International Law Protections Against Cyber Operations Targeting the Health Care Sector

by , , and

Turkey Opened the Door to the European Court of Human Rights for Syrian Victims

by

The Significance of the Supreme Court’s Opati Decision for States and Companies Sued for Terrorism in U.S. Courts

by

An Inquiry into DOJ’s Decision to Drop the Flynn Case Can’t Be Left to Judge Sullivan Alone

by

Advancing Rights and Justice During a Pandemic: An Online Event Series

by and

Why the Flynn Dismissal Deserves a Hard Look by the Court

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (May 11-15)

by

Anticipating Phase Two of the Trumped Up “Obamagate”

by

The Trump Administration’s Indefensible Legal Defense of Its Asylum Ban

by

Oversight and “Undermining”: Reflections on the Supreme Court Oral Arguments About Subpoenas for Trump’s Financial Information

by

Revisiting Export Controls in the COVID Era

by

COVID-19 and Health Systems: Responding to Unpredictable Predictability

by , and

Getting It Wrong: The 9/11 Military Commission and the Justiciability of Armed Conflict

by

What the Pandemic Tells Us About the State of U.S. Cybersecurity

by and

Coronavirus Legislative Responses in the UK: Regression to Panic and Disdain of Constitutionalism

by and

The Importance of New Statements on Sovereignty in Cyberspace by Austria, the Czech Republic and United States

by

Why No One Ever Really Wins a Proxy War

by and

DC Needs a New U.S. Attorney

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (May 4-8)

by

Here’s What the New DoD Policy on Civilian Harm Should Include

by and

Grading DODs Annual Civilian Casualties Report: “Incomplete”

by and

Iranian Gunboat Harassment and the Rules of Engagement

by and

Barr Ignores Settled Justice Department Policies in Run-Up to 2020 Elections

by

Timeline of the Coronavirus Pandemic and U.S. Response

by and

The Republic of Facebook

by

Let’s Make a Deal: How to Mitigate the Risk of Hypersonic Weapons

by

Ratcliffe’s Radical Positions During the Impeachment Proceedings

by and

The Perils of Hyping Pandemic Response as a National Security Issue

by and

From “Enemy of the People” to “Essential”: The Pandemic Creates an Opening for the Press

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (April 27-May 1)

by

ODNI’s 2019 Statistical Transparency Report: The FBI Violates FISA…Again

by

Law Day and the Need for Virtue in Government Lawyering

by

Trump’s COVID-19 Immigration Proclamation May Be Legal, But It’s Still an Abuse of Power

by and

Trump’s “Deal of the Century” is Bibi’s Dream Come True

by

Mexico’s Initiative to Ensure Global Access to Medicines, Vaccines and Medical Equipment to Face COVID19

by and

Keeping an Eye on the Hand of Justice: Bill Barr and Targeting Joe Biden

by and

Terrorism During a Pandemic: Assessing the Threat and Balancing the Hype

by

Top Experts Analyze Inspector General Report Finding Problems in FBI Surveillance

by , , and

Zoom and the Problem of Cybersecurity Moral Hazard

by

Russia’s Humanitarian Law Obligations to Civilians in Occupied Ukrainian Territories in the Time of COVID-19

by , and

Why We Filed a FOIA Request on How Many US Troops Are in Afghanistan, Iraq, and Syria

by and

Assessing Emergency Powers During #COVID-19

by , and

Great Expectations: AFRICOM’s New Quarterly Report on Civilian Casualties

by

Healthcare Workers with Chronic Illness on Coronavirus Frontlines: The Need for Accommodations

by

What Counts As Sufficient Transparency on Civilian Casualties in Somalia

by

US Ramps Up War in Somalia, Killing More Civilians

by

The Dancer: President Trump, the Anti-Lockdown Posture, and Dr. Fauci’s Ace Card

by

There is No Public Health Rationale for a Categorical Ban on Asylum Seekers

by

Seek and Speak the Truth

by

WhatsApp v. NSO Group: State Immunity and Cyber Spying

by and

Pompeo’s “Rights Commission” Is Worse Than Feared: 7 Concerns to Watch

by and

An Abuse of Presidential Authority and American Power: Halting U.S. Funding for the World Health Organization

by

Governors and Mayors, Beware: Lawsuits Opposing Coronavirus Mitigation Orders Are a Real Threat

by

Deepfakes 2.0: The New Era of “Truth Decay”

by and

Coronavirus Border Expulsions: CDC’s Assault on Asylum Seekers and Unaccompanied Minors

by

The Time has Come to Have a Conversation at the U.N. on Self-Defence

by

9/11 All Over Again

by

Lawsuit Against Fox News Over Coronavirus Coverage: Can It Succeed? Should It?

