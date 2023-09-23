Russia – Ukraine
- Making Counter-Hegemonic International Law: Should A Special Tribunal for Aggression be International or Hybrid?
by Patryk I. Labuda (@pilabuda)
UN General Assembly
- Tracking UNGA 78: Notable Moments and Key Themes
by Gwendolyn Whidden (@Gwen_Whidden), Katherine Fang (@fang_kath) and Clara Apt (@claraapt25)
- At UNGA and Beyond, the World Is Already Turning a Blind Eye to Cambodia’s Stolen Election
by Sam Rainsy (@RainsySam)
Use of Force
- How the Expansion of “Self-Defense” Has Undermined Constraints on the Use of Force
by Oona A. Hathaway (@oonahathaway)
- The Future Battlefield: Governed by International Law or Kriegsraison?
by Carla Crandall
- Analyzing Previously Undisclosed Use of Force Reports: Challenges of Congressional Oversight of the War on Terror
by Brian Finucane (@BCFinucane) and Heather Brandon-Smith (@HBrandonSmith)
UN Human Rights Council: Ethiopian War
- Ethiopia’s Conflict is Spreading, But UN Human Rights Council May End Expert Investigation Anyway
by Antonia Mulvey (@AntoniaMulvey) and Kirsty Hare
Trump Investigations
- Master Calendar of Trump Court Dates: Criminal and Civil Cases
by Norman L. Eisen (@NormEisen), Ryan Goodman (@rgoodlaw), Siven Watt (@SivenWatt), Samara Angel (@Samara_Angel_) and Beth Markman
Data Privacy
- Resolving Carpenter’s Third-Party Paradox (Part I – The Paradox)
by Michael Dreeben, Elizabeth N. Hadley, Conor S. O’Shea and Johanna Seale
- Resolving Carpenter’s Third-Party Paradox (Part II – The Solution)
by Michael Dreeben, Elizabeth N. Hadley, Conor S. O’Shea and Johanna Seale
- A Leading Privacy and Security Expert has Explained Why Banning TikTok is Ineffective, Unnecessary, and Counterproductive
by Xiangnong (George) Wang
U.S. Arms Exports / Human Rights
- Congress Should Pass the SAFEGUARD Act to Overhaul Arms Sales Law and Protect Human Rights
by John Ramming Chappell (@jwrchappell)
Sanctions Loopholes
- Baby on Board! How Kleptocrats and Associates Use Family Members to Evade Sanctions
by Michelle Kendler-Kretsch (@MichelleKretsch) and Anrike Visser (@AnrikeVisser)
New Just Security-Oxford Press Publication
- Book Release: Race & National Security, Professor Matiangai Sirleaf ed.
by Tess Bridgeman (@bridgewriter), Ryan Goodman (@rgoodlaw) and Megan Corrarino (@megancorrarino)
Podcast: Data Privacy
- The Just Security Podcast: A Fourth Amendment Privacy Paradox
Paras Shah (@pshah518) interview with Michael Dreeben