by

Don’t Bother Suing China for Coronavirus

by

How Congress Can Save Lives, Protect Rights, and Exert U.S. Leadership Globally in Response to Coronavirus

by and

COVID-19 Shows How the U.S. Got National Security Wrong

by

How Terrorist Groups Will Try to Capitalize on the Coronavirus Crisis

by

The World’s Landmine Challenge Demands Presidential Action

by

Biopharma: The Next National Security Frontier

by

Threats to Democracy Spread with the Virus, We Must Keep Both in Check

by

A Chance to Fix FISA

by

COVID-19 and International Law: Must China Compensate Countries for the Damage?

by

Military’s Response to the Coronavirus Crisis: Top 10 Principles

by

Coronavirus, Public Perceptions and the Dangers of “News Deserts”

by

What the UN Security Council Can Do on Coronavirus: A Global Goods Coordination Mechanism

by

COVID-19 and Violent Conflict: Responding to Predictable Unpredictability

by

Former Officials Challenge Pompeo’s Threats to the International Criminal Court

by , , , , and

Repatriating Foreign Fighters from Syria: International Law and Political Will (Part 1)

by

Universal Health Care is a National Security Issue

by and

The Soleimani Strike and the Case for War Powers Reform

by

Peace in Afghanistan: Showmanship over Substance

by

The Defense Department’s Measured Take on International Law in Cyberspace

by

Law Enforcement’s Facial Recognition Law-lessness: Comparing European and US Approaches

by

An Ambitious Reading of Facebook’s Content Regulation White Paper

by and

Why the 2020 Election Will Be A Mess Part II: Beyond Russian Disinformation

by , and

Russian Cyber Attacks Against Georgia, Public Attributions and Sovereignty in Cyberspace

by

Telegram’s Cryptocurrency Could Have a Terrorism Problem

by

Facebook Bylaws for Takedown Oversight Board: Questions of Independence

by and

The U.S.-Taliban Accord: Can the Afghan Government Rise to the Occasion?

by

What to Watch For in White House’s Annual Report on Use of Military Force

by and

Is the Pardon Power Unlimited?

by , , , , , and

Norm-Skepticism in Cyberspace? Counter-factual and Counterproductive

by

The President’s War on Intelligence: Yes, It’s Worse Than You Think

by

Let the Rule of Law Rule Law Enforcement: Reflections on the Current Attorney General’s Tenure

by

New Online Resource: War Powers and Presidential Practice

by and

For House, Senate National Security Committees, Stopgaps for Term Limits

by

Video of Panel on the “Crisis at the Justice Department”

by

Sudan Takes Two Big Steps toward Normalizing Relations: USS Cole and Bashir

by

Senators Call for Prosecution of Gambian Paramilitary Fighter in US Custody

by

When Professionalism Mattered: Dissent Against U.S. Policy on Landmines

by

The Soul of the Justice Department: Who Must Stand Up For It Now

by

White House ‘1264 Notice’ and Novel Legal Claims for Military Action Against Iran

by

Exclusive: New Unredacted Emails Show How Deeply OMB Misled Congress on Ukraine

by

Punching on the Edges of the Grey Zone: Iranian Cyber Threats and State Cyber Responses

by

Please Support Just Security with a Tax-Deductible Donation

by

The CIA in the Age of Trump

by

Confronting Russia’s Role in Transnational White Supremacist Extremism

by and

Reading Between the Votes: 53 Senators Say Trump Guilty on the Facts

by

United Nations Sets Standards on Peaceful Assemblies and the Use of Less Lethal Weapons

by

Sudan’s Push for Removal from U.S. Terror List: Not a Panacea

by and

International Criminal Court and the Question of Palestine’s Statehood: Part II

by

Compilation of States’ Reactions to U.S. and Iranian Uses of Force in Iraq in January 2020

by and

How to Think About the Soleimani Strike in Four Questions

by

Iran’s Leaders Preserve the Republic With a Hybrid of International and Islamic Law

by

The President, His Relationship with Intelligence, and the Soleimani Strike

by

The Need for Increased Amicus Role in the FISA Process

by

U.S. Legal Defense of the Soleimani Strike at the United Nations: A Critical Assessment

by

Reevaluating Our Counter-Terrorism Information Sharing Methods

by

Lawful Self-Defense vs. Revenge Strikes: Scrutinizing Iran and U.S. Uses of Force under International Law

by and

The Targeted Killing of General Soleimani: Its Lawfulness and Why It Matters

by

Iran’s Unlawful Reprisal (and Ours)

by

Soleimani Strike Marks a Novel Shift in Targeted Killing, Dangerous to the Global Order

by

United States Killed Iraqi Military Official and Iraqi Military Personnel in the Two Recent Attacks

by

Top Experts’ Backgrounder: Military Action Against Iran and US Domestic Law

by and

Exclusive: Unredacted Ukraine Documents Reveal Extent of Pentagon’s Legal Concerns

by

Most Read/Popular Just Security Articles of 2019

by

The Application of International Law to Cyberspace: Sovereignty and Non-intervention

by

The Crossfire Hurricane Report’s Inconvenient Findings

by

Trump’s Aim to Go Big on Nuclear Arms Control Should Begin by Extending New START

by

The Spencer Standoff with Trump over Gallagher Distracts from the Navy’s Real Problems

by

New Leaked Documents Reveal China’s Chilling Crackdown on Muslims

by

Go See The Report, Then Let’s Put Torture to Bed For Good

by , , and

Duty to Warn: Has the Trump Administration Learned from the Khashoggi Failure?

by

Assessing Turkey’s “Resettlement” Plans in Syria under the Law of Occupation

by and

Can Turkey be Expelled from NATO? It’s Legally Possible, Whether or Not Politically Prudent

by

Climate Change Denialism Poses a National Security Threat

by

What’s the New Terror Financing Executive Order All About?

by

Guidelines on Investigating Violations of International Humanitarian Law

by , and

Introduction to Just Security Series on UN Yemen Report

by and

The Once and Future Threat of Nuclear Weapon Testing

by

Expert Summaries of Mueller Report: A Collection

by , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , and

Army and Marine Corps Publish New Manual: The Commander’s Handbook on the Law of Land Warfare

by

Guide to the Mueller Report’s Findings on “Collusion”

by

Transparency on Civilian Harm in Somalia Matters – Not Just to Americans

by , and

Human Rights, Deprivation of Life and National Security: Q&A with Christof Heyns and Yuval Shany on General Comment 36

by , and

Need for Change to Protect Children in Armed Conflict

by and

View all »
Filed under:
About the Author(s)

Jenny Domino

Legal Adviser of the International Commission of Jurists in Yangon, Myanmar. Follow her on Twitter (@jenny_domino).

Read these related stories next:

A Conversation With U.N. Special Rapporteur David Kaye: COVID-19 and Freedom of Expression

May 21, 2020 by

Facebook’s Oversight Board: A Meaningful Turn Towards International Human Rights Standards?

May 20, 2020 by

National Security at the United Nations This Week (May 1-8)

May 8, 2020 by

The Republic of Facebook

May 6, 2020 by

Protesters demonstrate against Facebook policies in Algeria in front of Facebook's headquarters in Paris on November 14, 2019.

The Facebook Oversight Board: An Experiment in Self-Regulation

May 6, 2020 by

National Security at the United Nations This Week (April 25-May 1)

May 1, 2020 by

National Security at the United Nations This Week (April 18-24)

April 24, 2020 by and

An Ambitious Reading of Facebook’s Content Regulation White Paper

March 9, 2020 by and

Facebook Bylaws for Takedown Oversight Board: Questions of Independence

March 5, 2020 by and

National Security at the United Nations This Week

February 21, 2020 by

How to Improve the Human Rights Committee Draft General Comment on Freedom of Assembly

February 13, 2020 by

Instagram Content Removals in Iran Highlight Questions Over Facebook’s New Oversight Board

February 12, 2020 by